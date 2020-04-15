MetaTrader 5 / Beispiele
Bibliothek für ein leichtes und schnelles Entwickeln vom Programmen für den MetaTrader (Teil XXXII): Schwebende Handelsanfragen - Orders unter bestimmten Bedingungen platzieren

Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin

Inhalt

Im vorherigen Artikel haben wir die Möglichkeit hinzugefügt, Handelsanfragen zu vordefinierten Bedingungen zu senden. Wenn eine bestimmte Bedingung (oder eine Reihe von Bedingungen) eintritt, wird ein Handelsauftrag zur Eröffnung einer Position gesendet. Es kann mehrere Bedingungen in verschiedenen Kombinationen aus den Listen der Konto-, Symbol- und Ereignisstatusbedingungen geben.
Handelsaufträge werden mit schwebenden Handelsanfragen versandt, wenn alle im Objekt der schwebenden Anfrage festgelegten Bedingungen erfüllt sind.

In diesem Artikel setzen wir die Entwicklung des Konzepts fort und schaffen die Funktionen, die es ermöglicht, mit Hilfe von schwebenden Anfragen mit allen Bedingungen, die für die Platzierung einer schwebenden Anfrage notwendig sind, um Pending-Orders zu platzieren.

Konzept

Das Objekt der schwebenden Anfrage enthält das Array, in dem alle seine Aktivierungsbedingungen gespeichert sind. Die Klasse zur Handelsverwaltung (d.h. ihr Timer) ermöglicht die ständige Einsicht in die Liste der schwebenden Handelsanfragen. Wenn es an der Zeit ist, eine schwebende Handelsanfrage zu aktivieren (alle vordefinierten Aktivierungsbedingungen sind erfüllt), wird ein Handelsauftrag an den Server gesendet. Seine Parameter werden von der ausgelösten schwebenden Anfrage festgelegt.

Um Positionen zu eröffnen, müssen wir nur das Auftreten bestimmter Bedingungen kontrollieren. Sobald sie eintreten, wird der Handelsauftrag zur Eröffnung einer Position an den Server gesendet.
Es gibt jedoch eine Komplikation bei der Platzierung von Pending-Orders unter Verwendung der schwebenden Anfrageobjekte: Ein Auftrag wird in einem Abstand zum Preis platziert, während eine Position zum entsprechenden aktuellen Preis festgelegt wird.
Um unter bestimmten Bedingungen mit der Platzierung von ausstehenden Bestellungen arbeiten zu können, müssen wir daher auch die Entfernung der Platzierung der ausstehenden Bestellung berücksichtigen. Daraus ergibt sich eine Frage: Beim Erstellen einer schwebenden Anfrage geben wir den Abstand einer zukünftigen Pending-Order an. ABER... ab welchem Preis? Von dem Preis, der zum Zeitpunkt einer hängigen Anfrage vorliegt? Oder von dem Preis, der zum Zeitpunkt der Erfüllung aller Bedingungen, die im Objekt der Anfrage für ihre Aktivierung festgelegt wurden, vorhanden ist? Schließlich kann sich der Preis zum Zeitpunkt der Erfüllung aller Bedingungen weit von der Ebene entfernen, auf der die schwebende Anfrage erstellt wurde, während wir den zukünftigen Preis nur in einem Fall kennen können — wenn die einzige Aktivierungsbedingung einer schwebenden Anforderung ein bestimmter Preiswert ist. In anderen Fällen ist der zukünftige Preis, von dem wir eine Order festlegen müssen, unbekannt.

Machen wir es so: Wenn wir eine schwebende Anfrage erstellen, geben wir den Abstand der Pending-Order an. Wir können den Abstand immer mit Hilfe der Differenz zwischen dem aktuellen Preis zum Zeitpunkt der Erstellung einer schwebenden Anfrage (der aktuelle Ask- oder Bid-Preis wird in den Objekteigenschaften in Abhängigkeit von der zukünftigen Auftragsrichtung festgelegt) und dem Preis der Platzierung einer schwebenden Anfrage (ebenfalls in den Objekteigenschaften der ausstehenden Anfrage festgelegt) anzeigen. Mit anderen Worten, wir sind in der Lage, einen neuen Preis für eine schwebende Anfrage zu einem beliebigen Preiswert zum Zeitpunkt der Aktivierung der schwebenden Anfrage zu berechnen oder den beim Erstellen der schwebenden Anfrage angegebenen Preis zu belassen.

Im ersten Fall wird der Auftragspreis im Verhältnis zum aktuellen Preis zum Zeitpunkt der Aktivierung der schwebenden Anfrage neu berechnet, während im zweiten Fall ein Handelsauftrag zur Platzierung einer schwebenden Anfrage im Verhältnis zu dem Preis, auf dem die schwebende Anfrage basiert, an den Server gesendet wird. Durch diese Option wird der Preis angepasst, wenn er während des Wartens auf die Aktivierung der schwebenden Anfrage ungültig wird.


Umsetzung

In der Datei PendRequest.mqh, d.h. im 'private' Abschnitt der abstrakten Objektklasse CPendRequest der schwebenden Anfrage, fügen wir die Klassenvariable zur Speicherung des Flags zur Verschiebung des Referenzpunktes für den Abstand der schwebenden Anfrage nach dem Preis:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Abstract pending trading request class                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CPendRequest : public CBaseObj
  {
private:
   MqlTradeRequest   m_request;                                            // Trade request structure
   CPause            m_pause;                                              // Pause class object
   bool              m_follow;                                             // The flag of the pending order distance reference point following the price
/* Data on a pending request activation in the array:

Wenn die Variable true ist, wird der Auftragspreis relativ zum aktuellen Preis zum Zeitpunkt der Aktivierung der schwebenden Anfrage neu berechnet. Andernfalls wird die Pending-Order auf den in den Eigenschaften des Objekts für schwebende Anfragen festgelegten Preis gesetzt und angepasst, falls der Auftragspreis aufgrund einer Änderung des aktuellen Preises im Verhältnis zum Preis der schwebenden Anfrage ungültig wird.

Im 'protected' Abschnitt der Klasse deklarieren wir die Methode der Platzierung von der Pending-Order zum Preis gemäß der Veränderung:

//--- Return the number of decimal places of a controlled property
   int               DigitsControlledValue(const uint index)               const;
//--- Set a new value changed by the shift (+/-) for all order prices
   void              SetAllMqlPrices(const double shift);

public:

Deklarieren wir die Methode zur Anpassung der Preise für Pending-Orders im Verhältnis zum aktuellen Preis im Block der Methoden für einen vereinfachten Zugriff auf die Eigenschaften des Anforderungsobjekts im 'public' Teil der Klasse, und wir schreiben die Methoden zur Platzierung neuer Order-Preise in die Eigenschaften des schwebenden Anfrageobjekts und die Methoden zum Setzen/Empfangen des Flags für den Bezugspunkt des Order-Preises nach dem Preis:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods of a simplified access to the request object properties  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Return (1) request structure, (2) status, (3) type, (4) price at the moment of the request generation,
//--- (5) request generation time, (6) next attempt activation time,
//--- (7) waiting time between requests, (8) current attempt index,
//--- (9) number of attempts, (10) request ID
//--- (11) result a request is based on,
//--- (12) order ticket, (13) position ticket, (14) trading operation type
   MqlTradeRequest      MqlRequest(void)                                   const { return this.m_request;                                                }
   ENUM_PEND_REQ_STATUS Status(void)                                       const { return (ENUM_PEND_REQ_STATUS)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS);  }
   ENUM_PEND_REQ_TYPE   TypeRequest(void)                                  const { return (ENUM_PEND_REQ_TYPE)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TYPE);      }
   double               PriceCreate(void)                                  const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_PRICE_CREATE);                  }
   ulong                TimeCreate(void)                                   const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE);                   }
   ulong                TimeActivate(void)                                 const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_ACTIVATE);                 }
   ulong                WaitingMSC(void)                                   const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING);                       }
   uchar                CurrentAttempt(void)                               const { return (uchar)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_CURRENT_ATTEMPT);        }
   uchar                TotalAttempts(void)                                const { return (uchar)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TOTAL);                  }
   uchar                ID(void)                                           const { return (uchar)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID);                     }
   int                  Retcode(void)                                      const { return (int)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE);                  }
   ulong                Order(void)                                        const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ORDER);                 }
   ulong                Position(void)                                     const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_POSITION);              }
   ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS Action(void)                                 const { return (ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ACTION);   }

