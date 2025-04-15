Manual Backtesting Made Easy: Building a Custom Toolkit for Strategy Tester in MQL5

Introduction

Backtesting trading strategies is a cornerstone of successful trading, but automating every idea can feel restrictive, while manual testing often lacks structure and precision. What if you could combine the control of manual trading with the power of MetaTrader 5’s Strategy Tester? In this article, we introduce a custom MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) Expert Advisor (EA) that transforms manual backtesting into an intuitive, efficient process—equipping you with a toolkit to test strategies on your terms. We’ll cover these steps in this order:

By the end, you’ll have a practical solution to backtest and refine your trading ideas quickly and confidently in the Strategy Tester.





The Plan: Designing a Manual Backtesting Toolkit

We aim to create a toolkit that merges manual control with the Strategy Tester’s fast backtesting speed in MetaTrader 5, sidestepping the slow real-time ticks of traditional manual testing. We will design the program with on-chart buttons to trigger Buy or Sell trades, adjust lot sizes, set Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels, and close all positions via a Panic Button—fully integrable with any strategy, from indicators and Japanese candlestick patterns to price action, all working at the Tester’s accelerated pace. This flexible setup will let us test any trading approach interactively with speed and precision, streamlining strategy refinement in a simulated environment. In a nutshell, here is a visualization of what we are aiming for:





Implementation in MQL5: Bringing the Toolkit to Life

To create the program in MQL5, we will need to define the program metadata, and then define some user input parameters, and lastly, we include some library files that will enable us to do the trading activity.

#property copyright "Forex Algo-Trader, Allan" #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property description "This EA Enables manual backtest in the strategy tester" #property strict #define BTN_BUY "BTN BUY" #define BTN_SELL "BTN SELL" #define BTN_P "BTN P" #define BTN_M "BTN M" #define BTN_LOT "BTN LOT" #define BTN_CLOSE "BTN CLOSE" #define BTN_SL "BTN SL" #define BTN_SL1M "BTN SL1M" #define BTN_SL2M "BTN SL2M" #define BTN_SL1P "BTN SL1P" #define BTN_SL2P "BTN SL2P" #define BTN_TP "BTN TP" #define BTN_TP1M "BTN TP1M" #define BTN_TP2M "BTN TP2M" #define BTN_TP1P "BTN TP1P" #define BTN_TP2P "BTN TP2P" #define BTN_YES "BTN YES" #define BTN_NO "BTN NO" #define BTN_IDLE "BTN IDLE" #define HL_SL "HL SL" #define HL_TP "HL TP" #include <Trade/Trade.mqh> CTrade obj_Trade; bool tradeInAction = false ; bool isHaveTradeLevels = false ; input double init_lot = 0.03 ; input int slow_pts = 10 ; input int fast_pts = 100 ;

Here, we start by defining a set of interactive buttons like "BTN_BUY" and "BTN_SELL" using #define keyword to kick off trades whenever we want, giving us direct control over entry points, while "BTN_P" and "BTN_M" let us tweak the "init_lot" size—set initially at 0.03—up or down to match our risk appetite. We also include "BTN_CLOSE" as our emergency exit, a quick way to shut down all positions in a snap, and we rely on "tradeInAction" to keep tabs on whether we’re in the middle of setting up a trade and "isHaveTradeLevels" to signal when Stop Loss and Take Profit visuals are active.

We then tap into the "CTrade" class from "<Trade/Trade.mqh>" to create an "obj_Trade" object to handle trade execution smoothly and efficiently. To give us even more flexibility, we add adjustable inputs like "slow_pts" at 10 and "fast_pts" at 100, so we can fine-tune our Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on the fly, ensuring our toolkit adapts to whatever strategy we’re testing. Now, since we will need to create the panel buttons, let us create a function with all the possible inputs for reusability and customization.

void CreateBtn( string objName, int xD, int yD, int xS, int yS, string txt, int fs= 13 , color clrTxt= clrWhite , color clrBg= clrBlack , color clrBd= clrBlack , string font= "Calibri" ){ ObjectCreate ( 0 ,objName, OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , xD); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , yD); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , xS); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , yS); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_TEXT , txt); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , fs); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrTxt); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrBg); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,clrBd); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_FONT ,font); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

