Bibliothek für ein leichtes und schnelles Entwickeln vom Programmen für den MetaTrader (Teil XXXI): Schwebende Handelsanfragen - Positionseröffnung unter bestimmten Bedingungen

Inhalt

Konzept

Bei der Entwicklung der Bibliotheksfunktionen habe ich das Konzept des Handels mit schwebenden Anfragen eingeführt. Das Konzept umfasst zwei Einsatzmöglichkeiten — die Behandlung von Handelsserverfehlern und das übliche Senden von Handelsaufträgen unter programmatisch festgelegten Bedingungen. Beginnend mit Artikel 26 habe ich schrittweise die Behandlung von Handelsserverfehlern mit Hilfe von schwebenden Anfragen implementiert, die es ermöglichen, das erneute Senden von Handelsaufträgen an den Server zu verarbeiten, falls die Fehlerbehebung das erneute Senden des Auftrags an den Server nach der Korrektur der Fehlerparameter und dem Warten erfordert.

Beginnend mit diesem Artikel werden wir eine Funktionsweise entwickeln, die es erlaubt, unter bestimmten Bedingungen mit schwebenden Anfragen zu handeln.

Diese Bibliotheksfunktionen ermöglicht es Benutzern, programmgesteuert Bedingungen zu schaffen, unter denen ein Handelsauftrag an den Server gesendet wird.

Zum Beispiel:

Beim Eintreten oder Überschreiten einer bestimmten Zeit wird ein Kauf eröffnet, vorausgesetzt, dass der Preis unter einen bestimmten Wert gefallen ist (zwei Bedingungen in Bezug auf Symbol-Eigenschaftswerte).

Teilweise Schließen einer Position, wenn ein spezifizierter Gewinn überschritten wird (eine Bedingung bezieht sich auf einen Kontoeigenschaftswert). Wenn eine Position durch Stop-Loss geschlossen wird, öffnen wir eine entgegengesetzte Position (eine Bedingung bezieht sich auf eine Kontoereigniseigenschaft).



Die Beispiele sind einfach, aber es kann eine Vielzahl von Bedingungen und deren Kombinationen geben. In diesem Stadium werden wir die Kontrolle über Änderungen der Eigenschaften von Konten, Symbolen und Ereignissen, die auf dem laufenden Konto auftreten, entwickeln. Die Bedingungen aus diesen drei Listen können in jeder beliebigen Kombination eingestellt werden.

Wir werden von einer einfachen Sache ausgehen — der Kontrolle von Änderungen der Werte von Symbolen und Konteneigenschaften. Danach werden wir die Kontoereignisse kontrollieren und darauf reagieren.



Damit ein Objekt für schwebende Anfragen als Teil einer Handelslogik (Senden von Handelsaufträgen unter Bedingungen) funktionieren kann, müssen wir zusätzliche Daten in dieses Objekt implementieren, um Bedingungen für die Aktivierung schwebender Anfragen und Methoden zu deren Kontrolle und Bearbeitung zu speichern. Die Datenspeicherung soll in Form eines zweidimensionalen Arrays erfolgen. Die erste Dimension soll eine Bedingungsnummer speichern (es kann so viele Bedingungen wie nötig geben), während die zweite alle Daten der Bedingung enthält, deren Nummer in der ersten Dimension angegeben ist — Typ der Bedingungsquelle (Symbol, Konto oder Ereignis), Bedingung selbst (Enumerationen für jede der Quellen erstellen), Vergleichsmethode (>,<,==,!=,>=,<=), Referenzwert einer erfassten Eigenschaft und ihr aktueller Wert.

Bedingungen, die in schwebende Anfrageobjekten gesetzt werden, sind im Timer der Klasse, die die schwebenden Anfragen verwaltet, zu kontrollieren. Aktivierte schwebende Anfragen werden von derselben Klasse sofort nach Erfüllung aller in einem anhängigen Anforderungsobjekt gesetzten Bedingungen an den Server gesendet.

Im aktuellen Artikel werden wir den Handel unter Verwendung von schwebenden Anfragen — der Eröffnung von Positionen unter bestimmten Bedingungen — erstellen und überprüfen. Im Test-EA werden wir nur zwei Bedingungen verfolgen — Preis und Zeit. Die Bedingungen können entweder getrennt (nach Preis oder Zeit) oder gemeinsam (nach Preis und Zeit) festgelegt werden.







Daten vorbereiten

Wie üblich beginnen wir damit, Indizes neuer Bibliotheksmitteilungen und entsprechender Texte hinzuzufügen.

Schreiben wir alle notwendigen Nachrichtenindizes in die Datei Datas.mqh:

MSG_EVN_EVENT, MSG_EVN_TYPE,

MSG_ACC_ACCOUNT, MSG_ACC_PROP_LOGIN,

MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTIVATED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_DATAS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_CREATED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_DELETED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_GETTING_FAILED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_FAILED_ADD_PARAMS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_PRICE_CREATE,

MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ACTUAL_EXPIRATION, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_NO_FREE_IDS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ACTIVATION_TERMS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_CRITERION, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS, };

und fügen die entsprechenden Nachrichtentexte den gerade ergänzten Indices hinzu

{ "Событие" , "Event" } , { "Тип события" , "Event's type" },

{ "Аккаунт" , "Account" } , { "Номер счёта" , "Account number" },

{ "Отложенный запрос #" , "Pending request #" }, { "Активирован отложенный запрос: #" , "Pending request activated: #" } , { "Параметры торгового запроса" , "Trade request parameters" }, { "Параметры отложенного торгового запроса" , "Pending trade request parameters" }, { "Создан отложенный запрос" , "Pending request created" }, { "Удалён в связи с окончанием времени его действия" , "Deleted due to expiration" }, { "Удалён в связи с его исполнением" , "Deleted due completed" }, { "Не удалось получить объект-отложенный запрос из списка" , "Failed to get pending request object from list" } , { "Не удалось добавить параметры активации запроса. Ошибка: " , "Failed to add request activation parameters. Error: " } , { "Цена в момент создания запроса" , "Price at time of request create" },

{ "Фактическое время жизни ордера" , "Actual of order lifetime" }, { "Нет свободных идентификаторов для создания отложенного запроса" , "No free IDs to create a pending request" } , { "Условия активации" , "Activation terms" } , { "Критерий" , "Criterion" } , { "Добавлены условия активации отложенного запроса" , "Pending request activation conditions added" } , };

Da ein einziges Objekt für eine schwebende Anfrage kontrollierte Bedingungen aus völlig unterschiedlichen Quellen behandelt (in diesem Fall sind dies Konto-, Symbol- und Kontoereignisse, dann können wir noch etwas hinzufügen), benötigen wir eine Datenquelle, deren Parameter wir beobachten, um die Aktivierung einer bestimmten Bedingung für die Aktivierung einer schwebenden Anfrage zu verfolgen. Bei der Verfolgung von Konto- und Symbolparametern können sie übereinstimmende Eigenschaftsindizes haben, während die Eigenschaften selbst völlig unterschiedlich sind. Um Verwirrung zu vermeiden, geben wir die Datenquelle an, in der ihre Eigenschaftswerte nachverfolgt werden.

Schreiben wir in die Datei Defines.mqh die Enumeration der Quellen für die Aktivierung schwebender Anfragen:

enum ENUM_PEND_REQ_TYPE { PEND_REQ_TYPE_ERROR=PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR, PEND_REQ_TYPE_REQUEST=PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_REQ, }; enum ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE { PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_ACCOUNT, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_EVENT, }; enum ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER {

Auch fügen wir die Enumerationen von möglichen Kriterien hinzu, die zur Aktivierung schwebender Anfrage verwendet werden.

Für die Kriterien der Aktivierung durch die Eigenschaften Konto, Symbol und Ereignis verwenden wir eigene Enumeration:

enum ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_PROP { PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_EMPTY = MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE = MSG_ACC_PROP_LEVERAGE, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS = MSG_ACC_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED = MSG_ACC_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT = MSG_ACC_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_BALANCE = MSG_ACC_PROP_BALANCE, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = MSG_ACC_PROP_CREDIT, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_PROFIT = MSG_ACC_PROP_PROFIT, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_EQUITY = MSG_ACC_PROP_EQUITY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN = MSG_ACC_PROP_MARGIN, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE = MSG_ACC_PROP_MARGIN_FREE, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL = MSG_ACC_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL = MSG_ACC_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE = MSG_ACC_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_ASSETS = MSG_ACC_PROP_ASSETS, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES = MSG_ACC_PROP_LIABILITIES, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED = MSG_ACC_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED }; enum ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_PROP { PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_EMPTY = MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BID = MSG_LIB_PROP_BID, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASK = MSG_LIB_PROP_ASK, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_LAST = MSG_LIB_PROP_LAST, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_DEALS, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME = MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUME, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH = MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW = MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMELOW, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME = MSG_SYM_PROP_TIME, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SPREAD = MSG_SYM_PROP_SPREAD, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_START_TIME = MSG_SYM_PROP_START_TIME, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME = MSG_SYM_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL = MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL = MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BIDHIGH = MSG_SYM_PROP_BIDHIGH, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BIDLOW = MSG_SYM_PROP_BIDLOW, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASKHIGH = MSG_SYM_PROP_ASKHIGH, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASKLOW = MSG_SYM_PROP_ASKLOW, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_LASTHIGH = MSG_SYM_PROP_LASTHIGH, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_LASTLOW = MSG_SYM_PROP_LASTLOW, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_REAL = MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUME_REAL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL = MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW_REAL = MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_STRIKE = MSG_SYM_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST = MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_FACE_VALUE = MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE = MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG = MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_LONG, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT = MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_SHORT, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME= MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_OPEN, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_AW = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_AW, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX, }; enum ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT { PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_EMPTY = MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED = MSG_EVN_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED = MSG_EVN_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED = MSG_EVN_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED = MSG_EVN_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_CREDIT, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE = MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_CHARGE, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION = MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS = MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_BONUS, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION = MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_COMISSION, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY = MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY = MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY = MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY = MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST = MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_INTEREST, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED = MSG_EVN_BUY_CANCELLED, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED = MSG_EVN_SELL_CANCELLED, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_DIVIDENT = MSG_EVN_DIVIDENT, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED = MSG_EVN_DIVIDENT_FRANKED, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_TAX = MSG_EVN_TAX, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL = MSG_EVN_BALANCE_REFILL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL = MSG_EVN_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED = MSG_EVN_ACTIVATED_PENDING, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL = MSG_EVN_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL = MSG_EVN_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIALLY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL = MSG_EVN_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIALLY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS = MSG_EVN_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS = MSG_EVN_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIALLY_BY_POS, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL = MSG_EVN_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP = MSG_EVN_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL = MSG_EVN_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIALLY_BY_SL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP = MSG_EVN_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIALLY_BY_TP, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET = MSG_EVN_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING = MSG_EVN_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL = MSG_EVN_POSITION_REVERSE_PARTIALLY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET = MSG_EVN_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING = MSG_EVN_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE = MSG_EVN_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL = MSG_EVN_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TP = MSG_EVN_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TP, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL_TP = MSG_EVN_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL_TP, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_SL_TP = MSG_EVN_MODIFY_ORDER_SL_TP, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_SL = MSG_EVN_MODIFY_ORDER_SL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TP = MSG_EVN_MODIFY_ORDER_TP, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_SL_TP = MSG_EVN_MODIFY_POSITION_SL_TP, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_SL = MSG_EVN_MODIFY_POSITION_SL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TP = MSG_EVN_MODIFY_POSITION_TP, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_VOL_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL = MSG_EVN_REASON_ADD_PARTIALLY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_VOL_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL = MSG_EVN_REASON_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER = MSG_EVN_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL= MSG_EVN_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY, };

Die Werte der Enumeration sind gleich den konstanten Werten von Textnachrichten mit den entsprechenden Symbol-, Konto- und Ereignis-Eigenschaften. Dies entbindet uns von der Notwendigkeit, eine beschriebene Konstante bei der Anzeige von Nachrichten im Journal zusätzlich als zu einem Symbol, Konto oder Ereignis gehörend zu kennzeichnen. Stattdessen werden wir einfach den Index einer Konstanten selbst zur Anzeige einer Nachricht verwenden.



