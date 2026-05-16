MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 31): Creating an Interactive Tools Palette in MQL5

Introduction

You already have a nicely rendered Tools Palette on the MT5 chart — clean layout, anti-aliased icons, and dual themes — but it is only a visual shell: clicks do nothing. The missing piece is the interaction layer that turns rendering into behavior: reliable hit-testing on bitmap labels, a chart event handler that listens to CHARTEVENT_* events, and a deterministic state machine that maps user input to tool selection, panel manipulation, and object placement.

This article is for MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) developers and algorithmic traders who want a measurable, production-ready interaction layer on top of the UI. Our goal is concrete: implement a single "OnEvent"/"OnChartEvent" entry point and the supporting classes that enable these minimum user scenarios:

Select a tool and place a chart object

Scroll overflowing categories

Drag the panel and snap it to edges

Resize the panel from the bottom

Switch theme live

To do that, we expand the architecture from Part 30 into ten cooperating classes: a tool registry, canvas layers (including flyout HR canvases), layout and hit-testing, flyout manager, renderer, event router, and a drawing engine that supports one-click, two-click, and three-click placements. Throughout, we treat the interaction contract (activeTool, clicksRequired, placement sequence) as the single source of truth, so behavior is testable and extensible. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you will have a fully interactive MQL5 sidebar with flyout tool selection, scrollable lists, drag-and-snap positioning, and a multi-click drawing engine that places chart objects directly from the palette.





From Static Sidebar to Interactive Drawing System

In the previous part, we built a sidebar that renders category icons with anti-aliased corners and dual-theme support, but every button is inert. Clicking a category does nothing, the panel stays fixed in place, and there is no path from selecting a tool to actually drawing on the chart. The gap between a rendered interface and a usable one is the interaction layer, and that is what we bridge here.

The upgrade introduces three major capabilities. First, flyout menus that appear when you hover a category button, showing the individual tools inside that group with icons, labels, hover highlights, and scroll support for longer lists. Second, a full mouse interaction system that lets you drag the panel by its grip area, resize it from the bottom edge, scroll overflowing categories with the mouse wheel or a thumb pill, toggle the theme on click, and close the panel. Third, a chart drawing engine that translates tool selection into actual chart objects, handling single-click placements like horizontal lines and arrows, two-click placements like trend lines and rectangles, and three-click placements like channels and pitchforks.

On the chart, this means you can hover the lines category, pick a trend line from the flyout, then click two points on the chart to place it. If the sidebar is blocking price action, grab the grip dots and drag it to the opposite edge where it snaps flush. When a category is active, its button shows a blue highlight with an accent bar so you always know which group your current tool belongs to. Resizing the panel from the bottom lets you show fewer categories on smaller screens without losing access to the rest through scrolling.

We will expand the icon definitions and enumerations to cover all thirty-five tools. We will introduce a tool definition structure and rebuild the registry to use dynamic tool arrays. We will also extend the theme color set, add a flyout panel class, build a chart event handler, and implement a multi-click drawing engine. In a nutshell, here is an illustration of what we will be achieving.









Implementation in MQL5

Expanding Icon Definitions, Enumerations, Inputs, and Structures

To support the full interactive drawing system, we first expand the foundational definitions with individual tool icons, a comprehensive tool type enumeration, new input parameters, and restructured data types.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict SIconDefinition ICON_TOOL_POINTER = { "Wingdings 3" , ( uchar ) '-' }; SIconDefinition ICON_TOOL_CROSSHAIR = { "Wingdings" , ( uchar ) 'W' }; SIconDefinition ICON_TOOL_TRENDLINE = { "Wingdings 3" , ( uchar ) '&' }; SIconDefinition ICON_TOOL_HLINE = { "Wingdings 3" , ( uchar ) '"' }; SIconDefinition ICON_TOOL_VLINE = { "Wingdings 3" , ( uchar ) '#' }; SIconDefinition ICON_TOOL_RAY = { "Wingdings 3" , ( uchar ) '&' }; SIconDefinition ICON_TOOL_EXTENDED_LINE = { "Wingdings 3" , ( uchar ) '1' }; SIconDefinition ICON_TOOL_INFO_LINE = { "Wingdings 3" , ( uchar ) '2' }; SIconDefinition ICON_TOOL_PARALLEL_CH = { "Wingdings 3" , ( uchar ) 'H' }; SIconDefinition ICON_TOOL_REGRESSION_CH = { "Wingdings 3" , ( uchar ) 'I' }; SIconDefinition ICON_TOOL_STDDEV_CH = { "Wingdings 3" , ( uchar ) 'J' }; SIconDefinition ICON_TOOL_PITCHFORK = { "Wingdings 3" , ( uchar ) 'H' }; SIconDefinition ICON_TOOL_SCHIFF = { "Wingdings 3" , ( uchar ) 'I' }; SIconDefinition ICON_TOOL_MOD_SCHIFF = { "Wingdings 3" , ( uchar ) 'K' }; SIconDefinition ICON_TOOL_GANN_LINE = { "Wingdings 3" , ( uchar ) '&' }; SIconDefinition ICON_TOOL_GANN_FAN = { "Wingdings 3" , ( uchar ) '0' }; SIconDefinition ICON_TOOL_GANN_GRID = { "Wingdings" , ( uchar ) 'i' }; SIconDefinition ICON_TOOL_FIBO_RET = { "Wingdings" , ( uchar ) '[' }; SIconDefinition ICON_TOOL_FIBO_EXP = { "Wingdings 3" , ( uchar ) '&' }; SIconDefinition ICON_TOOL_FIBO_CH = { "Wingdings 3" , ( uchar ) 'H' }; SIconDefinition ICON_TOOL_FIBO_TZ = { "Wingdings 3" , ( uchar ) '#' }; SIconDefinition ICON_TOOL_FIBO_FAN = { "Wingdings 3" , ( uchar ) 'J' }; SIconDefinition ICON_TOOL_FIBO_ARCS = { "Wingdings" , ( uchar ) 'l' }; SIconDefinition ICON_TOOL_RECTANGLE = { "Wingdings" , ( uchar ) 'o' }; SIconDefinition ICON_TOOL_TRIANGLE = { "Wingdings 3" , ( uchar ) 'p' }; SIconDefinition ICON_TOOL_ELLIPSE = { "Wingdings" , ( uchar ) 'l' }; SIconDefinition ICON_TOOL_TEXT = { "Webdings" , ( uchar ) '>' }; SIconDefinition ICON_TOOL_ARROW_UP = { "Wingdings" , ( uchar ) 225 }; SIconDefinition ICON_TOOL_ARROW_DOWN = { "Wingdings" , ( uchar ) 226 }; SIconDefinition ICON_TOOL_THUMB_UP = { "Wingdings" , ( uchar ) 'C' }; SIconDefinition ICON_TOOL_THUMB_DOWN = { "Wingdings" , ( uchar ) 'D' }; SIconDefinition ICON_TOOL_PRICE_LABEL = { "Wingdings" , ( uchar ) 234 }; SIconDefinition ICON_TOOL_STOP_SIGN = { "Wingdings" , ( uchar ) 251 }; SIconDefinition ICON_TOOL_CHECK_MARK = { "Wingdings" , ( uchar ) 252 }; enum TOOL_TYPE { TOOL_NONE = 0 , TOOL_POINTER, TOOL_CROSSHAIR, TOOL_TRENDLINE, TOOL_HLINE, TOOL_VLINE, TOOL_RAY, TOOL_EXTENDED_LINE, TOOL_INFO_LINE, TOOL_PARALLEL_CHANNEL, TOOL_REGRESSION_CHANNEL, TOOL_STDDEV_CHANNEL, TOOL_PITCHFORK, TOOL_SCHIFF_PITCHFORK, TOOL_MOD_SCHIFF, TOOL_GANN_LINE, TOOL_GANN_FAN, TOOL_GANN_GRID, TOOL_FIBO_RETRACEMENT, TOOL_FIBO_EXPANSION, TOOL_FIBO_CHANNEL, TOOL_FIBO_TIMEZONES, TOOL_FIBO_FAN, TOOL_FIBO_ARCS, TOOL_RECTANGLE, TOOL_TRIANGLE, TOOL_ELLIPSE, TOOL_TEXT, TOOL_ARROW_UP, TOOL_ARROW_DOWN, TOOL_THUMB_UP, TOOL_THUMB_DOWN, TOOL_PRICE_LABEL, TOOL_STOP_SIGN, TOOL_CHECK_MARK }; input int FlyoutIconSize = 22 ; input int FlyoutLabelSize = 15 ; input int FlyoutTitleSize = 14 ; input int MouseScrollSpeed = 8 ; struct ToolDefinition { TOOL_TYPE toolType; string toolLabel; string iconFontName; uchar iconCharCode; string tooltipText; }; struct CategoryDefinition { string categoryLabel; string iconFontName; uchar iconCharCode; ToolDefinition tools[]; }; struct ThemeColorSet { color sidebarBackground; color sidebarBorder; color buttonHoverBackground; color buttonActiveBackground; color buttonIconColor; color buttonIconActiveColor; color flyoutBackground; color flyoutBorder; color flyoutItemHoverBackground; color flyoutTextColor; color flyoutTextActiveColor; color flyoutTitleColor; color gripDotsColor; color closeButtonHoverColor; color themeButtonHoverColor; color separatorColor; color accentBarColor; color scrollArrowColor; color scrollArrowHoverColor; };

We begin by declaring thirty-five individual tool icon definitions using the same "SIconDefinition" structure from the previous part, each mapping a specific drawing tool to its font and character code. These cover cursors, lines, channels, pitchforks, Gann tools, Fibonacci tools, shapes, and annotations, and they will appear inside the flyout panel when a category is expanded.

Next, we introduce the "TOOL_TYPE" enumeration, which assigns a unique identifier to every drawing tool in the system. Starting with "TOOL_NONE" for no active tool and "TOOL_POINTER" for the default cursor, it lists all thirty-five tools through to "TOOL_CHECK_MARK". This enumeration is what the entire interaction and drawing pipeline uses to track which tool the user has selected.

We also added new input parameters. The flyout icon size, label font size, and title font size give the user control over the flyout panel's text appearance, while the mouse scroll speed controls how fast the sidebar and flyout lists scroll per wheel tick.

We then introduce the "ToolDefinition" structure, which packages a tool type, display label, icon font, character code, and tooltip into a single unit. This makes each tool a self-contained data entry. The "CategoryDefinition" structure is also restructured, replacing the previous boolean multi-tool flag with a dynamic array of "ToolDefinition" entries. Each category now directly carries its full list of tools, so checking whether a category has multiple tools is simply a matter of reading the array size.

Finally, we expand the "ThemeColorSet" structure from five fields to nineteen. The new fields cover button hover and active backgrounds, active icon colors, flyout background and border, flyout item hover and text colors, title color, close and theme button hover colors, accent bar color, and scroll thumb colors for both default and hovered states. This gives every interactive element in the sidebar and flyout full theme-aware visual feedback. Next, we will add a function to the primitives class to aid in drawing the flyout pointer.

Adding Triangle Rasterization to the Canvas Primitives

The flyout panel uses a pointer triangle to visually connect itself to the sidebar category that opened it, so we need a method to fill triangular shapes at high resolution.

void CCanvasPrimitives::FillTriangleHR(CCanvas &canvas, int x0, int y0, int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, uint argb) { double vx[ 3 ] = { ( double )x0, ( double )x1, ( double )x2 }; double vy[ 3 ] = { ( double )y0, ( double )y1, ( double )y2 }; double minY = vy[ 0 ], maxY = vy[ 0 ]; for ( int i = 1 ; i < 3 ; i++) { if (vy[i] < minY) minY = vy[i]; if (vy[i] > maxY) maxY = vy[i]; } for ( int scanY = ( int ) MathCeil (minY); scanY <= ( int ) MathFloor (maxY); scanY++) { double cy = ( double )scanY + 0.5 ; double xi[ 6 ]; int nc = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < 3 ; i++) { int ni = (i + 1 ) % 3 ; double eMin = (vy[i] < vy[ni]) ? vy[i] : vy[ni], eMax = (vy[i] > vy[ni]) ? vy[i] : vy[ni]; if (cy < eMin || cy > eMax || MathAbs (vy[ni] - vy[i]) < 1 e- 12 ) continue ; double t = (cy - vy[i]) / (vy[ni] - vy[i]); if (t < 0.0 || t > 1.0 ) continue ; xi[nc++] = vx[i] + t * (vx[ni] - vx[i]); } for ( int a = 0 ; a < nc - 1 ; a++) for ( int b = a + 1 ; b < nc; b++) if (xi[a] > xi[b]) { double tmp = xi[a]; xi[a] = xi[b]; xi[b] = tmp; } for ( int p = 0 ; p + 1 < nc; p += 2 ) for ( int fx = ( int ) MathCeil (xi[p]); fx <= ( int ) MathFloor (xi[p + 1 ]); fx++) canvas.PixelSet(fx, scanY, argb); } }

We implement the "FillTriangleHR" method, which rasterizes a filled triangle using the same scanline approach we already use for quadrilaterals. We store the three vertices as floating-point arrays, find the vertical bounding extent, and then sweep horizontal scanlines through the triangle. For each scanline, we compute where it intersects the three edges, sort those intersections left to right, and fill the pixel spans between each pair. This produces a cleanly filled triangle at high resolution that, after downsampling, gives the flyout pointer a smooth, anti-aliased appearance on the chart. Next, we expand the theme methods, so we take care of the newly added elements.

Expanding Theme Colors and Adding Live Theme Toggling

With the sidebar now supporting hover states, active highlights, flyout panels, and scroll indicators, the theme system needs to cover all these interactive elements.

void CThemeManager::ApplyTheme() { if (m_isDarkTheme) { m_themeColors.sidebarBackground = C'30,34,45' ; m_themeColors.sidebarBorder = C'200,210,225' ; m_themeColors.buttonHoverBackground = C'30,100,200' ; m_themeColors.buttonActiveBackground = C'41,98,255' ; m_themeColors.buttonIconColor = C'220,225,235' ; m_themeColors.buttonIconActiveColor = clrWhite ; m_themeColors.flyoutBackground = C'36,41,54' ; m_themeColors.flyoutBorder = C'200,210,225' ; m_themeColors.flyoutItemHoverBackground = C'30,100,200' ; m_themeColors.flyoutTextColor = C'200,210,225' ; m_themeColors.flyoutTextActiveColor = clrWhite ; m_themeColors.flyoutTitleColor = C'90,105,130' ; m_themeColors.gripDotsColor = C'90,100,120' ; m_themeColors.closeButtonHoverColor = C'235,55,55' ; m_themeColors.themeButtonHoverColor = C'255,200,50' ; m_themeColors.separatorColor = C'44,50,64' ; m_themeColors.accentBarColor = C'41,98,255' ; m_themeColors.scrollArrowColor = C'120,130,150' ; m_themeColors.scrollArrowHoverColor = clrWhite ; } else { m_themeColors.sidebarBackground = clrWhite ; m_themeColors.sidebarBorder = C'30,35,45' ; m_themeColors.buttonHoverBackground = C'30,100,200' ; m_themeColors.buttonActiveBackground = C'41,98,255' ; m_themeColors.buttonIconColor = C'40,45,58' ; m_themeColors.buttonIconActiveColor = clrWhite ; m_themeColors.flyoutBackground = clrWhite ; m_themeColors.flyoutBorder = C'30,35,45' ; m_themeColors.flyoutItemHoverBackground = C'30,100,200' ; m_themeColors.flyoutTextColor = C'40,45,58' ; m_themeColors.flyoutTextActiveColor = clrWhite ; m_themeColors.flyoutTitleColor = C'130,140,160' ; m_themeColors.gripDotsColor = C'160,170,185' ; m_themeColors.closeButtonHoverColor = C'210,35,35' ; m_themeColors.themeButtonHoverColor = C'150,100,0' ; m_themeColors.separatorColor = C'210,215,225' ; m_themeColors.accentBarColor = C'41,98,255' ; m_themeColors.scrollArrowColor = C'120,130,145' ; m_themeColors.scrollArrowHoverColor = C'40,45,58' ; } } void CThemeManager::ToggleTheme() { m_isDarkTheme = !m_isDarkTheme; ApplyTheme(); }

We expand the "ApplyTheme" method from the five color assignments it had in the previous part to nineteen. Beyond the original sidebar background, border, icon, grip dot, and separator colors, we now assign colors for button hover and active backgrounds, active icon state, flyout background and border, flyout item hover and text colors, flyout title color, close button hover in red, theme button hover in yellow for dark mode and amber for light mode, accent bar color for the active tool indicator, and scroll thumb colors for both default and hovered states. Both dark and light themes receive full coverage, so every interactive element responds visually regardless of which theme is active.

We also introduce the "ToggleTheme" method, which flips the dark theme flag and immediately calls "ApplyTheme" to refresh all color values. This enables live theme switching when the user clicks the theme button on the sidebar, rather than requiring a restart. With that done, the next thing we will do is rewrite the entire registry class so it handles the tools as well, which will come in handy in the future when we expand the tools palette to house more tools.

Rebuilding the Category Registry into a Full Tool Registry

The previous part's category registry only stored labels and icons per category. We now rebuild it as a complete tool registry that owns every tool definition and provides lookup methods for the interaction and drawing systems.

class CToolRegistry : public CThemeManager { protected : CategoryDefinition m_categories[CAT_COUNT]; protected : void InitAllCategoriesAndTools(); void AddTool(ToolDefinition &arr[], TOOL_TYPE type, string label, string font, uchar code, string tooltip); ENUM_CATEGORY GetCategoryForActiveTool(TOOL_TYPE activeTool); int GetRequiredClickCount(TOOL_TYPE toolType); string GetToolLabel(TOOL_TYPE toolType); }; void CToolRegistry::AddTool(ToolDefinition &arr[], TOOL_TYPE type, string label, string font, uchar code, string tooltip) { int sz = ArraySize (arr); ArrayResize (arr, sz + 1 ); arr[sz].toolType = type; arr[sz].toolLabel = label; arr[sz].iconFontName = font; arr[sz].iconCharCode = code; arr[sz].tooltipText = tooltip; } void CToolRegistry::InitAllCategoriesAndTools() { m_categories[CAT_CURSORS].categoryLabel = "Cursors" ; m_categories[CAT_CURSORS].iconFontName = ICON_CATEGORY_CURSORS.fontName; m_categories[CAT_CURSORS].iconCharCode = ICON_CATEGORY_CURSORS.charCode; ArrayResize (m_categories[CAT_CURSORS].tools, 0 ); AddTool(m_categories[CAT_CURSORS].tools, TOOL_POINTER, "Pointer" , ICON_TOOL_POINTER.fontName, ICON_TOOL_POINTER.charCode, "Default Pointer" ); AddTool(m_categories[CAT_CURSORS].tools, TOOL_CROSSHAIR, "Crosshair" , ICON_TOOL_CROSSHAIR.fontName, ICON_TOOL_CROSSHAIR.charCode, "Crosshair / Measure" ); m_categories[CAT_LINES].categoryLabel = "Lines" ; m_categories[CAT_LINES].iconFontName = ICON_CATEGORY_LINES.fontName; m_categories[CAT_LINES].iconCharCode = ICON_CATEGORY_LINES.charCode; ArrayResize (m_categories[CAT_LINES].tools, 0 ); AddTool(m_categories[CAT_LINES].tools, TOOL_TRENDLINE, "Trend Line" , ICON_TOOL_TRENDLINE.fontName, ICON_TOOL_TRENDLINE.charCode, "Trend Line" ); AddTool(m_categories[CAT_LINES].tools, TOOL_HLINE, "Horizontal" , ICON_TOOL_HLINE.fontName, ICON_TOOL_HLINE.charCode, "Horizontal Line" ); AddTool(m_categories[CAT_LINES].tools, TOOL_VLINE, "Vertical" , ICON_TOOL_VLINE.fontName, ICON_TOOL_VLINE.charCode, "Vertical Line" ); AddTool(m_categories[CAT_LINES].tools, TOOL_RAY, "Ray" , ICON_TOOL_RAY.fontName, ICON_TOOL_RAY.charCode, "Ray Line" ); AddTool(m_categories[CAT_LINES].tools, TOOL_EXTENDED_LINE, "Extended" , ICON_TOOL_EXTENDED_LINE.fontName, ICON_TOOL_EXTENDED_LINE.charCode, "Extended Line" ); AddTool(m_categories[CAT_LINES].tools, TOOL_INFO_LINE, "Info Line" , ICON_TOOL_INFO_LINE.fontName, ICON_TOOL_INFO_LINE.charCode, "Info / Measure Line" ); m_categories[CAT_CHANNELS].categoryLabel = "Channels" ; m_categories[CAT_CHANNELS].iconFontName = ICON_CATEGORY_CHANNELS.fontName; m_categories[CAT_CHANNELS].iconCharCode = ICON_CATEGORY_CHANNELS.charCode; ArrayResize (m_categories[CAT_CHANNELS].tools, 0 ); AddTool(m_categories[CAT_CHANNELS].tools, TOOL_PARALLEL_CHANNEL, "Parallel Channel" , ICON_TOOL_PARALLEL_CH.fontName, ICON_TOOL_PARALLEL_CH.charCode, "Parallel Channel" ); AddTool(m_categories[CAT_CHANNELS].tools, TOOL_REGRESSION_CHANNEL, "Regression" , ICON_TOOL_REGRESSION_CH.fontName, ICON_TOOL_REGRESSION_CH.charCode, "Regression Channel" ); AddTool(m_categories[CAT_CHANNELS].tools, TOOL_STDDEV_CHANNEL, "Std Deviation" , ICON_TOOL_STDDEV_CH.fontName, ICON_TOOL_STDDEV_CH.charCode, "Standard Deviation Channel" ); m_categories[CAT_PITCHFORK].categoryLabel = "Pitchfork" ; m_categories[CAT_PITCHFORK].iconFontName = ICON_CATEGORY_PITCHFORK.fontName; m_categories[CAT_PITCHFORK].iconCharCode = ICON_CATEGORY_PITCHFORK.charCode; ArrayResize (m_categories[CAT_PITCHFORK].tools, 0 ); AddTool(m_categories[CAT_PITCHFORK].tools, TOOL_PITCHFORK, "Andrew's Fork" , ICON_TOOL_PITCHFORK.fontName, ICON_TOOL_PITCHFORK.charCode, "Andrew's Pitchfork" ); AddTool(m_categories[CAT_PITCHFORK].tools, TOOL_SCHIFF_PITCHFORK, "Schiff Fork" , ICON_TOOL_SCHIFF.fontName, ICON_TOOL_SCHIFF.charCode, "Schiff Pitchfork" ); AddTool(m_categories[CAT_PITCHFORK].tools, TOOL_MOD_SCHIFF, "Mod. Schiff" , ICON_TOOL_MOD_SCHIFF.fontName, ICON_TOOL_MOD_SCHIFF.charCode, "Modified Schiff Pitchfork" ); m_categories[CAT_GANN].categoryLabel = "Gann" ; m_categories[CAT_GANN].iconFontName = ICON_CATEGORY_GANN.fontName; m_categories[CAT_GANN].iconCharCode = ICON_CATEGORY_GANN.charCode; ArrayResize (m_categories[CAT_GANN].tools, 0 ); AddTool(m_categories[CAT_GANN].tools, TOOL_GANN_LINE, "Gann Line" , ICON_TOOL_GANN_LINE.fontName, ICON_TOOL_GANN_LINE.charCode, "Gann Line" ); AddTool(m_categories[CAT_GANN].tools, TOOL_GANN_FAN, "Gann Fan" , ICON_TOOL_GANN_FAN.fontName, ICON_TOOL_GANN_FAN.charCode, "Gann Fan" ); AddTool(m_categories[CAT_GANN].tools, TOOL_GANN_GRID, "Gann Grid" , ICON_TOOL_GANN_GRID.fontName, ICON_TOOL_GANN_GRID.charCode, "Gann Grid" ); m_categories[CAT_FIBONACCI].categoryLabel = "Fibonacci" ; m_categories[CAT_FIBONACCI].iconFontName = ICON_CATEGORY_FIBONACCI.fontName; m_categories[CAT_FIBONACCI].iconCharCode = ICON_CATEGORY_FIBONACCI.charCode; ArrayResize (m_categories[CAT_FIBONACCI].tools, 0 ); AddTool(m_categories[CAT_FIBONACCI].tools, TOOL_FIBO_RETRACEMENT, "Retracement" , ICON_TOOL_FIBO_RET.fontName, ICON_TOOL_FIBO_RET.charCode, "Fibonacci Retracement" ); AddTool(m_categories[CAT_FIBONACCI].tools, TOOL_FIBO_EXPANSION, "Expansion" , ICON_TOOL_FIBO_EXP.fontName, ICON_TOOL_FIBO_EXP.charCode, "Fibonacci Expansion" ); AddTool(m_categories[CAT_FIBONACCI].tools, TOOL_FIBO_CHANNEL, "Fib Channel" , ICON_TOOL_FIBO_CH.fontName, ICON_TOOL_FIBO_CH.charCode, "Fibonacci Channel" ); AddTool(m_categories[CAT_FIBONACCI].tools, TOOL_FIBO_TIMEZONES, "Time Zones" , ICON_TOOL_FIBO_TZ.fontName, ICON_TOOL_FIBO_TZ.charCode, "Fibonacci Time Zones" ); AddTool(m_categories[CAT_FIBONACCI].tools, TOOL_FIBO_FAN, "Fib Fan" , ICON_TOOL_FIBO_FAN.fontName, ICON_TOOL_FIBO_FAN.charCode, "Fibonacci Fan" ); AddTool(m_categories[CAT_FIBONACCI].tools, TOOL_FIBO_ARCS, "Fib Arcs" , ICON_TOOL_FIBO_ARCS.fontName, ICON_TOOL_FIBO_ARCS.charCode, "Fibonacci Arcs" ); m_categories[CAT_SHAPES].categoryLabel = "Shapes" ; m_categories[CAT_SHAPES].iconFontName = ICON_CATEGORY_SHAPES.fontName; m_categories[CAT_SHAPES].iconCharCode = ICON_CATEGORY_SHAPES.charCode; ArrayResize (m_categories[CAT_SHAPES].tools, 0 ); AddTool(m_categories[CAT_SHAPES].tools, TOOL_RECTANGLE, "Rectangle" , ICON_TOOL_RECTANGLE.fontName, ICON_TOOL_RECTANGLE.charCode, "Rectangle" ); AddTool(m_categories[CAT_SHAPES].tools, TOOL_TRIANGLE, "Triangle" , ICON_TOOL_TRIANGLE.fontName, ICON_TOOL_TRIANGLE.charCode, "Triangle" ); AddTool(m_categories[CAT_SHAPES].tools, TOOL_ELLIPSE, "Ellipse" , ICON_TOOL_ELLIPSE.fontName, ICON_TOOL_ELLIPSE.charCode, "Ellipse" ); m_categories[CAT_ANNOTATIONS].categoryLabel = "Annotate" ; m_categories[CAT_ANNOTATIONS].iconFontName = ICON_CATEGORY_ANNOTATIONS.fontName; m_categories[CAT_ANNOTATIONS].iconCharCode = ICON_CATEGORY_ANNOTATIONS.charCode; ArrayResize (m_categories[CAT_ANNOTATIONS].tools, 0 ); AddTool(m_categories[CAT_ANNOTATIONS].tools, TOOL_TEXT, "Text" , ICON_TOOL_TEXT.fontName, ICON_TOOL_TEXT.charCode, "Text Label" ); AddTool(m_categories[CAT_ANNOTATIONS].tools, TOOL_ARROW_UP, "Arrow Up" , ICON_TOOL_ARROW_UP.fontName, ICON_TOOL_ARROW_UP.charCode, "Arrow Up" ); AddTool(m_categories[CAT_ANNOTATIONS].tools, TOOL_ARROW_DOWN, "Arrow Down" , ICON_TOOL_ARROW_DOWN.fontName, ICON_TOOL_ARROW_DOWN.charCode, "Arrow Down" ); AddTool(m_categories[CAT_ANNOTATIONS].tools, TOOL_THUMB_UP, "Thumb Up" , ICON_TOOL_THUMB_UP.fontName, ICON_TOOL_THUMB_UP.charCode, "Thumbs Up" ); AddTool(m_categories[CAT_ANNOTATIONS].tools, TOOL_THUMB_DOWN, "Thumb Down" , ICON_TOOL_THUMB_DOWN.fontName, ICON_TOOL_THUMB_DOWN.charCode, "Thumbs Down" ); AddTool(m_categories[CAT_ANNOTATIONS].tools, TOOL_PRICE_LABEL, "Price Label" , ICON_TOOL_PRICE_LABEL.fontName, ICON_TOOL_PRICE_LABEL.charCode, "Left Price Label" ); AddTool(m_categories[CAT_ANNOTATIONS].tools, TOOL_STOP_SIGN, "Stop Sign" , ICON_TOOL_STOP_SIGN.fontName, ICON_TOOL_STOP_SIGN.charCode, "Stop Sign" ); AddTool(m_categories[CAT_ANNOTATIONS].tools, TOOL_CHECK_MARK, "Check Mark" , ICON_TOOL_CHECK_MARK.fontName, ICON_TOOL_CHECK_MARK.charCode, "Check Mark" ); } ENUM_CATEGORY CToolRegistry::GetCategoryForActiveTool(TOOL_TYPE activeTool) { if (activeTool == TOOL_NONE || activeTool == TOOL_POINTER) return CAT_NONE; for ( int c = 0 ; c < CAT_COUNT; c++) for ( int t = 0 ; t < ArraySize (m_categories[c].tools); t++) if (m_categories[c].tools[t].toolType == activeTool) return (ENUM_CATEGORY)c; return CAT_NONE; } int CToolRegistry::GetRequiredClickCount(TOOL_TYPE toolType) { switch (toolType) { case TOOL_POINTER: case TOOL_CROSSHAIR: return 0 ; case TOOL_HLINE: case TOOL_VLINE: case TOOL_TEXT: case TOOL_ARROW_UP: case TOOL_ARROW_DOWN: case TOOL_THUMB_UP: case TOOL_THUMB_DOWN: case TOOL_PRICE_LABEL: case TOOL_STOP_SIGN: case TOOL_CHECK_MARK: case TOOL_FIBO_TIMEZONES: return 1 ; case TOOL_TRENDLINE: case TOOL_RAY: case TOOL_EXTENDED_LINE: case TOOL_INFO_LINE: case TOOL_RECTANGLE: case TOOL_TRIANGLE: case TOOL_ELLIPSE: case TOOL_FIBO_RETRACEMENT: case TOOL_FIBO_EXPANSION: case TOOL_FIBO_FAN: case TOOL_FIBO_ARCS: case TOOL_GANN_LINE: case TOOL_GANN_FAN: case TOOL_GANN_GRID: case TOOL_REGRESSION_CHANNEL: case TOOL_STDDEV_CHANNEL: return 2 ; case TOOL_PARALLEL_CHANNEL: case TOOL_FIBO_CHANNEL: case TOOL_PITCHFORK: case TOOL_SCHIFF_PITCHFORK: case TOOL_MOD_SCHIFF: return 3 ; default : return 1 ; } } string CToolRegistry::GetToolLabel(TOOL_TYPE toolType) { for ( int c = 0 ; c < CAT_COUNT; c++) for ( int t = 0 ; t < ArraySize (m_categories[c].tools); t++) if (m_categories[c].tools[t].toolType == toolType) return m_categories[c].tools[t].toolLabel; return "None" ; }

Here, we declare the "CToolRegistry" class, which replaces the previous "CCategoryRegistry" and inherits from "CThemeManager". It holds the same categories array but now declares five protected methods: "InitAllCategoriesAndTools" for populating all categories and their tools, "AddTool" as a helper for appending tool entries, "GetCategoryForActiveTool" for reverse-looking up which category owns a given tool, "GetRequiredClickCount" for determining how many chart clicks a tool needs, and "GetToolLabel" for fetching a tool's display name.

