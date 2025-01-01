CiRSI
CiRSI는 상대강도지수 기술지표를 사용하기 위한 클래스입니다.
Description
CiRSI 클래스는 상대 강도 지수 지표의 데이터에 대한 생성, 설정 및 액세스를 제공합니다.
Declaration
class CiRSI: public CIndicator
Title
#include <Indicators\Oscilators.mqh>
상속 계층
CiRSI
그룹별 클래스 메서드
Attributes
평균 주기를 반환합니다
적용할 가격 유형 또는 핸들을 반환합니다
Create
지표를 작성합니다
|
데이터 액세스
버퍼 요소를 반환합니다
Input/output
virtual Type
가삭 식별 메서드
클래스 CObject에서 상속된 메서드
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
클래스 CArray에서 상속된 메서드
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
CArrayObj 클래스에서 상속된 메서드
FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast
클래스 CSeries에서 상속된 메서드
Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent
클래스 CIndicator에서 상속된 메서드
Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription