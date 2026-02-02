MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 15): Canvas Blur Effects, Shadow Rendering, and Smooth Mouse Wheel Scrolling

Introduction

In our previous article (Part 14), we developed a pixel-perfect, scrollable text canvas in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) that features antialiasing for smooth rendering, a rounded scrollbar with interactive controls, and customizable backgrounds for enhanced dashboard usability. In Part 15, we advance the canvas dashboard by incorporating blur effects for fog gradients, shadow rendering for depth in headers, and smooth mouse wheel scrolling for seamless text navigation. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you’ll have a fully functional MQL5 dashboard with visually enhanced and more interactive elements, allowing for easier customization and improved user experience—let’s dive in!





Understanding Canvas Blur and Shadows Rendering

The canvas blur effects create smooth gradients, such as fog overlays on backgrounds, by interpolating pixel colors with varying opacity to simulate depth and soften visuals without harsh edges. Shadow rendering adds realism to elements like headers through layered drawing with offset rectangles and decreasing opacity, using Gaussian-like blur via multiple passes to produce soft, diffused edges that enhance the UI's three-dimensional feel. Mouse wheel scrolling enables seamless navigation in text panels by adjusting scroll positions incrementally, with clamping to prevent overflow and integration with hover-expandable scrollbars for intuitive content exploration.

We will apply bicubic interpolation for high-quality image scaling and antialiasing in lines, implement shadow functions with parametric control for distance and blur radius, and handle wheel events to update text offsets while preserving chart interactions. In brief, these enhancements deliver a polished, responsive dashboard that combines aesthetic appeal with user-friendly controls for better trading visualization as seen below.





Implementation in MQL5

To enhance the program in MQL5, we will need to add new inputs to control the show and blur effects in the header, and also reorganize to group the inputs, since now there are many, just for clarity.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Canvas/Canvas.mqh> #resource "1. Transparent MT5 bmp image.bmp" enum ENUM_BACKGROUND_MODE { NoColor = 0 , SingleColor = 1 , GradientTwoColors = 2 }; enum ENUM_RESIZE_MODE { NONE, BOTTOM, RIGHT, BOTTOM_RIGHT }; CCanvas canvasGraph; CCanvas canvasStats; CCanvas canvasHeader; CCanvas canvasText; string canvasGraphName = "GraphCanvas" ; string canvasStatsName = "StatsCanvas" ; string canvasHeaderName = "HeaderCanvas" ; string canvasTextName = "TextCanvas" ; sinput group "=== GENERAL CANVAS SETTINGS ===" input int CanvasX = 30 ; input int CanvasY = 50 ; input int CanvasWidth = 400 ; input int CanvasHeight = 300 ; input bool EnableStatsPanel = true ; input int PanelGap = 10 ; input bool EnableTextPanel = true ; input int TextPanelHeight = 200 ; input double TextBackgroundOpacityPercent = 85.0 ; sinput group "=== HEADER CANVAS SETTINGS ===" input color HeaderShadowColor = clrDodgerBlue ; input double HeaderShadowOpacityPercent = 70.0 ; input int HeaderShadowDistance = 4 ; input int HeaderShadowBlurRadius = 3 ; sinput group "=== GRAPH PANEL SETTINGS ===" input int graphBars = 50 ; input color borderColor = clrBlack ; input color borderHoverColor = clrRed ; input bool UseBackground = true ; input double FogOpacity = 0.5 ; input bool BlendFog = true ; sinput group "=== STATS PANEL SETTINGS ===" input int StatsFontSize = 12 ; input color StatsLabelColor = clrDodgerBlue ; input color StatsValueColor = clrWhite ; input color StatsHeaderColor = clrDodgerBlue ; input int StatsHeaderFontSize = 14 ; input double BorderOpacityPercentReduction = 20.0 ; input double BorderDarkenPercent = 30.0 ; input double StatsHeaderBgOpacityPercent = 20.0 ; input int StatsHeaderBgRadius = 8 ; input ENUM_BACKGROUND_MODE StatsBackgroundMode = GradientTwoColors; input color TopColor = clrBlack ; input color BottomColor = clrRed ; input double BackgroundOpacity = 0.7 ;

The new organization now looks as above, where in the header canvas settings input group, we provide parameters for shadow effects: "HeaderShadowColor" to set the shadow tint, "HeaderShadowOpacityPercent" to control transparency as a percentage, "HeaderShadowDistance" for the offset from the header, and "HeaderShadowBlurRadius" to determine the softness of the blur. We have highlighted the most important changes for clarity. This now gives us the following window with organized input parameters.