//--- Return the actual (1) volume, (2) order, (3) limit order,
//--- (4) stoploss order and (5) takeprofit order prices, (6) order filling type,
//--- (7) order expiration type and (8) order lifetime
   double               ActualVolume(void)                                 const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_VOLUME);                 }
   double               ActualPrice(void)                                  const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_PRICE);                  }
   double               ActualStopLimit(void)                              const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_STOPLIMIT);              }
   double               ActualSL(void)                                     const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_SL);                     }
   double               ActualTP(void)                                     const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TP);                     }
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING ActualTypeFilling(void)                         const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TYPE_FILLING); }
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME ActualTypeTime(void)                               const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TYPE_TIME);       }
   datetime             ActualExpiration(void)                             const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_EXPIRATION);   }

//--- Modify order prices by the current price
   void                 CorrectMqlPricesByCurrentPrice(const double price);
                          
//--- Set (1) the price when creating a request, (2) setting, (3) StopLoss, (4) TakeProfit, (5) stoplimit,
//--- (6) request creation time, (7) current attempt time, (8) waiting time between requests, (9) current attempt index,
//---  (10) number of attempts,(11) id, (12) order ticket, (13) position ticket, (14) pending request type
   void                 SetPriceCreate(const double price)           { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_PRICE_CREATE,price);                                              }
   void                 SetMqlPrice(const double price)              { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_PRICE,price); this.m_request.price=price;                 }
   void                 SetMqlSL(const double sl)                    { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SL,sl); this.m_request.sl=sl;                             }
   void                 SetMqlTP(const double tp)                    { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TP,tp); this.m_request.tp=tp;                             }
   void                 SetMqlStopLimit(const double stoplimit)      { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_STOPLIMIT,stoplimit); this.m_request.stoplimit=stoplimit; }
   void                 SetTimeCreate(const ulong time)
                          {
                           this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE,time);
                           this.m_pause.SetTimeBegin(time);
                          }
   void                 SetTimeActivate(const ulong time)                        { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_ACTIVATE,time);                   }
   void                 SetWaitingMSC(const ulong miliseconds)
                          { 
                           this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING,miliseconds);
                           this.m_pause.SetWaitingMSC(miliseconds);
                          }
   void                 SetCurrentAttempt(const uchar number)                    { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_CURRENT_ATTEMPT,number);               }
   void                 SetTotalAttempts(const uchar number)                     { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TOTAL,number);                         }
   void                 SetID(const uchar id)                                    { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID,id);                                }
   void                 SetOrder(const ulong ticket)                             { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ORDER,ticket);                 }
   void                 SetPosition(const ulong ticket)                          { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_POSITION,ticket);              }
   void                 SetTypeRequest(const ENUM_PEND_REQ_TYPE type)            { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TYPE,type);                            }
   
//--- Set the actual (1) volume, (2) order, (3) limit order,
//--- (4) stoploss order and (5) takeprofit order prices, (6) order filling type,
//--- (7) order expiration type and (8) order lifetime
   void                 SetActualVolume(const double volume)                     { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_VOLUME,volume);                 }
   void                 SetActualPrice(const double price)                       { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_PRICE,price);                   }
   void                 SetActualStopLimit(const double price)                   { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_STOPLIMIT,price);               }
   void                 SetActualSL(const double price)                          { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_SL,price);                      }
   void                 SetActualTP(const double price)                          { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TP,price);                      }
   void                 SetActualTypeFilling(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TYPE_FILLING,type);             }
   void                 SetActualTypeTime(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type)       { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TYPE_TIME,type);                }
   void                 SetActualExpiration(const datetime expiration)           { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_EXPIRATION,expiration);         }

//--- Set a controlled property and a comparison method for a request activation criteria data by its index - both the actual one and the one in the object of
//--- account, symbol or trading event property value (depends on 'source' value) for activating a pending request
   void                 SetNewActivationProperties(const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source,
                                                   const int property,
                                                   const double control_value,
                                                   const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type,
                                                   const double actual_value);
   
//--- Set a (1) controlled property, (2) comparison type, (3) object value and
//--- (4) actual controlled property value for activating a pending request
   bool                 SetActivationProperty(const uint index,const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source,const int property);
   bool                 SetActivationComparerType(const uint index,const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type);
   bool                 SetActivationControlValue(const uint index,const double value);
   bool                 SetActivationActualValue(const uint index,const double value);
   
//--- Return (1) a pending request activation source, (2) controlled property, (3) comparison type,
//---  (4) object value,(5) actual controlled property value for activating a pending request
   ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE GetActivationSource(const uint index)         const;
   int                  GetActivationProperty(const uint index)                  const;
   ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE   GetActivationComparerType(const uint index)              const;
   double               GetActivationControlValue(const uint index)              const;
   double               GetActivationActualValue(const uint index)               const;
   
//--- Return the flag of a successful check of all controlled object properties and the appropriate actual properties
   bool                 IsAllComparisonCompleted(void)  const;
//--- Return/set the flag of the pending order distance reference point following the price
   bool                 IsFollowThePrice(void)                                   const { return this.m_follow; }
   void                 SetFollowThePrice(const bool flag)                             { this.m_follow=flag;   }
   
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Descriptions of request object properties                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Wir setzen im Klassenkonstruktor das Flag des Bezugspunktes für den Orderabstand nach dem Preis:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CPendRequest::CPendRequest(const ENUM_PEND_REQ_STATUS status,
                           const uchar id,
                           const double price,
                           const ulong time,
                           const MqlTradeRequest &request,
                           const int retcode)
  {
   this.CopyRequest(request);
   this.m_is_hedge=#ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool(::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING) #endif;
   this.m_digits=(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SYMBOL),SYMBOL_DIGITS);
   int dg=(int)DigitsLots(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SYMBOL));
   this.m_digits_lot=(dg==0 ? 1 : dg);
   this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS,status);
   this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID,id);
   this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE,retcode);
   this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TYPE,this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE)>0 ? PEND_REQ_TYPE_ERROR : PEND_REQ_TYPE_REQUEST);
   this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE,time);
   this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_PRICE_CREATE,price);
   this.m_pause.SetTimeBegin(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE));
   this.m_pause.SetWaitingMSC(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING));
   ::ArrayResize(this.m_activated_control,0,10);
   this.m_follow=true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Implementieren wir die Methode zum Setzen neuer Werte für alle Orderpreise außerhalb des Klassenkörpers:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set a new value changed by the shift (+/-),                      |
//| for all order prices (+/-)                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CPendRequest::SetAllMqlPrices(const double shift)
  {
   this.SetMqlPrice(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_PRICE)-shift);
   if(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SL)!=0)
      this.SetMqlSL(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SL)-shift);
   if(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TP)!=0)
      this.SetMqlTP(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TP)-shift);
   if(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_STOPLIMIT)!=0)
      this.SetMqlStopLimit(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_STOPLIMIT)-shift);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Die Methode erhält die Preisänderung, und die oben beschriebenen Methoden werden verwendet, um neue Preise in jeder Eigenschaft des schwebenden Anfrageobjekts festzulegen, die den Preistypen der schwebenden Anfragen entsprechen, die berechnet werden als (der aktuelle Wert dieser Eigenschaft minus des Abstandes).
Bei StopLoss-, TakeProfit- und StopLimit-Orderpreisen wird die Existenz des Preises vorläufig geprüft, und eine Änderung wird nur festgelegt, wenn der in den Eigenschaften des schwebenden Anfrageobjekts festgelegte Preis einen Wert ungleich Null hat.

