MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafica PersonalizzataCChartCanvasShowScaleBottom 

ShowScaleBottom

Imposta il valore di flag della visibilità per la scala inferiore (FLAG_SHOW_SCALE_BOTTOM).                        

 void  ShowScaleBottom(
   const bool  flag,     // valore flag 
   )

Parametri

flag

[in] Valore flag:

  • true — la scala inferiore diventa visibile.
  • false — la scala inferiore diventa invisibile.