With that done, the next thing we will need to do is adjust the header drawing logic since that is where we want to base our enhancements, to add multi-layer blurred shadow rendering using loops and alpha fading for a soft drop shadow effect. We will need to offset all drawings to center the header within an enlarged canvas, which will help us create a 3D-like elevation, improving aesthetics and focus on the header. Borders and elements will now be drawn relative to extra, preventing misalignment. Here is the logic we used to achieve that.

void DrawHeaderOnCanvas() { canvasHeader.Erase( 0 ); int extra = HeaderShadowBlurRadius + HeaderShadowDistance; int inner_header_width = canvasHeader.Width() - 2 * extra; int header_left = extra; int header_top = extra; int header_right = header_left + inner_header_width - 1 ; int header_bottom = header_top + header_height - 1 ; if (HeaderShadowBlurRadius > 0 || HeaderShadowDistance > 0 ) { int offset_x = HeaderShadowDistance; int offset_y = HeaderShadowDistance; int blur = HeaderShadowBlurRadius; for ( int layer = blur; layer >= 0 ; layer--) { double factor = ( double )layer / (blur + 1.0 ); uchar alpha = ( uchar )( 255 * (HeaderShadowOpacityPercent / 100.0 ) * ( 1.0 - factor)); uint argb_shadow = ColorToARGB (HeaderShadowColor, alpha); int s_left = header_left + offset_x - layer; int s_top = header_top + offset_y - layer; int s_right = header_right + offset_x + layer; int s_bottom = header_bottom + offset_y + layer; int s_width = s_right - s_left + 1 ; int s_height = s_bottom - s_top + 1 ; int s_radius = layer; if (s_width > 0 && s_height > 0 ) { FillRoundedRectangle(canvasHeader, s_left, s_top, s_width, s_height, s_radius, argb_shadow); } } } color header_bg = panel_dragging ? GetHeaderDragColor() : (header_hovered ? GetHeaderHoverColor() : GetHeaderColor()); uint argb_bg = ColorToARGB (header_bg, 255 ); canvasHeader.FillRectangle(header_left, header_top, header_right, header_bottom, argb_bg); uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB (GetBorderColor(), 255 ); canvasHeader.Line(header_left, header_top, header_right, header_top, argbBorder); canvasHeader.Line(header_right, header_top, header_right, header_bottom, argbBorder); canvasHeader.Line(header_right, header_bottom, header_left, header_bottom, argbBorder); canvasHeader.Line(header_left, header_bottom, header_left, header_top, argbBorder); canvasHeader.FontSet( "Arial Bold" , 15 ); uint argbText = ColorToARGB (GetHeaderTextColor(), 255 ); canvasHeader. TextOut (header_left + 10 , header_top + (header_height - 15 ) / 2 , "Price Dashboard" , argbText, TA_LEFT ); int theme_x = header_left + inner_header_width + theme_x_offset; string theme_symbol = CharToString (( uchar ) 91 ); color theme_color = theme_hovered ? clrYellow : GetHeaderTextColor(); canvasHeader.FontSet( "Wingdings" , 22 ); uint argb_theme = ColorToARGB (theme_color, 255 ); canvasHeader. TextOut (theme_x, header_top + (header_height - 22 ) / 2 , theme_symbol, argb_theme, TA_CENTER ); int min_x = header_left + inner_header_width + minimize_x_offset; string min_symbol = panels_minimized ? CharToString (( uchar ) 111 ) : CharToString (( uchar ) 114 ); color min_color = minimize_hovered ? clrYellow : GetHeaderTextColor(); canvasHeader.FontSet( "Wingdings" , 22 ); uint argb_min = ColorToARGB (min_color, 255 ); canvasHeader. TextOut (min_x, header_top + (header_height - 22 ) / 2 , min_symbol, argb_min, TA_CENTER ); int close_x = header_left + inner_header_width + close_x_offset; string close_symbol = CharToString (( uchar ) 114 ); color close_color = close_hovered ? clrRed : GetHeaderTextColor(); canvasHeader.FontSet( "Webdings" , 22 ); uint argb_close = ColorToARGB (close_color, 255 ); canvasHeader. TextOut (close_x, header_top + (header_height - 22 ) / 2 , close_symbol, argb_close, TA_CENTER ); canvasHeader.Update(); }

We improve the "DrawHeaderOnCanvas" function to render the dashboard header with visual enhancements. First, we clear the canvas using "canvasHeader.Erase" to start with a blank slate. We calculate extra space as the sum of "HeaderShadowBlurRadius" and "HeaderShadowDistance", then determine the inner header width by subtracting twice the extra space from the canvas width. Positions for the header rectangle are set: left and top at extra, right as left plus inner width minus 1, and bottom as top plus "header_height" minus 1.

