NO DLL NEEDED !

English Description (for MQL5 Market)

🔹 Title:

ENOCH – The Guardian of Automated Trading

🔹 Description:

ENOCH is a powerful Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand discipline, automation, and consistency.

With a flexible risk management structure and a smart lot increment system, ENOCH acts as a true guardian of your account, protecting your capital while seeking the best trading opportunities.

✔️ Main Features:

📊 Risk Management : customizable lot size, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and trailing settings.

⏱ Frequency Control : limit the maximum number of open orders and set minimum time between trades.

📈 Progressive Lot Increment : choose between daily or weekly increment to boost performance gradually.

🧩 Matrix Levels (ThE MaTrIx) : modular trigger system (L1–L6) for enhanced entry precision.

🎨 Visual Customization : adjustable color scheme for better monitoring.

💰 Balance Management: automatic reset mechanism based on stored profits and initial balance.

💡 ENOCH is more than just a trading robot – it is a disciplined system that combines safety and strategy in every operation.



