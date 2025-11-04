Introduction

This article introduces Sequential Bootstrapping, a principled sampling method that addresses concurrency at its source. Rather than correcting for redundancy after sampling, sequential bootstrapping actively prevents it during the sampling process itself. By dynamically adjusting draw probabilities based on temporal overlap, this method constructs bootstrap samples with maximally independent observations.

We will demonstrate how to:

Understand the fundamental limitations of standard bootstrap in financial contexts.

Implement the sequential bootstrap algorithm from first principles.

Validate its effectiveness through Monte Carlo simulations.

Integrate it into a complete financial ML pipeline.

Evaluate performance improvements on real trading strategies.

Prerequisites

This article assumes knowledge of the label concurrency problem in financial ML and triple-barrier labeling techniques which we discussed earlier in this series. A good working knowledge of Python's ML libraries is essential to fully benefit from this article.

All source code pertaining to this series can be found in my

.





Why Bootstrap Works in Traditional Statistics

The bootstrap method, introduced by Bradley Efron in 1979, is one of the most powerful tools in statistical inference. Its elegance lies in its simplicity: to estimate the sampling distribution of a statistic, repeatedly resample your data with replacement and calculate the statistic on each resample.

This works beautifully when data points are Independent and Identically Distributed (IID). Each observation in a medical study, agricultural experiment, or manufacturing quality control sample typically represents an independent event. Blood samples from different patients contain independent information. Crop yields from different plots reflect independent growing conditions.

The 2/3 Rule: A Hidden Feature, Not a Bug

Standard bootstrap has a fascinating mathematical property that most practitioners overlook. When you sample I times with replacement from I observations, you'll see approximately 2/3 of your original observations in each bootstrap sample.

Let's understand why this happens.

A Simple Thought Experiment

Imagine you have 100 balls in a bag, numbered 1 to 100. You're going to:

Pick a ball randomly Write down its number Put it back (this is the key!) Repeat 100 times

Question: After 100 picks, how many different balls did you see at least once?

Your intuition might say "I made 100 picks, so maybe all 100?" But because you replace each ball after picking it, you'll select some balls multiple times while missing others entirely.

The Mathematics

Consider one specific ball - say ball #42.

Each time you pick:

Probability of getting ball #42 = 1/100

Probability of NOT getting ball #42 = 99/100

After 100 picks:

Probability you NEVER picked ball #42 = (99/100)100 ≈ 0.366

This means there's approximately a 63.4% probability that ball #42 was picked at least once.

This pattern holds regardless of scale:

Number of Items Picks Probability Each Item Seen 10 10 (9/10)10 ≈ 0.651 100 100 (99/100)100 ≈ 0.634 1,000 1,000 (999/1000)1000 ≈ 0.632 10,000 10,000 (9999/10000)10000 ≈ 0.632

The fraction converges to 1 - e-1 ≈ 0.632 (where e ≈ 2.71828 is Euler's number).

Why This Number? The Natural Growth Constant

The exact value is 1 - e-1, where e appears because we're dividing our chances into smaller and smaller pieces as I grows larger. This is the same mathematical pattern that governs continuous compound interest.

The Simple Rule to Remember:

When you sample WITH replacement, making as many picks as you have items, you'll see about 63% of the items (roughly 2/3).

This means standard bootstrap naturally leaves about 37% of your data unsampled in each iteration. In traditional statistics, this is perfectly fine—it even helps with variance estimation. But in finance, it interacts disastrously with label concurrency.





Why This Becomes Catastrophic in Finance

The 2/3 rule assumes each observation contains independent information. In financial ML with triple-barrier labeling, this assumption fails spectacularly due to temporal overlap.

Recall the blood sample analogy from Part 3: imagine someone in your laboratory spills blood from each tube into the following nine tubes to their right. Tube 10 contains blood for patient 10, but also blood from patients 1 through 9. Now you're sampling from these contaminated tubes with replacement.

The compounding disaster:

Standard bootstrap samples only ~63% of observations Each sampled observation overlaps temporally with others The effective independent information is far less than 63% Models learn the same patterns multiple times within a single bootstrap sample Variance estimates become unreliable, defeating the purpose of bootstrap

Consider a concrete example from our triple-barrier labels:

Scenario: 100 trading observations over a volatile period

Each trade spans 4 hours on average (triple-barrier exit time)

New trades start every 15 minutes

This creates approximately 16 concurrent trades at any given time

Standard Bootstrap Result:

Draws ~63 observations

Due to overlap, effective unique information ≈ 63/16 ≈ 4 truly independent events

You're training on the equivalent of 4 independent samples, not 63!

This is why models trained with standard bootstrap in financial contexts exhibit:

Artificially low training error (learned the same pattern 16 times)

High variance across bootstrap iterations (randomly got different "copies" of the same events)

Poor out-of-sample performance (actual frequency of patterns is much lower)





Sequential Bootstrap: The Solution

Sequential bootstrapping fundamentally reimagines the sampling process. Instead of drawing observations with equal probability, it dynamically adjusts probabilities to favor observations that add unique information to the current sample.

Conceptual Foundation

The core insight: each observation's value to a bootstrap sample depends on what's already been selected.

If the sample already contains observations covering Monday 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, another observation from Monday 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM adds relatively little new information. An observation from Tuesday afternoon, however, is highly valuable.

Sequential bootstrap implements this intuition through three steps repeated for each draw:

Assess Current State: Determine which time periods are already represented in the sample Calculate Uniqueness: For each remaining observation, calculate how much unique information it would add Adjust Probabilities: Draw the next observation with probability proportional to its uniqueness

Mathematical Formulation

Let's formalize this intuition. Consider a set of labels {y[i]} i=1,2,3, where:

label y[1] is a function of return r[0,3]

is a function of return label y[2] is a function of return r[2,4]

is a function of return label y[3] is a function of return r[4,6]

The rows of the matrix correspond to the index of returns which were used to label our data set and columns correspond to samples. The outcomes’ overlaps are characterized by the indicator matrix below:

Time Obs 1 Obs 2 Obs 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 0 0 3 1 1 0 4 0 1 0 5 0 0 1 6 0 0 1

The average uniqueness ū[i] is calculated as:

ū[i] = (1/L[i]) × Σ(t ∈ T[i]) [1 / c[t]]

Where:

L[i] = number of time periods observation i spans

= number of time periods observation i spans T[i] = set of time periods where observation i is active

= set of time periods where observation i is active c[t] = count of observations active at time t, including all observations already in the sample plus the candidate observation i



The draw probability for observation i is then:

P(select i) = ū[i] / Σ(j ∈ candidates) ū[j]

This ensures:

Observations with no overlap receive the highest probability

Observations heavily overlapping with the sample receive the lowest probability

Probabilities always sum to 1 (valid probability distribution)

A Worked Numerical Example

Let's walk through the an example using the indicator matrix above.

Step 1: First Draw

Initially, no observations have been selected, so all have equal probability:

P(Obs 1) = P(Obs 2) = P(Obs 3) = 1/3 ≈ 33.3%

Result: Observation 2 is randomly selected

Current Sample: φ¹ = {2}

Step 2: Second Draw - Calculate Uniqueness

Now we must calculate uniqueness for each observation given that Observation 2 is in our sample.

Observation 1:

Active at times: {1, 2, 3}

Time 1: c[1] = 1 (only Obs 1), uniqueness = 1/1 = 1.0

Time 2: c[2] = 1 (only Obs 1), uniqueness = 1/1 = 1.0

Time 3: c[3] = 2 (Obs 1 + Obs 2), uniqueness = 1/2 = 0.5

Average uniqueness: (1.0 + 1.0 + 0.5)/3 = 2.5/3 = 5/6 ≈ 0.833

Observation 2:

Active at times: {3, 4}

Time 3: c[3] = 2 (Obs 2 + itself), uniqueness = 1/2 = 0.5

Time 4: c[4] = 1 (only Obs 2), uniqueness = 1/1 = 1.0

Average uniqueness: (0.5 + 1.0)/2 = 1.5/2 = 3/6 = 0.5

Observation 3:

Active at times: {5, 6}

Time 5: c[5] = 1 (only Obs 3), uniqueness = 1/1 = 1.0

Time 6: c[6] = 1 (only Obs 3), uniqueness = 1/1 = 1.0

Average uniqueness: (1.0 + 1.0)/2 = 2.0/2 = 6/6 = 1.0

Calculate Probabilities:

Sum of uniqueness: 5/6 + 3/6 + 6/6 = 14/6

P(Obs 1) = (5/6) / (14/6) = 5/14 ≈ 35.7%

P(Obs 2) = (3/6) / (14/6) = 3/14 ≈ 21.4% ← lowest (already selected)

P(Obs 3) = (6/6) / (14/6) = 6/14 ≈ 42.9% ← highest (no overlap)

Result: Observation 3 is selected

Current Sample: φ² = {2, 3}

Step 3: Third Draw - Calculate Uniqueness

The overlap structure hasn't changed (Obs 2 and 3 still don't overlap), so probabilities remain identical:

P(Obs 1) = 5/14 ≈ 35.7%

P(Obs 2) = 3/14 ≈ 21.4%

P(Obs 3) = 6/14 ≈ 42.9%

Complete Probability Summary:

Draw Observation 1 Observation 2 Observation 3 Selected 1 1/3 (33.3%) 1/3 (33.3%) 1/3 (33.3%) 2 2 5/14 (35.7%) 3/14 (21.4%) 6/14 (42.9%) 3 3 5/14 (35.7%) 3/14 (21.4%) 6/14 (42.9%) ?

Key Observations from This Example

Lowest probability goes to previously selected observations (Observation 2 drops from 33.3% to 21.4%) Highest probability goes to observations with zero overlap (Observation 3 jumps to 42.9%) Partial overlap receives intermediate weighting (Observation 1 rises slightly to 35.7%) The method successfully discourages redundancy while allowing sample diversity





Implementation

Core Algorithm

The implementation requires two key functions: one to calculate the indicator matrix, and one to perform the sequential sampling.

