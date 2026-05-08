MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 30): Class-Based Tool Palette Sidebar

Introduction

You already have a drawing tools panel on an MetaTrader 5 chart, but it is built flat: rendering, layout, theme values, and handlers are mixed together, so every new feature becomes a cross-cutting change. Want to add a category, and you edit the main render loop. Want a light or dark theme, and you hunt through scattered color values. Want clean rounded corners, and you trade off visual quality. The panel works functionally, but it does not scale — the more tools, themes, and modes you add, the greater the risk that a small change breaks layout, rendering, or behavior.

This article is for MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) developers and algorithmic traders who want a practical path out of that mess. We refactor the panel into a layered, single-responsibility class architecture so that extending the palette becomes "register a definition" instead of "rewrite the renderer". You will get a clear statement of the problem, an implementation that compiles and runs on the chart, and a repeatable pattern for adding categories, themes, and visual improvements without spreading changes across the codebase.

In our previous article (Part 29), we animated a butterfly on the chart with progressive drawing, wing fading, and flight motion. In Part 30, we revisit the Tools Palette we originally built in Part 19 and rebuild it from the ground up using an object-oriented, class-layered sidebar architecture with supersampled canvas rendering, theme management, and a category registry. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you will have a cleanly structured MQL5 sidebar with anti-aliased rounded corners, dual-theme support, and a modular category system ready for tool selection, fly-out panels, and drag interaction in future parts.





From Flat Panel to Layered Sidebar

The original Tools Palette built in Part 19 placed all logic in standalone functions and global variables. The header, tool buttons, drawing handlers, and theme colors lived at the same level with no separation of concerns. This worked for a small set of eight tools, but scaling further meant that modifying one area often required adjusting several others, making the codebase increasingly difficult to maintain and extend.

The redesign replaces the flat structure with a vertical sidebar built on a layered class hierarchy. Each class has a single responsibility. For example: primitives handle anti-aliased drawing, the theme manager controls color sets, the registry stores categories, the canvas layer manages resizing, the layout class computes geometry, and the renderer composes the final sidebar. Adding a new tool category becomes a matter of registering a definition rather than reworking the entire rendering loop.

On the chart, this compact vertical sidebar gives you quick access to drawing categories during live sessions without obstructing price action. Snap alignment pins it flush to a chart edge, and theme toggling instantly matches the palette to your chart background. As you add custom tool groups for your own analysis, the sidebar grows cleanly without layout conflicts. We will define icon mappings and enumerations, declare input parameters, and construct the class hierarchy. The top-level sidebar shell will initialize, render, and forward events. In a nutshell, here is a visualization of what we will be creating.





Implementation in MQL5

Including the Canvas Library, Defining Icons, Enumerations, Inputs, and Structures

To begin the implementation, we include the canvas library and establish the foundational definitions that the entire sidebar architecture depends on, from icon mappings and enumerations to user inputs and data structures.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Canvas/Canvas.mqh> struct SIconDefinition { string fontName; uchar charCode; }; SIconDefinition ICON_CATEGORY_CURSORS = { "Wingdings" , ( uchar ) 'v' }; SIconDefinition ICON_CATEGORY_LINES = { "Wingdings 3" , ( uchar ) '&' }; SIconDefinition ICON_CATEGORY_CHANNELS = { "Wingdings 3" , ( uchar ) '2' }; SIconDefinition ICON_CATEGORY_PITCHFORK = { "Wingdings 3" , ( uchar ) 'H' }; SIconDefinition ICON_CATEGORY_GANN = { "Wingdings" , ( uchar ) 'T' }; SIconDefinition ICON_CATEGORY_FIBONACCI = { "Wingdings" , ( uchar ) 'z' }; SIconDefinition ICON_CATEGORY_SHAPES = { "Wingdings" , ( uchar ) 'o' }; SIconDefinition ICON_CATEGORY_ANNOTATIONS = { "Webdings" , ( uchar ) '>' }; enum ENUM_SNAP_STATE { SNAP_LEFT, SNAP_RIGHT, SNAP_FLOAT }; enum ENUM_CATEGORY { CAT_CURSORS = 0 , CAT_LINES, CAT_CHANNELS, CAT_PITCHFORK, CAT_GANN, CAT_FIBONACCI, CAT_SHAPES, CAT_ANNOTATIONS, CAT_COUNT }; input int CanvasY = 50 ; input double BackgroundOpacity = 0.92 ; input bool StartDark = true ; input int BorderWidth = 1 ; input int CategoryIconSize = 26 ; input int SnapThreshold = 40 ; struct CategoryDefinition { string categoryLabel; string iconFontName; uchar iconCharCode; bool hasMultipleTools; }; struct ThemeColorSet { color sidebarBackground; color sidebarBorder; color buttonIconColor; color gripDotsColor; color separatorColor; };

We start by including the "Canvas/Canvas.mqh" header file, which provides the CCanvas class used throughout the program for bitmap drawing, text rendering, and pixel manipulation on chart objects. Next, we define the "SIconDefinition" structure to pair a font name with a character code, giving each tool category a visual icon. We then declare eight global instances of this structure, one for each category, such as cursors, lines, channels, pitchfork, Gann, Fibonacci, shapes, and annotations, each mapped to a specific glyph from the Wingdings, Wingdings 3, or Webdings font families. You can use any font or characters you like. See the list we are using below.

We then declare two enumerations. The "ENUM_SNAP_STATE" enumeration defines three snap modes controlling whether the sidebar pins to the left edge, right edge, or floats freely on the chart. The "ENUM_CATEGORY" enumeration assigns an index to each of the eight tool categories and includes a terminal "CAT_COUNT" entry that automatically holds the total number of categories, making loops and array sizing straightforward.

Following the enumerations, we declare the input parameters that allow the user to customize the sidebar at load time. These include the vertical position, background opacity, starting theme, border thickness, icon size, and the pixel threshold that determines how close the panel must be to a chart edge before it snaps into place.

Finally, we define two structures. The "CategoryDefinition" structure holds everything needed to describe a tool category: its display label, icon font, character code, and a flag indicating whether it contains multiple sub-tools. The "ThemeColorSet" structure groups the five colors that define a visual theme, covering the sidebar background, border, icon color, grip dot color, and separator line color. Together, these structures form the data backbone that the class hierarchy will populate and reference throughout the rendering pipeline. Next, we will declare the primitives class and define it.

