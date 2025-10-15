Pretty T3 Indicator MT4
- Göstergeler
- Eda Kaya
- Sürüm: 1.2
Pretty T3 Indicator MT4
The Pretty T3 Indicator MT4 is an effective technical analysis tool within the MetaTrader 4 platform, designed to help traders recognize and follow ongoing market trends.
This indicator is built upon the Moving Average (MA) concept, offering a smooth visual representation of trend direction and momentum. Additionally, the calculated MA line acts as a key reference area, often used to identify potential price interaction levels.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
MT4 Indicator Installation | Pretty T3 Indicator MT5 | ALL Products By TradingFinderLab | Best MT4 Indicator: Refined Order Block Indicator for MT4 | Best MT4 Utility: Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4 | TP & SL Tool: Risk Reward Ratio Calculator RRR MT4 | Prop Firm Protector: Prop Draw Down Protector Expert Advisor MT4 | Money Management: Easy Trade Manager MT4
Pretty T3 Indicator Specifications Table
The following table outlines the key characteristics and functional elements of the Pretty T3 Indicator:
|
Category
|
Oscillator – Signal & Forecast – Price Levels
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 4
|
Skill Level
|
Beginner
|
Indicator Type
|
Reversal – Trend-Following
|
Timeframe
|
Multi-Timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading
|
Market
|
All Financial Markets
Overview of the Pretty T3 Indicator
This indicator bases its calculations on the Typical Price, which is the average value derived from each candle’s High, Low, and Close prices. When the market shows a bullish phase, the indicator’s line appears blue, while a bearish trend is illustrated with a red line — allowing traders to quickly visualize market momentum.
Bullish Trend Example
On the NZD/USD 5-minute chart, a shift in the indicator line from red to blue marks the initiation of a bullish movement. As the market progresses, price retracements that touch the blue signal line may serve as optimal entry zones for potential buy setups.
Bearish Trend Example
Using the Solana (SOL) 1-hour chart as a reference, the transition of the indicator line from blue to red signals a downward reversal in trend direction. During such conditions, when the price interacts with the red signal line, it often represents favorable short-selling or exit opportunities aligned with the market’s momentum.
Pretty T3 Indicator Settings
Below are the key adjustable parameters available in the Pretty T3 Indicator MT4:
- T3Period: Defines the period used for calculation.
- T3Amp: Sets the smoothing factor for signal precision.
- AppliedPrice: Determines which price type (Open, Close, Typical) is used.
- PriceShift: Moves the indicator line forward or backward on the chart.
- MaxBars: Limits the total candles included in the computation.
- RGBMode: Enables color transition functionality.
- ALERT: Turns on alert notifications.
- EMAIL: Sends alerts through email.
- NOTIFICATION: Activates push notifications.
- MESSAGE_TIMEOUT: Sets the delay between consecutive alerts.
- MESSAGE_SUBJECT [Signaler #1]: Customizes the subject of alert messages.
Conclusion
The Pretty T3 Indicator MT4 simplifies market analysis through its adaptive moving average and smoothing logic, enabling traders to detect trend direction and potential reversal points clearly. A color transition from blue to red (or vice versa) reflects changes in momentum and serves as a visual cue for trade entries or exits.
Beyond its signaling function, this indicator also acts as a dynamic support and resistance zone, providing traders with a more comprehensive understanding of market structure.