Function 1: Indicator Matrix Construction

def get_ind_matrix(bar_index, t1): """ Build an indicator matrix showing which observations are active at each time. :param bar_index: (pd.Index) Complete time index (all bars) :param t1: (pd.Series) End time for each observation (index = start time, value = end time) :return: (pd.DataFrame) Indicator matrix where ind_matrix[t, i] = 1 if obs i is active at time t """ ind_matrix = pd.DataFrame( 0 , index=bar_index, columns= range (t1.shape[ 0 ])) for i, (t_in, t_out) in enumerate (t1.items()): ind_matrix.loc[t_in:t_out, i] = 1.0 return ind_matrix

Function 2: Average Uniqueness Calculation

def get_avg_uniqueness(ind_matrix): """ Calculate average uniqueness for each observation. Average uniqueness of observation i = mean of (1/c[t]) across all times t where i is active, where c[t] is the number of observations active at time t. :param ind_matrix: (pd.DataFrame) Indicator matrix from get_ind_matrix :return: (pd.Series) Average uniqueness for each observation """ concurrency = ind_matrix. sum (axis= 1 ) uniqueness = ind_matrix.div(concurrency, axis= 0 ) avg_uniqueness = uniqueness[uniqueness > 0 ].mean(axis= 0 ) return avg_uniqueness

Function 3: Sequential Bootstrap Sampler

def seq_bootstrap(ind_matrix, sample_length= None ): """ Generate a bootstrap sample using sequential bootstrap method. :param ind_matrix: (pd.DataFrame) Indicator matrix from get_ind_matrix :param sample_length: (int) Length of bootstrap sample. If None, uses len(ind_matrix.columns) :return: (list) Indices of selected observations """ if sample_length is None : sample_length = ind_matrix.shape[ 1 ] phi = [] while len (phi) < sample_length: avg_u = pd.Series(dtype= float ) for i in ind_matrix.columns: ind_matrix_temp = ind_matrix[phi + [i]] avg_u.loc[i] = get_avg_uniqueness(ind_matrix_temp).iloc[- 1 ] prob = avg_u / avg_u. sum () selected = np.random.choice(ind_matrix.columns, p=prob) phi.append(selected) return phi

Computational Efficiency Considerations

The implementation above is conceptually clear but computationally expensive for large datasets. Each iteration recalculates uniqueness for all remaining observations, leading to O(n³) complexity.

For production systems, several optimizations are critical:

Incremental Updates: Instead of recalculating the entire indicator matrix, maintain a running concurrency count that updates when observations are added to the sample. Precomputation: Calculate pairwise overlaps once at the start, then use simple lookups during sampling. Parallelization: Multiple bootstrap samples can be generated independently in parallel. Sparse Matrix Operations: Financial time series often have limited concurrency; use sparse matrices to exploit this structure.

Expected Results

Figure 1 plots the histogram of the uniqueness from standard bootstrapped samples (left) and the sequentially bootstrapped samples (right). The median of the average uniqueness for the standard method is 0.6, and the median of the average uniqueness for the sequential method is 0.7. An ANOVA test on the difference of means returns a vanishingly small probability. Statistically speaking, samples from the sequential bootstrap method have an expected uniqueness that exceeds that of the standard bootstrap method, at any reasonable confidence level. See the attached bootstrap_mc.py if you are interested in performing a Monte Carlo simulation of your own.

Figure 1: Monte Carlo experiment of standard vs. sequential bootstraps





Optimized Implementation

This section explains why the optimized implementation (flattened indices + Numba-accelerated sampling) is superior to the standard indicator matrix approach, and why each function in the implementation was chosen. Empirical memory and complexity comparisons referenced in the article support these claims.

Step 1: get_active_indices — sparse mapping vs dense indicator matrix

Purpose: convert event start/end times into per-sample lists of bar indices the sample covers.

Why it’s superior: it stores only non-zero entries (the exact bar indices each sample touches) instead of allocating an n × T dense matrix. This reduces memory from O(n·T) to O(sum of event lengths), which is often near-linear in n for realistic sparsity patterns.

Practical advantage: drastically reduced memory footprint and better cache behavior when scanning sample coverage; these gains produce the compression ratios and memory reductions reported in the optimized analysis.

def get_active_indices(samples_info_sets, price_bars_index): """ Build an indicator mapping from each sample to the bar indices it influences. Args: samples_info_sets (pd.Series): Triple-barrier events (t1) returned by labeling.get_events. Index: start times (t0) as pd.DatetimeIndex. Values: end times (t1) as pd.Timestamp (or NaT for open events). price_bars_index (pd.DatetimeIndex or array-like): Sorted bar timestamps (pd.DatetimeIndex or array-like). Will be converted to np.int64 timestamps for internal processing. Returns: dict: Standard Python dictionary mapping sample_id (int) to a numpy.ndarray of bar indices (dtype=int64). Example: {0: array([0,1,2], dtype=int64), 1: array([], dtype=int64), ...} """ t0 = samples_info_sets.index t1 = samples_info_sets.values n = len (samples_info_sets) active_indices = {} starts = np.searchsorted(price_bars_index, t0, side= "left" ) ends = np.searchsorted(price_bars_index, t1, side= "right" ) for sample_id in range (n): s = starts[sample_id] e = ends[sample_id] if e > s: active_indices[sample_id] = np.arange(s, e, dtype= int ) else : active_indices[sample_id] = np.empty( 0 , dtype= int ) return active_indices

Step 2: pack_active_indices — contiguous flattened layout for throughput

Purpose: convert dict/list-of-arrays into flat_indices, offsets, lengths, and sample_ids.

Why it’s superior: contiguous arrays remove Python-object overhead and enable tight, linear memory scans. Offsets provide O(1) access to each sample’s slice without per-iteration list indexing. This ragged-to-flat pattern is required for efficient Numba/JIT loops.

Practical advantage: Numba can iterate over memory sequentially, which improves CPU prefetching and reduces interpreter overhead compared to repeated Python-level operations or per-sample array objects.

def pack_active_indices(active_indices): """ Convert dict/list-of-arrays active_indices into flattened arrays and offsets. Args: active_indices (dict or list): mapping sample_id -> 1D ndarray of bar indices Returns: flat_indices (ndarray int64): concatenated bar indices for all samples offsets (ndarray int64): start index in flat_indices for each sample (len = n+1) lengths (ndarray int64): number of indices per sample (len = n) sample_ids (list): list of sample ids in the order used to pack data """ if isinstance (active_indices, dict ): sample_ids = list (active_indices.keys()) values = [active_indices[sid] for sid in sample_ids] else : sample_ids = list ( range ( len (active_indices))) values = list (active_indices) lengths = np.array([v.size for v in values], dtype=np.int64) offsets = np.empty( len (values) + 1 , dtype=np.int64) offsets[ 0 ] = 0 offsets[ 1 :] = np.cumsum(lengths) total = int (offsets[- 1 ]) if total == 0 : flat_indices = np.empty( 0 , dtype=np.int64) else : flat_indices = np.empty(total, dtype=np.int64) pos = 0 for v in values: l = v.size if l: flat_indices[pos : pos + l] = v pos += l return flat_indices, offsets, lengths, sample_ids

Step 3: _compute_scores_flat / _normalize_to_prob — local, incremental scoring

Purpose: compute per-sample scores using the formula score = (1 / (1 + concurrency)).mean() , then normalize to a probability vector.

Why it’s superior: scoring uses only the bars a sample actually covers (via its slice in flat_indices) and the current concurrency counts. Per-sample cost is proportional to its event length k , not the full time horizon T , producing O(n·k) work per full pass instead of O(n·T).

Practical advantage: numeric stability through an eps floor and deterministic normalization prevents zero-sum cases and keeps the sampling distribution robust as concurrency increases.

@njit def _compute_scores_flat(flat_indices, offsets, lengths, concurrency): """ Compute average uniqueness for each sample using flattened indices. This follows de Prado's approach: for each bar in a sample, compute uniqueness as 1/(c+1), then average across all bars in that sample. Args: flat_indices (ndarray int64): concatenated indices offsets (ndarray int64): start positions (len = n+1) lengths (ndarray int64): counts per sample concurrency (ndarray int64): current concurrency counts per bar Returns: scores (ndarray float64): average uniqueness per sample """ n = offsets.shape[ 0 ] - 1 scores = np.empty(n, dtype=np.float64) for i in range (n): s = offsets[i] e = offsets[i + 1 ] length = lengths[i] if length == 0 : scores[i] = 0.0 else : sum_uniqueness = 0.0 for k in range (s, e): bar = flat_indices[k] c = concurrency[bar] uniqueness = 1.0 / (c + 1.0 ) sum_uniqueness += uniqueness avg_uniqueness = sum_uniqueness / length scores[i] = avg_uniqueness return scores

@njit def _normalize_to_prob(scores): """ Normalize non-negative scores to a probability vector. If all zero, return uniform. """ n = scores.shape[ 0 ] total = 0.0 for i in range (n): total += scores[i] prob = np.empty(n, dtype=np.float64) if total == 0.0 : uni = 1.0 / n for i in range (n): prob[i] = uni else : for i in range (n): prob[i] = scores[i] / total return prob

Step 4: _increment_concurrency_flat — in-place updates to concurrency

Purpose: increment concurrency[bar] for each bar covered by the chosen sample.

Why it’s superior: updates only the affected bars rather than re-scanning or re-aggregating large arrays. A dense-matrix approach might force re-computation of many rows' sums or creation of temporary structures; here updates are localized and O(k).

Practical advantage: cheap incremental updates let the sampler adapt online after each draw without expensive global re-computations, making many bootstrap draws efficient.

@njit def _increment_concurrency_flat(flat_indices, offsets, chosen, concurrency): """ Increment concurrency for the bars covered by sample `chosen`. """ s = offsets[chosen] e = offsets[chosen + 1 ] for k in range (s, e): bar = flat_indices[k] concurrency[bar] += 1

Step 5: _seq_bootstrap_loop and seq_bootstrap_optimized — full Numba acceleration with reproducible RNG

Purpose: perform the full sequential-bootstrap loop inside Numba using pre-drawn uniforms from Python for reproducible random number generator (RNG) and the flattened layout for memory efficiency.

Why it’s superior:

Eliminates Python-per-iteration overhead: scoring, CDF selection, and concurrency updates run inside a jitted function, removing costly interpreter context switches that dominate at scale.

Preserves reproducibility: RNG is managed in Python (NumPy RandomState) and uniforms are passed into the jitted loop, combining reproducible seeding with high-speed inner loops.

Enables O(n·k) time with small constant factors, compared to the standard algorithm’s repeated indicator-matrix re-computations and potential O(n²) or worse scanning patterns.

Practical advantage: the flattened layout together with full JIT produces large speed and memory improvements, enabling sequential bootstrap for tens or hundreds of thousands of samples in production workflows.

@njit def _choose_index_from_cdf(prob, u): """ Convert a uniform random number u in [0,1) to an index using the cumulative distribution. This avoids calling numpy.choice inside numba and is efficient. """ n = prob.shape[ 0 ] cum = 0.0 for i in range (n): cum += prob[i] if u < cum: return i return n - 1

@njit def _seq_bootstrap_loop(flat_indices, offsets, lengths, concurrency, uniforms): """ Njitted sequential bootstrap loop. Args: flat_indices, offsets, lengths: flattened index layout concurrency (ndarray int64): initial concurrency vector (will be mutated) uniforms (ndarray float64): pre-drawn uniform random numbers in [0,1), length = sample_length Returns: chosen_indices (ndarray int64): sequence of chosen sample indices (positions in packed order) """ sample_length = uniforms.shape[ 0 ] chosen_indices = np.empty(sample_length, dtype=np.int64) for it in range (sample_length): scores = _compute_scores_flat(flat_indices, offsets, lengths, concurrency) prob = _normalize_to_prob(scores) u = uniforms[it] idx = _choose_index_from_cdf(prob, u) chosen_indices[it] = idx _increment_concurrency_flat(flat_indices, offsets, idx, concurrency) return chosen_indices

def seq_bootstrap_optimized(active_indices, sample_length= None , random_seed= None ): """ End-to-end sequential bootstrap using flattened arrays + Numba. Implements the sequential bootstrap as described in de Prado's "Advances in Financial Machine Learning" Chapter 4: average uniqueness per sample where uniqueness per bar is 1/(concurrency+1). Args: active_indices (dict or list): mapping sample id -> ndarray of bar indices sample_length (int or None): requested number of draws; defaults to number of samples random_seed (int, RandomState, or None): seed controlling the pre-drawn uniforms Returns: phi (list): list of chosen original sample ids (length = sample_length) """ flat_indices, offsets, lengths, sample_ids = pack_active_indices(active_indices) n_samples = offsets.shape[ 0 ] - 1 if sample_length is None : sample_length = n_samples if flat_indices.size == 0 : T = 0 else : T = int (flat_indices. max ()) + 1 concurrency = np.zeros(T, dtype=np.int64) if random_seed is None : rng = np.random.RandomState() elif isinstance (random_seed, np.random.RandomState): rng = random_seed else : try : rng = np.random.RandomState( int (random_seed)) except (ValueError, TypeError): rng = np.random.RandomState() uniforms = rng.random_sample(sample_length).astype(np.float64) chosen_packed = _seq_bootstrap_loop(flat_indices, offsets, lengths, concurrency, uniforms) phi = [sample_ids[ int (i)] for i in chosen_packed.tolist()] return phi

Complexity and deployment implications

Memory: optimized approach reduces growth from quadratic to near-linear in n , turning previously infeasible problem sizes into manageable ones.

, turning previously infeasible problem sizes into manageable ones. Time: per-draw cost becomes proportional to average event length k , not the full time grid T . Per-draw complexity is O(n·k) , giving total complexity of O(n²·k) for producing n samples. This is still far better than the O(n³) or worse achieved by naive indicator matrix approaches when k << n.

, not the full time grid . Per-draw complexity is , giving total complexity of O(n²·k) for producing n samples. This is still far better than the O(n³) or worse achieved by naive indicator matrix approaches when k << n. Engineering: the flattened + njit pattern supports further optimizations (use int32 for indices when safe, parallelize sampling, precompute repeated score terms) and integrates cleanly with a pipeline that flows from labeling.get_events into the optimized sampler.

Memory Efficiency Analysis: Optimized vs Standard Indicator Matrix Implementation

Memory Footprint Comparison

The memory consumption data reveals dramatic differences between the standard and optimized implementations:

Sample Size Standard Optimized Memory Reduction Compression Ratio 500 7.19 MB 0.02 MB 99.7% 359:1 1,000 23.75 MB 0.04 MB 99.8% 594:1 2,000 93.65 MB 0.07 MB 99.9% 1,338:1 4,000 412.23 MB 0.14 MB 99.97% 2,944:1 8,000 1,237.82 MB 0.28 MB 99.98% 4,421:1





Mathematical Analysis of Growth Patterns

Standard Implementation (Quadratic Growth)

The standard implementation exhibits O(n²) memory complexity:

Memory(n) ≈ 0.0000188 × n² (MB)

At n=8,000: Predicted = 1,203 MB vs Actual = 1,238 MB (97% accuracy)

Doubling samples: 4x memory increase (consistent with quadratic growth)

Optimized Implementation (Linear Growth)

The optimized implementation shows O(n) memory complexity:

Memory(n) ≈ 0.000035 × n (MB)

At n=8,000: Predicted = 0.28 MB vs Actual = 0.28 MB (exact match)

Doubling samples: 2x memory increase (consistent with linear growth)





Practical Implications for Financial ML

Scalability Limits

Standard Implementation

n=50,000: ~47 GB (impractical)

n=100,000: ~188 GB (impossible)

Maximum feasible: ~15,000 samples

Optimized Implementation

n=50,000: ~1.75 MB (trivial)

n=100,000: ~3.5 MB (easily handled)

Maximum feasible: Millions of samples

Real-World Deployment Scenarios

scenarios = { "Intraday Trading" : { "samples" : 50_000 , "standard_memory" : "47 GB" , "optimized_memory" : "1.75 MB" , "feasible" : "Only with optimized" }, "Multi-Asset Portfolio" : { "samples" : 200_000 , "standard_memory" : "752 GB" , "optimized_memory" : "7 MB" , "feasible" : "Only with optimized" }, "Research Backtesting" : { "samples" : 1_000_000 , "standard_memory" : "18.8 TB" , "optimized_memory" : "35 MB" , "feasible" : "Only with optimized" } }





Technical Architecture Insights

Why the Dramatic Difference?

Standard Implementation (get_ind_matrix):

ind_matrix = np.zeros(( len (bar_index), len (label_endtime)), dtype=np.int8) for sample_num, label_array in enumerate (tokenized_endtimes): ind_mat[label_index:label_endtime+ 1 , sample_num] = 1

Optimized Implementation (precompute_active_indices):

active_indices = {} for sample_id in range (n_samples): mask = (price_bars_array >= t0) & (price_bars_array <= t1) indices = np.where(mask)[ 0 ] active_indices[sample_id] = indices

Memory Efficiency Gains

The compression ratio improves with sample size because:

Sparsity increases - Each sample affects only a small fraction of total bars Fixed overhead - Dictionary structure has minimal base memory cost Efficient storage - Integer arrays instead of full matrices





Performance Impact on Sequential Bootstrapping

Algorithmic Complexity Comparison

def seq_bootstrap_standard(ind_mat): for i in range (n_samples): avg_unique = _bootstrap_loop_run(ind_mat, prev_concurrency) def seq_bootstrap_optimized(active_indices): for i in range (n_samples): prob = _seq_bootstrap_loop(flat_indices, offsets, lengths, concurrency, uniforms)

Based on the memory patterns, we can extrapolate time performance:

Operation n=1,000 n=8,000 Scaling Factor Memory Allocation 23.75 MB → 0.04 MB 1,238 MB → 0.28 MB 4,421x better Matrix Operations O(1M) elements O(64M) elements 64x slower (standard) Cache Efficiency Poor (large matrices) Excellent (small arrays) Significant advantage





Building an Ensemble: SequentiallyBootstrappedBaggingClassifier

Now that we have an optimized sequential bootstrap sampler, we can integrate it into a complete machine learning ensemble. The SequentiallyBootstrappedBaggingClassifier combines the temporal-awareness of sequential bootstrapping with the variance-reduction power of ensemble methods.

Why Bagging Works—And Why It Needs Sequential Bootstrap

Bootstrap Aggregating (Bagging) is one of the most effective ensemble methods in machine learning. The core idea is elegant:

Generate multiple bootstrap samples from your training data Train a separate model on each sample Aggregate predictions through voting (classification) or averaging (regression)

This works beautifully when samples are independent. Each bootstrap sample provides a slightly different "view" of the data, and aggregating across these views reduces variance without increasing bias.

But in financial ML with overlapping labels, standard bagging fails catastrophically.

Each bootstrap sample inadvertently includes many copies of the same temporal patterns due to label concurrency. The ensemble learns the same patterns multiple times, leading to:

Overconfident predictions – Models have seen the same pattern 10+ times and believe it's highly reliable

Underestimated variance – Different bootstrap samples aren't truly independent

Poor generalization – The true frequency of patterns is much lower than the training data suggests

Sequential bootstrapping solves this by ensuring each bootstrap sample maximizes temporal independence, giving the ensemble genuinely diverse training sets.

Architecture Overview

The SequentiallyBootstrappedBaggingClassifier extends scikit-learn's BaggingClassifier with three key modifications:

Sequential sampling – Uses seq_bootstrap_optimized instead of uniform random sampling Temporal metadata tracking – Maintains samples_info_sets (label start/end times) and price_bars_index Active indices precomputation – Builds sparse index mapping once, reuses across all estimators





Implementation Walkthrough

Step 1: Initialization and Metadata

def __init__( self, samples_info_sets, price_bars_index, estimator= None , n_estimators= 10 , max_samples= 1.0 , max_features= 1.0 , bootstrap_features= False , oob_score= False , warm_start= False , n_jobs= None , random_state= None , verbose= 0 , ):

The classifier requires temporal metadata that standard bagging doesn't need:

Key parameters explained:

samples_info_sets (pd.Series) : Index contains label start times ( t 0 ), values contain label end times ( t 1 ). This captures the temporal span of each observation's label.

: Index contains label start times ( ), values contain label end times ( ). This captures the temporal span of each observation's label. price_bars_index (pd.DatetimeIndex) : Timestamps of all price bars used to construct labels. Required to map temporal spans to bar indices.

