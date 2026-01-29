Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 47): Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse (NRTR) with Hedging Features

Introduction

In our previous article (Part 46), we built a Liquidity Sweep on Break of Structure trading system in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) that identifies liquidity zones, detects breaks of structure, and executes trades with customizable risk parameters and visual indicators. In Part 47, we create a Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse (NRTR) system that utilizes channel-based reversal signals for trend-following entries, and we integrate hedging capabilities, dynamic trailing stops, and risk management features. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you’ll have a functional MQL5 program for NRTR-driven reversal trading with hedging, ready for customization—let’s dive in!





Examining the Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse Strategy and Its Components

The Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse strategy identifies potential trend reversals by tracking the emergence of dynamic support levels in an NRTR channel, which is constructed using Average True Range calculations multiplied by a user-defined factor to form upper and lower boundaries that adapt to volatility. Entry signals occur when a new support level appears, initiating a buy position at the start of an upward support (long channel) or a sell position at the beginning of a downward support (short channel), enabling the system to follow emerging trends. Hedging permits maintaining opposing positions, provided this option is enabled. Risk controls are integral, featuring automatic lot sizing proportional to account balance, equity, or free margin to cap exposure per trade, combined with fixed-point or ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit settings for volatility-responsive protection.

Our plan involves loading the NRTR channel indicator to detect support transitions for signals, a free indicator provided by MQL5 which is our main feature here, enforcing entry rules with position caps and hedging, computing adaptive sizes and stops via risk parameters, and implementing trailing and virtual closure routines for active oversight, yielding a reversal-oriented system that balances trend capture with disciplined risk mitigation. In brief, this framework provides a volatility-adapted trading approach centered on trailing reversals and customizable safeguards to ensure consistent operation. Here is a visualization of the strategy framework.





Implementation in MQL5

To create the program in MQL5, open the MetaEditor, go to the Navigator, locate the Experts folder, click on the "New" tab, and follow the prompts to create the file. Once it is made, in the coding environment, we will need to declare some input parameters and global variables that we will use throughout the program.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh> enum ENUM_RISK_BASE { RISK_BASE_EQUITY = 1 , RISK_BASE_BALANCE = 2 , RISK_BASE_FREEMARGIN = 3 }; enum ENUM_RISK_DEFAULT_SIZE { RISK_DEFAULT_FIXED = 1 , RISK_DEFAULT_AUTO = 2 }; enum ENUM_MODE_SL { SL_FIXED = 0 , SL_AUTO = 1 }; enum ENUM_MODE_TP { TP_FIXED = 0 , TP_AUTO = 1 }; enum ENUM_TRAILING_TYPE { TRAILING_NONE = 0 , TRAILING_POINTS = 1 , TRAILING_SUPPORT_LEVELS = 2 }; input group "Risk Management Settings" input ENUM_RISK_DEFAULT_SIZE RiskDefaultSize = RISK_DEFAULT_FIXED; input double DefaultLotSize = 0.01 ; input ENUM_RISK_BASE RiskBase = RISK_BASE_BALANCE; input int MaxRiskPerTrade = 5 ; double MinLotSize = 0.01 ; double MaxLotSize = 100 ; input int MaxPositions = 1 ; input bool HedgeMode = true ; bool CloseOnReversalSignal = false ; input group "Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Settings" input int DefaultStopLossPoints = 300 ; input int DefaultTakeProfitPoints = 300 ; input bool CloseOnStopLossHit = false ; input bool CloseOnTakeProfitHit = false ; input group "Additional Settings" input int MagicNumber = 1234567890 ; input group "Trailing Stop Loss" input ENUM_TRAILING_TYPE TrailingType = TRAILING_POINTS; input ushort TrailingFrequencySeconds = 10 ; input ushort SignalCheckFrequencySeconds = 10 ; input ushort TrailingStopPoints = 120 ; input ushort TrailingStepPoints = 100 ; input ushort BreakEvenPoints = 10 ; input ushort BreakEvenTriggerPoints = 30 ; input group "NRTR Channel Settings" input int NRTR_ATR_Period = 40 ; input double NRTR_Multiplier = 2.0 ; input bool NRTR_Show_Price_Label = true ; double CurrentStopLossPoints = DefaultStopLossPoints; double CurrentTakeProfitPoints = DefaultTakeProfitPoints; double CurrentTrailingStopPoints = TrailingStopPoints; double CurrentTrailingStepPoints = TrailingStepPoints; bool PrintLog = false ; datetime LastTrailingTime = 0 ; ENUM_MODE_SL StopLossMode = SL_FIXED; ENUM_MODE_TP TakeProfitMode = TP_FIXED; double AtrMultiplierForStopLoss = 2 ; double AtrMultiplierForTakeProfit = 3 ; CTrade TradeObject; CSymbolInfo SymbolInfo; int TrendIndicatorHandle = - 1 ; double CurrentTrendValue, PreviousTrendValue; double CurrentTrendDirection, PreviousTrendDirection; double CurrentUpSupport, PreviousUpSupport; double CurrentDownSupport, PreviousDownSupport; double CurrentNrtrAtr, PreviousNrtrAtr;

We begin the implementation by including essential MQL5 libraries with "#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>", "#include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh>", and "#include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh>" to access classes for handling trade operations, position information, and symbol details. We then define several enumerations to categorize user options systematically. The "ENUM_RISK_BASE" enumeration provides selections for risk calculations based on equity, balance, or free margin. We create "ENUM_RISK_DEFAULT_SIZE" to choose between fixed or automatic lot sizing. For stop-loss and take-profit, we establish "ENUM_MODE_SL" and "ENUM_MODE_TP" with options for fixed or auto modes. Additionally, we set up "ENUM_TRAILING_TYPE" to define trailing stop varieties: none, points-based, or aligned with support levels.

