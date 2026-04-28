Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 48): Order Blocks, Inducement, Break of Structure

Introduction

Traders using price action often struggle to distinguish between genuine breakouts and liquidity traps — price moves that appear to signal a trend continuation but are in fact engineered to sweep stop losses before reversing. Without a structured framework to identify where institutional orders are likely resting and how prices interact with those levels, entries become inconsistent, and risk management becomes guesswork. This article is for MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) developers and algorithmic traders looking to automate a structured smart money approach to order block trading.

In the previous article (Part 47), we automated the Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse strategy in MQL5, incorporating hedging features that cover trend detection, dynamic trailing logic, and position management across both buy and sell directions. In this article, we build on smart money concepts and construct a program that identifies order blocks in consolidation zones. It validates them using break of structure and inducement detection and executes trades only when conditions align with the higher-timeframe trend. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you will create a fully automated MQL5 program that detects, validates, and trades order blocks using break of structure and inducement confirmation — ready for backtesting and further customization.





Understanding the Inducement Mitigation Block Strategy

Order blocks are price zones where institutional participants are believed to have placed significant buy or sell orders, typically forming as the last opposing candle before a strong impulsive move away from a consolidation area. When price eventually returns to these zones, it often reacts, providing an opportunity to enter in the direction of the prevailing institutional flow. The concept is rooted in smart money theory, where large players accumulate or distribute positions within tight ranges before driving price aggressively in one direction.

The inducement element adds a critical filter to this framework. Before a genuine break of structure occurs, price frequently makes a minor swing in the opposing direction to trigger retail stop losses and collect liquidity — this engineered move is the inducement. Recognizing it separates high-probability setups from noise, because a break of structure that follows a confirmed inducement carries significantly more weight than one that does not.

Use order block zones as your primary entry reference. Enter longs at bullish order blocks in an established uptrend and shorts at bearish order blocks in a downtrend. Confirm the setup only when a break of structure has occurred after a visible inducement swing, signaling that liquidity has been collected and the move is likely genuine. Use the fair value gap within the impulse as an additional confluence, treating it as evidence of strong directional intent. Avoid trading order blocks that have been deeply mitigated without reaction, and always align your entries with the higher timeframe trend to filter out counter-trend noise.

We will implement a higher-timeframe trend engine using swing-structure analysis. We will add consolidation detection for order block formation zones, fair value gap scanning for impulsive moves, and validation via break of structure and inducement. Finally, we will implement mitigation tracking with visual updates and a trade execution engine with risk-based lot sizing and trailing stop options. In a nutshell, here is a visual representation of what we intend to achieve.





Implementation in MQL5

Defining Enumerations, Structures, Inputs, and Global Variables

To set the foundation of the program, we define the core configuration types, data structures, input parameters, and global state variables that will drive all detection, visualization, and trade execution logic throughout the program.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #include <Trade/Trade.mqh> enum TradeMode { TradeOnce, LimitedTrades, UnlimitedTrades }; enum FVGState { Normal, Mitigated }; enum TrailingTypeEnum { Trailing_None = 0 , Trailing_RR = 1 , Trailing_Points = 2 }; enum TradeMitigatedOBs { DoNotTradeMitigated, TradeMitigated }; input group "=== EA GENERAL SETTINGS ===" input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES higher_tf = PERIOD_H4 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES trade_tf = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int swing_strength = 5 ; input double risk_percent = 0.1 ; input int sl_offset_pts = 10 ; input double rr_ratio = 4.0 ; input int minPts = 10 ; input int FVG_Rec_Ext_Bars = 10 ; input int OB_Rec_Ext_Bars = 300 ; input int inducement_ext_bars = 10 ; input int minIndDepthPts = 20 ; input bool prt = true ; input long magic_number = 123456789 ; input bool ignoreOverlaps = true ; input TradeMode tradeMode = TradeOnce; input int maxTradesPerOB = 2 ; input int maxZones = 50 ; input TrailingTypeEnum TrailingType = Trailing_RR; input double Trailing_Stop_Pips = 30.0 ; input double Min_Profit_To_Trail_Pips = 50.0 ; input color def_clr_up = clrBlue ; input color def_clr_down = clrRed ; input int object_code = 77 ; input int width = 2 ; input TradeMitigatedOBs tradeMitigated = TradeMitigated; input int OBRangeCandles = 7 ; input double OBMaxDeviation = 50.0 ; input int OBWaitBars = 3 ; input double OBImpulseThreshold = 1.0 ; input bool VisualizeLevels = true ; struct PriceIndex { double price; int index; }; struct TradeInfo { ulong ticket; double orig_risk; int trail_level; }; struct OBZone { string name; datetime startTime; datetime origEndTime; datetime mitTime; datetime fvgTime; bool signal; bool mit; bool origUp; int tradeCount; FVGState state; bool newSignal; bool valid; }; CTrade obj_Trade; long chart_id = - 1 ; int current_trend = 0 ; int current_font_size = 10 ; string fvg_names[]; OBZone obs[]; TradeInfo trades[]; #define FVG_Prefix "FVG REC " #define OB_Prefix "OB REC " #define BOS_Prefix "BOS_" #define IND_Prefix "IND_" #define CLR_UP clrGreen #define CLR_DOWN clrRed #define CLR_MIT_UP clrPurple #define CLR_MIT_DOWN clrOrange

We start the implementation by including the "Trade.mqh" library, which gives us access to the CTrade class for simplified and reliable trade execution. From there, we define four enumerations that govern the program's core behavioral options. The "TradeMode" enumeration controls how many times a single order block zone can be traded — once, up to a fixed count, or without restriction. The "FVGState" enumeration tracks whether a zone is still active or has already been mitigated by price. The "TrailingTypeEnum" enumeration offers three trailing stop modes: none, risk-to-reward based, and fixed points based. Finally, "TradeMitigatedOBs" determines whether the program should continue trading an order block zone even after the price has swept through it.

Following the enumerations, we declare the input parameters grouped under a settings label. These cover the higher timeframe for trend analysis, the trading timeframe for zone detection, swing strength, risk percentage, stop loss offset, risk-to-reward ratio, minimum fair value gap size in points, rectangle extension bars for both fair value gaps and order blocks, inducement extension bars and minimum depth, overlap handling, trade mode selection, trailing stop configuration, visual color preferences, consolidation range settings, and the option to visualize trade levels on the chart.

We then define three structures. The "PriceIndex" structure pairs a price level with its corresponding bar index for use in consolidation range analysis. The "TradeInfo" structure stores the ticket, initial risk distance, and current trailing level for each open position under risk-to-reward trailing management. The "OBZone" structure is the most comprehensive, holding all metadata for a tracked order block — its chart object name, start and expiry times, mitigation time, associated fair value gap time, signal and mitigation flags, direction, trade count, state, and validation status.

On the global side, we instantiate the "CTrade" object for order management, declare the higher timeframe chart identifier, the current trend direction, a dynamic font size variable, and three dynamic arrays — one for fair value gap object names, one for order block zone records using the "OBZone" structure, and one for open trade tracking using "TradeInfo". We also define preprocessor constants for the chart object name prefixes and the four zone colors representing active and mitigated bullish and bearish states. You can change all these to your desired values. The next thing we do is define some helper functions.

Utility and Visual Helper Functions

Before the core detection logic runs, we establish a set of helper functions responsible for color resolution, debug logging, and all chart object rendering. These keep the main logic clean by delegating all visual and state-reporting tasks to dedicated routines.

color GetZoneColor( bool isUp, FVGState currentState) { if (currentState == Normal) return isUp ? CLR_UP : CLR_DOWN; if (currentState == Mitigated) return isUp ? CLR_MIT_UP : CLR_MIT_DOWN; return clrNONE ; } void PrintOBs() { if (!prt) return ; Print ( "Current OBs count: " , ArraySize (obs)); for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (obs); i++) { Print ( "OB " , i, ": " , obs[i].name, " state=" , EnumToString (obs[i].state), " mit=" , obs[i].mit, " tradeCount=" , obs[i].tradeCount, " newSignal=" , obs[i].newSignal, " valid=" , obs[i].valid, " endTime=" , TimeToString (obs[i].origEndTime)); } } void DrawTrendLabel() { string trendObj = "EA_TrendLabel" ; string trendText = (current_trend == 1 ) ? "UPTREND" : (current_trend == - 1 ) ? "DOWNTREND" : "NO TREND" ; color trendClr = (current_trend == 1 ) ? clrLimeGreen : (current_trend == - 1 ) ? clrRed : clrGray ; if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , trendObj) < 0 ) ObjectCreate ( 0 , trendObj, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , trendObj, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , trendObj, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , 12 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , trendObj, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 30 ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , trendObj, OBJPROP_TEXT , "H4 Trend: " + trendText); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , trendObj, OBJPROP_COLOR , trendClr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , trendObj, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 14 ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , trendObj, OBJPROP_FONT , "Arial Bold" ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } void UpdateFontSizes() { long scale = 0 ; if ( ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE , 0 , scale)) { current_font_size = ( int )( 7 + scale * 0.7 ); if (current_font_size < 6 ) current_font_size = 6 ; if (current_font_size > 15 ) current_font_size = 15 ; for ( int i = ObjectsTotal ( 0 , - 1 , - 1 ) - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { string name = ObjectName ( 0 , i, - 1 , - 1 ); if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_TYPE ) == OBJ_TEXT ) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , current_font_size); } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } } void CreateLabel( string zoneName, datetime time, double price) { string lblName = zoneName + "_Label" ; ObjectCreate ( 0 , lblName, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , time, price); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , lblName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_CENTER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , lblName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , lblName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , current_font_size); UpdateLabelText(lblName, zoneName); } void UpdateLabel( string zoneName, datetime time, double price) { string lblName = zoneName + "_Label" ; if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , lblName) >= 0 ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , lblName, OBJPROP_TIME , 0 , time); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , lblName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 , price); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , lblName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , current_font_size); UpdateLabelText(lblName, zoneName); } } void UpdateLabelText( string lblName, string zoneName) { string text = "" ; int tradeCnt = 0 ; FVGState state = Normal; bool origUp = false ; for ( int idx = 0 ; idx < ArraySize (obs); idx++) { if (obs[idx].name == zoneName) { tradeCnt = obs[idx].tradeCount; state = obs[idx].state; origUp = obs[idx].origUp; break ; } } if ( StringFind (zoneName, FVG_Prefix) >= 0 ) { color zoneClr = ( color ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , zoneName, OBJPROP_COLOR ); bool isBullish = (zoneClr == CLR_UP); text = isBullish ? "Bullish FVG" : "Bearish FVG" ; } else { if (state == Normal) text = origUp ? "Bullish OB" : "Bearish OB" ; else if (state == Mitigated) text = origUp ? "Mitigated Bullish OB" : "Mitigated Bearish OB" ; if (tradeCnt > 0 ) text += " (Traded " + IntegerToString (tradeCnt) + " times)" ; } ObjectSetString ( 0 , lblName, OBJPROP_TEXT , text); }

We begin with the "GetZoneColor" function, which resolves the correct display color for any zone based on its direction and current mitigation state. For active zones, it returns green for bullish and red for bearish, and for mitigated zones, it returns purple for bullish and orange for bearish, falling back to no color if neither state matches. Next, the "PrintOBs" function serves as a debugging utility. When printing is enabled, it outputs the total count of tracked order blocks followed by each zone's name, state, mitigation flag, trade count, signal flag, validation status, and expiry time using EnumToString to convert the state enumeration into readable text.

The "DrawTrendLabel" function handles the on-chart trend display. It constructs a label object named "EA_TrendLabel" and positions it in the upper-left corner of the chart. The text and color update dynamically — lime green for an uptrend, red for a downtrend, and gray when no trend is defined — before calling ChartRedraw to reflect the changes immediately. To keep text readable across different zoom levels, we define "UpdateFontSizes". It reads the current chart scale using ChartGetInteger and computes a proportional font size clamped between 6 and 15. It then iterates all chart objects and applies the updated size to every text object found, finishing with a chart redraw.

For zone labeling, we define three tightly coupled functions. The "CreateLabel" function places a centered black text object at the midpoint of a zone rectangle, applying the current dynamic font size and immediately calling "UpdateLabelText" to populate it. The "UpdateLabel" function repositions and refreshes an existing label when a zone's time or price boundaries change. The "UpdateLabelText" function resolves label content. It searches the order block array for the matching zone name and builds the label string. For fair value gap objects, it reads the zone color to determine direction and writes either "Bullish FVG" or "Bearish FVG". For order block objects, it writes the direction and state, appending a trade count suffix using IntegerToString if at least one trade has been taken on that zone. Next, we will define the rectangle and line functions.

Zone Rectangle and Structural Drawing Functions

With the label and color utilities in place, we now define the functions responsible for drawing and updating all chart objects — zone rectangles, swing point arrows, break of structure lines, trade level lines, and mitigation icons.

void CreateRec( string objName, datetime time1, double price1, datetime time2, double price2, color clr) { UpdateFontSizes(); ObjectCreate ( 0 , objName, OBJ_RECTANGLE , 0 , time1, price1, time2, price2); bool isFVG = StringFind (objName, FVG_Prefix) >= 0 ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_FILL , isFVG ? false : true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_WIDTH , isFVG ? 2 : 1 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); datetime midTime = time1 + (time2 - time1) / 2 ; double midPrice = (price1 + price2) / 2 ; CreateLabel(objName, midTime, midPrice); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } void UpdateRec( string objName, datetime time1, double price1, datetime time2, double price2, color clr) { UpdateFontSizes(); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , objName) >= 0 ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_TIME , 0 , time1); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 , price1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_TIME , 1 , time2); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 1 , price2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clr); datetime midTime = time1 + (time2 - time1) / 2 ; double midPrice = (price1 + price2) / 2 ; UpdateLabel(objName, midTime, midPrice); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } } void drawSwingPoint( string objName, datetime time, double price, int arrCode, color clr, int direction, long cid = 0 ) { if ( ObjectFind (cid, objName) >= 0 ) return ; ObjectCreate (cid, objName, OBJ_ARROW , 0 , time, price); ObjectSetInteger (cid, objName, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE , arrCode); ObjectSetInteger (cid, objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clr); ObjectSetInteger (cid, objName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , current_font_size); if (direction > 0 ) ObjectSetInteger (cid, objName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_TOP ); if (direction < 0 ) ObjectSetInteger (cid, objName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_BOTTOM ); string txt = " BoS" ; string objNameDescr = objName + txt; ObjectCreate (cid, objNameDescr, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , time, price); ObjectSetInteger (cid, objNameDescr, OBJPROP_COLOR , clr); ObjectSetInteger (cid, objNameDescr, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , current_font_size); if (direction > 0 ) { ObjectSetInteger (cid, objNameDescr, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetString (cid, objNameDescr, OBJPROP_TEXT , " " + txt); } if (direction < 0 ) { ObjectSetInteger (cid, objNameDescr, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER ); ObjectSetString (cid, objNameDescr, OBJPROP_TEXT , " " + txt); } if (cid == 0 ) ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } void drawBreakLevel( string objName, datetime time1, double price1, datetime time2, double price2, color clr, int direction) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , objName) >= 0 ) return ; ObjectCreate ( 0 , objName, OBJ_ARROWED_LINE , 0 , time1, price1, time2, price2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_TIME , 0 , time1); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 , price1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_TIME , 1 , time2); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 1 , price2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_WIDTH , width); string txt = " Break " ; string objNameDescr = objName + txt; ObjectCreate ( 0 , objNameDescr, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , time2, price2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objNameDescr, OBJPROP_COLOR , clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objNameDescr, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , current_font_size); if (direction > 0 ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objNameDescr, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objNameDescr, OBJPROP_TEXT , " " + txt); } if (direction < 0 ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objNameDescr, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_RIGHT_LOWER ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objNameDescr, OBJPROP_TEXT , " " + txt); } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } void DrawDottedLine( string name, datetime t1, double p, datetime t2, color lineColor) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , name) >= 0 ) return ; ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TREND , 0 , t1, p, t2, p); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , lineColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_DOT ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } void DrawTextEx( string name, string text, datetime t, double p, color cl, bool isHigh) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , name) >= 0 ) return ; ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , t, p); ObjectSetString ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_TEXT , text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , cl); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , current_font_size); ObjectSetString ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_FONT , "Arial Bold" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , isHigh ? ANCHOR_BOTTOM : ANCHOR_TOP ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_ALIGN , ALIGN_CENTER ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } void DrawMitIcon( string zoneNAME, datetime mitTime, double zoneHigh, double zoneLow, bool isUp) { string iconName = zoneNAME + "_MitIcon" ; double iconPrice = isUp ? zoneLow : zoneHigh; ObjectCreate ( 0 , iconName, OBJ_ARROW , 0 , mitTime, iconPrice); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , iconName, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE , 251 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , iconName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrBlue ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , iconName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , isUp ? ANCHOR_TOP : ANCHOR_BOTTOM ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