: Timestamps of all price bars used to construct labels. Required to map temporal spans to bar indices. estimator : Base classifier (defaults to DecisionTreeClassifier ). Each ensemble member is a clone of this estimator.

). Each ensemble member is a clone of this estimator. n_estimators : Number of models in the ensemble. More estimators = smoother predictions but longer training.

: Number of models in the ensemble. More estimators = smoother predictions but longer training. max_samples : Bootstrap sample size. If float in (0,1], it's a fraction of training size; if int , it's the exact count.

: Bootstrap sample size. If float in (0,1], it's a fraction of training size; if , it's the exact count. bootstrap_features : Whether to also subsample features (increases diversity but may weaken individual models).

Step 2: Active Indices Computation

Before sampling, we precompute the sparse index mapping once:

def _fit(self, X, y, max_samples= None , sample_weight= None ): if self.active_indices_ is None : self.active_indices_ = get_active_indices( self.samples_info_sets, self.price_bars_index )

Why precompute? Computing active indices is O(n) and deterministic—it depends only on label timestamps, not on any randomness. Computing it once and reusing saves time when training many estimators.

Memory efficiency: As shown in the memory analysis section, active_indices_ uses O(n·k) memory where k is average label length, compared to O(n²) for a dense indicator matrix. For 8,000 samples, this means 0.28 MB vs 1,238 MB—a 4,421:1 compression ratio.

Step 3: Custom Bootstrap Sample Generation

The key innovation: replacing uniform random sampling with sequential bootstrap:

def _generate_bagging_indices( random_state, bootstrap_features, n_features, max_features, max_samples, active_indices ): """Randomly draw feature and sample indices.""" random_state_obj = check_random_state(random_state) if isinstance (max_samples, numbers.Integral): sample_indices = seq_bootstrap( active_indices, sample_length=max_samples, random_seed=random_state_obj ) elif isinstance (max_samples, numbers.Real): n_samples = int ( round (max_samples * len (active_indices))) sample_indices = seq_bootstrap( active_indices, sample_length=n_samples, random_seed=random_state_obj ) else : sample_indices = seq_bootstrap( active_indices, sample_length= None , random_seed=random_state_obj ) if bootstrap_features: if isinstance (max_features, numbers.Integral): n_feat = max_features elif isinstance (max_features, numbers.Real): n_feat = int ( round (max_features * n_features)) else : raise ValueError( "max_features must be int or float when bootstrap_features=True" ) feature_indices = _generate_random_features( random_state_obj, bootstrap_features, n_features, n_feat ) else : feature_indices = None return sample_indices, feature_indices

Critical insight: We use sequential bootstrap for samples (temporal dimension) but standard random sampling for features (if bootstrap_features=True). This is correct because:

Temporal overlap occurs across observations (rows), not features (columns)

Feature correlation is orthogonal to temporal concurrency

Standard feature bagging increases diversity without temporal issues

Step 4: Parallel Estimator Training

Training multiple estimators is embarrassingly parallel—each can be trained independently:

def _parallel_build_estimators( n_estimators, ensemble, X, y, active_indices, sample_weight, seeds, total_n_estimators, verbose ): """Private function used to build a batch of estimators within a job.""" n_samples, n_features = X.shape max_samples = ensemble._max_samples max_features = ensemble.max_features bootstrap_features = ensemble.bootstrap_features support_sample_weight = has_fit_parameter(ensemble.estimator_, "sample_weight" ) estimators = [] estimators_samples = [] estimators_features = [] for i in range (n_estimators): if verbose > 1 : print ( "Building estimator %d of %d for this parallel run (total %d)..." % (i + 1 , n_estimators, total_n_estimators) ) random_state = seeds[i] estimator = ensemble._make_estimator(append= False , random_state=random_state) sample_indices, feature_indices = _generate_bagging_indices( random_state, bootstrap_features, n_features, max_features, max_samples, active_indices ) if support_sample_weight and sample_weight is not None : curr_sample_weight = sample_weight[sample_indices] else : curr_sample_weight = None if bootstrap_features: estimators_features.append(feature_indices) else : estimators_features.append( None ) estimators_samples.append(sample_indices) if bootstrap_features: X_ = X[sample_indices][:, feature_indices] else : X_ = X[sample_indices] y_ = y[sample_indices] estimator.fit(X_, y_, sample_weight=curr_sample_weight) estimators.append(estimator) return estimators, estimators_features, estimators_samples

Parallel efficiency: When n_jobs=-1 , the implementation uses all CPU cores. Training 100 estimators on 8 cores means ~12 estimators per core, processed simultaneously. This provides near-linear speedup for large ensembles.

Step 5: Out-of-Bag (OOB) Scoring

One of bagging's most valuable features is built-in validation through OOB samples:

def _set_oob_score(self, X, y): """Compute out-of-bag score""" if not hasattr (self, "n_classes_" ): self.classes_ = np.unique(y) self.n_classes_ = len (self.classes_) n_samples = y.shape[ 0 ] n_classes = self.n_classes_ predictions = np.zeros((n_samples, n_classes)) for estimator, samples, features in zip ( self.estimators_, self._estimators_samples, self.estimators_features_ ): mask = ~indices_to_mask(samples, n_samples) if np. any (mask): X_oob = X[mask] if features is not None : X_oob = X_oob[:, features] predictions[mask] += estimator.predict_proba(X_oob) denominator = np. sum (predictions != 0 , axis= 1 ) denominator[denominator == 0 ] = 1 predictions /= denominator[:, np.newaxis] oob_decision_function = predictions oob_prediction = np.argmax(predictions, axis= 1 ) if n_classes == 2 : oob_prediction = oob_prediction.astype(np.int64) self.oob_decision_function_ = oob_decision_function self.oob_prediction_ = oob_prediction self.oob_score_ = accuracy_score(y, oob_prediction)

Why OOB matters in financial ML:

No data waste: Every sample serves double duty—training some estimators, validating others

Honest estimates: OOB score approximates cross-validation without the computational cost

Early stopping signal: Monitor OOB score during training to detect overfitting

Temporal safety: With sequential bootstrap, OOB samples are truly independent temporally

Step 6: Class Extension

We bring it all together by creating the classes SequentiallyBootstrappedBaseBagging, SequentiallyBootstrappedBaggingClassifier and SequentiallyBootstrappedBaggingRegressor, which can be found in sb_bagging.py.

Complete Usage Example

import pandas as pd import numpy as np from sklearn.tree import DecisionTreeClassifier from sklearn.metrics import classification_report clf = SequentiallyBootstrappedBaggingClassifier( samples_info_sets=samples_info_sets, price_bars_index=price_bars.index, estimator=DecisionTreeClassifier( max_depth= 6 , min_samples_leaf= 50 ), n_estimators= 100 , max_samples= 0.5 , bootstrap_features= True , max_features= 0.7 , oob_score= True , n_jobs=- 1 , random_state= 42 , verbose= 1 ) clf.fit(X_train, y_train) print ( f"OOB Score: {clf.oob_score_:.4f}" ) y_pred = clf.predict(X_test) y_proba = clf.predict_proba(X_test) print (classification_report(y_test, y_pred)) print ( f"Number of estimators: { len (clf.estimators_)} " ) print ( f"Average sample size: {np.mean([ len (s) for s in clf.estimators_samples_]):.0f} " )

Parameter Tuning Guidelines

n_estimators (Number of Models)

Small datasets (<1,000 samples): 50-100 estimators

Medium datasets (1,000-10,000): 100-200 estimators

Large datasets (>10,000): 200-500 estimators

Rule of thumb: More is better until OOB score plateaus (monitor during training)

max_samples (Bootstrap Sample Size)

High concurrency (>10 overlaps/bar): Use smaller samples (0.3-0.5) to maximize diversity

Low concurrency (<5 overlaps/bar): Can use larger samples (0.6-0.8) safely

Trade-off: Smaller samples → more diversity but weaker individual models

Enable when: High feature count (>50), features are correlated, seeking maximum diversity

Disable when: Few features (<20), each feature is critical, interpretability matters

Recommended max_features: 0.5-0.7 when enabled (too low weakens individual models)

(Feature Subsampling)

Comparison: Standard vs Sequential Bootstrap Bagging

Let's see the performance difference on a real trading strategy:

from sklearn.ensemble import BaggingClassifier standard_clf = BaggingClassifier( estimator=DecisionTreeClassifier(max_depth= 6 ), n_estimators= 100 , max_samples= 0.5 , oob_score= True , random_state= 42 ) sequential_clf = SequentiallyBootstrappedBaggingClassifier( samples_info_sets=samples_info_sets, price_bars_index=price_bars.index, estimator=DecisionTreeClassifier(max_depth= 6 ), n_estimators= 100 , max_samples= 0.5 , oob_score= True , random_state= 42 ) standard_clf.fit(X_train, y_train) sequential_clf.fit(X_train, y_train) print ( "Standard Bagging:" ) print ( f" OOB Score: {standard_clf.oob_score_:.4f}" ) print ( f" Test Accuracy: {standard_clf.score(X_test, y_test):.4f}" ) print ( "

Sequential Bootstrap Bagging:" ) print ( f" OOB Score: {sequential_clf.oob_score_:.4f}" ) print ( f" Test Accuracy: {sequential_clf.score(X_test, y_test):.4f}" )

Typical results on financial data with high concurrency:

Metric Standard Bagging Sequential Bagging Improvement OOB-Test Gap 0.124 0.013 -89.5%





Integration with Cross-Validation

While OOB scoring is convenient, proper evaluation requires purged cross-validation to prevent temporal leakage:

from mlfinlab.cross_validation import PurgedKFold cv = PurgedKFold( n_splits= 5 , samples_info_sets=samples_info_sets, pct_embargo= 0.01 )

Important: Even with sequential bootstrap sampling within each estimator, you still need purged CV to evaluate the ensemble properly. Sequential bootstrap handles intra-estimator overlap; purged CV handles inter-fold temporal leakage.

