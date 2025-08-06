Indicators: Daily VWAP
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Daily VWAP:
Daily VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) is a simple yet powerful indicator that calculates and displays the Volume Weighted Average Price for each trading day. Ideal for identifying intraday fair value and supporting your daily trading decisions.
Author: Guillermo Pineda