Here, we define the "CreateBtn" function to build every button—like "BTN_BUY" or "BTN_SELL"—on the chart, taking inputs such as "objName" for the button’s identity, "xD" and "yD" for its horizontal and vertical positions, "xS" and "yS" for its width and height, and "txt" for the label we want to display, like “BUY” or “SELL.” To make this happen, we use the ObjectCreate function to place a new OBJ_BUTTON object on the chart, setting its base at coordinates (0,0,0) for simplicity. Then, we position it precisely with ObjectSetInteger to adjust "OBJPROP_XDISTANCE" to "xD" and "OBJPROP_YDISTANCE" to "yD," ensuring it sits exactly where we need it, and we size it using "OBJPROP_XSIZE" for "xS" and "OBJPROP_YSIZE" for "yS" to fit our design.

We anchor it to the top-left corner with "OBJPROP_CORNER" set to CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, making the layout consistent, and we use ObjectSetString to assign "OBJPROP_TEXT" as "txt" so the button shows its purpose clearly. For style, we tweak "OBJPROP_FONTSIZE" to "fs" (defaulting to 13), "OBJPROP_COLOR" to "clrTxt" (defaulting to white) for text, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR to "clrBg" (defaulting to black) for the background, and "OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR" to "clrBd" (defaulting to black) for the outline, while "OBJPROP_FONT" gets "font" (defaulting to "Calibri") for a clean look. Finally, we use the ChartRedraw function to refresh the chart with "0" as the window ID, instantly displaying our new button so we can interact with it in the Strategy Tester. We can now call the function whenever we want to create a button, and we will start by calling it in the OnInit event handler.

int OnInit (){ CreateBtn(BTN_P, 150 , 45 , 40 , 25 , CharToString ( 217 ), 15 , clrBlack , clrWhite , clrBlack , "Wingdings" ); CreateBtn(BTN_LOT, 190 , 45 , 60 , 25 , string (init_lot), 12 , clrWhite , clrGray , clrBlack ); CreateBtn(BTN_M, 250 , 45 , 40 , 25 , CharToString ( 218 ), 15 , clrBlack , clrWhite , clrBlack , "Wingdings" ); CreateBtn(BTN_BUY, 110 , 70 , 110 , 30 , "BUY" , 15 , clrWhite , clrGreen , clrBlack ); CreateBtn(BTN_SELL, 220 , 70 , 110 , 30 , "SELL" , 15 , clrWhite , clrRed , clrBlack ); CreateBtn(BTN_CLOSE, 110 , 100 , 220 , 30 , "PANIC BUTTON (X)" , 15 , clrWhite , clrBlack , clrBlack ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Here, we kick off our manual backtesting toolkit with the OnInit event handler, setting up its interface in the Strategy Tester. We use the "CreateBtn" function to place "BTN_P" at "xD" 150, "yD" 45 with an up arrow from CharToString(217) in "Wingdings," "BTN_LOT" at "xD" 190 showing "init_lot," and "BTN_M" at "xD" 250 with a down arrow from "CharToString(218)"—all styled for lot size control. Then, we add "BTN_BUY" at "xD" 110, "yD" 70 with "BUY" on "clrGreen," "BTN_SELL" at "xD" 220 with "SELL" on "clrRed," and "BTN_CLOSE" at "xD" 110, "yD" 100 as "PANIC BUTTON (X)" on "clrBlack," before signaling success with "return" and INIT_SUCCEEDED. The Wingdings font we use for the icons from the MQL5 already defined table for characters, which is as below.

When we run the program, we get the following output.