We must implement our own cross-validation methods to accommodate our sequentially bootstrapped bagging models. The function below provides a comprehensive of analysis of what occurs in each fold and is necessary for deeper analysis of the temporal dependencies of your data.

def analyze_cross_val_scores( classifier: ClassifierMixin, X: pd.DataFrame, y: pd.Series, cv_gen: BaseCrossValidator, sample_weight_train: np.ndarray = None , sample_weight_score: np.ndarray = None , ): """ Advances in Financial Machine Learning, Snippet 7.4, page 110. Using the PurgedKFold Class. Function to run a cross-validation evaluation of the classifier using sample weights and a custom CV generator. Scores are computed using accuracy_score, probability_weighted_accuracy, log_loss and f1_score. Note: This function is different to the book in that it requires the user to pass through a CV object. The book will accept a None value as a default and then resort to using PurgedCV, this also meant that extra arguments had to be passed to the function. To correct this we have removed the default and require the user to pass a CV object to the function. Example: .. code-block:: python cv_gen = PurgedKFold(n_splits=n_splits, t1=t1, pct_embargo=pct_embargo) scores_array = ml_cross_val_scores_all(classifier, X, y, cv_gen, sample_weight_train=sample_train, sample_weight_score=sample_score, scoring=accuracy_score) :param classifier: (BaseEstimator) A scikit-learn Classifier object instance. :param X: (pd.DataFrame) The dataset of records to evaluate. :param y: (pd.Series) The labels corresponding to the X dataset. :param cv_gen: (BaseCrossValidator) Cross Validation generator object instance. :param sample_weight_train: (np.array) Sample weights used to train the model for each record in the dataset. :param sample_weight_score: (np.array) Sample weights used to evaluate the model quality. :return: tuple(dict, pd.DataFrame, dict) The computed scores, a data frame of mean and std. deviation, and a dict of data in each fold """ scoring_methods = [ accuracy_score, probability_weighted_accuracy, log_loss, precision_score, recall_score, f1_score, ] ret_scores = { ( scoring.__name__.replace( "_score" , "" ) .replace( "probability_weighted_accuracy" , "pwa" ) .replace( "log_loss" , "neg_log_loss" ) ): np.zeros(cv_gen.n_splits) for scoring in scoring_methods } if sample_weight_train is None : sample_weight_train = np.ones((X.shape[ 0 ],)) if sample_weight_score is None : sample_weight_score = np.ones((X.shape[ 0 ],)) seq_bootstrap = isinstance (classifier, SequentiallyBootstrappedBaggingClassifier) if seq_bootstrap: t1 = classifier.samples_info_sets.copy() common_idx = t1.index.intersection(y.index) X, y, t1 = X.loc[common_idx], y.loc[common_idx], t1.loc[common_idx] if t1.empty: raise KeyError( f"samples_info_sets not aligned with data" ) classifier.set_params(oob_score= False ) cms = [] for i, (train, test) in enumerate (cv_gen.split(X=X, y=y)): if seq_bootstrap: classifier = clone(classifier).set_params( samples_info_sets=t1.iloc[train] ) fit = classifier.fit( X=X.iloc[train, :], y=y.iloc[train], sample_weight=sample_weight_train[train], ) prob = fit.predict_proba(X.iloc[test, :]) pred = fit.predict(X.iloc[test, :]) params = dict ( y_true=y.iloc[test], y_pred=pred, labels=classifier.classes_, sample_weight=sample_weight_score[test], ) for method, scoring in zip (ret_scores.keys(), scoring_methods): if scoring in (probability_weighted_accuracy, log_loss): score = scoring( y.iloc[test], prob, sample_weight=sample_weight_score[test], labels=classifier.classes_, ) if method == "neg_log_loss" : score *= - 1 else : try : score = scoring(**params) except : del params[ "labels" ] score = scoring(**params) params[ "labels" ] = classifier.classes_ ret_scores[method][i] = score cms.append(confusion_matrix(**params). round ( 2 )) scores_df = pd.DataFrame.from_dict( { scoring: { "mean" : scores.mean(), "std" : scores.std()} for scoring, scores in ret_scores.items() }, orient= "index" , ) confusion_matrix_breakdown = [] for i, cm in enumerate (cms, 1 ): if cm.shape == ( 2 , 2 ): tn, fp, fn, tp = cm.ravel() confusion_matrix_breakdown.append({ "fold" : i, "TN" : tn, "FP" : fp, "FN" : fn, "TP" : tp}) else : confusion_matrix_breakdown.append({ "fold" : i, "confusion_matrix" : cm}) return ret_scores, scores_df, confusion_matrix_breakdown

Below are results from a meta-labeled Bollinger Band mean-reversion strategy (see sample_weights.ipynb). All scores are better and have lower variance when sequential bootstrapping is employed.

Cross-Validation Results:

Random Forest Standard Bagging Sequential Bagging accuracy 0.509 ± 0.024 0.515 ± 0.024 0.527 ± 0.015 pwa 0.513 ± 0.038 0.519 ± 0.039 0.544 ± 0.018 neg_log_loss -0.695 ± 0.005 -0.694 ± 0.005 -0.692 ± 0.001 precision 0.637 ± 0.027 0.643 ± 0.026 0.637 ± 0.026 recall 0.476 ± 0.095 0.484 ± 0.098 0.567 ± 0.038 f1 0.539 ± 0.065 0.546 ± 0.067 0.599 ± 0.026

Out-of-Sample Results:

Random Forest Standard Bagging Sequential Bagging accuracy 0.505780 0.496628 0.519750 pwa 0.493505 0.495487 0.523738 neg_log_loss -0.696703 -0.696612 -0.692669 precision 0.650811 0.646396 0.633913 recall 0.461303 0.439847 0.558621 f1 0.539910 0.523484 0.593890 oob 0.516976 0.516133 0.522153 oob_test_gap 0.011195 0.019505 0.002403

Key observations:

The smaller OOB-test gap for sequential bagging (0.002 vs 0.019) shows the OOB estimate is trustworthy—OOB and test performance are closely aligned, indicating no hidden temporal leakage. Higher test accuracy demonstrates better generalization to truly unseen data

Advanced: Custom OOB Metrics

The built-in oob_score_ uses accuracy for classification and R² for regression. For financial applications, you often need custom metrics:

def compute_custom_oob_metrics(clf, X, y, sample_weight= None ): """ Compute custom OOB metrics (F1, AUC, precision/recall) for a fitted ensemble. Args: clf: Fitted SequentiallyBootstrappedBaggingClassifier X: Feature matrix used in training y: True labels sample_weight: Optional sample weights Returns: dict: Custom OOB metric values """ from sklearn.metrics import f1_score, roc_auc_score, precision_score, recall_score n_samples = y.shape[ 0 ] n_classes = clf.n_classes_ oob_proba = np.zeros((n_samples, n_classes)) oob_count = np.zeros(n_samples) for estimator, samples, features in zip ( clf.estimators_, clf.estimators_samples_, clf.estimators_features_ ): mask = ~indices_to_mask(samples, n_samples) if np.any(mask): X_oob = X[mask][:, features] oob_proba[mask] += estimator.predict_proba(X_oob) oob_count[mask] += 1 oob_mask = oob_count > 0 oob_proba[oob_mask] /= oob_count[oob_mask, np.newaxis] oob_pred = np.argmax(oob_proba, axis= 1 ) y_oob = y[oob_mask] pred_oob = oob_pred[oob_mask] proba_oob = oob_proba[oob_mask] metrics = { 'f1' : f1_score(y_oob, pred_oob, average= 'weighted' ), 'precision' : precision_score(y_oob, pred_oob, average= 'weighted' ), 'recall' : recall_score(y_oob, pred_oob, average= 'weighted' ), 'coverage' : oob_mask.sum() / n_samples } if n_classes == 2 : metrics[ 'auc' ] = roc_auc_score(y_oob, proba_oob[:, 1 ]) return metrics oob_metrics = compute_custom_oob_metrics(sequential_clf, X_train, y_train) print ( "Custom OOB Metrics:" ) for metric, value in oob_metrics.items(): print ( f" {metric}: {value:.4f}" )





Production Deployment Considerations

Memory Management

Large ensembles can consume significant memory. Monitor and optimize:

import sys def estimate_ensemble_size(clf): """Estimate memory usage of fitted ensemble.""" total_bytes = 0 for est in clf.estimators_: total_bytes += sys.getsizeof(est) for samples in clf.estimators_samples_: total_bytes += samples.nbytes if clf.estimators_features_ is not None : for features in clf.estimators_features_: total_bytes += features.nbytes return total_bytes / ( 1024 ** 2 ) size_mb = estimate_ensemble_size(sequential_clf) print ( f"Ensemble size: {size_mb:.2f} MB" )

Model Serialization

Save and load trained ensembles efficiently:

import joblib joblib.dump(sequential_clf, 'sequential_bagging_model.pkl' , compress= 3 ) loaded_clf = joblib.load( 'sequential_bagging_model.pkl' ) original_pred = sequential_clf.predict_proba(X_test) loaded_pred = loaded_clf.predict_proba(X_test) assert np.allclose(original_pred, loaded_pred)

Common Pitfalls and Solutions

Pitfall 1: Forgetting to Pass Temporal Metadata

Problem: Attempting to use the classifier without samples_info_sets or price_bars_index .

Solution: Always ensure these are properly constructed from your labeling process:

events = get_events( close=close_prices, t_events=trigger_times, pt_sl=[ 1 , 1 ], target=daily_vol, min_ret= 0.01 , num_threads= 4 , vertical_barrier_times=vertical_barriers ) samples_info_sets = events[ 't1' ] price_bars_index = close_prices.index clf = SequentiallyBootstrappedBaggingClassifier( samples_info_sets=samples_info_sets, price_bars_index=price_bars_index, )

Pitfall 2: Mismatched Index Lengths

Problem:causes cryptic errors.

Solution: Always align your features, labels, and metadata:

assert len (X) == len (y) == len (samples_info_sets), \ "Feature matrix, labels, and metadata must have same length" common_idx = X.index.intersection(y.index).intersection(samples_info_sets.index) X_aligned = X.loc[common_idx] y_aligned = y.loc[common_idx] samples_aligned = samples_info_sets.loc[common_idx]

Pitfall 3: Ignoring Warm Start Behavior

Problem: Settingthen changingdoesn't retrain existing estimators.

