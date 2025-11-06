Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 38): Hidden RSI Divergence Trading with Slope Angle Filters

Introduction

In our previous article (Part 37), we developed a Regular RSI Divergence Convergence system in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) that detected regular bullish and bearish divergences between price swings and Relative Strength Index (RSI) values, executed trades on signals with optional risk controls, and provided on-chart visualizations for enhanced analysis. In Part 38, we develop a Hidden RSI Divergence Trading system with slope angle filters.

This system identifies hidden bullish and bearish divergences using swing points, applies clean checks with bar ranges and tolerance, filters signals via customizable slope angles on price and RSI lines, executes trades with risk management, and includes visual markers with angle displays on charts. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you’ll have a functional MQL5 strategy for trading hidden RSI divergences, ready for customization—let’s dive in!





Understanding the Hidden RSI Divergence Strategy

The hidden RSI divergence strategy focuses on identifying trend continuation opportunities by detecting specific mismatches between price swings and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillator, which highlights underlying momentum strength in ongoing trends. For hidden bullish divergence, the price establishes a higher low while the RSI forms a lower low, suggesting that bearish pullbacks are weakening and the uptrend may resume. For hidden bearish divergence, the price creates a lower high, but the RSI shows a higher high, indicating that bullish corrections are fading and the downtrend could persist.

We intend to enhance reliability by filtering divergences with slope angles on both price and RSI lines to confirm sufficient steepness or flatness, apply tolerance thresholds for clean patterns without breaches, and enter trades accordingly—buying on hidden bullish signals or selling on hidden bearish ones—with defined risk parameters like stops, profits, and trailing mechanisms. By leveraging these elements, we can pursue high-probability continuation setups in established trends. Have a look below at the different setups we could have.

Hidden Bullish Divergence Setup:

Hidden Bearish Divergence Setup:

Our plan is to detect swing highs and lows with confirmation strength, validate hidden divergences through clean checks within specified bar ranges and tolerance, apply optional slope angle filters on price and RSI for signal quality, execute automated trades with customizable lot sizing and risk controls, and provide visual aids like colored lines and labels with angle displays on both charts, building an effective system for hidden divergence trading. In brief, here is a visual representation of our objectives.





Implementation in MQL5



To create the program in MQL5, open the MetaEditor, go to the Navigator, locate the Experts folder, click on the "New" tab, and follow the prompts to create the file. Once it is made, in the coding environment, we will need to declare some input parameters and global variables that we will use throughout the program.

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> input group "RSI Settings" input int RSI_Period = 14 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE RSI_Applied = PRICE_CLOSE ; input group "Swing Settings" input int Swing_Strength = 5 ; input int Min_Bars_Between = 5 ; input int Max_Bars_Between = 50 ; input double Tolerance = 0.1 ; input group "Price Divergence Filter" input bool Use_Price_Slope_Filter = false ; input double Price_Min_Slope_Degrees = 10.0 ; input double Price_Max_Slope_Degrees = 80.0 ; input group "RSI Divergence Filter" input bool Use_RSI_Slope_Filter = true ; input double RSI_Min_Slope_Degrees = 1.0 ; input double RSI_Max_Slope_Degrees = 89.0 ; input group "Trade Settings" input double Lot_Size = 0.01 ; input int Magic_Number = 123456789 ; input double SL_Pips = 300.0 ; input double TP_Pips = 300.0 ; input group "Trailing Stop Settings" input bool Enable_Trailing_Stop = true ; input double Trailing_Stop_Pips = 30.0 ; input double Min_Profit_To_Trail_Pips = 50.0 ; input group "Visualization" input bool Mark_Swings_On_Price = true ; input bool Mark_Swings_On_RSI = true ; input color Bull_Color = clrGreen ; input color Bear_Color = clrRed ; input color Swing_High_Color = clrRed ; input color Swing_Low_Color = clrGreen ; input int Line_Width = 2 ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Line_Style = STYLE_SOLID ; input int Font_Size = 8 ; int RSI_Handle = INVALID_HANDLE ; CTrade obj_Trade;

We start by including the "Trade" library with "#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>" to enable built-in functions for managing positions and orders. Next, we define various input parameters grouped by category for user customization. Under "RSI Settings", we set "RSI_Period" to 14 for the RSI calculation length and "RSI_Applied" to PRICE_CLOSE to base it on closing prices. These are just the default settings. Feel free to customize them. In "Swing Settings", "Swing_Strength" is set to 5 to determine the bars needed for confirming swing highs and lows, while "Min_Bars_Between" and "Max_Bars_Between" limit the divergence detection to between 5 and 50 bars, and "Tolerance" at 0.1 allows a small buffer for clean divergence checks, just like we did with the regular version.

For the "Price Divergence Filter" group, "Use_Price_Slope_Filter" defaults to false to optionally enable angle-based filtering, with "Price_Min_Slope_Degrees" at 10.0 and "Price_Max_Slope_Degrees" at 80.0 to define acceptable slope ranges in degrees (min disabled at 0, max at 90). Similarly, the "RSI Divergence Filter" has "Use_RSI_Slope_Filter" as true, with "RSI_Min_Slope_Degrees" at 1.0 and "RSI_Max_Slope_Degrees" at 89.0 for RSI line slopes. The rest of the parameters are identical to the previous regular version, except that we added the degrees filtering option.

Finally, we declare global variables: "RSI_Handle" initialized to INVALID_HANDLE to store the RSI indicator reference, and "obj_Trade" as a CTrade instance for handling trade operations. We will now need to define the global variables for swing points and initialize them.

double Last_High_Price = 0.0 ; datetime Last_High_Time = 0 ; double Prev_High_Price = 0.0 ; datetime Prev_High_Time = 0 ; double Last_Low_Price = 0.0 ; datetime Last_Low_Time = 0 ; double Prev_Low_Price = 0.0 ; datetime Prev_Low_Time = 0 ; double Last_High_RSI = 0.0 ; double Prev_High_RSI = 0.0 ; double Last_Low_RSI = 0.0 ; double Prev_Low_RSI = 0.0 ;

We continue by declaring a set of global variables under the "Swing Variables" section to store details about the latest and prior swing points for both highs and lows. These include "Last_High_Price" and "Last_High_Time" for the most recent swing high's price and timestamp, along with "Prev_High_Price" and "Prev_High_Time" for the one before it. Similarly, for swing lows, we have "Last_Low_Price", "Last_Low_Time", "Prev_Low_Price", and "Prev_Low_Time". To link these with indicator data, we add "Last_High_RSI" and "Prev_High_RSI" for RSI values at those high points, as well as "Last_Low_RSI" and "Prev_Low_RSI" for the lows. All are initialized to zero to start fresh, enabling us to update and compare them dynamically during runtime for divergence detection. With these, we are all set. We just need to initialize the program, specifically the RSI indicator, and make sure we can reference its window so we can draw on it later, but this time with a degree visualization.

int OnInit () { RSI_Handle = iRSI ( _Symbol , _Period , RSI_Period, RSI_Applied); if (RSI_Handle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "Failed to create RSI indicator" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } long chart_id = ChartID (); string rsi_name = "RSI(" + IntegerToString (RSI_Period) + ")" ; int rsi_subwin = ChartWindowFind (chart_id, rsi_name); if (rsi_subwin == - 1 ) { if (! ChartIndicatorAdd (chart_id, 1 , RSI_Handle)) { Print ( "Failed to add RSI indicator to chart" ); } } obj_Trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(Magic_Number); Print ( "RSI Hidden Divergence EA initialized" ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

In the OnInit event handler, we begin by creating the RSI indicator handle with the iRSI function, passing the current symbol, timeframe, RSI period, and applied price type to set up the oscillator. We then check if "RSI_Handle" is INVALID_HANDLE; if so, we log an error message using Print and return "INIT_FAILED" to halt initialization. Next, we retrieve the current chart ID with ChartID and construct the RSI indicator name as a string combining "RSI(" with the period converted via the IntegerToString function.

We attempt to locate the RSI subwindow using ChartWindowFind with the chart ID and name; if it's not found (rsi_subwin == -1), we add the indicator to subwindow 1 via ChartIndicatorAdd, logging an error if that fails. After that, we configure the trade object by calling "obj_Trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(Magic_Number)" to associate our unique identifier with trades. Finally, we print a success message and return INIT_SUCCEEDED to confirm proper setup. Upon initialization, we get the following outcome.

Now that we can initialize the program and add the indicator to its subwindow that we can reference, we will need to check and draw the swing points on the chart so that we can use them to identify the divergences or convergences. Let us define some helper functions for that.

bool CheckSwingHigh( int bar, double & highs[]) { if (bar < Swing_Strength || bar + Swing_Strength >= ArraySize (highs)) return false ; double current = highs[bar]; for ( int i = 1 ; i <= Swing_Strength; i++) { if (highs[bar - i] >= current || highs[bar + i] >= current) return false ; } return true ; } bool CheckSwingLow( int bar, double & lows[]) { if (bar < Swing_Strength || bar + Swing_Strength >= ArraySize (lows)) return false ; double current = lows[bar]; for ( int i = 1 ; i <= Swing_Strength; i++) { if (lows[bar - i] <= current || lows[bar + i] <= current) return false ; } return true ; }

We define the "CheckSwingHigh" function, which takes an integer bar index and a reference to an array of high prices to determine if a swing high exists at that bar. It first checks if the bar is out of bounds based on "Swing_Strength" using the ArraySize function to avoid index errors, returning false if so. We then retrieve the current high price and loop from 1 to "Swing_Strength", verifying that no left or right adjacent bars have highs greater than or equal to the current one; if any do, it returns false, otherwise true to confirm a swing high.

Similarly, we create the "CheckSwingLow" function with the same structure but for low prices, ensuring the bar is in range, getting the current low, and checking in the loop that no adjacent bars have lows less than or equal to the current one, returning true only if it's a valid swing low.

bool CleanDivergence( double rsi1, double rsi2, int shift1, int shift2, double & rsi_data[], bool bearish) { if (shift1 <= shift2) return false ; for ( int b = shift2 + 1 ; b < shift1; b++) { double interp_factor = ( double )(b - shift2) / (shift1 - shift2); double interp_rsi = rsi2 + interp_factor * (rsi1 - rsi2); if (bearish) { if (rsi_data[b] > interp_rsi + Tolerance) return false ; } else { if (rsi_data[b] < interp_rsi - Tolerance) return false ; } } return true ; } double CalculateVisualAngle( long chart_id, int sub_window, datetime time1, double val1, datetime time2, double val2) { int x1 = 0 , y1 = 0 , x2 = 0 , y2 = 0 ; bool ok1 = ChartTimePriceToXY (chart_id, sub_window, time1, val1, x1, y1); bool ok2 = ChartTimePriceToXY (chart_id, sub_window, time2, val2, x2, y2); if (!ok1 || !ok2 || x1 == x2) return 0.0 ; double dx = ( double )(x2 - x1); double dy = ( double )(y2 - y1); if (dx == 0.0 ) return (dy > 0.0 ? - 90.0 : 90.0 ); double angle = MathArctan (-dy / dx) * 180.0 / M_PI ; return MathAbs (angle); }

We implement the "CleanDivergence" function to verify that the divergence line between two RSI points remains uncrossed by intermediate RSI values, ensuring a "clean" pattern without violations. It accepts parameters like "rsi1" and "rsi2" for the RSI values at the swings, "shift1" and "shift2" for their bar shifts (with "shift1" expected to be greater), a reference to the "rsi_data" array, and a "bearish" boolean to distinguish divergence type. We first validate the shifts, returning false if invalid, then loop through bars between "shift2 + 1" and "shift1 - 1", calculating an "interp_factor" as the normalized position and an "interp_rsi" as the linearly interpolated value between "rsi1" and "rsi2". For bearish cases, we check if any "rsi_data[b]" exceeds "interp_rsi + Tolerance", returning false on breach; for bullish, we ensure no "rsi_data[b]" falls below "interp_rsi - Tolerance". If all checks pass, we return true to confirm the divergence is clean and reliable for signaling.

Next, we define the "CalculateVisualAngle" function to compute the visual slope angle in degrees between two points on the chart, aiding in divergence filtering. It takes "chart_id" for the chart identifier, "sub_window" to specify main or subwindow, along with "time1", "val1", "time2", and "val2" for the coordinates. We initialize pixel variables "x1", "y1", "x2", "y2" to zero, then convert chart time-price to XY pixels using ChartTimePriceToXY for both points, storing success in "ok1" and "ok2". If conversion fails or x-coordinates match, return 0.0; otherwise, calculate "dx" as "x2-x1" and "dy" as "y2-y1". For vertical lines where "dx" is zero, return -90.0 or 90.0 based on "dy" sign; else, compute the "angle" with MathArctan on "-dy / dx", convert to degrees by multiplying by 180.0 over M_PI, and return its absolute value via MathAbs for a positive slope measure. We all all the functions to help us identify the divergences, and thus we can implement that on the OnTick event handler. We will start with hidden bearish divergence.