Next, we organize user inputs into groups for better usability. In the risk management section, we include "RiskDefaultSize" for the default sizing method, "DefaultLotSize" as the fixed volume value, "RiskBase" for the computation foundation, "MaxRiskPerTrade" as a percentage limit, minimum and maximum lot sizes (defined as globals), "MaxPositions" to cap open trades, "HedgeMode" to allow hedging, and "CloseOnReversalSignal" for exiting on opposite signals. For stop-loss and take-profit configurations, we add "DefaultStopLossPoints" and "DefaultTakeProfitPoints" in points, along with booleans to enable closures upon hitting these levels.

In additional settings, we provide a "MagicNumber" for unique trade identification. We incorporate trailing stop parameters such as "TrailingType", frequencies in seconds for trailing updates and signal checks, "TrailingStopPoints", "TrailingStepPoints", "BreakEvenPoints", and "BreakEvenTriggerPoints". The NRTR channel group features "NRTR_ATR_Period", "NRTR_Multiplier", and "NRTR_Show_Price_Label" to customize the indicator directly from our program.

Finally, we declare global variables to initialize key values like current points for stops and trailing, a logging flag, the last trailing timestamp, modes for stop-loss and take-profit, ATR multipliers for dynamic levels, and instances of CTrade and CSymbolInfo objects. We set the trend indicator handle to -1 initially, alongside doubles for storing current and previous trend values, directions, support levels, and NRTR ATR readings. Next, we will initialize the indicator. We intend to always use functions and all the functions when necessary to make the code organized and modular.

int OnInit () { if (!PreInitChecks()) return INIT_FAILED ; SymbolInfo.Name( Symbol ()); if (!InitIndicatorHandles()) return INIT_FAILED ; InitTradeObject(); return INIT_SUCCEEDED ; } bool PreInitChecks() { if (MaxLotSize < MinLotSize) { Print ( "MaxLotSize cannot be less than MinLotSize" ); return false ; } return true ; } bool InitIndicatorHandles() { TrendIndicatorHandle = iCustom ( _Symbol , _Period , "Free Indicators\\NRTR Channel" , NRTR_ATR_Period, NRTR_Multiplier, NRTR_Show_Price_Label); if (TrendIndicatorHandle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "Error creating NRTR handle - %d" , GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } void InitTradeObject() { TradeObject.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber); }

In the OnInit event handler, we start by calling "PreInitChecks" to validate initial conditions, returning INIT_FAILED if it fails to ensure the program does not proceed with invalid settings. We then set the symbol name in the "SymbolInfo" object using the current symbol. Next, we invoke "InitIndicatorHandles" to load the NRTR channel indicator, returning "INIT_FAILED" on error. We initialize the trade object by calling "InitTradeObject", and finally return INIT_SUCCEEDED to confirm successful setup.

As for the functions that we used, the "PreInitChecks" function verifies that "MaxLotSize" is not less than "MinLotSize", printing an error message and returning false if violated, otherwise returning true to allow initialization to continue. Within "InitIndicatorHandles", we create the "TrendIndicatorHandle" using iCustom with the symbol, period, indicator path, and parameters like "NRTR_ATR_Period", "NRTR_Multiplier", and "NRTR_Show_Price_Label". If the handle is INVALID_HANDLE, we print an error with GetLastError and return false; otherwise, we return true. The "InitTradeObject" function configures the "TradeObject" by setting its magic number to "MagicNumber" for identifying program-specific trades. It is very crucial that you run the program to ensure the indicator is loaded successfully since it is the main source of our signals.

In our case, the indicator is loaded successfully. We can now continue to read the indicator buffers and define our signal generation logic. We will start with the data fetching logic.

bool FetchIndicatorData() { double atrBuffer[]; double trendBuffer[]; double upSupportBuffer[]; double downSupportBuffer[]; ArrayResize (atrBuffer, 2 ); ArrayResize (trendBuffer, 2 ); ArrayResize (upSupportBuffer, 2 ); ArrayResize (downSupportBuffer, 2 ); ArraySetAsSeries (atrBuffer, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (trendBuffer, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (upSupportBuffer, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (downSupportBuffer, true ); int copyCount; bool dataReady = false ; int maxAttempts = 5 ; int delayMs = 200 ; int attempt = 0 ; while (!dataReady && attempt < maxAttempts) { dataReady = true ; copyCount = CopyBuffer (TrendIndicatorHandle, 5 , 1 , 2 , atrBuffer); if (copyCount < 2 || atrBuffer[ 0 ] == EMPTY_VALUE ) { dataReady = false ; } else { CurrentNrtrAtr = atrBuffer[ 0 ]; PreviousNrtrAtr = atrBuffer[ 1 ]; } copyCount = CopyBuffer (TrendIndicatorHandle, 4 , 1 , 2 , trendBuffer); if (copyCount < 2 ) { dataReady = false ; } else { CurrentTrendDirection = trendBuffer[ 0 ]; PreviousTrendDirection = trendBuffer[ 1 ]; } copyCount = CopyBuffer (TrendIndicatorHandle, 1 , 1 , 2 , upSupportBuffer); if (copyCount < 2 ) { dataReady = false ; } else { CurrentUpSupport = upSupportBuffer[ 0 ]; PreviousUpSupport = upSupportBuffer[ 1 ]; } copyCount = CopyBuffer (TrendIndicatorHandle, 2 , 1 , 2 , downSupportBuffer); if (copyCount < 2 ) { dataReady = false ; } else { CurrentDownSupport = downSupportBuffer[ 0 ]; PreviousDownSupport = downSupportBuffer[ 1 ]; } if (dataReady) { CurrentTrendValue = (CurrentTrendDirection > 0 ) ? CurrentUpSupport : ((CurrentTrendDirection < 0 ) ? CurrentDownSupport : EMPTY_VALUE ); PreviousTrendValue = (PreviousTrendDirection > 0 ) ? PreviousUpSupport : ((PreviousTrendDirection < 0 ) ? PreviousDownSupport : EMPTY_VALUE ); if (CurrentTrendValue == EMPTY_VALUE || PreviousTrendValue == EMPTY_VALUE ) dataReady = false ; } attempt++; Sleep (delayMs); } if (!dataReady) { Print ( "Failed to fetch indicator data" ); return false ; } return true ; }

We define the "FetchIndicatorData" function to retrieve and store values from the NRTR channel indicator buffers reliably. To begin, we declare dynamic arrays for "atrBuffer", "trendBuffer", "upSupportBuffer", and "downSupportBuffer", resizing each to hold two elements with ArrayResize and setting them as series arrays using ArraySetAsSeries so the most recent data is at index 0. We initialize variables for copy counts, a data ready flag, a maximum retry attempts at 5, a delay of 200 milliseconds, and an attempt counter starting at 0. In a while loop that continues until data is ready or attempts are exhausted, we assume readiness, then use CopyBuffer to fetch the last two bars' data from specific indicator buffers: buffer 5 for ATR values, buffer 4 for trend directions, buffer 1 for up supports, and buffer 2 for down supports.

If any copy fails (less than 2 elements) or the recent ATR is EMPTY_VALUE, we mark the data as not ready. Otherwise, we assign current (recent, index 0) and previous (older, index 1) values to globals like "CurrentNrtrAtr", "PreviousNrtrAtr", "CurrentTrendDirection", "PreviousTrendDirection", "CurrentUpSupport", "PreviousUpSupport", "CurrentDownSupport", and "PreviousDownSupport". Once all buffers are copied successfully, we compute "CurrentTrendValue" as "CurrentUpSupport" if direction is positive, "CurrentDownSupport" if negative, or "EMPTY_VALUE" otherwise, and similarly for "PreviousTrendValue". If either trend value is "EMPTY_VALUE", we reset readiness.

We increment the attempt counter and pause with Sleep before retrying. If data remains unavailable after retries, we print an error and return false; otherwise, we return true to confirm successful data retrieval. After fetching the data, we can proceed to analyse it for signal generation. First, we will define some helper functions as follows.

