MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 32): Crosshair, Magnifier, and Measure Mode

Introduction

Selecting a tool and placing it on the chart works. However, once the object is drawn, you are left staring at raw price action with no precise way to inspect what is underneath the cursor. There is no crosshair to track your exact position. You see no axis labels showing the price and time you are hovering. There is no magnified view to read congested candles without zooming the entire chart. There is also no quick way to measure the distance between two points in bars and pips. Without these navigation aids, the palette handles output well but provides no input-side analysis. This article is for MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) developers building interactive sidebars and for algorithmic traders using such tools.

In our previous article (Part 31), we added full interactivity to the Tools Palette. We implemented flyout menus for tool selection and a chart event handler, routing all mouse and keyboard interactions. We also added a drawing engine supporting single-click, two-click, and three-click object placement. Panel dragging with edge snapping, bottom-edge resizing, scrollable lists, hover highlights, and live theme toggling were also included. In Part 32, we introduce a crosshair manager class. It adds eleven canvas layers for a reticle tick-mark overlay, full-width and full-height crosshair lines, and price and time axis labels. It also includes a circular magnifier lens that renders zoomed candle content and a double-click measure mode with anchor markers, a diagonal line, and floating bar and pip statistics. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you will have a crosshair system with reticle markers, axis labels, a zoomed magnifier lens, and a measure mode that gives you instant bar count and pip distance between any two chart points.





What the Crosshair Reticle and Magnifier Lens Bring to the Chart

The previous parts gave the sidebar the ability to select and place drawing tools, but once you move the cursor onto the chart, there is no visual feedback about where you are pointing. The default MetaTrader 5 crosshair exists, but it cannot be customized and does not offer magnification. We fill that gap here.

The crosshair system we added consists of several layered elements that work together. A reticle overlay draws tick-mark crosses offset from the cursor center, giving a precise aiming reference without cluttering the exact point you are targeting. Full-width horizontal and full-height vertical lines extend across the entire chart from the cursor position, and price and time axis labels snap to the right and bottom edges, showing the exact value under the cursor.

A circular magnifier lens follows the cursor and renders a zoomed view of the surrounding candles inside a bordered bubble, complete with wicks, bodies, bid and ask lines, and a price label, so you can read congested areas without changing the chart zoom level. Double-clicking locks a measure anchor at that point, after which a diagonal line connects the anchor to the moving cursor, while a floating label displays the bar count, pip distance, and raw price difference in real time.

On the chart, this means you can hover any area and immediately see the exact price and time, inspect tight candle clusters through the magnifier without losing your chart context, and double-click two points to get an instant distance measurement. When you hover over the sidebar or flyout, all crosshair elements hide automatically so they do not interfere with tool selection, and toggling the theme redraws every crosshair canvas in the new foreground color.

We will achieve this in four steps. First, we add eight input parameters for reticle, magnifier, and axis label customization. Second, we add a Bresenham line drawing method for the measure diagonal. Third, we add eleven new canvas layers managed by a dedicated crosshair manager class inserted between the sidebar renderer and the chart event handler. Finally, we update the event handler and top-level shell for crosshair mouse tracking, double-click detection, and theme-aware canvas refresh. Here is a visualization of what we will be achieving.





Implementation in MQL5

Adding Crosshair and Magnifier Input Parameters

These new inputs give the user full control over the crosshair reticle appearance, magnifier behavior, and axis label styling without modifying any code.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict input int ReticleOffset = 30 ; input int ReticleTickLen = 14 ; input int ReticleThickness = 2 ; input int MagDiameter = 180 ; input double MagZoom = 3.0 ; input int MagOffset = 45 ; input int AxisLabelFontSize = 9 ; input string AxisLabelFont = "Arial" ;

We declare eight new input parameters alongside the existing sidebar inputs. The first three control the reticle tick-marks: the offset sets how far the ticks sit from the cursor center, the tick length defines their span, and the thickness sets their pixel width. The next three control the magnifier lens: the diameter sets the bubble size, the zoom factor determines how much the candle content is enlarged inside the lens, and the offset controls how far the magnifier floats from the cursor. The final two parameters set the font size and font name used for the price and time axis labels that appear at the chart edges when the crosshair is active. Next, we will add a new method to handle line drawing.

Adding Bresenham Line Drawing to the Canvas Primitives

The measure mode needs a diagonal line connecting the anchor point to the moving cursor, so we add a pixel-level line drawing method to the primitives class.

class CCanvasPrimitives { protected : void DrawBresenhamLine(CCanvas &canvas, int x0, int y0, int x1, int y1, uint argb); }; void CCanvasPrimitives::DrawBresenhamLine(CCanvas &canvas, int x0, int y0, int x1, int y1, uint argb) { int dx = MathAbs (x1 - x0), dy = MathAbs (y1 - y0); int sx = (x0 < x1) ? 1 : - 1 , sy = (y0 < y1) ? 1 : - 1 , err = dx - dy; int w = canvas.Width(), h = canvas.Height(); while ( true ) { if (x0 >= 0 && x0 < w && y0 >= 0 && y0 < h) BlendPixelSet(canvas, x0, y0, argb); if (x0 == x1 && y0 == y1) break ; int e2 = 2 * err; if (e2 > -dy) { err -= dy; x0 += sx; } if (e2 < dx) { err += dx; y0 += sy; } } }

Here, we extend the "CCanvasPrimitives" class with the "DrawBresenhamLine" method, which implements Bresenham's line algorithm — a classic approach for drawing straight lines on pixel grids without gaps or floating-point overhead. The method computes the absolute deltas and step directions between the two endpoints, then iterates pixel by pixel using an integer error accumulator to decide whether to step horizontally, vertically, or both at each iteration. Each pixel along the path is blended onto the canvas using "BlendPixelSet" with bounds checking, and the loop terminates once the endpoint is reached. This method is used by the measure mode to draw the diagonal line from the locked anchor to the current cursor position on a full-screen canvas. The next thing we will do is expand the canvas layer with a crosshair and measure surfaces.

