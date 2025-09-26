Experts: Pending tread EA (Best for Gold)
HOW DO I SET ON MY MT5
I think it is important to backtest with Real Tick data. Some strategies work well with Tick data, but when used with Real Tick it is a disaster and should be used with caution. This is a basic thing that anyone who wants to backtest needs to understand.
How to do set on my meta tread 5
Good EA,I think if you can add trailing would be so much better.
It's good , I set it for grid trading by pending order too.
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Pending tread EA (Best for Gold):
The Pending_tread EA is a versatile and easy-to-use trading robot designed to automate the placement and management of multiple pending orders arranged in a grid pattern above and below the current market price. This EA is well-suited for scalping strategies and can operate on any timeframe or currency pair, making it highly flexible for various trading styles.
Author: Mir Mostofa Kamal