Since we have set the foundational background, we need to read the button states and the values so we can use them for trading purposes. Thus, we need some functions for that too.

int GetState( string Name){ return ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,Name, OBJPROP_STATE );} string GetValue( string Name){ return ObjectGetString ( 0 ,Name, OBJPROP_TEXT );} double GetValueHL( string Name){ return ObjectGetDouble ( 0 ,Name, OBJPROP_PRICE );}

Here, we define the "GetState" function to check button clicks, where we use the ObjectGetInteger function with "OBJPROP_STATE" to return if "Name" is pressed, "GetValue" to fetch text from "Name" using "ObjectGetString" with "OBJPROP_TEXT," and "GetValueHL" to grab price levels of "Name" with ObjectGetDouble using OBJPROP_PRICE for precise trade control. We can now use the functions to get the button states in the OnTick event handler since we can't directly use the OnChartEvent event handler in the Strategy Tester. Here is how we achieve that.

void OnTick (){ double Ask = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ), _Digits ); double Bid = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ), _Digits ); if (GetState(BTN_BUY)== true || GetState(BTN_SELL)){ tradeInAction = true ; } }

Here, we use the OnTick event handler to drive our toolkit’s real-time actions in the Strategy Tester, where we use the NormalizeDouble function with SymbolInfoDouble to set "Ask" to the current "SYMBOL_ASK" price and "Bid" to the SYMBOL_BID price, both adjusted to _Digits for accuracy and if "GetState" shows "BTN_BUY" or "BTN_SELL" as true, we set "tradeInAction" to true to start our trade setup. This is the point we need to extra trade levels to enable us to set the levels and adjust dynamically. Let us have a function for that.

void createHL( string objName, datetime time1, double price1, color clr){ if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,objName) < 0 ){ ObjectCreate ( 0 ,objName, OBJ_HLINE , 0 ,time1,price1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_TIME ,time1); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_PRICE ,price1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_DASHDOTDOT ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } }

First, we define the "createHL" function to draw horizontal lines for our toolkit in the Strategy Tester, where we use the ObjectFind function to check if "objName" exists and, if it’s less than 0, we use the ObjectCreate function to make an "OBJ_HLINE" at "time1" and "price1," we use the ObjectSetInteger function to set "OBJPROP_TIME" to "time1" and "OBJPROP_COLOR" to "clr" and "OBJPROP_STYLE" to "STYLE_DASHDOTDOT," we use the ObjectSetDouble function to set "OBJPROP_PRICE" to "price1," and we use the ChartRedraw function to refresh the chart with "0" to display it. Then, we integrate this function into another function for creating the trade levels seamlessly as below.

void CreateTradeLevels(){ double Ask = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ), _Digits ); double Bid = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ), _Digits ); string level_SL,level_TP; if (GetState(BTN_BUY)== true ){ level_SL = string (Bid- 100 * _Point ); level_TP = string (Bid+ 100 * _Point ); } else if (GetState(BTN_SELL)== true ){ level_SL = string (Ask+ 100 * _Point ); level_TP = string (Ask- 100 * _Point ); } createHL(HL_SL, 0 , double (level_SL), clrRed ); createHL(HL_TP, 0 , double (level_TP), clrGreen ); CreateBtn(BTN_SL, 110 , 135 , 110 , 23 , "SL: " +GetValue(HL_SL), 13 , clrRed , clrWhite , clrRed ); CreateBtn(BTN_TP, 220 , 135 , 110 , 23 , "TP: " +GetValue(HL_TP), 13 , clrGreen , clrWhite , clrGreen ); CreateBtn(BTN_SL1M, 110 , 158 , 27 , 20 , "-" , 17 , clrBlack , clrWhite , clrGray ); CreateBtn(BTN_SL2M, 137 , 158 , 27 , 20 , "--" , 17 , clrBlack , clrWhite , clrGray ); CreateBtn(BTN_SL2P, 164 , 158 , 27 , 20 , "++" , 17 , clrBlack , clrWhite , clrGray ); CreateBtn(BTN_SL1P, 191 , 158 , 27 , 20 , "+" , 17 , clrBlack , clrWhite , clrGray ); CreateBtn(BTN_TP1P, 222 , 158 , 27 , 20 , "+" , 17 , clrBlack , clrWhite , clrGray ); CreateBtn(BTN_TP2P, 249 , 158 , 27 , 20 , "++" , 17 , clrBlack , clrWhite , clrGray ); CreateBtn(BTN_TP2M, 276 , 158 , 27 , 20 , "--" , 17 , clrBlack , clrWhite , clrGray ); CreateBtn(BTN_TP1M, 303 , 158 , 27 , 20 , "-" , 17 , clrBlack , clrWhite , clrGray ); CreateBtn(BTN_YES, 110 , 178 , 70 , 30 , CharToString ( 254 ), 20 , clrWhite , clrDarkGreen , clrWhite , "Wingdings" ); CreateBtn(BTN_NO, 260 , 178 , 70 , 30 , CharToString ( 253 ), 20 , clrWhite , clrDarkRed , clrWhite , "Wingdings" ); CreateBtn(BTN_IDLE, 180 , 183 , 80 , 25 , CharToString ( 40 ), 20 , clrWhite , clrBlack , clrWhite , "Wingdings" ); }