Expanding the Canvas Layer with Crosshair and Measure Surfaces

The canvas layer class grows from four canvases to fifteen, providing an independent drawing surface for every visual element in the crosshair and measure system.

class CCanvasLayer : public CToolRegistry { protected : int m_supersampleFactor; long m_chartId; CCanvas m_canvasSidebar; CCanvas m_canvasSidebarHighRes; CCanvas m_canvasFlyout; CCanvas m_canvasFlyoutHighRes; CCanvas m_canvasReticle; CCanvas m_canvasMagnifier; CCanvas m_canvasCrossVertical; CCanvas m_canvasCrossHorizontal; CCanvas m_canvasCrossPriceLabel; CCanvas m_canvasCrossTimeLabel; CCanvas m_canvasMeasureVertical; CCanvas m_canvasMeasureHorizontal; CCanvas m_canvasMeasurePriceLabel; CCanvas m_canvasMeasureTimeLabel; CCanvas m_canvasMeasureDiagonalLine; string m_nameSidebar; string m_nameFlyout; string m_nameReticle; string m_nameMagnifier; string m_nameCrossVertical; string m_nameCrossHorizontal; string m_nameCrossPriceLabel; string m_nameCrossTimeLabel; string m_nameMeasureVertical; string m_nameMeasureHorizontal; string m_nameMeasurePriceLabel; string m_nameMeasureTimeLabel; string m_nameMeasureDiagonalLine; protected : bool CreateAllCanvases( int w, int h); void DestroyAllCanvases(); void ResizeSidebarCanvases( int w, int h); void DrawCrossVerticalLinePixels( int chartH); void DrawCrossHorizontalLinePixels( int chartW); void DrawMeasureVerticalLinePixels( int chartH); void DrawMeasureHorizontalLinePixels( int chartW); }; bool CCanvasLayer::CreateAllCanvases( int w, int h) { int chartW = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int chartH = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); if (!m_canvasSidebar.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , m_nameSidebar, 0 , 0 , w, h, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Failed to create sidebar canvas" ); return false ; } if (!m_canvasSidebarHighRes.Create( "ToolsPalette_SidebarHR" , w * m_supersampleFactor, h * m_supersampleFactor, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Failed to create sidebar HR canvas" ); return false ; } if (!m_canvasFlyout.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , m_nameFlyout, 0 , 0 , 200 , 200 , COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Failed to create flyout canvas" ); return false ; } if (!m_canvasFlyoutHighRes.Create( "ToolsPalette_FlyoutHR" , 200 * m_supersampleFactor, 200 * m_supersampleFactor, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Failed to create flyout HR canvas" ); return false ; } int reticleSize = 2 * (ReticleOffset + ReticleTickLen / 2 ) + 6 ; if (!m_canvasReticle.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , m_nameReticle, 0 , 0 , reticleSize, reticleSize, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Failed to create reticle canvas" ); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameReticle, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_NO_PERIODS ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameReticle, OBJPROP_ZORDER , 90 ); if (!m_canvasMagnifier.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , m_nameMagnifier, 0 , 0 , MagDiameter, MagDiameter, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Failed to create magnifier canvas" ); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameMagnifier, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_NO_PERIODS ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameMagnifier, OBJPROP_ZORDER , 95 ); if (!m_canvasCrossVertical.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , m_nameCrossVertical, 0 , 0 , 1 , chartH, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Failed to create cross vertical canvas" ); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameCrossVertical, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_NO_PERIODS ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameCrossVertical, OBJPROP_ZORDER , 80 ); DrawCrossVerticalLinePixels(chartH); if (!m_canvasCrossHorizontal.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , m_nameCrossHorizontal, 0 , 0 , chartW, 1 , COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Failed to create cross horizontal canvas" ); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameCrossHorizontal, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_NO_PERIODS ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameCrossHorizontal, OBJPROP_ZORDER , 80 ); DrawCrossHorizontalLinePixels(chartW); if (!m_canvasCrossPriceLabel.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , m_nameCrossPriceLabel, 0 , 0 , 80 , 18 , COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Failed to create cross price label canvas" ); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameCrossPriceLabel, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_NO_PERIODS ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameCrossPriceLabel, OBJPROP_ZORDER , 85 ); if (!m_canvasCrossTimeLabel.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , m_nameCrossTimeLabel, 0 , 0 , 140 , 18 , COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Failed to create cross time label canvas" ); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameCrossTimeLabel, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_NO_PERIODS ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameCrossTimeLabel, OBJPROP_ZORDER , 85 ); if (!m_canvasMeasureVertical.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , m_nameMeasureVertical, 0 , 0 , 1 , chartH, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Failed to create measure vertical canvas" ); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameMeasureVertical, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_NO_PERIODS ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameMeasureVertical, OBJPROP_ZORDER , 79 ); DrawMeasureVerticalLinePixels(chartH); if (!m_canvasMeasureHorizontal.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , m_nameMeasureHorizontal, 0 , 0 , chartW, 1 , COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Failed to create measure horizontal canvas" ); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameMeasureHorizontal, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_NO_PERIODS ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameMeasureHorizontal, OBJPROP_ZORDER , 79 ); DrawMeasureHorizontalLinePixels(chartW); if (!m_canvasMeasurePriceLabel.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , m_nameMeasurePriceLabel, 0 , 0 , 80 , 18 , COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Failed to create measure price label canvas" ); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameMeasurePriceLabel, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_NO_PERIODS ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameMeasurePriceLabel, OBJPROP_ZORDER , 84 ); if (!m_canvasMeasureTimeLabel.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , m_nameMeasureTimeLabel, 0 , 0 , 140 , 18 , COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Failed to create measure time label canvas" ); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameMeasureTimeLabel, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_NO_PERIODS ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameMeasureTimeLabel, OBJPROP_ZORDER , 84 ); if (!m_canvasMeasureDiagonalLine.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , m_nameMeasureDiagonalLine, 0 , 0 , chartW, chartH, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Failed to create measure diagonal canvas" ); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameMeasureDiagonalLine, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_NO_PERIODS ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameMeasureDiagonalLine, OBJPROP_ZORDER , 78 ); m_canvasMeasureDiagonalLine.Erase( 0x00000000 ); m_canvasMeasureDiagonalLine.Update(); return true ; } void CCanvasLayer::DestroyAllCanvases() { m_canvasSidebar.Destroy(); ObjectDelete ( 0 , m_nameSidebar); m_canvasSidebarHighRes.Destroy(); m_canvasFlyout.Destroy(); ObjectDelete ( 0 , m_nameFlyout); m_canvasFlyoutHighRes.Destroy(); m_canvasReticle.Destroy(); ObjectDelete ( 0 , m_nameReticle); m_canvasMagnifier.Destroy(); ObjectDelete ( 0 , m_nameMagnifier); m_canvasCrossVertical.Destroy(); ObjectDelete ( 0 , m_nameCrossVertical); m_canvasCrossHorizontal.Destroy(); ObjectDelete ( 0 , m_nameCrossHorizontal); m_canvasCrossPriceLabel.Destroy(); ObjectDelete ( 0 , m_nameCrossPriceLabel); m_canvasCrossTimeLabel.Destroy(); ObjectDelete ( 0 , m_nameCrossTimeLabel); m_canvasMeasureVertical.Destroy(); ObjectDelete ( 0 , m_nameMeasureVertical); m_canvasMeasureHorizontal.Destroy(); ObjectDelete ( 0 , m_nameMeasureHorizontal); m_canvasMeasurePriceLabel.Destroy(); ObjectDelete ( 0 , m_nameMeasurePriceLabel); m_canvasMeasureTimeLabel.Destroy(); ObjectDelete ( 0 , m_nameMeasureTimeLabel); m_canvasMeasureDiagonalLine.Destroy(); ObjectDelete ( 0 , m_nameMeasureDiagonalLine); } void CCanvasLayer::DrawCrossVerticalLinePixels( int chartH) { m_canvasCrossVertical.Erase( 0x00000000 ); uint col = ColorToARGB (( color ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND ), 255 ); for ( int y = 0 ; y < chartH; y++) m_canvasCrossVertical.PixelSet( 0 , y, col); m_canvasCrossVertical.Update(); } void CCanvasLayer::DrawCrossHorizontalLinePixels( int chartW) { m_canvasCrossHorizontal.Erase( 0x00000000 ); uint col = ColorToARGB (( color ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND ), 255 ); for ( int x = 0 ; x < chartW; x++) m_canvasCrossHorizontal.PixelSet(x, 0 , col); m_canvasCrossHorizontal.Update(); } void CCanvasLayer::DrawMeasureVerticalLinePixels( int chartH) { m_canvasMeasureVertical.Erase( 0x00000000 ); uint col = ColorToARGB (( color ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND ), 200 ); for ( int y = 0 ; y < chartH; y++) m_canvasMeasureVertical.PixelSet( 0 , y, col); m_canvasMeasureVertical.Update(); } void CCanvasLayer::DrawMeasureHorizontalLinePixels( int chartW) { m_canvasMeasureHorizontal.Erase( 0x00000000 ); uint col = ColorToARGB (( color ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND ), 200 ); for ( int x = 0 ; x < chartW; x++) m_canvasMeasureHorizontal.PixelSet(x, 0 , col); m_canvasMeasureHorizontal.Update(); }

