The indicator is built on a non-standard Zig Zag, it draws accumulations after which if the price leaves this zone and a test of this zone occurs, then a sound signal is given and an arrow appears - after the test candle closes.The indicator does not redraw its signals, it is very easy to use, there are only three settings 1- this is the zig zag parameter 2- this is the minimum price exit from the zone 3- this is the maximum price exit from the zone.

The lower the parameter for Zig Zag, the more false signal, but also more entry points (I recommend using values from 3-11).And the indicator is good for any timeframe and for any currency pair.