Solution: Understand warm start only adds estimators:

clf = SequentiallyBootstrappedBaggingClassifier( samples_info_sets=samples_info_sets, price_bars_index=price_bars_index, n_estimators= 50 , warm_start= True , random_state= 42 ) clf.fit(X_train, y_train) clf.n_estimators = 100 clf.fit(X_train, y_train) print ( len (clf.estimators_))

Benchmarking Against Alternatives





How does sequential bootstrap bagging compare to other ensemble methods on financial data?

from sklearn.ensemble import ( RandomForestClassifier, GradientBoostingClassifier, BaggingClassifier ) from sklearn.model_selection import cross_val_score models = { 'Standard Bagging' : BaggingClassifier( estimator=DecisionTreeClassifier(max_depth= 6 ), n_estimators= 100 , random_state= 42 ), 'Random Forest' : RandomForestClassifier( n_estimators= 100 , max_depth= 6 , random_state= 42 ), 'Sequential Bagging' : SequentiallyBootstrappedBaggingClassifier( samples_info_sets=samples_info_sets, price_bars_index=price_bars_index, estimator=DecisionTreeClassifier(max_depth= 6 ), n_estimators= 100 , random_state= 42 ) } results = {} cv_gen = PurgedKFold(n_splits, t1, pct_embargo) for name, model in models.items(): raw_scores, scores_df, folds = analyze_cross_val_scores( model, X, y, cv_gen, sample_weights_train=w, sample_weights_score=w, ) results[name] = dict(scores=scores_df, folds=folds)

Summary and Best Practices

The SequentiallyBootstrappedBaggingClassifier brings the power of ensemble learning to financial time series by addressing the fundamental problem of label concurrency. Here are the key takeaways:

When to Use Sequential Bootstrap Bagging:

Triple-barrier labeling or any method that creates temporally overlapping labels

High-frequency data where observations naturally overlap

Any financial ML task where temporal structure matters

Production systems requiring honest variance estimates

When Standard Bagging is Sufficient:

Daily or lower frequency data with minimal label overlap

Cross-sectional predictions (predicting across assets, not time)

Scenarios where temporal leakage has been eliminated through other means

Configuration Checklist for Production:

✓ Verify samples_info_sets and price_bars_index are properly aligned ✓ Enable oob_score=True for monitoring during training ✓ Set n_jobs=-1 to leverage all CPU cores ✓ Use random_state for reproducibility ✓ Monitor memory usage for large ensembles ✓ Validate with purged/embargoed cross-validation ✓ Compare OOB vs test performance to detect remaining leakage

Performance Optimization Tips:

Precompute active_indices_ once and cache it

Use smaller max_samples with high concurrency

Enable bootstrap_features for high-dimensional data

Batch predictions for low-latency applications

Serialize models with compression for deployment

With sequential bootstrap bagging, you now have a production-ready ensemble method that respects the temporal structure of financial data while delivering the variance reduction benefits that make bagging so powerful in traditional machine learning.





Deploying Sequential Bootstrap Models to MQL5 via ONNX

After training robust sequential bootstrap models in Python, the next critical step is deploying them to MetaTrader 5 for live trading. ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange) provides the most reliable bridge between Python's rich ML ecosystem and MQL5's production environment.

Why ONNX for MQL5 Deployment

ONNX offers several compelling advantages for deploying financial ML models:

Native MetaTrader 5 support – MetaTrader 5 has built-in ONNX runtime, no external dependencies required

Performance – Models run as compiled C++ code, delivering microsecond-level predictions

Cross-platform – Same model works on Windows, Mac, and Linux MetaTrader 5 installations

Broad compatibility – Supports scikit-learn ensembles, including our sequential bootstrap models

Version control – Binary model files are easily versioned and deployed

Key limitations to understand:

Ensemble metadata (OOB scores, estimator samples) is not preserved—only prediction logic

Models cannot be retrained in MQL5; Python remains the training environment

Large ensembles (200+ estimators) increase model load time and memory footprint

Feature calculations must be manually replicated in MQL5 with exact parity to Python

Complete Deployment Pipeline

Step 1: Export Trained Model to ONNX Format

After training your sequential bootstrap classifier, convert it to ONNX:

import onnx from skl2onnx import convert_sklearn from skl2onnx.common.data_types import FloatTensorType import numpy as np clf = SequentiallyBootstrappedBaggingClassifier( samples_info_sets=samples_info_sets, price_bars_index=price_bars.index, estimator=DecisionTreeClassifier(max_depth= 6 , min_samples_leaf= 50 ), n_estimators= 100 , max_samples= 0.5 , random_state= 42 ) clf.fit(X_train, y_train) n_features = X_train.shape[ 1 ] initial_type = [( 'float_input' , FloatTensorType([ None , n_features]))] onnx_model = convert_sklearn( clf, initial_types=initial_type, target_opset= 12 , options={ 'zipmap' : False } ) model_filename = "sequential_bagging_model.onnx" with open (model_filename, "wb" ) as f: f.write(onnx_model.SerializeToString()) print ( f"Model exported: { len (onnx_model.SerializeToString()) / 1024 :.2f} KB" ) print ( f"Input features: {n_features}" ) print ( f"Output classes: { len (clf.classes_) }" )

Step 2: Verify ONNX Model Correctness

Before deployment, always verify that ONNX predictions match your original model:

import onnxruntime as rt sess = rt.InferenceSession(model_filename) input_name = sess.get_inputs()[ 0 ].name output_name = sess.get_outputs()[ 0 ].name print ( f"Input tensor name: {input_name}" ) print ( f"Output tensor name: {output_name}" ) X_test_sample = X_test[: 5 ].astype(np.float32) sklearn_pred = clf.predict_proba(X_test_sample) onnx_pred = sess.run([output_name], {input_name: X_test_sample})[ 0 ] print ( "

Verification Results:" ) print ( "Scikit-learn predictions:

" , sklearn_pred[: 3 ]) print ( "

ONNX predictions:

" , onnx_pred[: 3 ]) print ( f"

Max absolute difference: {np. abs (sklearn_pred - onnx_pred). max ():.2e}" ) assert np.allclose(sklearn_pred, onnx_pred, atol= 1e-5 ), "ERROR: Predictions don't match!" print ( "✓ Model verification passed" )

Step 3: Document Feature Engineering Pipeline

The most common deployment failure is feature misalignment. Document your exact feature calculations:

import json from datetime import datetime feature_metadata = { 'model_version' : 'v1.0_seq_bagging' , 'timestamp' : datetime.now().isoformat(), 'n_features' : n_features, 'n_estimators' : 100 , 'lookback_period' : 20 , 'feature_names' : [ 'bb_position' , 'bb_width' , 'return_1d' , 'return_5d' , 'volatility_20d' , 'volume_ratio' , 'rsi_14' , 'mean_reversion_z' , ], 'bb_parameters' : { 'period' : 20 , 'std_dev' : 2.0 } } with open ( 'feature_metadata.json' , 'w' ) as f: json.dump(feature_metadata, f, indent= 2 ) test_data = { 'features' : X_test[: 10 ].tolist(), 'expected_predictions' : clf.predict_proba(X_test[: 10 ]).tolist(), 'expected_classes' : clf.predict(X_test[: 10 ]).tolist() } with open ( 'test_predictions.json' , 'w' ) as f: json.dump(test_data, f, indent= 2 )





MQL5 Implementation: Bollinger Band Mean Reversion Strategy

Now we implement the complete MQL5 system, starting with precise feature engineering that matches our Python training.

Feature Calculation Module

Create FeatureEngine.mqh to replicate Python feature calculations exactly:

#property strict class CFeatureEngine { private : int m_lookback; int m_bb_period; double m_bb_deviation; int m_rsi_period; public : CFeatureEngine( int lookback= 20 , int bb_period= 20 , double bb_dev= 2.0 , int rsi_period= 14 ) { m_lookback = lookback; m_bb_period = bb_period; m_bb_deviation = bb_dev; m_rsi_period = rsi_period; } bool CalculateFeatures( const double &close[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const long &volume[], double &features[]) { if (ArraySize(close) < m_lookback + 10 ) return false ; ArrayResize(features, 8 ); int idx = 0 ; double bb_upper, bb_middle, bb_lower; CalculateBollingerBands(close, m_bb_period, m_bb_deviation, bb_upper, bb_middle, bb_lower); double bb_range = bb_upper - bb_lower; if (bb_range > 0 ) { features[idx++] = (close[ 0 ] - bb_middle) / bb_range; } else { features[idx++] = 0.0 ; } if (bb_middle > 0 ) { features[idx++] = bb_range / bb_middle; } else { features[idx++] = 0.0 ; } features[idx++] = SafeReturn(close[ 0 ], close[ 1 ]); features[idx++] = SafeReturn(close[ 0 ], close[ 5 ]); double returns_std = CalculateReturnsStdDev(close, m_lookback); features[idx++] = returns_std / close[ 0 ]; double vol_ma = CalculateVolumeMA(volume, m_lookback); if (vol_ma > 0 ) { features[idx++] = ( double )volume[ 0 ] / vol_ma; } else { features[idx++] = 1.0 ; } features[idx++] = CalculateRSI(close, m_rsi_period) / 100.0 ; double ma_20 = CalculateMA(close, 20 ); double std_20 = CalculateStdDev(close, 20 ); if (std_20 > 0 ) { features[idx++] = (close[ 0 ] - ma_20) / std_20; } else { features[idx++] = 0.0 ; } return true ; } private : void CalculateBollingerBands( const double &close[], int period, double deviation, double &upper, double &middle, double &lower) { middle = CalculateMA(close, period); double std = CalculateStdDev(close, period); upper = middle + deviation * std; lower = middle - deviation * std; } double CalculateMA( const double &data[], int period) { double sum = 0.0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < period; i++) { sum += data[i]; } return sum / period; } double CalculateStdDev( const double &data[], int period) { double mean = CalculateMA(data, period); double sum_sq = 0.0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < period; i++) { double diff = data[i] - mean; sum_sq += diff * diff; } return MathSqrt(sum_sq / period); } double CalculateReturnsStdDev( const double &close[], int period) { double returns[]; ArrayResize(returns, period); for ( int i = 0 ; i < period; i++) { returns[i] = SafeReturn(close[i], close[i+ 1 ]); } return CalculateStdDev(returns, period); } double CalculateRSI( const double &close[], int period) { double gains = 0.0 , losses = 0.0 ; for ( int i = 1 ; i <= period; i++) { double change = close[i- 1 ] - close[i]; if (change > 0 ) { gains += change; } else { losses -= change; } } double avg_gain = gains / period; double avg_loss = losses / period; if (avg_loss == 0.0 ) return 100.0 ; double rs = avg_gain / avg_loss; return 100.0 - ( 100.0 / ( 1.0 + rs)); } double CalculateVolumeMA( const long &volume[], int period) { double sum = 0.0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < period; i++) { sum += ( double )volume[i]; } return sum / period; } double SafeReturn( double current, double previous) { if (previous == 0.0 || MathAbs(previous) < 1e-10 ) return 0.0 ; return (current - previous) / previous; } };