We expand the "CCanvasLayer" class with eleven new canvas members and their corresponding object name strings. These cover the reticle tick-mark canvas, the circular magnifier lens canvas, a one-pixel-wide vertical and one-pixel-tall horizontal crosshair line canvas spanning the full chart dimensions, price and time axis label canvases for the crosshair, matching vertical, horizontal, price label, and time label canvases for the measure mode anchor, and a full-screen diagonal line canvas for the measure connector. We also declare four new helper methods for pre-filling the crosshair and measure line canvases.

The "CreateAllCanvases" method now reads the chart dimensions with ChartGetInteger and creates all fifteen canvases in sequence. After the existing sidebar and flyout canvases, we create the reticle canvas sized to fit the tick-mark geometry from the input parameters, the magnifier canvas sized by the magnifier diameter input, and the crosshair vertical and horizontal canvases at one pixel by full chart height and full chart width by one pixel respectively. We pre-fill both crosshair line canvases with the chart foreground color immediately after creation. We then create the price and time axis label canvases, followed by the measure mode equivalents where the vertical and horizontal line canvases are pre-filled at reduced opacity for visual distinction from the live crosshair. Finally, we create the full-screen diagonal canvas and clear it to transparent. Each canvas receives a z-order setting to ensure correct layering and starts hidden with OBJ_NO_PERIODS until the crosshair tool is activated.

The "DestroyAllCanvases" method now destroys all fifteen canvases, calling ObjectDelete explicitly after each bitmap label destruction to prevent ghost objects from lingering on the chart and causing silent creation failures on the next initialization.

The four-line pixel helper methods follow the same pattern. "DrawCrossVerticalLinePixels" and "DrawCrossHorizontalLinePixels" clear their canvas, pack the chart foreground color at full opacity using ColorToARGB, and fill every pixel in the single-column or single-row canvas. "DrawMeasureVerticalLinePixels" and "DrawMeasureHorizontalLinePixels" do the same, but at an opacity of 200 out of 255, giving the measure anchor lines a slightly faded appearance that visually separates them from the moving crosshair lines. To manage the crosshair, we introduce a dedicated class that centralizes the logic for easier future changes. Since this is a new class, let us define the class and its members first.

Declaring the Crosshair Manager Class

This entirely new class sits between the sidebar renderer and the chart event handler, managing all crosshair, reticle, magnifier, and measure mode visual elements.

class CCrosshairManager : public CSidebarRenderer { protected : int m_reticleCanvasSize; bool m_isReticleVisible; bool m_isMagnifierVisible; bool m_isCrossVertVisible; bool m_isCrossHorizVisible; bool m_isCrossPriceLabelVisible; bool m_isCrossTimeLabelVisible; bool m_isMeasureVertVisible; bool m_isMeasureHorizVisible; bool m_isMeasurePriceLabelVisible; bool m_isMeasureTimeLabelVisible; bool m_isMeasureDiagonalVisible; bool m_isMeasuringActive; datetime m_measureAnchorTime; double m_measureAnchorPrice; int m_measureAnchorPixelX; int m_measureAnchorPixelY; ulong m_lastClickTimeMicros; int m_lastMagMouseX; int m_lastMagMouseY; protected : void DrawReticleTickMarks(); void ShowReticle(); void HideReticle(); void UpdateReticlePosition( int mouseX, int mouseY); void ShowCrossVertical(); void HideCrossVertical(); void UpdateCrossVerticalPosition( int mouseX); void ShowCrossHorizontal(); void HideCrossHorizontal(); void UpdateCrossHorizontalPosition( int mouseY); void ShowCrossPriceLabel(); void HideCrossPriceLabel(); void ShowCrossTimeLabel(); void HideCrossTimeLabel(); void DrawAndPositionAxisLabel(CCanvas &labelCanvas, string objectName, string labelText, bool isPriceAxis, int crosshairPixelPos, int chartWidth, int chartHeight); void UpdateCrosshairAxisLabels( int mouseX, int mouseY, datetime barTime, double barPrice); void ShowMeasureLines(); void HideMeasureLines(); void UpdateMeasureVerticalPosition( int pixelX); void UpdateMeasureHorizontalPosition( int pixelY); void UpdateMeasureAnchorLabels(); void ShowMagnifier(); void HideMagnifier(); void UpdateMagnifierPosition( int mouseX, int mouseY, datetime barTime, double barPrice); void DrawMagnifierLensContent( int mouseX, int mouseY, datetime centerTime, double centerPrice); void UpdateMeasureDiagonalLine( int currentMouseX, int currentMouseY); void UpdateMeasurementInfoLabel( int mouseX, int mouseY, datetime barTime, double barPrice); void HideAllCrosshairElements(); void ShowAllCrosshairElements(); void HandleCrosshairDoubleClick( int mouseX, int mouseY, datetime barTime, double barPrice); void DeleteAllMeasureObjects(); };