Die Implementierung der Methode zur Anpassung der Preise einer aufgegebenen Pending-Order durch den aktuellen Preis zum Zeitpunkt der Aktivierung der ausstehenden Anfrage:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Adjust order prices by the current price                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CPendRequest::CorrectMqlPricesByCurrentPrice(const double price)
  {
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=this.m_request.type;
   if(!this.m_follow || (type<ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT && type>ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT))
      return;
   this.SetAllMqlPrices(this.PriceCreate()-price);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Die Methode erhält den aktuellen Preis, zu dem die Pending-Order erteilt werden sollte. Wenn das Flag, dem Preis um den Bezugspunkt der Orderdistanz zu folgen, nicht gesetzt ist oder die Pending-Order nicht zur Handelsanforderungsstruktur des schwebenden Anfrageobjekts hinzugefügt wird, verlassen wir die Methode.
Wir rufen dann die oben beschriebene Methode zum Ändern aller Pending-Orders auf. Sie erhält den Abstand, der berechnet wird als Preis zum Zeitpunkt der Erstellung des schwebenden Anfrageobjekts minus dem aktuellen Preis, der an die Methode übergeben wird.

Kommen wir nun zu den Ergänzungen und Verbesserungen in der Datei PendReqControl.mqh mit der Klasse CPendReqControl für das Handelsmanagement.

Wir benennen die öffentlichen Methoden OpenPositionPending() und PlaceOrderPending() zum Erstellen schwebender Anfragen in CreatePReqPosition() bzw. CreatePReqOrder() um. Ich glaube, diese Methodennamen spiegeln die Idee dahinter (Erstellung einer ausstehenden Anforderung) genauer wider.

Den Argumenten der Methode CreatePReqOrder() fügen wir die Gruppen-ID hinzu:

//--- (1) Create a pending request (1) to open a position, (2) to place a pending order
   template<typename SL,typename TP> 
   int                  CreatePReqPosition(const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type,
                                        const double volume,
                                        const string symbol,
                                        const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                        const SL sl=0,
                                        const TP tp=0,
                                        const uchar group_id1=0,
                                        const uchar group_id2=0,
                                        const string comment=NULL,
                                        const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX,
                                        const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);
   template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP>
   int                  CreatePReqOrder(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,
                                        const double volume,
                                        const string symbol,
                                        const PS price_set,
                                        const PL price_limit=0,
                                        const SL sl=0,
                                        const TP tp=0,
                                        const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                        const uchar group_id1=0,
                                        const uchar group_id2=0,
                                        const string comment=NULL,
                                        const datetime expiration=0,
                                        const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                        const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);
//--- Set pending request activation criteria

Wir ergänzen auch bei der Behandlung die schwebenden Anfragen, die durch Aufträge erstellt werden:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The handler of pending requests created by request               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTradingControl::OnPReqByRequestHandler(CPendRequest *req_obj,const int index)
  {
   //--- get the request structure and the symbol object a trading operation should be performed for
   MqlTradeRequest request=req_obj.MqlRequest();
   CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(request.symbol);
   if(symbol_obj==NULL || !symbol_obj.RefreshRates())
      return;
   //--- Check the relevance of a pending request and exit to the external loop if the request is handled or an error occurs
   if(!this.CheckPReqRelevance(req_obj,request,index))
      return;

   //--- Update relevant data on request activation conditions
   this.RefreshControlActualDatas(req_obj,symbol_obj);
   
   //--- If all pending request activation conditions are met
   if(req_obj.IsAllComparisonCompleted())
     {
      //--- Set the attempt number in the request object
      req_obj.SetCurrentAttempt(uchar(req_obj.CurrentAttempt()+1));
      //--- Adjust prices for a pending order relative to the current price and get the request again
      if(request.action==TRADE_ACTION_PENDING)
        {
         req_obj.CorrectMqlPricesByCurrentPrice(PositionTypeByOrderType(request.type)==POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.AskLast() : symbol_obj.BidLast());
         request=req_obj.MqlRequest();
        }
      //--- Display the request activation message in the journal
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
        {
         ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTIVATED)+(string)req_obj.ID()+":");
         req_obj.PrintShort();
        }
      //--- Depending on the type of action performed in the trading request 
      switch(request.action)
        {
         //--- Opening/closing a position
         case TRADE_ACTION_DEAL :
            //--- If no ticket is present in the request structure - this is opening a position
            if(request.position==0)
               this.OpenPosition((ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)request.type,request.volume,request.symbol,request.magic,request.sl,request.tp,request.comment,request.deviation,request.type_filling);
            //--- If the ticket is present in the request structure - this is a position closure
            else
               this.ClosePosition(request.position,request.volume,request.comment,request.deviation);
            break;
         //--- Modify StopLoss/TakeProfit position
         case TRADE_ACTION_SLTP :
            this.ModifyPosition(request.position,request.sl,request.tp);
            break;
         //--- Close by an opposite one
         case TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY :
            this.ClosePositionBy(request.position,request.position_by);
            break;
         //---
         //--- Place a pending order
         case TRADE_ACTION_PENDING :
            this.PlaceOrder(request.type,request.volume,request.symbol,request.price,request.stoplimit,request.sl,request.tp,request.magic,request.comment,request.expiration,request.type_time,request.type_filling);
            break;
         //--- Modify a pending order
         case TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY :
            this.ModifyOrder(request.order,request.price,request.sl,request.tp,request.stoplimit,request.expiration,request.type_time,request.type_filling);
            break;
         //--- Remove a pending order
         case TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE :
            this.DeleteOrder(request.order);
            break;
         //---
         default:
            break;
        }  
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Wenn der in der Struktur der Handelsanforderung der schwebenden Anfrage festgelegte Handelsoperationstyp "eine Pending-Order platzieren" ist, wird die Methode zur Anpassung des Preises,der Pending-Order aufgerufen, die in den Objekteigenschaften der Pending-Order festgelegt wurde. Infolgedessen werden die Preise für schwebende Anfragen im Anfrageobjekt entweder relativ zum aktuellen Preis angepasst oder nicht — dies hängt von dem Flag des Referenzpunktes für den Abstand der Pending-Order ab, der dem Preis im Anfrageobjekt folgt. Wir haben dieses Verhalten oben besprochen.

Lassen Sie uns die Methode zur Erstellung einer ausstehenden Anfrage zur Eröffnung einer Position etwas verbessern. Bei der Entwicklung mit der Copy-Paste-Methode habe ich einen Fehler gemacht — die Methode sollte den ganzzahligen Wert der ID der schwebenden Anfrage zurückgeben, während sie derzeit im Falle eines Fehlers falsch zurückgibt. Ändern wir ihn in WRONG_VALUE:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a pending request for opening a position                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename SL,typename TP> 
int CTradingControl::CreatePReqPosition(const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type,
                                        const double volume,
                                        const string symbol,
                                        const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                        const SL sl=0,
                                        const TP tp=0,
                                        const uchar group_id1=0,
                                        const uchar group_id2=0,
                                        const string comment=NULL,
                                        const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX,
                                        const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE)
  {
//--- If the global trading ban flag is set, exit and return WRONG_VALUE
   if(this.IsTradingDisable())
     {
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE));
      return WRONG_VALUE;
     }
//--- Set the error flag as "no errors"

   this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR;
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)type;
   ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=(ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type;
//--- Get a symbol object by a symbol name.
   CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol);
//--- If failed to get - write the "internal error" flag, display the message in the journal and return WRONG_VALUE
   if(symbol_obj==NULL)
     {
      this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR;
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ));
      return WRONG_VALUE;
     }
//--- get a trading object from a symbol object
   CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj();
//--- If failed to get - write the "internal error" flag, display the message in the journal and return WRONG_VALUE
   if(trade_obj==NULL)
     {
      this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR;
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ));
      return WRONG_VALUE;
     }
//--- Set the prices
//--- If failed to set - write the "internal error" flag, set the error code in the return structure,
//--- display the message in the journal and return WRONG_VALUE
   if(!this.SetPrices(order_type,0,sl,tp,0,DFUN,symbol_obj))
     {
      this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR;
      trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(10021);
      trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()));
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(10021));   // No quotes to process the request
      return WRONG_VALUE;
     }
   //--- Look for the least of the possible IDs. If failed to find, return WRONG_VALUE
   int id=this.GetFreeID();
   if(id<1)
     {
      //--- No free IDs to create a pending request
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_NO_FREE_IDS));
      return WRONG_VALUE;
     }

