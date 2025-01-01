|
//--- açıklama
#property description "Script, çizelge üzerinde bir düğme oluşturur."
//--- betiğin çalıştırılması sırasında giriş parametreleri penceresini göster
#property script_show_inputs
//--- betiğin giriş parametreleri
input string InpName="Button"; // Düğme ismi
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER InpCorner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER; // Tutturma için çizelge köşesi
input string InpFont="Arial"; // Yazı tipi
input int InpFontSize=14; // Yazı tipi büyüklüğü
input color InpColor=clrBlack; // Metin rengi
input color InpBackColor=C'236,233,216'; // Arka-plan rengi
input color InpBorderColor=clrNONE; // Kenar rengi
input bool InpState=false; // Basılı/Serbest
input bool InpBack=false; // Arka-plan nesnesi
input bool InpSelection=false; // Taşıma için vurgula
input bool InpHidden=true; // Nesne listesinde gizle
input long InpZOrder=0; // Fare tıklaması önceliği
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Düğmeyi oluştur |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ButtonCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // çizelge kimliği
const string name="Button", // düğme ismi
const int sub_window=0, // alt pencere indisi
const int x=0, // X koordinatı
const int y=0, // Y koordinatı
const int width=50, // düğme genişliği
const int height=18, // düğme yüksekliği
const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // tutturulacak çizelge köşesi
const string text="Button", // metin
const string font="Arial", // yazı tipi
const int font_size=10, // yazı tipi boyutu
const color clr=clrBlack, // metin rengi
const color back_clr=C'236,233,216', // arka-plan rengi
const color border_clr=clrNONE, // kenar rengi
const bool state=false, // basılı serbest
const bool back=false, // arkaplanda
const bool selection=false, // taşıma için vurgula
const bool hidden=true, // nesne listesinde gizle
const long z_order=0) // fare tıklaması için öncelik
{
//--- hata değerini sıfırla
ResetLastError();
//--- düğmeyi oluştur
if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_BUTTON,sub_window,0,0))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": düğmenin oluşturulması başarısız oldu! Hata kodu = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- düğme koordinatlarını ayarla
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);
//--- düğme boyutunu ayarla
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height);
//--- tanımlanan nokta koordinatlarına göre çapa (tutturma) köşesini ayarla
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);
//--- metni ayarla
ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);
//--- metin yazı tipini ayarla
ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font);
//--- yazı tipi boyutunu ayarla
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size);
//--- metin rengini ayara
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- arkaplan rengini ayarla
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,back_clr);
//--- kenar çizgisinin rengini ayarla
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,border_clr);
//--- ön-planda (false) veya arkaplanda (true) göster
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- set button state
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STATE,state);
//--- düğmeyi fare ile taşıma modunu etkinleştir (true) veya devre dışı bırak (false)
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- nesne listesinde grafiksel nesnenin adını sakla (true) veya göster (false)
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- çizelge üzerinde fare tıklaması olayının alınması için özellik ayarla
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- başarılı çalıştırma
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Düğmeyi taşı |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ButtonMove(const long chart_ID=0, // çizelge kimliği
const string name="Button", // düğme ismi
const int x=0, // X koordinatı
const int y=0) // Y koordinatı
{
//--- hata değerini sıfırla
ResetLastError();
//--- düğmeyi taşı
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": düğmenin X koordinatı taşınamadı! Hata kodu = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": düğmenin Y koordinatı taşınamadı! Hata kodu = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- başarılı çalıştırma
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Düğme boyutunu değiştir |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ButtonChangeSize(const long chart_ID=0, // çizelge kimliği
const string name="Button", // düğme ismi
const int width=50, // düğme genişliği
const int height=18) // düğme yüksekliği
{
//--- hata değerini sıfırla
ResetLastError();
//--- düğme boyutunu değiştir
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": düğme genişliği değiştirilemedi! Hata kodu = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": düğme yüksekliği değiştirilemedi! Hata kodu = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- başarılı çalıştırma
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Düğmenin bağlanacağı çizelge köşesini değiştir |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ButtonChangeCorner(const long chart_ID=0, // çizelge kimliği
const string name="Button", // düğme ismi
const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER) // tutturmanın yapılacağı çizelge köşesi
{
//--- hata değerini sıfırla
ResetLastError();
//--- tutturma köşesini değiştir
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": tutturma köşesi değiştirilemedi! Hata kodu = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- başarılı çalıştırma
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Düğme metnini değiştir |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ButtonTextChange(const long chart_ID=0, // çizelge kimliği
const string name="Button", // düğme ismi
const string text="Text") // metin
{
//--- hata değerini sıfırla
ResetLastError();
//--- nesne metnini değiştir
if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": metin değiştirilemedi! Hata kodu = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- başarılı çalıştırma
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Düğmeyi sil |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ButtonDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // çizelge kimliği
const string name="Button") // düğme ismi
{
//--- hata değerini sıfırla
ResetLastError();
//--- düğmeyi sil
if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": düğme silinemedi! Hata kodu = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- başarılı çalıştırma
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- çizelge penceresi büyüklüğü
long x_distance;
long y_distance;
//--- pencere büyüklüğünü ayarla
if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,0,x_distance))
{
Print("Çizelgenin genişlik değeri alınamadı! Hata kodu = ",GetLastError());
return;
}
if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0,y_distance))
{
Print("Çizelgenin yükseklik değeri alınamadı! Hata kodu = ",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- düğme boyutunun değiştirilmesi için adım değerini tanımla
int x_step=(int)x_distance/32;
int y_step=(int)y_distance/32;
//--- düğmenin koordinatlarını ve boyutunu ayarla
int x=(int)x_distance/32;
int y=(int)y_distance/32;
int x_size=(int)x_distance*15/16;
int y_size=(int)y_distance*15/16;
//--- düğmeyi oluştur
if(!ButtonCreate(0,InpName,0,x,y,x_size,y_size,InpCorner,"Press",InpFont,InpFontSize,
InpColor,InpBackColor,InpBorderColor,InpState,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
{
return;
}
//--- çizelgeyi yeniden çiz
ChartRedraw();
//--- düğmeyi döngü içinde indirge
int i=0;
while(i<13)
{
//--- yarım saniyelik gecikme
Sleep(500);
//--- düğmeyi basılı konuma getir
ObjectSetInteger(0,InpName,OBJPROP_STATE,true);
//--- çizelgeyi yenile ve 0.2 saniye bekle
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(200);
//--- koordinatları ve düğme büyüklüğünü yeniden tanımla
x+=x_step;
y+=y_step;
x_size-=x_step*2;
y_size-=y_step*2;
//--- düğmeyi indirge
ButtonMove(0,InpName,x,y);
ButtonChangeSize(0,InpName,x_size,y_size);
//--- düğmeyi serbest duruma getir
ObjectSetInteger(0,InpName,OBJPROP_STATE,false);
//--- çizelgeyi yenile
ChartRedraw();
//--- script işlemi devre dışı bırakıldı mı kontrol et
if(IsStopped())
return;
//--- döngü sayacını artır
i++;
}
//--- yarım saniyelik gecikme
Sleep(500);
//--- düğmeyi sil
ButtonDelete(0,InpName);
ChartRedraw();
//--- 1 saniye bekle
Sleep(1000);
//---
}