Here, we declare the "CCrosshairManager" class, which inherits from "CSidebarRenderer" and introduces twenty protected member variables. These include the reticle canvas size, visibility flags for each of the eleven crosshair and measure canvases, a flag tracking whether measure mode is actively locked to an anchor point, the anchor's chart time, price, and screen pixel coordinates, a microsecond timestamp for double-click detection, and cached magnifier mouse coordinates to avoid redundant lens redraws when the cursor has not moved.

The class declares thirty protected methods organized into four groups. The reticle group covers drawing tick marks, showing, hiding, and repositioning the reticle canvas. The crosshair line group handles showing, hiding, and positioning the vertical and horizontal lines, plus showing, hiding, drawing, and positioning the price and time axis labels through a shared "DrawAndPositionAxisLabel" method. The measure mode group manages showing and hiding all measure canvases, positioning the anchor lines, updating anchor labels, drawing the diagonal line, and updating the floating info label with bar count and pip statistics. The magnifier group handles showing, hiding, positioning, and rendering the zoomed candle content inside the circular lens. Finally, two convenience methods show or hide all crosshair elements in a single call, "HandleCrosshairDoubleClick" toggles the measure anchor on double-click, and "DeleteAllMeasureObjects" cleans up all measure mode resources. Let us now define all these methods.