Declaring the Canvas Primitives Class

The first class in our hierarchy serves as the low-level rendering engine, providing all the primitive drawing methods that the higher-level classes will rely on to produce anti-aliased, supersampled visuals.

class CCanvasPrimitives { protected : void BlendPixelSet(CCanvas &canvas, int x, int y, uint sourceARGB); void DownsampleCanvas(CCanvas &dst, CCanvas &src, int factor); void FillCornerQuadrantHR(CCanvas &canvas, int cx, int cy, int radius, uint argb, int signX, int signY); void FillRoundRectHR(CCanvas &canvas, int x, int y, int w, int h, int radius, uint argb); void FillSelectiveRoundRectHR(CCanvas &canvas, int x, int y, int w, int h, int radius, uint argb, bool rTL, bool rTR, bool rBL, bool rBR); void FillQuadrilateralBorder(CCanvas &canvas, double &vx[], double &vy[], uint argb); void DrawBorderEdge(CCanvas &canvas, double x0, double y0, double x1, double y1, int thickness, uint argb); bool IsAngleBetween( double angle, double startAngle, double endAngle); void DrawCornerArc(CCanvas &canvas, int cx, int cy, int radius, int thickness, uint argb, double startAngle, double endAngle); void DrawSelectiveRoundRectBorderHR(CCanvas &canvas, int x, int y, int w, int h, int radius, uint argb, int thickness, bool rTL, bool rTR, bool rBL, bool rBR); };

We declare the "CCanvasPrimitives" class with all its methods under the protected access level, meaning they are available to derived classes but not accessible from outside the hierarchy. The class groups ten core rendering methods that cover the full range of drawing operations the sidebar needs.

The "BlendPixelSet" method handles alpha compositing of a single pixel onto the canvas, blending a source color over an existing destination pixel. The "DownsampleCanvas" method averages pixel blocks to convert the high-resolution canvas into the final size. This is the key step that produces smooth edges. The "FillCornerQuadrantHR" method fills one quadrant of a rounded corner using sub-pixel sampling for anti-aliased curves, while "FillRoundRectHR" combines four of these quadrants with rectangular strips to produce a fully rounded rectangle at high resolution. Building on that, "FillSelectiveRoundRectHR" adds per-corner control so we can selectively round only specific corners, which is essential when the sidebar snaps flush against a chart edge.

For border rendering, the "FillQuadrilateralBorder" method rasterizes an arbitrary four-sided shape using scanline filling, and "DrawBorderEdge" uses it to draw a thick line segment between two points by constructing a perpendicular quad. The "IsAngleBetween" method is a utility that checks whether an angle falls within an arc range, supporting the "DrawCornerArc" method, which renders anti-aliased arc segments at specified thickness for rounded border corners. Finally, "DrawSelectiveRoundRectBorderHR" ties these border methods together to draw a complete rounded rectangle outline with per-corner rounding control. Together, these primitives form the rendering foundation that every visual element in the sidebar is built upon. We will now define these methods using the scope resolution operator. We use double colons (::) to access the defined members. Here is an illustration example:

Implementing the Canvas Primitives Methods

These methods form the rendering core of the sidebar, handling pixel blending, supersampled and downscaling, anti-aliased rounded rectangle fills, scanline rasterization, and arc-based border drawing.