If either blur radius or shadow distance is positive, we create a shadow effect by looping from the blur radius down to 0. For each layer, we compute a factor as layer over blur plus 1, then an alpha value as 255 times shadow opacity percentage times 1 minus factor. We convert "HeaderShadowColor" to ARGB with this alpha for the shadow color. Shadow rectangle positions are adjusted by offset and layer for spread: left as header left plus offset minus layer, and similarly for top, right, and bottom. We compute the shadow width and height, set the radius to the layer, and if the dimensions are positive, fill a rounded rectangle with "FillRoundedRectangle" using the shadow color.

The header background color is determined conditionally: dragging uses drag color, hovering uses hover color, otherwise the standard header color. We convert it to ARGB at full opacity and fill the header rectangle. Borders are drawn as lines around the header using the border color converted to ARGB. For text, we set the font to "Arial Bold" at size 15, convert header text color to ARGB, and output "Price Dashboard" left-aligned with padding.

Icons follow: for theme at computed X, we use Wingdings font at 22, set symbol to character 91, color yellow if hovered else header text color, and draw centered. Minimize icon at its X uses Wingdings, symbol 111 if minimized else 114, colored yellow on hover, drawn centered. Close icon at its X uses Webdings, symbol 114, red on hover, drawn centered. Finally, we call "canvasHeader.Update" to refresh the display, just like we did in the previous parts. The next thing we will do is change the mouse hover over the header logic to account for the shadow, by expanding hit detection to include the shadow area around the header, ensuring accurate hover/clicks on the enlarged canvas, and also preventing false negatives near edges due to shadow padding, improving usability.

bool IsMouseOverHeader( int mouse_x, int mouse_y) { int extra = HeaderShadowBlurRadius + HeaderShadowDistance; int inner_header_width = currentWidth + (EnableStatsPanel && !panels_minimized ? PanelGap + currentWidth / 2 : 0 ); int header_canvas_x = currentCanvasX - extra; int header_canvas_y = currentCanvasY - extra; int header_canvas_w = inner_header_width + 2 * extra; int header_canvas_h = header_height + 2 * extra; if (mouse_x < header_canvas_x || mouse_x > header_canvas_x + header_canvas_w || mouse_y < header_canvas_y || mouse_y > header_canvas_y + header_canvas_h) return false ; int theme_left = header_canvas_x + extra + inner_header_width + theme_x_offset - button_size / 2 ; int theme_right = theme_left + button_size; int theme_top = header_canvas_y + extra; int theme_bottom = theme_top + header_height; if (mouse_x >= theme_left && mouse_x <= theme_right && mouse_y >= theme_top && mouse_y <= theme_bottom) return false ; int min_left = header_canvas_x + extra + inner_header_width + minimize_x_offset - button_size / 2 ; int min_right = min_left + button_size; int min_top = header_canvas_y + extra; int min_bottom = min_top + header_height; if (mouse_x >= min_left && mouse_x <= min_right && mouse_y >= min_top && mouse_y <= min_bottom) return false ; int close_left = header_canvas_x + extra + inner_header_width + close_x_offset - button_size / 2 ; int close_right = close_left + button_size; int close_top = header_canvas_y + extra; int close_bottom = close_top + header_height; if (mouse_x >= close_left && mouse_x <= close_right && mouse_y >= close_top && mouse_y <= close_bottom) return false ; return true ; }

Here, we update the "IsMouseOverHeader" function to accurately detect mouse hover over the header area, now accounting for the extra padding introduced by shadow effects. To achieve this, we compute "extra" as the sum of "HeaderShadowBlurRadius" and "HeaderShadowDistance", then adjust the header canvas coordinates: "header_canvas_x" as "currentCanvasX" minus "extra", "header_canvas_y" as "currentCanvasY" minus "extra", "header_canvas_w" as "inner_header_width" plus twice "extra", and "header_canvas_h" as "header_height" plus twice "extra".

