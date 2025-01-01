|
//--- 描述
#property description "Script creates the button on the chart."
//--- 启动脚本期间显示输入参数的窗口
#property script_show_inputs
//--- 脚本的输入参数
input string InpName="Button"; // 按钮名称
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER InpCorner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER; // 图表定位角
input string InpFont="Arial"; // 字体
input int InpFontSize=14; // 字体大小
input color InpColor=clrBlack; // 文本颜色
input color InpBackColor=C'236,233,216'; // 背景色
input color InpBorderColor=clrNONE; // 边界颜色
input bool InpState=false; // 出版/发布
input bool InpBack=false; // 背景对象
input bool InpSelection=false; // 突出移动
input bool InpHidden=true; // 隐藏在对象列表
input long InpZOrder=0; // 鼠标单击优先
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 创建按钮 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ButtonCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID
const string name="Button", // 按钮名称
const int sub_window=0, // 子窗口指数
const int x=0, // X 坐标
const int y=0, // Y 坐标
const int width=50, // 按钮宽度
const int height=18, // 按钮高度
const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // 图表定位角
const string text="Button", // 文本
const string font="Arial", // 字体
const int font_size=10, // 字体大小
const color clr=clrBlack, // 文本颜色
const color back_clr=C'236,233,216', // 背景色
const color border_clr=clrNONE, // 边界颜色
const bool state=false, // 出版/发布
const bool back=false, // 在背景中
const bool selection=false, // 突出移动
const bool hidden=true, // 隐藏在对象列表
const long z_order=0) // 鼠标单击优先
{
//--- 重置错误的值
ResetLastError();
//--- 创建按钮
if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_BUTTON,sub_window,0,0))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to create the button! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 设置按钮坐标
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);
//--- 设置按钮大小
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height);
//--- 设置相对于定义点坐标的图表的角
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);
//--- 设置文本
ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);
//--- 设置文本字体
ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font);
//--- 设置字体大小
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size);
//--- 设置文本颜色
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- 设置背景颜色
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,back_clr);
//--- 设置边界颜色
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,border_clr);
//--- 显示前景 (false) 或背景 (true)
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) 通过鼠标移动按钮的模式
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- 在对象列表隐藏(true) 或显示 (false) 图形对象名称
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- 设置在图表中优先接收鼠标点击事件
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- 成功执行
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 移动按钮 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ButtonMove(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID
const string name="Button", // 按钮名称
const int x=0, // X 坐标
const int y=0) // Y 坐标
{
//--- 重置错误的值
ResetLastError();
//--- 移动按钮
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to move X coordinate of the button! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to move Y coordinate of the button! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 成功执行
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变按钮大小 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ButtonChangeSize(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID
const string name="Button", // 按钮名称
const int width=50, // 按钮宽度
const int height=18) // 按钮高度
{
//--- 重置错误的值
ResetLastError();
//--- 改变按钮大小
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to change the button width! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to change the button height! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 成功执行
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变绑定按钮的图表角落 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ButtonChangeCorner(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID
const string name="Button", // 按钮名称
const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER) // 图表定位角
{
//--- 重置错误的值
ResetLastError();
//--- 改变定位角
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to change the anchor corner! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 成功执行
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变按钮文本 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ButtonTextChange(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID
const string name="Button", // 按钮名称
const string text="Text") // 文本
{
//--- 重置错误的值
ResetLastError();
//--- 改变对象文本
if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to change the text! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 成功执行
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 删除按钮 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ButtonDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID
const string name="Button") // 按钮名称
{
//--- 重置错误的值
ResetLastError();
//---删除按钮
if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to delete the button! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 成功执行
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- 图表窗口大小
long x_distance;
long y_distance;
//--- 设置窗口大小
if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,0,x_distance))
{
Print("Failed to get the chart width! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return;
}
if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0,y_distance))
{
Print("Failed to get the chart height! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- 定义改变按钮大小的步骤
int x_step=(int)x_distance/32;
int y_step=(int)y_distance/32;
//--- 设置按钮坐标及其大小
int x=(int)x_distance/32;
int y=(int)y_distance/32;
int x_size=(int)x_distance*15/16;
int y_size=(int)y_distance*15/16;
//--- 创建按钮
if(!ButtonCreate(0,InpName,0,x,y,x_size,y_size,InpCorner,"Press",InpFont,InpFontSize,
InpColor,InpBackColor,InpBorderColor,InpState,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
{
return;
}
//--- 重画图表
ChartRedraw();
//--- 减少循环中的按钮
int i=0;
while(i<13)
{
//--- 延迟半秒
Sleep(500);
//--- 转换按钮到出版状态
ObjectSetInteger(0,InpName,OBJPROP_STATE,true);
//--- 重绘图表，等候0.2 秒
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(200);
//--- 重新定义坐标和按钮大小
x+=x_step;
y+=y_step;
x_size-=x_step*2;
y_size-=y_step*2;
//--- 减少按钮
ButtonMove(0,InpName,x,y);
ButtonChangeSize(0,InpName,x_size,y_size);
//--- 按钮返回发布状态
ObjectSetInteger(0,InpName,OBJPROP_STATE,false);
//--- 重画图表
ChartRedraw();
//--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用
if(IsStopped())
return;
//--- 增加循环计数器
i++;
}
//--- 半秒延迟
Sleep(500);
//---删除按钮
ButtonDelete(0,InpName);
ChartRedraw();
//--- 等待1秒
Sleep(1000);
//---
}