void CCanvasPrimitives::BlendPixelSet(CCanvas &canvas, int x, int y, uint src) { if (x < 0 || x >= canvas.Width() || y < 0 || y >= canvas.Height()) return ; uint dst = canvas.PixelGet(x, y); double sA = ((src >> 24 ) & 0xFF ) / 255.0 , sR = ((src >> 16 ) & 0xFF ) / 255.0 ; double sG = ((src >> 8 ) & 0xFF ) / 255.0 , sB = ( src & 0xFF ) / 255.0 ; double dA = ((dst >> 24 ) & 0xFF ) / 255.0 , dR = ((dst >> 16 ) & 0xFF ) / 255.0 ; double dG = ((dst >> 8 ) & 0xFF ) / 255.0 , dB = ( dst & 0xFF ) / 255.0 ; double oA = sA + dA * ( 1.0 - sA); if (oA == 0.0 ) { canvas.PixelSet(x, y, 0 ); return ; } canvas.PixelSet(x, y, (( uint )( uchar )(oA * 255 + 0.5 ) << 24 ) | (( uint )( uchar )((sR * sA + dR * dA * ( 1.0 - sA)) / oA * 255 + 0.5 ) << 16 ) | (( uint )( uchar )((sG * sA + dG * dA * ( 1.0 - sA)) / oA * 255 + 0.5 ) << 8 ) | ( uint )( uchar )((sB * sA + dB * dA * ( 1.0 - sA)) / oA * 255 + 0.5 )); } void CCanvasPrimitives::DownsampleCanvas(CCanvas &dst, CCanvas &src, int factor) { int dW = dst.Width(), dH = dst.Height(), ss2 = factor * factor; for ( int py = 0 ; py < dH; py++) for ( int px = 0 ; px < dW; px++) { double sA = 0 , sR = 0 , sG = 0 , sB = 0 , wc = 0 ; for ( int dy = 0 ; dy < factor; dy++) for ( int dx = 0 ; dx < factor; dx++) { int sx = px * factor + dx, sy = py * factor + dy; if (sx >= src.Width() || sy >= src.Height()) continue ; uint p = src.PixelGet(sx, sy); uchar a = ( uchar )((p >> 24 ) & 0xFF ); sA += a; if (a > 0 ) { sR += (p >> 16 ) & 0xFF ; sG += (p >> 8 ) & 0xFF ; sB += p & 0xFF ; wc += 1.0 ; } } uchar fa = ( uchar )(sA / ss2); if (fa == 0 || wc == 0 ) { dst.PixelSet(px, py, 0 ); continue ; } dst.PixelSet(px, py, (( uint )fa << 24 ) | (( uint )( uchar )(sR / wc) << 16 ) | (( uint )( uchar )(sG / wc) << 8 ) | ( uint )( uchar )(sB / wc)); } } void CCanvasPrimitives::FillCornerQuadrantHR(CCanvas &canvas, int cx, int cy, int radius, uint argb, int signX, int signY) { double rd = ( double )radius; uchar bA = ( uchar )((argb >> 24 ) & 0xFF ); uint rgb = argb & 0x00FFFFFF ; int sub = 4 ; double step = 1.0 / sub; int subSq = sub * sub; for ( int dy = -(radius + 1 ); dy <= (radius + 1 ); dy++) for ( int dx = -(radius + 1 ); dx <= (radius + 1 ); dx++) { bool inQ = ((signX > 0 ) ? (dx >= 0 ) : (dx <= 0 )) && ((signY > 0 ) ? (dy >= 0 ) : (dy <= 0 )); if (!inQ) continue ; double dist = MathSqrt (( double )(dx * dx + dy * dy)); if (dist > rd + 1.0 ) continue ; if (dist <= rd - 1.0 ) { canvas.PixelSet(cx + dx, cy + dy, argb); continue ; } int inside = 0 ; for ( int sy = 0 ; sy < sub; sy++) for ( int sx = 0 ; sx < sub; sx++) { double sdx = ( double )dx - 0.5 + (sx + 0.5 ) * step; double sdy = ( double )dy - 0.5 + (sy + 0.5 ) * step; if (sdx * sdx + sdy * sdy <= rd * rd) inside++; } if (inside == 0 ) continue ; BlendPixelSet(canvas, cx + dx, cy + dy, ((( uint )( uchar )(( int )bA * inside / subSq)) << 24 ) | rgb); } } void CCanvasPrimitives::FillRoundRectHR(CCanvas &canvas, int x, int y, int w, int h, int radius, uint argb) { radius = MathMin (radius, MathMin (w / 2 , h / 2 )); if (radius <= 0 ) { canvas.FillRectangle(x, y, x + w - 1 , y + h - 1 , argb); return ; } canvas.FillRectangle(x + radius, y, x + w - radius - 1 , y + h - 1 , argb); canvas.FillRectangle(x, y + radius, x + radius - 1 , y + h - radius - 1 , argb); canvas.FillRectangle(x + w - radius, y + radius, x + w - 1 , y + h - radius - 1 , argb); FillCornerQuadrantHR(canvas, x + radius, y + radius, radius, argb, - 1 , - 1 ); FillCornerQuadrantHR(canvas, x + w - radius, y + radius, radius, argb, 1 , - 1 ); FillCornerQuadrantHR(canvas, x + radius, y + h - radius, radius, argb, - 1 , 1 ); FillCornerQuadrantHR(canvas, x + w - radius, y + h - radius, radius, argb, 1 , 1 ); } void CCanvasPrimitives::FillSelectiveRoundRectHR(CCanvas &canvas, int x, int y, int w, int h, int radius, uint argb, bool rTL, bool rTR, bool rBL, bool rBR) { radius = MathMin (radius, MathMin (w / 2 , h / 2 )); if (radius <= 0 ) { canvas.FillRectangle(x, y, x + w - 1 , y + h - 1 , argb); return ; } canvas.FillRectangle(x + radius, y, x + w - radius - 1 , y + h - 1 , argb); canvas.FillRectangle(x, y + (rTL ? radius : 0 ), x + radius - 1 , y + h - 1 - (rBL ? radius : 0 ), argb); canvas.FillRectangle(x + w - radius, y + (rTR ? radius : 0 ), x + w - 1 , y + h - 1 - (rBR ? radius : 0 ), argb); if (rTL) FillCornerQuadrantHR(canvas, x + radius, y + radius, radius, argb, - 1 , - 1 ); else canvas.FillRectangle(x, y, x + radius - 1 , y + radius - 1 , argb); if (rTR) FillCornerQuadrantHR(canvas, x + w - radius, y + radius, radius, argb, 1 , - 1 ); else canvas.FillRectangle(x + w - radius, y, x + w - 1 , y + radius - 1 , argb); if (rBL) FillCornerQuadrantHR(canvas, x + radius, y + h - radius, radius, argb, - 1 , 1 ); else canvas.FillRectangle(x, y + h - radius, x + radius - 1 , y + h - 1 , argb); if (rBR) FillCornerQuadrantHR(canvas, x + w - radius, y + h - radius, radius, argb, 1 , 1 ); else canvas.FillRectangle(x + w - radius, y + h - radius, x + w - 1 , y + h - 1 , argb); } void CCanvasPrimitives::FillQuadrilateralBorder(CCanvas &canvas, double &vx[], double &vy[], uint argb) { double minY = vy[ 0 ], maxY = vy[ 0 ]; for ( int i = 1 ; i < 4 ; i++) { if (vy[i] < minY) minY = vy[i]; if (vy[i] > maxY) maxY = vy[i]; } for ( int scanY = ( int ) MathCeil (minY); scanY <= ( int ) MathCeil (maxY) - 1 ; scanY++) { double cy = ( double )scanY + 0.5 ; double xi[ 8 ]; int nc = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < 4 ; i++) { int ni = (i + 1 ) % 4 ; double eMin = (vy[i] < vy[ni]) ? vy[i] : vy[ni], eMax = (vy[i] > vy[ni]) ? vy[i] : vy[ni]; if (cy < eMin || cy > eMax || MathAbs (vy[ni] - vy[i]) < 1 e- 12 ) continue ; double t = (cy - vy[i]) / (vy[ni] - vy[i]); if (t < 0.0 || t > 1.0 ) continue ; xi[nc++] = vx[i] + t * (vx[ni] - vx[i]); } for ( int a = 0 ; a < nc - 1 ; a++) for ( int b = a + 1 ; b < nc; b++) if (xi[a] > xi[b]) { double tmp = xi[a]; xi[a] = xi[b]; xi[b] = tmp; } for ( int p = 0 ; p + 1 < nc; p += 2 ) for ( int fx = ( int ) MathCeil (xi[p]); fx <= ( int ) MathCeil (xi[p + 1 ]) - 1 ; fx++) canvas.PixelSet(fx, scanY, argb); } } void CCanvasPrimitives::DrawBorderEdge(CCanvas &canvas, double x0, double y0, double x1, double y1, int thickness, uint argb) { double dx = x1 - x0, dy = y1 - y0, len = MathSqrt (dx * dx + dy * dy); if (len < 1 e- 6 ) return ; double px = -dy / len, py = dx / len, ex = dx / len, ey = dy / len; double ht = thickness / 2.0 , ext = 0.23 * thickness; double sx = x0 - ex * ext, sy = y0 - ey * ext, ex2 = x1 + ex * ext, ey2 = y1 + ey * ext; double tvx[ 4 ] = { sx - px*ht, sx + px*ht, ex2 + px*ht, ex2 - px*ht }; double tvy[ 4 ] = { sy - py*ht, sy + py*ht, ey2 + py*ht, ey2 - py*ht }; FillQuadrilateralBorder(canvas, tvx, tvy, argb); } bool CCanvasPrimitives::IsAngleBetween( double angle, double start, double end) { double tp = 2.0 * M_PI ; angle = MathMod (angle + tp, tp); start = MathMod (start + tp, tp); end = MathMod (end + tp, tp); return MathMod (angle - start + tp, tp) <= MathMod (end - start + tp, tp); } void CCanvasPrimitives::DrawCornerArc(CCanvas &canvas, int cx, int cy, int radius, int thickness, uint argb, double startAngle, double endAngle) { double oR = ( double )radius, iR = MathMax ( 0.0 , ( double )radius - thickness); uchar bA = ( uchar )((argb >> 24 ) & 0xFF ); uint rgb = argb & 0x00FFFFFF ; int sub = 4 ; double step = 1.0 / sub; int subSq = sub * sub, pr = ( int )(oR + 2.0 ); for ( int dy = -pr; dy <= pr; dy++) for ( int dx = -pr; dx <= pr; dx++) { double dist = MathSqrt (( double )(dx * dx + dy * dy)); if (dist > oR + 1.0 || dist < iR - 1.0 ) continue ; if (!IsAngleBetween( MathArctan2 (( double )dy, ( double )dx), startAngle, endAngle)) continue ; if (dist <= oR - 1.0 && dist >= iR + 1.0 ) { canvas.PixelSet(cx + dx, cy + dy, argb); continue ; } int inside = 0 ; for ( int sy = 0 ; sy < sub; sy++) for ( int sx = 0 ; sx < sub; sx++) { double sdx = ( double )dx - 0.5 + (sx + 0.5 ) * step, sdy = ( double )dy - 0.5 + (sy + 0.5 ) * step; double sd = MathSqrt (sdx * sdx + sdy * sdy); if (sd >= iR && sd <= oR && IsAngleBetween( MathArctan2 (sdy, sdx), startAngle, endAngle)) inside++; } if (inside == 0 ) continue ; if (inside >= subSq) canvas.PixelSet(cx + dx, cy + dy, argb); else BlendPixelSet(canvas, cx + dx, cy + dy, ((( uint )( uchar )(( int )bA * inside / subSq)) << 24 ) | rgb); } } void CCanvasPrimitives::DrawSelectiveRoundRectBorderHR(CCanvas &canvas, int x, int y, int w, int h, int radius, uint argb, int thickness, bool rTL, bool rTR, bool rBL, bool rBR) { if (BorderWidth <= 0 ) return ; radius = MathMin (radius, MathMin (w / 2 , h / 2 )); int tlR = rTL ? radius : 0 , trR = rTR ? radius : 0 , blR = rBL ? radius : 0 , brR = rBR ? radius : 0 , h2 = thickness / 2 ; DrawBorderEdge(canvas, x + tlR, y + h2, x + w - trR, y + h2, thickness, argb); if (rTR || rBR) DrawBorderEdge(canvas, x + w - h2, y + trR, x + w - h2, y + h - brR, thickness, argb); DrawBorderEdge(canvas, x + w - brR, y + h - h2, x + blR, y + h - h2, thickness, argb); if (rTL || rBL) DrawBorderEdge(canvas, x + h2, y + h - blR, x + h2, y + tlR, thickness, argb); if (rTL) DrawCornerArc(canvas, x + radius, y + radius, radius, thickness, argb, M_PI , M_PI * 1.5 ); if (rTR) DrawCornerArc(canvas, x + w - radius, y + radius, radius, thickness, argb, M_PI * 1.5 , M_PI * 2.0 ); if (rBL) DrawCornerArc(canvas, x + radius, y + h - radius, radius, thickness, argb, M_PI * 0.5 , M_PI ); if (rBR) DrawCornerArc(canvas, x + w - radius, y + h - radius, radius, thickness, argb, 0.0 , M_PI * 0.5 ); }

