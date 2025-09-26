Experts: Pending tread EA (Best for Gold)

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Pending tread EA (Best for Gold):

The Pending_tread EA is a versatile and easy-to-use trading robot designed to automate the placement and management of multiple pending orders arranged in a grid pattern above and below the current market price. This EA is well-suited for scalping strategies and can operate on any timeframe or currency pair, making it highly flexible for various trading styles.

Author: Mir Mostofa Kamal

 

HOW DO I SET ON MY MT5

 
bharath9099 #:

HOW DO I SET ON MY MT5

Read the description and instructions by the author in the link above.

 
bharath9099 #:

HOW DO I SET ON MY MT5

It works on all time frames. You can set the time frame to your liking. To work on higher time frames, increase the Take Profit level. You can do this from the EA settings.
 
I think it is important to backtest with Real Tick data. Some strategies work well with Tick data, but when used with Real Tick it is a disaster and should be used with caution. This is a basic thing that anyone who wants to backtest needs to understand.
 
How to do set on my meta tread 5
 
Good EA,I think if you can add trailing would be so much better. 
 

Man... As soon as I added this EA to the chart, it closed all my open positions loosing 6000USD. 



 
It's good , I set it for grid trading by pending order too.
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