void OnTick () { static datetime last_time = 0 ; datetime current_time = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 ); if (current_time == last_time) return ; last_time = current_time; int data_size = 200 ; double high_data[], low_data[], rsi_data[]; datetime time_data[]; CopyHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 , data_size, high_data); CopyLow ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 , data_size, low_data); CopyTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 , data_size, time_data); CopyBuffer (RSI_Handle, 0 , 0 , data_size, rsi_data); ArraySetAsSeries (high_data, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (low_data, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (time_data, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (rsi_data, true ); long chart_id = ChartID (); int rsi_window = ChartWindowFind (chart_id, "RSI(" + IntegerToString (RSI_Period) + ")" ); int last_high_bar = - 1 , prev_high_bar = - 1 ; for ( int b = 1 ; b < data_size - Swing_Strength; b++) { if (CheckSwingHigh(b, high_data)) { if (last_high_bar == - 1 ) { last_high_bar = b; } else { prev_high_bar = b; break ; } } } if (last_high_bar > 0 && time_data[last_high_bar] > Last_High_Time) { Prev_High_Price = Last_High_Price; Prev_High_Time = Last_High_Time; Last_High_Price = high_data[last_high_bar]; Last_High_Time = time_data[last_high_bar]; Prev_High_RSI = Last_High_RSI; Last_High_RSI = rsi_data[last_high_bar]; string high_type = "H" ; if (Prev_High_Price > 0.0 ) { high_type = (Last_High_Price > Prev_High_Price) ? "HH" : "LH" ; } bool lower_high = Last_High_Price < Prev_High_Price; bool higher_rsi_high = Last_High_RSI > Prev_High_RSI; int bars_diff = prev_high_bar - last_high_bar; bool hidden_bear_div = false ; double price_angle = 0.0 ; double rsi_angle = 0.0 ; if (Prev_High_Price > 0.0 && lower_high && higher_rsi_high && bars_diff >= Min_Bars_Between && bars_diff <= Max_Bars_Between) { if (CleanDivergence(Prev_High_RSI, Last_High_RSI, prev_high_bar, last_high_bar, rsi_data, true )) { price_angle = CalculateVisualAngle(chart_id, 0 , Prev_High_Time, Prev_High_Price, Last_High_Time, Last_High_Price); rsi_angle = CalculateVisualAngle(chart_id, rsi_window, Prev_High_Time, Prev_High_RSI, Last_High_Time, Last_High_RSI); if ((!Use_Price_Slope_Filter || (price_angle >= Price_Min_Slope_Degrees && price_angle <= Price_Max_Slope_Degrees)) && (!Use_RSI_Slope_Filter || (rsi_angle >= RSI_Min_Slope_Degrees && rsi_angle <= RSI_Max_Slope_Degrees))) { hidden_bear_div = true ; string line_name = "DivLine_HiddenBear_" + TimeToString (Last_High_Time); ObjectCreate (chart_id, line_name, OBJ_TREND , 0 , Prev_High_Time, Prev_High_Price, Last_High_Time, Last_High_Price); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id, line_name, OBJPROP_COLOR , Bear_Color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id, line_name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , Line_Width); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id, line_name, OBJPROP_STYLE , Line_Style); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id, line_name, OBJPROP_RAY , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id, line_name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); if (rsi_window != - 1 ) { string rsi_line = "DivLine_RSI_HiddenBear_" + TimeToString (Last_High_Time); ObjectCreate (chart_id, rsi_line, OBJ_TREND , rsi_window, Prev_High_Time, Prev_High_RSI, Last_High_Time, Last_High_RSI); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id, rsi_line, OBJPROP_COLOR , Bear_Color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id, rsi_line, OBJPROP_WIDTH , Line_Width); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id, rsi_line, OBJPROP_STYLE , Line_Style); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id, rsi_line, OBJPROP_RAY , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id, rsi_line, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); } } } } if (Mark_Swings_On_Price) { string swing_name = "SwingHigh_" + TimeToString (Last_High_Time); if ( ObjectFind (chart_id, swing_name) < 0 ) { string high_label_text = " " + high_type + (hidden_bear_div ? " Hidden Bear Div " + DoubleToString (price_angle, 1 ) + "°" : "" ); ObjectCreate (chart_id, swing_name, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , Last_High_Time, Last_High_Price); ObjectSetString (chart_id, swing_name, OBJPROP_TEXT , high_label_text); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id, swing_name, OBJPROP_COLOR , Swing_High_Color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id, swing_name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id, swing_name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , Font_Size); } } if (Mark_Swings_On_RSI && rsi_window != - 1 ) { string rsi_swing_name = "RSI_SwingHigh_" + TimeToString (Last_High_Time); if ( ObjectFind (chart_id, rsi_swing_name) < 0 ) { string high_label_text_rsi = " " + high_type + (hidden_bear_div ? " Hidden Bear Div " + DoubleToString (rsi_angle, 1 ) + "°" : "" ); ObjectCreate (chart_id, rsi_swing_name, OBJ_TEXT , rsi_window, Last_High_Time, Last_High_RSI); ObjectSetString (chart_id, rsi_swing_name, OBJPROP_TEXT , high_label_text_rsi); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id, rsi_swing_name, OBJPROP_COLOR , Swing_High_Color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id, rsi_swing_name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id, rsi_swing_name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , Font_Size); } } ChartRedraw (chart_id); } }

In the OnTick function, which executes on every new tick, we first use a static "last_time" variable to track the timestamp of the last processed bar, retrieving the current bar time with iTime passing _Symbol, _Period, and 0, exiting early if unchanged to prevent redundant calculations, then updating "last_time". We define a "data_size" of 200 bars for analysis and declare arrays for "high_data", "low_data", "rsi_data", and "time_data", filling them using CopyHigh, "CopyLow", "CopyTime", and CopyBuffer to obtain recent high prices, low prices, timestamps, and RSI values from "RSI_Handle".

We set these arrays as series with ArraySetAsSeries" for reverse indexing (recent first) and get the "chart_id" via "ChartID", along with locating the RSI subwindow index using ChartWindowFind based on the period-formatted name. To identify the latest swing highs, we initialize "last_high_bar" and "prev_high_bar" to -1, looping from 1 to "data_size - Swing_Strength" and invoking "CheckSwingHigh" to find the two most recent valid swing highs, setting them and breaking after the second.

If a new swing high is detected by comparing "time_data[last_high_bar]" to "Last_High_Time", we shift previous high variables to hold current last values, update "Last_High_Price", "Last_High_Time", and "Last_High_RSI" from the arrays, and assign "high_type" as "H" by default, or "HH" for higher high or "LH" for lower high if a previous exists. We then assess hidden bearish divergence: if "Prev_High_Price" is set, price shows a lower high, RSI a higher high, and bar difference ("prev_high_bar - last_high_bar") is within "Min_Bars_Between" and "Max_Bars_Between", we call "CleanDivergence" with previous and last RSI highs, their shifts, "rsi_data", and true for bearish.

If clean, we compute "price_angle" using "CalculateVisualAngle" on the main chart (subwindow 0) with high times and prices, and "rsi_angle" on the RSI subwindow with high times and RSI values. We verify slope filters: if not using price filter or "price_angle" is between "Price_Min_Slope_Degrees" and "Price_Max_Slope_Degrees", and similarly for RSI with "Use_RSI_Slope_Filter", "rsi_angle", "RSI_Min_Slope_Degrees", and "RSI_Max_Slope_Degrees", we set "hidden_bear_div" to true, draw divergence lines, and create a trend line named "DivLine_HiddenBear_" plus timestamp on the main chart with ObjectCreate connecting highs, configuring properties like "OBJPROP_COLOR" to "Bear_Color", "OBJPROP_WIDTH" to "Line_Width", "OBJPROP_STYLE" to "Line_Style", disabling ray and setting foreground via the ObjectSetInteger function. If the "rsi_window" is valid, we similarly draw an RSI line named "DivLine_RSI_HiddenBear_" in the subwindow connecting RSI highs with matching settings.

For price swing labels if "Mark_Swings_On_Price" is true, we check for an existing text object named "SwingHigh_" plus timestamp with "ObjectFind"; if absent, create it via "ObjectCreate" at the high point, set text with "ObjectSetString" including "high_type" and " Hidden Bear Div " plus formatted "price_angle" if divergent, apply "Swing_High_Color", anchor "ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER", and "Font_Size" using "ObjectSetInteger". If "Mark_Swings_On_RSI" is true and a subwindow is found, we do the same for an RSI label named "RSI_SwingHigh_" at the RSI high, with text including the "rsi_angle" if divergent, same color, anchor, and size. We conclude by redrawing the chart with the ChartRedraw function. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

Now that we can identify and visualize the hidden bearish divergence, we need to trade it by opening a sell trade. However, before we open a sell trade, we want to close all the open positions to avoid overtrading. You can choose to keep them if you want. We will need some helper functions for that.

void OpenBuy() { double ask_price = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); double sl = (SL_Pips > 0 ) ? NormalizeDouble (ask_price - SL_Pips * _Point , _Digits ) : 0 ; double tp = (TP_Pips > 0 ) ? NormalizeDouble (ask_price + TP_Pips * _Point , _Digits ) : 0 ; if (obj_Trade.PositionOpen( _Symbol , ORDER_TYPE_BUY , Lot_Size, 0 , sl, tp)) { Print ( "Buy trade opened on hidden bullish divergence" ); } else { Print ( "Failed to open Buy: " , obj_Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } } void OpenSell() { double bid_price = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); double sl = (SL_Pips > 0 ) ? NormalizeDouble (bid_price + SL_Pips * _Point , _Digits ) : 0 ; double tp = (TP_Pips > 0 ) ? NormalizeDouble (bid_price - TP_Pips * _Point , _Digits ) : 0 ; if (obj_Trade.PositionOpen( _Symbol , ORDER_TYPE_SELL , Lot_Size, 0 , sl, tp)) { Print ( "Sell trade opened on hidden bearish divergence" ); } else { Print ( "Failed to open Sell: " , obj_Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } } void CloseAll() { for ( int p = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; p >= 0 ; p--) { if ( PositionGetTicket (p) > 0 && PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) == _Symbol && PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) == Magic_Number) { obj_Trade.PositionClose( PositionGetTicket (p)); } } }