//--- Write the volume, deviation, comment and filling type to the request structure
   this.m_request.volume=volume;
   this.m_request.deviation=(deviation==ULONG_MAX ? trade_obj.GetDeviation() : deviation);
   this.m_request.comment=(comment==NULL ? trade_obj.GetComment() : comment);
   this.m_request.type_filling=(type_filling>WRONG_VALUE ? type_filling : trade_obj.GetTypeFilling());
//--- Write pending request object ID to the magic number, add group IDs to the magic number value
//--- and fill in the remaining unfilled trading request structure fields
   uint mn=(magic==ULONG_MAX ? (uint)trade_obj.GetMagic() : (uint)magic);
   this.SetPendReqID((uchar)id,mn);
   if(group_id1>0)
      this.SetGroupID1(group_id1,mn);
   if(group_id2>0)
      this.SetGroupID2(group_id2,mn);
   this.m_request.magic=mn;
   this.m_request.action=TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;
   this.m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name();
   this.m_request.type=order_type;
//--- As a result of creating a pending trading request, return either its ID or -1 if unsuccessful
   if(this.CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_OPEN,(uchar)id,1,ulong(END_TIME-(ulong)::TimeCurrent()),this.m_request,0,symbol_obj,NULL))
      return id;
   return WRONG_VALUE;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Implementieren wir die Methode zum Erstellen einer schwebenden Anfrage, um eine Pending-Order zu platzieren:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a pending request to place a pending order                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP>
int CTradingControl::CreatePReqOrder(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,
                                     const double volume,
                                     const string symbol,
                                     const PS price_set,
                                     const PL price_limit=0,
                                     const SL sl=0,
                                     const TP tp=0,
                                     const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                     const uchar group_id1=0,
                                     const uchar group_id2=0,
                                     const string comment=NULL,
                                     const datetime expiration=0,
                                     const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                     const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE)
  {
//--- If the global trading ban flag is set, exit and return WRONG_VALUE
   if(this.IsTradingDisable())
     {
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE));
      return WRONG_VALUE;
     }
//--- Set the error flag as "no errors"
   this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR;
   ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=(ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type;
//--- Get a symbol object by a symbol name
   CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol);
   if(symbol_obj==NULL)
     {
      this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR;
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ));
      return WRONG_VALUE;
     }
//--- Get a trading object from a symbol object
   CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj();
   if(trade_obj==NULL)
     {
      this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR;
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ));
      return WRONG_VALUE; 
     }
//--- Set the prices
//--- If failed to set - write the "internal error" flag, set the error code in the return structure,
//--- display the message in the journal and return WRONG_VALUE
   if(!this.SetPrices(order_type,price_set,sl,tp,price_limit,DFUN,symbol_obj))
     {
      this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR;
      trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(10021);
      trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()));
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(10021));   // No quotes to process the request
      return WRONG_VALUE;
     }
   //--- Look for the least of the possible IDs. If failed to find, return WRONG_VALUE
   int id=this.GetFreeID();
   if(id<1)
     {
      //--- No free IDs to create a pending request
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_NO_FREE_IDS));
      return WRONG_VALUE;
     }

//--- Write the volume, comment, as well as expiration and filling types to the request structure
   this.m_request.volume=volume;
   this.m_request.comment=(comment==NULL ? trade_obj.GetComment() : comment);
   this.m_request.type_time=(type_time>WRONG_VALUE ? type_time : trade_obj.GetTypeExpiration());
   this.m_request.type_filling=(type_filling>WRONG_VALUE ? type_filling : trade_obj.GetTypeFilling());
//--- Write the request ID to the magic number, while a symbol name is set in the request structure,
//--- trading operation and order types
   uint mn=(magic==ULONG_MAX ? (uint)trade_obj.GetMagic() : (uint)magic);
   this.SetPendReqID((uchar)id,mn);
   if(group_id1>0)
      this.SetGroupID1(group_id1,mn);
   if(group_id2>0)
      this.SetGroupID2(group_id2,mn);
   this.m_request.magic=mn;
   this.m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name();
   this.m_request.action=TRADE_ACTION_PENDING;
   this.m_request.type=order_type;
//--- As a result of creating a pending trading request, return either its ID or -1 if unsuccessful
   if(this.CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_PLACE,(uchar)id,1,ulong(END_TIME-(ulong)::TimeCurrent()),this.m_request,0,symbol_obj,NULL))
      return id;
   return WRONG_VALUE;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Die Methode wird in den Code-Kommentaren ausführlich beschrieben. Wir haben bereits eine ähnliche Methode zum Erstellen einer schwebenden Anfrage auf Eröffnung einer Position in Betracht gezogen, daher ist es nicht sinnvoll, hier darauf einzugehen. Wenn Sie Fragen haben, können Sie diese gerne in den Kommentaren stellen.