Mit Hilfe von drei verschiedenen Enumerationen von Aktivierungsbedingungen können wir schließlich jede beliebige Kombination von Konstanten aus drei Enumerationen festlegen, um ein erforderliches Aktivierungskriterium für eine anstehende Anfrage zu erstellen.

Fügen Sie die Funktion, die die Beschreibung eines Vergleichstyps zurückgibt, in die Dienstfunktionsdatei DELib.mqh ein:

string ComparisonTypeDescription( const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE type) { switch (( int )type) { case EQUAL : return " == " ; case MORE : return " > " ; case LESS : return " < " ; case EQUAL_OR_MORE : return " >= " ; case EQUAL_OR_LESS : return " <= " ; default : return " != " ; } }

Die Namen der Konstanten der Enumeration mit "STOP_LOSS"- und "TAKE_PROFIT"-Zeichenfolgen wurden in vielen Bibliotheksdateien geändert. Das Vorkommen dieser Zeichenfolgen wurde durch "SL" bzw. "TP" ersetzt.



Erstellen des Objekts einer schwebenden Anfrage nach Bedarf



Das Basisobjekt der schwebenden Anfragen wird nun vom Basisobjekt aller Bibliotheksobjekte abgeleitet.

Binden wir die Basisobjektdatei aller Bibliotheksobjekte in die Klassendatei CPendRequest ein und leiten die Klasse von dem Basisobjekt ab:



#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/de/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Object.mqh> #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh" class CPendRequest : public CBaseObj {

In dem 'private' Teil der Klasse deklarieren wir das Array zur Speicherung von Daten unter Verwendung des beobachteten Aktivierungskriteriums für schwebenden Anfragen:

class CPendRequest : public CBaseObj { private : MqlTradeRequest m_request; CPause m_pause; double m_activated_control[][ 5 ]; void CopyRequest( const MqlTradeRequest &request);

Fügen wir im gleichen 'private' Abschnitt die Methoden hinzu, die eine in den EA-Einstellungen festgelegte Magicnummer und ID zurückgeben, sowie IDs der ersten und zweiten Gruppe.

Auch deklarieren wir die Methode zur Rückgabe des Flags der erfolgreichen Prüfung einer kontrollierten Eigenschaft mit ihrem tatsächlichen Wert, die Methode zum Vergleich zweier beobachteten Eigenschaftswerte und die Methode zur Rückgabe der Anzahl der Dezimalstellen für die beobachtete Eigenschaft zur korrekten Anzeige der Werte im Log:



ulong GetMagic( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_MAGIC); } ushort GetMagicID( void ) const { return CBaseObj::GetMagicID(( uint ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_MAGIC)); } uchar GetGroupID1( void ) const { return CBaseObj::GetGroupID1(( uint ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_MAGIC));} uchar GetGroupID2( void ) const { return CBaseObj::GetGroupID2(( uint ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_MAGIC));} bool IsHedge( void ) const { return this .m_is_hedge; } bool IsEqualByMode( const int mode, const double value ) const ; bool IsEqualByMode( const int mode, const long value ) const ; bool IsCompletedVolume( void ) const ; bool IsCompletedPrice( void ) const ; bool IsCompletedStopLimit( void ) const ; bool IsCompletedStopLoss( void ) const ; bool IsCompletedTakeProfit( void ) const ; bool IsCompletedTypeFilling( void ) const ; bool IsCompletedTypeTime( void ) const ; bool IsCompletedExpiration( void ) const ; bool IsComparisonCompleted( const uint index) const ; bool IsCompared( const double actual_value, const double control_value, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE compare) const ; int DigitsControlledValue( const uint index) const ; public :

Die Methoden zur Rückgabe von Magicnummer und Gruppen-IDs verwenden gleichnamige Methoden des übergeordneten CBaseObj-Objekts, von dem wir das Basisobjekt für abstrakte schwebenden Anfragen abgeleitet haben.



Im Block der Methoden für einen vereinfachten Zugriff auf die Eigenschaften des Anforderungsobjekts der 'public' Klassensektion werden wir Deklarationen aller notwendigen öffentlichen Methoden hinzufügen:

MqlTradeRequest MqlRequest( void ) const { return this .m_request; } ENUM_PEND_REQ_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_PEND_REQ_STATUS) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS); } ENUM_PEND_REQ_TYPE TypeRequest( void ) const { return (ENUM_PEND_REQ_TYPE) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TYPE); } double PriceCreate( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_PRICE_CREATE); } ulong TimeCreate( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE); } ulong TimeActivate( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_ACTIVATE); } ulong WaitingMSC( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING); } uchar CurrentAttempt( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_CURRENT_ATTEMPT); } uchar TotalAttempts( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TOTAL); } uchar ID( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID); } int Retcode( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE); } ulong Order( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ORDER); } ulong Position( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_POSITION); } ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS Action( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ACTION); } double ActualVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_VOLUME); } double ActualPrice( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_PRICE); } double ActualStopLimit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_STOPLIMIT); } double ActualSL( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_SL); } double ActualTP( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TP); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING ActualTypeFilling( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TYPE_FILLING); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME ActualTypeTime( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TYPE_TIME); } datetime ActualExpiration( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_EXPIRATION); } void SetPriceCreate( const double price) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_PRICE_CREATE,price); } void SetTimeCreate( const ulong time) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE,time); this .m_pause.SetTimeBegin(time); } void SetTimeActivate( const ulong time) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_ACTIVATE,time); } void SetWaitingMSC( const ulong miliseconds) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING,miliseconds); this .m_pause.SetWaitingMSC(miliseconds); } void SetCurrentAttempt( const uchar number) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_CURRENT_ATTEMPT,number); } void SetTotalAttempts( const uchar number) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TOTAL,number); } void SetID( const uchar id) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID,id); } void SetOrder( const ulong ticket) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ORDER,ticket); } void SetPosition( const ulong ticket) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_POSITION,ticket); } void SetTypeRequest( const ENUM_PEND_REQ_TYPE type) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TYPE,type); } void SetActualVolume( const double volume) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_VOLUME,volume); } void SetActualPrice( const double price) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_PRICE,price); } void SetActualStopLimit( const double price) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_STOPLIMIT,price); } void SetActualSL( const double price) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_SL,price); } void SetActualTP( const double price) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TP,price); } void SetActualTypeFilling( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TYPE_FILLING,type); } void SetActualTypeTime( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TYPE_TIME,type); } void SetActualExpiration( const datetime expiration) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_EXPIRATION,expiration); } void SetNewActivationProperties( const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property, const double control_value, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type, const double actual_value); bool SetActivationProperty( const uint index, const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property); bool SetActivationComparerType( const uint index, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type); bool SetActivationControlValue( const uint index, const double value); bool SetActivationActualValue( const uint index, const double value); ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE GetActivationSource( const uint index) const ; int GetActivationProperty( const uint index) const ; ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE GetActivationComparerType( const uint index) const ; double GetActivationControlValue( const uint index) const ; double GetActivationActualValue( const uint index) const ; bool IsAllComparisonCompleted( void ) const ;

Die Methode SetTypeRequest() setzt die Eigenschaft "pending request type", die an die Typ-Methode übergeben wird. Als Typ kann "eine auf einem Fehlercode basierende schwebende Anfrage" oder "eine schwebende Anfrage durch Auftrag" verwendet werden. Der Typ einer schwebenden Anfrage wird in einem Objekt automatisch innerhalb des Klassenkonstruktors in Abhängigkeit von der Fehlernummer gesetzt. Wenn der Code gleich Null ist, handelt es sich um eine schwebende Anfrage, die durch eine Programmanforderung erstellt wurde. Daher wird die Methode jetzt nirgendwo mehr verwendet. Sie wird für den Fall erstellt, dass wir plötzlich den Typ einer schwebenden Anfrage von außen schnell ändern müssen (ich persönlich habe bisher noch keinen Bedarf dafür feststellen können).



Deklarationen der Methoden, die Beschreibungen der kontrollierten Eigenschaften zurückgeben, zum entsprechenden Methodenblock hinzufügen:



string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property); string GetActivationPropertyDescription( const uint index) const ; string GetActivationComparerTypeDescription( const uint index) const ; string GetActivationControlValueDescription( const uint index) const ; string GetActivationActualValueDescription( const uint index) const ; uint GetActivationCriterionTotal( void ) const { return :: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); } string StatusDescription( void ) const ; string TypeRequestDescription( void ) const ; string IDDescription( void ) const ; string RetcodeDescription( void ) const ; string TimeCreateDescription( void ) const ; string TimeActivateDescription( void ) const ; string TimeWaitingDescription( void ) const ; string CurrentAttemptDescription( void ) const ; string TotalAttemptsDescription( void ) const ; string PriceCreateDescription( void ) const ; string TypeFillingActualDescription( void ) const ; string TypeTimeActualDescription( void ) const ; string ExpirationActualDescription( void ) const ; string VolumeActualDescription( void ) const ; string PriceActualDescription( void ) const ; string StopLimitActualDescription( void ) const ; string StopLossActualDescription( void ) const ; string TakeProfitActualDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqActionDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqMagicDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqOrderDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqSymbolDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqVolumeDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqPriceDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqStopLimitDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqStopLossDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqTakeProfitDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqDeviationDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqTypeOrderDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqTypeFillingDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqTypeTimeDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqExpirationDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqCommentDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqPositionDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqPositionByDescription( void ) const ; void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); void PrintActivations( void ); virtual void PrintShort( void ){;} virtual string Header( void ){ return NULL ;} };

Die Methode GetActivationCriterionTotal() gibt die Größe der ersten Dimension des Datenfelds mit den Aktivierungsbedingungen zurück, d.h. die Anzahl der Aktivierungsbedingungen im Objekt der schwebenden Anfrage.



Setzen wir im Klassenkonstruktor die Größe Null für das Datenfeld mit den Aktivierungsbedingungen in der ersten Dimension:

CPendRequest::CPendRequest( const ENUM_PEND_REQ_STATUS status, const uchar id, const double price, const ulong time, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int retcode) { this .CopyRequest(request); this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SYMBOL), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); int dg=( int )DigitsLots( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SYMBOL)); this .m_digits_lot=(dg== 0 ? 1 : dg); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS,status); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID,id); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE,retcode); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TYPE, this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE)> 0 ? PEND_REQ_TYPE_ERROR : PEND_REQ_TYPE_REQUEST); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE,time); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_PRICE_CREATE,price); this .m_pause.SetTimeBegin( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE)); this .m_pause.SetWaitingMSC( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING)); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_activated_control, 0 , 10 ); }

Die Größe des Datenfelds mit den Aktivierungsbedingungen ändert sich automatisch beim Hinzufügen jeder aufeinander folgenden Aktivierungsbedingung.



In der Methode, die die vollständige Liste der Daten der schwebenden Anfragen anzeigt, fügen wir nach der Anzeige aller ihrer Eigenschaften die Darstellung der Aktivierungsbedingungsliste hinzu:

void CPendRequest:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false ) { int header_code= ( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS)==PEND_REQ_STATUS_OPEN ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_OPEN : this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS)==PEND_REQ_STATUS_CLOSE ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_CLOSE : this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS)==PEND_REQ_STATUS_SLTP ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_SLTP : this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS)==PEND_REQ_STATUS_PLACE ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_PLACE : this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS)==PEND_REQ_STATUS_REMOVE ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_REMOVE : this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS)==PEND_REQ_STATUS_MODIFY ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_MODIFY : WRONG_VALUE ); :: Print ( "============= \"" ,CMessage::Text(header_code), "\" =============" ); int beg= 0 , end=PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } this .PrintActivations(); :: Print ( "================== " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END), ": \"" ,CMessage::Text(header_code), "\" ==================

" ); }

Die Implementierung der Methode zur Anzeige der Aktivierungsbedingungen für schwebende Anfrage im Journal:

void CPendRequest::PrintActivations( void ) { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (range> 0 ) { :: Print ( "--- " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ACTIVATION_TERMS), " ---" ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<range;i++) { ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source=(ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE) this .m_activated_control[i][ 0 ]; string type= ( source==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_ACCOUNT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ACC_ACCOUNT) : source==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_SYMBOL) : source==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_EVENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_EVN_EVENT) : "" ); :: Print ( " - " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_CRITERION), " #" , string (i+ 1 ), ". " ,type, ": " , this .GetActivationPropertyDescription(i)); } } :: Print ( "" ); }

Die Methode zum Erstellen einer neuen Bedingung für die Aktivierung einer schwebenden Anfrage im Datenarray für Aktivierungsbedingungen:

void CPendRequest::SetNewActivationProperties( const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source , const int property , const double control_value , const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type , const double actual_value ) { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_activated_control,range+ 1 , 10 )== WRONG_VALUE ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_FAILED_ADD_PARAMS)); return ; } this .m_activated_control[range][ 0 ]=source; this .m_activated_control[range][ 1 ]=property; this .m_activated_control[range][ 2 ]=comparer_type; this .m_activated_control[range][ 3 ]=control_value; this .m_activated_control[range][ 4 ]=actual_value; }

Der Methode werden die Aktivierungsdatenquelle, die Aktivierungsbedingung, die kontrollierte und aktuelle Werte der Aktivierungsbedingung, sowie die Vergleichsmethode übergeben.

Die Größe des Datenfelds mit den Aktivierungsbedingungen wird um 1 erhöht, und alle erforderlichen Daten im Feld werden mit den in den Methodeneingaben übergebenen Werten gefüllt. Die Methode sollte nur verwendet werden, um eine neue Aktivierungsbedingung hinzuzufügen.



Die folgenden Methoden werden verwendet, um bereits im Auftragsobjekt vorhandene Aktivierungsbedingungen zu korrigieren:

bool CPendRequest::SetActivationProperty( const uint index, const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property) { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (( int )index>range- 1 || range== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 4002 )); return false ; } this .m_activated_control[index][ 0 ]=source; this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]=property; return true ; } bool CPendRequest::SetActivationComparerType( const uint index, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type) { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (( int )index>range- 1 || range== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 4002 )); return false ; } this .m_activated_control[index][ 2 ]=comparer_type; return true ; } bool CPendRequest::SetActivationControlValue( const uint index, const double value) { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (( int )index>range- 1 || range== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 4002 )); return false ; } this .m_activated_control[index][ 3 ]=value; return true ; } bool CPendRequest::SetActivationActualValue( const uint index, const double value) { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (( int )index>range- 1 || range== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 4002 )); return false ; } this .m_activated_control[index][ 4 ]=value; return true ; }

Die Methode zum Setzen der kontrollierten Eigenschaft SetActivationProperty() erhält den Index und zwei Bedingungsparameter — die Bedingungsquelle (Symbol, Konto oder Ereignis) und die Aktivierungsbedingung selbst (aus den oben betrachteten entsprechenden Enumerationen), da die Aktivierungsbedingung aus den beiden Parametern — Eigenschaftsänderungsquelle und Typ — besteht. Andere Methoden zum Setzen von Aktivierungswerten erhalten nur Index und Wert.



Die Nummer der Aktivierungsbedingung wird als Index verwendet. Wenn es nur eine Bedingung gibt, sollte der Index gleich Null sein. Wenn es zwei Bedingungen gibt, sollte der Index gleich 0 oder 1 sein, je nachdem, welche Bedingung wir ändern möchten usw. Wenn der Index über die erste Dimension des Arrays hinausgeht, erscheint der ungültige Indexeintrag im Journal und false wird zurückgegeben.



Die Methoden, die Parameter der Aktivierungsbedingungen zurückgeben:

ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE CPendRequest::GetActivationSource( const uint index) const { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (( int )index>range- 1 || range== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 4002 )); return WRONG_VALUE ; } return (ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE) this .m_activated_control[index][ 0 ]; } int CPendRequest::GetActivationProperty( const uint index) const { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (( int )index>range- 1 || range== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 4002 )); return WRONG_VALUE ; } return ( int ) this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]; } ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE CPendRequest::GetActivationComparerType( const uint index) const { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (( int )index>range- 1 || range== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 4002 )); return WRONG_VALUE ; } return (ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE) this .m_activated_control[index][ 2 ]; } double CPendRequest::GetActivationControlValue( const uint index) const { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (( int )index>range- 1 || range== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 4002 )); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return this .m_activated_control[index][ 3 ]; } double CPendRequest::GetActivationActualValue( const uint index) const { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (( int )index>range- 1 || range== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 4002 )); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return this .m_activated_control[index][ 4 ]; }

Hier ist alles ähnlich wie bei der Einstellung der Aktivierungseigenschaften, außer dass alle Bedingungseigenschaften nacheinander zurückgegeben werden, so dass es ausreicht, einen angeforderten Aktivierungsbedingungsindex in jeder Methode zu übergeben. Falls ein ungültiger Index übergeben wird, erscheint der ungültige Indexeintrag im Journal. Der Wert -1 wird für die Methoden zurückgegeben, die ganzzahlige Werte zurückgeben, während EMPTY_VALUE für Methoden zurückgegeben wird, die reelle Werte zurückgeben.



Die Methode zum Vergleich zweier Werte durch einen angegebenen Vergleichstyp:

bool CPendRequest::IsCompared( const double actual_value , const double control_value , const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE compare ) const { switch ( ( int )compare ) { case EQUAL : return (actual_value<control_value || actual_value>control_value ? false : true ); case NO_EQUAL : return (actual_value<control_value || actual_value>control_value ? true : false ); case MORE : return (actual_value>control_value ? true : false ); case LESS : return (actual_value<control_value ? true : false ); case EQUAL_OR_MORE : return (actual_value<control_value ? false : true ); case EQUAL_OR_LESS : return (actual_value>control_value ? false : true ); default : break ; } return false ; }

Die Methode erhält den aktuellen Wert der Vergleichseigenschaft, den der Referenzwert, mit dem der aktuelle Wert verglichen wird, und den Vergleichstyp.

Abhängig vom Vergleichstyp werden die aktuellen Eigenschaftswerte mit seinem Referenzwert verglichen, der das Vergleichsergebnis liefert.



Die Methode, die das Flag des erfolgreichen Vergleichs einer Aktivierungsbedingung durch ihren Index im Datenarray für Aktivierungsbedingungen zurückgibt:

bool CPendRequest::IsComparisonCompleted( const uint index) const { if ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]==MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET) return false ; ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer=(ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE) this .m_activated_control[index][ 2 ]; return this .IsCompared( this .m_activated_control[index][ 4 ], this .m_activated_control[index][ 3 ],comparer); }

Die Methode gibt das Aktivierungsflag einer der Aktivierungsbedingungen der schwebenden Anfrage zurück. Die Methodeneingabe übergibt den Index einer geprüften Bedingung im Datenarray für Aktivierungsbedingungen. Der Vergleich wird mit der oben betrachteten Methode IsCompared() durchgeführt, und das Vergleichsergebnis wird zurückgegeben.



Die Methode gibt das Flag der erfolgreichen Prüfung aller für ein Anforderungsobjekt erstellten Aktivierungsbedingungen zurück:

bool CPendRequest::IsAllComparisonCompleted( void ) const { bool res= true ; int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (range== 0 ) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<range;i++) res &= this .IsComparisonCompleted(i); return res; }

Hierbei handelt es sich um eine universelle Methode, mit der jedes schwebende Anfrageobjekt auf seine Aktivierungszeit überprüft werden kann.

Hier wird in der Schleife der ersten Dimension des Arrays der Daten der Aktivierungsbedingungen die Methode IsComparisonCompleted() verwendet, um das Flag für erfolgreiche Prüfung zum Prüfergebnis hinzuzufügen (die Variable res). Die Prüfung definiert, ob die kontrollierte Eigenschaftsschleife mit dem Index übereinstimmt. Das Ergebnis der Prüfung aller Bedingungen wird nach Abschluss der Schleife zurückgegeben. Wenn mindestens eine der Bedingungen nicht erfüllt ist oder das Datenfeld in der ersten Dimension eine Größe von Null hat, ist das Ergebnis falsch.



Die Methode, die die Anzahl der Dezimalstellen für die korrekte Anzeige der Beschreibung einer Aktivierungsbedingung im Journal zurückgibt:

int CPendRequest::DigitsControlledValue( const uint index) const { int dg= 0 ; switch (( int ) this .m_activated_control[index][ 0 ]) { case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_ACCOUNT : dg=( this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]<PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_BALANCE ? 0 : this .m_digits_currency); break ; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL : if ( ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]<PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS && this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]>PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_EMPTY) || this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_STRIKE || this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]>PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME || ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]>PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL && this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]<PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_REAL) ) dg= this .m_digits; else if ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]>PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_LASTLOW) { if ( ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]>PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_STRIKE && this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]<PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME) || this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER ) dg= this .m_digits_currency; else dg=( this .m_digits_lot== 0 ? 1 : this .m_digits_lot); } else dg= 0 ; break ; default : break ; } return dg; }

Die Methode prüft die Aktivierungsquelle und die Aktivierungsbedingung in Abhängigkeit von der Quelle. Je nach der Aktivierungsbedingung gibt das System entweder eine Anzahl von Dezimalstellen in einem Symbolkurswert oder eine Anzahl von Dezimalstellen in der Kontokorrentwährung oder eine Anzahl von Dezimalstellen der Losgröße eines im Symbols oder Null zurück.