The "AddTool" method expands the given tool array by one slot using ArrayResize and fills the new entry with the tool type, label, icon font, character code, and tooltip. This keeps the category population clean and consistent.

We implement "InitAllCategoriesAndTools" by assigning each category its label and icon from the global icon definitions, resetting its tool array to zero, then calling "AddTool" repeatedly to register every tool. Cursors receive the pointer and crosshair. Lines get six tools from the trend line through the info line. Channels, pitchfork, and Gann each receive three tools. Fibonacci gets the largest set with six tools covering retracement, expansion, channel, time zones, fan, and arcs. Shapes hold rectangles, triangles, and ellipses. Annotations carry eight tools from text labels to check marks.

The "GetCategoryForActiveTool" method returns which category owns a given active tool by searching all categories and their tool arrays, returning "CAT_NONE" for inactive or pointer states. The "GetRequiredClickCount" method uses a switch statement to classify every tool into zero clicks for cursors, one click for horizontal lines, vertical lines, annotations, and similar single-point tools, two clicks for trend lines, rectangles, Fibonacci retracements, and other two-anchor tools, and three clicks for parallel channels, Fibonacci channels, and pitchfork variants. The "GetToolLabel" method searches all categories for a matching tool type and returns its display label. Now, we will extend the canvases class to extend the layers with fly-out surfaces.

Extending the Canvas Layer with Flyout Surfaces

The flyout panel needs its own independent drawing surfaces, so we extend the canvas layer class to manage four canvases instead of the previous two.

class CCanvasLayer : public CToolRegistry { protected : int m_supersampleFactor; long m_chartId; CCanvas m_canvasSidebar; CCanvas m_canvasSidebarHighRes; CCanvas m_canvasFlyout; CCanvas m_canvasFlyoutHighRes; string m_nameSidebar; string m_nameFlyout; protected : bool CreateAllCanvases( int w, int h); void DestroyAllCanvases(); void ResizeSidebarCanvases( int w, int h); }; bool CCanvasLayer::CreateAllCanvases( int w, int h) { if (!m_canvasSidebar.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , m_nameSidebar, 0 , 0 , w, h, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Failed to create sidebar canvas" ); return false ; } if (!m_canvasSidebarHighRes.Create( "ToolsPalette_SidebarHR" , w * m_supersampleFactor, h * m_supersampleFactor, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Failed to create sidebar HR canvas" ); return false ; } if (!m_canvasFlyout.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , m_nameFlyout, 0 , 0 , 200 , 200 , COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Failed to create flyout canvas" ); return false ; } if (!m_canvasFlyoutHighRes.Create( "ToolsPalette_FlyoutHR" , 200 * m_supersampleFactor, 200 * m_supersampleFactor, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Failed to create flyout HR canvas" ); return false ; } return true ; } void CCanvasLayer::DestroyAllCanvases() { m_canvasSidebar.Destroy(); ObjectDelete ( 0 , m_nameSidebar); m_canvasSidebarHighRes.Destroy(); m_canvasFlyout.Destroy(); ObjectDelete ( 0 , m_nameFlyout); m_canvasFlyoutHighRes.Destroy(); }

We declare the "CCanvasLayer" class, which now inherits from "CToolRegistry" and adds two new canvas members alongside the existing sidebar pair: a display-resolution flyout canvas and its high-resolution counterpart for supersampled rendering, plus a string holding the flyout bitmap label object name.

The "CreateAllCanvases" method now creates four canvases in sequence. After building the sidebar display and high-resolution canvases as before, we create the flyout display canvas as a bitmap label using CreateBitmapLabel with an initial size of two hundred by two hundred pixels, followed by its high-resolution working canvas scaled by the supersample factor. If any of the four creations fail, we print an error and return false.

The "DestroyAllCanvases" method mirrors this by destroying the sidebar display canvas and removing its chart object with ObjectDelete, destroying the sidebar high-resolution canvas, then doing the same for both flyout canvases. The "ResizeSidebarCanvases" method remains unchanged from the previous part since flyout resizing is handled dynamically during rendering rather than through a dedicated resize call. Next, we will expand the sidebar layout for full interactivity; it needs to scroll, resize from the bottom edge, drag, and include a scroll thumb pill.

Expanding the Sidebar Layout with Scroll, Drag, Resize, and Hit-Testing

The sidebar layout class grows significantly to support all the interactive behaviors the panel now needs, from scrolling and dragging to resizing and precise mouse hit detection.

class CSidebarLayout : public CCanvasLayer { protected : int m_panelX; int m_panelY; int m_sidebarWidth; int m_sidebarHeight; int m_categoryButtonSize; int m_categoryButtonPadding; int m_panelCornerRadius; int m_headerGripHeight; ENUM_SNAP_STATE m_snapState; int m_sidebarMaxVisibleCats; int m_sidebarScrollPixels; int m_sidebarScrollThumbHeight; int m_sidebarScrollThinWidth; bool m_isSidebarThumbDragging; int m_sidebarThumbDragStartY; int m_sidebarThumbDragStartPixels; bool m_isHoveredSidebarScrollArea; bool m_isHoveredSidebarThumb; bool m_isPanelDragging; int m_dragOffsetX; int m_dragOffsetY; bool m_isResizingBottomEdge; int m_bottomResizeDragStartY; int m_bottomResizeStartHeight; int m_snappedSidebarHeight; bool m_isBottomResizeHovered; protected : void CalcSidebarHeight(); int CalcCategoryButtonY( int idx); int CalcClipTop(); int CalcClipBottom(); int CalcSidebarTotalScrollPixels(); int CalcSidebarViewportPixels(); int CalcSidebarMaxScrollPixels(); bool IsCategoryButtonVisible( int idx); void TrySnapToEdge(); bool HitTestOverSidebar( int mouseX, int mouseY, int &lx, int &ly); ENUM_CATEGORY HitTestCategoryButton( int lx, int ly); bool HitTestOverGripArea( int lx, int ly); bool HitTestOverCloseButton( int lx, int ly); bool HitTestOverThemeButton( int lx, int ly); bool HitTestOverBottomResizeGrip( int lx, int ly); }; void CSidebarLayout::CalcSidebarHeight() { int chartH = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); int topPad = 8 , botPad = 10 ; m_categoryButtonPadding = 6 ; if (m_snapState != SNAP_FLOAT) { m_panelY = 30 ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameSidebar, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , m_panelY); int availH = chartH - m_panelY - 8 ; int naturalH = m_headerGripHeight + topPad + CAT_COUNT * (m_categoryButtonSize + m_categoryButtonPadding) - m_categoryButtonPadding + botPad; int minH = m_headerGripHeight + topPad + 3 * (m_categoryButtonSize + m_categoryButtonPadding) - m_categoryButtonPadding + botPad; if (m_snappedSidebarHeight > 0 ) m_sidebarHeight = MathMax (minH, MathMin ( MathMin (naturalH, availH), m_snappedSidebarHeight)); else m_sidebarHeight = MathMax (minH, MathMin (naturalH, availH)); } else { int naturalH = m_headerGripHeight + topPad + CAT_COUNT * (m_categoryButtonSize + m_categoryButtonPadding) - m_categoryButtonPadding + botPad; int maxH = chartH - m_panelY - 20 ; int minH = m_headerGripHeight + topPad + 3 * (m_categoryButtonSize + m_categoryButtonPadding) - m_categoryButtonPadding + botPad; if (m_sidebarHeight < minH || m_sidebarHeight > MathMin (naturalH, maxH)) m_sidebarHeight = MathMin (naturalH, maxH); } int btnAreaH = m_sidebarHeight - m_headerGripHeight - topPad - botPad; int fullBtnH = CAT_COUNT * (m_categoryButtonSize + m_categoryButtonPadding) - m_categoryButtonPadding; if (fullBtnH <= btnAreaH) { m_sidebarMaxVisibleCats = CAT_COUNT; m_sidebarScrollPixels = 0 ; } else { m_sidebarMaxVisibleCats = MathMax ( 3 , MathMin (CAT_COUNT, btnAreaH / (m_categoryButtonSize + m_categoryButtonPadding))); m_sidebarScrollPixels = MathMax ( 0 , MathMin (m_sidebarScrollPixels, CalcSidebarMaxScrollPixels())); } } int CSidebarLayout::CalcCategoryButtonY( int idx) { return m_headerGripHeight + 8 + idx * (m_categoryButtonSize + m_categoryButtonPadding) - m_sidebarScrollPixels; } int CSidebarLayout::CalcClipTop() { return m_headerGripHeight + 8 ; } int CSidebarLayout::CalcClipBottom() { return m_sidebarHeight - 10 ; } int CSidebarLayout::CalcSidebarTotalScrollPixels() { return CAT_COUNT * (m_categoryButtonSize + m_categoryButtonPadding) - m_categoryButtonPadding; } int CSidebarLayout::CalcSidebarViewportPixels() { return CalcClipBottom() - CalcClipTop(); } int CSidebarLayout::CalcSidebarMaxScrollPixels() { return MathMax ( 0 , CalcSidebarTotalScrollPixels() - CalcSidebarViewportPixels()); } bool CSidebarLayout::IsCategoryButtonVisible( int idx) { if (m_sidebarMaxVisibleCats >= CAT_COUNT) return true ; int y = CalcCategoryButtonY(idx); return (y + m_categoryButtonSize > CalcClipTop() && y < CalcClipBottom()); } void CSidebarLayout::TrySnapToEdge() { int chartW = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); ENUM_SNAP_STATE prev = m_snapState; if (m_panelX <= SnapThreshold) { m_snapState = SNAP_LEFT; m_panelX = 0 ; if (prev == SNAP_FLOAT) m_snappedSidebarHeight = 0 ; } else if (m_panelX + m_sidebarWidth >= chartW - SnapThreshold) { m_snapState = SNAP_RIGHT; m_panelX = chartW - m_sidebarWidth; if (prev == SNAP_FLOAT) m_snappedSidebarHeight = 0 ; } else { m_snapState = SNAP_FLOAT; if (prev != SNAP_FLOAT) { m_snappedSidebarHeight = 0 ; m_categoryButtonPadding = 6 ; } } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameSidebar, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , m_panelX); } bool CSidebarLayout::HitTestOverSidebar( int mouseX, int mouseY, int &lx, int &ly) { lx = mouseX - m_panelX; ly = mouseY - m_panelY; return (lx >= 0 && lx < m_sidebarWidth && ly >= 0 && ly < m_sidebarHeight); } ENUM_CATEGORY CSidebarLayout::HitTestCategoryButton( int lx, int ly) { if (ly < CalcClipTop() || ly >= CalcClipBottom()) return CAT_NONE; int btnX = (m_sidebarWidth - m_categoryButtonSize) / 2 ; for ( int c = 0 ; c < CAT_COUNT; c++) { if (!IsCategoryButtonVisible(c)) continue ; int btnY = CalcCategoryButtonY(c); if (lx >= btnX && lx <= btnX + m_categoryButtonSize && ly >= btnY && ly <= btnY + m_categoryButtonSize && ly < m_sidebarHeight - 8 ) return (ENUM_CATEGORY)c; } return CAT_NONE; } bool CSidebarLayout::HitTestOverGripArea( int lx, int ly) { return (lx >= 0 && lx < m_sidebarWidth && ly >= m_categoryButtonSize && ly < m_categoryButtonSize + 20 ); } bool CSidebarLayout::HitTestOverCloseButton( int lx, int ly) { return (lx >= 0 && lx < m_sidebarWidth && ly >= 0 && ly < m_categoryButtonSize); } bool CSidebarLayout::HitTestOverThemeButton( int lx, int ly) { return (lx >= 0 && lx < m_sidebarWidth && ly >= m_categoryButtonSize + 20 && ly < m_headerGripHeight); } bool CSidebarLayout::HitTestOverBottomResizeGrip( int lx, int ly) { return (lx >= 0 && lx < m_sidebarWidth && ly >= m_sidebarHeight - 8 && ly < m_sidebarHeight); }

Here, we expand the "CSidebarLayout" class with a substantial set of new protected members. Beyond the original position, dimension, button sizing, corner radius, header height, snap state, and visible category count from the previous part, we add scroll tracking variables including the current scroll offset in pixels, scroll thumb height and width, thumb drag state with start position and start offset, and hover flags for both the scroll area and the thumb itself. We also add panel drag state with mouse offset tracking, bottom-edge resize state with drag start position and original height, a snapped height override for user-resized docked panels, and a bottom resize hover flag.

The method list also expands. Alongside the existing height calculation, button positioning, and clip boundary methods, we add "CalcSidebarTotalScrollPixels," which returns the combined height of all category buttons stacked, "CalcSidebarViewportPixels," which returns the visible clip region height, "CalcSidebarMaxScrollPixels," which computes the maximum scroll offset, and "IsCategoryButtonVisible," which checks whether a button falls within the visible area after scrolling. We also add "TrySnapToEdge" for snapping the panel to chart edges after a drag, and six hit-test methods: "HitTestOverSidebar" for checking if the mouse is over the panel, "HitTestCategoryButton" for identifying which category button is under the cursor, and individual tests for the grip area, close button, theme button, and bottom resize grip.

The "CalcSidebarHeight" method now branches between snapped and floating states, applying a user-set height override when snapped and clamping floating panels within valid bounds. When all buttons fit, it clears the scroll offset. When they overflow, it computes how many fit and clamps the scroll within range. The "CalcCategoryButtonY" method now subtracts the scroll offset so buttons slide upward as the user scrolls. The "TrySnapToEdge" method checks whether the panel is within the snap threshold of either chart edge, pins it flush if so, and clears the snapped height override when transitioning from a floating state. The six hit-test methods each check whether local coordinates fall within their respective region of the sidebar, enabling the event handler to determine exactly what the user is interacting with. Next, we manage the flyout tool selection panel.