void CCrosshairManager::DrawReticleTickMarks() { m_canvasReticle.Erase( 0x00000000 ); int cx = m_reticleCanvasSize / 2 , cy = m_reticleCanvasSize / 2 ; int off = ReticleOffset, tl = ReticleTickLen / 2 , th = ReticleThickness; uint col = ColorToARGB (( color ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND ), 230 ); m_canvasReticle.FillRectangle(cx - off - tl, cy - th - 1 , cx - off + tl, cy - 2 , col); m_canvasReticle.FillRectangle(cx - off - tl, cy + 2 , cx - off + tl, cy + th + 1 , col); m_canvasReticle.FillRectangle(cx + off - tl, cy - th - 1 , cx + off + tl, cy - 2 , col); m_canvasReticle.FillRectangle(cx + off - tl, cy + 2 , cx + off + tl, cy + th + 1 , col); m_canvasReticle.FillRectangle(cx - th - 1 , cy - off - tl, cx - 2 , cy - off + tl, col); m_canvasReticle.FillRectangle(cx + 2 , cy - off - tl, cx + th + 1 , cy - off + tl, col); m_canvasReticle.FillRectangle(cx - th - 1 , cy + off - tl, cx - 2 , cy + off + tl, col); m_canvasReticle.FillRectangle(cx + 2 , cy + off - tl, cx + th + 1 , cy + off + tl, col); m_canvasReticle.Update(); } void CCrosshairManager::ShowReticle() { if (m_isReticleVisible) return ; DrawReticleTickMarks(); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameReticle, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ); m_isReticleVisible = true ; } void CCrosshairManager::HideReticle() { if (!m_isReticleVisible) return ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameReticle, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_NO_PERIODS ); m_isReticleVisible = false ; } void CCrosshairManager::UpdateReticlePosition( int mouseX, int mouseY) { if (!m_isReticleVisible) return ; int half = m_reticleCanvasSize / 2 ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameReticle, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , mouseX - half); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameReticle, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mouseY - half); } void CCrosshairManager::ShowCrossVertical() { if (m_isCrossVertVisible) return ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameCrossVertical, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ); m_isCrossVertVisible = true ; } void CCrosshairManager::HideCrossVertical() { if (!m_isCrossVertVisible) return ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameCrossVertical, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_NO_PERIODS ); m_isCrossVertVisible = false ; } void CCrosshairManager::UpdateCrossVerticalPosition( int mouseX) { if (!m_isCrossVertVisible) return ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameCrossVertical, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , mouseX); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameCrossVertical, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 0 ); } void CCrosshairManager::ShowCrossHorizontal() { if (m_isCrossHorizVisible) return ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameCrossHorizontal, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ); m_isCrossHorizVisible = true ; } void CCrosshairManager::HideCrossHorizontal() { if (!m_isCrossHorizVisible) return ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameCrossHorizontal, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_NO_PERIODS ); m_isCrossHorizVisible = false ; } void CCrosshairManager::UpdateCrossHorizontalPosition( int mouseY) { if (!m_isCrossHorizVisible) return ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameCrossHorizontal, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameCrossHorizontal, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mouseY); } void CCrosshairManager::ShowCrossPriceLabel() { if (m_isCrossPriceLabelVisible) return ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameCrossPriceLabel, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ); m_isCrossPriceLabelVisible = true ; } void CCrosshairManager::HideCrossPriceLabel() { if (!m_isCrossPriceLabelVisible) return ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameCrossPriceLabel, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_NO_PERIODS ); m_isCrossPriceLabelVisible = false ; } void CCrosshairManager::ShowCrossTimeLabel() { if (m_isCrossTimeLabelVisible) return ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameCrossTimeLabel, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ); m_isCrossTimeLabelVisible = true ; } void CCrosshairManager::HideCrossTimeLabel() { if (!m_isCrossTimeLabelVisible) return ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameCrossTimeLabel, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_NO_PERIODS ); m_isCrossTimeLabelVisible = false ; } void CCrosshairManager::DrawAndPositionAxisLabel(CCanvas &labelCanvas, string objectName, string labelText, bool isPriceAxis, int crosshairPixelPos, int chartWidth, int chartHeight) { color fgColor = ( color ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND ); color bgColor = ( color ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); uint fg = ColorToARGB (fgColor, 255 ), bg = ColorToARGB (bgColor, 255 ); TextSetFont (AxisLabelFont, -AxisLabelFontSize * 10 ); uint tw = 0 , th = 0 ; TextGetSize (labelText, tw, th); int lw = ( int )tw + 8 , lh = ( int )th + 4 ; if (labelCanvas.Width() != lw || labelCanvas.Height() != lh) labelCanvas.Resize(lw, lh); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , lw); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , lh); uint textBuf[]; int totalPx = lw * lh; ArrayResize (textBuf, totalPx); ArrayFill (textBuf, 0 , totalPx, bg & 0x00FFFFFF ); TextOut (labelText, 4 , 2 , TA_LEFT | TA_TOP , textBuf, lw, lh, fg & 0x00FFFFFF , COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA ); for ( int py = 0 ; py < lh; py++) for ( int px = 0 ; px < lw; px++) labelCanvas.PixelSet(px, py, textBuf[py * lw + px] | 0xFF000000 ); labelCanvas.Rectangle( 0 , 0 , lw - 1 , lh - 1 , fg); labelCanvas.Update(); if (isPriceAxis) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , chartWidth - lw + 1 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , crosshairPixelPos - lh / 2 ); } else { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , crosshairPixelPos - lw / 2 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , chartHeight - lh); } } void CCrosshairManager::UpdateCrosshairAxisLabels( int mouseX, int mouseY, datetime barTime, double barPrice) { int chartW = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int chartH = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); int digits = ( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); DrawAndPositionAxisLabel(m_canvasCrossPriceLabel, m_nameCrossPriceLabel, DoubleToString (barPrice, digits), true , mouseY, chartW, chartH); DrawAndPositionAxisLabel(m_canvasCrossTimeLabel, m_nameCrossTimeLabel, TimeToString (barTime, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES ), false , mouseX, chartW, chartH); } void CCrosshairManager::ShowMeasureLines() { if (!m_isMeasureVertVisible) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameMeasureVertical, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ); m_isMeasureVertVisible = true ; } if (!m_isMeasureHorizVisible) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameMeasureHorizontal, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ); m_isMeasureHorizVisible = true ; } if (!m_isMeasureDiagonalVisible) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameMeasureDiagonalLine, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ); m_isMeasureDiagonalVisible = true ; } if (!m_isMeasurePriceLabelVisible) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameMeasurePriceLabel, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ); m_isMeasurePriceLabelVisible = true ; } if (!m_isMeasureTimeLabelVisible) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameMeasureTimeLabel, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ); m_isMeasureTimeLabelVisible = true ; } } void CCrosshairManager::HideMeasureLines() { if (m_isMeasureVertVisible) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameMeasureVertical, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_NO_PERIODS ); m_isMeasureVertVisible = false ; } if (m_isMeasureHorizVisible) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameMeasureHorizontal, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_NO_PERIODS ); m_isMeasureHorizVisible = false ; } if (m_isMeasureDiagonalVisible) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameMeasureDiagonalLine, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_NO_PERIODS ); m_canvasMeasureDiagonalLine.Erase( 0x00000000 ); m_canvasMeasureDiagonalLine.Update(); m_isMeasureDiagonalVisible = false ; } if (m_isMeasurePriceLabelVisible) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameMeasurePriceLabel, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_NO_PERIODS ); m_isMeasurePriceLabelVisible = false ; } if (m_isMeasureTimeLabelVisible) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameMeasureTimeLabel, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_NO_PERIODS ); m_isMeasureTimeLabelVisible = false ; } } void CCrosshairManager::UpdateMeasureVerticalPosition( int pixelX) { if (!m_isMeasureVertVisible) return ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameMeasureVertical, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , pixelX); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameMeasureVertical, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 0 ); } void CCrosshairManager::UpdateMeasureHorizontalPosition( int pixelY) { if (!m_isMeasureHorizVisible) return ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameMeasureHorizontal, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameMeasureHorizontal, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , pixelY); } void CCrosshairManager::UpdateMeasureAnchorLabels() { int chartW = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int chartH = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); int digits = ( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); int fx = 0 , fy = 0 ; if (! ChartTimePriceToXY (m_chartId, 0 , m_measureAnchorTime, m_measureAnchorPrice, fx, fy)) return ; DrawAndPositionAxisLabel(m_canvasMeasurePriceLabel, m_nameMeasurePriceLabel, DoubleToString (m_measureAnchorPrice, digits), true , fy, chartW, chartH); DrawAndPositionAxisLabel(m_canvasMeasureTimeLabel, m_nameMeasureTimeLabel, TimeToString (m_measureAnchorTime, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES ), false , fx, chartW, chartH); } void CCrosshairManager::ShowMagnifier() { if (m_isMagnifierVisible) return ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameMagnifier, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ); m_isMagnifierVisible = true ; } void CCrosshairManager::HideMagnifier() { if (!m_isMagnifierVisible) return ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameMagnifier, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_NO_PERIODS ); m_isMagnifierVisible = false ; } void CCrosshairManager::UpdateMagnifierPosition( int mouseX, int mouseY, datetime barTime, double barPrice) { if (!m_isMagnifierVisible) return ; int chartW = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int chartH = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); int diam = MagDiameter; int magX = (mouseX + MagOffset + diam < chartW) ? mouseX + MagOffset : mouseX - MagOffset - diam; int magY = (mouseY - MagOffset - diam > 0 ) ? mouseY - MagOffset - diam : mouseY + MagOffset; magX = MathMax ( 2 , MathMin (chartW - diam - 2 , magX)); magY = MathMax ( 2 , MathMin (chartH - diam - 2 , magY)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameMagnifier, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , magX); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameMagnifier, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , magY); if (mouseX == m_lastMagMouseX && mouseY == m_lastMagMouseY) return ; m_lastMagMouseX = mouseX; m_lastMagMouseY = mouseY; DrawMagnifierLensContent(mouseX, mouseY, barTime, barPrice); } void CCrosshairManager::DrawMagnifierLensContent( int mouseX, int mouseY, datetime centerTime, double centerPrice) { int diam = MagDiameter, radius = diam / 2 ; double zoom = MagZoom; if (m_canvasMagnifier.Width() != diam || m_canvasMagnifier.Height() != diam) m_canvasMagnifier.Resize(diam, diam); m_canvasMagnifier.Erase( 0x00000000 ); color bgColor = ( color ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); color fgColor = ( color ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND ); color bullBody = ( color ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL ); color bearBody = ( color ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR ); color bullBord = ( color ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP ); color bearBord = ( color ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN ); color askColor = ( color ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_ASK ); color bidColor = ( color ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_BID ); bool showAsk = ( ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE ) != 0 ); bool showBid = ( ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE ) != 0 ); int chartH = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); double chartMax = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MAX , 0 ); double chartMin = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MIN , 0 ); double chartRange = MathMax (chartMax - chartMin, _Point * 100 ); int barWidth = ( int ) MathPow ( 2.0 , ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE )); double pricePerPixel = chartRange / chartH; double radiusSq = ( double )(radius - 3 ) * (radius - 3 ); uint bgARGB = ColorToARGB (bgColor, 255 ); double bgRSq = ( double )(radius - 2 ) * (radius - 2 ); for ( int py = 0 ; py < diam; py++) for ( int px = 0 ; px < diam; px++) { double ddx = px - radius, ddy = py - radius; if (ddx * ddx + ddy * ddy <= bgRSq) m_canvasMagnifier.PixelSet(px, py, bgARGB); } int chartVisibleBars = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_VISIBLE_BARS ); int halfRange = MathMin (( int )((radius * 2.0 / zoom) / MathMax ( 1 , barWidth)) / 2 + 2 , chartVisibleBars / 2 + 2 ); int cursorBar = iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , centerTime, false ); if (cursorBar < 0 ) cursorBar = 0 ; MqlRates rates[]; ArraySetAsSeries (rates, false ); int startBar = MathMax ( 0 , cursorBar - halfRange); int copied = CopyRates ( _Symbol , _Period , startBar, cursorBar + halfRange + 1 - startBar, rates); int wickThickness = MathMax ( 1 , ( int ) MathRound (zoom * 0.55 )); int borderThickness = MathMax ( 1 , ( int ) MathRound (zoom * 0.45 )); if (copied > 0 ) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < copied; i++) { int barPxX = 0 , barPxY = 0 ; if (! ChartTimePriceToXY (m_chartId, 0 , rates[i].time, rates[i].close, barPxX, barPxY)) continue ; int lensX = radius + ( int )((barPxX - mouseX) * zoom); int zbw = MathMax ( 3 , ( int )(barWidth * zoom * 0.65 )); if (zbw % 2 == 0 ) zbw++; int bh = zbw / 2 ; if (lensX + bh < 0 || lensX - bh >= diam) continue ; bool isBull = (rates[i].close >= rates[i].open); uint wickARGB = ColorToARGB (isBull ? bullBord : bearBord, 255 ); uint bodyARGB = ColorToARGB (isBull ? bullBody : bearBody, 255 ); uint borderARGB = ColorToARGB (isBull ? bullBord : bearBord, 255 ); int lensHi = radius - ( int )((rates[i].high - centerPrice) / pricePerPixel * zoom); int lensLo = radius - ( int )((rates[i].low - centerPrice) / pricePerPixel * zoom); double bTop = isBull ? rates[i].close : rates[i].open; double bBot = isBull ? rates[i].open : rates[i].close; int lensBT = radius - ( int )((bTop - centerPrice) / pricePerPixel * zoom); int lensBB = radius - ( int )((bBot - centerPrice) / pricePerPixel * zoom); if (lensBB - lensBT < 1 ) lensBB = lensBT + 1 ; int wickHalf = wickThickness / 2 ; for ( int wy = MathMax ( 0 , lensHi); wy <= MathMin (diam - 1 , lensLo); wy++) for ( int wx = lensX - wickHalf; wx <= lensX + wickHalf; wx++) { if (wx < 0 || wx >= diam) continue ; double ddx = wx - radius, ddy = wy - radius; if (ddx * ddx + ddy * ddy < radiusSq) m_canvasMagnifier.PixelSet(wx, wy, wickARGB); } for ( int by = MathMax ( 0 , lensBT); by <= MathMin (diam - 1 , lensBB); by++) for ( int bx = lensX - bh; bx <= lensX + bh; bx++) { if (bx < 0 || bx >= diam) continue ; double ddx = bx - radius, ddy = by - radius; if (ddx * ddx + ddy * ddy < radiusSq) m_canvasMagnifier.PixelSet(bx, by, bodyARGB); } for ( int bt = 0 ; bt < borderThickness; bt++) { int topRow = MathMax ( 0 , lensBT + bt), botRow = MathMin (diam - 1 , lensBB - bt); for ( int bx = lensX - bh; bx <= lensX + bh; bx++) { if (bx < 0 || bx >= diam) continue ; double ddx = bx - radius; double ddyT = topRow - radius, ddyB = botRow - radius; if (ddx * ddx + ddyT * ddyT < radiusSq) m_canvasMagnifier.PixelSet(bx, topRow, borderARGB); if (ddx * ddx + ddyB * ddyB < radiusSq) m_canvasMagnifier.PixelSet(bx, botRow, borderARGB); } int leftCol = lensX - bh + bt, rightCol = lensX + bh - bt; for ( int by = MathMax ( 0 , lensBT); by <= MathMin (diam - 1 , lensBB); by++) { double ddy = by - radius; double ddxL = leftCol - radius, ddxR = rightCol - radius; if (leftCol >= 0 && leftCol < diam && ddxL * ddxL + ddy * ddy < radiusSq) m_canvasMagnifier.PixelSet(leftCol, by, borderARGB); if (rightCol >= 0 && rightCol < diam && ddxR * ddxR + ddy * ddy < radiusSq) m_canvasMagnifier.PixelSet(rightCol, by, borderARGB); } } } } if (showBid) { double bidPrice = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); int bidY = radius - ( int )((bidPrice - centerPrice) / pricePerPixel * zoom); uint bidARGB = ColorToARGB (bidColor, 200 ); for ( int gx = 0 ; gx < diam; gx++) { double ddx = gx - radius, ddy = bidY - radius; if (ddx * ddx + ddy * ddy < radiusSq) BlendPixelSet(m_canvasMagnifier, gx, bidY, bidARGB); } } if (showAsk) { double askPrice = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); int askY = radius - ( int )((askPrice - centerPrice) / pricePerPixel * zoom); uint askARGB = ColorToARGB (askColor, 200 ); for ( int gx = 0 ; gx < diam; gx++) { double ddx = gx - radius, ddy = askY - radius; if (ddx * ddx + ddy * ddy < radiusSq) BlendPixelSet(m_canvasMagnifier, gx, askY, askARGB); } } uint ringARGB = ColorToARGB (m_isDarkTheme ? C'140,150,170' : C'80,90,110' , 255 ); double outerR = radius - 1.0 , innerR = outerR - 2.5 ; for ( int py = 0 ; py < diam; py++) for ( int px = 0 ; px < diam; px++) { double ddx = px - radius + 0.5 , ddy = py - radius + 0.5 ; double dist = MathSqrt (ddx * ddx + ddy * ddy); if (dist < innerR - 1.0 || dist > outerR + 1.0 ) continue ; double alpha = MathMin ( MathMin ( 1.0 , dist - (innerR - 1.0 )), MathMin ( 1.0 , outerR + 1.0 - dist)); if (alpha <= 0.0 ) continue ; BlendPixelSet(m_canvasMagnifier, px, py, (( uint )( uchar )(alpha * 255.0 ) << 24 ) | (ringARGB & 0x00FFFFFF )); } uint crossARGB = ColorToARGB (fgColor, 60 ); for ( int px = 0 ; px < diam; px++) { if (px % 4 == 0 ) continue ; double ddx = ( double )(px - radius); if (ddx * ddx >= radiusSq) continue ; BlendPixelSet(m_canvasMagnifier, px, radius, crossARGB); } for ( int py = 0 ; py < diam; py++) { if (py % 4 == 0 ) continue ; double ddy = ( double )(py - radius); if (ddy * ddy >= radiusSq) continue ; BlendPixelSet(m_canvasMagnifier, radius, py, crossARGB); } int digits = ( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); m_canvasMagnifier.FontSet( "Arial Bold" , 11 ); string priceStr = DoubleToString (centerPrice, digits); int tw = m_canvasMagnifier.TextWidth(priceStr), th = m_canvasMagnifier.TextHeight(priceStr); int tx = radius - tw / 2 , ty = diam - th - 16 ; double tdy = ty - radius; if (tdy * tdy + 4 < radiusSq) { m_canvasMagnifier.FillRectangle(tx - 4 , ty - 1 , tx + tw + 4 , ty + th + 1 , (ringARGB & 0x00FFFFFF ) | 0xFF000000 ); m_canvasMagnifier. TextOut (tx, ty, priceStr, ColorToARGB ( clrWhite , 255 )); } m_canvasMagnifier.Update(); } void CCrosshairManager::UpdateMeasureDiagonalLine( int currentMouseX, int currentMouseY) { if (!m_isMeasureDiagonalVisible) return ; m_canvasMeasureDiagonalLine.Erase( 0x00000000 ); DrawBresenhamLine(m_canvasMeasureDiagonalLine, m_measureAnchorPixelX, m_measureAnchorPixelY, currentMouseX, currentMouseY, ColorToARGB (( color ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND ), 220 )); m_canvasMeasureDiagonalLine.Update(); } void CCrosshairManager::UpdateMeasurementInfoLabel( int mouseX, int mouseY, datetime barTime, double barPrice) { string labelName = "ToolsPalette_MeasureInfoLabel" ; long periodSec = PeriodSeconds ( _Period ); int barCount = ( int ) MathAbs (m_measureAnchorTime / periodSec - barTime / periodSec); double pointSize = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); long digits = SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); double pipSize = (digits == 3 || digits == 5 ) ? pointSize * 10.0 : pointSize; double pips = MathAbs (barPrice - m_measureAnchorPrice) / pipSize; string labelText = StringFormat ( "%d bars, %.1f pips, Diff: %s" , barCount, pips, DoubleToString ( MathAbs (barPrice - m_measureAnchorPrice), ( int )digits)); if ( ObjectFind (m_chartId, labelName) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate (m_chartId, labelName, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger (m_chartId, labelName, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetInteger (m_chartId, labelName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 9 ); ObjectSetString (m_chartId, labelName, OBJPROP_FONT , "Arial" ); ObjectSetInteger (m_chartId, labelName, OBJPROP_COLOR , ( color ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND )); } ObjectSetInteger (m_chartId, labelName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , mouseX + 20 ); ObjectSetInteger (m_chartId, labelName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mouseY + 3 ); ObjectSetString (m_chartId, labelName, OBJPROP_TEXT , labelText); } void CCrosshairManager::HideAllCrosshairElements() { HideReticle(); HideMagnifier(); HideCrossVertical(); HideCrossHorizontal(); HideCrossPriceLabel(); HideCrossTimeLabel(); } void CCrosshairManager::ShowAllCrosshairElements() { ShowReticle(); ShowMagnifier(); ShowCrossVertical(); ShowCrossHorizontal(); ShowCrossPriceLabel(); ShowCrossTimeLabel(); } void CCrosshairManager::DeleteAllMeasureObjects() { HideMeasureLines(); ObjectDelete (m_chartId, "ToolsPalette_MeasureInfoLabel" ); } void CCrosshairManager::HandleCrosshairDoubleClick( int mouseX, int mouseY, datetime barTime, double barPrice) { ulong nowMicros = GetMicrosecondCount (); if (nowMicros - m_lastClickTimeMicros < 500000 ) { if (!m_isMeasuringActive) { m_measureAnchorTime = barTime; m_measureAnchorPrice = barPrice; m_measureAnchorPixelX = mouseX; m_measureAnchorPixelY = mouseY; m_isMeasuringActive = true ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); } else { m_isMeasuringActive = false ; DeleteAllMeasureObjects(); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); } m_lastClickTimeMicros = 0 ; } else { m_lastClickTimeMicros = nowMicros; } }