Wenn wir eine schwebende Anfrage erstellen, müssen wir den Preis zum Zeitpunkt ihrer Erstellung im Objekt der schwebenden Anfrage eintragen. Wir müssen für verschiedene Auftragsarten die jeweiligen Preise festlegen. Bei Kaufaufträgen ist es der aktuelle Ask, bei Verkaufsaufträgen der aktuelle Bid.
Dazu ändern wir die Methode CreatePendingRequest() zum Erstellen einer schwebenden Anfrage in der Datei Trading.mqh mit der Basisklasse des Handelsobjekts CTrading vor:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a pending request                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTrading::CreatePendingRequest(const ENUM_PEND_REQ_STATUS status,
                                    const uchar id,
                                    const uchar attempts,
                                    const ulong wait,
                                    const MqlTradeRequest &request,
                                    const int retcode,
                                    CSymbol *symbol_obj,
                                    COrder *order)
  {
   //--- Create a new pending request object depending on a request status
   CPendRequest *req_obj=NULL;
   double price=(PositionTypeByOrderType(request.type)==POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.AskLast() : symbol_obj.BidLast());
   switch(status)
     {
      case PEND_REQ_STATUS_OPEN     : req_obj=new CPendReqOpen(id,price,symbol_obj.Time(),request,retcode);    break;
      case PEND_REQ_STATUS_CLOSE    : req_obj=new CPendReqClose(id,price,symbol_obj.Time(),request,retcode);   break;
      case PEND_REQ_STATUS_SLTP     : req_obj=new CPendReqSLTP(id,price,symbol_obj.Time(),request,retcode);    break;
      case PEND_REQ_STATUS_PLACE    : req_obj=new CPendReqPlace(id,price,symbol_obj.Time(),request,retcode);   break;
      case PEND_REQ_STATUS_REMOVE   : req_obj=new CPendReqRemove(id,price,symbol_obj.Time(),request,retcode);  break;
      case PEND_REQ_STATUS_MODIFY   : req_obj=new CPendReqModify(id,price,symbol_obj.Time(),request,retcode);  break;
      default: req_obj=NULL;
        break;
     }
   if(req_obj==NULL)
     {
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILING_CREATE_PENDING_REQ));
      return false;
     }
   //--- If failed to add the request to the list, display the appropriate message,
   //--- remove the created object and return 'false'
   if(!this.m_list_request.Add(req_obj))
     {
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILING_CREATE_PENDING_REQ));
      delete req_obj;
      return false;
     }
   //--- Fill in the properties of a successfully created object by the values passed to the method
   req_obj.SetTimeActivate(symbol_obj.Time()+wait);
   req_obj.SetWaitingMSC(wait);
   req_obj.SetCurrentAttempt(0);
   req_obj.SetTotalAttempts(attempts);
   if(order!=NULL)
     {
      req_obj.SetActualVolume(order.Volume());
      req_obj.SetActualPrice(order.PriceOpen());
      req_obj.SetActualStopLimit(order.PriceStopLimit());
      req_obj.SetActualSL(order.StopLoss());
      req_obj.SetActualTP(order.TakeProfit());
      req_obj.SetActualTypeFilling(order.TypeFilling());
      req_obj.SetActualTypeTime(order.TypeTime());
      req_obj.SetActualExpiration(order.TimeExpiration());
     }
   else
     {
      req_obj.SetActualVolume(request.volume);
      req_obj.SetActualPrice(request.price);
      req_obj.SetActualStopLimit(request.stoplimit);
      req_obj.SetActualSL(request.sl);
      req_obj.SetActualTP(request.tp);
      req_obj.SetActualTypeFilling(request.type_filling);
      req_obj.SetActualTypeTime(request.type_time);
      req_obj.SetActualExpiration(request.expiration);
     }
   //--- Display a brief description of a created pending request
   if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
     {
      ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_CREATED)," #",req_obj.ID(),":");
      req_obj.PrintShort();
     }
   //--- successful
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Hier verwenden wir die Funktion der Definition des Positionstyps durch den Auftragstyp PositionTypeByOrderType(), um die Auftragsrichtung zu definieren. Im Falle eines Kaufauftrags verwenden wir den Ask-Preis, im Falle eines Verkaufsauftrags den Bid-Preis. Bei der Erstellung einer Pending-Order geben wir den erhaltenen Preis an seine Erstellungsmethode weiter.

Jetzt müssen wir nur noch den Zugriff auf die erstellte Funktionalität implementieren. Im 'public' Teil des Hauptobjekts CEngineder Bibliothek deklarieren wir die Methoden zum Erstellen von schwebenden Anfragen für alle Ordertypen :

//--- Create a pending request (1) to open Buy and (2) Sell positions
   template<typename SL,typename TP> 
   int                  OpenBuyPending(const double volume,
                                       const string symbol,
                                       const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                       const SL sl=0,
                                       const TP tp=0,
                                       const uchar group_id1=0,
                                       const uchar group_id2=0,
                                       const string comment=NULL,
                                       const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX,
                                       const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);
   template<typename SL,typename TP> 
   int                  OpenSellPending(const double volume,
                                       const string symbol,
                                       const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                       const SL sl=0,
                                       const TP tp=0,
                                       const uchar group_id1=0,
                                       const uchar group_id2=0,
                                       const string comment=NULL,
                                       const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX,
                                       const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);
                                    
//--- Create a pending request to place a (1) BuyLimit, (2) BuyStop and (3) BuyStopLimit order
   template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP>
   int                  PlaceBuyLimitPending(const double volume,
                                             const string symbol,
                                             const PS price_set,
                                             const SL sl=0,
                                             const TP tp=0,
                                             const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                             const uchar group_id1=0,
                                             const uchar group_id2=0,
                                             const string comment=NULL,
                                             const datetime expiration=0,
                                             const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                             const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);
   template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP>
   int                  PlaceBuyStopPending( const double volume,
                                             const string symbol,
                                             const PS price_set,
                                             const SL sl=0,
                                             const TP tp=0,
                                             const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                             const uchar group_id1=0,
                                             const uchar group_id2=0,
                                             const string comment=NULL,
                                             const datetime expiration=0,
                                             const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                             const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);
   template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP>
   int                  PlaceBuyStopLimitPending(const double volume,
                                             const string symbol,
                                             const PS price_stop,
                                             const PL price_limit,
                                             const SL sl=0,
                                             const TP tp=0,
                                             const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                             const uchar group_id1=0,
                                             const uchar group_id2=0,
                                             const string comment=NULL,
                                             const datetime expiration=0,
                                             const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                             const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);

//--- Create a pending request to place a (1) SellLimit, (2) SellStop, (3) SellStopLimit order
   template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP>
   int                  PlaceSellLimitPending(const double volume,
                                             const string symbol,
                                             const PS price_set,
                                             const SL sl=0,
                                             const TP tp=0,
                                             const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                             const uchar group_id1=0,
                                             const uchar group_id2=0,
                                             const string comment=NULL,
                                             const datetime expiration=0,
                                             const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                             const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);
   template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP>
   int                  PlaceSellStopPending(const double volume,
                                             const string symbol,
                                             const PS price_set,
                                             const SL sl=0,
                                             const TP tp=0,
                                             const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                             const uchar group_id1=0,
                                             const uchar group_id2=0,
                                             const string comment=NULL,
                                             const datetime expiration=0,
                                             const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                             const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);
   template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP>
   int                  PlaceSellStopLimitPending(const double volume,
                                             const string symbol,
                                             const PS price_stop,
                                             const PL price_limit,
                                             const SL sl=0,
                                             const TP tp=0,
                                             const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                             const uchar group_id1=0,
                                             const uchar group_id2=0,
                                             const string comment=NULL,
                                             const datetime expiration=0,
                                             const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                             const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);

//--- Set pending request activation criteria
   bool                 SetNewActivationProperties(const uchar id,
                                                   const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source,
                                                   const int property,
                                                   const double control_value,
                                                   const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type,
                                                   const double actual_value);

Außerhalb des Klassenkörpers implementieren wir all diese Methoden und benennen gleichzeitig die Methoden zum Erstellen von schwebenden Anfragen zur Eröffnung von Positionen mit der Zeit (wir haben das bereits früher getan):