Introducing the Flyout Panel Class

This entirely new class manages the popup tool selection panel that appears when the user hovers a category button, handling its positioning, rendering, scrolling, and hit detection.

class CFlyoutPanel : public CSidebarLayout { protected : int m_flyoutWidth; int m_flyoutItemHeight; int m_flyoutPadding; int m_flyoutPointerWidth; int m_flyoutPointerHeight; int m_flyoutPointerLocalY; bool m_flyoutPointerOnLeft; bool m_isFlyoutVisible; ENUM_CATEGORY m_flyoutActiveCat; int m_hoveredFlyoutItem; int m_flyoutScrollPixels; int m_flyoutMaxVisibleItems; int m_flyoutScrollThumbHeight; bool m_isFlyoutThumbDragging; int m_flyoutThumbDragStartY; int m_flyoutThumbDragStartPixels; bool m_isHoveredFlyoutScrollArea; bool m_isHoveredFlyoutThumb; protected : void ShowFlyout(ENUM_CATEGORY cat, TOOL_TYPE activeTool); void HideFlyout(); void DrawFlyoutForCategory(ENUM_CATEGORY cat, TOOL_TYPE activeTool); void DrawFlyoutScrollPillOverlay(ENUM_CATEGORY cat); void DrawFlyoutBodyBorderHR( int x, int y, int w, int h, int r, int thickness, uint borderColor); bool HitTestOverFlyout( int mouseX, int mouseY, int &lx, int &ly); int HitTestFlyoutItem( int lx, int ly); }; void CFlyoutPanel::HideFlyout() { m_hoveredFlyoutItem = - 1 ; m_flyoutScrollPixels = 0 ; m_isHoveredFlyoutScrollArea = false ; m_isHoveredFlyoutThumb = false ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameFlyout, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_NO_PERIODS ); m_isFlyoutVisible = false ; m_flyoutActiveCat = CAT_NONE; } bool CFlyoutPanel::HitTestOverFlyout( int mouseX, int mouseY, int &lx, int &ly) { if (!m_isFlyoutVisible) return false ; int fx = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , m_nameFlyout, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int fy = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , m_nameFlyout, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int fw = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , m_nameFlyout, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int fh = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , m_nameFlyout, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); lx = mouseX - fx; ly = mouseY - fy; return (mouseX >= fx && mouseX < fx + fw && mouseY >= fy && mouseY < fy + fh); } int CFlyoutPanel::HitTestFlyoutItem( int lx, int ly) { if (m_flyoutActiveCat == CAT_NONE) return - 1 ; int nTools = ArraySize (m_categories[( int )m_flyoutActiveCat].tools); int titleH = 26 , dispBx = m_flyoutPointerOnLeft ? m_flyoutPointerHeight : 0 ; int visibleTools = MathMin (nTools, m_flyoutMaxVisibleItems); if (nTools > m_flyoutMaxVisibleItems) { int tw = m_sidebarScrollThinWidth; if (!m_flyoutPointerOnLeft) { if (lx <= dispBx + tw + 8 ) return - 1 ; } else { if (lx >= dispBx + m_flyoutWidth - tw - 8 ) return - 1 ; } } int itemClipTop = titleH + m_flyoutPadding, itemClipBot = titleH + m_flyoutPadding + visibleTools * m_flyoutItemHeight; if (ly < itemClipTop || ly >= itemClipBot) return - 1 ; int idx = (ly - itemClipTop + m_flyoutScrollPixels) / m_flyoutItemHeight; if (idx < 0 || idx >= nTools) return - 1 ; return idx; } void CFlyoutPanel::ShowFlyout(ENUM_CATEGORY cat, TOOL_TYPE activeTool) { int nTools = ArraySize (m_categories[( int )cat].tools); if (nTools == 0 ) { HideFlyout(); return ; } m_flyoutScrollPixels = 0 ; int titleH = 26 , visibleTools = MathMin (nTools, m_flyoutMaxVisibleItems); int flyH = titleH + m_flyoutPadding + visibleTools * m_flyoutItemHeight + m_flyoutPadding; int totalW = m_flyoutWidth + m_flyoutPointerHeight; int chartW = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ), chartH = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); bool ptrLeft; int flyX; if (m_snapState == SNAP_LEFT) { ptrLeft = true ; flyX = m_panelX + m_sidebarWidth; } else if (m_snapState == SNAP_RIGHT) { ptrLeft = false ; flyX = m_panelX - totalW; } else { int rightX = m_panelX + m_sidebarWidth; if (rightX + totalW <= chartW - 4 ) { ptrLeft = true ; flyX = rightX; } else { ptrLeft = false ; flyX = m_panelX - totalW; if (flyX < 0 ) { ptrLeft = true ; flyX = rightX; } } } m_flyoutPointerOnLeft = ptrLeft; int btnCentreY = m_panelY + CalcCategoryButtonY(( int )cat) + m_categoryButtonSize / 2 ; int flyY = btnCentreY - (titleH + m_flyoutPadding + 6 ); if (flyY + flyH > chartH - 8 ) flyY = chartH - flyH - 8 ; if (flyY < 4 ) flyY = 4 ; m_flyoutPointerLocalY = MathMax (m_panelCornerRadius + m_flyoutPointerWidth + 2 , MathMin (flyH - m_panelCornerRadius - m_flyoutPointerWidth - 2 , btnCentreY - flyY)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameFlyout, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , flyX); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameFlyout, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , flyY); m_isFlyoutVisible = true ; m_flyoutActiveCat = cat; DrawFlyoutForCategory(cat, activeTool); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameFlyout, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ); } void CFlyoutPanel::DrawFlyoutBodyBorderHR( int x, int y, int w, int h, int r, int thickness, uint borderColor) { if (BorderWidth <= 0 ) return ; r = MathMin (r, MathMin (w / 2 , h / 2 )); int h2 = thickness / 2 ; DrawBorderEdge(m_canvasFlyoutHighRes, x + r, y + h2, x + w - r, y + h2, thickness, borderColor); DrawBorderEdge(m_canvasFlyoutHighRes, x + w - h2, y + r, x + w - h2, y + h - r, thickness, borderColor); DrawBorderEdge(m_canvasFlyoutHighRes, x + w - r, y + h - h2, x + r, y + h - h2, thickness, borderColor); DrawBorderEdge(m_canvasFlyoutHighRes, x + h2, y + h - r, x + h2, y + r, thickness, borderColor); DrawCornerArc(m_canvasFlyoutHighRes, x + r, y + r, r, thickness, borderColor, M_PI , M_PI * 1.5 ); DrawCornerArc(m_canvasFlyoutHighRes, x + w - r, y + r, r, thickness, borderColor, M_PI * 1.5 , M_PI * 2.0 ); DrawCornerArc(m_canvasFlyoutHighRes, x + r, y + h - r, r, thickness, borderColor, M_PI * 0.5 , M_PI ); DrawCornerArc(m_canvasFlyoutHighRes, x + w - r, y + h - r, r, thickness, borderColor, 0.0 , M_PI * 0.5 ); } void CFlyoutPanel::DrawFlyoutForCategory(ENUM_CATEGORY cat, TOOL_TYPE activeTool) { int nTools = ArraySize (m_categories[( int )cat].tools); if (nTools == 0 ) return ; int titleH = 26 , visibleTools = MathMin (nTools, m_flyoutMaxVisibleItems); bool needsScroll = (nTools > m_flyoutMaxVisibleItems); int flyH = titleH + m_flyoutPadding + visibleTools * m_flyoutItemHeight + m_flyoutPadding; int totalW = m_flyoutWidth + m_flyoutPointerHeight; int ws = totalW * m_supersampleFactor, hs = flyH * m_supersampleFactor; bool ptrLeft = m_flyoutPointerOnLeft; if (needsScroll) { int trackH = visibleTools * m_flyoutItemHeight; m_flyoutScrollThumbHeight = MathMax ( 20 , ( int )(trackH * ( double )m_flyoutMaxVisibleItems / nTools)); } if (m_canvasFlyout.Width() != totalW || m_canvasFlyout.Height() != flyH) m_canvasFlyout.Resize(totalW, flyH); if (m_canvasFlyoutHighRes.Width() != ws || m_canvasFlyoutHighRes.Height() != hs) m_canvasFlyoutHighRes.Resize(ws, hs); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameFlyout, OBJPROP_XSIZE , totalW); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameFlyout, OBJPROP_YSIZE , flyH); m_canvasFlyoutHighRes.Erase( 0x00000000 ); int bx = ptrLeft ? m_flyoutPointerHeight * m_supersampleFactor : 0 ; int bw = m_flyoutWidth * m_supersampleFactor; int br = m_panelCornerRadius * m_supersampleFactor; int ptrCY = MathMax (br + m_flyoutPointerWidth * m_supersampleFactor + m_supersampleFactor, MathMin (hs - br - m_flyoutPointerWidth * m_supersampleFactor - m_supersampleFactor, m_flyoutPointerLocalY * m_supersampleFactor)); int ptrHHS = m_flyoutPointerWidth * m_supersampleFactor; int tipX = ptrLeft ? 0 : ws - 1 , baseX = ptrLeft ? bx : bx + bw - 1 ; uchar flyBgA = ( uchar )( 255 * BackgroundOpacity); uint fillARGB = ColorToARGB (m_themeColors.flyoutBackground, flyBgA); uint borderARGB = ColorToARGB (m_themeColors.flyoutBorder, 255 ); int brdT = BorderWidth * m_supersampleFactor; FillRoundRectHR(m_canvasFlyoutHighRes, bx, 0 , bw, hs, br, fillARGB); FillTriangleHR(m_canvasFlyoutHighRes, tipX, ptrCY, baseX, ptrCY - ptrHHS, baseX, ptrCY + ptrHHS, fillARGB); if (BorderWidth > 0 ) { if (ptrLeft) { DrawFlyoutBodyBorderHR(bx, 0 , bw, hs, br, brdT, borderARGB); m_canvasFlyoutHighRes.FillRectangle(bx, ptrCY - ptrHHS, bx + brdT + m_supersampleFactor, ptrCY + ptrHHS, fillARGB); DrawBorderEdge(m_canvasFlyoutHighRes, ( double )bx, ( double )(ptrCY - ptrHHS), ( double )tipX, ( double )ptrCY, brdT, borderARGB); DrawBorderEdge(m_canvasFlyoutHighRes, ( double )tipX, ( double )ptrCY, ( double )bx, ( double )(ptrCY + ptrHHS), brdT, borderARGB); } else { int bodyRight = bx + bw; DrawFlyoutBodyBorderHR(bx, 0 , bw, hs, br, brdT, borderARGB); m_canvasFlyoutHighRes.FillRectangle(bodyRight - brdT - m_supersampleFactor, ptrCY - ptrHHS, bodyRight, ptrCY + ptrHHS, fillARGB); DrawBorderEdge(m_canvasFlyoutHighRes, ( double )bodyRight, ( double )(ptrCY - ptrHHS), ( double )tipX, ( double )ptrCY, brdT, borderARGB); DrawBorderEdge(m_canvasFlyoutHighRes, ( double )tipX, ( double )ptrCY, ( double )bodyRight, ( double )(ptrCY + ptrHHS), brdT, borderARGB); } } color titleFill = m_isDarkTheme ? C'25,29,40' : C'245,247,252' ; int tbrd = MathMax (brdT, m_supersampleFactor), innerTR = MathMax ( 0 , br - tbrd); FillSelectiveRoundRectHR(m_canvasFlyoutHighRes, bx + tbrd, tbrd, bw - 2 * tbrd, titleH * m_supersampleFactor - tbrd, innerTR, ColorToARGB (titleFill, 255 ), true , true , false , false ); m_canvasFlyoutHighRes.FillRectangle(bx + tbrd, (titleH / 2 ) * m_supersampleFactor, bx + bw - tbrd - 1 , titleH * m_supersampleFactor - 1 , ColorToARGB (titleFill, 255 )); int itemClipTop = titleH + m_flyoutPadding, itemClipBot = titleH + m_flyoutPadding + visibleTools * m_flyoutItemHeight; if (needsScroll) { CCanvas tmpHighRes; tmpHighRes.Create( "FlyoutTmpHR" , ws, hs, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE ); tmpHighRes.Erase( 0x00000000 ); for ( int t = 0 ; t < nTools; t++) { int itemY = (titleH + m_flyoutPadding + t * m_flyoutItemHeight - m_flyoutScrollPixels) * m_supersampleFactor; if (itemY + (m_flyoutItemHeight - 2 ) * m_supersampleFactor <= itemClipTop * m_supersampleFactor) continue ; if (itemY >= itemClipBot * m_supersampleFactor) continue ; bool isActive = (activeTool == m_categories[( int )cat].tools[t].toolType); bool isHovered = (m_hoveredFlyoutItem == t && m_flyoutActiveCat == cat); int itemH = (m_flyoutItemHeight - 2 ) * m_supersampleFactor, padS = m_flyoutPadding * m_supersampleFactor; if (isActive) FillRoundRectHR(tmpHighRes, bx + padS, itemY, bw - 2 * padS, itemH, 5 * m_supersampleFactor, ColorToARGB (m_themeColors.buttonActiveBackground, 255 )); else if (isHovered) FillRoundRectHR(tmpHighRes, bx + padS, itemY, bw - 2 * padS, itemH, 5 * m_supersampleFactor, ColorToARGB (m_themeColors.flyoutItemHoverBackground, 255 )); if (isActive) tmpHighRes.FillCircle(bx + bw - m_flyoutPadding * m_supersampleFactor - 5 * m_supersampleFactor, itemY + itemH / 2 , 3 * m_supersampleFactor, ColorToARGB (m_themeColors.flyoutTextActiveColor, 255 )); } for ( int y = itemClipTop * m_supersampleFactor; y < itemClipBot * m_supersampleFactor && y < hs; y++) for ( int x = 0 ; x < ws; x++) { uint px = tmpHighRes.PixelGet(x, y); if (((px >> 24 ) & 0xFF ) > 0 ) BlendPixelSet(m_canvasFlyoutHighRes, x, y, px); } tmpHighRes.Destroy(); } else { for ( int t = 0 ; t < visibleTools; t++) { bool isActive = (activeTool == m_categories[( int )cat].tools[t].toolType); bool isHovered = (m_hoveredFlyoutItem == t && m_flyoutActiveCat == cat); int itemY = (titleH + m_flyoutPadding + t * m_flyoutItemHeight) * m_supersampleFactor; int itemH = (m_flyoutItemHeight - 2 ) * m_supersampleFactor; int padS = m_flyoutPadding * m_supersampleFactor; if (isActive) FillRoundRectHR(m_canvasFlyoutHighRes, bx + padS, itemY, bw - 2 * padS, itemH, 5 * m_supersampleFactor, ColorToARGB (m_themeColors.buttonActiveBackground, 255 )); else if (isHovered) FillRoundRectHR(m_canvasFlyoutHighRes, bx + padS, itemY, bw - 2 * padS, itemH, 5 * m_supersampleFactor, ColorToARGB (m_themeColors.flyoutItemHoverBackground, 255 )); if (isActive) m_canvasFlyoutHighRes.FillCircle(bx + bw - m_flyoutPadding * m_supersampleFactor - 5 * m_supersampleFactor, itemY + itemH / 2 , 3 * m_supersampleFactor, ColorToARGB (m_themeColors.flyoutTextActiveColor, 255 )); } } DownsampleCanvas(m_canvasFlyout, m_canvasFlyoutHighRes, m_supersampleFactor); int dispBx = ptrLeft ? m_flyoutPointerHeight : 0 ; m_canvasFlyout.Line(dispBx + BorderWidth, titleH, dispBx + m_flyoutWidth - BorderWidth - 1 , titleH, ColorToARGB (m_themeColors.flyoutBorder, 255 )); string titleStr = m_categories[( int )cat].categoryLabel; StringToUpper (titleStr); m_canvasFlyout.FontSet( "Arial Bold" , FlyoutTitleSize); m_canvasFlyout. TextOut (dispBx + m_flyoutPadding + 4 , 6 , titleStr, ColorToARGB (m_themeColors.flyoutTitleColor, 255 )); if (nTools > 1 ) { string countStr = IntegerToString (nTools); m_canvasFlyout.FontSet( "Arial" , 15 ); int cw = m_canvasFlyout.TextWidth(countStr); m_canvasFlyout. TextOut (dispBx + m_flyoutWidth - m_flyoutPadding - cw - 4 , 8 , countStr, ColorToARGB (m_themeColors.flyoutTitleColor, 200 )); } CCanvas tmpText; tmpText.Create( "FlyoutTmpText" , m_canvasFlyout.Width(), m_canvasFlyout.Height(), COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE ); tmpText.Erase( 0x00000000 ); for ( int y = itemClipTop; y < itemClipBot && y < m_canvasFlyout.Height(); y++) for ( int x = 0 ; x < m_canvasFlyout.Width(); x++) tmpText.PixelSet(x, y, m_canvasFlyout.PixelGet(x, y)); for ( int t = 0 ; t < nTools; t++) { int itemY = titleH + m_flyoutPadding + t * m_flyoutItemHeight - m_flyoutScrollPixels; int itemH = m_flyoutItemHeight - 2 ; if (itemY + itemH <= itemClipTop || itemY >= itemClipBot) continue ; bool isActive = (activeTool == m_categories[( int )cat].tools[t].toolType); bool isHovered = (m_hoveredFlyoutItem == t && m_flyoutActiveCat == cat); color iconColor = isActive ? m_themeColors.flyoutTextActiveColor : (isHovered ? clrWhite : m_themeColors.buttonIconColor); color textColor = isActive ? m_themeColors.flyoutTextActiveColor : (isHovered ? clrWhite : m_themeColors.flyoutTextColor); tmpText.FontSet(m_categories[( int )cat].tools[t].iconFontName, FlyoutIconSize); string sym = CharToString (m_categories[( int )cat].tools[t].iconCharCode); int ih = tmpText.TextHeight(sym); tmpText. TextOut (dispBx + m_flyoutPadding + 8 , itemY + (itemH - ih) / 2 , sym, ColorToARGB (iconColor, 255 )); tmpText.FontSet( "Arial" , FlyoutLabelSize); int lh = tmpText.TextHeight(m_categories[( int )cat].tools[t].toolLabel); tmpText. TextOut (dispBx + m_flyoutPadding + 34 , itemY + (itemH - lh) / 2 , m_categories[( int )cat].tools[t].toolLabel, ColorToARGB (textColor, 255 )); } for ( int y = itemClipTop; y < itemClipBot && y < m_canvasFlyout.Height(); y++) for ( int x = 0 ; x < m_canvasFlyout.Width(); x++) m_canvasFlyout.PixelSet(x, y, tmpText.PixelGet(x, y)); tmpText.Destroy(); DrawFlyoutScrollPillOverlay(cat); m_canvasFlyout.Update(); } void CFlyoutPanel::DrawFlyoutScrollPillOverlay(ENUM_CATEGORY cat) { if (!m_isHoveredFlyoutScrollArea && !m_isFlyoutThumbDragging) return ; if (cat == CAT_NONE) return ; int nTools = ArraySize (m_categories[( int )cat].tools); if (nTools <= m_flyoutMaxVisibleItems) return ; int titleH = 26 , itemsTop = titleH + m_flyoutPadding; int trackH = MathMin (nTools, m_flyoutMaxVisibleItems) * m_flyoutItemHeight; m_flyoutScrollThumbHeight = MathMax ( 20 , ( int )(trackH * ( double )m_flyoutMaxVisibleItems / nTools)); int maxScrollPx = (nTools - m_flyoutMaxVisibleItems) * m_flyoutItemHeight; double scrollPos = (maxScrollPx > 0 ) ? ( double )m_flyoutScrollPixels / maxScrollPx : 0.0 ; int thumbY = itemsTop + ( int )(scrollPos * (trackH - m_flyoutScrollThumbHeight)); int tw = m_sidebarScrollThinWidth, dispBx = m_flyoutPointerOnLeft ? m_flyoutPointerHeight : 0 ; int thinX = m_flyoutPointerOnLeft ? (dispBx + m_flyoutWidth - tw - 2 ) : (dispBx + 2 ); color pillColor; uchar pillAlpha; if (m_isFlyoutThumbDragging) { pillColor = m_themeColors.accentBarColor; pillAlpha = 255 ; } else if (m_isHoveredFlyoutThumb) { pillColor = m_themeColors.scrollArrowHoverColor; pillAlpha = 255 ; } else { pillColor = m_themeColors.scrollArrowColor; pillAlpha = 180 ; } uint thumbARGB = ColorToARGB (pillColor, pillAlpha); int pws = tw * m_supersampleFactor, phs = m_flyoutScrollThumbHeight * m_supersampleFactor; CCanvas pillHR; pillHR.Create( "FlyoutPillHR_tmp" , pws, phs, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE ); pillHR.Erase( 0x00000000 ); FillRoundRectHR(pillHR, 0 , 0 , pws, phs, MathMax ( 1 , pws / 2 ), thumbARGB); for ( int py = 0 ; py < m_flyoutScrollThumbHeight; py++) for ( int px = 0 ; px < tw; px++) { double sumA = 0 , sumR = 0 , sumG = 0 , sumB = 0 , wc = 0 ; for ( int dy = 0 ; dy < m_supersampleFactor; dy++) for ( int dx = 0 ; dx < m_supersampleFactor; dx++) { int sx = px * m_supersampleFactor + dx, sy = py * m_supersampleFactor + dy; if (sx >= pws || sy >= phs) continue ; uint p = pillHR.PixelGet(sx, sy); uchar a = ( uchar )((p >> 24 ) & 0xFF ); sumA += a; if (a > 0 ) { sumR += (p >> 16 ) & 0xFF ; sumG += (p >> 8 ) & 0xFF ; sumB += p & 0xFF ; wc += 1.0 ; } } int ss2 = m_supersampleFactor * m_supersampleFactor; uchar fa = ( uchar )(sumA / ss2); if (fa > 0 && wc > 0 ) BlendPixelSet(m_canvasFlyout, thinX + px, thumbY + py, (( uint )fa << 24 ) | (( uint )( uchar )(sumR / wc) << 16 ) | (( uint )( uchar )(sumG / wc) << 8 ) | ( uint )( uchar )(sumB / wc)); } pillHR.Destroy(); }