Main Expert Advisor with ONNX Integration

Create the EA that loads the ONNX model and executes the Bollinger Band mean reversion strategy:

#property copyright "Your Name" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #include "FeatureEngine.mqh" input group "Model Settings" input string InpModelFile = "sequential_bagging_model.onnx" ; input double InpConfidenceThreshold = 0.60 ; input group "Feature Parameters" input int InpLookback = 20 ; input int InpBBPeriod = 20 ; input double InpBBDeviation = 2.0 ; input int InpRSIPeriod = 14 ; input group "Risk Management" input double InpRiskPercent = 1.0 ; input int InpStopLoss = 200 ; input int InpTakeProfit = 400 ; input int InpMaxTrades = 1 ; input group "Trading Hours" input bool InpUseTradingHours = false ; input int InpStartHour = 9 ; input int InpEndHour = 17 ; long g_model_handle = INVALID_HANDLE; CTrade g_trade; CFeatureEngine g_features; datetime g_last_bar_time = 0 ; int OnInit() { g_features.CFeatureEngine(InpLookback, InpBBPeriod, InpBBDeviation, InpRSIPeriod); g_model_handle = OnnxCreateFromFile( InpModelFile, ONNX_DEFAULT ); if (g_model_handle == INVALID_HANDLE) { Print( "❌ Failed to load ONNX model: " , InpModelFile); Print( "Ensure model is in: Terminal_Data_Folder/MQL5/Files/" ); return INIT_FAILED; } long input_count, output_count; OnnxGetInputCount(g_model_handle, input_count); OnnxGetOutputCount(g_model_handle, output_count); vector input_shape; OnnxGetInputShape(g_model_handle, 0 , input_shape); Print( "✓ Model loaded successfully" ); Print( " Model file: " , InpModelFile); Print( " Input count: " , input_count); Print( " Output count: " , output_count); Print( " Expected features: " , ( int )input_shape[ 1 ]); Print( " Confidence threshold: " , InpConfidenceThreshold); g_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber( 20241102 ); g_trade.SetDeviationInPoints( 10 ); g_trade.SetTypeFilling(ORDER_FILLING_FOK); return INIT_SUCCEEDED; } void OnDeinit( const int reason) { if (g_model_handle != INVALID_HANDLE) { OnnxRelease(g_model_handle); Print( "Model released" ); } } void OnTick() { datetime current_bar_time = iTime(_Symbol, _Period, 0 ); if (current_bar_time == g_last_bar_time) return ; g_last_bar_time = current_bar_time; if (InpUseTradingHours) { MqlDateTime dt; TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(), dt); if (dt.hour < InpStartHour || dt.hour >= InpEndHour) return ; } double close[], high[], low[]; long volume[]; ArraySetAsSeries(close, true ); ArraySetAsSeries(high, true ); ArraySetAsSeries(low, true ); ArraySetAsSeries(volume, true ); int required_bars = InpLookback + 10 ; int copied = CopyClose(_Symbol, _Period, 0 , required_bars, close); if (copied < required_bars) { Print( "Insufficient bars: " , copied, " < " , required_bars); return ; } CopyHigh(_Symbol, _Period, 0 , required_bars, high); CopyLow(_Symbol, _Period, 0 , required_bars, low); CopyTickVolume(_Symbol, _Period, 0 , required_bars, volume); double feature_array[]; if (!g_features.CalculateFeatures(close, high, low, volume, feature_array)) { Print( "Feature calculation failed" ); return ; } matrix input_matrix( 1 , ArraySize(feature_array)); for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize(feature_array); i++) { input_matrix[ 0 ][i] = ( float )feature_array[i]; } matrix output_matrix; if (!OnnxRun(g_model_handle, ONNX_NO_CONVERSION, input_matrix, output_matrix)) { Print( "❌ Model prediction failed!" ); return ; } double prob_sell = output_matrix[ 0 ][ 0 ]; double prob_buy = output_matrix[ 0 ][ 1 ]; Comment(StringFormat( "Sequential Bootstrap EA

" + "Time: %s

" + "Prob SELL: %.2f%%

" + "Prob BUY: %.2f%%

" + "Threshold: %.2f%%

" + "Positions: %d/%d" , TimeToString(TimeCurrent(), TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES), prob_sell * 100 , prob_buy * 100 , InpConfidenceThreshold * 100 , PositionsTotal(), InpMaxTrades )); if (PositionsTotal() < InpMaxTrades) { if (prob_buy > InpConfidenceThreshold) { ExecuteBuy(prob_buy, feature_array); } else if (prob_sell > InpConfidenceThreshold) { ExecuteSell(prob_sell, feature_array); } } } void ExecuteBuy( double confidence, const double &features[]) { double price = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_ASK); double sl = price - InpStopLoss * _Point; double tp = price + InpTakeProfit * _Point; double lot = CalculateLotSize(InpRiskPercent, InpStopLoss); string comment = StringFormat( "SB|BUY|Conf:%.2f|BB:%.3f" , confidence, features[ 0 ] ); if (g_trade.Buy(lot, _Symbol, price, sl, tp, comment)) { Print( "✓ BUY executed: Lot=" , lot, " Conf=" , confidence, " BB=" , features[ 0 ]); } else { Print( "❌ BUY failed: " , g_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } } void ExecuteSell( double confidence, const double &features[]) { double price = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_BID); double sl = price + InpStopLoss * _Point; double tp = price - InpTakeProfit * _Point; double lot = CalculateLotSize(InpRiskPercent, InpStopLoss); string comment = StringFormat( "SB|SELL|Conf:%.2f|BB:%.3f" , confidence, features[ 0 ] ); if (g_trade.Sell(lot, _Symbol, price, sl, tp, comment)) { Print( "✓ SELL executed: Lot=" , lot, " Conf=" , confidence, " BB=" , features[ 0 ]); } else { Print( "❌ SELL failed: " , g_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } } double CalculateLotSize( double risk_percent, int sl_points) { double account_balance = AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE); double risk_amount = account_balance * risk_percent / 100.0 ; double tick_value = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE); double tick_size = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE); double point_value = tick_value / tick_size; double sl_value = sl_points * _Point * point_value; double lot_size = risk_amount / sl_value; double lot_step = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP); lot_size = MathFloor(lot_size / lot_step) * lot_step; double min_lot = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN); double max_lot = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX); return MathMax(min_lot, MathMin(max_lot, lot_size)); }

Deployment Checklist and Validation

Pre-Deployment Verification

Before running your EA in production, complete these critical validation steps:

1. Feature Parity Testing

import json test_cases = [] for i in range ( 10 ): features = X_test[i] prediction = clf.predict_proba([features])[ 0 ] test_cases.append({ 'test_id' : i, 'features' : features.tolist(), 'expected_prob_sell' : float (prediction[ 0 ]), 'expected_prob_buy' : float (prediction[ 1 ]), 'expected_class' : int (clf.predict([features])[ 0 ]), 'tolerance' : 1e-4 }) with open ( 'mql5_validation_tests.json' , 'w' ) as f: json.dump(test_cases, f, indent= 2 ) print ( f"Generated { len (test_cases)} test cases for MQL5 validation" )

2. Create MQL5 Validation Script

#property script_show_inputs input string InpModelFile = "sequential_bagging_model.onnx" ; void OnStart() { long model = OnnxCreateFromFile(InpModelFile, ONNX_DEFAULT); if (model == INVALID_HANDLE) { Print( "Failed to load model" ); return ; } double test_features[] = { -0.523 , 0.042 , -0.012 , -0.034 , 0.018 , 1.234 , 0.425 , -1.823 }; double expected_prob_sell = 0.234 ; double expected_prob_buy = 0.766 ; matrix input( 1 , 8 ); for ( int i= 0 ; i< 8 ; i++) { input[ 0 ][i] = ( float )test_features[i]; } matrix output; OnnxRun(model, ONNX_NO_CONVERSION, input, output); double mql5_prob_sell = output[ 0 ][ 0 ]; double mql5_prob_buy = output[ 0 ][ 1 ]; double tolerance = 0.0001 ; bool sell_match = MathAbs(mql5_prob_sell - expected_prob_sell) < tolerance; bool buy_match = MathAbs(mql5_prob_buy - expected_prob_buy) < tolerance; Print( "========== VALIDATION RESULTS ==========" ); Print( "Expected SELL prob: " , expected_prob_sell); Print( "MQL5 SELL prob: " , mql5_prob_sell); Print( "Difference: " , MathAbs(mql5_prob_sell - expected_prob_sell)); Print( "Match: " , sell_match ? "✓ PASS" : "✗ FAIL" ); Print( "" ); Print( "Expected BUY prob: " , expected_prob_buy); Print( "MQL5 BUY prob: " , mql5_prob_buy); Print( "Difference: " , MathAbs(mql5_prob_buy - expected_prob_buy)); Print( "Match: " , buy_match ? "✓ PASS" : "✗ FAIL" ); Print( "========================================" ); if (sell_match && buy_match) { Print( "✓✓✓ VALIDATION PASSED ✓✓✓" ); } else { Print( "✗✗✗ VALIDATION FAILED ✗✗✗" ); Print( "Check feature calculations!" ); } OnnxRelease(model); }

Common Deployment Issues and Solutions

Issue Symptom Solution Feature Misalignment Predictions differ from Python by >1% Use validation script. Check calculation order, lookback periods, and division-by-zero handling Model Load Failure INVALID_HANDLE on OnnxCreateFromFile Verify file is in MQL5/Files/, check filename spelling, ensure opset compatibility (9-15) Wrong Input Shape OnnxRun returns false Verify feature count matches training. Use OnnxGetInputShape to check expected dimensions Slow Predictions EA lags on each tick Reduce n_estimators, simplify trees (lower max_depth), or run predictions only on new bars Index Array Error ArraySetAsSeries warnings Always call ArraySetAsSeries(array, true) before CopyClose/High/Low operations

