MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 5120: Improvements and fixes

New comment
 

On Friday, June 13, 2025, an updated version of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be released. It features a number of platform fixes and improvements.

MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 5120: Improvements and fixes


MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal

  1. Terminal: Fixed graphical interface display issues when running on Linux and macOS.
  2. Terminal: Improved the platform update mechanism. The MQL5 Standard Library will no longer be entirely overwritten during updates – only the files that have actually changed will be replaced.
  3. Terminal: Added automatic reset of full-screen view mode on application restart. The full interface will now be displayed at each launch.
  4. MQL5: Enabled passing of arrays with signed/unsigned typecasting in the following functions:

    • ArraySwap
    • WebRequest
    • CryptEncode
    • CryptDecode
    • StringToCharArray
    • CharArrayToString
    • StringToShortArray
    • ShortArrayToString
    • StructToCharArray
    • CharArrayToStruct

  5. MQL5: Fixed retrieval of key states for MQL programs on the active chart using the TerminalInfoInteger function.
  6. MQL5: Fixed ArrayInitialize function operation for enum arrays.
  7. MetaEditor: Updated available models for AI Assistant. All GPT-4.1 and 04-mini models are now supported.
  8. MetaEditor: Enabled strict file status verification in MQL5 Storage. File hashes are now checked to prevent false indications. Previously, files without actual local changes compared to the repository version could be incorrectly marked with a red icon.
  9. Updated translations of the user interface.

The update will be delivered through the Live Update system.

 
Please bring back multi timeframe views in strategy tester. PLEASEEEEEEEEEEE
Files:
multiTF-View.png  387 kb
 
tantran201094 #:
Please bring back multi timeframe views in strategy tester. PLEASEEEEEEEEEEE

multiple tabs in the tester - 

 

why compiling type-casted assignment still produce warning ?

typecasting warning



WARNING ?

 

time_value is a datetime. casting it to a datetime does nothing.

The message is the assignment of the datetime to a double.

 
Soewono Effendi #why compiling type-casted assignment still produce warning ? 
datetime t = TimeGMT();
double d = (double)t; // fix it
you are trying to assign a datetime to double that is why you are getting warning, fix it like
 
upps.. silly mistake.
Thanks
 

Please fix the "Scale fix" function in MT5 to make it smooth and seamless like it is in MT4.
If it can be exactly like MT4, that's fine too.
Or, if possible, let me freely and comfortably stretch and compress the vertical scale.
Honestly, this is the main reason why I don't feel like interacting with the MT5 chart at all when doing technical analysis.

Thanks very!


 
In MACOS, the latest version it lags too much
 
The current method of switching between multiple timeframes (View → Chart → Timeframe) in strategy tester is very inconvenient. Please bring back the previous tab format!
 
Santhana Rajan #:
The current method of switching between multiple timeframes (View → Chart → Timeframe) in strategy tester is very inconvenient. Please bring back the previous tab format!
Totally agree! What previously took 1 seconds to do, now need at least 10-20 seconds. More symbols and timeframe you use, more time you need because you also need to find the correct chart every time.
12345678
New comment