We define the "OpenBuy" function to handle opening long positions upon detecting a hidden bullish divergence. We first retrieve the current ask price using SymbolInfoDouble, passing _Symbol and "SYMBOL_ASK". Then, if "SL_Pips" is greater than zero, we calculate the stop loss as "ask_price - SL_Pips * _Point" normalized to "_Digits" with NormalizeDouble; otherwise, set it to zero. Similarly, for take profit, if "TP_Pips" is positive, we compute "ask_price + TP_Pips * _Point" normalized, or zero if disabled. We attempt to open the buy position via "obj_Trade.PositionOpen" passing the symbol, ORDER_TYPE_BUY, "Lot_Size", zero slippage, and the calculated sl and tp; if successful, log a message with "Print", otherwise print the error description from "obj_Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription".

Next, we create the "OpenSell" function for short positions on hidden bearish signals, mirroring the structure: get the bid price with "SymbolInfoDouble" passing "_Symbol" and "SYMBOL_BID", set sl as "bid_price + SL_Pips * _Point" if enabled, tp as "bid_price - TP_Pips * _Point" if set, and use "obj_Trade.PositionOpen" with "ORDER_TYPE_SELL". Log success or failure similarly.

Finally, we implement the "CloseAll" function to close existing trades before new ones, looping backward from the PositionsTotal function minus 1 to zero for safety. For each position, if PositionGetTicket with p returns a valid ticket greater than zero and matches our "_Symbol" via "PositionGetString" with "POSITION_SYMBOL" and "Magic_Number" with "PositionGetInteger" using "POSITION_MAGIC", we close it using "obj_Trade.PositionClose" on the ticket. We now just need to add the functions to close all positions and open the respective ones. Here is how we call them.

CloseAll(); OpenSell();

Upon compilation we get the following outcome.

We can see we can trade the bearish divergence signal. We now need to have a similar logic for the bullish divergence as well. Here is the logic we adapted to achieve that.

