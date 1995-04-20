Wavelet Trend Histogram

The Wavelet Trend Histogram is a custom MT4 indicator designed to visualize smoothed trend direction using a dual moving average model. It applies Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) on a user-selected timeframe (MTF capable) and calculates a trend line based on the slower EMA.


The histogram displays positive slope trends in LimeGreen and negative slopes in Crimson, making uptrends and downtrends visually distinct. This allows traders to quickly assess market momentum and directional bias.


The histogram adjusts dynamically with each new bar and only signals once a trend slope confirms, filtering out noise.


Configurable inputs include the fast and slow MA periods, the timeframe source, and a max bar limit for processing efficiency. Its non-repainting nature and clean visual cues make it a reliable component for trend-based trading strategies and multi-timeframe confluence setups.