Die Methode, die eine Textbeschreibung einer kontrollierten Eigenschaft zurückgibt:



string CPendRequest::GetActivationPropertyDescription( const uint index) const { ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source=(ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE) this .m_activated_control[index][ 0 ]; string value = ( source==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_EVENT ? "" : ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]==MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET ? "" : this .GetActivationComparerTypeDescription(index)+ this .GetActivationControlValueDescription(index) ) ); return ( source==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_ACCOUNT ? CMessage::Text((ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_PROP) this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ])+ value : source==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text((ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_PROP) this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ])+ value : source==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_EVENT ? CMessage::Text((ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT) this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ])+ value : "" ); }

Die Methode empfängt den Bedingungsindex im Datenarray der Aktivierungsbedingungen. Wir erhalten die Aktivierungsquelle über den Index und die restlichen davon abhängigen Textnachrichten. Diese Nachrichten sind zur Anordnung und Rückgabe des endgültigen Textes zu verwenden.



Die Methode gibt die Beschreibung des Vergleichstyps zurück:

string CPendRequest::GetActivationComparerTypeDescription( const uint index) const { return ComparisonTypeDescription((ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE) this .m_activated_control[index][ 2 ]); }

Die Methode gibt einfach die Textbeschreibung eines Vergleichstyps zurück, der im Datenarray durch den Aktivierungsbedingungsindex festgelegt ist, der durch den Parameter an die Methode übergeben wird.



Die Methode gibt eine kontrollierte Eigenschaftswertbeschreibung in einem Anforderungsobjekt zurück:



string CPendRequest::GetActivationControlValueDescription( const uint index) const { return ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 3 ]!= EMPTY_VALUE ? ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 0 ] == PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL && this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ] == PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME ? :: TimeToString (( ulong ) this .m_activated_control[index][ 3 ]) : :: DoubleToString ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 3 ], this .DigitsControlledValue(index) ) ) : "" ); }

Die Methode erhält den Konditionsindex.

Es wird ein kontrollierter Eigenschaftswert geprüft, der durch einen angegebenen Index auf das Array gesetzt wird. Wenn er gleich einem angegebenen Index und ungleich dem "leeren Wert" (EMPTY_VALUE) ist, werden die Bedingung und ihr Typ überprüft. Wenn als Ergebnis eine Symbolzeit überprüft wird, die Textbeschreibung der Zeit wird zurückgegeben, andernfalls wird die Textbeschreibung einer Ganzzahl oder eines Realwertes mit der korrekten Anzahl von Dezimalstellen zurückgegeben.

Die Methode, die eine tatsächliche kontrollierte Eigenschaftswertbeschreibung in einem Anforderungsobjekt zurückgibt:

string CPendRequest::GetActivationActualValueDescription( const uint index) const { return ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 4 ]!= EMPTY_VALUE ? ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 0 ]==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL && this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME ? :: TimeToString (( ulong ) this .m_activated_control[index][ 4 ]) : :: DoubleToString ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 4 ], this .DigitsControlledValue(index)) ) : "" ); }

Die Methode ist identisch mit der vorherigen, mit der Ausnahme, dass die Daten durch Index 4 in der zweiten Dimension des Datenfelds der Aktivierungsbedingungen erhalten werden. Dies sind alle Änderungen des Basisobjekts der abstrakten Anfrage.

Nun wollen wir einige Verbesserungen in den Klassen der Nachfolgeobjekte des Basisobjekts der abstrakten Anfrage vornehmen.



Da wir zwei Arten von schwebenden Anfragen — durch Fehlercode und durch Auftrag — implementiert haben, impliziert die zweite Art von Objekten nicht das Vorhandensein einiger Eigenschaften — wie z.B. den Rückgabecodes des Handelsservers (er ist hier immer gleich Null), die Aktivierungszeit der Anfrage (die Zeit in Anfragen der zweiten Art kann als eine der Aktivierungsbedingungen der Anfrage angegeben werden und befindet sich im Datenarray der Aktivierungsbedingungen einer schwebenden Handelsanfrage), die Wartezeit (hier überhaupt nicht verwendet) und den Index des aktuellen Versuchs (hier wird ein Versuch angegeben, danach wird eine Standardhandelsanweisung gesendet und durch den Rückgabecode des Handelsservers behandelt).

Ergänzen wir in diesem Zusammenhang alle abgeleiteten Objekte des Basisobjekts der schwebenden Anfrage, nämlich ihre Methoden, die die Unterstützung für ganzzahlige Eigenschaften durch das Objekt zurückgeben, und fügen wir den Aufruf der Methode, die die Liste der Aktivierungsbedingungen der schwebenden Anfrage im Journal anzeigt, zur Methode PrintShort() jedes der abgeleiteten Objekte hinzu.

Fügen wir die folgenden Änderungen

bool CPendReqOpen::SupportProperty(ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property) { if ( ( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TYPE)==PEND_REQ_TYPE_REQUEST && (property==PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE || property==PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_ACTIVATE || property==PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING || property==PEND_REQ_PROP_CURRENT_ATTEMPT ) ) || property==PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ORDER || property==PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_POSITION || property==PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_POSITION_BY || property==PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_EXPIRATION || property==PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE_TIME ) return false ; return true ; }

zu den Dateien PendReqOpen.mqh, PendReqClose.mqh, PendReqSLTP.mqh, PendReqPlace.mqh, PendReqRemove.mqh und PendReqModify.mqh des abstrakten Basisobjekts der schwebenden Anfragen hinzu (die Klasse CPendReqOpen wird als Beispiel verwendet):

Das System vergewissert sich, dass das Objekt ist, das durch den Auftrag angelegt wurde. Falls ja, sind die oben genannten Eigenschaften ausgeschlossen.

void CPendReqOpen::PrintShort( void ) { string params= this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SYMBOL)+ " " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_VOLUME), this .m_digits_lot)+ " " + OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE)); string price=CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_PRICE)+ " " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_PRICE), this .m_digits); string sl= this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SL)> 0 ? ", " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_SL)+ " " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SL), this .m_digits) : "" ; string tp= this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TP)> 0 ? ", " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TP)+ " " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TP), this .m_digits) : "" ; string time= this .IDDescription()+ ", " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATED)+ " " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE)); string attempts=CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ATTEMPTS)+ " " +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TOTAL); string wait=CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_WAIT)+ " " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING)/ 1000 , TIME_SECONDS ); string end=CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_END)+ " " + TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE)+ this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING)* this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TOTAL)); string message=CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_OPEN)+ ": " + "

- " +params+ ", " +price+sl+tp+ "

- " +time+ ", " +attempts+ ", " +wait+ ", " +end; :: Print (message); this .PrintActivations(); }

Nach der Zeichenfolge "+end" haben wir das Hinzufügen des Textumbruch-Codes (+"

") entfernt und nach der Zeichenfolge ::Print(message); den Aufruf der Methode hinzugefügt, die die Liste der Aktivierungsbedingungen anzeigt. Wenn das Bedingungsarray (in den durch den Fehlercode erzeugten Objekten) die Größe Null hat, druckt PrintActivations() nichts außer dem Textumbruchcode ("

"). Andernfalls zeigt die Methode die vollständige Liste aller in das Daten-Array geschriebenen Bedingungen an.

Einige Klassen wurden in Bezug auf die Darstellung im Log geringfügig geändert. Es hat keinen Sinn, hier auf sie einzugehen. Sie finden sie in den Anhängen.

Werfen wir nun einen Blick auf die Handelsklassen.

In der Basisklasse des Handels CTrading verschieben wir die drei Klassenvariablen und die Methode GetFreeID() aus dem Bereich 'private' in den Bereich 'protected':

private : CArrayInt m_list_errors; bool m_is_trade_disable; bool m_use_sound; uchar m_total_try; MqlTradeRequest m_request; ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAGS m_error_reason_flags; ENUM_ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR m_err_handling_behavior;

Diese Variablen und Methoden wird in der abgeleiteten Klasse benötigt. Daher sollten sie sich im 'protected' Bereich befinden, so dass die abgeleitete Klasse auf sie zugreifen kann (im 'public' Bereich werden sie nicht benötigt — der Zugriff von außen ist deaktiviert). Fügen wir im 'protected' Abschnitt der Klasse die Methode hinzu, die das Flag einer Marktorder/-position mit einer schwebenden Anfrage-ID zurückgibt.

Infolgedessen sieht der Abschnitt über die geschützte Klasse wie folgt aus:

class CTrading : public CBaseObj { protected : CAccount *m_account; CSymbolsCollection *m_symbols; CMarketCollection *m_market; CHistoryCollection *m_history; CEventsCollection *m_events; CArrayObj m_list_request; uchar m_total_try; MqlTradeRequest m_request; ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAGS m_error_reason_flags; int GetFreeID( void ); bool IsPresentOrderByID( const uchar id); private :

Die aus dem privaten Bereich verschobenen Variablen und Methoden und die neue Methodendefinition sind hier farblich hervorgehoben.



Im 'public' Teil der Klasse fügen wir die Deklaration der Methode hinzu, die den Zeiger auf das Anfrageobjekt durch seine ID in der Liste zurückgibt, und die Deklaration der Methode, die den Grad der Protokollierung eines Symbolhandelsobjekts zurückgibt:



bool CreatePendingRequest( const ENUM_PEND_REQ_STATUS status, const uchar id, const uchar attempts, const ulong wait, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int retcode, CSymbol *symbol_obj, COrder *order); CPendRequest *GetPendRequestByID( const uchar id); ENUM_LOG_LEVEL GetTradeObjLogLevel( const string symbol_name); };

Lassen Sie uns diese Methoden außerhalb des Klassenkörpers implementieren.

Implementieren der Methode, die die Protokollierungsebene eines Symbolhandelsobjekts zurückgibt:

ENUM_LOG_LEVEL CTrading::GetTradeObjLogLevel( const string symbol_name) { CTradeObj *trade_obj= this .GetTradeObjBySymbol(symbol_name,DFUN); return ( trade_obj!= NULL ? trade_obj.GetLogLevel() : LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG ); }

Die Methode erhält den Namen eines Symbols, dessen Handelsobjekt-Protokollierungsebene empfangen werden soll. Abrufen eines Handelsobjekts von einem Symbolobjekt. Wenn das Objekt empfangen wurde, geben wir die Protokollierungsstufe des Objekts zurück, andernfalls geben wir den Status der deaktivierten Protokollierung zurück .