Here, we define the "CreateTradeLevels" function to set up our trade levels, where we use the NormalizeDouble function with SymbolInfoDouble to set "Ask" to "SYMBOL_ASK" and "Bid" to "SYMBOL_BID," adjusted by _Digits, and declare "level_SL" and "level_TP" as strings. If "GetState" shows "BTN_BUY" as true, we set "level_SL" to "Bid-100_Point" and "level_TP" to "Bid+100_Point," but if "BTN_SELL" is true, we set "level_SL" to "Ask+100_Point" and "level_TP" to "Ask-100_Point".

We use the "createHL" function to draw "HL_SL" at "double(level_SL)" in "clrRed" and "HL_TP" at "double(level_TP)" in "clrGreen," then use the "CreateBtn" function to make buttons like "BTN_SL" with "GetValue(HL_SL)" text, "BTN_TP" with "GetValue(HL_TP)," and adjustment buttons "BTN_SL1M," "BTN_SL2M," "BTN_SL2P," "BTN_SL1P," "BTN_TP1P," "BTN_TP2P," "BTN_TP2M," and "BTN_TP1M" with symbols like "-" and "+," plus "BTN_YES," "BTN_NO," and "BTN_IDLE" using CharToString for confirm, cancel, and neutral options in "Wingdings". With the function, we can call it when the buy or sell buttons are clicked to initialize the trade level setup.

if (!isHaveTradeLevels){ CreateTradeLevels(); isHaveTradeLevels = true ; }

Here, we set up a check, where we test if "isHaveTradeLevels" is false with "!isHaveTradeLevels," and when it is, we use the "CreateTradeLevels" function to place Stop Loss and Take Profit controls on the chart, then update "isHaveTradeLevels" to true to show they’re active. Upon compilation, we have the following outcome.

Next, we need to bring the buttons for the trade levels to life by making them responsive and doing what they need to do. Here is how we achieve that.

if (tradeInAction){ if (GetState(BTN_SL1M)){ ObjectSetDouble ( 0 ,HL_SL, OBJPROP_PRICE ,GetValueHL(HL_SL)-slow_pts* _Point ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,BTN_SL1M, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } if (GetState(BTN_SL2M)){ ObjectSetDouble ( 0 ,HL_SL, OBJPROP_PRICE ,GetValueHL(HL_SL)-fast_pts* _Point ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,BTN_SL2M, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } if (GetState(BTN_SL1P)){ ObjectSetDouble ( 0 ,HL_SL, OBJPROP_PRICE ,GetValueHL(HL_SL)+slow_pts* _Point ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,BTN_SL1P, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } if (GetState(BTN_SL2P)){ ObjectSetDouble ( 0 ,HL_SL, OBJPROP_PRICE ,GetValueHL(HL_SL)+fast_pts* _Point ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,BTN_SL2P, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } if (GetState(BTN_TP1M)){ ObjectSetDouble ( 0 ,HL_TP, OBJPROP_PRICE ,GetValueHL(HL_TP)-slow_pts* _Point ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,BTN_TP1M, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } if (GetState(BTN_TP2M)){ ObjectSetDouble ( 0 ,HL_TP, OBJPROP_PRICE ,GetValueHL(HL_TP)-fast_pts* _Point ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,BTN_TP2M, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } if (GetState(BTN_TP1P)){ ObjectSetDouble ( 0 ,HL_TP, OBJPROP_PRICE ,GetValueHL(HL_TP)+slow_pts* _Point ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,BTN_TP1P, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } if (GetState(BTN_TP2P)){ ObjectSetDouble ( 0 ,HL_TP, OBJPROP_PRICE ,GetValueHL(HL_TP)+fast_pts* _Point ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,BTN_TP2P, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } }

Here, we manage Stop Loss and Take Profit adjustments in our toolkit when "tradeInAction" is true, where we use the "GetState" function to check if buttons like "BTN_SL1M," "BTN_SL2M," "BTN_SL1P," or "BTN_SL2P" are clicked and adjust "HL_SL" by "slow_pts_Point" or "fast_pts_Point" using the ObjectSetDouble function with "OBJPROP_PRICE" and "GetValueHL," then use the ObjectSetInteger function to reset OBJPROP_STATE to false and the ChartRedraw function to update the chart, and similarly handle "BTN_TP1M," "BTN_TP2M," "BTN_TP1P," or "BTN_TP2P" for "HL_TP" adjustments. Finally, once the levels are set, we can confirm the placement and open respective positions, and then clean off the trade level setup, but first, we will need to get a function to delete the levels setup panel.

void DeleteObjects_SLTP(){ ObjectDelete ( 0 ,HL_SL); ObjectDelete ( 0 ,HL_TP); ObjectDelete ( 0 ,BTN_SL); ObjectDelete ( 0 ,BTN_TP); ObjectDelete ( 0 ,BTN_SL1M); ObjectDelete ( 0 ,BTN_SL2M); ObjectDelete ( 0 ,BTN_SL1P); ObjectDelete ( 0 ,BTN_SL2P); ObjectDelete ( 0 ,BTN_TP1P); ObjectDelete ( 0 ,BTN_TP2P); ObjectDelete ( 0 ,BTN_TP2M); ObjectDelete ( 0 ,BTN_TP1M); ObjectDelete ( 0 ,BTN_YES); ObjectDelete ( 0 ,BTN_NO); ObjectDelete ( 0 ,BTN_IDLE); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

Here, we handle cleanup in our toolkit with the "DeleteObjects_SLTP" function, where we use the ObjectDelete function to remove "HL_SL," "HL_TP," "BTN_SL," "BTN_TP," "BTN_SL1M," "BTN_SL2M," "BTN_SL1P," "BTN_SL2P," "BTN_TP1P," "BTN_TP2P," "BTN_TP2M," "BTN_TP1M," "BTN_YES," "BTN_NO," and "BTN_IDLE" from the chart, then use the ChartRedraw function with "0" to refresh and show everything cleared. We can now use this function in our order placement logic.

if (GetState(BTN_BUY) && GetState(BTN_YES)){ obj_Trade.Buy( double (GetValue(BTN_LOT)), _Symbol ,Ask,GetValueHL(HL_SL),GetValueHL(HL_TP)); DeleteObjects_SLTP(); isHaveTradeLevels = false ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,BTN_YES, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,BTN_BUY, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); tradeInAction = false ; ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } else if (GetState(BTN_SELL) && GetState(BTN_YES)){ obj_Trade.Sell( double (GetValue(BTN_LOT)), _Symbol ,Bid,GetValueHL(HL_SL),GetValueHL(HL_TP)); DeleteObjects_SLTP(); isHaveTradeLevels = false ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,BTN_YES, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,BTN_SELL, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); tradeInAction = false ; ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } else if (GetState(BTN_NO)){ DeleteObjects_SLTP(); isHaveTradeLevels = false ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,BTN_NO, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,BTN_BUY, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,BTN_SELL, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); tradeInAction = false ; ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

We execute trades in our toolkit within the Strategy Tester, where we use the "GetState" function to check if "BTN_BUY" and "BTN_YES" are true and then use the "obj_Trade.Buy" method with "double(GetValue(BTN_LOT))", _Symbol, "Ask", "GetValueHL(HL_SL)", and "GetValueHL(HL_TP)" to place a Buy order, or if "BTN_SELL" and "BTN_YES" are true, we use "obj_Trade.Sell" with "Bid" instead, and in either case, we use the "DeleteObjects_SLTP" function to clear objects, set "isHaveTradeLevels" and "tradeInAction" to false, use the ObjectSetInteger function to reset OBJPROP_STATE on "BTN_YES", "BTN_BUY", or "BTN_SELL" to false, and use the ChartRedraw function to update the chart, but if "BTN_NO" is true, we cancel by clearing objects and resetting states similarly. Similarly, we handle the increase or decrease of the trading volume buttons as follows.