We check if the mouse position falls outside these expanded canvas bounds and return false if so. For button areas, we calculate positions like "theme_left" using "header_canvas_x" plus "extra" plus "inner_header_width" plus "theme_x_offset" minus half "button_size", and similarly for right, top, and bottom, returning false if the mouse is over the theme, minimize, or close buttons to exclude them from general header hover. We will now need to adjust the header resize to include the shadow extra on the minimize toggle to ensure the shadow renders correctly when panels are shown/hidden, maintaining visual consistency.

void ToggleMinimize() { panels_minimized = !panels_minimized; if (panels_minimized) { canvasGraph.Destroy(); graphCreated = false ; if (EnableStatsPanel) { canvasStats.Destroy(); statsCreated = false ; } if (EnableTextPanel) { canvasText.Destroy(); textCreated = false ; } } else { if (!canvasGraph.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , canvasGraphName, currentCanvasX, currentCanvasY + header_height + gap_y, currentWidth, currentHeight, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Failed to recreate Graph Canvas" ); } graphCreated = true ; UpdateGraphOnCanvas(); if (EnableStatsPanel) { int statsX = currentCanvasX + currentWidth + PanelGap; if (!canvasStats.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , canvasStatsName, statsX, currentCanvasY + header_height + gap_y, currentWidth / 2 , currentHeight, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Failed to recreate Stats Canvas" ); } statsCreated = true ; UpdateStatsOnCanvas(); } if (EnableTextPanel) { int textY = currentCanvasY + header_height + gap_y + currentHeight + PanelGap; int inner_header_width = currentWidth + (EnableStatsPanel ? PanelGap + currentWidth / 2 : 0 ); int text_width = inner_header_width; int text_height = TextPanelHeight; if (!canvasText.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , canvasTextName, currentCanvasX, textY, text_width, text_height, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Failed to recreate Text Canvas" ); } textCreated = true ; UpdateTextOnCanvas(); } } int extra = HeaderShadowBlurRadius + HeaderShadowDistance; int inner_header_width = currentWidth + (EnableStatsPanel && !panels_minimized ? PanelGap + currentWidth / 2 : 0 ); int header_canvas_width = inner_header_width + 2 * extra; canvasHeader.Resize(header_canvas_width, header_height + 2 * extra); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , canvasHeaderName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , header_canvas_width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , canvasHeaderName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , header_height + 2 * extra); DrawHeaderOnCanvas(); canvasHeader.Update(); ChartRedraw (); }

We update the "ToggleMinimize" function to handle switching between minimized and maximized states for the dashboard panels. In this function, we invert "panels_minimized" to toggle the state. If minimizing, we destroy the graph canvas with "canvasGraph.Destroy" and reset "graphCreated" to false; if stats are enabled, we destroy "canvasStats" and reset "statsCreated"; if text is enabled, we destroy "canvasText" and reset "textCreated".

When maximizing, we recreate the graph canvas using "canvasGraph.CreateBitmapLabel" at the current position and size, set "graphCreated" to true, and update it with "UpdateGraphOnCanvas". For stats if enabled, we calculate the X position, recreate "canvasStats", set "statsCreated" to true, and update with "UpdateStatsOnCanvas". For text if enabled, we compute the Y position, determine width as "inner_header_width" including stats if present, recreate "canvasText" with that width and "TextPanelHeight", set "textCreated" to true, and update with "UpdateTextOnCanvas".

We then adjust the header size: compute "extra" as blur radius plus shadow distance, "inner_header_width" based on current width and stats if not minimized, then "header_canvas_width" as inner plus twice extra. We resize "canvasHeader" to this width and "header_height" plus twice extra, set object properties for X and Y sizes, redraw the header with "DrawHeaderOnCanvas", update it, and redraw the chart.