Implementieren der Methode, die den Zeiger auf das Anforderungsobjekt anhand seiner ID in der Liste zurückgibt:



CPendRequest* CTrading::GetPendRequestByID( const uchar id) { int index= this .GetIndexPendingRequestByID(id); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return NULL ; return this .m_list_request.At(index); }

Die Methode erhält die Auftrags-ID und dann den Objektindex der schwebenden Anfrage in der Liste ihrer IDs. Wenn kein Objekt in der Liste vorhanden ist, wird NULL zurückgegeben. Anderenfalls wird das Objekt anhand seines erhaltenen Index aus der Liste zurückgegeben.



Implementierung der Methode, die das Flag einer Marktorder/-position mit einer schwebenden Anfrage-ID zurückgibt:

bool CTrading::IsPresentOrderByID( const uchar id) { CArrayObj *list= this .m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID,id,EQUAL); return (list== NULL ? false : list.Total()!= 0 ); }

Die Methode erhält die ID einer schwebenden Anfrage. Als Nächstes erhält sie die Liste der Marktorders/Positionen, sortiert nach den IDs der schwebenden Anfragen und deren Werte. Wenn die Liste nicht empfangen wird oder leer ist (keine Aufträge/Positionen mit der gewünschten ID), geben wir false zurück, andernfalls true.



Hinzufügen der Prüfmethode hinzu, die eine freie ID zurückgibt:

int CTrading::GetFreeID( void ) { int id= WRONG_VALUE ; CPendRequest *element= new CPendRequest(); if (element== NULL ) return 0 ; for ( int i= 1 ;i< 256 ;i++) { element.SetID(( uchar )i); this .m_list_request.Sort(SORT_BY_PEND_REQ_ID); if ( this .m_list_request.Search(element)== WRONG_VALUE ) { if ( this .IsPresentOrderByID(( uchar )i)) continue ; id=i; break ; } } delete element; return id; }

Warum brauchen wir eine weitere Prüfung für eine Order/Position mit der entsprechenden ID? Wenn wir eine aktivierte schwebende Anfrage haben und eine Position auf dieser Grundlage eröffnet wird, wird die Anfrage aus den Listen der schwebenden Anfragen entfernt und ihre ID wird für die Erstellung neuer hängiger Anfragen verfügbar.

Wenn eine neue schwebende Anfrage erstellt wird, entspricht ihre ID der ID, die von einer gegenwärtig eröffneten Position verwendet wird. Wenn die Aktivierungsbedingungen für eine neue schwebenden Anfrage erfüllt sind, wird das Vorhandensein einer Position mit derselben ID überprüft (sie sollte so vorhanden sein, wie sie unter Verwendung der vorherigen ID eröffnet wurde), und die neue ausstehende Anfrage wird einfach entfernt. Da die Position mit der gleichen ID vorhanden ist, gilt die Anforderung als ausgeführt. Mit anderen Worten, die Anfrage wird entfernt, anstatt einen Handelsauftrag an den Server zu senden.



Es gibt mehrere Lösungen, um solche Situationen zu vermeiden: Einführen einer zusätzlichen Identifikation, die definiert, ob es sich um eine weitere Anfrage mit derselben ID handelt, die die offene Position hat, oder Prüfen einfach des Vorhandenseins einer Position mit derselben ID, wenn keine Anfrage mit derselben ID in der Liste anhängig ist.

Die zweite Option erscheint mir weniger ressourcenintensiv, obwohl sie eine Einschränkung hat, da es unmöglich ist, eine unbesetzte ID zu verwenden, bis eine Position mit derselben ID geschlossen wird. Mit anderen Worten, wir haben eine strikte Begrenzung auf 255 Positionen für verschiedene schwebender Anfrage-IDs.



Damit sind die Verbesserungen in der Haupthandelsklasse abgeschlossen.



Jetzt können wir die Handelsklasse für die Verwaltung CTradingControl abschließen, die von der Haupthandelsklasse CTrading abgeleitet ist.

Bei der Entwicklung der Verwaltungsklasse für schwebende Anfragen im vorigen Artikel haben wir die Behandlung von Objekten für schwebende Anfragen im Timer der Klasse eingeführt.

Da wir einen einzigen Typ von schwebenden Anfragen bearbeitet haben, die auf Grund des Rückgabecodes des Servers erstellt wurden, reicht es aus, den gesamten Bearbeitungscode in den Klassentimer zu stellen.

Heute werden wir die Behandlung des zweiten Typs von schwebenden Anfragen hinzufügen, die durch eine Programmanforderung erstellt wurden.

Das bedeutet, dass wir zwei Behandlungsformen erstellen müssen — der erste ist für Anfragen, die durch einen Fehlercode erzeugt wurden, während der zweite für die durch eine Anfrage erzeugten ist.

Daher werden wir zwei Objektbehandlungen für anhängige Anträge einführen, die nach der Art der bearbeiteten Anträge geteilt werden, während der identische Code für beide Handler in einer separaten Methode erstellt wird. In diesem Fall brauchen wir nur einen Anforderungstyp im Timer zu prüfen und die entsprechende Behandlung aufzurufen, um beide Arten von schwebenden Anfragen zu behandeln.



Lassen Sie uns alle notwendigen Ergänzungen im Klassenkörper vornehmen und analysieren:

class CTradingControl : public CTrading { private : void SetOrderActualProperties(CPendRequest *req_obj, const COrder *order); void OnPReqByErrCodeHandler(CPendRequest *req_obj, const int index); void OnPReqByRequestHandler(CPendRequest *req_obj, const int index); bool CheckPReqRelevance(CPendRequest *req_obj, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int index); void RefreshControlActualDatas(CPendRequest *req_obj, const CSymbol *symbol); double GetActualDataAccount( const int property); double GetActualDataSymbol( const int property, const CSymbol *symbol); double GetActualDataEvent( const int property); public : CTradingControl *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } virtual void OnTimer ( void ); CTradingControl(); template < typename SL, typename TP> int OpenPositionPending( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PS, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> int PlaceOrderPending( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_stop, const PL price_limit= 0 , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); bool SetNewActivationProperties( const uchar id, const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property, const double control_value, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type, const double actual_value); };

Da wir jetzt die Daten über die beobachteten Parameter auf eine schwebende Anfrage übertragen müssen (während wir zuvor auch relevante Daten über den Auftrag, auf dem die Anforderung basiert, hinzugefügt haben), benennen wir die Methode SetActualProperties() zum Setzen relevanter Auftragsdaten auf ein Anfrageobjekt in SetOrderActualProperties() um, um Verwirrung zu vermeiden.



In diesem Artikel befassen wir uns nur mit der Eröffnung von Positionen unter Verwendung von schwebenden Anfragen, daher bleibt die Methode zur Erstellung einer schwebenden Anfrage außerhalb des Anwendungsbereichs des aktuellen Artikels.

Betrachten wir die Methode zur Erstellung einer schwebenden Anfrage zur Eröffnung einer Position:

template < typename SL, typename TP> int CTradingControl::OpenPositionPending( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { if ( this .IsTradingDisable()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); return false ; } bool res= true ; this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )type; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=(ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type; CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } if (! this .SetPrices(order_type, 0 ,sl,tp, 0 ,DFUN,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; trade_obj.SetResultRetcode( 10021 ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 10021 )); return false ; } int id= this .GetFreeID(); if (id< 1 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_NO_FREE_IDS)); return false ; } this .m_request.volume=volume; this .m_request.deviation=(deviation== ULONG_MAX ? trade_obj.GetDeviation() : deviation); this .m_request.comment=(comment== NULL ? trade_obj.GetComment() : comment); this .m_request.type_filling=(type_filling> WRONG_VALUE ? type_filling : trade_obj.GetTypeFilling()); uint mn=(magic== ULONG_MAX ? ( uint )trade_obj.GetMagic() : ( uint )magic); this .SetPendReqID(( uchar )id,mn); if (group_id1> 0 ) this .SetGroupID1(group_id1,mn); if (group_id2> 0 ) this .SetGroupID2(group_id2,mn); this .m_request.magic=mn; this .m_request.action= TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; this .m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this .m_request.type=order_type; if ( this .CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_OPEN,( uchar )id, 1 , ulong (END_TIME-( ulong ):: TimeCurrent ()) , this .m_request, 0 ,symbol_obj, NULL )) return id; return WRONG_VALUE ; }

Die Methode ist eine verkürzte Version der Methode zur Eröffnung einer Position aus dem Artikel 26 (und nachfolgenden) mit der Erstellung einer schwebenden Anfrage im Falle eines Fehlers des Handelsservers. Es ist alles ausführlich kommentiert, so dass es keinen Sinn macht, hier darauf einzugehen.

Die Methode erhält alle notwendigen Daten zur Eröffnung einer Position. Die Felder der Handelsanforderungsstruktur werden ausgefüllt und an die Methode zur Erstellung einer schwebenden Anfrage gesendet.

Wenn eine schwebende Anfrage erfolgreich erstellt wurde, wird die ID einer neu erstellten schwebenden Anfrage zurückgegeben, andernfalls wird -1 zurückgegeben.

Die errechnete maximal mögliche Wartezeit wird hier als Differenz zwischen der maximal möglichen Zeit im Terminal und der aktuellen Zeit als Verzögerung zwischen wiederholten Versuchen verwendet. Es wird also die maximal mögliche Lebensdauer für eine anstehende Anfrage verwendet (bis zum 31.12.3000).

Die Methode, die die Aktivierungskriterien für schwebende Anfragen festlegt:

bool CTradingControl::SetNewActivationProperties( const uchar id, const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property, const double control_value, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type, const double actual_value) { CPendRequest *req_obj= this .GetPendRequestByID(id); if (req_obj== NULL ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_GETTING_FAILED)); return false ; } req_obj.SetNewActivationProperties(source,property,control_value,comparer_type,actual_value); return true ; }

Die Methode erhält eine ID einer schwebenden Anfrage, zu der eine neue Aktivierungsbedingung hinzugefügt werden soll, eine Anforderungsaktivierungsquelle (Symbol, Konto oder Ereignis), eine Aktivierungsbedingung, einen Referenzwert, einen Vergleichstyp und den tatsächlichen Wert einer für die Aktivierung der Anforderung kontrollierten Eigenschaft.

Als Nächstes erhalten wir anhand der an die Methode übergebenen ID das Objekt einer schwebenden Anfrage und erstellen eine neue Aktivierungsbedingung dafür mit den an die Methode übergebenen Parametern.



