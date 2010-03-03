Enoch
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Alexandro Matos
- Sürüm: 2.4
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
NO DLL NEEDED !
English Description (for MQL5 Market)
🔹 Title:
ENOCH – The Guardian of Automated Trading
🔹 Description:
ENOCH is a powerful Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand discipline, automation, and consistency.
With a flexible risk management structure and a smart lot increment system, ENOCH acts as a true guardian of your account, protecting your capital while seeking the best trading opportunities.
✔️ Main Features:
-
📊 Risk Management: customizable lot size, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and trailing settings.
-
⏱ Frequency Control: limit the maximum number of open orders and set minimum time between trades.
-
📈 Progressive Lot Increment: choose between daily or weekly increment to boost performance gradually.
-
🧩 Matrix Levels (ThE MaTrIx): modular trigger system (L1–L6) for enhanced entry precision.
-
🎨 Visual Customization: adjustable color scheme for better monitoring.
-
💰 Balance Management: automatic reset mechanism based on stored profits and initial balance.
💡 ENOCH is more than just a trading robot – it is a disciplined system that combines safety and strategy in every operation.