We begin with the "BlendPixelSet" method, which performs alpha compositing on a single pixel. It bounds-checks the coordinates, unpacks both the source and destination pixels into normalized float channels, applies the standard over-compositing formula, and writes the blended result back using the PixelSet method. Every anti-aliased edge in the sidebar relies on this method to merge partially transparent pixels smoothly.

The "DownsampleCanvas" method handles the second half of the supersampling pipeline. For each destination pixel, it averages a square block of samples from the high-resolution source canvas, accumulating alpha unconditionally while only counting color channels from non-transparent pixels. This averaging converts the oversized rendering into a smooth, anti-aliased result at display resolution.

Next, "FillCornerQuadrantHR" fills a single quadrant of a rounded corner by scanning pixels around the corner center, filtering by quadrant using sign parameters, and applying four-by-four sub-pixel sampling along the curved edge to determine coverage. The coverage fraction scales the alpha, producing smooth curves without jagged steps.

The "FillRoundRectHR" method assembles a complete rounded rectangle from three rectangular strips and four corner quadrants, while "FillSelectiveRoundRectHR" extends it with four boolean flags controlling whether each corner is rounded or squared off. This selective rounding is how the sidebar achieves flush edges when snapped against the chart boundary.

For border rendering, "FillQuadrilateralBorder" rasterizes a four-sided polygon using scanline sweeping with sorted edge intersections, and "DrawBorderEdge" builds a perpendicular quad from two endpoints to render a thick line segment through it. The "IsAngleBetween" utility supports "DrawCornerArc", which renders thick arc segments using an inner and outer radius ring with sub-pixel sampling for anti-aliased curved borders. Finally, "DrawSelectiveRoundRectBorderHR" ties everything together, drawing four straight edges and four conditional corner arcs to produce a complete rounded border respecting per-corner rounding flags. With that done, we can define a second class to manage the theme modes of the tool.

Declaring and Implementing the Theme Manager Class

The second class in the hierarchy centralizes all theme-related state and color assignments into a single manageable layer, inheriting the rendering capabilities from the primitives class below it.

class CThemeManager : public CCanvasPrimitives { protected : bool m_isDarkTheme; ThemeColorSet m_themeColors; protected : void ApplyTheme(); };

We declare the "CThemeManager" class, which inherits from "CCanvasPrimitives" and introduces two protected members: a boolean flag tracking whether the dark theme is active, and a "ThemeColorSet" instance holding the current color values. It also declares a single protected method, "ApplyTheme", responsible for populating the color set based on the active theme state. The method is implemented as follows:

void CThemeManager::ApplyTheme() { if (m_isDarkTheme) { m_themeColors.sidebarBackground = C'30,34,45' ; m_themeColors.sidebarBorder = C'200,210,225' ; m_themeColors.buttonIconColor = C'220,225,235' ; m_themeColors.gripDotsColor = C'90,100,120' ; m_themeColors.separatorColor = C'44,50,64' ; } else { m_themeColors.sidebarBackground = clrWhite ; m_themeColors.sidebarBorder = C'30,35,45' ; m_themeColors.buttonIconColor = C'40,45,58' ; m_themeColors.gripDotsColor = C'160,170,185' ; m_themeColors.separatorColor = C'210,215,225' ; } }

We implement the "ApplyTheme" method, which checks the dark theme flag and assigns five color values to the theme color set. When dark mode is active, the sidebar receives a dark navy background, light blue-gray border, near-white icons, muted slate grip dots, and a dark separator line. When light mode is active, the colors switch to a white background with darker tones for the border, icons, grip dots, and separators. Any class further up the hierarchy simply reads from this color set when rendering, so toggling the theme is just a matter of flipping the flag and calling this method again. To make the tools usable, we will need to register them. Let's define a class for that too.