if (GetState(BTN_P)== true ){ double newLot = ( double )GetValue(BTN_LOT); double lotStep = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); newLot += lotStep; newLot = NormalizeDouble (newLot, 2 ); newLot = newLot > 0.1 ? lotStep : newLot; ObjectSetString ( 0 ,BTN_LOT, OBJPROP_TEXT , string (newLot)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,BTN_P, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } if (GetState(BTN_M)== true ){ double newLot = ( double )GetValue(BTN_LOT); double lotStep = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); newLot -= lotStep; newLot = NormalizeDouble (newLot, 2 ); newLot = newLot < lotStep ? lotStep : newLot; ObjectSetString ( 0 ,BTN_LOT, OBJPROP_TEXT , string (newLot)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,BTN_M, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

Here, we adjust lot sizes starting with the increase where we use the "GetState" function to check if "BTN_P" is true, then use "GetValue" to set "newLot" from "BTN_LOT," use SymbolInfoDouble to get "lotStep" from SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP, add "lotStep" to "newLot," and use NormalizeDouble to round it to 2 decimals, capping it at "lotStep" if over 0.1 before using ObjectSetString to update "BTN_LOT"’s "OBJPROP_TEXT" and "ObjectSetInteger" to reset "BTN_P"’s "OBJPROP_STATE" to false, followed by ChartRedraw to refresh.

For the decrease, we use "GetState" to check "BTN_M," subtract "lotStep" from "newLot" after fetching it the same way, keep it at least "lotStep," and apply the same ObjectSetString, "ObjectSetInteger," and "ChartRedraw" function steps to update "BTN_LOT" and reset "BTN_M". As for the panic button, we will need to define a function to close all the open positions when it is clicked.

void closeAllPositions(){ for ( int i= PositionsTotal ()- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--){ ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket > 0 ){ if ( PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)){ if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL )== _Symbol ){ obj_Trade.PositionClose(ticket); } } } } }

We handle closing all positions with the "closeAllPositions" function, where we use the PositionsTotal function to loop from "i" as the last position minus 1 down to 0, use the PositionGetTicket function to get "ticket" for each index "i," and if "ticket" is valid, we use PositionSelectByTicket to select it, then use PositionGetString to check if POSITION_SYMBOL matches _Symbol before using "obj_Trade.PositionClose" method to close the position with "ticket". Then we can call this function when the panic button is clicked to close all the positions.

if (GetState(BTN_CLOSE)== true ){ closeAllPositions(); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,BTN_CLOSE, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

To manage the closing all trades, we use the "GetState" function to check if "BTN_CLOSE" is true, and if so, we use the "closeAllPositions" function to shut down all open positions, then use the ObjectSetInteger function to set "BTN_CLOSE"’s OBJPROP_STATE to false and the ChartRedraw function with "0" to update the chart. Upon compilation and running the program, we have the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that we set the trade levels and we can open positions dynamically, achieving our objective. What now remains is testing the program thoroughly, and that is handled in the next topic below.





Backtesting in Action: Using the Toolkit

We test our toolkit in MetaTrader 5’s Strategy Tester by loading the program, selecting our settings, and starting it—watch the Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) below to see Buy, Sell, and Adjustment buttons in action at lightning speed. Click Buy or Sell, tweak Stop Loss, Take Profit, and lot size, then confirm with Yes or cancel with No, with the Panic Button ready to close all trades fast. Here it is.





Conclusion

In conclusion, we’ve crafted a manual backtesting toolkit that merges hands-on control with the Strategy Tester’s speed in MQL5, simplifying how we test trading ideas. We’ve shown how to design it, code it, and use it to adjust trades with buttons—all tailored for quick, precise simulations. You can adapt this toolkit to your needs and enhance your backtesting experience with it.