First, we implement the "DrawReticleTickMarks" method, which clears the reticle canvas and draws eight small rectangles arranged as tick-mark pairs at four compass positions offset from the canvas center. Each pair sits above and below or left and right of the axis, using the input parameters for offset distance, tick length, and thickness. The color is packed from the chart foreground at slightly reduced opacity. The "ShowReticle", "HideReticle", and "UpdateReticlePosition" methods control the reticle's visibility and positioning by toggling the timeframes property and centering the canvas on the mouse cursor.

Then, the crosshair line methods follow a consistent show, hide, and update pattern. "ShowCrossVertical" and "ShowCrossHorizontal" make their one-pixel canvases visible, while the update methods reposition them to the cursor's screen coordinates. The same pattern applies to the price and time axis labels.

The "DrawAndPositionAxisLabel" method is a shared utility for rendering both price and time labels. We read the chart foreground and background colors, measure the label text dimensions, resize the canvas to fit, render the text into a raw pixel buffer using TextOut with the COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA format for clean rendering, copy those pixels onto the canvas with full alpha, draw a border rectangle on top, and position the label at the right axis edge for price or the bottom axis edge for time. The "UpdateCrosshairAxisLabels" method calls this for both labels using the current bar price and time formatted with the DoubleToString and TimeToString functions.

