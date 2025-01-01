CiRSI
CiRSI sınıfı, Relative Strength Index teknik göstergesinin kullanımı için tasarlanmıştır.
Açıklama
CiRSI sınıfı, Relative Strength Index göstergesi için veri erişimi, oluşturma, başlatma gibi uygulamaları içerir.
Bildirim
|
class CiRSI: public CIndicator
Başlık
|
#include <Indicators\Oscilators.mqh>
|
Kalıtım hiyerarşisi
CiRSI
Sınıf Yöntemleri
|
Özellikler
|
|
Ortalama periyoduna dönüş yapar
|
Uygulanan fiyat türüne dönüş yapar
|
Oluşturma Yöntemleri
|
|
Göstergeyi oluşturur
|
Veri Erişim Yöntemleri
|
|
Tampon elemanına dönüş yapar
|
Girdi/çıktı
|
|
virtual Type
|
Nesne tipi tanımlayıcısına dönüş yapar
|
Sınıftan türetilen yöntemler CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
|
Sınıftan türetilen yöntemler CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
|
Sınıftan türetilen yöntemler CArrayObj
FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast
|
Sınıftan türetilen yöntemler CSeries
Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent
|
Sınıftan türetilen yöntemler CIndicator
Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription