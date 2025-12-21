Discretionary Assistant

What the RSI (Gold) is the enhanced version of the popular RSI mean reversion strategy — now upgraded with professional-grade drawdown protection and risk-reward enforcement. Built on the foundation of RSI reversal signals and ADX trend filtering, this version is designed for traders who demand smarter trade management and consistent long-term performance. Strategy Logic: RSI-Based Mean Reversion: The EA enters trades when price is considered overbought or oversold, based on customizable RSI le