The "CreateRec" function draws a new zone rectangle on the chart. It first syncs the font size, then creates the rectangle object spanning the provided time and price boundaries. It checks the object name against the fair value gap prefix using StringFind to determine the zone type — fair value gap zones are rendered as unfilled outlines with a thicker border, while order block zones are solid filled with a thinner border. It then computes the midpoint of the rectangle in both time and price to place the descriptive label, finishing with a chart redraw. The companion "UpdateRec" function handles modifications to existing rectangles, updating all four boundary anchors, applying a new color to reflect state changes such as mitigation, repositioning the label to the updated midpoint, and redrawing the chart.

For structural market annotations, we define "drawSwingPoint" to place an arrow and a companion "BoS" text label at a detected swing level. The function accepts a target chart identifier, allowing it to draw on either the main chart or the higher timeframe chart. The arrow anchor and text anchor are set based on the direction parameter — above the bar for upward swings and below for downward ones. A chart redraw is triggered only when drawing on the main chart.

The "drawBreakLevel" function complements the swing point by drawing an arrowed line from the swing time to the bar where the break of structure was confirmed. Both the time and price anchors are set explicitly for both endpoints, and a "Break" text label is placed at the end of the line with directional anchoring to keep it readable regardless of the break direction.

For trade level visualization, we define two lightweight drawing functions. "DrawDottedLine" creates a dotted horizontal trend line between two time points at a fixed price, styled with STYLE_DOT to visually distinguish entry, stop loss, and take-profit levels from structural lines. "DrawTextEx" places a bold Arial text label at a specified time and price, anchoring it below the price for swing highs and above for swing lows, with centered horizontal alignment for clean chart presentation.

Finally, the "DrawMitIcon" function places a small arrow marker on a zone at the moment mitigation occurs. It positions the icon at the near edge of the zone — the low for bullish zones and the high for bearish ones — using arrow code 251 as the mitigation glyph, colored blue, and anchored appropriately to the zone direction before redrawing the chart. MQL5 provides these icons, and you can replace any with the one that suits you. See the table below.

With that done, the next thing we will need is to define helper functions for the swing and consolidation detection.

Swing Detection and Consolidation Analysis Functions

Before any order block or fair value gap can be identified, we need reliable tools to detect swing points in price and validate whether a range of bars qualifies as a consolidation zone. These functions form the analytical backbone of the zone detection logic.

bool isSwingHigh( int curr_bar, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf, int length) { if (curr_bar < length || curr_bar + length >= iBars ( _Symbol , tf)) return false ; for ( int j = 1 ; j <= length; j++) { if ( iHigh ( _Symbol , tf, curr_bar) <= iHigh ( _Symbol , tf, curr_bar - j)) return false ; if ( iHigh ( _Symbol , tf, curr_bar) < iHigh ( _Symbol , tf, curr_bar + j)) return false ; } return true ; } bool isSwingLow( int curr_bar, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf, int length) { if (curr_bar < length || curr_bar + length >= iBars ( _Symbol , tf)) return false ; for ( int j = 1 ; j <= length; j++) { if ( iLow ( _Symbol , tf, curr_bar) >= iLow ( _Symbol , tf, curr_bar - j)) return false ; if ( iLow ( _Symbol , tf, curr_bar) > iLow ( _Symbol , tf, curr_bar + j)) return false ; } return true ; } bool IsConsolidationEqualHighsAndLows( int rangeCandles, double maxDeviation, int startingIndex, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf) { for ( int i = startingIndex; i < startingIndex + rangeCandles - 1 ; i++) { if ( MathAbs ( iHigh ( _Symbol , tf, i) - iHigh ( _Symbol , tf, i + 1 )) > maxDeviation * _Point ) return false ; if ( MathAbs ( iLow ( _Symbol , tf, i) - iLow ( _Symbol , tf, i + 1 )) > maxDeviation * _Point ) return false ; } return true ; } void GetHighestHigh( int rangeCandles, int startingIndex, PriceIndex &highestHighRef, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf) { highestHighRef.price = iHigh ( _Symbol , tf, startingIndex); highestHighRef.index = startingIndex; for ( int i = startingIndex + 1 ; i < startingIndex + rangeCandles; i++) { if ( iHigh ( _Symbol , tf, i) > highestHighRef.price) { highestHighRef.price = iHigh ( _Symbol , tf, i); highestHighRef.index = i; } } } void GetLowestLow( int rangeCandles, int startingIndex, PriceIndex &lowestLowRef, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf) { lowestLowRef.price = iLow ( _Symbol , tf, startingIndex); lowestLowRef.index = startingIndex; for ( int i = startingIndex + 1 ; i < startingIndex + rangeCandles; i++) { if ( iLow ( _Symbol , tf, i) < lowestLowRef.price) { lowestLowRef.price = iLow ( _Symbol , tf, i); lowestLowRef.index = i; } } }

The "isSwingHigh" function determines whether a given bar is a valid swing high by checking that it is strictly the highest bar within a surrounding window defined by the length parameter. It first rejects the candidate if there are not enough bars on either side using iBars, then loops through each offset from one to the length value, comparing the candidate bar's high against both newer and older neighbors retrieved via "iHigh". If any neighbor is higher or equal on the newer side, or strictly higher on the older side, the function returns false immediately. Only when all comparisons pass does it confirm the swing high. The "isSwingLow" function mirrors this logic exactly for swing lows, using iLow and reversing the comparison directions to find the strictly lowest bar in the window.

To validate whether a price range qualifies as a consolidation, we define the "IsConsolidationEqualHighsAndLows" function. It iterates through adjacent bar pairs across the specified range and checks that neither the highs nor the lows between consecutive bars differ by more than the configured maximum deviation, scaled by the point size using the MathAbs function. If any adjacent pair exceeds this tolerance in either direction, the range is rejected as non-consolidating. This equal highs and lows approach effectively identifies tight, range-bound price action where institutional accumulation or distribution is likely occurring.

To support the zone boundary calculations, we define "GetHighestHigh" and "GetLowestLow". Both functions accept a "PriceIndex" structure reference and scan a specified range of bars to find the extreme price and its bar index. "GetHighestHigh" seeds the reference with the first bar in the range and updates it whenever a higher high is found further into the range. "GetLowestLow" does the same in reverse, tracking the lowest low and its position. These extremes are later used to define the consolidation boundaries against which breakout direction and impulse strength are measured. We can now detect and create order block zones with complete visualizations.