Die Methode zur Überprüfung der Relevanz der schwebenden Anfrage:

bool CTradingControl::CheckPReqRelevance(CPendRequest *req_obj, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int index) { if ((req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_DEAL && req_obj.Position()== 0 ) || req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_PENDING ) { uchar id= this .GetPendReqID(( uint )request.magic); CArrayObj *list= this .m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID,id,EQUAL); if (:: CheckPointer (list)== POINTER_INVALID ) return false ; if (list.Total()> 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); return false ; } } else { CArrayObj *list= NULL ; if ((req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_DEAL && req_obj.Position()> 0 ) || req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY ) { list= this .m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_TICKET,req_obj.Position(),EQUAL); if (:: CheckPointer (list)== POINTER_INVALID ) return false ; if (list.Total()== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); return false ; } else { list= this .m_events.GetList(); if (list== NULL ) return false ; int events_total=list.Total(); for ( int j=events_total- 1 ; j> WRONG_VALUE ; j--) { CEvent *event=list.At(j); if (event== NULL ) continue ; if (event.TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL || event.TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS) { if (event.PositionID()==req_obj.Position()) { CArrayObj *list_orders= this .m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID,req_obj.Position(),EQUAL); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) break ; COrder *order=list_orders.At(list_orders.Total()- 1 ); if (order== NULL ) break ; this .SetOrderActualProperties(req_obj,order); if (req_obj.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_VOLUME)==event.VolumeOrderExecuted()+event.VolumeOrderCurrent()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); break ; } } } } if (:: CheckPointer (req_obj)== POINTER_INVALID ) return false ; } } if (req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_SLTP ) { list= this .m_events.GetList(); if (list== NULL ) return false ; int events_total=list.Total(); for ( int j=events_total- 1 ; j> WRONG_VALUE ; j--) { CEvent *event=list.At(j); if (event== NULL ) continue ; if (event.TypeEvent()>TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TP) { if (event.PositionID()==req_obj.Position()) { CArrayObj *list_orders= this .m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID,req_obj.Position(),EQUAL); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) break ; COrder *order=list_orders.At(list_orders.Total()- 1 ); if (order== NULL ) break ; this .SetOrderActualProperties(req_obj,order); if (req_obj.IsCompleted()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); break ; } } } } if (:: CheckPointer (req_obj)== POINTER_INVALID ) return false ; } if (req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE ) { list= this .m_history.GetList(ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING,EQUAL); if (:: CheckPointer (list)== POINTER_INVALID ) return false ; list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,req_obj.Order(),EQUAL); if (list.Total()> 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); return false ; } } if (req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY ) { list= this .m_events.GetList(); if (list== NULL ) return false ; int events_total=list.Total(); for ( int j=events_total- 1 ; j> WRONG_VALUE ; j--) { CEvent *event=list.At(j); if (event== NULL ) continue ; if (event.TypeEvent()>TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER && event.TypeEvent()<TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_SL_TP) { if (event.TicketOrderEvent()==req_obj.Order()) { CArrayObj *list_orders= this .m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_TICKET,req_obj.Order(),EQUAL); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) break ; COrder *order=list_orders.At( 0 ); if (order== NULL ) break ; this .SetOrderActualProperties(req_obj,order); if (req_obj.IsCompleted()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); break ; } } } } } } return (:: CheckPointer (req_obj)== POINTER_INVALID ? false : true ); }

Die Methode prüft die Ausführung einer anhängigen Anfrage und entfernt sie, nachdem die Ausführung bestätigt wurde. Wir haben diesen Code im Klassentimer der Handelsverwaltung bereits besprochen. Da wir die Behandlung schwebender Anfrage in zwei Handler für die schwebenden Anfragen aufgeteilt haben und dieser Code für beide Handler ähnlich ist, haben wir ihn in eine separate Methode aufgenommen. Sie soll in jedem Handler aufgerufen werden.



Der Handler für schwebende Anfragen, die durch Fehlercode erstellt wurden:

void CTradingControl::OnPReqByErrCodeHandler(CPendRequest *req_obj, const int index) { MqlTradeRequest request=req_obj.MqlRequest(); CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(request.symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL || !symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) return ; bool terminal_trade_allowed=:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED ); terminal_trade_allowed &=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TRADE_ALLOWED ); if (req_obj.Retcode()== 10027 && terminal_trade_allowed) { if (req_obj.CurrentAttempt()<req_obj.TotalAttempts()+ 1 ) { req_obj.SetTimeCreate(req_obj.TimeCreate()-req_obj.WaitingMSC()); req_obj.SetCurrentAttempt( uchar (req_obj.CurrentAttempt()> 0 ? req_obj.CurrentAttempt()- 1 : 0 )); } } if (req_obj.CurrentAttempt()>req_obj.TotalAttempts() || req_obj.CurrentAttempt()>= UCHAR_MAX || ( long )symbol_obj.Time()> long (req_obj.TimeCreate()+req_obj.WaitingMSC()*(req_obj.TotalAttempts()+ 1 ))) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_DELETED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); return ; } if (! this .CheckPReqRelevance(req_obj,request,index)) return ; req_obj.SetTimeActivate(req_obj.TimeCreate()+req_obj.WaitingMSC()*(req_obj.CurrentAttempt()+ 1 )); if (( long )symbol_obj.Time()<( long )req_obj.TimeActivate()) return ; req_obj.SetCurrentAttempt( uchar (req_obj.CurrentAttempt()+ 1 )); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_RE_TRY_N)+( string )req_obj.CurrentAttempt()+ ":" ); req_obj.PrintShort(); } switch (request.action) { case TRADE_ACTION_DEAL : if (request.position== 0 ) this .OpenPosition(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE )request.type,request.volume,request.symbol,request.magic,request.sl,request.tp,request.comment,request.deviation,request.type_filling); else this .ClosePosition(request.position,request.volume,request.comment,request.deviation); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_SLTP : this .ModifyPosition(request.position,request.sl,request.tp); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY : this .ClosePositionBy(request.position,request.position_by); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_PENDING : this .PlaceOrder(request.type,request.volume,request.symbol,request.price,request.stoplimit,request.sl,request.tp,request.magic,request.comment,request.expiration,request.type_time,request.type_filling); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY : this .ModifyOrder(request.order,request.price,request.sl,request.tp,request.stoplimit,request.expiration,request.type_time,request.type_filling); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE : this .DeleteOrder(request.order); break ; default : break ; } }

Wir haben auch diesen Code im Timer der Trading-Management-Klasse besprochen. Der einzige Unterschied besteht darin, dass Handhabung einer Aktivierungsprüfung einer Anfrage zum Aufruf einer geeigneten Methode verschoben wird.



Die Behandlung von schwebenden Anfragen, die durch einen Auftrag erstellt wurden:



void CTradingControl::OnPReqByRequestHandler(CPendRequest *req_obj, const int index) { MqlTradeRequest request=req_obj.MqlRequest(); CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(request.symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL || !symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) return ; if (! this .CheckPReqRelevance(req_obj,request,index)) return ; this .RefreshControlActualDatas(req_obj,symbol_obj); if (req_obj.IsAllComparisonCompleted()) { req_obj.SetCurrentAttempt( uchar (req_obj.CurrentAttempt()+ 1 )); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTIVATED)+( string )req_obj.ID()+ ":" ); req_obj.PrintShort(); } switch (request.action) { case TRADE_ACTION_DEAL : if (request.position== 0 ) this .OpenPosition(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE )request.type,request.volume,request.symbol,request.magic,request.sl,request.tp,request.comment,request.deviation,request.type_filling); else this .ClosePosition(request.position,request.volume,request.comment,request.deviation); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_SLTP : this .ModifyPosition(request.position,request.sl,request.tp); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY : this .ClosePositionBy(request.position,request.position_by); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_PENDING : this .PlaceOrder(request.type,request.volume,request.symbol,request.price,request.stoplimit,request.sl,request.tp,request.magic,request.comment,request.expiration,request.type_time,request.type_filling); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY : this .ModifyOrder(request.order,request.price,request.sl,request.tp,request.stoplimit,request.expiration,request.type_time,request.type_filling); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE : this .DeleteOrder(request.order); break ; default : break ; } } }

Diese Methode ist etwas einfacher als die vorherige, da sie nur die Aktivierung und den Zeitpunkt der Absendung eines Handelsauftrags (Erfüllung der Bedingungen für die Aktivierung der schwebenden Anfrage) prüft.

Die Methode zur Überprüfung der Antragsaktivierung wird auch darin aufgerufen. Außerdem beobachtet das System, ob die in seinen Parametern festgelegten Bedingungen für die Aktivierung einer schwebenden Anfrage ausgelöst werden. Wenn alle Bedingungen ausgelöst werden, wird ein Handelsauftrag an den Server gesendet.



Die Methode aktualisiert relevante Werte von kontrollierten Eigenschaften der schwebenden Anfrageobjekte:

void CTradingControl::RefreshControlActualDatas(CPendRequest *req_obj, const CSymbol *symbol) { if (req_obj.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TYPE)==PEND_REQ_TYPE_ERROR) return ; double res= EMPTY_VALUE ; uint total=req_obj.GetActivationCriterionTotal(); for ( uint i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source=req_obj.GetActivationSource(i); double value=req_obj.GetActivationActualValue(i),actual= EMPTY_VALUE ; switch (( int )source) { case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_ACCOUNT : actual= this .GetActualDataAccount( req_obj.GetActivationProperty(i) ); req_obj.SetActivationActualValue(i,(actual!= EMPTY_VALUE ? actual : value)); break ; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL : actual= this .GetActualDataSymbol( req_obj.GetActivationProperty(i) ,symbol); req_obj.SetActivationActualValue(i,(actual!= EMPTY_VALUE ? actual : value)); break ; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_EVENT : actual= this .GetActualDataEvent( req_obj.GetActivationProperty(i) ); req_obj.SetActivationActualValue(i,(actual!= EMPTY_VALUE ? actual : value)); break ; default : break ; } } }

Die Methode empfängt die Arraygröße der Daten der Aktivierungsbedingungen. Außerdem überprüfen wir alle Bedingungen in der Schleife. Abhängig von der Quelle der Aktivierungsbedingungen erhalten wir die tatsächlichen (aktuellen) Daten aus den entsprechenden Kollektionen und schreiben sie zurück in das Datenarray der Aktivierungsbedingungen des schwebenden Anfrageobjekts.

Die Methode, die die relevanten Kontodaten zurückgibt:

double CTradingControl::GetActualDataAccount( const int property ) { switch (property) { case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE : return ( double ) this .m_account.Leverage(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS : return ( double ) this .m_account.LimitOrders(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED : return ( double ) this .m_account.TradeAllowed(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT : return ( double ) this .m_account.TradeExpert(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_BALANCE : return this .m_account.Balance(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_CREDIT : return this .m_account.Credit(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_PROFIT : return this .m_account.Profit(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_EQUITY : return this .m_account.Equity(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN : return this .m_account.Margin(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE : return this .m_account.MarginFree(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL : return this .m_account.MarginLevel(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL : return this .m_account.MarginInitial(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE : return this .m_account.MarginMaintenance(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_ASSETS : return this .m_account.Assets(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES : return this .m_account.Liabilities(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED : return this .m_account.ComissionBlocked(); default : return EMPTY_VALUE ; } }

Abhängig vom Kontotyp, geben wir den Wert der entsprechenden Kontoobjekteigenschaft gemäß der Enumeration der Kontenkonditionsarten zurück.