First, we declare the "CFlyoutPanel" class, which inherits from "CSidebarLayout" and introduces protected members covering the flyout body width, item row height, padding, pointer triangle dimensions and direction, visibility flag, active category, hovered item index, scroll offset, maximum visible items, scroll thumb height, thumb drag state, and scroll hover flags. We also declare seven protected methods for showing, hiding, drawing, scroll pill rendering, border drawing, and two hit-test functions.

Then, the "HideFlyout" method resets the hovered item and scroll offset, clears scroll hover flags, hides the flyout chart object by setting its timeframes to OBJ_NO_PERIODS, and marks the flyout as hidden. The "HitTestOverFlyout" method reads the flyout chart object position and size using ObjectGetInteger, computes local coordinates, and returns whether the mouse falls within its bounds. The "HitTestFlyoutItem" method computes which tool row the cursor is over by accounting for the title height, padding, scroll offset, and clip boundaries, while excluding clicks on the scroll thumb column.

The "ShowFlyout" method handles the full positioning logic. We compute the flyout height from the visible tool count, determine the pointer direction based on snap state with a right-side fallback for floating panels, align the flyout vertically to the hovered category button center, clamp it within chart bounds, position the pointer tip within the flyout's rounded corners, set the chart object position, and call the drawing method to render the contents.

The "DrawFlyoutBodyBorderHR" method draws the flyout border at high resolution using four edge segments and four corner arcs on the flyout's high-resolution canvas. The "DrawFlyoutForCategory" method is the main rendering pipeline. We compute layout dimensions, resize canvases if needed, clear the high-resolution canvas, fill the body background with rounded corners using "FillRoundRectHR", draw the pointer triangle with "FillTriangleHR", and render the border with a gap erased where the pointer connects. We fill the title strip with rounded top corners, then draw item row highlights for active and hovered states, using a temporary clipped canvas when scrolling to prevent highlights from bleeding into the title area. After downsampling, we draw the separator line, uppercased title text, tool count badge, and each tool's icon and label onto a temporary text canvas that is blitted back within the clip region to prevent text overflow. Finally, we overlay the scroll pill and flush the result.

The "DrawFlyoutScrollPillOverlay" method renders a thin, rounded pill on the flyout edge when the scroll area is hovered, or the thumb is being dragged. We compute the thumb position from the scroll fraction, create a temporary high-resolution canvas, fill it with a rounded rectangle, manually downsample it, and blend the result onto the flyout display canvas with color and opacity varying based on whether the thumb is idle, hovered, or actively dragged. Upon rendering, this will give us the following overlay.





With that done, we will now extend the sidebar with hover states and a scrollbar pill as well.

Expanding the Sidebar Renderer with Hover States and Scroll Pill

The renderer class now inherits from the flyout panel and gains hover tracking, active tool awareness, and a sidebar scroll thumb overlay.

class CSidebarRenderer : public CFlyoutPanel { protected : ENUM_CATEGORY m_hoveredCategory; bool m_isCloseButtonHovered; bool m_isThemeButtonHovered; bool m_isGripAreaHovered; protected : void DrawSidebar(TOOL_TYPE activeTool); void DrawHeaderStripHR( int canvasW, int canvasH); void DrawCategoryButtonHR(CCanvas &target, int xHR, int yHR, int sizeHR, bool isActive, bool isHovered, bool hasDot); void DrawSidebarIconLabels(TOOL_TYPE activeTool); void DrawSidebarScrollPillOverlay(); }; void CSidebarRenderer::DrawSidebarScrollPillOverlay() { if (CalcSidebarMaxScrollPixels() <= 0 || (!m_isHoveredSidebarScrollArea && !m_isSidebarThumbDragging)) return ; int trackY = CalcClipTop(), trackH = CalcSidebarViewportPixels(); m_sidebarScrollThumbHeight = MathMax ( 20 , ( int )(trackH * ( double )trackH / CalcSidebarTotalScrollPixels())); int maxPx = CalcSidebarMaxScrollPixels(); double pos = (maxPx > 0 ) ? ( double )m_sidebarScrollPixels / maxPx : 0.0 ; int thumbY = trackY + ( int )(pos * (trackH - m_sidebarScrollThumbHeight)); int tw = m_sidebarScrollThinWidth; int thinX = (m_snapState == SNAP_RIGHT) ? 2 : m_sidebarWidth - tw - 2 ; color pillColor; uchar pillAlpha; if (m_isSidebarThumbDragging) { pillColor = m_themeColors.accentBarColor; pillAlpha = 255 ; } else if (m_isHoveredSidebarThumb) { pillColor = m_themeColors.scrollArrowHoverColor; pillAlpha = 255 ; } else { pillColor = m_themeColors.scrollArrowColor; pillAlpha = 180 ; } uint thumbARGB = ColorToARGB (pillColor, pillAlpha); int pws = tw * m_supersampleFactor, phs = m_sidebarScrollThumbHeight * m_supersampleFactor; CCanvas pillHR; pillHR.Create( "SB_PillHR_tmp" , pws, phs, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE ); pillHR.Erase( 0x00000000 ); FillRoundRectHR(pillHR, 0 , 0 , pws, phs, MathMax ( 1 , pws / 2 ), thumbARGB); for ( int py = 0 ; py < m_sidebarScrollThumbHeight; py++) for ( int px = 0 ; px < tw; px++) { double sumA = 0 , sumR = 0 , sumG = 0 , sumB = 0 , wc = 0 ; for ( int dy = 0 ; dy < m_supersampleFactor; dy++) for ( int dx = 0 ; dx < m_supersampleFactor; dx++) { int sx = px * m_supersampleFactor + dx, sy = py * m_supersampleFactor + dy; if (sx >= pws || sy >= phs) continue ; uint p = pillHR.PixelGet(sx, sy); uchar a = ( uchar )((p >> 24 ) & 0xFF ); sumA += a; if (a > 0 ) { sumR += (p >> 16 ) & 0xFF ; sumG += (p >> 8 ) & 0xFF ; sumB += p & 0xFF ; wc += 1.0 ; } } int ss2 = m_supersampleFactor * m_supersampleFactor; uchar fa = ( uchar )(sumA / ss2); if (fa > 0 && wc > 0 ) BlendPixelSet(m_canvasSidebar, thinX + px, thumbY + py, (( uint )fa << 24 ) | (( uint )( uchar )(sumR / wc) << 16 ) | (( uint )( uchar )(sumG / wc) << 8 ) | ( uint )( uchar )(sumB / wc)); } pillHR.Destroy(); }

Here, we declare the "CSidebarRenderer" class, which now inherits from "CFlyoutPanel" instead of "CSidebarLayout" as in the previous part, giving it access to the entire flyout system. We add four new protected members tracking which category button is hovered and whether the close button, theme button, or grip area is currently under the cursor. The "DrawSidebar" method now accepts the active tool type as a parameter so it can determine which category button to highlight. The "DrawCategoryButtonHR" method gains active and hovered boolean parameters alongside the existing dot flag, enabling it to render three visual states. We also add the "DrawSidebarScrollPillOverlay" method and retain the existing header strip and icon label drawing methods, both of which now accept the active tool for state-aware rendering.

The "DrawSidebarScrollPillOverlay" method renders a thin, rounded scroll indicator on the sidebar edge when the category list overflows and the user hovers or drags the scroll area. We compute the thumb position from the current scroll fraction relative to the track height, position it on the left or right edge based on snap state, and select the pill color based on whether the thumb is idle, hovered, or being dragged. We then create a temporary high-resolution canvas, fill it with a rounded rectangle, manually downsample it pixel by pixel, and blend the result onto the sidebar display canvas using "BlendPixelSet". This gives the scroll pill the same anti-aliased quality as the rest of the sidebar. With that done, we have all the needed elements. We will define a new class now to handle all the mouse and chart events. Let's first declare it.

Introducing the Chart Event Handler Class

This entirely new class serves as the central routing hub for all mouse, keyboard, and chart interaction events, translating user actions into sidebar, flyout, and drawing responses.

class CChartEventHandler : public CSidebarRenderer { protected : int m_previousMouseButtonState; protected : void RouteChartEvent( const int id, const long &lp, const double &dp, const string &sp, TOOL_TYPE &activeTool); void OnChartChangeEvent(TOOL_TYPE activeTool); void OnMouseWheelEvent( int mouseX, int mouseY, int wheelDelta, TOOL_TYPE activeTool); void OnMouseMoveEvent( int mouseX, int mouseY, int mouseButtons, TOOL_TYPE &activeTool); void HandlePanelDragMove( int mouseX, int mouseY, TOOL_TYPE activeTool); void HandlePanelDragRelease(TOOL_TYPE activeTool); void HandleBottomResizeDrag( int mouseX, int mouseY, TOOL_TYPE activeTool); void HandleSidebarThumbDrag( int mouseX, int mouseY, TOOL_TYPE activeTool); void HandleSidebarThumbRelease(TOOL_TYPE activeTool); void HandleFlyoutThumbDrag( int mouseX, int mouseY); void HandleFlyoutThumbRelease(); void UpdateAllHoverStates( int mouseX, int mouseY, bool overSidebar, bool overFlyout, int lx, int ly, int flx, int fly, TOOL_TYPE activeTool); void HandleMouseClickDown( int mouseX, int mouseY, bool overSidebar, bool overFlyout, int lx, int ly, int flx, int fly, TOOL_TYPE &activeTool); };

Here, we declare the "CChartEventHandler" class, which inherits from "CSidebarRenderer" and introduces a single state variable tracking the previous mouse button state for detecting fresh click transitions. The class declares fourteen protected methods that together handle every user interaction the sidebar supports.

The "RouteChartEvent" method will act as the top-level dispatcher, forwarding chart change events to "OnChartChangeEvent" for layout reflow on window resize, mouse wheel events to "OnMouseWheelEvent" for scrolling the sidebar or flyout, and mouse move events to "OnMouseMoveEvent" for the full interaction pipeline. The mouse move handler is the most complex, processing active drag and thumb operations first before falling through to hover state updates and fresh click detection.

For panel movement, "HandlePanelDragMove" will clamp the panel position within chart bounds and reposition the flyout to follow, while "HandlePanelDragRelease" will finalize the drag by calling the snap-to-edge logic and recompute the layout. The "HandleBottomResizeDrag" method will adjust the panel height as the mouse moves, clamping between minimum and natural bounds. For scroll interactions, "HandleSidebarThumbDrag" and "HandleFlyoutThumbDrag" will map mouse deltas to scroll offsets for their respective lists, with corresponding release methods that clear the drag state.

The "UpdateAllHoverStates" method snapshots and clears hover flags, then recomputes them from the current mouse position using hit tests. It shows or hides the flyout as needed and redraws only when state changes. The "HandleMouseClickDown" method will process fresh left-button presses, routing them to scroll thumb drags, track page-scrolls, grip area drag initiation, bottom resize initiation, or close button removal, depending on what the mouse is over. Let us now define all these methods in detail.

void CChartEventHandler::RouteChartEvent( const int id, const long &lp, const double &dp, const string &sp, TOOL_TYPE &activeTool) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { OnChartChangeEvent(activeTool); return ; } if (id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL ) { OnMouseWheelEvent(( int )( short )lp, ( int )( short )(lp >> 16 ), ( int )dp, activeTool); return ; } if (id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) OnMouseMoveEvent(( int )lp, ( int )dp, ( int )sp, activeTool); } void CChartEventHandler::OnChartChangeEvent(TOOL_TYPE activeTool) { m_previousMouseButtonState = 0 ; m_isPanelDragging = false ; m_isResizingBottomEdge = false ; m_isSidebarThumbDragging = false ; m_isFlyoutThumbDragging = false ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); if (m_snapState != SNAP_FLOAT) { int chartW = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); m_panelX = (m_snapState == SNAP_RIGHT) ? chartW - m_sidebarWidth : 0 ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameSidebar, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , m_panelX); if (m_snappedSidebarHeight > 0 ) m_snappedSidebarHeight = MathMin (m_snappedSidebarHeight, ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ) - m_panelY - 8 ); CalcSidebarHeight(); ResizeSidebarCanvases(m_sidebarWidth, m_sidebarHeight); DrawSidebar(activeTool); if (m_isFlyoutVisible) ShowFlyout(m_flyoutActiveCat, activeTool); } ChartRedraw (); } void CChartEventHandler::OnMouseWheelEvent( int mouseX, int mouseY, int wheelDelta, TOOL_TYPE activeTool) { int lx, ly, flx, fly; bool overSidebar = HitTestOverSidebar(mouseX, mouseY, lx, ly); bool overFlyout = HitTestOverFlyout(mouseX, mouseY, flx, fly); if (overSidebar && m_sidebarMaxVisibleCats < CAT_COUNT) { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); int step = MathMax ( 1 , MouseScrollSpeed); m_sidebarScrollPixels = MathMax ( 0 , MathMin (m_sidebarScrollPixels + ((wheelDelta < 0 ) ? step : -step), CalcSidebarMaxScrollPixels())); HideFlyout(); DrawSidebar(activeTool); ChartRedraw (); return ; } if (overFlyout && m_isFlyoutVisible && m_flyoutActiveCat != CAT_NONE) { int nTools = ArraySize (m_categories[( int )m_flyoutActiveCat].tools); if (nTools > m_flyoutMaxVisibleItems) { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); int maxPx = (nTools - m_flyoutMaxVisibleItems) * m_flyoutItemHeight; m_flyoutScrollPixels = MathMax ( 0 , MathMin (m_flyoutScrollPixels + ((wheelDelta < 0 ) ? MathMax ( 1 , MouseScrollSpeed) : - MathMax ( 1 , MouseScrollSpeed)), maxPx)); DrawFlyoutForCategory(m_flyoutActiveCat, activeTool); ChartRedraw (); } return ; } ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); } void CChartEventHandler::HandlePanelDragMove( int mouseX, int mouseY, TOOL_TYPE activeTool) { int chartW = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ), chartH = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); m_panelX = MathMax ( 0 , MathMin (chartW - m_sidebarWidth, mouseX - m_dragOffsetX)); m_panelY = MathMax ( 0 , MathMin (chartH - m_sidebarHeight, mouseY - m_dragOffsetY)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameSidebar, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , m_panelX); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameSidebar, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , m_panelY); if (m_isFlyoutVisible) ShowFlyout(m_flyoutActiveCat, activeTool); DrawSidebar(activeTool); ChartRedraw (); } void CChartEventHandler::HandlePanelDragRelease(TOOL_TYPE activeTool) { m_isPanelDragging = false ; TrySnapToEdge(); CalcSidebarHeight(); ResizeSidebarCanvases(m_sidebarWidth, m_sidebarHeight); DrawSidebar(activeTool); ChartRedraw (); } void CChartEventHandler::HandleBottomResizeDrag( int mouseX, int mouseY, TOOL_TYPE activeTool) { int dy = mouseY - m_bottomResizeDragStartY; int chartH = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); int naturalH = m_headerGripHeight + 8 + CAT_COUNT * (m_categoryButtonSize + 6 ) - 6 + 10 ; int minH = m_headerGripHeight + 8 + 10 + 3 * (m_categoryButtonSize + 6 ) - 6 ; int maxH = (m_snapState != SNAP_FLOAT) ? MathMin (naturalH, chartH - m_panelY - 8 ) : chartH - m_panelY - 8 ; int newH = MathMax (minH, MathMin (maxH, m_bottomResizeStartHeight + dy)); if (newH != m_sidebarHeight) { if (m_snapState != SNAP_FLOAT) m_snappedSidebarHeight = newH; else m_sidebarHeight = newH; CalcSidebarHeight(); ResizeSidebarCanvases(m_sidebarWidth, m_sidebarHeight); DrawSidebar(activeTool); ChartRedraw (); } } void CChartEventHandler::HandleSidebarThumbDrag( int mouseX, int mouseY, TOOL_TYPE activeTool) { int trackH = CalcSidebarViewportPixels(), travel = trackH - m_sidebarScrollThumbHeight; if (travel > 0 ) { int dy = mouseY - m_sidebarThumbDragStartY; int maxPx = CalcSidebarMaxScrollPixels(); int newPx = MathMax ( 0 , MathMin (maxPx, m_sidebarThumbDragStartPixels + ( int ) MathRound (( double )dy / travel * maxPx))); if (newPx != m_sidebarScrollPixels) { m_sidebarScrollPixels = newPx; HideFlyout(); DrawSidebar(activeTool); ChartRedraw (); } } } void CChartEventHandler::HandleSidebarThumbRelease(TOOL_TYPE activeTool) { m_isSidebarThumbDragging = false ; DrawSidebar(activeTool); ChartRedraw (); } void CChartEventHandler::HandleFlyoutThumbDrag( int mouseX, int mouseY) { if (m_flyoutActiveCat == CAT_NONE) return ; int nTools = ArraySize (m_categories[( int )m_flyoutActiveCat].tools); if (nTools <= m_flyoutMaxVisibleItems) return ; int trackH = MathMin (nTools, m_flyoutMaxVisibleItems) * m_flyoutItemHeight, travel = trackH - m_flyoutScrollThumbHeight; if (travel > 0 ) { int dy = mouseY - m_flyoutThumbDragStartY; int maxPx = (nTools - m_flyoutMaxVisibleItems) * m_flyoutItemHeight; int newPx = MathMax ( 0 , MathMin (maxPx, m_flyoutThumbDragStartPixels + ( int ) MathRound (( double )dy / travel * maxPx))); if (newPx != m_flyoutScrollPixels) { m_flyoutScrollPixels = newPx; DrawFlyoutForCategory(m_flyoutActiveCat, TOOL_NONE); ChartRedraw (); } } } void CChartEventHandler::HandleFlyoutThumbRelease() { m_isFlyoutThumbDragging = false ; DrawFlyoutForCategory(m_flyoutActiveCat, TOOL_NONE); ChartRedraw (); } void CChartEventHandler::UpdateAllHoverStates( int mouseX, int mouseY, bool overSidebar, bool overFlyout, int lx, int ly, int flx, int fly, TOOL_TYPE activeTool) { ENUM_CATEGORY prevHovCat = m_hoveredCategory; int prevHovItem = m_hoveredFlyoutItem; bool prevClose = m_isCloseButtonHovered, prevTheme = m_isThemeButtonHovered; bool prevGrip = m_isGripAreaHovered, prevSBA = m_isHoveredSidebarScrollArea; bool prevFSA = m_isHoveredFlyoutScrollArea, prevBR = m_isBottomResizeHovered; bool prevSbTh = m_isHoveredSidebarThumb, prevFlyTh = m_isHoveredFlyoutThumb; m_isCloseButtonHovered = m_isThemeButtonHovered = m_isGripAreaHovered = false ; m_isBottomResizeHovered = m_isHoveredSidebarScrollArea = m_isHoveredSidebarThumb = false ; m_isHoveredFlyoutScrollArea = m_isHoveredFlyoutThumb = false ; if (overSidebar) { m_hoveredCategory = HitTestCategoryButton(lx, ly); m_isCloseButtonHovered = HitTestOverCloseButton(lx, ly); m_isThemeButtonHovered = HitTestOverThemeButton(lx, ly); m_isGripAreaHovered = HitTestOverGripArea(lx, ly); m_isBottomResizeHovered = HitTestOverBottomResizeGrip(lx, ly); if (CalcSidebarMaxScrollPixels() > 0 ) { int trackY = CalcClipTop(), trackH = CalcSidebarViewportPixels(); m_isHoveredSidebarScrollArea = (ly >= trackY && ly <= trackY + trackH); if (m_isHoveredSidebarScrollArea) { int tw = m_sidebarScrollThinWidth, thinX = (m_snapState == SNAP_RIGHT) ? 2 : m_sidebarWidth - tw - 2 ; if (lx >= thinX - 4 && lx <= thinX + tw + 4 ) { int maxPx = CalcSidebarMaxScrollPixels(); int sliderY = trackY + ( int )((maxPx > 0 ? ( double )m_sidebarScrollPixels / maxPx : 0.0 ) * (trackH - m_sidebarScrollThumbHeight)); m_isHoveredSidebarThumb = (ly >= sliderY && ly <= sliderY + m_sidebarScrollThumbHeight); } } } } else if (!overFlyout) m_hoveredCategory = CAT_NONE; if (overFlyout) { m_hoveredFlyoutItem = HitTestFlyoutItem(flx, fly); if (m_hoveredFlyoutItem < 0 ) m_hoveredFlyoutItem = - 1 ; m_isHoveredFlyoutScrollArea = m_isFlyoutVisible && m_flyoutActiveCat != CAT_NONE && ( ArraySize (m_categories[( int )m_flyoutActiveCat].tools) > m_flyoutMaxVisibleItems); if (m_isHoveredFlyoutScrollArea) { int nTools = ArraySize (m_categories[( int )m_flyoutActiveCat].tools); int titleH = 26 , itemsTop = titleH + m_flyoutPadding; int trackH = MathMin (nTools, m_flyoutMaxVisibleItems) * m_flyoutItemHeight; int tw = m_sidebarScrollThinWidth, dispBx = m_flyoutPointerOnLeft ? m_flyoutPointerHeight : 0 ; int thinX = m_flyoutPointerOnLeft ? (dispBx + m_flyoutWidth - tw - 2 ) : (dispBx + 2 ); if (flx >= thinX - 6 && flx <= thinX + tw + 6 && fly >= itemsTop && fly <= itemsTop + trackH) { int maxPx = (nTools - m_flyoutMaxVisibleItems) * m_flyoutItemHeight; int sliderY = itemsTop + ( int )((maxPx > 0 ? ( double )m_flyoutScrollPixels / maxPx : 0.0 ) * (trackH - m_flyoutScrollThumbHeight)); m_isHoveredFlyoutThumb = (fly >= sliderY && fly <= sliderY + m_flyoutScrollThumbHeight); } } } else if (!overSidebar) { m_hoveredFlyoutItem = - 1 ; m_isHoveredFlyoutScrollArea = false ; } if (overSidebar && m_hoveredCategory != CAT_NONE && !m_isCloseButtonHovered && !m_isThemeButtonHovered && !m_isGripAreaHovered) { if (m_hoveredCategory != m_flyoutActiveCat) ShowFlyout(m_hoveredCategory, activeTool); } else if (!overFlyout && m_isFlyoutVisible) { bool transitEdge = false ; if (overSidebar) { int margin = m_sidebarWidth / 4 ; transitEdge = (m_snapState == SNAP_LEFT) ? (lx >= m_sidebarWidth - margin) : (m_snapState == SNAP_RIGHT) ? (lx <= margin) : (m_flyoutPointerOnLeft ? (lx >= m_sidebarWidth - margin) : (lx <= margin)); } if (!transitEdge) { HideFlyout(); ChartRedraw (); } } bool changed = (prevHovCat != m_hoveredCategory || prevHovItem != m_hoveredFlyoutItem || prevClose != m_isCloseButtonHovered || prevTheme != m_isThemeButtonHovered || prevGrip != m_isGripAreaHovered || prevSBA != m_isHoveredSidebarScrollArea || prevFSA != m_isHoveredFlyoutScrollArea || prevBR != m_isBottomResizeHovered || prevSbTh != m_isHoveredSidebarThumb || prevFlyTh != m_isHoveredFlyoutThumb); if (changed) { DrawSidebar(activeTool); if (m_isFlyoutVisible) DrawFlyoutForCategory(m_flyoutActiveCat, activeTool); ChartRedraw (); } } void CChartEventHandler::HandleMouseClickDown( int mouseX, int mouseY, bool overSidebar, bool overFlyout, int lx, int ly, int flx, int fly, TOOL_TYPE &activeTool) { if (overSidebar && CalcSidebarMaxScrollPixels() > 0 ) { int trackY = CalcClipTop(), trackH = CalcSidebarViewportPixels(), tw = m_sidebarScrollThinWidth; int thinX = (m_snapState == SNAP_RIGHT) ? 2 : m_sidebarWidth - tw - 2 ; if (lx >= thinX - 4 && lx <= thinX + tw + 4 && ly >= trackY && ly <= trackY + trackH) { int maxPx = CalcSidebarMaxScrollPixels(); int sliderY = trackY + ( int )((maxPx > 0 ? ( double )m_sidebarScrollPixels / maxPx : 0.0 ) * (trackH - m_sidebarScrollThumbHeight)); if (ly >= sliderY && ly <= sliderY + m_sidebarScrollThumbHeight) { m_isSidebarThumbDragging = true ; m_sidebarThumbDragStartY = mouseY; m_sidebarThumbDragStartPixels = m_sidebarScrollPixels; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); HideFlyout(); DrawSidebar(activeTool); ChartRedraw (); } else { int step = m_categoryButtonSize + m_categoryButtonPadding; m_sidebarScrollPixels = MathMax ( 0 , MathMin (maxPx, m_sidebarScrollPixels + ((ly < sliderY) ? -step : step))); HideFlyout(); DrawSidebar(activeTool); ChartRedraw (); } return ; } } if (overFlyout && m_flyoutActiveCat != CAT_NONE) { int nTools = ArraySize (m_categories[( int )m_flyoutActiveCat].tools); if (nTools > m_flyoutMaxVisibleItems) { int titleH = 26 , itemsTop = titleH + m_flyoutPadding; int trackH = MathMin (nTools, m_flyoutMaxVisibleItems) * m_flyoutItemHeight; int tw = m_sidebarScrollThinWidth, dispBx = m_flyoutPointerOnLeft ? m_flyoutPointerHeight : 0 ; int thinX = m_flyoutPointerOnLeft ? (dispBx + m_flyoutWidth - tw - 2 ) : (dispBx + 2 ); if (flx >= thinX - 6 && flx <= thinX + tw + 6 && fly >= itemsTop && fly <= itemsTop + trackH) { int maxPx = (nTools - m_flyoutMaxVisibleItems) * m_flyoutItemHeight; int sliderY = itemsTop + ( int )((maxPx > 0 ? ( double )m_flyoutScrollPixels / maxPx : 0.0 ) * (trackH - m_flyoutScrollThumbHeight)); if (fly >= sliderY && fly <= sliderY + m_flyoutScrollThumbHeight) { m_isFlyoutThumbDragging = true ; m_flyoutThumbDragStartY = mouseY; m_flyoutThumbDragStartPixels = m_flyoutScrollPixels; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); DrawFlyoutForCategory(m_flyoutActiveCat, activeTool); ChartRedraw (); } else { m_flyoutScrollPixels = MathMax ( 0 , MathMin (maxPx, m_flyoutScrollPixels + ((fly < sliderY) ? -m_flyoutItemHeight : m_flyoutItemHeight))); DrawFlyoutForCategory(m_flyoutActiveCat, activeTool); ChartRedraw (); } return ; } } } if (overSidebar && HitTestOverGripArea(lx, ly) && !m_isCloseButtonHovered && !m_isThemeButtonHovered) { m_isPanelDragging = true ; m_dragOffsetX = lx; m_dragOffsetY = ly; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); HideFlyout(); return ; } if (overSidebar && HitTestOverBottomResizeGrip(lx, ly)) { m_isResizingBottomEdge = true ; m_bottomResizeDragStartY = mouseY; m_bottomResizeStartHeight = m_sidebarHeight; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); HideFlyout(); return ; } if (overSidebar && m_isCloseButtonHovered) { ExpertRemove (); return ; } } void CChartEventHandler::OnMouseMoveEvent( int mouseX, int mouseY, int mouseButtons, TOOL_TYPE &activeTool) { int lx, ly, flx, fly; bool overSidebar = HitTestOverSidebar(mouseX, mouseY, lx, ly); bool overFlyout = !overSidebar && HitTestOverFlyout(mouseX, mouseY, flx, fly); if (m_isPanelDragging && mouseButtons == 1 ) { HandlePanelDragMove(mouseX, mouseY, activeTool); m_previousMouseButtonState = mouseButtons; return ; } if (m_isPanelDragging && mouseButtons == 0 ) { HandlePanelDragRelease(activeTool); m_previousMouseButtonState = mouseButtons; return ; } if (m_isResizingBottomEdge && mouseButtons == 1 ) { HandleBottomResizeDrag(mouseX, mouseY, activeTool); m_previousMouseButtonState = mouseButtons; return ; } if (m_isResizingBottomEdge && mouseButtons == 0 ) { m_isResizingBottomEdge = false ; m_previousMouseButtonState = mouseButtons; return ; } if (m_isSidebarThumbDragging && mouseButtons == 1 ) { HandleSidebarThumbDrag(mouseX, mouseY, activeTool); m_previousMouseButtonState = mouseButtons; return ; } if (m_isSidebarThumbDragging && mouseButtons == 0 ) { HandleSidebarThumbRelease(activeTool); m_previousMouseButtonState = mouseButtons; return ; } if (m_isFlyoutThumbDragging && mouseButtons == 1 ) { HandleFlyoutThumbDrag(mouseX, mouseY); m_previousMouseButtonState = mouseButtons; return ; } if (m_isFlyoutThumbDragging && mouseButtons == 0 ) { HandleFlyoutThumbRelease(); m_previousMouseButtonState = mouseButtons; return ; } UpdateAllHoverStates(mouseX, mouseY, overSidebar, overFlyout, lx, ly, flx, fly, activeTool); bool overAny = overSidebar || overFlyout; if (!m_isSidebarThumbDragging && !m_isPanelDragging && !m_isResizingBottomEdge && !m_isFlyoutThumbDragging) ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , !overAny); if (mouseButtons == 1 && m_previousMouseButtonState == 0 ) HandleMouseClickDown(mouseX, mouseY, overSidebar, overFlyout, lx, ly, flx, fly, activeTool); m_previousMouseButtonState = mouseButtons; }

