Référence MQL5 Bibliothèque Standard Graphiques personnalisés CChartCanvas ShowScaleBottom 

ShowScaleBottom

Définit la visibilité de l'échelle du bas (FLAG_SHOW_SCALE_BOTTOM).                        

 void  ShowScaleBottom(
   const bool  flag,     // valeur du flag 
   )

Paramètres

flag

[in] Valeur du flag :

  • true – l'échelle du bas devient visible.
  • false – l'échelle du bas devient invisible.