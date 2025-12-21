Discretionary Assistant
- Yardımcı programlar
- Stephen Gathumbi Ndiba
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Discretionary Assistant brings TradingView-style replay straight into MT5. Set your starting balance, choose your lot size, and trade historical charts exactly as if they were live. Jump through price action, take simulated trades, and sharpen your entries and exits inside the Strategy Tester with zero risk. Fast, intuitive, and built for traders who want real practice instead of wishful thinking.