First, we implement the "RouteChartEvent" method as the top-level dispatcher. It checks the event identifier and forwards chart change events to "OnChartChangeEvent", mouse wheel events to "OnMouseWheelEvent" with extracted coordinates and delta, and mouse move events to "OnMouseMoveEvent".

Then, the "OnChartChangeEvent" method resets all drag and thumb states, restores chart scrolling, then reflows the layout for snapped panels by recalculating the panel position from the chart width, clamping the snapped height override, recomputing the sidebar height, resizing canvases, redrawing, and repositioning the flyout if visible.

The "OnMouseWheelEvent" method hit-tests the mouse against the sidebar and flyout. When the wheel is over the sidebar and categories overflow, we lock chart scrolling and adjust the sidebar scroll offset by the configured step. When over a scrollable flyout, we adjust its scroll offset instead. If the cursor is over neither panel, we restore chart scrolling.

For panel movement, "HandlePanelDragMove" clamps the panel position within chart bounds using MathMax and MathMin, updates the chart object position, repositions the flyout if visible, and redraws. "HandlePanelDragRelease" clears the drag flag, calls "TrySnapToEdge", recomputes the layout, and resizes canvases. "HandleBottomResizeDrag" computes the delta from the drag start, clamps the new height between minimum and natural bounds, stores it as a snapped height override for docked panels, and reflows the layout.

The sidebar and flyout thumb drag methods map mouse deltas to scroll offset changes proportionally based on the available travel distance, hiding the flyout when the sidebar scrolls and redrawing after each update. Their corresponding release methods clear the drag flag and trigger a final redraw.

The "UpdateAllHoverStates" method snapshots all hover flags, clears them, recomputes each one from the current mouse position using the hit-test methods, checks whether the scroll thumb is under the cursor by computing its position from the scroll fraction, shows the flyout when a new category is hovered, hides it when the mouse leaves both panels with a transition edge allowance, and triggers redraws only when a state has changed.

The "HandleMouseClickDown" method processes fresh left-button presses by first checking the sidebar and flyout scroll columns for thumb drags or track page-scrolls, then initiating panel drag from the grip area, bottom resize from the resize grip, or calling ExpertRemove when the close button is clicked.

The "OnMouseMoveEvent" method ties it all together. It hit-tests both panels, handles active drag and thumb operations first with early returns, falls through to hover state updates, manages chart scroll locking when over any panel, detects fresh clicks, and records the button state for the next event. This gives us the interactivity we have been longing for. See this illustration sample below.





With that done, we can now engineer the actual drawing on the chart. We have selected and activated a tool, so what's next? We need to make sure we use the tool, which will complete our objectives. We will create a new class to handle that.

Introducing the Drawing Engine Class

This entirely new class translates tool selections into actual chart objects, managing anchor point collection across multiple clicks and dispatching to the correct object creation method.

class CDrawingEngine : public CChartEventHandler { protected : int m_drawnObjectCounter; int m_toolDrawingClickCount; datetime m_drawPoint1Time; datetime m_drawPoint2Time; double m_drawPoint1Price; double m_drawPoint2Price; protected : string MakeUniqueObjectName(); void HandleDrawingClick( int mouseX, int mouseY, TOOL_TYPE &activeTool, string &instruction); void CreateSingleClickObject( int sub, datetime t, double p, TOOL_TYPE toolType); void CreateTwoClickObject( int sub, TOOL_TYPE toolType); void CreateThreeClickObject( int sub, datetime t3, double p3, TOOL_TYPE toolType); }; string CDrawingEngine::MakeUniqueObjectName() { m_drawnObjectCounter++; return "ToolsPalette_Drawing_" + IntegerToString (m_drawnObjectCounter) + "_" + IntegerToString (( int ) TimeCurrent ()); } void CDrawingEngine::HandleDrawingClick( int mouseX, int mouseY, TOOL_TYPE &activeTool, string &instruction) { datetime barTime; double barPrice; int sub; if (! ChartXYToTimePrice (m_chartId, mouseX, mouseY, sub, barTime, barPrice)) return ; int clicksNeeded = GetRequiredClickCount(activeTool); if (clicksNeeded <= 0 ) return ; m_toolDrawingClickCount++; if (m_toolDrawingClickCount == 1 ) { m_drawPoint1Time = barTime; m_drawPoint1Price = barPrice; if (clicksNeeded == 1 ) { CreateSingleClickObject(sub, barTime, barPrice, activeTool); m_toolDrawingClickCount = 0 ; activeTool = TOOL_NONE; instruction = "" ; } else instruction = "Click second point for " + GetToolLabel(activeTool) + "." ; } else if (m_toolDrawingClickCount == 2 ) { m_drawPoint2Time = barTime; m_drawPoint2Price = barPrice; if (clicksNeeded == 2 ) { CreateTwoClickObject(sub, activeTool); m_toolDrawingClickCount = 0 ; activeTool = TOOL_NONE; instruction = "" ; } else instruction = "Click third point for " + GetToolLabel(activeTool) + "." ; } else if (m_toolDrawingClickCount == 3 ) { CreateThreeClickObject(sub, barTime, barPrice, activeTool); m_toolDrawingClickCount = 0 ; activeTool = TOOL_NONE; instruction = "" ; } } void CDrawingEngine::CreateSingleClickObject( int sub, datetime t, double p, TOOL_TYPE toolType) { string name = MakeUniqueObjectName(); bool ok = false ; switch (toolType) { case TOOL_HLINE: ok = ObjectCreate (m_chartId, name, OBJ_HLINE , 0 , 0 , p); if (ok) { ObjectSetInteger (m_chartId, name, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrDodgerBlue ); ObjectSetInteger (m_chartId, name, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_DASH ); } break ; case TOOL_VLINE: ok = ObjectCreate (m_chartId, name, OBJ_VLINE , 0 , t, 0 ); if (ok) { ObjectSetInteger (m_chartId, name, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrDodgerBlue ); ObjectSetInteger (m_chartId, name, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_DASH ); } break ; case TOOL_TEXT: ok = ObjectCreate (m_chartId, name, OBJ_TEXT , sub, t, p); if (ok) { ObjectSetString (m_chartId, name, OBJPROP_TEXT , "Text" ); ObjectSetInteger (m_chartId, name, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrWhite ); ObjectSetInteger (m_chartId, name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 10 ); } break ; case TOOL_ARROW_UP: ok = ObjectCreate (m_chartId, name, OBJ_ARROW_UP , sub, t, p); if (ok) ObjectSetInteger (m_chartId, name, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrLime ); break ; case TOOL_ARROW_DOWN: ok = ObjectCreate (m_chartId, name, OBJ_ARROW_DOWN , sub, t, p); if (ok) ObjectSetInteger (m_chartId, name, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrRed ); break ; case TOOL_THUMB_UP: ok = ObjectCreate (m_chartId, name, OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP , sub, t, p); if (ok) ObjectSetInteger (m_chartId, name, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrLime ); break ; case TOOL_THUMB_DOWN: ok = ObjectCreate (m_chartId, name, OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN , sub, t, p); if (ok) ObjectSetInteger (m_chartId, name, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrRed ); break ; case TOOL_PRICE_LABEL: ok = ObjectCreate (m_chartId, name, OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE , sub, t, p); if (ok) ObjectSetInteger (m_chartId, name, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrDodgerBlue ); break ; case TOOL_STOP_SIGN: ok = ObjectCreate (m_chartId, name, OBJ_ARROW_STOP , sub, t, p); if (ok) ObjectSetInteger (m_chartId, name, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrRed ); break ; case TOOL_CHECK_MARK: ok = ObjectCreate (m_chartId, name, OBJ_ARROW_CHECK , sub, t, p); if (ok) ObjectSetInteger (m_chartId, name, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrLime ); break ; case TOOL_FIBO_TIMEZONES: ok = ObjectCreate (m_chartId, name, OBJ_FIBOTIMES , sub, t, p, t, p); if (ok) ObjectSetInteger (m_chartId, name, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrGold ); break ; default : break ; } if (ok) { ObjectSetInteger (m_chartId, name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , true ); ObjectSetInteger (m_chartId, name, OBJPROP_SELECTED , true ); ChartRedraw (m_chartId); } } void CDrawingEngine::CreateTwoClickObject( int sub, TOOL_TYPE toolType) { string name = MakeUniqueObjectName(); bool ok = false ; color objColor = clrDodgerBlue ; datetime t1 = m_drawPoint1Time, t2 = m_drawPoint2Time; double p1 = m_drawPoint1Price, p2 = m_drawPoint2Price; switch (toolType) { case TOOL_TRENDLINE: ok = ObjectCreate (m_chartId, name, OBJ_TREND , sub, t1, p1, t2, p2); break ; case TOOL_RAY: ok = ObjectCreate (m_chartId, name, OBJ_TREND , sub, t1, p1, t2, p2); if (ok) ObjectSetInteger (m_chartId, name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT , true ); break ; case TOOL_EXTENDED_LINE: ok = ObjectCreate (m_chartId, name, OBJ_TREND , sub, t1, p1, t2, p2); if (ok) { ObjectSetInteger (m_chartId, name, OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT , true ); ObjectSetInteger (m_chartId, name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT , true ); } break ; case TOOL_INFO_LINE: ok = ObjectCreate (m_chartId, name, OBJ_TREND , sub, t1, p1, t2, p2); if (ok) { ObjectSetString (m_chartId, name, OBJPROP_TEXT , StringFormat ( "%.0f pips" , MathAbs (p2 - p1) / SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ) / 10.0 )); objColor = clrMediumSlateBlue ; } break ; case TOOL_RECTANGLE: ok = ObjectCreate (m_chartId, name, OBJ_RECTANGLE , sub, t1, p1, t2, p2); if (ok) ObjectSetInteger (m_chartId, name, OBJPROP_FILL , true ); break ; case TOOL_TRIANGLE: ok = ObjectCreate (m_chartId, name, OBJ_TRIANGLE , sub, t1, p1, t2, p2, t1 + (t2 - t1) / 2 , p1 - MathAbs (p2 - p1)); if (ok) objColor = clrMediumSlateBlue ; break ; case TOOL_ELLIPSE: ok = ObjectCreate (m_chartId, name, OBJ_ELLIPSE , sub, t1, p1, t2, p2, t1, p1 + (p2 - p1) / 2 ); if (ok) objColor = clrMediumOrchid ; break ; case TOOL_FIBO_RETRACEMENT: ok = ObjectCreate (m_chartId, name, OBJ_FIBO , sub, t1, p1, t2, p2); if (ok) objColor = clrGold ; break ; case TOOL_FIBO_EXPANSION: ok = ObjectCreate (m_chartId, name, OBJ_EXPANSION , sub, t1, p1, t2, p2); if (ok) objColor = clrGold ; break ; case TOOL_FIBO_FAN: ok = ObjectCreate (m_chartId, name, OBJ_FIBOFAN , sub, t1, p1, t2, p2); if (ok) objColor = clrGold ; break ; case TOOL_FIBO_ARCS: ok = ObjectCreate (m_chartId, name, OBJ_FIBOARC , sub, t1, p1, t2, p2); if (ok) objColor = clrGold ; break ; case TOOL_GANN_LINE: ok = ObjectCreate (m_chartId, name, OBJ_GANNLINE , sub, t1, p1, t2, p2); if (ok) objColor = clrOrangeRed ; break ; case TOOL_GANN_FAN: ok = ObjectCreate (m_chartId, name, OBJ_GANNFAN , sub, t1, p1, t2, p2); if (ok) objColor = clrOrangeRed ; break ; case TOOL_GANN_GRID: ok = ObjectCreate (m_chartId, name, OBJ_GANNGRID , sub, t1, p1, t2, p2); if (ok) objColor = clrOrangeRed ; break ; case TOOL_REGRESSION_CHANNEL: ok = ObjectCreate (m_chartId, name, OBJ_REGRESSION , sub, t1, p1, t2, p2); if (ok) objColor = clrCornflowerBlue ; break ; case TOOL_STDDEV_CHANNEL: ok = ObjectCreate (m_chartId, name, OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL , sub, t1, p1, t2, p2); if (ok) objColor = clrCornflowerBlue ; break ; default : break ; } if (ok) { ObjectSetInteger (m_chartId, name, OBJPROP_COLOR , objColor); ObjectSetInteger (m_chartId, name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); ObjectSetInteger (m_chartId, name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , true ); ObjectSetInteger (m_chartId, name, OBJPROP_SELECTED , true ); ChartRedraw (m_chartId); } } void CDrawingEngine::CreateThreeClickObject( int sub, datetime t3, double p3, TOOL_TYPE toolType) { string name = MakeUniqueObjectName(); bool ok = false ; color objColor = clrDodgerBlue ; datetime t1 = m_drawPoint1Time, t2 = m_drawPoint2Time; double p1 = m_drawPoint1Price, p2 = m_drawPoint2Price; switch (toolType) { case TOOL_PARALLEL_CHANNEL: ok = ObjectCreate (m_chartId, name, OBJ_CHANNEL , sub, t1, p1, t2, p2, t3, p3); if (ok) objColor = clrCornflowerBlue ; break ; case TOOL_FIBO_CHANNEL: ok = ObjectCreate (m_chartId, name, OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL , sub, t1, p1, t2, p2, t3, p3); if (ok) objColor = clrGold ; break ; case TOOL_PITCHFORK: case TOOL_SCHIFF_PITCHFORK: case TOOL_MOD_SCHIFF: ok = ObjectCreate (m_chartId, name, OBJ_PITCHFORK , sub, t1, p1, t2, p2, t3, p3); if (ok) objColor = clrMediumSeaGreen ; break ; default : break ; } if (ok) { ObjectSetInteger (m_chartId, name, OBJPROP_COLOR , objColor); ObjectSetInteger (m_chartId, name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); ObjectSetInteger (m_chartId, name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , true ); ObjectSetInteger (m_chartId, name, OBJPROP_SELECTED , true ); ChartRedraw (m_chartId); } }

We declare the "CDrawingEngine" class, which inherits from "CChartEventHandler" and introduces protected members for a running object name counter, the current click count in the placement sequence, and two pairs of time and price variables storing the first and second anchor points. We declare five protected methods: "MakeUniqueObjectName" for generating distinct object names, "HandleDrawingClick" for processing each chart click, and three creator methods for single-click, two-click, and three-click tools.