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a pending request for opening a Buy position              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename SL,typename TP> 
int CEngine::OpenBuyPending(const double volume,
                            const string symbol,
                            const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                            const SL sl=0,
                            const TP tp=0,
                            const uchar group_id1=0,
                            const uchar group_id2=0,
                            const string comment=NULL,
                            const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX,
                            const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE)
  {
   return this.m_trading.CreatePReqPosition(POSITION_TYPE_BUY,volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,group_id1,group_id2,comment,deviation,type_filling);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a pending request for opening a Sell position             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename SL,typename TP> 
int CEngine::OpenSellPending(const double volume,
                            const string symbol,
                            const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                            const SL sl=0,
                            const TP tp=0,
                            const uchar group_id1=0,
                            const uchar group_id2=0,
                            const string comment=NULL,
                            const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX,
                            const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE)
  {
   return this.m_trading.CreatePReqPosition(POSITION_TYPE_SELL,volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,group_id1,group_id2,comment,deviation,type_filling);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a pending request to place a BuyLimit order               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP>
int CEngine::PlaceBuyLimitPending(const double volume,
                                  const string symbol,
                                  const PS price_set,
                                  const SL sl=0,
                                  const TP tp=0,
                                  const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                  const uchar group_id1=0,
                                  const uchar group_id2=0,
                                  const string comment=NULL,
                                  const datetime expiration=0,
                                  const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                  const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE)
  {
   return this.m_trading.CreatePReqOrder(ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,volume,symbol,price_set,0,sl,tp,magic,group_id1,group_id2,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a pending request to place a BuyStop order                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP>
int CEngine::PlaceBuyStopPending(const double volume,
                                 const string symbol,
                                 const PS price_set,
                                 const SL sl=0,
                                 const TP tp=0,
                                 const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                 const uchar group_id1=0,
                                 const uchar group_id2=0,
                                 const string comment=NULL,
                                 const datetime expiration=0,
                                 const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                 const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE)
  {
   return this.m_trading.CreatePReqOrder(ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,volume,symbol,price_set,0,sl,tp,magic,group_id1,group_id2,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a pending request to place a BuyStopLimit order           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP>
int CEngine::PlaceBuyStopLimitPending(const double volume,
                                      const string symbol,
                                      const PS price_stop,
                                      const PL price_limit,
                                      const SL sl=0,
                                      const TP tp=0,
                                      const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                      const uchar group_id1=0,
                                      const uchar group_id2=0,
                                      const string comment=NULL,
                                      const datetime expiration=0,
                                      const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                      const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE)
  {
   return
     (
      #ifdef __MQL4__ WRONG_VALUE #else 
      this.m_trading.CreatePReqOrder(ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT,volume,symbol,price_stop,price_limit,sl,tp,magic,group_id1,group_id2,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling);
      #endif 
     ); 
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a pending request to place a SellLimit order              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP>
int CEngine::PlaceSellLimitPending(const double volume,
                                   const string symbol,
                                   const PS price_set,
                                   const SL sl=0,
                                   const TP tp=0,
                                   const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                   const uchar group_id1=0,
                                   const uchar group_id2=0,
                                   const string comment=NULL,
                                   const datetime expiration=0,
                                   const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                   const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE)
  {
   return this.m_trading.CreatePReqOrder(ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,volume,symbol,price_set,0,sl,tp,magic,group_id1,group_id2,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a pending request to place a SellStop order               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP>
int CEngine::PlaceSellStopPending(const double volume,
                                  const string symbol,
                                  const PS price_set,
                                  const SL sl=0,
                                  const TP tp=0,
                                  const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                  const uchar group_id1=0,
                                  const uchar group_id2=0,
                                  const string comment=NULL,
                                  const datetime expiration=0,
                                  const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                  const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE)
  {
   return this.m_trading.CreatePReqOrder(ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,volume,symbol,price_set,0,sl,tp,magic,group_id1,group_id2,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a pending request to place a SellStopLimit order          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP>
int CEngine::PlaceSellStopLimitPending(const double volume,
                                       const string symbol,
                                       const PS price_stop,
                                       const PL price_limit,
                                       const SL sl=0,
                                       const TP tp=0,
                                       const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                       const uchar group_id1=0,
                                       const uchar group_id2=0,
                                       const string comment=NULL,
                                       const datetime expiration=0,
                                       const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                       const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE)
  {
   return
     (
      #ifdef __MQL4__ WRONG_VALUE #else 
      this.m_trading.CreatePReqOrder(ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT,volume,symbol,price_stop,price_limit,sl,tp,magic,group_id1,group_id2,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling)
      #endif 
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Hier geben die Methoden zum Erstellen der schwebenden Anfragen, die Pending-Orders platzieren, das Ergebnis der Methode zum Erstellen einer schwebenden Anfrage der Trading-Management-Klasse CTradingControl zurück, die die erforderlichen Typen der Pending-Orders erhält, die der Methode entsprechen, aus der die Pending-Anfrage erstellt wurde. Für MQL4 geben wir WRONG_VALUE zurück, da wir die Klasse für Objekte von Pending-StopLimit-Order für MQL4 nicht haben.

Dies sind alle Änderungen, die für die Platzierung von Pending-Orders unter Bedingungen mit schwebenden Handelsanfragen erforderlich sind.

Tests

Um den Test durchzuführen, verwenden wir den EA aus dem vorherigen Artikel und speichern ihn in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\ Part32\ unter dem Namen TestDoEasyPart32.mq5.

Alles, was wir noch hinzufügen müssen, ist die Kontrolle über die Zustände der Schaltflächen, die die Aktivierung der Schaltflächen für die Aktivierung der entsprechenden Schaltflächen zur Platzierung ausstehender Bestellungen verwalten. Wenn P oder T (Preis- und Zeitbedingung) in der Nähe des Buttons für die Platzierung ausstehender Aufträge gedrückt wird, wird ein solcher Auftrag nicht sofort platziert. Stattdessen wird eine schwebende Anfrage erstellt. Deren Aktivierung durch eine bestimmte Bedingung führt zur Platzierung der Pending-Order. Der Auftrag wird relativ zu dem Preis gesetzt, zu dem die schwebende Anfrage aktiviert wurde.

Fügen wir der Funktion, die das Drücken der Schaltflächen des Handelspanels des Test-EAs handhabt, zwei Variablen zur Speicherung der Werte Point() und Digits() des aktuellen Symbols sowie Handhabung beim Drücken der Schaltflächen des Handelspanels zur Erstellung von schwebenden Anfragen für das Platzieren aller Typen von Pending-Orders hinzu:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Handle pressing the buttons                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void PressButtonEvents(const string button_name)
  {
   bool comp_magic=true;   // Temporary variable selecting the composite magic number with random group IDs
   string comment="";
   double point=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_POINT);
   int    digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(NULL,SYMBOL_DIGITS);
   //--- Convert button name into its string ID
   string button=StringSubstr(button_name,StringLen(prefix));
   //--- Random group 1 and 2 numbers within the range of 0 - 15
   group1=(uchar)Rand();
   group2=(uchar)Rand();
   uint magic=(comp_magic ? engine.SetCompositeMagicNumber(magic_number,group1,group2) : magic_number);
   //--- If the button is pressed
   if(ButtonState(button_name))
     {
      //--- If the BUTT_BUY button is pressed: Open Buy position
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY))
        {
         //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, open Buy 
         if(!pending_buy)
            engine.OpenBuy(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit);   // No comment - the default comment is to be set
         //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for opening a Buy position
         else
           {
            int id=engine.OpenBuyPending(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit);
            if(id>0)
              {
               //--- If the price criterion is selected
               if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_PRICE"))
                 {
                  double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK);
                  double control_value=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_POINT),(int)SymbolInfoInteger(NULL,SYMBOL_DIGITS));
                  engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASK,control_value,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask);
                 }
               //--- If the time criterion is selected
               if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_TIME"))
                 {
                  ulong control_time=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
                  engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE,TimeCurrent());
                 }
              }
            CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID((uchar)id);
            if(req_obj==NULL)
               return;
            if(engine.TradingGetLogLevel(Symbol())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
              {
               ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS)," #",req_obj.ID(),":");
               req_obj.PrintActivations();
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_BUY_LIMIT button is pressed: Place BuyLimit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT))
        {
         //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set BuyLimit
         if(!pending_buy_limit)
            engine.PlaceBuyLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный BuyLimit","Pending BuyLimit order"));
         //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a BuyLimit order with the placement distance
         //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons
         else
           {
            double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK);
            int id=engine.PlaceBuyLimitPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic);
            if(id>0)
              {
               //--- If the price criterion is selected
               if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_PRICE"))
                 {
                  //--- set the pending request activation price
                  double price_act=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits);
                  engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASK,price_act,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask);
                 }
               //--- If the time criterion is selected
               if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_TIME"))
                 {
                  //--- set the pending request activation time
                  ulong control_time=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
                  engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE,TimeCurrent());
                 }
               //--- Get a newly created pending request by ID and display the message about adding the conditions to the journal
               CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID((uchar)id);
               if(req_obj==NULL)
                  return;
               if(engine.TradingGetLogLevel(Symbol())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
                 {
                  ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS)," #",req_obj.ID(),":");
                  req_obj.PrintActivations();
                 }
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_BUY_STOP button is pressed: Set BuyStop
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP))
        {
         //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set BuyStop
         if(!pending_buy_stop)
            engine.PlaceBuyStop(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный BuyStop","Pending BuyStop order"));
         //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a BuyStop order with the placement distance
         //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons
         else
           {
            double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK);
            int id=engine.PlaceBuyStopPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic);
            if(id>0)
              {
               //--- If the price criterion is selected
               if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_PRICE"))
                 {
                  //--- set the pending request activation price
                  double price_act=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits);
                  engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASK,price_act,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask);
                 }
               //--- If the time criterion is selected
               if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_TIME"))
                 {
                  //--- set the pending request activation time
                  ulong control_time=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
                  engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE,TimeCurrent());
                 }
               //--- Get a newly created pending request by ID and display the message about adding the conditions to the journal
               CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID((uchar)id);
               if(req_obj==NULL)
                  return;
               if(engine.TradingGetLogLevel(Symbol())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
                 {
                  ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS)," #",req_obj.ID(),":");
                  req_obj.PrintActivations();
                 }
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT button is pressed: Set BuyStopLimit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT))
        {
         //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set BuyStopLimit
         if(!pending_buy_stoplimit)
            engine.PlaceBuyStopLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный BuyStopLimit","Pending BuyStopLimit order"));
         //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a BuyStopLimit order with the placement distances
         //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons
         else
           {
            double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK);
            int id=engine.PlaceBuyStopLimitPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic);
            if(id>0)
              {
               //--- If the price criterion is selected
               if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE"))
                 {
                  //--- set the pending request activation price
                  double price_act=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits);
                  engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASK,price_act,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask);
                 }
               //--- If the time criterion is selected
               if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME"))
                 {
                  //--- set the pending request activation time
                  ulong control_time=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
                  engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE,TimeCurrent());
                 }
               //--- Get a newly created pending request by ID and display the message about adding the conditions to the journal
               CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID((uchar)id);
               if(req_obj==NULL)
                  return;
               if(engine.TradingGetLogLevel(Symbol())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
                 {
                  ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS)," #",req_obj.ID(),":");
                  req_obj.PrintActivations();
                 }
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_SELL button is pressed: Open Sell position
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL))
        {
         //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, open Sell
         if(!pending_sell)
            engine.OpenSell(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit);  // No comment - the default comment is to be set
         //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for opening a Sell position
         else
           {
            int id=engine.OpenSellPending(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit);
            if(id>0)
              {
               //--- If the price criterion is selected
               if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_PRICE"))
                 {
                  double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID);
                  double control_value=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_POINT),(int)SymbolInfoInteger(NULL,SYMBOL_DIGITS));
                  engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BID,control_value,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid);
                 }
               //--- If the time criterion is selected
               if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_TIME"))
                 {
                  ulong control_time=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
                  engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE,TimeCurrent());
                 }
              }
            CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID((uchar)id);
            if(req_obj==NULL)
               return;
            if(engine.TradingGetLogLevel(Symbol())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
              {
               ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS)," #",req_obj.ID(),":");
               req_obj.PrintActivations();
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_SELL_LIMIT button is pressed: Set SellLimit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT))
        {
         //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set SellLimit
         if(!pending_sell_limit)
            engine.PlaceSellLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный SellLimit","Pending SellLimit order"));
         //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a SellLimit order with the placement distance
         //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons
         else
           {
            double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID);
            int id=engine.PlaceSellLimitPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic);
            if(id>0)
              {
               //--- If the price criterion is selected
               if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_PRICE"))
                 {
                  //--- set the pending request activation price
                  double price_act=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits);
                  engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BID,price_act,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid);
                 }
               //--- If the time criterion is selected
               if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_TIME"))
                 {
                  //--- set the pending request activation time
                  ulong control_time=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
                  engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE,TimeCurrent());
                 }
               //--- Get a newly created pending request by ID and display the message about adding the conditions to the journal
               CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID((uchar)id);
               if(req_obj==NULL)
                  return;
               if(engine.TradingGetLogLevel(Symbol())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
                 {
                  ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS)," #",req_obj.ID(),":");
                  req_obj.PrintActivations();
                 }
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_SELL_STOP button is pressed: Set SellStop
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP))
        {
         //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set SellStop
         if(!pending_sell_stop)
            engine.PlaceSellStop(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный SellStop","Pending SellStop order"));
         //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a SellStop order with the placement distance
         //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons
         else
           {
            double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID);
            int id=engine.PlaceSellStopPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic);
            if(id>0)
              {
               //--- If the price criterion is selected
               if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_PRICE"))
                 {
                  //--- set the pending request activation price
                  double price_act=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits);
                  engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BID,price_act,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid);
                 }
               //--- If the time criterion is selected
               if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_TIME"))
                 {
                  //--- set the pending request activation time
                  ulong control_time=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
                  engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE,TimeCurrent());
                 }
               //--- Get a newly created pending request by ID and display the message about adding the conditions to the journal
               CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID((uchar)id);
               if(req_obj==NULL)
                  return;
               if(engine.TradingGetLogLevel(Symbol())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
                 {
                  ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS)," #",req_obj.ID(),":");
                  req_obj.PrintActivations();
                 }
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT button is pressed: Set SellStopLimit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT))
        {
         //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set SellStopLimit
         if(!pending_sell_stoplimit)
            engine.PlaceSellStopLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный SellStopLimit","Pending SellStopLimit order"));
         //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a SellStopLimit order with the placement distances
         //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons
         else
           {
            double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID);
            int id=engine.PlaceSellStopLimitPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic);
            if(id>0)
              {
               //--- If the price criterion is selected
               if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE"))
                 {
                  //--- set the pending request activation price
                  double price_act=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits);
                  engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BID,price_act,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid);
                 }
               //--- If the time criterion is selected
               if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME"))
                 {
                  //--- set the pending request activation time
                  ulong control_time=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
                  engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE,TimeCurrent());
                 }
               //--- Get a newly created pending request by ID and display the message about adding the conditions to the journal
               CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID((uchar)id);
               if(req_obj==NULL)
                  return;
               if(engine.TradingGetLogLevel(Symbol())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
                 {
                  ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS)," #",req_obj.ID(),":");
                  req_obj.PrintActivations();
                 }
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_BUY button is pressed: Close Buy with the maximum profit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY))
        {
         //--- Get the list of all open positions
         CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
         //--- Select only Buy positions from the list and for the current symbol only
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL);
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL);
         //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
         list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
         //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit
         int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
         if(index>WRONG_VALUE)
           {
            //--- Get the Buy position object and close a position by ticket
            COrder* position=list.At(index);
            if(position!=NULL)
               engine.ClosePosition((ulong)position.Ticket());
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2 button is pressed: Close the half of the Buy with the maximum profit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2))
        {
         //--- Get the list of all open positions
         CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
         //--- Select only Buy positions from the list and for the current symbol only
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL);
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL);
         //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
         list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
         //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit
         int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
         if(index>WRONG_VALUE)
           {
            COrder* position=list.At(index);
            //--- Close the Buy position partially
            if(position!=NULL)
               engine.ClosePositionPartially((ulong)position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/2.0);
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL button is pressed: Close Buy with the maximum profit by the opposite Sell with the maximum profit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL))
        {
         //--- In case of a hedging account
         if(engine.IsHedge())
           {
            CArrayObj *list_buy=NULL, *list_sell=NULL;
            //--- Get the list of all open positions
            CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
            if(list==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Select only current symbol positions from the list
            list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL);
            
            //--- Select only Buy positions from the list
            list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL);
            if(list_buy==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
            list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
            //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit
            int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
            