Production Monitoring Dashboard

Add this code to track model performance in real-time:

struct PredictionStats { int total_predictions; int buy_signals; int sell_signals; double avg_confidence; double max_confidence; double min_confidence; } g_stats; void ResetStats() { g_stats.total_predictions = 0 ; g_stats.buy_signals = 0 ; g_stats.sell_signals = 0 ; g_stats.avg_confidence = 0.0 ; g_stats.max_confidence = 0.0 ; g_stats.min_confidence = 1.0 ; } void UpdateStats( double prob_sell, double prob_buy) { g_stats.total_predictions++; double max_prob = MathMax(prob_sell, prob_buy); if (prob_buy > InpConfidenceThreshold) g_stats.buy_signals++; if (prob_sell > InpConfidenceThreshold) g_stats.sell_signals++; g_stats.avg_confidence = (g_stats.avg_confidence * (g_stats.total_predictions - 1 ) + max_prob) / g_stats.total_predictions; g_stats.max_confidence = MathMax(g_stats.max_confidence, max_prob); g_stats.min_confidence = MathMin(g_stats.min_confidence, max_prob); } Comment(StringFormat( "=== Sequential Bootstrap EA ===

" + "Time: %s



" + "Current Prediction:

" + " SELL: %.2f%% %s

" + " BUY: %.2f%% %s



" + "Statistics (Session):

" + " Predictions: %d

" + " BUY signals: %d

" + " SELL signals: %d

" + " Avg confidence: %.2f%%

" + " Range: %.2f%% - %.2f%%



" + "Positions: %d / %d" , TimeToString(TimeCurrent(), TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES), prob_sell * 100 , prob_sell > InpConfidenceThreshold ? "[SIGNAL]" : "" , prob_buy * 100 , prob_buy > InpConfidenceThreshold ? "[SIGNAL]" : "" , g_stats.total_predictions, g_stats.buy_signals, g_stats.sell_signals, g_stats.avg_confidence * 100 , g_stats.min_confidence * 100 , g_stats.max_confidence * 100 , PositionsTotal(), InpMaxTrades ));





Performance Optimization for Production

Model Size Optimization

For live trading, smaller models with comparable performance are preferable:

clf_prod = SequentiallyBootstrappedBaggingClassifier( samples_info_sets=samples_info_sets, price_bars_index=price_bars.index, estimator=DecisionTreeClassifier( max_depth= 4 , min_samples_leaf= 100 ), n_estimators= 50 , max_samples= 0.5 , random_state= 42 ) clf_prod.fit(X_train, y_train) print ( "Full model test accuracy:" , clf.score(X_test, y_test)) print ( "Production model test accuracy:" , clf_prod.score(X_test, y_test)) from sklearn.feature_selection import SelectKBest, f_classif selector = SelectKBest(f_classif, k= 6 ) X_train_selected = selector.fit_transform(X_train, y_train) X_test_selected = selector.transform(X_test) clf_reduced = SequentiallyBootstrappedBaggingClassifier( samples_info_sets=samples_info_sets, price_bars_index=price_bars.index, n_estimators= 50 , random_state= 42 ) clf_reduced.fit(X_train_selected, y_train) selected_features = selector.get_support(indices= True ) print ( "Selected feature indices:" , selected_features) print ( "Reduced model accuracy:" , clf_reduced.score(X_test_selected, y_test))

Alternative Deployment: REST API

If ONNX limitations become restrictive (e.g., need for complex preprocessing or frequent model updates), a REST API provides more flexibility:

from flask import Flask, request, jsonify import joblib import numpy as np app = Flask(__name__) model = joblib.load( 'sequential_bagging_model.pkl' ) @app.route( '/predict' , methods=[ 'POST' ]) def predict(): try : features = np.array(request.json[ 'features' ]).reshape( 1 , - 1 ) proba = model.predict_proba(features)[ 0 ] return jsonify({ 'success' : True , 'probability_sell' : float (proba[ 0 ]), 'probability_buy' : float (proba[ 1 ]), 'model_version' : 'v1.0' }) except Exception as e: return jsonify({ 'success' : False , 'error' : str (e)}), 400 if __name__ == '__main__' : app.run(host= '0.0.0.0' , port= 5000 )

#include <JAson.mqh> bool PredictViaAPI( const double &features[], double &prob_sell, double &prob_buy) { string url = "http://localhost:5000/predict" ; string json_request = "{" ; json_request += "\"features\":[" ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<ArraySize(features); i++) { json_request += DoubleToString(features[i], 6 ); if (i < ArraySize(features)- 1 ) json_request += "," ; } json_request += "]}" ; char post_data[]; char result_data[]; string headers = "Content-Type: application/json\r

" ; StringToCharArray(json_request, post_data, 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY, CP_UTF8); int res = WebRequest( "POST" , url, headers, 5000 , post_data, result_data, headers); if (res == - 1 ) { Print( "API request failed: " , GetLastError()); return false ; } string response = CharArrayToString(result_data, 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY, CP_UTF8); return true ; }

REST API Trade-offs:

Aspect ONNX (Recommended) REST API Latency ~1ms ~10-50ms Complexity Low (self-contained) Medium (requires server) Updates Manual file replacement Hot reload possible Preprocessing Limited (must replicate in MQL5) Full Python ecosystem Infrastructure None needed Web server + monitoring

Best Practices Summary

Critical Success Factors:

Feature parity is paramount – Use validation scripts to verify MQL5 features match Python exactly. Even small discrepancies compound across ensemble predictions Document everything – Save feature metadata, test cases, and model versions. Future you will thank present you Start conservative – Begin with smaller ensembles (50 estimators) and simpler trees (max_depth=4-6) for faster iterations Test in stages – Validate → Paper trade → Small live position → Full deployment Monitor continuously – Track prediction confidence, signal frequency, and compare live performance to backtest expectations

Model Update Workflow:

clf_v2 = SequentiallyBootstrappedBaggingClassifier(...) clf_v2.fit(X_train_updated, y_train_updated) score_v2 = clf_v2.score(X_test, y_test) assert score_v2 >= previous_score * 0.95 , "New model performs worse!" model_file = f"sequential_bagging_v2_{datetime.now().strftime('%Y%m%d')}.onnx" onnx_model = convert_sklearn(clf_v2, initial_types=initial_type) with open (model_file, "wb" ) as f: f.write(onnx_model.SerializeToString())

When to Retrain:

Regular schedule – Monthly or quarterly retraining with expanded dataset

Performance degradation – If live accuracy drops 10%+ below backtest expectations

Market regime change – Major shifts in volatility, correlations, or market structure

Feature additions – When adding new technical indicators or data sources

Troubleshooting Guide

Problem: Predictions are random (all near 0.5)

Diagnosis:

print ( "Feature statistics:" ) print (pd.DataFrame(X_train).describe()) print ( "Class distribution:" , np.bincount(y_train)) print ( "Training accuracy:" , clf.score(X_train, y_train)) print ( "Test accuracy:" , clf.score(X_test, y_test))

Solutions:

Ensure features aren't all zeros or constants

Check for severe class imbalance (consider sample_weight)

Verify model converged during training

Increase n_estimators or tree depth if underfitting

Problem: MQL5 predictions differ significantly from Python

Systematic debugging approach:

print ( "Python features:" , X_test[ 0 ]) string feat_str = "" ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<ArraySize(feature_array); i++) { feat_str += StringFormat( "[%d]:%.6f " , i, feature_array[i]); } Print( "MQL5 features: " , feat_str); Print( "BB Upper:" , bb_upper, " Middle:" , bb_middle, " Lower:" , bb_lower); Print( "RSI:" , rsi_value);

Problem: Model loads slowly or EA freezes

Optimization strategies:

int OnInit() { g_model_handle = OnnxCreateFromFile(InpModelFile, ONNX_DEFAULT); } void OnTick() { long model = OnnxCreateFromFile(InpModelFile, ONNX_DEFAULT); } clf_fast = SequentiallyBootstrappedBaggingClassifier( n_estimators= 30 , max_depth= 3 ) datetime current_bar = iTime(_Symbol, _Period, 0 ); if (current_bar == g_last_bar_time) return ; g_last_bar_time = current_bar;

Real-World Deployment Example

Here's a complete production deployment timeline that has worked successfully:

Week Activity Success Criteria 1 Train model, export ONNX, validate predictions match Python Max prediction difference < 0.01% 2 Strategy tester backtest on 2+ years historical data Sharpe > 1.5, Max DD < 15% 3 Forward test on demo account with full position sizing 20+ trades executed, no technical errors 4-5 Live trading with 10% of target capital Performance within 20% of backtest expectations 6-8 Gradually scale to 50% then 100% of target capital Consistent performance, no unexpected behavior 9+ Full production with monthly performance reviews Monthly retraining, quarterly model evaluation





Conclusion: ONNX Deployment Checklist

Before going live with your sequential bootstrap model in MQL5:

Pre-Deployment (Python):

☐ Model achieves acceptable out-of-sample performance

☐ ONNX export successful (skl2onnx)

☐ ONNX predictions verified against original model

☐ Feature metadata documented (names, order, calculations)

☐ Test cases created with known inputs/outputs

☐ Model file versioned and backed up

Implementation (MQL5):

☐ FeatureEngine.mqh matches Python calculations exactly

☐ Validation script passes all test cases

☐ Model loads successfully in OnInit

☐ Predictions execute without errors

☐ Risk management parameters configured

☐ Logging and monitoring implemented

Testing:

☐ Strategy tester backtest completed (2+ years)

☐ Forward test on demo account (2+ weeks)

☐ Performance metrics within acceptable ranges

☐ Edge cases handled (zero volume, market gaps, etc.)

Production:

☐ Start with minimal capital (10%)

☐ Daily monitoring for first 2 weeks

☐ Weekly performance review

☐ Model update schedule established

☐ Fallback procedure documented

With sequential bootstrap addressing temporal leakage in training and ONNX providing reliable deployment to MQL5, you now have a complete pipeline from research to production. The combination ensures your model's robust training translates into trustworthy live trading performance.





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