Die Methode, die die relevanten Symboldaten zurückgibt:

double CTradingControl::GetActualDataSymbol( const int property , const CSymbol *symbol ) { switch (property) { case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BID : return symbol.Bid(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASK : return symbol.Ask(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_LAST : return symbol.Last(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS : return ( double )symbol.SessionDeals(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS : return ( double )symbol.SessionBuyOrders(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS : return ( double )symbol.SessionSellOrders(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME : return ( double )symbol.Volume(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH : return ( double )symbol.VolumeHigh(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW : return ( double )symbol.VolumeLow(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME : return ( double )symbol.Time()/ 1000 ; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SPREAD : return symbol.Spread(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_START_TIME : return ( double )symbol.StartTime(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME : return ( double )symbol.ExpirationTime(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL : return symbol.TradeStopLevel(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL : return symbol.TradeFreezeLevel(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BIDHIGH : return symbol.BidHigh(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BIDLOW : return symbol.BidLow(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASKHIGH : return symbol.AskHigh(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASKLOW : return symbol.AskLow(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_LASTHIGH : return symbol.LastHigh(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_LASTLOW : return symbol.LastLow(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_REAL : return symbol.VolumeReal(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL : return symbol.VolumeHighReal(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW_REAL : return symbol.VolumeLowReal(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_STRIKE : return symbol.OptionStrike(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST : return symbol.TradeAccuredInterest(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_FACE_VALUE : return symbol.TradeFaceValue(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE : return symbol.TradeLiquidityRate(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG : return symbol.SwapLong(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT : return symbol.SwapShort(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME : return symbol.SessionVolume(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER : return symbol.SessionTurnover(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST : return symbol.SessionInterest(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME : return symbol.SessionBuyOrdersVolume(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME : return symbol.SessionSellOrdersVolume(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN : return symbol.SessionOpen(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE : return symbol.SessionClose(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_AW : return symbol.SessionAW(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT : return symbol.SessionPriceSettlement(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN : return symbol.SessionPriceLimitMin(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX : return symbol.SessionPriceLimitMax(); default : return EMPTY_VALUE ; } }

Abhängig vom Kontotyp und entsprechend der Enumeration der Symbolbedingungsarten geben wir den Wert der entsprechenden Symbolobjekt-Eigenschaft zurück, deren Zeiger an die Methode übergeben wird.

Die Methode gibt die relevanten Ereignisdaten zurück:

double CTradingControl::GetActualDataEvent( const int property ) { if ( this .m_events.IsEvent()) { ENUM_TRADE_EVENT event = this .m_events.GetLastTradeEvent(); switch (property) { case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_DIVIDENT : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_TAX : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_TAX; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TP : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TP; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL_TP : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL_TP; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_SL_TP : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_SL_TP; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_SL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_SL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TP : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TP; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_SL_TP : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_SL_TP; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_SL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_SL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TP : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TP; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_VOL_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_VOL_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL; default : return EMPTY_VALUE; } } return EMPTY_VALUE; }

Abhängig von der Konditionsart und der aktuellen Existenz eines neuen Ereignisses auf einem Konto, erhalten wir das letzte Ereignis des Kontos. Entsprechend der Enumeration der Ereigniskonditionsarten geben wir das Flag der Gleichheit des letzten Ereignisses an den Wert zurück, der im schwebenden Anforderungsobjekt kontrolliert wird (geben Sie das Kennzeichen eines eingetretenen kontrollierten Ereignisses zurück).

Der Timer der Klasse ist jetzt viel kompakter geworden:

void CTradingControl:: OnTimer ( void ) { int total= this .m_list_request.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CPendRequest *req_obj= this .m_list_request.At(i); if (req_obj== NULL ) continue ; if (req_obj.TypeRequest()==PEND_REQ_TYPE_ERROR) this .OnPReqByErrCodeHandler(req_obj,i); else this .OnPReqByRequestHandler(req_obj,i); } }

Prüfen wir jetzt im Timer der Klasse den Typ eines Anfrageobjekts, das aus der Liste der schwebenden Anfragen erhalten wurde. Wir rufen je nach Typ die entsprechende Behandlung für schwebende Anfragen auf, die wir oben untersucht haben.

Dies sind derzeit alle Verbesserungen der Trading-Management-Klasse.

Den vollständigen Code finden Sie in den Anhängen.

Lassen Sie uns nun die Ergänzungen zum 'public' Teil der Klasse CEngine, dem Bibliotheks-Basisobjekt, vornehmen.



Um in der Lage zu sein, eine Protokollierungsebene von Handelsobjekten zu erhalten, um bibliotheksbasierte Programmnachrichten von ihnen abzurufen, fügen wir die Methode zum Empfang einer Handelsobjekt-Protokollierungsebene durch das Symbol hinzu:



void TradingSetTotalTry( const uchar attempts) { this .m_trading.SetTotalTry(attempts); } ENUM_LOG_LEVEL TradingGetLogLevel( const string symbol_name) { return this .m_trading.GetTradeObjLogLevel(symbol_name); }

Die Methode gibt das Operationsergebnis der Methode zur Verwaltung der Handelsklassen GetTradeObjLogLevel() zurück.

Deklarieren wir die Methoden zum Erstellen einer schwebenden Anfrage zur Eröffnung von Kauf- und Verkaufspositionen, sowie die Methode zum Setzen der Bedingung zur Aktivierung einer neuen schwebenden Anfrage und die Methode, die den Zeiger auf ein Objekt einer schwebenden Anfrage anhand seiner ID zurückgibt:



bool DeleteOrder( const ulong ticket); template < typename SL, typename TP> int OpenBuyPending ( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename SL, typename TP> int OpenSellPending ( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); bool SetNewActivationProperties ( const uchar id, const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property, const double control_value, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type, const double actual_value); CPendRequest *GetPendRequestByID( const uchar id) { return this .m_trading.GetPendRequestByID(id); }

Die Methode GetPendRequestByID(), die den Zeiger auf ein schwebendes Anfrageobjekt zurückgibt, gibt das Ergebnis der Operation der gleichnamigen Trading-Management-Klassenmethode zurück.



Implementieren der Methode zur Erstellung einer schwebenden Anfrage zur Eröffnung einer Kaufposition:

template < typename SL, typename TP> int CEngine::OpenBuyPending( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.OpenPositionPending( POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,group_id1,group_id2,comment,deviation,type_filling); }

Die Methode ruft die Methode zur Erstellung einer schwebenden Anfrage zur Eröffnung einer Position der Trading-Management-Klasse auf. Wir übergeben die Konstante POSITION_TYPE_BUY als Typ der eröffneten Position (zusammen mit anderen Parametern einer zukünftigen Position, die an die Methode übergeben werden).



Implementieren der Methode zur Erstellung einer schwebenden Anfrage zur Eröffnung einer Verkaufsposition:

template < typename SL, typename TP> int CEngine::OpenSellPending( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.OpenPositionPending( POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,group_id1,group_id2,comment,deviation,type_filling); }

Die Methode ruft die Methode zur Erstellung einer schwebenden Anfrage zur Eröffnung einer Position der Trading-Management-Klasse auf. Wir übergeben die Konstante POSITION_TYPE_SELL für das Eröffnen des Positionstyps (zusammen mit anderen Parametern einer zukünftigen Position, die an die Methode übergeben werden).

Implementieren der Methode zum Setzen einer neuen Aktivierungsbedingung in einer schwebenden Anfrage:

bool CEngine::SetNewActivationProperties( const uchar id, const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property, const double control_value, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type, const double actual_value) { return this .m_trading.SetNewActivationProperties(id,source,property,control_value,comparer_type,actual_value); }

Die Methode ruft die Methode zum Hinzufügen einer neuen Aktivierungsbedingung eines schwebenden Anfrageobjekts der Trading-Management-Klasse auf. Dies sind vorerst alle Verbesserungen der Bibliothek.



Tests

Zum Testen von Positionseröffnung durch schwebende Anfragen verwenden wir den EA aus dem vorherigen Artikel und speichern ihn im neuen Ordner \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\ Part31\ unter dem Namen TestDoEasyPart31.mq5.

Um den Einsatz von schwebenden Anfragen nach Bedingungen zu prüfen, werden wir zusätzliche Schaltflächen im Handelspanel des Test-EA einführen. Die Schaltflächen sind mit P — "price condition" (Preisbedingung) und T - "time condition" (Zeitbedingung) beschriftet. Schwebende Anfragen werden durch Klicken auf Buy oder Sell erstellt, vorausgesetzt, dass P oder T (oder beide) gedrückt werden. Wenn beide gedrückt werden, hat die schwebende Anfrage zwei Aktivierungsbedingungen — Preis und Zeit.

Fügen wir außerdem zwei Eingaben hinzu, um den Abstand vom aktuellen Preis für die Angabe eines kontrollierten Preises und eine Anzahl von Balken des aktuellen Zeitrahmens für die Festlegung der Aktivierungszeit der Anfrage festzulegen.



Wenn also die Schaltflächen Kaufen und P gedrückt werden, wird daraus der Abstand unter dem aktuellen Preis für die in den Einstellungen angegebene Anzahl von Punkten eingestellt. Dieser Wert wird als Referenzwert für die Auslösung einer schwebenden Anfrage festgelegt — wenn der Preis gleich oder niedriger als der berechnete ist, wird die ausstehende Anfrage aktiviert.

Wenn die Schaltflächegedrückt wird, wird die Zeit, die als die aktuelle Zeit + die Zeit einer bestimmten Anzahl von Balken des aktuellen Zeitrahmens berechnet wird, zur aktuellen Zeit addiert. Diese Zeit wird als Referenzzeit für die Auslösung der schwebenden Anfrage festgelegt — wenn die aktuelle Zeit gleich der berechneten Zeit wird oder diese überschreitet, wird die ausstehende Anforderung aktiviert.

Wenn beide Schaltflächen P und T ausgelöst werden, sollten beide Bedingungen gleichzeitig für die Aktivierung der schwebenden Anfrage erfüllt sein.



Um eine Position Verkaufen zu eröffnen, wird der kontrollierte Preis als der aktuelle Preis + die in den Einstellungen angegebene Anzahl von Punkten berechnet. Für die Aktivierung der schwebenden Anfrage sollte der aktuelle Preis über dem Preis liegen, der zum Zeitpunkt der Erstellung der schwebenden Anfrage (Drücken der Schaltfläche Sell) vorhanden war.