int CountOpenPositions() { int count = 0 ; int totalPositions = PositionsTotal (); for ( int i = 0 ; i < totalPositions; i++) { if ( PositionGetSymbol (i) != Symbol ()) continue ; if (MagicNumber != 0 && PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) != MagicNumber) continue ; count++; } return count; } int CountOpenPositionsByType( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE positionType) { int count = 0 ; int totalPositions = PositionsTotal (); for ( int i = 0 ; i < totalPositions; i++) { if ( PositionGetSymbol (i) != Symbol ()) continue ; if (MagicNumber != 0 && PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) != MagicNumber) continue ; if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == positionType) count++; } return count; } bool OpenBuyPosition( string positionType) { double askPrice = SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_ASK ); double stopLossPrice = CalculateStopLoss( ORDER_TYPE_BUY , askPrice); double takeProfitPrice = CalculateTakeProfit( ORDER_TYPE_BUY , askPrice); double positionSize = CalculatePositionSize(stopLossPrice, askPrice); string orderComment = positionType + " Buy" ; if (!TradeObject.Buy(positionSize, Symbol (), 0 , stopLossPrice, takeProfitPrice, orderComment)) { PrintFormat ( "Failed to open BUY: %d" , TradeObject.ResultRetcode()); return false ; } PrintFormat ( "%s Buy Position Opened Successfully" , positionType); return true ; } bool OpenSellPosition( string positionType) { double bidPrice = SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_BID ); double stopLossPrice = CalculateStopLoss( ORDER_TYPE_SELL , bidPrice); double takeProfitPrice = CalculateTakeProfit( ORDER_TYPE_SELL , bidPrice); double positionSize = CalculatePositionSize(stopLossPrice, bidPrice); string orderComment = positionType + " Sell" ; if (!TradeObject.Sell(positionSize, Symbol (), 0 , stopLossPrice, takeProfitPrice, orderComment)) { PrintFormat ( "Failed to open SELL: %d" , TradeObject.ResultRetcode()); return false ; } PrintFormat ( "%s Sell Position Opened Successfully" , positionType); return true ; } void CloseAllBuyPositions() { int total = PositionsTotal (); for ( int i = total - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if ( PositionGetSymbol (i) != Symbol ()) continue ; if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) != POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) continue ; if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) != MagicNumber) continue ; TradeObject.PositionClose( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TICKET )); } Print ( "All Buy Positions Closed" ); } void CloseAllSellPositions() { int total = PositionsTotal (); for ( int i = total - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if ( PositionGetSymbol (i) != Symbol ()) continue ; if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) != POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) continue ; if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) != MagicNumber) continue ; TradeObject.PositionClose( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TICKET )); } Print ( "All Sell Positions Closed" ); } void CloseAllPositions() { int total = PositionsTotal (); for ( int i = total - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if ( PositionGetSymbol (i) != Symbol ()) continue ; if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) != MagicNumber) continue ; TradeObject.PositionClose( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TICKET )); } Print ( "All Positions Closed" ); } double CalculateStopLoss( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE orderType, double entryPrice) { double stopLossPrice = 0 ; if (StopLossMode == SL_FIXED) { if (DefaultStopLossPoints == 0 ) return 0 ; double pointValue = SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_POINT ); if (orderType == ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) stopLossPrice = entryPrice - DefaultStopLossPoints * pointValue; if (orderType == ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) stopLossPrice = entryPrice + DefaultStopLossPoints * pointValue; } else { if (orderType == ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) stopLossPrice = entryPrice - PreviousNrtrAtr * AtrMultiplierForStopLoss; if (orderType == ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) stopLossPrice = entryPrice + PreviousNrtrAtr * AtrMultiplierForStopLoss; } return NormalizeDouble (stopLossPrice, _Digits ); } double CalculateTakeProfit( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE orderType, double entryPrice) { double takeProfitPrice = 0 ; if (TakeProfitMode == TP_FIXED) { if (DefaultTakeProfitPoints == 0 ) return 0 ; double pointValue = SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_POINT ); if (orderType == ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) takeProfitPrice = entryPrice + DefaultTakeProfitPoints * pointValue; if (orderType == ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) takeProfitPrice = entryPrice - DefaultTakeProfitPoints * pointValue; } else { if (orderType == ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) takeProfitPrice = entryPrice + PreviousNrtrAtr * AtrMultiplierForTakeProfit; if (orderType == ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) takeProfitPrice = entryPrice - PreviousNrtrAtr * AtrMultiplierForTakeProfit; } return NormalizeDouble (takeProfitPrice, _Digits ); } double CalculatePositionSize( double stopLossPrice, double entryPrice) { double size = DefaultLotSize; if (RiskDefaultSize == RISK_DEFAULT_AUTO) { if (stopLossPrice == 0 ) stopLossPrice = 200 ; double riskBaseAmount = 0 ; double tickValue = SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); if (RiskBase == RISK_BASE_BALANCE) riskBaseAmount = AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ); else if (RiskBase == RISK_BASE_EQUITY) riskBaseAmount = AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ); else if (RiskBase == RISK_BASE_FREEMARGIN) riskBaseAmount = AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE ); double stopLossDistancePoints = MathAbs (entryPrice - stopLossPrice) / SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_POINT ); size = (riskBaseAmount * MaxRiskPerTrade / 100 ) / (stopLossDistancePoints * tickValue); } double lotStep = SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); double maxLot = SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); double minLot = SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); size = MathFloor (size / lotStep) * lotStep; if (size > MaxLotSize) size = MaxLotSize; if (size > maxLot) size = maxLot; if (size < MinLotSize || size < minLot) size = 0 ; return size; }

For the helper functions, we create the "CountOpenPositions" function to tally all open positions matching the current symbol and magic number. Inside, we initialize a counter, retrieve the total positions with PositionsTotal, and loop from 0 to that total, using PositionGetSymbol to skip mismatched symbols and PositionGetInteger for POSITION_MAGIC to filter by "MagicNumber" if set, incrementing the count for valid ones before returning it. Similarly, the "CountOpenPositionsByType" function counts positions of a specific type, like buy or sell, following the same loop structure but adding a check with "PositionGetInteger" for "POSITION_TYPE" to match the input "positionType".