int last_low_bar = - 1 , prev_low_bar = - 1 ; for ( int b = 1 ; b < data_size - Swing_Strength; b++) { if (CheckSwingLow(b, low_data)) { if (last_low_bar == - 1 ) { last_low_bar = b; } else { prev_low_bar = b; break ; } } } if (last_low_bar > 0 && time_data[last_low_bar] > Last_Low_Time) { Prev_Low_Price = Last_Low_Price; Prev_Low_Time = Last_Low_Time; Last_Low_Price = low_data[last_low_bar]; Last_Low_Time = time_data[last_low_bar]; Prev_Low_RSI = Last_Low_RSI; Last_Low_RSI = rsi_data[last_low_bar]; string low_type = "L" ; if (Prev_Low_Price > 0.0 ) { low_type = (Last_Low_Price < Prev_Low_Price) ? "LL" : "HL" ; } bool higher_low = Last_Low_Price > Prev_Low_Price; bool lower_rsi_low = Last_Low_RSI < Prev_Low_RSI; int bars_diff = prev_low_bar - last_low_bar; bool hidden_bull_div = false ; double price_angle = 0.0 ; double rsi_angle = 0.0 ; if (Prev_Low_Price > 0.0 && higher_low && lower_rsi_low && bars_diff >= Min_Bars_Between && bars_diff <= Max_Bars_Between) { if (CleanDivergence(Prev_Low_RSI, Last_Low_RSI, prev_low_bar, last_low_bar, rsi_data, false )) { price_angle = CalculateVisualAngle(chart_id, 0 , Prev_Low_Time, Prev_Low_Price, Last_Low_Time, Last_Low_Price); rsi_angle = CalculateVisualAngle(chart_id, rsi_window, Prev_Low_Time, Prev_Low_RSI, Last_Low_Time, Last_Low_RSI); if ((!Use_Price_Slope_Filter || (price_angle >= Price_Min_Slope_Degrees && price_angle <= Price_Max_Slope_Degrees)) && (!Use_RSI_Slope_Filter || (rsi_angle >= RSI_Min_Slope_Degrees && rsi_angle <= RSI_Max_Slope_Degrees))) { hidden_bull_div = true ; CloseAll(); OpenBuy(); string line_name = "DivLine_HiddenBull_" + TimeToString (Last_Low_Time); ObjectCreate (chart_id, line_name, OBJ_TREND , 0 , Prev_Low_Time, Prev_Low_Price, Last_Low_Time, Last_Low_Price); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id, line_name, OBJPROP_COLOR , Bull_Color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id, line_name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , Line_Width); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id, line_name, OBJPROP_STYLE , Line_Style); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id, line_name, OBJPROP_RAY , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id, line_name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); if (rsi_window != - 1 ) { string rsi_line = "DivLine_RSI_HiddenBull_" + TimeToString (Last_Low_Time); ObjectCreate (chart_id, rsi_line, OBJ_TREND , rsi_window, Prev_Low_Time, Prev_Low_RSI, Last_Low_Time, Last_Low_RSI); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id, rsi_line, OBJPROP_COLOR , Bull_Color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id, rsi_line, OBJPROP_WIDTH , Line_Width); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id, rsi_line, OBJPROP_STYLE , Line_Style); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id, rsi_line, OBJPROP_RAY , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id, rsi_line, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); } } } } if (Mark_Swings_On_Price) { string swing_name = "SwingLow_" + TimeToString (Last_Low_Time); if ( ObjectFind (chart_id, swing_name) < 0 ) { string low_label_text = " " + low_type + (hidden_bull_div ? " Hidden Bull Div " + DoubleToString (price_angle, 1 ) + "°" : "" ); ObjectCreate (chart_id, swing_name, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , Last_Low_Time, Last_Low_Price); ObjectSetString (chart_id, swing_name, OBJPROP_TEXT , low_label_text); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id, swing_name, OBJPROP_COLOR , Swing_Low_Color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id, swing_name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id, swing_name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , Font_Size); } } if (Mark_Swings_On_RSI && rsi_window != - 1 ) { string rsi_swing_name = "RSI_SwingLow_" + TimeToString (Last_Low_Time); if ( ObjectFind (chart_id, rsi_swing_name) < 0 ) { string low_label_text_rsi = " " + low_type + (hidden_bull_div ? " Hidden Bull Div " + DoubleToString (rsi_angle, 1 ) + "°" : "" ); ObjectCreate (chart_id, rsi_swing_name, OBJ_TEXT , rsi_window, Last_Low_Time, Last_Low_RSI); ObjectSetString (chart_id, rsi_swing_name, OBJPROP_TEXT , low_label_text_rsi); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id, rsi_swing_name, OBJPROP_COLOR , Swing_Low_Color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id, rsi_swing_name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id, rsi_swing_name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , Font_Size); } } ChartRedraw (chart_id); }

Here, we just used the same logic as we did with the bearish divergence signal, only with inversed conditions. We added comments to make it self-explanatory. Upon compilation, we have the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that we are able to trade the bullish divergences as well. What we now need to do is optimize the profits by adding a trailing stop. We will define a function for that as well. It helps keep the code modular.

void ApplyTrailingStop() { double point = _Point ; for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if ( PositionGetTicket (i) > 0 ) { if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) == _Symbol && PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) == Magic_Number) { double sl = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); double tp = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); double openPrice = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); ulong ticket = PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TICKET ); if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { double newSL = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ) - Trailing_Stop_Pips * point, _Digits ); if (newSL > sl && SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ) - openPrice > Min_Profit_To_Trail_Pips * point) { obj_Trade.PositionModify(ticket, newSL, tp); } } else if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { double newSL = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ) + Trailing_Stop_Pips * point, _Digits ); if (newSL < sl && openPrice - SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ) > Min_Profit_To_Trail_Pips * point) { obj_Trade.PositionModify(ticket, newSL, tp); } } } } } }

We implement the "ApplyTrailingStop" function to dynamically adjust stop losses on open positions once they reach a profitable threshold, helping lock in gains as the market moves favorably. We start by assigning the symbol's point value to "point" using _Point for pip calculations. Then, we loop backward through all positions from the result of the PositionsTotal function minus 1 to zero to safely handle modifications without index shifts.

For each position, if PositionGetTicket passing i returns a valid ticket greater than zero, we verify it belongs to our symbol by calling PositionGetString with "POSITION_SYMBOL" and checking if it equals _Symbol, and matches our identifier via "PositionGetInteger" with "POSITION_MAGIC" against "Magic_Number". We retrieve the current "sl" with PositionGetDouble passing "POSITION_SL", "tp" using "PositionGetDouble" with "POSITION_TP", "openPrice" from "PositionGetDouble" with "POSITION_PRICE_OPEN", and the "ticket" via "PositionGetInteger" with "POSITION_TICKET".