Compared to the previous version, which resized the header directly to a new width without shadow extra and height padding, this revision incorporates "extra" for shadows in width and height calculations, ensuring the header canvas accommodates blurred offsets without clipping, while maintaining the same recreation logic for panels. Next, during initialization, we will need to expand the header canvas to include the space for shadow (extra on all sides), offsetting its position by it. This will help prevent shadow clipping and ensure it renders outside the header bounds.

int OnInit () { int extra = HeaderShadowBlurRadius + HeaderShadowDistance; int inner_header_width = currentWidth + (EnableStatsPanel ? PanelGap + currentWidth / 2 : 0 ); int header_canvas_width = inner_header_width + 2 * extra; int header_canvas_height = header_height + 2 * extra; if (!canvasHeader.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , canvasHeaderName, currentCanvasX - extra, currentCanvasY - extra, header_canvas_width, header_canvas_height, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Failed to create Header Canvas" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Here, we enhance the OnInit event handler to accommodate shadow effects in the header canvas during initialization. After setting current dimensions and positions, we compute "extra" as the sum of "HeaderShadowBlurRadius" and "HeaderShadowDistance" to provide padding for shadows. We calculate "inner_header_width" as "currentWidth" plus stats panel additions if enabled, then set "header_canvas_width" to inner width plus twice extra, and "header_canvas_height" to "header_height" plus twice extra for full shadow containment. We create the header canvas with "canvasHeader.CreateBitmapLabel" at offset positions (current X and Y minus extra), using the expanded width and height, and normalized ARGB color format. If creation fails, we print an error and return INIT_FAILED; otherwise, we proceed with existing logic and return INIT_SUCCEEDED on success. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

With the shadow done, the next thing we will need to do is update the chart event so that when we are scrolling using the mouse wheel in the text canvas, it does not interfere with the chart scale. To achieve that, we will delete the logic that changed the chart scale initially.

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { } else if (id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL ) { int flg_keys = ( int )(lparam >> 32 ); int mx = ( int )( short )lparam; int my = ( int )( short )(lparam >> 16 ); int delta = ( int )dparam; if (EnableTextPanel && !panels_minimized && text_scroll_visible) { int text_canvas_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , canvasTextName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int text_canvas_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , canvasTextName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int text_canvas_w = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , canvasTextName, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int text_canvas_h = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , canvasTextName, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); bool is_over_text_body = (mx >= text_canvas_x && mx <= text_canvas_x + text_canvas_w - text_track_width && my >= text_canvas_y && my <= text_canvas_y + text_canvas_h); if (is_over_text_body) { int scroll_step = 20 ; text_scroll_pos += (delta > 0 ? -scroll_step : scroll_step); text_scroll_pos = MathMax ( 0 , MathMin (text_scroll_pos, text_max_scroll)); UpdateTextOnCanvas(); int current_scale = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE ); int adjust = (delta > 0 ? 1 : - 1 ); int revert_scale = current_scale + adjust; revert_scale = MathMax ( 0 , MathMin ( 5 , revert_scale)); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE , revert_scale); ChartRedraw (); } } } }

We just removed the logic causing the chart scale interference, and that was all. We have highlighted the specific logic. The final OnChartEvent event handler logic is as follows.