Declaring the Category Registry Class

The third class in the hierarchy manages the registration of all tool categories, giving the sidebar a structured way to store and access each category's definition.

class CCategoryRegistry : public CThemeManager { protected : CategoryDefinition m_categories[CAT_COUNT]; protected : void InitAllCategories(); };

We declare the "CCategoryRegistry" class, which inherits from "CThemeManager" and introduces a protected array of "CategoryDefinition" structures sized by "CAT_COUNT" to hold all category entries. We also declare the "InitAllCategories" method, which will be responsible for populating each entry in the array with its label, icon font, character code, and multi-tool flag. Implementation of this method is as follows:

void CCategoryRegistry::InitAllCategories() { m_categories[CAT_CURSORS].categoryLabel = "Cursors" ; m_categories[CAT_CURSORS].iconFontName = ICON_CATEGORY_CURSORS.fontName; m_categories[CAT_CURSORS].iconCharCode = ICON_CATEGORY_CURSORS.charCode; m_categories[CAT_CURSORS].hasMultipleTools = false ; m_categories[CAT_LINES].categoryLabel = "Lines" ; m_categories[CAT_LINES].iconFontName = ICON_CATEGORY_LINES.fontName; m_categories[CAT_LINES].iconCharCode = ICON_CATEGORY_LINES.charCode; m_categories[CAT_LINES].hasMultipleTools = true ; m_categories[CAT_CHANNELS].categoryLabel = "Channels" ; m_categories[CAT_CHANNELS].iconFontName = ICON_CATEGORY_CHANNELS.fontName; m_categories[CAT_CHANNELS].iconCharCode = ICON_CATEGORY_CHANNELS.charCode; m_categories[CAT_CHANNELS].hasMultipleTools = true ; m_categories[CAT_PITCHFORK].categoryLabel = "Pitchfork" ; m_categories[CAT_PITCHFORK].iconFontName = ICON_CATEGORY_PITCHFORK.fontName; m_categories[CAT_PITCHFORK].iconCharCode = ICON_CATEGORY_PITCHFORK.charCode; m_categories[CAT_PITCHFORK].hasMultipleTools = true ; m_categories[CAT_GANN].categoryLabel = "Gann" ; m_categories[CAT_GANN].iconFontName = ICON_CATEGORY_GANN.fontName; m_categories[CAT_GANN].iconCharCode = ICON_CATEGORY_GANN.charCode; m_categories[CAT_GANN].hasMultipleTools = true ; m_categories[CAT_FIBONACCI].categoryLabel = "Fibonacci" ; m_categories[CAT_FIBONACCI].iconFontName = ICON_CATEGORY_FIBONACCI.fontName; m_categories[CAT_FIBONACCI].iconCharCode = ICON_CATEGORY_FIBONACCI.charCode; m_categories[CAT_FIBONACCI].hasMultipleTools = true ; m_categories[CAT_SHAPES].categoryLabel = "Shapes" ; m_categories[CAT_SHAPES].iconFontName = ICON_CATEGORY_SHAPES.fontName; m_categories[CAT_SHAPES].iconCharCode = ICON_CATEGORY_SHAPES.charCode; m_categories[CAT_SHAPES].hasMultipleTools = true ; m_categories[CAT_ANNOTATIONS].categoryLabel = "Annotate" ; m_categories[CAT_ANNOTATIONS].iconFontName = ICON_CATEGORY_ANNOTATIONS.fontName; m_categories[CAT_ANNOTATIONS].iconCharCode = ICON_CATEGORY_ANNOTATIONS.charCode; m_categories[CAT_ANNOTATIONS].hasMultipleTools = true ; }

Here, we implement the "InitAllCategories" method, where we populate each slot in the categories array with its corresponding definition. For every category, we assign a display label, pull the icon font name and character code from the global icon definitions we declared earlier, and set the multi-tool flag. The cursors category is the only one marked as single-tool since it does not expand into sub-tools, while all remaining categories, including lines, channels, pitchfork, Gann, Fibonacci, shapes, and annotations, are flagged as having multiple tools. This means that when we later render the sidebar, those categories will display a small indicator dot signaling that they contain additional tools the user can expand into. This indicator will be useful in the future when we are expanding the palette, but you can ignore it if you like. We can move on to the actual category registration now.

Declaring the Canvas Layer Class

The fourth class in the hierarchy owns the canvas objects and manages their lifecycle, providing the drawing surfaces that the renderer will paint onto.

class CCanvasLayer : public CCategoryRegistry { protected : int m_supersampleFactor; long m_chartId; CCanvas m_canvasSidebar; CCanvas m_canvasSidebarHighRes; string m_nameSidebar; protected : bool CreateAllCanvases( int w, int h); void DestroyAllCanvases(); void ResizeSidebarCanvases( int w, int h); };

We declare the "CCanvasLayer" class, which inherits from "CCategoryRegistry" and introduces the protected members needed for canvas management. These include the supersampling multiplier that controls the high-resolution scaling factor, the chart identifier, two CCanvas instances for the display-resolution sidebar and its high-resolution counterpart used during supersampled rendering, and a string holding the bitmap label object name. We also declare three protected methods: "CreateAllCanvases" for building both canvases at given dimensions, "DestroyAllCanvases" for cleaning up the canvases and removing their chart objects, and "ResizeSidebarCanvases" for adjusting both canvases when the panel dimensions change. The implementation of these methods is as follows:

bool CCanvasLayer::CreateAllCanvases( int w, int h) { if (!m_canvasSidebar.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , m_nameSidebar, 0 , 0 , w, h, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "CCanvasLayer: Failed to create sidebar canvas" ); return false ; } if (!m_canvasSidebarHighRes.Create( "ToolsPalette_SidebarHR" , w * m_supersampleFactor, h * m_supersampleFactor, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "CCanvasLayer: Failed to create sidebar HR canvas" ); return false ; } return true ; } void CCanvasLayer::DestroyAllCanvases() { m_canvasSidebar.Destroy(); ObjectDelete ( 0 , m_nameSidebar); m_canvasSidebarHighRes.Destroy(); } void CCanvasLayer::ResizeSidebarCanvases( int w, int h) { m_canvasSidebar.Resize(w, h); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameSidebar, OBJPROP_XSIZE , w); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameSidebar, OBJPROP_YSIZE , h); m_canvasSidebarHighRes.Resize(w * m_supersampleFactor, h * m_supersampleFactor); }

We implement the "CreateAllCanvases" method, where we first create the display-resolution sidebar canvas as a bitmap label on the chart using "CreateBitmapLabel". If that fails, we print an error message and return false. We then create the high-resolution canvas using the Create method, scaling the dimensions by the supersample factor so it serves as the oversized working surface for anti-aliased rendering. If either creation fails, the method exits early to prevent the program from running with incomplete canvases.

The "DestroyAllCanvases" method handles cleanup by destroying the display canvas, removing its corresponding chart object with ObjectDelete, and then destroying the high-resolution canvas. This ensures no orphaned objects remain on the chart when the program is removed.