The "MakeUniqueObjectName" method increments the counter and combines it with the current time using IntegerToString to produce a unique string prefixed with the drawing identifier. The "HandleDrawingClick" method converts screen coordinates to chart time and price using ChartXYToTimePrice, queries the required click count for the active tool, then tracks the placement sequence. On the first click, it records the first anchor and either creates the object immediately for single-click tools or updates the instruction text prompting for the second point. The second click records the second anchor, and either creates the object for two-click tools or prompts for the third. The third click creates three-click objects using all recorded anchors. After each successful creation, the click counter and active tool are reset.

The "CreateSingleClickObject" method handles twelve tool types through a switch statement. Horizontal and vertical lines are created with ObjectCreate using OBJ_HLINE and OBJ_VLINE with dashed styling. Text labels, arrow annotations, thumbs up and down, price labels, stop signs, check marks, and Fibonacci time zones each create their corresponding MQL5 object type with appropriate colors. All created objects are marked as selectable and selected.

The "CreateTwoClickObject" method handles sixteen tool types using the two stored anchor points. Trend lines, rays, and extended lines all use OBJ_TREND with ray properties toggled accordingly. The info line adds a pip distance annotation. Rectangles are created with fill enabled, triangles compute a third vertex automatically, and ellipses use a mid-edge third point. Fibonacci retracements, expansions, fans, and arcs each use their dedicated object type in gold. Gann tools use orange-red, and channel types use cornflower blue. All objects receive shared color, width, selectable, and selected properties.

The "CreateThreeClickObject" method handles parallel channels, Fibonacci channels, and pitchfork variants using all three anchor points, creating the appropriate MQL5 object type and applying shared properties before redrawing the chart. Finally, we reconnect everything, so now the entire management is done from one central class.

Rebuilding the Top-Level Sidebar Shell

The top-level class grows from a minimal shell into the full command center of the program, managing the active tool lifecycle, event routing, and complete initialization of all ten classes in the hierarchy.

class CToolsSidebar : public CDrawingEngine { private : TOOL_TYPE m_currentActiveTool; string m_currentInstruction; public : CToolsSidebar() { InitDefaults(); } ~CToolsSidebar() { Destroy(); } bool Init( long chartId); void Destroy(); void OnEvent( const int id, const long &lp, const double &dp, const string &sp); private : void InitDefaults(); void ToggleTool(TOOL_TYPE toolType); void DeactivateCurrentTool(); void CleanupAllDrawnObjects(); }; void CToolsSidebar::InitDefaults() { m_chartId = 0 ; m_nameSidebar = "ToolsPalette_Sidebar" ; m_nameFlyout = "ToolsPalette_Flyout" ; m_supersampleFactor = 4 ; m_categoryButtonSize = 36 ; m_categoryButtonPadding = 6 ; m_panelCornerRadius = 10 ; m_headerGripHeight = 92 ; m_sidebarWidth = 48 ; m_sidebarHeight = 0 ; m_sidebarMaxVisibleCats = 0 ; m_sidebarScrollPixels = 0 ; m_sidebarScrollThumbHeight = 30 ; m_sidebarScrollThinWidth = 3 ; m_isSidebarThumbDragging = false ; m_sidebarThumbDragStartY = 0 ; m_sidebarThumbDragStartPixels = 0 ; m_isHoveredSidebarScrollArea = false ; m_isHoveredSidebarThumb = false ; m_panelX = 0 ; m_panelY = CanvasY; m_snapState = SNAP_LEFT; m_isPanelDragging = false ; m_dragOffsetX = 0 ; m_dragOffsetY = 0 ; m_snappedSidebarHeight = 0 ; m_isResizingBottomEdge = false ; m_bottomResizeDragStartY = 0 ; m_bottomResizeStartHeight = 0 ; m_isBottomResizeHovered = false ; m_hoveredCategory = CAT_NONE; m_isCloseButtonHovered = false ; m_isThemeButtonHovered = false ; m_isGripAreaHovered = false ; m_flyoutWidth = 195 ; m_flyoutItemHeight = 32 ; m_flyoutPadding = 7 ; m_flyoutPointerWidth = 10 ; m_flyoutPointerHeight = 8 ; m_flyoutPointerLocalY = 40 ; m_flyoutPointerOnLeft = true ; m_isFlyoutVisible = false ; m_flyoutActiveCat = CAT_NONE; m_hoveredFlyoutItem = - 1 ; m_flyoutScrollPixels = 0 ; m_flyoutMaxVisibleItems = 5 ; m_flyoutScrollThumbHeight = 30 ; m_isFlyoutThumbDragging = false ; m_flyoutThumbDragStartY = 0 ; m_flyoutThumbDragStartPixels = 0 ; m_isHoveredFlyoutScrollArea = false ; m_isHoveredFlyoutThumb = false ; m_isDarkTheme = StartDark; m_previousMouseButtonState = 0 ; m_currentActiveTool = TOOL_NONE; m_currentInstruction = "" ; m_drawnObjectCounter = 0 ; m_toolDrawingClickCount = 0 ; m_drawPoint1Time = 0 ; m_drawPoint2Time = 0 ; m_drawPoint1Price = 0.0 ; m_drawPoint2Price = 0.0 ; } bool CToolsSidebar::Init( long chartId) { InitDefaults(); m_chartId = chartId; m_panelX = (m_snapState == SNAP_RIGHT) ? ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ) - m_sidebarWidth : 0 ; InitAllCategoriesAndTools(); ApplyTheme(); CalcSidebarHeight(); if (!CreateAllCanvases(m_sidebarWidth, m_sidebarHeight)) return false ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameSidebar, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , m_panelX); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameSidebar, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , m_panelY); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameSidebar, OBJPROP_ZORDER , 100 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameFlyout, OBJPROP_ZORDER , 200 ); HideFlyout(); DrawSidebar(m_currentActiveTool); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameSidebar, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , m_panelX); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameSidebar, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , m_panelY); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , true ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); return true ; } void CToolsSidebar::Destroy() { m_currentActiveTool = TOOL_NONE; DestroyAllCanvases(); CleanupAllDrawnObjects(); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); } void CToolsSidebar::ToggleTool(TOOL_TYPE toolType) { if (toolType == TOOL_POINTER || m_currentActiveTool == toolType) { m_currentActiveTool = TOOL_NONE; m_toolDrawingClickCount = 0 ; m_currentInstruction = "" ; } else { m_currentActiveTool = toolType; m_toolDrawingClickCount = 0 ; m_currentInstruction = "Click on chart to place " + GetToolLabel(toolType) + "." ; } } void CToolsSidebar::DeactivateCurrentTool() { m_currentActiveTool = TOOL_NONE; m_toolDrawingClickCount = 0 ; m_currentInstruction = "" ; DrawSidebar(m_currentActiveTool); ChartRedraw (); } void CToolsSidebar::CleanupAllDrawnObjects() { int total = ObjectsTotal (m_chartId); for ( int i = total - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { string n = ObjectName (m_chartId, i); if ( StringFind (n, "ToolsPalette_Drawing_" ) == 0 ) ObjectDelete (m_chartId, n); } } void CToolsSidebar::OnEvent( const int id, const long &lp, const double &dp, const string &sp) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN && lp == 27 ) { DeactivateCurrentTool(); return ; } if (id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { int mouseX = ( int )lp, mouseY = ( int )dp, mouseButtons = ( int )sp; int lx, ly, flx, fly; bool overSidebar = HitTestOverSidebar(mouseX, mouseY, lx, ly); bool overFlyout = !overSidebar && HitTestOverFlyout(mouseX, mouseY, flx, fly); if (mouseButtons == 1 && m_previousMouseButtonState == 0 && overSidebar && m_isThemeButtonHovered) { ToggleTheme(); DrawSidebar(m_currentActiveTool); if (m_isFlyoutVisible) DrawFlyoutForCategory(m_flyoutActiveCat, m_currentActiveTool); ChartRedraw (); m_previousMouseButtonState = mouseButtons; return ; } if (mouseButtons == 1 && m_previousMouseButtonState == 0 && overFlyout && m_hoveredFlyoutItem >= 0 && m_flyoutActiveCat != CAT_NONE) { int nT = ArraySize (m_categories[( int )m_flyoutActiveCat].tools); if (m_hoveredFlyoutItem < nT) { ToggleTool(m_categories[( int )m_flyoutActiveCat].tools[m_hoveredFlyoutItem].toolType); HideFlyout(); DrawSidebar(m_currentActiveTool); ChartRedraw (); } m_previousMouseButtonState = mouseButtons; return ; } if (mouseButtons == 1 && m_previousMouseButtonState == 0 && overSidebar && m_hoveredCategory != CAT_NONE && !m_isCloseButtonHovered && !m_isThemeButtonHovered && !m_isGripAreaHovered && ArraySize (m_categories[( int )m_hoveredCategory].tools) == 1 ) { ToggleTool(m_categories[( int )m_hoveredCategory].tools[ 0 ].toolType); HideFlyout(); DrawSidebar(m_currentActiveTool); ChartRedraw (); m_previousMouseButtonState = mouseButtons; return ; } if (mouseButtons == 1 && m_previousMouseButtonState == 0 && m_currentActiveTool != TOOL_NONE && m_currentActiveTool != TOOL_POINTER && !overSidebar && !overFlyout) { HandleDrawingClick(mouseX, mouseY, m_currentActiveTool, m_currentInstruction); DrawSidebar(m_currentActiveTool); m_previousMouseButtonState = mouseButtons; return ; } RouteChartEvent(id, lp, dp, sp, m_currentActiveTool); string tip = "" ; if (overSidebar && m_hoveredCategory != CAT_NONE) tip = m_categories[( int )m_hoveredCategory].categoryLabel; if (overFlyout && m_hoveredFlyoutItem >= 0 && m_flyoutActiveCat != CAT_NONE) { int nT = ArraySize (m_categories[( int )m_flyoutActiveCat].tools); if (m_hoveredFlyoutItem < nT) tip = m_categories[( int )m_flyoutActiveCat].tools[m_hoveredFlyoutItem].tooltipText; } ObjectSetString ( 0 , m_nameSidebar, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , tip); return ; } RouteChartEvent(id, lp, dp, sp, m_currentActiveTool); }

First, we declare the "CToolsSidebar" class, which now inherits from "CDrawingEngine" instead of "CSidebarRenderer" as in the previous part, giving it access to the full ten-class hierarchy. We add two private members: the currently active tool type and an instruction string shown during multi-click placements. The public interface remains the same with "Init", "Destroy", and "OnEvent", while four private methods handle defaults, tool toggling, tool deactivation, and drawing object cleanup.

Then, the "InitDefaults" method resets every member variable across the entire hierarchy to safe defaults. Beyond the sidebar geometry, canvas names, and theme settings from the previous part, we now initialize the flyout bitmap label name, all scroll state variables for both sidebar and flyout, panel drag and bottom resize state, hover flags for all header buttons, flyout layout dimensions and pointer configuration, flyout visibility and scroll state, mouse button tracking, active tool and instruction text, and the drawing engine counter and anchor point storage.

The "Init" method orchestrates the full startup sequence. We call "InitDefaults", store the chart identifier, compute the initial panel position based on snap state, call "InitAllCategoriesAndTools" to populate the full tool registry, apply the theme, compute the sidebar height, create all four canvases, position both the sidebar and flyout chart objects with the flyout at a higher z-order, hide the flyout, draw the initial sidebar frame, and enable mouse move and wheel events using the ChartSetInteger function.

The Destroy method deactivates the current tool, delegates canvas cleanup to "DestroyAllCanvases", calls "CleanupAllDrawnObjects" to remove all placed chart objects by iterating backwards through ObjectsTotal and deleting names matching the drawing prefix with StringFind, and restores chart scrolling.

The "ToggleTool" method deactivates the tool if the pointer is selected or the same tool is clicked again, clearing the click counter and instruction. Otherwise, it activates the new tool, resets the counter, and sets the instruction text using "GetToolLabel". The "DeactivateCurrentTool" method clears the tool state, redraws the sidebar, and is called when the Escape key is pressed.

The "OnEvent" method is the main entry point for all chart events. It handles Escape key presses for tool deactivation, then processes mouse move events through a priority chain: theme toggle clicks call "ToggleTheme" and redraw both panels, flyout item clicks call "ToggleTool" with the selected tool and hide the flyout, single-tool category clicks activate the tool directly, and chart placement clicks when a drawing tool is active call "HandleDrawingClick". Any remaining mouse logic is forwarded to "RouteChartEvent". We also update the sidebar tooltip based on hover state using the ObjectSetString function. All other event types are forwarded directly to the routing handler. That now connects the entire management hierarchy, hence achieving our objective. Next, we test the program in the following section.





Backtesting

We compiled the program and attached it to the chart. Below is the resulting visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) image.





During testing, the flyout panels appeared correctly when hovering each category button with smooth pointer triangle alignment, tool selection from the flyout placed chart objects accurately across single-click, two-click, and three-click tools, and panel dragging snapped cleanly to both chart edges with the flyout repositioning to follow.





Conclusion

In conclusion, we have not just built a prettier sidebar but a working, testable interaction stack in MQL5. Concretely, the static palette was extended into a ten-class system that provides a data-driven tool registry covering thirty-five tools across eight categories, so new tools are added as data entries rather than ad hoc code changes. The flyout selection panel includes a pointer triangle, clipped scrolling, hover and highlight states, and a thin scroll thumb pill. The chart event handler routes mouse move, wheel, keyboard, and chart-resize events while performing precise hit-testing against the sidebar and flyout regions. Full panel interactivity covers grip dragging with edge snapping, bottom-edge resizing, scrollable category lists, and live theme toggling without restart. Finally, the drawing engine translates tool selection into chart objects with deterministic state reset after each completed placement.

The acceptance criteria demonstrated in testing are clear: selecting a tool from a flyout results in object placement on the chart; overflowing lists scroll with the wheel or thumb drag; the panel drags and snaps to chart edges; theme toggles apply immediately; and flyouts reposition correctly when the panel moves. The architecture exposes a clean interaction contract — active tool, clicks needed, and placement state — making behavior predictable and easy to extend. After reading this article, you will be able to:

Select drawing tools from flyout menus and place trend lines, Fibonacci retracements, channels, pitchforks, and annotations directly from the sidebar

Drag, resize, and snap the sidebar to chart edges during live sessions without obstructing price action

Extend the tool registry by adding new tools as data entries without modifying rendering or interaction logic

In the next part, we will leverage this interaction layer to enhance the crosshair tool with a reticle tick-mark overlay, full-width and full-height crosshair lines with axis labels, a circular magnifier lens rendering zoomed candle content, and a double-click measure mode with diagonal line, anchor markers, and floating bar and pip statistics. Stay tuned.