If it's a buy position checked by "PositionGetInteger" with "POSITION_TYPE" equaling "POSITION_TYPE_BUY", we calculate a "newSL" as the current bid obtained from "SymbolInfoDouble" passing "_Symbol" and "SYMBOL_BID", minus "Trailing_Stop_Pips * point", normalized to "_Digits" with "NormalizeDouble". We then test if this "newSL" is greater than the existing "sl" and the profit, calculated as the bid from "SymbolInfoDouble" minus "openPrice", exceeds "Min_Profit_To_Trail_Pips * point"; if so, we update the position using "obj_Trade.PositionModify" with the ticket, new SL, and unchanged TP.

For sell positions where "POSITION_TYPE" equals POSITION_TYPE_SELL from "PositionGetInteger", we compute "newSL" as the ask from "SymbolInfoDouble" passing "_Symbol" and "SYMBOL_ASK", plus "Trailing_Stop_Pips * point", normalized similarly. We check if "newSL" is less than the current "sl" and profit, derived from "openPrice" minus the ask via "SymbolInfoDouble", surpasses the minimum threshold, then modify accordingly with "obj_Trade.PositionModify". This ensures trailing only activates on qualifying trades without affecting others. We can now call the function in our tick event handler to do the heavy lifting.

void OnTick () { if (Enable_Trailing_Stop && PositionsTotal () > 0 ) { ApplyTrailingStop(); } static datetime last_time = 0 ; datetime current_time = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 ); }

We just call the trailing stop function above on every tick if we have positions open and we get the following outcome.

After applying the trailing stop, that is all. We are done. We now need to make sure we delete our chart objects when we remove the expert from the chart to avoid clutter.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (RSI_Handle != INVALID_HANDLE ) { long chart_id = ChartID (); string rsi_name = "RSI(" + IntegerToString (RSI_Period) + ")" ; int rsi_subwin = ChartWindowFind (chart_id, rsi_name); if (rsi_subwin != - 1 ) { ChartIndicatorDelete (chart_id, rsi_subwin, rsi_name); Print ( "RSI indicator removed from chart" ); } IndicatorRelease (RSI_Handle); } ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , "DivLine_" ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , "SwingHigh_" ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , "SwingLow_" ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , "RSI_SwingHigh_" ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , "RSI_SwingLow_" ); Print ( "RSI Hidden Divergence EA deinitialized" ); }

We define the OnDeinit event handler, which accepts a constant integer "reason" parameter indicating the cause of deinitialization, to perform cleanup operations when the Expert Advisor is unloaded from the chart. If "RSI_Handle" is not equal to INVALID_HANDLE, we retrieve the current chart ID using "ChartID" and construct the RSI indicator name by combining "RSI(" with the period converted via the IntegerToString function. We then locate the RSI subwindow with ChartWindowFind passing the chart ID and name; if found (rsi_subwin != -1), we remove the indicator from the chart using ChartIndicatorDelete with the chart ID, subwindow index, and name, logging the removal. Afterward, we release the indicator resources by calling IndicatorRelease with the RSI handle.

Next, we clear all chart objects by invoking the ObjectsDeleteAll function multiple times: first with subwindow 0 and prefix "DivLine_" to delete divergence lines, then "SwingHigh_" for swing high labels, "SwingLow_" for swing low labels, "RSI_SwingHigh_" for RSI high labels, and "RSI_SwingLow_" for RSI low labels. Finally, we log the deinitialization completion with "Print" to confirm the RSI Hidden Divergence EA has been properly shut down. Since we have achieved our objectives, the thing that remains is backtesting the program, and that is handled in the next section.





Backtesting

After thorough backtesting, we have the following results.

Backtest graph:

Backtest report:





Conclusion

In conclusion, we’ve developed a hidden RSI divergence trading system in MQL5 that identifies hidden bullish and bearish divergences through swing high and low points with strength confirmation, validates them using clean checks within bar ranges and tolerance, and filters signals with customizable slope angles on price and RSI lines for improved accuracy. The system executes trades with fixed lots, optional stop loss, and take profit in pips, plus trailing stops for dynamic risk management, and provides visual feedback via colored trend lines and labeled swing points with angle displays on both price and RSI charts.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. Trading carries significant financial risks, and market volatility may result in losses. Thorough backtesting and careful risk management are crucial before deploying this program in live markets.

With this hidden RSI divergence strategy, you’re equipped to trade continuation signals effectively, ready for further optimization in your trading journey. Happy trading!