            //--- Select only Sell positions from the list
            list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL);
            if(list_sell==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
            list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
            //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit
            int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
            if(index_buy>WRONG_VALUE && index_sell>WRONG_VALUE)
              {
               //--- Select the Buy position with the maximum profit
               COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy);
               //--- Select the Sell position with the maximum profit
               COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell);
               //--- Close the Buy position by the opposite Sell one
               if(position_buy!=NULL && position_sell!=NULL)
                  engine.ClosePositionBy((ulong)position_buy.Ticket(),(ulong)position_sell.Ticket());
              }
           }
        }
        
      //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_SELL button is pressed: Close Sell with the maximum profit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL))
        {
         //--- Get the list of all open positions
         CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
         //--- Select only Sell positions from the list and for the current symbol only
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL);
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL);
         //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
         list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
         //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit
         int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
         if(index>WRONG_VALUE)
           {
            //--- Get the Sell position object and close a position by ticket
            COrder* position=list.At(index);
            if(position!=NULL)
               engine.ClosePosition((ulong)position.Ticket());
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2 button is pressed: Close the half of the Sell with the maximum profit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2))
        {
         //--- Get the list of all open positions
         CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
         //--- Select only Sell positions from the list and for the current symbol only
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL);
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL);
         //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
         list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
         //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit
         int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
         if(index>WRONG_VALUE)
           {
            COrder* position=list.At(index);
            //--- Close the Sell position partially
            if(position!=NULL)
               engine.ClosePositionPartially((ulong)position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/2.0);
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY button is pressed: Close Sell with the maximum profit by the opposite Buy with the maximum profit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY))
        {
         //--- In case of a hedging account
         if(engine.IsHedge())
           {
            CArrayObj *list_buy=NULL, *list_sell=NULL;
            //--- Get the list of all open positions
            CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
            if(list==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Select only current symbol positions from the list
            list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL);
            
            //--- Select only Sell positions from the list
            list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL);
            if(list_sell==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
            list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
            //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit
            int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
            
            //--- Select only Buy positions from the list
            list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL);
            if(list_buy==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
            list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
            //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit
            int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
            if(index_sell>WRONG_VALUE && index_buy>WRONG_VALUE)
              {
               //--- Select the Sell position with the maximum profit
               COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell);
               //--- Select the Buy position with the maximum profit
               COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy);
               //--- Close the Sell position by the opposite Buy one
               if(position_sell!=NULL && position_buy!=NULL)
                  engine.ClosePositionBy((ulong)position_sell.Ticket(),(ulong)position_buy.Ticket());
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_ALL is pressed: Close all positions starting with the one with the least profit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_ALL))
        {
         //--- Get the list of all open positions
         CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
         //--- Select only current symbol positions from the list
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL);
         if(list!=NULL)
           {
            //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
            list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
            int total=list.Total();
            //--- In the loop from the position with the least profit
            for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
              {
               COrder* position=list.At(i);
               if(position==NULL)
                  continue;
               //--- close each position by its ticket
               engine.ClosePosition((ulong)position.Ticket());
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_DELETE_PENDING button is pressed: Remove pending orders starting from the oldest one
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_DELETE_PENDING))
        {
         //--- Get the list of all orders
         CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings();
         //--- Select only current symbol orders from the list
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL);
         if(list!=NULL)
           {
            //--- Sort the list by placement time
            list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN);
            int total=list.Total();
            //--- In a loop from an order with the longest time
            for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--)
              {
               COrder* order=list.At(i);
               if(order==NULL)
                  continue;
               //--- delete the order by its ticket
               engine.DeleteOrder((ulong)order.Ticket());
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL button is pressed: Withdraw funds from the account
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL))
        {
         //--- If the program is launched in the tester
         if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER))
           {
            //--- Emulate funds withdrawal
            TesterWithdrawal(withdrawal);
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS button is pressed: Place StopLoss to all orders and positions where it is not present
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS))
        {
         SetStopLoss();
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT button is pressed: Place TakeProfit to all orders and positions where it is not present
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT))
        {
         SetTakeProfit();
        }
      //--- Wait for 1/10 of a second
      Sleep(100);
      //--- "Unpress" the button (if this is neither a trailing button, nor the buttons enabling pending requests)
      if(button!=EnumToString(BUTT_TRAILING_ALL) && StringFind(button,"_PRICE")<0 && StringFind(button,"_TIME")<0)
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
      //--- If the BUTT_TRAILING_ALL button or the buttons enabling pending requests are pressed
      else
        {
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling trailing
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_TRAILING_ALL))
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            trailing_on=true;
           }
         
         //--- Buying
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for opening Buy by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pending_buy=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyLimit by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pending_buy_limit=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStop by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pending_buy_stop=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStopLimit by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pending_buy_stoplimit=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pending_close_buy=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Buy by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pending_close_buy2=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by an opposite Sell by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pending_close_buy_by_sell=true;
           }
         
         //--- Selling
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for opening Sell by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pending_sell=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing SellLimit by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pending_sell_limit=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStop by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pending_sell_stop=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStopLimit by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pending_sell_stoplimit=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pending_close_sell=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Sell by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pending_close_sell2=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by an opposite Buy by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pending_close_sell_by_buy=true;
           }
        }
      //--- re-draw the chart
      ChartRedraw();
     }
   //--- Return a color for the inactive buttons
   else 
     {
      //--- trailing button
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_TRAILING_ALL))
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         trailing_on=false;
        }
      
      //--- Buying
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for opening Buy by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for opening Buy by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyLimit by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_buy_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyLimit by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_buy_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStop by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_buy_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStop by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_buy_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStopLimit by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_buy_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStopLimit by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_buy_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_close_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_close_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Buy by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_close_buy2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Buy by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_close_buy2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by an opposite Sell by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_close_buy_by_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by an opposite Sell by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_close_buy_by_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_PRICE"));
        }

      //--- Selling
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for opening Sell by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for opening Sell by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellLimit by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_sell_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellLimit by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_sell_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStop by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_sell_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStop by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_sell_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStopLimit by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_sell_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStopLimit by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_sell_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_close_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_close_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Sell by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_close_sell2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Sell by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_close_sell2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by an opposite Buy by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_close_sell_by_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by an opposite Buy by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_close_sell_by_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      //--- re-draw the chart
      ChartRedraw();
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Die Codes der Tastenblöcke sind mit detaillierten Kommentaren versehen, so dass es keinen Sinn macht, hier darauf zu verweilen. Wenn Sie Fragen haben, können Sie diese gerne in den Kommentaren stellen.

Dies sind alle notwendigen Änderungen des Test-EAs.

Kompilieren Sie den EA und starten Sie ihn im Tester im visuellen Modus.
Aktivieren Sie einfach die Schaltflächen zum Erstellen schwebende Anfragen, um Pending-Orders zu platzieren, und sehen Sie, wie die schwebenden Anfragen ausgeführt werden:


Zuerst wurde eine schwebende Anfrage zum Platzieren einer Pending-Order nach Preis und Zeit erstellt, während die übrigen schwebenden Anfragen nur nach Zeit erstellt wurden. Wie wir sehen können, wurden alle schwebenden Anfragen beim Eintreten ihrer Aktivierungsbedingungen aktiviert: die erste — nach Preis und Zeit, während die folgenden — nach ihrer Aktivierungszeit aktiviert wurden. Alles funktioniert also wie geplant.

Was kommt als Nächstes?

Im nächsten Artikel werden wir das Konzept der schwebenden Handelsanfragen weiter entwickeln und das Schließen von Positionen (vollständig, teilweise und Schließen durch eine Gegenposition) nach Bedingung durchführen.

Alle Dateien der aktuellen Version der Bibliothek sind unten zusammen mit den Dateien der Test-EAs angehängt, die Sie testen und herunterladen können.
Stellen Sie Ihre Fragen, Kommentare und Vorschläge in den Kommentaren.