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { DrawHeaderOnCanvas(); UpdateGraphOnCanvas(); if (EnableStatsPanel) UpdateStatsOnCanvas(); if (EnableTextPanel) UpdateTextOnCanvas(); ChartRedraw (); } else if (id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { int mouse_x = ( int )lparam; int mouse_y = ( int )dparam; int mouse_state = ( int )sparam; bool prev_header_hovered = header_hovered; bool prev_min_hovered = minimize_hovered; bool prev_close_hovered = close_hovered; bool prev_theme_hovered = theme_hovered; bool prev_resize_hovered = resize_hovered; header_hovered = IsMouseOverHeader(mouse_x, mouse_y); theme_hovered = IsMouseOverTheme(mouse_x, mouse_y); minimize_hovered = IsMouseOverMinimize(mouse_x, mouse_y); close_hovered = IsMouseOverClose(mouse_x, mouse_y); resize_hovered = IsMouseOverResize(mouse_x, mouse_y, hover_mode); if (resize_hovered || resizing) { hover_mouse_local_x = mouse_x - currentCanvasX; hover_mouse_local_y = mouse_y - (currentCanvasY + header_height + gap_y); } bool hover_changed = (prev_header_hovered != header_hovered || prev_min_hovered != minimize_hovered || prev_close_hovered != close_hovered || prev_theme_hovered != theme_hovered || prev_resize_hovered != resize_hovered); if (hover_changed) { DrawHeaderOnCanvas(); UpdateGraphOnCanvas(); ChartRedraw (); } else if ((resize_hovered || resizing) && (mouse_x != last_mouse_x || mouse_y != last_mouse_y)) { UpdateGraphOnCanvas(); ChartRedraw (); } string header_tooltip = "" ; if (theme_hovered) header_tooltip = "Toggle Theme (Dark/Light)" ; else if (minimize_hovered) header_tooltip = panels_minimized ? "Maximize Panels" : "Minimize Panels" ; else if (close_hovered) header_tooltip = "Close Dashboard" ; ObjectSetString ( 0 , canvasHeaderName, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , header_tooltip); string resize_tooltip = "" ; if (resize_hovered || resizing) { ENUM_RESIZE_MODE active_mode = resizing ? resize_mode : hover_mode; switch (active_mode) { case BOTTOM: resize_tooltip = "Resize Bottom" ; break ; case RIGHT: resize_tooltip = "Resize Right" ; break ; case BOTTOM_RIGHT: resize_tooltip = "Resize Bottom-Right" ; break ; default : break ; } } ObjectSetString ( 0 , canvasGraphName, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , resize_tooltip); if (EnableTextPanel && !panels_minimized) { int text_canvas_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , canvasTextName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int text_canvas_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , canvasTextName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int text_canvas_w = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , canvasTextName, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int text_canvas_h = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , canvasTextName, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); bool is_over_text = (mouse_x >= text_canvas_x && mouse_x <= text_canvas_x + text_canvas_w && mouse_y >= text_canvas_y && mouse_y <= text_canvas_y + text_canvas_h); bool prev_scroll_hovered = text_scroll_area_hovered; text_scroll_area_hovered = false ; if (is_over_text) { int local_x = mouse_x - text_canvas_x; int local_y = mouse_y - text_canvas_y; if (local_x >= text_canvas_w - text_track_width) { text_scroll_area_hovered = true ; } bool prev_up = text_scroll_up_hovered; bool prev_down = text_scroll_down_hovered; bool prev_slider = text_scroll_slider_hovered; TextUpdateHoverEffects(local_x, local_y); if (prev_scroll_hovered != text_scroll_area_hovered || prev_up != text_scroll_up_hovered || prev_down != text_scroll_down_hovered || prev_slider != text_scroll_slider_hovered) { UpdateTextOnCanvas(); ChartRedraw (); } text_mouse_in_body = (local_x < text_canvas_w - text_track_width); } else { bool need_redraw = prev_scroll_hovered || text_scroll_up_hovered || text_scroll_down_hovered || text_scroll_slider_hovered; if (need_redraw) { text_scroll_area_hovered = false ; text_scroll_up_hovered = false ; text_scroll_down_hovered = false ; text_scroll_slider_hovered = false ; UpdateTextOnCanvas(); ChartRedraw (); } text_mouse_in_body = false ; } if (text_mouse_in_body != prev_text_mouse_in_body) { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , !text_mouse_in_body); prev_text_mouse_in_body = text_mouse_in_body; } } if (mouse_state == 1 && prev_mouse_state == 0 ) { if (header_hovered) { panel_dragging = true ; panel_drag_x = mouse_x; panel_drag_y = mouse_y; panel_start_x = currentCanvasX; panel_start_y = currentCanvasY; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); DrawHeaderOnCanvas(); ChartRedraw (); } else if (theme_hovered) { ToggleTheme(); } else if (minimize_hovered) { ToggleMinimize(); } else if (close_hovered) { CloseDashboard(); } else { ENUM_RESIZE_MODE temp_mode = NONE; if (!panel_dragging && !resizing && IsMouseOverResize(mouse_x, mouse_y, temp_mode)) { resizing = true ; resize_mode = temp_mode; resize_start_x = mouse_x; resize_start_y = mouse_y; start_width = currentWidth; start_height = currentHeight; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); UpdateGraphOnCanvas(); ChartRedraw (); } } if (EnableTextPanel && !panels_minimized && text_scroll_visible && text_scroll_area_hovered) { int text_canvas_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , canvasTextName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int text_canvas_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , canvasTextName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int