Detecting and Creating Order Block Zones

This is the core detection function that ties consolidation analysis, breakout confirmation, impulse validation, and fair value gap scanning together to identify and register a new order block zone on the chart.

void DetectAndCreateZone( int i, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf) { if (current_trend == 0 ) return ; int consol_start_index = i + 1 ; if (consol_start_index + OBRangeCandles - 1 >= iBars ( _Symbol , tf)) return ; if (IsConsolidationEqualHighsAndLows(OBRangeCandles, OBMaxDeviation, consol_start_index, tf)) { PriceIndex hh, ll; GetHighestHigh(OBRangeCandles, consol_start_index, hh, tf); GetLowestLow (OBRangeCandles, consol_start_index, ll, tf); double breakout_close = iClose ( _Symbol , tf, i); bool breakout_up = (current_trend == 1 ) && breakout_close > hh.price; bool breakout_down = (current_trend == - 1 ) && breakout_close < ll.price; if (breakout_up || breakout_down) { double range_val = hh.price - ll.price; double threshold = range_val * OBImpulseThreshold; bool impulsive = false ; int impulse_start_bar = - 1 ; for ( int k = 1 ; k <= OBWaitBars; k++) { int impulse_shift = i - k; if (impulse_shift < 0 ) break ; double c = iClose ( _Symbol , tf, impulse_shift); if (breakout_up && c >= hh.price + threshold) { impulsive = true ; impulse_start_bar = impulse_shift; break ; } else if (breakout_down && c <= ll.price - threshold) { impulsive = true ; impulse_start_bar = impulse_shift; break ; } } if (impulsive) { bool FVG_UP = breakout_up; bool FVG_DOWN = breakout_down; bool fvg_found = false ; datetime fvg_time = 0 ; double fvg_price1 = 0 , fvg_price2 = 0 ; for ( int f = i; f >= impulse_start_bar; f--) { double low0 = iLow ( _Symbol , tf, f); double high2 = iHigh ( _Symbol , tf, f + 2 ); double gap_L0_H2 = NormalizeDouble ((low0 - high2) / _Point , _Digits ); double high0 = iHigh ( _Symbol , tf, f); double low2 = iLow ( _Symbol , tf, f + 2 ); double gap_H0_L2 = NormalizeDouble ((low2 - high0) / _Point , _Digits ); if (FVG_UP && low0 > high2 && gap_L0_H2 > minPts) { fvg_time = iTime ( _Symbol , tf, f + 1 ); fvg_price1 = high2; fvg_price2 = low0; fvg_found = true ; break ; } else if (FVG_DOWN && low2 > high0 && gap_H0_L2 > minPts) { fvg_time = iTime ( _Symbol , tf, f + 1 ); fvg_price1 = high0; fvg_price2 = low2; fvg_found = true ; break ; } } if (fvg_found) { double newLow = MathMin (fvg_price1, fvg_price2); double newHigh = MathMax (fvg_price1, fvg_price2); bool fvg_overlaps = false ; if (ignoreOverlaps) { for ( int ex = 0 ; ex < ArraySize (fvg_names); ex++) { double exLow = ObjectGetDouble ( 0 , fvg_names[ex], OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 ); double exHigh = ObjectGetDouble ( 0 , fvg_names[ex], OBJPROP_PRICE , 1 ); exLow = MathMin (exLow, exHigh); exHigh = MathMax (exLow, exHigh); if ( MathMax (newLow, exLow) < MathMin (newHigh, exHigh)) { fvg_overlaps = true ; if (prt) Print ( "Historical: Skipping overlapping FVG at " , TimeToString (fvg_time)); break ; } } } if (fvg_overlaps) return ; int last_consol_index = consol_start_index; datetime obTime = iTime ( _Symbol , tf, last_consol_index); double obLow = iLow ( _Symbol , tf, last_consol_index); double obHigh = iHigh ( _Symbol , tf, last_consol_index); bool is_opposing = false ; if (breakout_up && iOpen ( _Symbol , tf, last_consol_index) > iClose ( _Symbol , tf, last_consol_index)) is_opposing = true ; if (breakout_down && iOpen ( _Symbol , tf, last_consol_index) < iClose ( _Symbol , tf, last_consol_index)) is_opposing = true ; if (!is_opposing) { if (prt) Print ( "Skipping OB creation: Last consolidation candle not opposing at " , TimeToString (obTime)); return ; } double obNewLow = MathMin (obLow, obHigh); double obNewHigh = MathMax (obLow, obHigh); bool ob_overlaps = false ; if (ignoreOverlaps) { for ( int ex = 0 ; ex < ArraySize (obs); ex++) { double exLow = ObjectGetDouble ( 0 , obs[ex].name, OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 ); double exHigh = ObjectGetDouble ( 0 , obs[ex].name, OBJPROP_PRICE , 1 ); exLow = MathMin (exLow, exHigh); exHigh = MathMax (exLow, exHigh); if ( MathMax (obNewLow, exLow) < MathMin (obNewHigh, exHigh)) { ob_overlaps = true ; if (prt) Print ( "Historical: Skipping overlapping OB at " , TimeToString (obTime)); break ; } } } if (ob_overlaps) return ; string fvgNAME = FVG_Prefix + "(" + TimeToString (fvg_time) + ")" ; color fvgClr = FVG_UP ? CLR_UP : CLR_DOWN; datetime fvgEndTime = fvg_time + PeriodSeconds (tf) * FVG_Rec_Ext_Bars; CreateRec(fvgNAME, fvg_time, fvg_price1, fvgEndTime, fvg_price2, fvgClr); int fvg_size = ArraySize (fvg_names); ArrayResize (fvg_names, fvg_size + 1 ); fvg_names[fvg_size] = fvgNAME; if (prt) Print ( "Historical FVG created: " , fvgNAME); string obNAME = OB_Prefix + "(" + TimeToString (obTime) + ")" ; color obClr = FVG_UP ? CLR_UP : CLR_DOWN; datetime obEndTime = obTime + PeriodSeconds (tf) * OB_Rec_Ext_Bars; CreateRec(obNAME, obTime, obLow, obEndTime, obHigh, obClr); int ob_size = ArraySize (obs); if (ob_size >= maxZones) { if (prt) Print ( "Historical: Max OBs reached, removing oldest." ); ArrayRemove (obs, 0 , 1 ); PrintOBs(); } ArrayResize (obs, ob_size + 1 ); obs[ob_size].name = obNAME; obs[ob_size].startTime = obTime; obs[ob_size].origEndTime = obEndTime; obs[ob_size].mitTime = 0 ; obs[ob_size].fvgTime = fvg_time; obs[ob_size].signal = false ; obs[ob_size].mit = false ; obs[ob_size].origUp = FVG_UP; obs[ob_size].tradeCount = 0 ; obs[ob_size].state = Normal; obs[ob_size].newSignal = false ; obs[ob_size].valid = false ; if (prt) Print ( "Historical OB created: " , obNAME, " origUp=" , FVG_UP, " endTime=" , TimeToString (obEndTime)); PrintOBs(); } } } } }

The "DetectAndCreateZone" function begins by skipping execution if no trend has been established. It then positions the consolidation range one bar ahead of the signal bar and validates it using our previously defined consolidation check. If the range qualifies, we extract its highest high and lowest low, then check whether the signal bar's close broke above the consolidation high in an uptrend or below the low in a downtrend. When a valid directional breakout is confirmed, we compute an impulse threshold by multiplying the consolidation range height by the configured multiplier. We then scan the next few bars looking for a close that extends past this threshold, confirming that the breakout was genuinely impulsive rather than a weak push. If no such bar is found within the wait window, the zone is discarded.

With an impulsive move confirmed, we scan the bars between the breakout and impulse bars looking for a fair value gap. For a bullish gap, we check that the low of the current bar is above the high of the bar two positions back, and the gap in points exceeds the minimum threshold. For a bearish gap, the logic is reversed. The middle bar's time and the two boundary prices are recorded once a valid gap is found using NormalizeDouble for precision. If a fair value gap is found, we run overlap checks against all existing fair value gaps and order blocks using MathMin and MathMax to normalize boundaries before comparing. We also verify that the first consolidation candle is an opposing candle — bearish for a bullish breakout and bullish for a bearish one — as this is the actual order block candle. If either overlap or opposing checks fail, detection is aborted.

Finally, both the fair value gap and order block rectangles are drawn on the chart using "CreateRec", with end times computed from their respective extension bar settings and PeriodSeconds. The new order block is appended to the tracking array with all its metadata initialized, and if the array has reached the maximum zone limit, the oldest entry is evicted first using ArrayRemove before resizing. Next, we handle validations and trend analysis.