For opening trades, we define "OpenBuyPosition," which takes a "positionType" string for commenting. We fetch the ask price via SymbolInfoDouble with "SYMBOL_ASK", calculate stop-loss and take-profit using dedicated functions, determine the position size, and form a comment as "positionType + ' Buy'". We attempt to open the buy with "TradeObject.Buy", printing failure with the retcode if unsuccessful or success otherwise, and return the outcome. The "OpenSellPosition" mirrors this for sells, using bid price from SYMBOL_BID, calculating stops accordingly, and executing "TradeObject.Sell" with a "Sell" comment.

To manage closures, "CloseAllBuyPositions" loops backward from "PositionsTotal" minus 1 to 0 for safe deletion, skipping non-matching symbols, non-buy types via "POSITION_TYPE_BUY", and wrong magic, closing valid ones with "TradeObject.PositionClose" on the ticket from "POSITION_TICKET", and prints confirmation. "CloseAllSellPositions" does the same for sells, checking POSITION_TYPE_SELL. "CloseAllPositions" closes everything matching symbol and magic, without type filtering, and prints the result.

In "CalculateStopLoss", we compute the price based on the order type and entry. For fixed mode in "StopLossMode", if points are zero, we return zero; otherwise, we get the point value and subtract or add points times point for buy or sell. In auto mode, we adjust by subtracting or adding "PreviousNrtrAtr" times "AtrMultiplierForStopLoss", normalizing to digits. "CalculateTakeProfit" follows suit, using "TakeProfitMode" and "AtrMultiplierForTakeProfit" for auto adjustments. Finally, "CalculatePositionSize" starts with a default lot, but if auto risk, sets a default distance if stop-loss is zero, determines the risk base amount, gets tick value, computes distance in points, and calculates size as risk amount over (distance times tick value). We then step it to a lot step with MathFloor, clamp between min and max lots including symbol limits, and return the size. We can now comfortably use these functions to check for signals and open positions.

void CheckForEntrySignals() { bool buySignal = (CurrentUpSupport != EMPTY_VALUE ) && (PreviousUpSupport == EMPTY_VALUE ); bool sellSignal = (CurrentDownSupport != EMPTY_VALUE ) && (PreviousDownSupport == EMPTY_VALUE ); if (buySignal) { string currUpStr = DoubleToString (CurrentUpSupport, _Digits ); string prevUpStr = (PreviousUpSupport == EMPTY_VALUE ) ? "EMPTY" : DoubleToString (PreviousUpSupport, _Digits ); PrintFormat ( "Buy Signal Detected: Start of Long Support (Buffer 1 Recent: %s, Older: %s)" , currUpStr, prevUpStr); if ((CountOpenPositionsByType( POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) == 0 && HedgeMode) || CountOpenPositions() < MaxPositions) { OpenBuyPosition( "Initial Signal" ); } else { Print ( "Buy Trade Rejected: Maximum positions reached or hedge mode restricts" ); } } if (sellSignal) { string currDownStr = DoubleToString (CurrentDownSupport, _Digits ); string prevDownStr = (PreviousDownSupport == EMPTY_VALUE ) ? "EMPTY" : DoubleToString (PreviousDownSupport, _Digits ); PrintFormat ( "Sell Signal Detected: Start of Short Support (Buffer 2 Recent: %s, Older: %s)" , currDownStr, prevDownStr); if ((CountOpenPositionsByType( POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) == 0 && HedgeMode) || CountOpenPositions() < MaxPositions) { OpenSellPosition( "Initial Signal" ); } else { Print ( "Sell Trade Rejected: Maximum positions reached or hedge mode restricts" ); } } }

Here, we implement the "CheckForEntrySignals" function to detect and act on potential trade entries based on the NRTR channel transitions. In the function, we define a buy signal as true when "CurrentUpSupport" is not EMPTY_VALUE but "PreviousUpSupport" is, indicating the start of a long support level. Similarly, a sell signal triggers if "CurrentDownSupport" is valid while "PreviousDownSupport" is empty, marking the onset of a short support.

If a buy signal is detected, we convert the support values to strings (handling "EMPTY_VALUE" as "EMPTY" for the previous), print a formatted message detailing the detection from buffer 1, and check conditions: if hedging is enabled and no buys are open, or if total positions are below "MaxPositions", we call "OpenBuyPosition" with "Initial Signal"; otherwise, we print a rejection message. For a sell signal, we follow the same pattern: format and print details from buffer 2, verify if hedging allows no existing sells or if under the position limit, then open a sell via "OpenSellPosition" or print rejection. We can now call this function in the tick event handler to get the results.

void OnTick () { ProcessEachTick(); } void ProcessEachTick() { if (!FetchIndicatorData()) return ; static datetime lastBarTime = WRONG_VALUE ; datetime currentBarTime = iTime ( Symbol (), Period (), 0 ); static int newBarTicks = 0 ; if (currentBarTime == lastBarTime) { newBarTicks++; if (newBarTicks > 1 ) return ; } else { newBarTicks = 0 ; lastBarTime = currentBarTime; } CheckForEntrySignals(); }

We handle incoming ticks in the OnTick event handler by simply calling "ProcessEachTick" to centralize the logic for each price update. In "ProcessEachTick", we first attempt to retrieve fresh indicator data with "FetchIndicatorData", exiting early if it fails to ensure decisions are based on valid information. To optimize processing and focus on new bars, we use a static "lastBarTime" initialized to WRONG_VALUE and fetch the current bar's open time via iTime for the symbol and period. A static "newBarTicks" starts at 0 to track ticks within the same bar.

If the current bar time matches "lastBarTime", indicating the same bar, we increment "newBarTicks" and return without further action if it exceeds 1, limiting unnecessary checks on subsequent ticks. Otherwise, for a new bar, we reset "newBarTicks" to 0, update "lastBarTime", and proceed. We then invoke "CheckForEntrySignals" to evaluate and potentially execute new trade entries based on the updated data. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that we create the signal and trade upon the signal generation instance. What now remains is handling the exit strategy, where we exit on opposing signals and handle virtual closures.

void CheckForExitSignals() { bool exitBuySignal = false ; bool exitSellSignal = false ; if (CloseOnReversalSignal) { exitBuySignal = (CurrentDownSupport != EMPTY_VALUE ) && (PreviousDownSupport == EMPTY_VALUE ); exitSellSignal = (CurrentUpSupport != EMPTY_VALUE ) && (PreviousUpSupport == EMPTY_VALUE ); } if (exitBuySignal) { string currDownStr = DoubleToString (CurrentDownSupport, _Digits ); string prevDownStr = (PreviousDownSupport == EMPTY_VALUE ) ? "EMPTY" : DoubleToString (PreviousDownSupport, _Digits ); PrintFormat ( "Exit Buy Signal Detected (Reversal): Start of Short Support (Buffer 2 Recent: %s, Older: %s)" , currDownStr, prevDownStr); CloseAllBuyPositions(); } if (exitSellSignal) { string currUpStr = DoubleToString (CurrentUpSupport, _Digits ); string prevUpStr = (PreviousUpSupport == EMPTY_VALUE ) ? "EMPTY" : DoubleToString (PreviousUpSupport, _Digits ); PrintFormat ( "Exit Sell Signal Detected (Reversal): Start of Long Support (Buffer 1 Recent: %s, Older: %s)" , currUpStr, prevUpStr); CloseAllSellPositions(); } } void CloseOnVirtualTakeProfit( ulong ticket) { if (! PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) return ; double entryPrice = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); double virtualTakeProfit = 0 ; double ask = SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_ASK ); double bid = SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_BID ); if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { virtualTakeProfit = entryPrice + DefaultTakeProfitPoints * SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_POINT ); if (virtualTakeProfit <= bid && CloseOnTakeProfitHit) { TradeObject.PositionClose(ticket); PrintFormat ( "Position Closed on Virtual TP: Ticket %llu, Price Hit %.5f" , ticket, virtualTakeProfit); } } else { virtualTakeProfit = entryPrice - DefaultTakeProfitPoints * SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_POINT ); if (virtualTakeProfit >= ask && CloseOnTakeProfitHit) { TradeObject.PositionClose(ticket); PrintFormat ( "Position Closed on Virtual TP: Ticket %llu, Price Hit %.5f" , ticket, virtualTakeProfit); } } } void CloseOnVirtualStopLoss( ulong ticket) { if (! PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) return ; double entryPrice = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); double virtualStopLoss = 0 ; double ask = SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_ASK ); double bid = SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_BID ); if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { virtualStopLoss = entryPrice - DefaultStopLossPoints * SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_POINT ); if (virtualStopLoss >= ask && CloseOnStopLossHit) { TradeObject.PositionClose(ticket); PrintFormat ( "Position Closed on Virtual SL: Ticket %llu, Price Hit %.5f" , ticket, virtualStopLoss); } } else { virtualStopLoss = entryPrice + DefaultStopLossPoints * SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_POINT ); if (virtualStopLoss <= bid && CloseOnStopLossHit) { TradeObject.PositionClose(ticket); PrintFormat ( "Position Closed on Virtual SL: Ticket %llu, Price Hit %.5f" , ticket, virtualStopLoss); } } } void HandleVirtualClosures() { int total = PositionsTotal (); for ( int i = total - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if ( PositionGetSymbol (i) == "" ) continue ; ulong ticket = PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TICKET ); if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) != Symbol () || PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) != MagicNumber) continue ; if (CloseOnStopLossHit) CloseOnVirtualStopLoss(ticket); if (CloseOnTakeProfitHit) CloseOnVirtualTakeProfit(ticket); } }

First, we develop the "CheckForExitSignals" function to monitor for conditions that warrant closing existing positions. Here, we initialize the boolean flags for buy and sell exits to false. If "CloseOnReversalSignal" is enabled, we set "exitBuySignal" to true upon detecting the start of a short support (current down support valid, previous empty), and "exitSellSignal" for the onset of a long support. When an exit buy signal occurs, we format strings for the down support values (handling EMPTY_VALUE as "EMPTY"), print a detailed message from buffer 2, and call "CloseAllBuyPositions" to terminate all buys. Similarly, for an exit sell signal, we print from buffer 1 and invoke the "CloseAllSellPositions" function.

The "CloseOnVirtualTakeProfit" function manages programmatic take-profit closures for a given ticket. We select the position with PositionSelectByTicket, exiting early if unsuccessful, then retrieve the entry price. For buys, we compute "virtualTakeProfit" by adding "DefaultTakeProfitPoints" times the point value to entry; for sells, we subtract it. We fetch ask and bid prices, and if the virtual level is hit (TP <= bid for buy, >= ask for sell) and "CloseOnTakeProfitHit" is true, we close the position via "TradeObject.PositionClose" and print confirmation with the ticket and hit price.

Likewise, "CloseOnVirtualStopLoss" handles virtual stop-losses. After selecting the position and getting entry, we calculate "virtualStopLoss" by subtracting points for buys or adding for sells. Using ask and bid, if hit (>= ask for buy SL, <= bid for sell) and "CloseOnStopLossHit" enabled, we close and print details. In "HandleVirtualClosures", we loop backward over all positions from "PositionsTotal" minus 1 to 0 for safe iteration. For each, if the symbol is invalid, we skip; we get the ticket and continue if the symbol or magic mismatches. If "CloseOnStopLossHit" is set, we call "CloseOnVirtualStopLoss"; if "CloseOnTakeProfitHit", we invoke "CloseOnVirtualTakeProfit" to apply virtual checks across open trades. We will also need to handle trailing types when enabled, either by points or by the support levels.

bool AdjustToBreakEven( ulong ticket) { if (TrailingType == TRAILING_NONE) return false ; if (! PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) return false ; MqlTradeRequest request = {}; MqlTradeResult result = {}; request.action = TRADE_ACTION_SLTP ; request.position = ticket; long positionType = PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); double entryPrice = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); double currentStopLoss = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); double currentTakeProfit = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); string symbol = PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); double point = SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_POINT ); double currentPrice = (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) ? SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_BID ) : SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ); double currentProfitPoints = (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) ? (currentPrice - entryPrice) / point : (entryPrice - currentPrice) / point; double newStopLoss = 0 ; if (currentProfitPoints <= 0 ) return false ; switch (TrailingType) { case TRAILING_POINTS: { if (currentProfitPoints >= BreakEvenTriggerPoints) { double bePoints = BreakEvenPoints; newStopLoss = (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) ? NormalizeDouble (entryPrice + (bePoints * point), _Digits ) : NormalizeDouble (entryPrice - (bePoints * point), _Digits ); if ((positionType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY && newStopLoss > currentStopLoss) || (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_SELL && newStopLoss < currentStopLoss)) { if ( NormalizeDouble (newStopLoss, _Digits ) != NormalizeDouble (currentStopLoss, _Digits )) { request.sl = newStopLoss; request.tp = currentTakeProfit; if ( OrderSend (request, result)) { PrintFormat ( "Breakeven SL Adjusted for %s Position: Ticket %llu, New SL = %.5f (Triggered at %.0f points profit)" , (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) ? "Buy" : "Sell" , ticket, newStopLoss, currentProfitPoints); return true ; } } } } if (currentProfitPoints >= CurrentTrailingStopPoints) { double trailPoints = currentProfitPoints - CurrentTrailingStepPoints; newStopLoss = (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) ? NormalizeDouble (currentPrice - (CurrentTrailingStopPoints * point), _Digits ) : NormalizeDouble (currentPrice + (CurrentTrailingStopPoints * point), _Digits ); if ((positionType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY && newStopLoss > currentStopLoss) || (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_SELL && newStopLoss < currentStopLoss)) { if ( NormalizeDouble (newStopLoss, _Digits ) != NormalizeDouble (currentStopLoss, _Digits )) { request.sl = newStopLoss; request.tp = currentTakeProfit; if ( OrderSend (request, result)) { PrintFormat ( "Trailing SL Adjusted for %s Position: Ticket %llu, New SL = %.5f (Current Profit = %.0f points)" , (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) ? "Buy" : "Sell" , ticket, newStopLoss, currentProfitPoints); return true ; } } } } break ; } case TRAILING_SUPPORT_LEVELS: { double currentSupport = (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) ? CurrentUpSupport : CurrentDownSupport; double previousSupport = (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) ? PreviousUpSupport : PreviousDownSupport; if (currentSupport == EMPTY_VALUE ) return false ; if (currentProfitPoints >= BreakEvenTriggerPoints) { newStopLoss = currentSupport; bool isProfitable = (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY && newStopLoss >= entryPrice) || (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_SELL && newStopLoss <= entryPrice); if (isProfitable && ((positionType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY && newStopLoss > currentStopLoss) || (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_SELL && newStopLoss < currentStopLoss))) { if ( NormalizeDouble (newStopLoss, _Digits ) != NormalizeDouble (currentStopLoss, _Digits )) { request.sl = newStopLoss; request.tp = currentTakeProfit; if ( OrderSend (request, result)) { PrintFormat ( "Breakeven SL Adjusted to Support Level for %s Position: Ticket %llu, New SL = %.5f (Triggered at %.0f points profit)" , (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) ? "Buy" : "Sell" , ticket, newStopLoss, currentProfitPoints); return true ; } } } } if ((positionType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY && currentSupport > previousSupport) || (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_SELL && currentSupport < previousSupport)) { newStopLoss = currentSupport; bool isProfitable = (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY && newStopLoss >= entryPrice) || (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_SELL && newStopLoss <= entryPrice); if (isProfitable && ((positionType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY && newStopLoss > currentStopLoss) || (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_SELL && newStopLoss < currentStopLoss))) { if ( NormalizeDouble (newStopLoss, _Digits ) != NormalizeDouble (currentStopLoss, _Digits )) { request.sl = newStopLoss; request.tp = currentTakeProfit; if ( OrderSend (request, result)) { PrintFormat ( "SL Trailed to Support Level for %s Position: Ticket %llu, New SL = %.5f (Support Moved from %.5f to %.5f)" , (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) ? "Buy" : "Sell" , ticket, newStopLoss, previousSupport, currentSupport); return true ; } } } } break ; } default : break ; } return false ; } void AdjustAllStopLosses() { for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if ( PositionGetSymbol (i) == "" ) continue ; ulong ticket = PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TICKET ); AdjustToBreakEven(ticket); } }

Here, we establish the "AdjustToBreakEven" function to manage trailing and break-even adjustments for a specific position identified by its ticket. If the "TrailingType" is "TRAILING_NONE", or if we cannot select the position with PositionSelectByTicket, we return false immediately. We prepare MqlTradeRequest and MqlTradeResult structures, set the request action to TRADE_ACTION_SLTP for modifying stop-loss and take-profit, and assign the position ticket. We retrieve the position type, entry price, current stop-loss, take-profit, symbol, and point value. The current price is bid for buys or ask for sells, and we calculate "currentProfitPoints" as the difference from entry normalized by point. If no profit exists, we skip and return false.

Using a switch on "TrailingType", for "TRAILING_POINTS", we first check if profit meets "BreakEvenTriggerPoints"; if so, we compute a new stop-loss at entry plus or minus "BreakEvenPoints" times point for buys or sells, normalized. We verify if this improves the current stop (higher for buys, lower for sells) and differs, then set request stop-loss and take-profit, sending with OrderSend and printing success if accepted, returning true. Still in points mode, if profit exceeds "CurrentTrailingStopPoints", we calculate a trailing stop based on current price minus or plus "CurrentTrailingStopPoints" times point, check improvement and difference, send the modification, print if successful, and return true.

For "TRAILING_SUPPORT_LEVELS", we get current and previous supports based on type, skipping if current is empty. If profit triggers break-even, we set a new stop to the current support, ensure it's profitable (at or beyond entry), check improvement, and if different, send and print on success. If the support has moved favorably (higher for buys, lower for sells), we update to the current support, confirm profitable and improved, send the request if different, print the trail details, and return true. By default, we break without action, returning false if no adjustment occurred. The "AdjustAllStopLosses" function iterates backward over all positions from PositionsTotal minus 1 to 0, skipping invalid symbols, retrieving each ticket, and calling "AdjustToBreakEven" on it to apply adjustments across open trades. We can now call all these functions in the management function to handle all tick events. The final function looks as follows.

void ProcessEachTick() { if (!FetchIndicatorData()) return ; int positionCount = CountOpenPositions(); if (positionCount > 0 ) { CheckForExitSignals(); } static datetime lastBarTime = WRONG_VALUE ; datetime currentBarTime = iTime ( Symbol (), Period (), 0 ); static int newBarTicks = 0 ; if (currentBarTime == lastBarTime) { newBarTicks++; if (newBarTicks > 1 ) return ; } else { newBarTicks = 0 ; lastBarTime = currentBarTime; } CheckForEntrySignals(); datetime currentTime = TimeCurrent (); if (currentTime - LastTrailingTime >= TrailingFrequencySeconds) { AdjustAllStopLosses(); LastTrailingTime = currentTime; } HandleVirtualClosures(); }

We just conditionally call our respective functions, and upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that we detect, trade, and manage the NRTR signal setups, hence achieving our objectives. The thing that remains is backtesting the program, and that is handled in the next section.





Backtesting

After thorough backtesting, we have the following results.

Backtest graph:

Backtest report:





Conclusion

In conclusion, we’ve developed a Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse (NRTR) trading system in MQL5 that detects reversal signals via dynamic channels, supports trend-following entries with hedging for buys and sells, and integrates position limits for controlled exposure. We added risk features such as auto lot sizing based on equity, balance, or free margin, along with fixed or ATR-adjusted stop-loss and take-profit levels.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. Trading carries significant financial risks, and market volatility may result in losses. Thorough backtesting and careful risk management are crucial before deploying this program in live markets.

With this NRTR reversal strategy, you’re equipped to pursue trend opportunities with hedging and trailing safeguards, ready for further refinement in your trading journey. Happy trading!