The measure mode methods manage the five anchor canvases. "ShowMeasureLines" and "HideMeasureLines" toggle visibility for the vertical, horizontal, diagonal, price label, and time label canvases, with the diagonal canvas being cleared before hiding to avoid stale pixels. The position update methods move the anchor lines to the stored screen coordinates, and "UpdateMeasureAnchorLabels" converts the anchor chart coordinate to screen position using ChartTimePriceToXY and calls the shared label drawing method for both axes.

The "UpdateMagnifierPosition" method places the magnifier to the upper-right of the cursor with fallback positioning when it would go off-screen, skipping the lens redraw if the cursor has not moved. The "DrawMagnifierLensContent" method is the most involved rendering operation. We clear the magnifier canvas, fill a circular background clipped to the lens radius, fetch OHLC rates around the cursor bar using CopyRates and iBarShift, then draw each candle inside the lens by converting bar coordinates to zoomed lens pixel positions. Wicks, body fills, and body borders are all drawn with circle clipping to stay within the lens boundary. We then draw bid and ask lines if enabled using SymbolInfoDouble, render an anti-aliased ring border with alpha coverage calculation, draw a faint dashed crosshair at the lens center, and finish with a price label near the bottom of the lens.

The "UpdateMeasureDiagonalLine" method clears the full-screen diagonal canvas and draws a line from the anchor to the current cursor using the "DrawBresenhamLine" method. The "UpdateMeasurementInfoLabel" method computes the bar count using period seconds, the pip distance using the correct pip size for the symbol's digit count, and formats a label string with StringFormat showing bars, pips, and raw price difference. It creates or updates an OBJ_LABEL chart object positioned near the cursor.

The "HideAllCrosshairElements" and "ShowAllCrosshairElements" convenience methods call all six individual show or hide methods in sequence. The "DeleteAllMeasureObjects" method hides the measure canvases and removes the floating info label. Finally, "HandleCrosshairDoubleClick" detects double-clicks using GetMicrosecondCount with a 500-millisecond threshold. On the first double-click, it locks the measure anchor coordinates and disables chart scrolling, and on the second, it releases the anchor, cleans up all measure objects, and restores scrolling. Finally, we integrate the crosshair into the top-level shell for real-time updates.

Integrating Crosshair Logic into the Top-Level Shell

These two methods in the top-level class coordinate crosshair cleanup during tool switches and drive all crosshair visual updates on every mouse move.

void CToolsSidebar::CleanupCrosshairOnToolSwitch() { if (m_currentActiveTool == TOOL_CROSSHAIR || m_isMeasuringActive) { HideAllCrosshairElements(); if (m_isMeasuringActive) { m_isMeasuringActive = false ; DeleteAllMeasureObjects(); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); } } } void CToolsSidebar::HandleCrosshairMouseMove( int mouseX, int mouseY, bool overSidebar, bool overFlyout) { if (m_currentActiveTool != TOOL_CROSSHAIR) return ; if (overSidebar || overFlyout) { HideAllCrosshairElements(); return ; } ShowAllCrosshairElements(); datetime barTime; double barPrice; int subWindow; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice (m_chartId, mouseX, mouseY, subWindow, barTime, barPrice)) { UpdateCrossVerticalPosition(mouseX); UpdateCrossHorizontalPosition(mouseY); UpdateCrosshairAxisLabels(mouseX, mouseY, barTime, barPrice); UpdateReticlePosition(mouseX, mouseY); UpdateMagnifierPosition(mouseX, mouseY, barTime, barPrice); if (m_isMeasuringActive) { int fx = 0 , fy = 0 ; if ( ChartTimePriceToXY (m_chartId, 0 , m_measureAnchorTime, m_measureAnchorPrice, fx, fy)) { ShowMeasureLines(); UpdateMeasureVerticalPosition(fx); UpdateMeasureHorizontalPosition(fy); UpdateMeasureAnchorLabels(); } UpdateMeasureDiagonalLine(mouseX, mouseY); UpdateMeasurementInfoLabel(mouseX, mouseY, barTime, barPrice); } ChartRedraw (); } }

Finally, we implement the "CleanupCrosshairOnToolSwitch" method, which is called whenever the user activates a different tool or deactivates the current one. It checks whether the crosshair was active or measure mode is locked, and if so, hides all crosshair elements. If measuring is active, it additionally releases the anchor, calls "DeleteAllMeasureObjects" to clean up all measure canvases and the floating info label, and restores chart scrolling. This ensures no crosshair visuals linger on the chart after switching to a drawing tool or the pointer.

The "HandleCrosshairMouseMove" method is the central coordinator called on every mouse move event. It exits early if the crosshair tool is not active. When the cursor hovers over the sidebar or flyout, it hides all crosshair elements so they do not interfere with panel interaction. When the cursor is on the chart, it shows all elements and converts the screen coordinates to chart time and price using the ChartXYToTimePrice function. From there, it updates the vertical and horizontal crosshair line positions, refreshes both axis labels, repositions the reticle, and updates the magnifier lens. If measure mode is active, it converts the anchor coordinates back to screen pixels with ChartTimePriceToXY, shows and repositions the measure anchor lines and labels, redraws the diagonal line, and updates the floating measurement info label. Finally, it forces a chart redraw to display all the changes. That marks the end of the updates we need to achieve our objectives. What remains is testing the program, and that is handled in the next section.





Backtesting

We compiled the program and attached it to the chart. Below is the resulting visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) image.

During testing, the crosshair and axis labels updated smoothly in real time. The magnifier rendered candles correctly with wicks, bodies, and bid/ask lines. The measurement mode locked and released cleanly on double-click, with the diagonal line, anchor markers, and floating bar and pip statistics tracking the cursor between locks.





Conclusion

In conclusion, we have enhanced the Tools Palette program with a complete crosshair reticle and magnifier system in MQL5. We introduced a new crosshair manager class with eleven additional canvas layers covering a reticle tick-mark overlay, full-screen crosshair lines, price and time axis labels, a circular magnifier lens rendering zoomed candle content with bid/ask lines and an anti-aliased border, and a double-click measure mode with anchor markers, a Bresenham diagonal line, and floating statistics showing bar count, pip distance, and price difference. All crosshair elements hide automatically when hovering the sidebar or flyout, and refresh their colors on the theme toggle. After reading this article, you will be able to: