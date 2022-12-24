Smart Order Block Indicator

5

Please send me Direct message on MQL5 CHAT after purchasing the Indicator for Training and Installation Support

There are some additional files that is important to use with the Indicator . So be sure to contact me after purchasing the Indicator So that I can add you for training and support .

If you find any difficulty with installation then send me Direct message here So that I can connect with you via Anydesk or Teamview for the product installation.

"Smart Order Block Indicator" to find market reversals...


Order blocks in forex refer to the collection of orders of big banks and institutions in forex trading.
Smart Order Block Indicator for MT4 is currently the most accurate and customizable indicator in the market. It has been developed to facilitate the analysis of entries based Smart Money Concept.


Get an EARLY entry advantage when you enter on Order Block rejections !
Because order blocks represent Strong buying and selling from institutions & Banks, the price tends to revisit these "Strong Zones".
And more often when the price re-touches these order blocks, it will get rejected.
When it happens, that's a prime opportunity for you to enter a trade.

  •  Based on WYCKOFF + SMART MONEY CONECPT
  •  Order Block Indicator MT4 highlights active order blocks of up to 9 TFs simultaneously.
  •  Auto Market Structure levels and Break of Structure Confirmation from Multi timeframe.
  •  Sophisticated alerts and Mobile notifications system.
  •  Non Repaint and Non lag with Highly Customizable.
  •  Semi Automatic operations perfect for Live markets or Prop funding accounts.
  •  Low Risk and High Reward as low as 1:2 to 1:150
  •  Suitable for both low timeframe scalping and high timeframe swing trades.
  •  Comes with complete training and active member group access.

1v1 training mentorship included with every subscription to help you understand the usage of Indicator





bakhri62
110
bakhri62 2025.02.26 12:17 
 

Simple and very good indicator to trade on SMC

Ania C.
1006
Ania C. 2023.10.13 17:21 
 

Adipta is the best mentor in the forex market. His indicator is a gem and he really wants you to succeed. His telegram chat is great as well. Guys, follow him!!! 6 stars

Bwambale
267
Bwambale 2023.03.14 17:54 
 

Good indicator so far on the Market. Thanks for the efforts u have put to simplify the market

bakhri62 2025.02.26 12:17 
 

Simple and very good indicator to trade on SMC

Ania C. 2023.10.13 17:21 
 

Adipta is the best mentor in the forex market. His indicator is a gem and he really wants you to succeed. His telegram chat is great as well. Guys, follow him!!! 6 stars

Geliştiriciden yanıt Aditya Jayswal 2023.10.14 14:19
Thank you for trusting ZeusArrow Smart Trading .. Happy to have you with us
Yolanda Mari Fernandez Franco 2023.05.06 20:30 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Geliştiriciden yanıt Aditya Jayswal 2023.05.06 22:25
Hi Please check your DM .. I have sent you link
Fabrizietto71 2023.04.05 00:40 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Geliştiriciden yanıt Aditya Jayswal 2023.04.05 10:24
Hi Thank you for choosing The ZeusArrow Smart Trading . Please check your Inbox . I have sent you DM
Bwambale 2023.03.14 17:54 
 

Good indicator so far on the Market. Thanks for the efforts u have put to simplify the market

Cristian Mantovani 2023.02.16 12:51 
 

Excellent Program and fast and prepared assistance.

Kiran satya 2023.02.16 02:24 
 

Bought the indicator 1 week back. Firstly the indicator is just awesome and is an exact fit to SMC. Secondly, Aditya has all the knowledge and experience. He guides and keeps sharing his insights. He exactly knows the pain points.

Paul Daniels 2023.02.16 00:06 
 

highly recommend for those who follow the SMC trading method or are learning it. I have found the Adipta to be communicative, more than willing for 1:1 dialogue, easy to find and communicate with and working to develop and enhance his product. really, what else can you ask for?