Historical State Processing, BOS and Inducement Validation, and Trend Analysis

With zones created, we now need to replay historical price action to determine each zone's mitigation and signal state, validate them through break of structure and inducement detection, and maintain an up-to-date trend direction from the higher timeframe.

void ProcessHistoricalState( int idx, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf) { string obNAME = obs[idx].name; datetime timeSTART = obs[idx].startTime; datetime endTime = obs[idx].origEndTime; double obLow = MathMin ( ObjectGetDouble ( 0 , obNAME, OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 ), ObjectGetDouble ( 0 , obNAME, OBJPROP_PRICE , 1 )); double obHigh = MathMax ( ObjectGetDouble ( 0 , obNAME, OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 ), ObjectGetDouble ( 0 , obNAME, OBJPROP_PRICE , 1 )); int obBar = iBarShift ( _Symbol , tf, timeSTART); if (obBar < 0 ) return ; bool isMit = false , isSig = false ; datetime mitTime = 0 ; for ( int k = obBar - 1 ; k >= 0 ; k--) { double barLow = iLow ( _Symbol , tf, k); double barHigh = iHigh ( _Symbol , tf, k); double barClose = iClose ( _Symbol , tf, k); if (!isMit) { bool breakFar = (obs[idx].origUp && barLow < obLow) || (!obs[idx].origUp && barHigh > obHigh); if (breakFar) { isMit = true ; mitTime = iTime ( _Symbol , tf, k); if (prt) Print ( "Historical Mitigated: " , obNAME, " at time=" , TimeToString (mitTime)); } } if ((!isMit || tradeMitigated == TradeMitigated) && !isSig && k >= 1 ) { double close2 = iClose ( _Symbol , tf, k + 1 ); double close1 = barClose; bool inside2 = (close2 >= obLow && close2 <= obHigh); bool outside1 = obs[idx].origUp ? (close1 > obHigh) : (close1 < obLow); if (inside2 && outside1) isSig = true ; } } obs[idx].mit = isMit; obs[idx].signal = isSig; obs[idx].mitTime = mitTime; obs[idx].state = isMit ? Mitigated : Normal; obs[idx].newSignal = false ; color currentClr = GetZoneColor(obs[idx].origUp, obs[idx].state); UpdateRec(obs[idx].name, obs[idx].startTime, obLow, obs[idx].origEndTime, obHigh, currentClr); if (mitTime > 0 ) DrawMitIcon(obs[idx].name, mitTime, obHigh, obLow, obs[idx].origUp); } bool HasBOSAndInducement( int idx, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES stf) { datetime obTime = obs[idx].startTime; datetime endTime = obs[idx].origEndTime; datetime fvgTime = obs[idx].fvgTime; bool isBearish = !obs[idx].origUp; int ob_bar = iBarShift ( _Symbol , stf, obTime); int fvg_bar = iBarShift ( _Symbol , stf, fvgTime); if (ob_bar < 0 || fvg_bar < 0 ) return false ; double obLow = MathMin ( iLow ( _Symbol , stf, ob_bar), iHigh ( _Symbol , stf, ob_bar)); double obHigh = MathMax ( iLow ( _Symbol , stf, ob_bar), iHigh ( _Symbol , stf, ob_bar)); double swing_ext = 0.0 ; datetime swing_time = 0 ; int swing_bar = - 1 ; for ( int k = fvg_bar - 1 ; k >= 0 ; k--) { datetime bar_time = iTime ( _Symbol , stf, k); if (bar_time > endTime) break ; bool is_swing = isBearish ? isSwingLow(k, stf, swing_strength) : isSwingHigh(k, stf, swing_strength); if (is_swing) { double temp_swing_ext = isBearish ? iLow ( _Symbol , stf, k) : iHigh ( _Symbol , stf, k); if (temp_swing_ext >= obLow && temp_swing_ext <= obHigh) continue ; swing_ext = temp_swing_ext; swing_time = bar_time; swing_bar = k; break ; } } if (swing_ext == 0.0 ) { if (prt) Print ( "No swing found after FVG for: " , obs[idx].name); return false ; } datetime break_time = 0 ; int break_bar = - 1 ; for ( int k = swing_bar - 1 ; k >= 0 ; k--) { datetime bar_time = iTime ( _Symbol , stf, k); if (bar_time > endTime) break ; double bar_low = iLow ( _Symbol , stf, k); double bar_high = iHigh ( _Symbol , stf, k); double bar_close = iClose ( _Symbol , stf, k); bool broken = isBearish ? (bar_low < swing_ext && bar_close < swing_ext) : (bar_high > swing_ext && bar_close > swing_ext); if (broken) { break_time = bar_time; break_bar = k; break ; } } if (break_bar == - 1 ) { if (prt) Print ( "No BOS break found for OB: " , obs[idx].name); return false ; } string bos_name = BOS_Prefix + TimeToString (obTime); color bos_clr = isBearish ? def_clr_down : def_clr_up; int bos_dir = isBearish ? 1 : - 1 ; drawSwingPoint( TimeToString (swing_time), swing_time, swing_ext, object_code, bos_clr, bos_dir, 0 ); drawBreakLevel(bos_name, swing_time, swing_ext, break_time, swing_ext, bos_clr, bos_dir); if (prt) Print ( "BOS detected and drawn for OB: " , obs[idx].name); int ind_strength = MathMax (swing_strength / 2 , 1 ); bool found_ind = false ; datetime ind_time = 0 ; double ind_ext = 0.0 ; for ( int m = swing_bar - 1 ; m >= break_bar; m--) { bool is_ind_swing = isBearish ? isSwingHigh(m, stf, ind_strength) : isSwingLow(m, stf, ind_strength); if (is_ind_swing) { double temp_ind_ext = isBearish ? iHigh ( _Symbol , stf, m) : iLow ( _Symbol , stf, m); if (temp_ind_ext >= obLow && temp_ind_ext <= obHigh) continue ; double depth = MathAbs (temp_ind_ext - swing_ext) / _Point ; if (depth > minIndDepthPts) { ind_time = iTime ( _Symbol , stf, m); ind_ext = temp_ind_ext; found_ind = true ; } } } if (!found_ind) { if (prt) Print ( "No significant/non-overlapping inducement found for OB: " , obs[idx].name); return false ; } datetime ind_end = ind_time + PeriodSeconds (stf) * inducement_ext_bars; string ind_name = IND_Prefix + TimeToString (obTime); ObjectCreate ( 0 , ind_name, OBJ_TREND , 0 , ind_time, ind_ext, ind_end, ind_ext); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , ind_name, OBJPROP_COLOR , bos_clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , ind_name, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_DASH ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , ind_name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , ind_name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT , false ); string lbl = ind_name + "_label" ; ObjectCreate ( 0 , lbl, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , ind_time, ind_ext); ObjectSetString ( 0 , lbl, OBJPROP_TEXT , "Inducement" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , lbl, OBJPROP_COLOR , bos_clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , lbl, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , current_font_size); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , lbl, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , isBearish ? ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER : ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); if (prt) Print ( "Inducement detected and drawn for OB: " , obs[idx].name); return true ; } void UpdateTrend() { int bars = iBars ( _Symbol , higher_tf); double curr_swing_high = - 1.0 , curr_swing_low = - 1.0 ; int new_trend = 0 ; if (chart_id > 0 ) ObjectsDeleteAll (chart_id, - 1 , - 1 ); for ( int i = bars - swing_strength - 1 ; i >= swing_strength; i--) { bool isHigh = true ; for ( int j = 1 ; j <= swing_strength; j++) { if ( iHigh ( _Symbol , higher_tf, i) <= iHigh ( _Symbol , higher_tf, i + j)) isHigh = false ; if ( iHigh ( _Symbol , higher_tf, i) <= iHigh ( _Symbol , higher_tf, i - j)) isHigh = false ; } if (isHigh) { double new_high = iHigh ( _Symbol , higher_tf, i); string label = (curr_swing_high < 0 ) ? "H" : (new_high > curr_swing_high ? "HH" : "LH" ); color clr = (label == "HH" ) ? clrBlue : clrRed ; if (chart_id > 0 ) drawSwingPoint( TimeToString ( iTime ( _Symbol , higher_tf, i)), iTime ( _Symbol , higher_tf, i), new_high, 174 , clr, - 1 , chart_id); if (label == "HH" ) new_trend = 1 ; else if (label == "LH" ) new_trend = - 1 ; curr_swing_high = new_high; } bool isLow = true ; for ( int j = 1 ; j <= swing_strength; j++) { if ( iLow ( _Symbol , higher_tf, i) >= iLow ( _Symbol , higher_tf, i + j)) isLow = false ; if ( iLow ( _Symbol , higher_tf, i) >= iLow ( _Symbol , higher_tf, i - j)) isLow = false ; } if (isLow) { double new_low = iLow ( _Symbol , higher_tf, i); string label = (curr_swing_low < 0 ) ? "L" : (new_low < curr_swing_low ? "LL" : "HL" ); color clr = (label == "HL" ) ? clrBlue : clrRed ; if (chart_id > 0 ) drawSwingPoint( TimeToString ( iTime ( _Symbol , higher_tf, i)), iTime ( _Symbol , higher_tf, i), new_low, 174 , clr, 1 , chart_id); if (label == "HL" ) new_trend = 1 ; else if (label == "LL" ) new_trend = - 1 ; curr_swing_low = new_low; } } current_trend = new_trend; DrawTrendLabel(); if (chart_id > 0 ) ChartRedraw (chart_id); }

The "ProcessHistoricalState" function scans bars from just before the order block candle to the present. It checks two conditions per bar. First, it checks whether the price broke past the far edge of the zone — below the low for bullish zones or above the high for bearish ones — marking the zone as mitigated and recording the time if so. Second, subject to the mitigation trade setting, it checks whether the previous bar closed inside the zone while the current bar closed outside in the expected direction, flagging a historical signal. Once the scan completes, the mitigation and signal flags are committed to the zone record, the rectangle is redrawn with the appropriate color via "GetZoneColor", and a mitigation icon is placed if the zone was mitigated.

The "HasBOSAndInducement" function is the validation gate that determines whether a zone is tradable. It begins by converting the order block and fair value gap times to bar indices using iBarShift, then scans forward from the fair value gap bar looking for the first qualifying swing point outside the order block price range — a swing high for bullish zones and a swing low for bearish ones. This swing becomes the reference level for the break of structure detection. A second scan then searches for a bar that closes convincingly past this swing level, confirming the break of structure. If either the swing or the break is not found within the zone's expiry window, the function returns false, and the zone remains unvalidated.

Once a break of structure is confirmed, the swing arrow and break level line are drawn using our previously defined drawing functions. The function then narrows its search to the window between the reference swing bar and the break bar, looking for an inducement swing in the opposing direction — a swing high between a bearish swing and its break, or a swing low for the bullish case. A reduced swing strength computed with MathMax is used here to catch smaller liquidity sweeps. The inducement must also fall outside the order block range and exceed the minimum depth threshold in points. If a valid inducement is found, a dashed horizontal trend line and an "Inducement" text label are drawn at that level before the function returns true.

The "UpdateTrend" function drives the higher timeframe structural analysis. It scans all bars on the higher timeframe from oldest to newest, detecting swing highs and lows using the same strict window comparison logic. Each swing high is labeled as a higher high or lower high relative to the previous swing high, and each swing low as a higher low or lower low. A higher high or higher low updates the trend to bullish, while a lower high or lower low sets it to bearish. All swing labels are drawn on the separately opened higher timeframe chart when available. After the full scan, the resolved trend direction is committed to the global variable, and the trend label on the main chart is refreshed. Before we proceed, let us initialize the program and see the milestone we have achieved. To do that, we used the following logic.

Initialization Event Handler

The "OnInit" event handler sets up the entire program state on launch — configuring the trade object, clearing stale chart objects, rebuilding the historical zone map, and validating existing zones before the first tick arrives.

int OnInit () { obj_Trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); chart_id = ChartOpen ( _Symbol , higher_tf); if (chart_id <= 0 ) Print ( "Failed to open higher TF chart (possibly in tester). Proceeding without visuals." ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , FVG_Prefix); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , OB_Prefix); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , BOS_Prefix); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , IND_Prefix); ObjectDelete ( 0 , "EA_TrendLabel" ); ArrayResize (obs, 0 ); ArrayResize (fvg_names, 0 ); ArrayResize (trades, 0 ); if (prt) Print ( "Initializing: Deleted all existing objects and reset arrays." ); UpdateTrend(); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES use_tf = (trade_tf == PERIOD_CURRENT ) ? _Period : trade_tf; int visibleBars = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_VISIBLE_BARS ); for ( int i = visibleBars - 3 ; i >= 0 ; i--) DetectAndCreateZone(i, use_tf); for ( int j = 0 ; j < ArraySize (obs); j++) ProcessHistoricalState(j, use_tf); for ( int j = 0 ; j < ArraySize (obs); j++) { if (!obs[j].mit && HasBOSAndInducement(j, use_tf)) obs[j].valid = true ; } PrintOBs(); UpdateFontSizes(); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

We begin by assigning the magic number to the trade object using the SetExpertMagicNumber method, ensuring all orders placed by this program are uniquely identifiable. We then open a separate chart on the higher timeframe using ChartOpen for swing visualization, printing a warning if this fails, which can happen inside the strategy tester. Next, all previously drawn zone objects are cleared from the main chart using ObjectsDeleteAll for each prefix — fair value gaps, order blocks, break of structure lines, and inducement lines — along with the trend label. All three tracking arrays are then reset to zero size with ArrayResize to start from a clean state.

With the chart clean, we call "UpdateTrend" to establish the initial trend direction from the higher timeframe before any zone detection runs. We then resolve the active trading timeframe, defaulting to the current chart period if PERIOD_CURRENT is selected, and retrieve the number of visible bars using ChartGetInteger. We scan all visible bars from oldest to newest, calling "DetectAndCreateZone" on each to build the initial order block map.

Once all zones are created, we replay historical price action across each zone by calling "ProcessHistoricalState" to set their mitigation and signal states. A second pass then calls "HasBOSAndInducement" on all unmitigated zones, marking those with confirmed break of structure and inducement as valid and therefore tradeable. Finally, we log the full zone array and sync font sizes before returning INIT_SUCCEEDED. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

The screenshot confirms that the initialization was successful. We can now define logic to detect new zones and update the order blocks in the tick event handler.

Trailing Stop Management, Zone Detection, and State Updates

With initialization complete, we now define the functions that run on every new bar — managing open trade trailing stops, scanning for new zones, and updating the mitigation and signal state of all tracked order blocks.

void HandleRRTrailing() { double point = _Point ; double bid = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); double ask = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); for ( int i = ArraySize (trades) - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (! PositionSelectByTicket (trades[i].ticket)) { ArrayRemove (trades, i, 1 ); continue ; } if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) != _Symbol ) continue ; if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) != magic_number) continue ; double entry = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); double sl = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); double tp = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type = ( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); double profit_dist = (type == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) ? (bid - entry) : (entry - ask); double orig_risk = trades[i].orig_risk; int level = trades[i].trail_level; while (profit_dist >= (level + 1 ) * orig_risk) { double new_sl = (type == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) ? NormalizeDouble (entry + level * orig_risk, _Digits ) : NormalizeDouble (entry - level * orig_risk, _Digits ); long stop_level = SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); long freeze_level = SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ); double min_dist = MathMax (stop_level, freeze_level) * point; if (type == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { double min_sl = bid - min_dist; if (new_sl > min_sl) new_sl = min_sl; } else { double max_sl = ask + min_dist; if (new_sl < max_sl) new_sl = max_sl; } if (new_sl == sl) break ; if (obj_Trade.PositionModify(trades[i].ticket, new_sl, tp)) { sl = new_sl; trades[i].trail_level++; } else break ; level = trades[i].trail_level; } } } void ApplyPointsTrailing() { double point = _Point ; for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if ( PositionGetTicket (i) > 0 ) { if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) == _Symbol && PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) == magic_number) { double sl = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); double tp = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); double openPrice = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); ulong ticket = PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TICKET ); if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { double newSL = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ) - Trailing_Stop_Pips * point, _Digits ); if (newSL > sl && SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ) - openPrice > Min_Profit_To_Trail_Pips * point) obj_Trade.PositionModify(ticket, newSL, tp); } else if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { double newSL = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ) + Trailing_Stop_Pips * point, _Digits ); if (newSL < sl && openPrice - SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ) > Min_Profit_To_Trail_Pips * point) obj_Trade.PositionModify(ticket, newSL, tp); } } } } } void DetectNewZones( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf) { if (current_trend == 0 ) return ; for ( int i = 50 ; i >= 1 ; i--) DetectAndCreateZone(i, tf); } void UpdateOBs( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf) { double prevClose = iClose ( _Symbol , tf, 1 ); double close2 = iClose ( _Symbol , tf, 2 ); double prevLow = iLow ( _Symbol , tf, 1 ); double prevHigh = iHigh ( _Symbol , tf, 1 ); datetime curBarTime = iTime ( _Symbol , tf, 1 ); bool removed = false ; for ( int j = ArraySize (obs) - 1 ; j >= 0 ; j--) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , obs[j].name) < 0 ) { if (prt) Print ( "Update: Removed non-existent OB from storage: " , obs[j].name); ArrayRemove (obs, j, 1 ); removed = true ; continue ; } double obLow = MathMin ( ObjectGetDouble ( 0 , obs[j].name, OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 ), ObjectGetDouble ( 0 , obs[j].name, OBJPROP_PRICE , 1 )); double obHigh = MathMax ( ObjectGetDouble ( 0 , obs[j].name, OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 ), ObjectGetDouble ( 0 , obs[j].name, OBJPROP_PRICE , 1 )); if (!obs[j].valid && !obs[j].mit) { if (HasBOSAndInducement(j, tf)) { obs[j].valid = true ; if (prt) Print ( "OB validated with BOS/Inducement: " , obs[j].name); } } if (!obs[j].mit) { bool breakFar = (obs[j].origUp && prevLow < obLow) || (!obs[j].origUp && prevHigh > obHigh); if (breakFar) { obs[j].mit = true ; obs[j].mitTime = curBarTime; obs[j].state = Mitigated; if (prt) Print ( "Mitigated OB: " , obs[j].name, " at time=" , TimeToString (curBarTime)); color mitClr = GetZoneColor(obs[j].origUp, obs[j].state); UpdateRec(obs[j].name, obs[j].startTime, obLow, obs[j].origEndTime, obHigh, mitClr); DrawMitIcon(obs[j].name, curBarTime, obHigh, obLow, obs[j].origUp); } } if ((!obs[j].mit || tradeMitigated == TradeMitigated) && obs[j].valid) { bool inside2 = (close2 >= obLow && close2 <= obHigh); bool outside1 = obs[j].origUp ? (prevClose > obHigh) : (prevClose < obLow); if (inside2 && outside1) { obs[j].newSignal = true ; obs[j].signal = true ; if (prt) Print ( "Signal (tap) on OB: " , obs[j].name, " at time=" , TimeToString (curBarTime)); } } } if (removed) PrintOBs(); }

The "HandleRRTrailing" function manages risk-to-reward-based trailing for all open positions. It iterates the trades array in reverse, removing any entry whose position no longer exists via PositionSelectByTicket, and skipping positions belonging to other symbols or programs. For each qualifying position, it reads the entry, stop loss, take-profit, and type, then computes the current profit distance from entry. A while loop advances the trailing level as long as the profit distance meets the next risk-to-reward threshold, computing the new stop loss at each level using NormalizeDouble. Before applying any modification, it reads the broker's stop and freeze levels via SymbolInfoInteger and clamps the new stop loss to respect the minimum distance requirement. The modification is applied with the PositionModify method, and the trail level is incremented only on success.

The "ApplyPointsTrailing" function handles the fixed points trailing mode. It iterates all open positions, filtering by symbol and magic number, then computes a new stop loss by offsetting the current bid or ask by the configured trailing distance. For buy positions, the stop loss moves up only when it improves, and the profit exceeds the minimum threshold, and for sell positions, the logic is mirrored in the opposite direction.

The "DetectNewZones" function is a lightweight wrapper that scans the last fifty confirmed bars and calls "DetectAndCreateZone" on each, skipping entirely if no trend has been established.

The "UpdateOBs" function processes all tracked order blocks on each new bar. It reads the last two confirmed bar closes and the previous bar's high and low, then iterates the array in reverse. Any zone whose chart rectangle has been externally deleted is removed from the array with the ArrayRemove function. For the remaining zones, it first attempts to break the structure and inducement validation on any zone not yet confirmed.

It then checks for mitigation by testing whether the previous bar broke past the far edge of the zone, updating the state, redrawing the rectangle with the mitigated color, and placing the mitigation icon if triggered. Finally, for valid zones that permit trading, it checks whether the bar two candles ago closed inside the zone while the previous bar closed outside in the expected direction, flagging a fresh tradable signal when both conditions are met. We can now call these functions in the tick event handler to do the analysis, and once we confirm the signals, we will trade them.

The OnTick Event Handler

The OnTick event handler coordinates trailing-stop management, trend updates, and zone logic on each price tick.

void OnTick () { if (TrailingType == Trailing_RR && PositionsTotal () > 0 ) HandleRRTrailing(); if (TrailingType == Trailing_Points && PositionsTotal () > 0 ) ApplyPointsTrailing(); static datetime lastHigherBarTime = 0 ; datetime curHigherBarTime = iTime ( _Symbol , higher_tf, 0 ); if (curHigherBarTime != lastHigherBarTime) { lastHigherBarTime = curHigherBarTime; UpdateTrend(); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES use_tf = (trade_tf == PERIOD_CURRENT ) ? _Period : trade_tf; static datetime lastBarTime = 0 ; datetime curBarTime = iTime ( _Symbol , use_tf, 0 ); bool newBar = (curBarTime != lastBarTime); if (!newBar) return ; lastBarTime = curBarTime; DetectNewZones(use_tf); UpdateOBs(use_tf); }

On every tick, we first check whether any open positions require trailing stop management. If the risk-to-reward trailing mode is active, "HandleRRTrailing" is called, and if the fixed points mode is selected, "ApplyPointsTrailing" runs instead. Both are guarded by a check that at least one position is open to avoid unnecessary processing.

Next, we detect whether a new bar has formed on the higher timeframe by comparing the current bar's open time against the last recorded higher timeframe bar time using a static variable. When a new higher timeframe bar is detected, "UpdateTrend" is called to refresh the structural trend direction.

For the trading timeframe, a second static variable tracks the last known bar open time. The current bar time is compared against it to determine whether a new bar has formed. If no new bar exists, the function returns immediately, ensuring all zone logic runs only once per confirmed candle. When a new bar is confirmed, we update the last bar time, then sequentially call "DetectNewZones" and "UpdateOBs" to scan for new zones and refresh all tracked zone states. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

The output confirms that the setup is validated through the tick event handler analysis. Next, we handle trading the setups.

Trade Execution and Expired Zone Cleanup

With signals flagged by the update logic, we now define the function that acts on them by placing market orders, managing post-trade bookkeeping, and visualizing trade levels, followed by a cleanup routine that removes expired zones from the tracking array.

void TradeOnOBs() { double Ask = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ), _Digits ); double Bid = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ), _Digits ); double balance = AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ); double tick_value = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); double min_lot = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); double max_lot = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); double lot_step = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES use_tf = (trade_tf == PERIOD_CURRENT ) ? _Period : trade_tf; datetime curBarTime = iTime ( _Symbol , use_tf, 0 ); for ( int j = 0 ; j < ArraySize (obs); j++) { if (!obs[j].newSignal || (obs[j].mitTime != 0 && tradeMitigated != TradeMitigated) || !obs[j].valid) continue ; if (tradeMode == TradeOnce && obs[j].tradeCount >= 1 ) { obs[j].newSignal = false ; continue ; } if (tradeMode == LimitedTrades && obs[j].tradeCount >= maxTradesPerOB) { obs[j].newSignal = false ; continue ; } double obLow = MathMin ( ObjectGetDouble ( 0 , obs[j].name, OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 ), ObjectGetDouble ( 0 , obs[j].name, OBJPROP_PRICE , 1 )); double obHigh = MathMax ( ObjectGetDouble ( 0 , obs[j].name, OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 ), ObjectGetDouble ( 0 , obs[j].name, OBJPROP_PRICE , 1 )); double entry = obs[j].origUp ? Ask : Bid; double sl = obs[j].origUp ? NormalizeDouble (obLow - sl_offset_pts * _Point , _Digits ) : NormalizeDouble (obHigh + sl_offset_pts * _Point , _Digits ); double risk_dist = MathAbs (entry - sl); if (risk_dist <= 0 ) continue ; double points = risk_dist / _Point ; double risk_amount = balance * (risk_percent / 100.0 ); double lot_size = risk_amount / (points * tick_value); lot_size = MathMin ( MathMax ( MathRound (lot_size / lot_step) * lot_step, min_lot), max_lot); if (lot_size < min_lot) continue ; double tp = obs[j].origUp ? NormalizeDouble (entry + risk_dist * rr_ratio, _Digits ) : NormalizeDouble (entry - risk_dist * rr_ratio, _Digits ); bool result = false ; if (obs[j].origUp) { if (prt) Print ( "BULLISH OB TRADE SIGNAL For " , obs[j].name, " at " , Bid, " Lot: " , lot_size); result = obj_Trade.Buy(lot_size, _Symbol , Ask, sl, tp, "OB Buy" ); } else { if (prt) Print ( "BEARISH OB TRADE SIGNAL For " , obs[j].name, " at " , Ask, " Lot: " , lot_size); result = obj_Trade.Sell(lot_size, _Symbol , Bid, sl, tp, "OB Sell" ); } if (result && obj_Trade.ResultRetcode() == TRADE_RETCODE_DONE ) { ulong ticket = obj_Trade.ResultOrder(); if (TrailingType == Trailing_RR) { int tsize = ArraySize (trades); ArrayResize (trades, tsize + 1 ); trades[tsize].ticket = ticket; trades[tsize].orig_risk = risk_dist; trades[tsize].trail_level = 0 ; } obs[j].tradeCount++; obs[j].newSignal = false ; if (prt) Print ( "Trade executed on " , obs[j].name, ", tradeCount now=" , obs[j].tradeCount); double midPrice = (obLow + obHigh) / 2 ; datetime midTime = obs[j].startTime + (obs[j].origEndTime - obs[j].startTime) / 2 ; UpdateLabel(obs[j].name, midTime, midPrice); if (VisualizeLevels) { datetime drawStart = curBarTime; datetime drawEnd = drawStart + PeriodSeconds (use_tf) * 5 ; datetime labelTime = drawEnd + PeriodSeconds (use_tf) / 2 ; bool isBuy = obs[j].origUp; double sign = isBuy ? 1.0 : - 1.0 ; DrawDottedLine(obs[j].name + "_Entry" , drawStart, entry, drawEnd, clrMagenta ); DrawTextEx (obs[j].name + "_Entry_label" , "Entry" , labelTime, entry, clrMagenta , isBuy); DrawDottedLine(obs[j].name + "_SL" , drawStart, sl, drawEnd, clrRed ); DrawTextEx (obs[j].name + "_SL_label" , "SL" , labelTime, sl, clrRed , !isBuy); color tpColors[ 4 ] = { clrForestGreen , clrGreen , clrDarkGreen , clrLime }; int maxLevels = ( int )rr_ratio; for ( int lev = 1 ; lev <= maxLevels; lev++) { double lev_p = entry + sign * risk_dist * lev; color c = (lev - 1 < 4 ) ? tpColors[lev - 1 ] : clrLime ; string levName = (lev == maxLevels) ? "FullTP" : "TP" + IntegerToString (lev); DrawDottedLine(obs[j].name + "_" + levName, drawStart, lev_p, drawEnd, c); DrawTextEx (obs[j].name + "_" + levName + "_label" , levName, labelTime, lev_p, c, isBuy); } } } } } void CleanupExpiredOBs( datetime curBarTime) { bool removed = false ; for ( int j = ArraySize (obs) - 1 ; j >= 0 ; j--) { if (curBarTime > obs[j].origEndTime) { if (prt) Print ( "Expired OB removed from storage (kept on chart): " , obs[j].name, " endTime=" , TimeToString (obs[j].origEndTime)); ArrayRemove (obs, j, 1 ); removed = true ; } } if (removed) PrintOBs(); }

The "TradeOnOBs" function begins by retrieving the current ask and bid prices, account balance, and symbol volume parameters needed for lot sizing. It then iterates all tracked order blocks, skipping any zone that lacks a fresh signal, has not been validated, or is blocked by the mitigation trade setting.

Before placing any order, the trade mode limits are enforced — zones that have already been traded once are skipped when "TradeOnce" is active, and zones that have reached the maximum count are skipped under "LimitedTrades", with the signal flag cleared in both cases. The entry price is set to the ask for bullish zones and the bid for bearish ones, while the stop loss is placed below the order block low for buys and above the high for sells, with the configured point offset applied via "NormalizeDouble". The risk distance is then used alongside the account balance and tick value to compute a precise lot size, which is rounded to the broker's lot step using "MathRound" and clamped between the minimum and maximum volume limits. The take-profit is set by projecting the risk distance by the configured risk-to-reward ratio in the trade direction.

Buy orders are placed with the Buy method and sell orders with Sell, both on the "CTrade" object. If the order is confirmed with TRADE_RETCODE_DONE, the returned ticket is registered in the trades array for risk-to-reward trailing. If that mode is active, the zone's trade count is incremented, and the signal flag is cleared. The zone label is then updated to reflect the new trade count. When level visualization is enabled, dotted lines and bold text labels are drawn for the entry, stop loss, and each progressive take-profit level up to the full risk-to-reward ratio. Each intermediate level is labeled sequentially as "TP1", "TP2", and so on, with the final level labeled "FullTP", using a range of green shades defined in a local color array.

The "CleanupExpiredOBs" function iterates the tracking array in reverse and removes any zone whose expiry time has been passed by the current bar time, using ArrayRemove for safe in-place deletion. The chart rectangles are intentionally left on the chart for reference, and the updated array is logged after any removals. When we call these functions in the tick event handler, we get the following outcome.

The screenshot shows that setups validating signals open the respective trades. The remaining step is deinitializing the program.

Deinitialization and Chart Event Handlers

The final two event handlers handle graceful cleanup when the program is removed and respond to live chart interactions.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (obs); i++) { ObjectDelete ( 0 , obs[i].name); ObjectDelete ( 0 , obs[i].name + "_Label" ); ObjectDelete ( 0 , obs[i].name + "_MitIcon" ); } for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (fvg_names); i++) ObjectDelete ( 0 , fvg_names[i]); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , BOS_Prefix); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , IND_Prefix); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , OB_Prefix); ObjectDelete ( 0 , "EA_TrendLabel" ); ArrayResize (obs, 0 ); ArrayResize (fvg_names, 0 ); ArrayResize (trades, 0 ); if (chart_id > 0 ) { ChartClose (chart_id); chart_id = - 1 ; } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); if (prt) Print ( "Deinit: Deleted all objects, reset arrays, closed higher TF chart if open." ); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) UpdateFontSizes(); }

In the OnDeinit event handler, we perform a full cleanup of all objects and resources created during the program's lifetime. We loop through the order block array and individually delete each zone's rectangle, label, and mitigation icon using the ObjectDelete function. All fair value gap rectangles are deleted in a second loop, and then ObjectsDeleteAll is used to sweep any remaining break of structure, inducement, and order block prefixed objects that may have been missed. The trend label is also removed. All three dynamic arrays are then released by resizing them to zero, and if the higher timeframe chart was opened by the program, it is closed with ChartClose and the identifier is reset to negative one. A final redraw cleans up the chart visually.

In the OnChartEvent event handler, we listen for the CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE event, which fires whenever the chart is resized or the zoom scale is changed. When detected, we call "UpdateFontSizes" to recompute and apply the appropriate font size across all text objects, keeping labels readable at any zoom level. Next, we backtest the program, which is handled in the section below.





Backtesting

We tested the program on the AUDUSD pair on the one-minute timeframe using the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester. Below is the compiled result presented as a Graphics Interchange Format (GIF).

During testing, the program identified consolidation zones followed by impulsive breakouts. Order blocks were validated only after a confirmed break of structure, and inducement sweeps were detected. Price returned to several bullish order blocks in the uptrend periods and reacted cleanly, with the risk-to-reward trailing mechanism locking in profits progressively as price extended. Bearish zones in downtrend conditions similarly attracted price returns, with the mitigation color change providing a clear visual distinction between active and swept zones.

Backtest graph:

Backtest report:





Conclusion

In conclusion, we have built a complete automated trading program in MQL5 that identifies order block zones from consolidation breakouts, validates them through break of structure and inducement confirmation, and executes trades only when all structural conditions align with the higher timeframe trend. We covered zone detection using equal highs and lows consolidation analysis, fair value gap scanning within impulsive moves, historical state replay for mitigation tracking, and a full trade execution engine with risk-based lot sizing and two trailing stop options.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. Trading carries significant financial risks, and past performance during backtesting does not guarantee future results. Thorough backtesting and careful risk management are essential before deploying this program in live markets.

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