Fügen wir den Einrückungsabstand des Referenzpreises der Anfrageaktivierung vom aktuellen Preis zum Zeitpunkt der Erstellung der Anfrage und die Anzahl der Verzögerungsbalken für die Einstellung der Aktivierungszeit der schwebenden Anfrage hinzu:



input ushort InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 150 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 150 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpDistancePReq = 50 ; input uint InpBarsDelayPReq = 5 ; input uint InpSlippage = 5 ; input uint InpSpreadMultiplier = 1 ; input uchar InpTotalAttempts = 5 ; sinput double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 0 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; input uint InpTrailingStop = 50 ; input uint InpTrailingStep = 20 ; input uint InpTrailingStart = 0 ; input uint InpStopLossModify = 20 ; input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60 ; sinput ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols = SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; sinput bool InpUseSounds = true ;

Fügen wir dem Block der globalen EA-Variablen die Variablen zum Speichern des Aktivierungspreisabstandes und Verzögerungen in Balkenanzahl hinzu, um die Aktivierungszeit für ausstehende Anfragen festzulegen, sowie die Flags der Schaltflächenzustände für die schwebenden Anfragen:

CEngine engine; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ushort magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint distance_pending_request; uint bars_delay_pending_request; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; bool pending_buy; bool pending_buy_limit; bool pending_buy_stop; bool pending_buy_stoplimit; bool pending_close_buy; bool pending_close_buy2; bool pending_close_buy_by_sell; bool pending_sell; bool pending_sell_limit; bool pending_sell_stop; bool pending_sell_stoplimit; bool pending_close_sell; bool pending_close_sell2; bool pending_close_sell_by_buy; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string used_symbols; string array_used_symbols[]; bool testing; uchar group1; uchar group2;

In OnInit() des EA weisen wir die korrekten Eingabewerte den Variablen und zurücksetzende Zustände der Schaltflächen für schwebende Anfragen zu:



int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; testing=engine.IsTester(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; distance_pending_request=(InpDistancePReq< 5 ? 5 : InpDistancePReq); bars_delay_pending_request=(InpBarsDelayPReq< 1 ? 1 : InpBarsDelayPReq); group1= 0 ; group2= 0 ; srand ( GetTickCount ()); OnInitDoEasy(); if (IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); for ( int i= 0 ;i< 14 ;i++) { ButtonState(butt_data[i].name+ "_PRICE" , false ); ButtonState(butt_data[i].name+ "_TIME" , false ); } engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); Sleep ( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 2" , "Falling coin 2" )); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Für den Abstand des Preises für die Aktivierung der schwebenden Anfrage gilt ein Minimum von fünf Punkten, während für die Verzögerung in Balken eine Mindestverzögerung von einem Balken des aktuellen Zeitrahmens festgelegt wird.

Die Schaltflächen zum Aktivieren schwebender Anfrage werden einfach inaktiv gemacht. Da es sich um einen Test-EA handelt, werden diese Schaltflächen nur zu Testzwecken benötigt. Wir brauchen ihren Status nicht zu beobachten.

In der Funktion der Erstellung der Schaltfläche des Panels fügen wir die Variable hinzu, die die Breite der neuen Buttons speichert. Wir erstellen außerdem die neuen Schaltflächen, die die schwebenden Anfragen in einer weiteren Schleife aktivieren:

bool CreateButtons( const int shift_x= 20 , const int shift_y= 0 ) { int h= 18 ,w= 82 ,offset= 2 , wpt= 14 ; int cx=offset+shift_x+wpt* 2 + 2 ,cy=offset+shift_y+(h+ 1 )*(TOTAL_BUTT/ 2 )+ 3 *h+ 1 ; int x=cx,y=cy; int shift= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { x=x+(i== 7 ? w+ 2 : 0 ); if (i==TOTAL_BUTT- 6 ) x=cx; y=(cy-(i-(i> 6 ? 7 : 0 ))*(h+ 1 )); if (!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name,x,y,(i<TOTAL_BUTT- 6 ? w : w* 2 + 2 ),h,butt_data[i].text,(i< 4 ? clrGreen : i> 6 && i< 11 ? clrRed : clrBlue ))) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_data[i].text); return false ; } } h= 18 ; offset= 2 ; cx=offset+shift_x; cy=offset+shift_y+(h+ 1 )*(TOTAL_BUTT/ 2 )+ 3 *h+ 1 ; x=cx; y=cy; shift= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 14 ;i++) { y=(cy-(i-(i> 6 ? 7 : 0 ))*(h+ 1 )); if (!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name+ "_PRICE" ,((i> 6 && i< 11 ) || i> 10 ? x+wpt* 2 +w* 2 + 5 : x),y,wpt,h, "P" ,(i< 4 ? clrGreen : i> 6 && i< 11 ? clrChocolate : clrBlue ))) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_data[i].text + " \"P\"" ); return false ; } if (!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name+ "_TIME" ,((i> 6 && i< 11 ) || i> 10 ? x+wpt* 2 +w* 2 + 5 +wpt+ 1 : x+wpt+ 1 ),y,wpt,h, "T" ,(i< 4 ? clrGreen : i> 6 && i< 11 ? clrChocolate : clrBlue ))) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_data[i].text + " \"T\"" ); return false ; } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return true ; }

In der Funktion für die Einstellung der Zustände der Schaltflächen (Farbe der aktiven Schaltflächen), fügen wir die Einstellung der Farbe der aktiven Schaltflächen für den Handel mit den schwebenden Anfragen hinzu:



void ButtonState( const string name, const bool state) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ,state); if (name==butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name) { if (state) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'220,255,240' ); else ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'240,240,240' ); } if ( StringFind (name, "_PRICE" )> 0 || StringFind (name, "_TIME" )> 0 ) { if (state) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'255,220,90' ); else ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'240,240,240' ); } }

Fügen wir die Codes, die beim Drücken der Tasten für die Arbeit mit schwebenden Anfragen behandelt werden, zu der Funktion hinzu, die beim Drücken der Taste bearbeitet wird:

void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { bool comp_magic= true ; string comment= "" ; string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); group1=( uchar )Rand(); group2=( uchar )Rand(); uint magic=(comp_magic ? engine.SetCompositeMagicNumber(magic_number,group1,group2) : magic_number); if (ButtonState(button_name)) { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { if (!pending_buy) engine.OpenBuy(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); else { int id=engine.OpenBuyPending(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); if (id> 0 ) { if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double control_value= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request* SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_POINT ),( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( NULL , SYMBOL_DIGITS )); engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASK,control_value,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask); } if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" )) { ulong control_time= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE, TimeCurrent ()); } } CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID(( uchar )id); if (req_obj== NULL ) return ; if (engine.TradingGetLogLevel( Symbol ())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS), " #" ,req_obj.ID(), ":" ); req_obj.PrintActivations(); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { if (!pending_buy_limit) engine.PlaceBuyLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyLimit" , "Pending BuyLimit order" )); else { } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { if (!pending_buy_stop) engine.PlaceBuyStop(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStop" , "Pending BuyStop order" )); else { } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { if (!pending_buy_stoplimit) engine.PlaceBuyStopLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStopLimit" , "Pending order BuyStopLimit" )); else { } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)) { if (!pending_sell) engine.OpenSell(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); else { int id=engine.OpenSellPending(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); if (id> 0 ) { if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_PRICE" )) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double control_value= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request* SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_POINT ),( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( NULL , SYMBOL_DIGITS )); engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BID,control_value,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid); } if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_TIME" )) { ulong control_time= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE, TimeCurrent ()); } } CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID(( uchar )id); if (req_obj== NULL ) return ; if (engine.TradingGetLogLevel( Symbol ())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS), " #" ,req_obj.ID(), ":" ); req_obj.PrintActivations(); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { if (!pending_sell_limit) engine.PlaceSellLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellLimit" , "Pending SellLimit order" )); else { } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { if (!pending_sell_stop) engine.PlaceSellStop(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStop" , "Pending SellStop order" )); else { } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { if (!pending_sell_stoplimit) engine.PlaceSellStopLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStopLimit" , "Pending SellStopLimit order" )); else { } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) engine.ClosePosition(( ulong )position.Ticket()); } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) engine.ClosePositionPartially(( ulong )position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)) { if (engine.IsHedge()) { CArrayObj *list_buy= NULL , *list_sell= NULL ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if (list== NULL ) return ; list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); if (list_buy== NULL ) return ; list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); if (list_sell== NULL ) return ; list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_buy> WRONG_VALUE && index_sell> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if (position_buy!= NULL && position_sell!= NULL ) engine.ClosePositionBy(( ulong )position_buy.Ticket(),( ulong )position_sell.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) engine.ClosePosition(( ulong )position.Ticket()); } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) engine.ClosePositionPartially(( ulong )position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)) { if (engine.IsHedge()) { CArrayObj *list_buy= NULL , *list_sell= NULL ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if (list== NULL ) return ; list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); if (list_sell== NULL ) return ; list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); if (list_buy== NULL ) return ; list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_sell> WRONG_VALUE && index_buy> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if (position_sell!= NULL && position_buy!= NULL ) engine.ClosePositionBy(( ulong )position_sell.Ticket(),( ulong )position_buy.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; engine.ClosePosition(( ulong )position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; engine.DeleteOrder(( ulong )order.Ticket()); } } } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { TesterWithdrawal (withdrawal); } } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)) { SetStopLoss(); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)) { SetTakeProfit(); } Sleep ( 100 ); if (button!= EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL) && StringFind (button, "_PRICE" )< 0 && StringFind (button, "_TIME" )< 0 ) ButtonState(button_name, false ); else { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); trailing_on= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_buy= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_buy_limit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_buy_stop= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_buy_stoplimit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_close_buy= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_close_buy2= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_close_buy_by_sell= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_sell= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_sell_limit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_sell_stop= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_sell_stoplimit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_close_sell= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_close_sell2= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_close_sell_by_buy= true ; } } ChartRedraw (); } else { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); trailing_on= false ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_buy_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_buy_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_buy_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_buy_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_buy_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_buy_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_buy2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_buy2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_buy_by_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_buy_by_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_sell_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_sell_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_sell_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_sell_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_sell_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_sell_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_sell2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_sell2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_sell_by_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_sell_by_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )); } ChartRedraw (); } }

Die Funktion ist ziemlich groß, aber der Code ist ausführlich kommentiert und bedarf keiner Erklärung. Wenn Sie Fragen haben, können Sie diese gerne in den Kommentaren unten stellen.

Kompilieren wir den EA. Standardmäßig beträgt die Preisverschiebung der schwebenden Anfragen 50 Punkte, während die Verzögerung bei fünf Balken beträgt. Lassen wir diese Einstellungen unverändert und starten den EA im Strategietester.

Aktivieren Sie die Aktivierungsschaltflächen der schwebenden Anfragen zur Eröffnung einer Kaufposition nach Preis und Zeit. Dann warten wir auf die Aktivierung der schwebenden Anfragen.

Danach aktivieren wir den Aktivierungsknopf der schwebenden Anfragen, um eine Verkaufsposition nur nach Zeit zu öffnen, und warten auf die Aktivierung der schwebenden Anfrage:





Wie wir aus den Log-Einträgen ersehen können, werden schwebende Kaufanfragen generiert und die Aktivierungsbedingungen dafür festgelegt. Wenn Preis und Zeit die festgelegten Bedingungen erreichen, werden sowohl die schwebenden Anfragen aktiviert als auch schwebende Anfrageobjekte aufgrund ihrer Aktivierung entfernt.

Dann erstellen wir eine schwebende Verkaufsanfrage, die nach fünf Balken aktiviert wird. Die Anfrage wird als ausgeführter Anfrage entfernt, nachdem eine Position eröffnet wurde.



Was kommt als Nächstes?

Im nächsten Artikel werden wir die Entwicklung des Konzepts der schwebenden Handelsanfragen weiterführen und die Vergabe von schwebenden Anfragen nach Bedingungen implementieren.



Alle Dateien der aktuellen Version der Bibliothek sind unten zusammen mit den Dateien der Test-EAs angehängt, die Sie testen und herunterladen können.

Stellen Sie Ihre Fragen, Kommentare und Vorschläge in den Kommentaren.

