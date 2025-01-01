DocumentazioneSezioni
ColorUpdate

Aggiorna i colori della serie (nella posizione specificata).

 bool  ColorUpdate(
   const uint  pos,  // indice
   const uint  clr,  // colore
   )

Parametri

pos

[in] Indice della serie — il numero di serie della sua aggiunta, a partire da 0. 

clr

[in] Valore del color.

Valore di ritorno

true se riuscito, altrimenti — false.