MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 5120: Improvements and fixes
Please bring back multi timeframe views in strategy tester. PLEASEEEEEEEEEEE
multiple tabs in the tester -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5100: Transition to Git and MQL5 Algo Forge developer hub, dark theme and interface improvements
Alain Verleyen, 2025.06.11 02:44
You can change through the View menu
why compiling type-casted assignment still produce warning ?
time_value is a datetime. casting it to a datetime does nothing.
The message is the assignment of the datetime to a double.
Please fix the "Scale fix" function in MT5 to make it smooth and seamless like it is in MT4.
If it can be exactly like MT4, that's fine too.
Or, if possible, let me freely and comfortably stretch and compress the vertical scale.
Honestly, this is the main reason why I don't feel like interacting with the MT5 chart at all when doing technical analysis.
Thanks very!
The current method of switching between multiple timeframes (View → Chart → Timeframe) in strategy tester is very inconvenient. Please bring back the previous tab format!
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
On Friday, June 13, 2025, an updated version of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be released. It features a number of platform fixes and improvements.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal
The update will be delivered through the Live Update system.