local_x = mouse_x - text_canvas_x; int local_y = mouse_y - text_canvas_y; int scrollbar_x = canvasText.Width() - text_track_width; int scrollbar_y = 0 ; int scrollbar_height = canvasText.Height(); int scroll_area_y = scrollbar_y + text_button_size; int scroll_area_height = scrollbar_height - 2 * text_button_size; int slider_y = scroll_area_y + ( int )((( double )text_scroll_pos / text_max_scroll) * (scroll_area_height - text_slider_height)); if (local_x >= scrollbar_x && local_x <= scrollbar_x + text_track_width - 1 ) { if (local_y >= scrollbar_y && local_y <= scrollbar_y + text_button_size - 1 ) { TextScrollUp(); } else if (local_y >= scrollbar_y + scrollbar_height - text_button_size && local_y <= scrollbar_y + scrollbar_height - 1 ) { TextScrollDown(); } else if (local_y >= scroll_area_y && local_y <= scroll_area_y + scroll_area_height - 1 ) { if (local_y >= slider_y && local_y <= slider_y + text_slider_height - 1 ) { text_movingStateSlider = true ; text_mlbDownY_Slider = local_y; text_mlbDown_YD_Slider = slider_y; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); } else { int new_slider_y = local_y - text_slider_height / 2 ; new_slider_y = MathMax (scroll_area_y, MathMin (new_slider_y, scroll_area_y + scroll_area_height - text_slider_height)); double ratio = ( double )(new_slider_y - scroll_area_y) / (scroll_area_height - text_slider_height); text_scroll_pos = ( int ) MathRound (ratio * text_max_scroll); } UpdateTextOnCanvas(); ChartRedraw (); } } } } else if (panel_dragging && mouse_state == 1 ) { int dx = mouse_x - panel_drag_x; int dy = mouse_y - panel_drag_y; int new_x = panel_start_x + dx; int new_y = panel_start_y + dy; int chart_w = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int chart_h = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); int full_w = currentWidth + (EnableStatsPanel && !panels_minimized ? PanelGap + currentWidth / 2 : 0 ); int full_h = header_height + gap_y + (panels_minimized ? 0 : currentHeight) + (EnableTextPanel && !panels_minimized ? PanelGap + TextPanelHeight : 0 ); new_x = MathMax ( 0 , MathMin (chart_w - full_w, new_x)); new_y = MathMax ( 0 , MathMin (chart_h - full_h, new_y)); currentCanvasX = new_x; currentCanvasY = new_y; int extra = HeaderShadowBlurRadius + HeaderShadowDistance; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , canvasHeaderName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , new_x - extra); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , canvasHeaderName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , new_y - extra); if (!panels_minimized) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , canvasGraphName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , new_x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , canvasGraphName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , new_y + header_height + gap_y); if (EnableStatsPanel) { int stats_x = new_x + currentWidth + PanelGap; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , canvasStatsName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , stats_x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , canvasStatsName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , new_y + header_height + gap_y); } if (EnableTextPanel) { int textY = new_y + header_height + gap_y + currentHeight + PanelGap; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , canvasTextName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , new_x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , canvasTextName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , textY); } } ChartRedraw (); } else if (resizing && mouse_state == 1 ) { int dx = mouse_x - resize_start_x; int dy = mouse_y - resize_start_y; int new_width = currentWidth; int new_height = currentHeight; if (resize_mode == RIGHT || resize_mode == BOTTOM_RIGHT) { new_width = MathMax (min_width, start_width + dx); } if (resize_mode == BOTTOM || resize_mode == BOTTOM_RIGHT) { new_height = MathMax (min_height, start_height + dy); } if (new_width != currentWidth || new_height != currentHeight) { int chart_w = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int chart_h = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); int avail_w = chart_w - currentCanvasX; int avail_h = chart_h - (currentCanvasY + header_height + gap_y); new_height = MathMin (new_height, avail_h - (EnableTextPanel ? PanelGap + TextPanelHeight : 0 )); if (EnableStatsPanel) { double max_w_d = (avail_w - PanelGap) / 1.5 ; int max_w = ( int ) MathFloor (max_w_d); new_width = MathMin (new_width, max_w); } else { new_width = MathMin (new_width, avail_w); } currentWidth = new_width; currentHeight = new_height; if (UseBackground && ArraySize (original_bg_pixels) > 0 ) { ArrayCopy (bg_pixels_graph, original_bg_pixels); ScaleImage(bg_pixels_graph, ( int )orig_w, ( int )orig_h, currentWidth, currentHeight); if (EnableStatsPanel) { ArrayCopy (bg_pixels_stats, original_bg_pixels); ScaleImage(bg_pixels_stats, ( int )orig_w, ( int )orig_h, currentWidth / 2 , currentHeight); } } canvasGraph.Resize(currentWidth, currentHeight); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , canvasGraphName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , currentWidth); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , canvasGraphName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , currentHeight); if (EnableStatsPanel) { int stats_width = currentWidth / 2 ; canvasStats.Resize(stats_width, currentHeight); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , canvasStatsName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , stats_width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , canvasStatsName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , currentHeight); int stats_x = currentCanvasX + currentWidth + PanelGap; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , canvasStatsName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , stats_x); } int extra = HeaderShadowBlurRadius + HeaderShadowDistance; int inner_header_width = currentWidth + (EnableStatsPanel ? PanelGap + currentWidth / 2 : 0 ); int header_canvas_width = inner_header_width + 2 * extra; canvasHeader.Resize(header_canvas_width, header_height + 2 * extra); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , canvasHeaderName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , header_canvas_width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , canvasHeaderName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , header_height + 2 * extra); if (EnableTextPanel) { int text_width = inner_header_width; canvasText.Resize(text_width, TextPanelHeight); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , canvasTextName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , text_width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , canvasTextName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , TextPanelHeight); int textY = currentCanvasY + header_height + gap_y + currentHeight + PanelGap; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , canvasTextName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , textY); } DrawHeaderOnCanvas(); UpdateGraphOnCanvas(); if (EnableStatsPanel) UpdateStatsOnCanvas(); if (EnableTextPanel) UpdateTextOnCanvas(); ChartRedraw (); } } else if (text_movingStateSlider && mouse_state == 1 ) { int text_canvas_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , canvasTextName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int local_y = mouse_y - text_canvas_y; int delta_y = local_y - text_mlbDownY_Slider; int new_slider_y = text_mlbDown_YD_Slider + delta_y; int scrollbar_y = 0 ; int scrollbar_height = canvasText.Height(); int slider_min_y = scrollbar_y + text_button_size; int slider_max_y = scrollbar_y + scrollbar_height - text_button_size - text_slider_height; new_slider_y = MathMax (slider_min_y, MathMin (new_slider_y, slider_max_y)); double scroll_ratio = ( double )(new_slider_y - slider_min_y) / (slider_max_y - slider_min_y); int new_scroll_pos = ( int ) MathRound (scroll_ratio * text_max_scroll); if (new_scroll_pos != text_scroll_pos) { text_scroll_pos = new_scroll_pos; UpdateTextOnCanvas(); ChartRedraw (); } } else if (mouse_state == 0 && prev_mouse_state == 1 ) { if (panel_dragging) { panel_dragging = false ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); DrawHeaderOnCanvas(); ChartRedraw (); } if (resizing) { resizing = false ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); UpdateGraphOnCanvas(); ChartRedraw (); } if (text_movingStateSlider) { text_movingStateSlider = false ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); UpdateTextOnCanvas(); ChartRedraw (); } } last_mouse_x = mouse_x; last_mouse_y = mouse_y; prev_mouse_state = mouse_state; } else if (id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL ) { int flg_keys = ( int )(lparam >> 32 ); int mx = ( int )( short )lparam; int my = ( int )( short )(lparam >> 16 ); int delta = ( int )dparam; if (EnableTextPanel && !panels_minimized && text_scroll_visible) { int text_canvas_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , canvasTextName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int text_canvas_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , canvasTextName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int text_canvas_w = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , canvasTextName, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int text_canvas_h = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , canvasTextName, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); bool is_over_text_body = (mx >= text_canvas_x && mx <= text_canvas_x + text_canvas_w - text_track_width && my >= text_canvas_y && my <= text_canvas_y + text_canvas_h); if (is_over_text_body) { int scroll_step = 20 ; text_scroll_pos += (delta > 0 ? -scroll_step : scroll_step); text_scroll_pos = MathMax ( 0 , MathMin (text_scroll_pos, text_max_scroll)); UpdateTextOnCanvas(); ChartRedraw (); } } } }

Initially, this is how the wheel scroll behaviour was.

After the change, we get this.

From the visualization, we can see that we have enhanced the canvas-based dashboard by adding the blur and shadow effects on the header canvas and maximized mouse wheel scroll, hence achieving our objectives. What now remains is testing the workability of the system, and that is handled in the preceding section.





Backtesting

We did the testing, and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) bitmap image format.





Conclusion

In conclusion, we’ve advanced the MQL5 canvas dashboard with blur effects for smooth fog gradients, shadow rendering to add depth to headers, and seamless mouse wheel scrolling for interactive text navigation, creating a more polished and user-friendly interface. With this upgraded canvas dashboard, you’re equipped to visualize market data more effectively, ready for further optimization in your trading journey. Happy trading!