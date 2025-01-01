DocumentationSections
ColorUpdate

Met à jour les couleurs des séries (à la position spécifiée).

 bool  ColorUpdate(
   const uint  pos,  // index
   const uint  clr,  // couleur
   )

Paramètres

pos

[in] Indice des séries – le numéro de série pour son ajout, commençant à 0. 

clr

[in] Couleur.

Valeur de Retour

true en cas de succès, sinon – false.