Finally, we implement "ResizeSidebarCanvases", where we resize the display canvas with Resize, update the chart object dimensions using ObjectSetInteger to keep them in sync, and resize the high-resolution canvas by the supersample factor. This allows the sidebar to adapt its drawing surfaces dynamically whenever the panel dimensions change. Next, we will need to manage the created palette, so we create a class for the layout and geometry management.

Declaring the Sidebar Layout Class

The fifth class in the hierarchy is responsible for computing and maintaining all the spatial dimensions and positioning that define how the sidebar appears on the chart.

class CSidebarLayout : public CCanvasLayer { protected : int m_panelX; int m_panelY; int m_sidebarWidth; int m_sidebarHeight; int m_categoryButtonSize; int m_categoryButtonPadding; int m_panelCornerRadius; int m_headerGripHeight; ENUM_SNAP_STATE m_snapState; int m_sidebarMaxVisibleCats; protected : void CalcSidebarHeight(); int CalcCategoryButtonY( int idx); int CalcClipTop(); int CalcClipBottom(); };

We declare the "CSidebarLayout" class, which inherits from "CCanvasLayer" and introduces the protected members that define the sidebar geometry. These include the panel position, sidebar width and height, category button size and vertical padding between them, the corner rounding radius, the header grip area height, the current snap alignment state, and a count of the maximum visible category buttons that fit within the available space. We also declare four protected methods: "CalcSidebarHeight" for computing the panel height based on chart space, "CalcCategoryButtonY" for determining the vertical position of a button by its index, and "CalcClipTop" and "CalcClipBottom" for defining the top and bottom clipping boundaries of the category button area. The implementation of these methods is as follows:

void CSidebarLayout::CalcSidebarHeight() { int chartH = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); int topPad = 8 , botPad = 10 ; m_categoryButtonPadding = 6 ; m_panelY = 30 ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameSidebar, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , m_panelY); int availH = chartH - m_panelY - 8 ; int naturalH = m_headerGripHeight + topPad + CAT_COUNT * (m_categoryButtonSize + m_categoryButtonPadding) - m_categoryButtonPadding + botPad; int minH = m_headerGripHeight + topPad + 3 * (m_categoryButtonSize + m_categoryButtonPadding) - m_categoryButtonPadding + botPad; m_sidebarHeight = MathMax (minH, MathMin (naturalH, availH)); int btnAreaH = m_sidebarHeight - m_headerGripHeight - topPad - botPad; int fullBtnH = CAT_COUNT * (m_categoryButtonSize + m_categoryButtonPadding) - m_categoryButtonPadding; m_sidebarMaxVisibleCats = (fullBtnH <= btnAreaH) ? CAT_COUNT : MathMax ( 3 , MathMin (CAT_COUNT, btnAreaH / (m_categoryButtonSize + m_categoryButtonPadding))); } int CSidebarLayout::CalcCategoryButtonY( int idx) { return m_headerGripHeight + 8 + idx * (m_categoryButtonSize + m_categoryButtonPadding); } int CSidebarLayout::CalcClipTop() { return m_headerGripHeight + 8 ; } int CSidebarLayout::CalcClipBottom() { return m_sidebarHeight - 10 ; }

We implement the "CalcSidebarHeight" method, where we first retrieve the current chart height using ChartGetInteger, then define vertical padding constants and set the button gap spacing. We pin the panel to a fixed vertical offset and update the chart object position accordingly. From there, we compute three height values: the ideal natural height needed to fit all category buttons, the minimum height that accommodates at least three buttons, and the maximum available height based on remaining chart space. We clamp the sidebar height between the minimum and available values using MathMax and MathMin, ensuring the panel always fits on the chart without overflowing. Finally, we calculate how many category buttons can fit within the usable button area and store that count for later use during rendering.

The "CalcCategoryButtonY" method returns the vertical pixel position of a category button by its index, computed as an offset below the header grip area plus the cumulative button size and padding. The "CalcClipTop" and "CalcClipBottom" methods define the top and bottom clipping boundaries of the button area, ensuring that rendering stays within the visible region of the panel. Next, we draw the tool elements.

Declaring and Implementing the Sidebar Renderer Class

The sixth class in the hierarchy brings all the visual elements together, compositing the background, header, category buttons, icons, and borders into the final sidebar display.

class CSidebarRenderer : public CSidebarLayout { protected : void DrawSidebar(); void DrawHeaderStripHR( int canvasW, int canvasH); void DrawCategoryButtonHR(CCanvas &target, int xHR, int yHR, int sizeHR, bool hasDot); void DrawSidebarIconLabels(); }; void CSidebarRenderer::DrawSidebar() { int ws = m_sidebarWidth * m_supersampleFactor, hs = m_sidebarHeight * m_supersampleFactor; if (m_canvasSidebarHighRes.Width() != ws || m_canvasSidebarHighRes.Height() != hs) m_canvasSidebarHighRes.Resize(ws, hs); m_canvasSidebarHighRes.Erase( 0x00000000 ); uchar bgA = ( uchar )( 255 * BackgroundOpacity); bool rTL = (m_snapState != SNAP_LEFT), rBL = rTL; bool rTR = (m_snapState != SNAP_RIGHT), rBR = rTR; FillSelectiveRoundRectHR(m_canvasSidebarHighRes, 0 , 0 , ws, hs, m_panelCornerRadius * m_supersampleFactor, ColorToARGB (m_themeColors.sidebarBackground, bgA), rTL, rTR, rBL, rBR); if (m_snapState == SNAP_LEFT) m_canvasSidebarHighRes.FillRectangle( 0 , 0 , m_supersampleFactor - 1 , hs - 1 , ColorToARGB (( color ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND ), 255 )); else if (m_snapState == SNAP_RIGHT) m_canvasSidebarHighRes.FillRectangle(ws - m_supersampleFactor, 0 , ws - 1 , hs - 1 , ColorToARGB (( color ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND ), 255 )); DrawHeaderStripHR(ws, hs); for ( int c = 0 ; c < CAT_COUNT; c++) DrawCategoryButtonHR(m_canvasSidebarHighRes, (m_sidebarWidth - m_categoryButtonSize) / 2 * m_supersampleFactor, CalcCategoryButtonY(c) * m_supersampleFactor, m_categoryButtonSize * m_supersampleFactor, m_categories[c].hasMultipleTools); if (BorderWidth > 0 ) DrawSelectiveRoundRectBorderHR(m_canvasSidebarHighRes, 0 , 0 , ws, hs, m_panelCornerRadius * m_supersampleFactor, ColorToARGB (m_themeColors.sidebarBorder, 255 ), BorderWidth * m_supersampleFactor, rTL, rTR, rBL, rBR); DownsampleCanvas(m_canvasSidebar, m_canvasSidebarHighRes, m_supersampleFactor); DrawSidebarIconLabels(); m_canvasSidebar.Update(); } void CSidebarRenderer::DrawHeaderStripHR( int canvasW, int canvasH) { int headerH = m_headerGripHeight * m_supersampleFactor; int brd = BorderWidth * m_supersampleFactor; int inL = (m_snapState == SNAP_LEFT) ? 0 : brd, inR = (m_snapState == SNAP_RIGHT) ? 0 : brd; int hx = inL, hy = brd, hw = canvasW - inL - inR, hh = headerH - brd; int innerR = MathMax ( 0 , m_panelCornerRadius * m_supersampleFactor - brd); bool rTL = (m_snapState != SNAP_LEFT), rTR = (m_snapState != SNAP_RIGHT); color hdrFill = m_isDarkTheme ? C'25,29,40' : C'245,247,252' ; FillSelectiveRoundRectHR(m_canvasSidebarHighRes, hx, hy, hw, hh, innerR, ColorToARGB (hdrFill, 255 ), rTL, rTR, false , false ); m_canvasSidebarHighRes.FillRectangle(hx, hy + hh / 2 , hx + hw - 1 , headerH - 1 , ColorToARGB (hdrFill, 255 )); int row2Y = m_categoryButtonSize * m_supersampleFactor, row2H = 20 * m_supersampleFactor; int gapX = 6 * m_supersampleFactor, dotR = 2 * m_supersampleFactor; uint dotColor = ColorToARGB (m_themeColors.gripDotsColor, 255 ); for ( int col = 0 ; col < 3 ; col++) m_canvasSidebarHighRes.FillCircle(canvasW / 2 + (col - 1 ) * gapX, row2Y + row2H / 2 , dotR, dotColor); } void CSidebarRenderer::DrawCategoryButtonHR(CCanvas &target, int xHR, int yHR, int sizeHR, bool hasDot) { if (hasDot) target.FillCircle(xHR + sizeHR - 6 * m_supersampleFactor, yHR + sizeHR - 6 * m_supersampleFactor, 2 * m_supersampleFactor, ColorToARGB (m_themeColors.gripDotsColor, 180 )); } void CSidebarRenderer::DrawSidebarIconLabels() { for ( int c = 0 ; c < CAT_COUNT; c++) { int btnY = CalcCategoryButtonY(c), btnX = (m_sidebarWidth - m_categoryButtonSize) / 2 ; m_canvasSidebar.FontSet(m_categories[c].iconFontName, CategoryIconSize); string sym = CharToString (m_categories[c].iconCharCode); int iw = m_canvasSidebar.TextWidth(sym), ih = m_canvasSidebar.TextHeight(sym); m_canvasSidebar. TextOut (btnX + (m_categoryButtonSize - iw) / 2 , btnY + (m_categoryButtonSize - ih) / 2 , sym, ColorToARGB (m_themeColors.buttonIconColor, 255 )); } int brd = BorderWidth; int sepL = (m_snapState == SNAP_LEFT) ? 0 : brd, sepR = m_sidebarWidth - 1 - ((m_snapState == SNAP_RIGHT) ? 0 : brd); uint sepCol = ColorToARGB (m_themeColors.separatorColor, 255 ); uint sepCol2 = ColorToARGB (m_isDarkTheme ? C'45,52,66' : C'195,202,215' , 255 ); m_canvasSidebar.Line(sepL, m_headerGripHeight - 1 , sepR, m_headerGripHeight - 1 , sepCol); m_canvasSidebar.Line(sepL, m_categoryButtonSize, sepR, m_categoryButtonSize, sepCol2); m_canvasSidebar.Line(sepL, m_categoryButtonSize + 20 , sepR, m_categoryButtonSize + 20 , sepCol2); m_canvasSidebar.FontSet( "Webdings" , CategoryIconSize); string closeSym = CharToString (( uchar ) 114 ); int clW = m_canvasSidebar.TextWidth(closeSym), clH = m_canvasSidebar.TextHeight(closeSym); m_canvasSidebar. TextOut ((m_sidebarWidth - clW) / 2 , (m_categoryButtonSize - clH) / 2 , closeSym, ColorToARGB (m_themeColors.buttonIconColor, 255 )); int row3Y = m_categoryButtonSize + 20 , row3H = m_headerGripHeight - m_categoryButtonSize - 20 ; m_canvasSidebar.FontSet( "Wingdings" , CategoryIconSize); string themeSym = CharToString (( uchar ) 91 ); int thW = m_canvasSidebar.TextWidth(themeSym), thH = m_canvasSidebar.TextHeight(themeSym); m_canvasSidebar. TextOut ((m_sidebarWidth - thW) / 2 , row3Y + (row3H - thH) / 2 , themeSym, ColorToARGB (m_themeColors.buttonIconColor, 255 )); }

First, we declare the "CSidebarRenderer" class, which inherits from "CSidebarLayout" and introduces four protected rendering methods: "DrawSidebar" for the full compositing pipeline, "DrawHeaderStripHR" for the header grip area, "DrawCategoryButtonHR" for individual button indicators, and "DrawSidebarIconLabels" for overlaying icon glyphs and separator lines onto the display canvas.

Then, we implement the "DrawSidebar" method as the main rendering entry point. We compute the high-resolution canvas dimensions, resize it if needed, and clear it to fully transparent. We then determine which corners should be rounded based on the current snap state, so that a side snapped flush against the chart edge gets square corners while the opposite side stays rounded. We fill the sidebar background using "FillSelectiveRoundRectHR" with the theme background color and opacity, and if the panel is snapped, we draw a thin flush edge line using the chart foreground color. From there, we call the header strip drawing method, loop through all categories to draw their button indicators, and draw the panel border if enabled. Finally, we downsample the high-resolution canvas into the display canvas, overlay the icon glyphs and separators, and flush the result to the chart with the Update method.

The "DrawHeaderStripHR" method renders the header grip area at high resolution. We compute the scaled header dimensions and border insets adjusted for snap state, fill the upper portion with rounded top corners using a theme-appropriate header color, then square off the lower half with a plain rectangle fill. We finish by drawing three horizontally centered grip dots using FillCircle to give the user a visual drag handle.

The "DrawCategoryButtonHR" method is a small utility that draws a multi-tool indicator dot in the bottom-right corner of a category button when the category contains sub-tools. Categories without multiple tools simply receive no dot.

The "DrawSidebarIconLabels" method works on the display-resolution canvas directly. We loop through all categories, setting the font to each category's icon font using FontSet, measuring the glyph dimensions, and drawing the icon centered within its button area using the TextOut method. We then draw three separator lines at key positions using the Line method, with colors pulled from the theme. Finally, we draw the close button icon centered in the top header slot and the theme toggle icon centered in its row below, giving the sidebar its interactive header controls. With all that done, we now need to initialize and render the entire palette with all the elements.

Declaring the Top-Level Sidebar Shell Class

The seventh and final class in the hierarchy serves as the public-facing shell that ties the entire class chain together, exposing the interface that the rest of the program interacts with.

class CToolsSidebar : public CSidebarRenderer { public : CToolsSidebar() { InitDefaults(); } ~CToolsSidebar() { Destroy(); } bool Init( long chartId); void Destroy(); void OnEvent( const int id, const long &lp, const double &dp, const string &sp) {} private : void InitDefaults(); };

We declare the "CToolsSidebar" class, which inherits from "CSidebarRenderer" and provides the public entry points for the sidebar lifecycle. The constructor calls "InitDefaults" to set all member variables to their compile-time defaults, while the destructor calls "Destroy" to clean up all resources. We declare the public "Init" method for initializing the sidebar and building the canvas objects, "Destroy" for tearing everything down, and "OnEvent" for handling incoming chart events, which is currently empty and reserved for future interaction logic. A private "InitDefaults" method handles resetting all members to their default values before initialization begins. We define these methods using the following logic:

void CToolsSidebar::InitDefaults() { m_chartId = 0 ; m_nameSidebar = "ToolsPalette_Sidebar" ; m_supersampleFactor = 4 ; m_categoryButtonSize = 36 ; m_categoryButtonPadding = 6 ; m_panelCornerRadius = 10 ; m_headerGripHeight = 92 ; m_sidebarWidth = 48 ; m_sidebarHeight = 0 ; m_sidebarMaxVisibleCats = 0 ; m_panelX = 0 ; m_panelY = CanvasY; m_snapState = SNAP_LEFT; m_isDarkTheme = StartDark; } bool CToolsSidebar::Init( long chartId) { InitDefaults(); m_chartId = chartId; InitAllCategories(); ApplyTheme(); CalcSidebarHeight(); if (!CreateAllCanvases(m_sidebarWidth, m_sidebarHeight)) return false ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameSidebar, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , m_panelX); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameSidebar, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , m_panelY); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameSidebar, OBJPROP_ZORDER , 100 ); DrawSidebar(); return true ; } void CToolsSidebar::Destroy() { DestroyAllCanvases(); }

We implement the "InitDefaults" method, where we reset all member variables to their baseline values. We clear the chart identifier, set the bitmap label object name, configure a supersampling factor of four for high-resolution rendering, and define the default button size, padding, corner radius, header grip height, and sidebar width. We reset the computed height and visible category count to zero, position the panel at the left origin with the vertical offset from the user input, default the snap state to the left edge, and apply the starting theme preference.

The "Init" method orchestrates the full startup sequence. We first call "InitDefaults" to ensure a clean state, then store the chart identifier and call "InitAllCategories" to populate the category registry. We apply the active theme colors, compute the sidebar height based on available chart space, and create both canvas layers. If canvas creation fails, we return false to signal the failure. Otherwise, we position the sidebar on the chart using ObjectSetInteger, set its z-order so it renders above other chart objects, and call "DrawSidebar" to paint the initial frame.

The Destroy method simply delegates to "DestroyAllCanvases" to clean up both canvases and remove the chart object, keeping the teardown path straightforward. That marks the end of our classes' architecture, and to make the classes usable, we will need to instantiate a global instance of the class, which will give us access to the class's members and methods we defined.

Declaring the Global Sidebar Instance

Here we create the single instance that the event handlers will interact with throughout the program's lifetime.

CToolsSidebar g_sidebar;

We declare a global instance of the "CToolsSidebar" class, which serves as the sole sidebar object for the entire program. Because the constructor automatically calls "InitDefaults", the instance is ready for initialization as soon as the program loads. We can use this instance to get access to all class members using a dot operator. Here is an illustration sample.

With that in mind, we can now move on to initializing the program.

int OnInit () { if (!g_sidebar.Init( ChartID ())) return INIT_FAILED ; ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

We call the "Init" method on our global sidebar instance, passing in the chart identifier from ChartID. If initialization fails, we return "INIT_FAILED" to prevent the program from running with incomplete canvases. Otherwise, we force a chart redraw with ChartRedraw to display the sidebar immediately and return INIT_SUCCEEDED to confirm proper setup. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

With that done, we will need to handle the chart events and deinitialization logic.

Handling Deinitialization and Chart Events

These event handlers manage the program's cleanup and forward user interactions to the sidebar.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { g_sidebar.Destroy(); ChartRedraw (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lp, const double &dp, const string &sp) { g_sidebar.OnEvent(id, lp, dp, sp); }

In the OnDeinit event handler, we call "Destroy" on the global sidebar instance to clean up all canvas objects and remove them from the chart. We then force a chart redraw with "ChartRedraw" to clear the sidebar from view.

The OnChartEvent event handler forwards all incoming chart events directly to the sidebar's "OnEvent" method, which is currently reserved for future interaction logic such as tool selection, dragging, and theme toggling. This delegation keeps the event handler clean and ensures all interaction logic will live inside the class hierarchy as we expand the sidebar in upcoming parts. We handle testing the program in the next section.





Backtesting

We compiled the program and attached it to the chart. Below is the resulting visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) image.

During testing, the sidebar rendered cleanly with anti-aliased rounded corners on both dark and light themes, the category icons displayed correctly in their centered positions, and the snap alignment kept the panel flush against the left chart edge with squared-off corners on the snapped side.





Conclusion

In conclusion, we have replaced the ad-hoc, function-heavy palette with a layered, class-based sidebar architecture that enforces clear responsibilities and a clean lifecycle. The end result is a compilable MQL5 module that initializes in the OnInit event handler and fully tears down in the OnDeinit event handler, rendering a vertical sidebar palette on the chart with supersampled high-resolution rendering and downsampling for anti-aliased rounded corners and borders, selective per-corner rounding when snapped to the left or right chart edge, centralized light and dark theme sets applied from a single manager, a category registry where adding a new tool group is a single definition entry rather than multiple edits across files, and predictable canvas creation and resizing under a single public shell class that owns initialization and drawing.

These outcomes are measurable: the project compiles, creates bitmap labels, displays the sidebar with the features above, responds to chart redraw, and removes its objects cleanly on deinitialization. Architecturally, each layer exposes only what the next requires — primitives feed into the theme manager, which feeds into the registry, then into the canvas layer, the layout, the renderer, and finally the shell. After reading this article, you will be able to:

Structure canvas-based chart utilities using a layered class hierarchy where each class owns a single rendering or layout concern

Produce anti-aliased rounded corners and borders through supersampled high-resolution rendering with selective per-corner rounding

Implement a category registry system that makes adding new tool groups a matter of filling in a definition rather than reworking rendering logic

In the next part, we will build directly on this stable foundation by adding full interactivity, including flyout panels for tool selection, mouse-driven dragging and resizing, scrollable lists with thumb pill indicators, hover highlights, active state accent bars, and a chart drawing engine that places objects from single-click, two-click, and three-click tools. Stay tuned.