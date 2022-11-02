Italo Volume Indicator

4.94

ITALO VOLUME INDICATOR is the best volume indicator ever created, and why is that? The Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 7 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many volume indicators around the internet are not complete, does not help, and it's difficult to trade, but the Italo Volume Indicator is different, the Italo Volume Indicator shows the wave volume, when market is going to trend or consolidate and candle volume, all of that in one simple and clear Indicator!

Italo Volume Indicator is profitable and stable, and it will show you the real trends and filter out all consolidation. The Italo Volume Indicator has an Edge over the market, this means you will predict where the next trend It's going to be with the highest probability every single time.

You will have on your hands a predictor of market movement in a very precise way.

The Indicator does not repaint, the Italo Volume Indicator was made to make you a successful trader.

The Indicator shows an upper colored line green or red that is the wave volume and a grey horizontal line, above grey horizontal line we have a trend, bellow we have consolidation. The histogram bellow is the candle volume green or red, serving as a confirmation to enter the market.

Now you have the perfect volume indicator, you will see and trade with confidence since you know in front of you is the best volume tool to enter the market, wave volume and candle volume at the same time, with this combination you have more probability than any other trader on the market to predict its movement and achieve what you want!


Benefits of Italo Volume Indicator

  • Unique Algorithm 
  • Predict Trends
  • Filter Consolidation
  • Show wave and candle volume at the same time
  • Time-frames: All
  • Assets: All
  • Easy to use, does not overload charts with unnecessary information
  • Does not repaint
  • Alerts on charts when the wave or candle volume appears
  • Full customization: Color, styles and size of wave volume
  • Excellent product support


Important Parameters

  • Trend Period and Force Period: Volume Wave Number
  • Line Level: Horizontal Line Position (Above: Trend, Bellow: Consolidation)
  • History Candles Count: how many candles on the past chart you want to see the indicator in
  • Line Neon: If "Off" would be a simple colored line.
  • Show Volumes: Histogram Candle Volume "On" or "Off"
  • Volume level: Candle Volume Position
  • Alerts_On: if "On" you will have 2 alerts on your chart, the alert when the Upper line green or red goes above the horizontal grey line, indicating wave trend. And the alert when you have a candle volume on histogram.


I will always help you if you have any questions

For any questions related to the purchase, installation, backtesting and use of the Indicator you can send me a private message on my profile here on mql5:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr








İncelemeler 105
UMESH NAIR
372
UMESH NAIR 2025.10.26 14:20 
 

Very good and precise indicator. Can be used for Currency pairs ,XAUUSD pairs etc. Very reliable and precise. Excellent tool that i have added in my strategy. This is my Fourth indicator from ITALO sir. Very supportive seller and helpful.

Jayce6942
121
Jayce6942 2024.02.28 20:11 
 

This indicator works perfectly. This is the second indicator I take from this seller. As like the first one, it is very easy to understand and use. The seller is always available and very responsive. Very good professional and very good indicators !

Samir Jha
118
Samir Jha 2024.02.28 11:35 
 

Great indicator. Could be slightly better if there was also a scanner dashboard along with

