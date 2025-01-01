//--- 描述

#property description "Script creates the button on the chart."

//--- 启动脚本期间显示输入参数的窗口

#property script_show_inputs

//--- 脚本的输入参数

input string InpName="Button"; // 按钮名称

input ENUM_BASE_CORNER InpCorner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER; // 图表定位角

input string InpFont="Arial"; // 字体

input int InpFontSize=14; // 字体大小

input color InpColor=clrBlack; // 文本颜色

input color InpBackColor=C'236,233,216'; // 背景色

input color InpBorderColor=clrNONE; // 边界颜色

input bool InpState=false; // 出版/发布

input bool InpBack=false; // 背景对象

input bool InpSelection=false; // 突出移动

input bool InpHidden=true; // 隐藏在对象列表

input long InpZOrder=0; // 鼠标单击优先

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 创建按钮 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ButtonCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID

const string name="Button", // 按钮名称

const int sub_window=0, // 子窗口指数

const int x=0, // X 坐标

const int y=0, // Y 坐标

const int width=50, // 按钮宽度

const int height=18, // 按钮高度

const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // 图表定位角

const string text="Button", // 文本

const string font="Arial", // 字体

const int font_size=10, // 字体大小

const color clr=clrBlack, // 文本颜色

const color back_clr=C'236,233,216', // 背景色

const color border_clr=clrNONE, // 边界颜色

const bool state=false, // 出版/发布

const bool back=false, // 在背景中

const bool selection=false, // 突出移动

const bool hidden=true, // 隐藏在对象列表

const long z_order=0) // 鼠标单击优先

{

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 创建按钮

if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_BUTTON,sub_window,0,0))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to create the button! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 设置按钮坐标

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);

//--- 设置按钮大小

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height);

//--- 设置相对于定义点坐标的图表的角

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);

//--- 设置文本

ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);

//--- 设置文本字体

ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font);

//--- 设置字体大小

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size);

//--- 设置文本颜色

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);

//--- 设置背景颜色

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,back_clr);

//--- 设置边界颜色

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,border_clr);

//--- 显示前景 (false) 或背景 (true)

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);

//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) 通过鼠标移动按钮的模式

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);

//--- 在对象列表隐藏(true) 或显示 (false) 图形对象名称

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);

//--- 设置在图表中优先接收鼠标点击事件

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 移动按钮 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ButtonMove(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID

const string name="Button", // 按钮名称

const int x=0, // X 坐标

const int y=0) // Y 坐标

{

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 移动按钮

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to move X coordinate of the button! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to move Y coordinate of the button! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 改变按钮大小 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ButtonChangeSize(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID

const string name="Button", // 按钮名称

const int width=50, // 按钮宽度

const int height=18) // 按钮高度

{

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 改变按钮大小

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change the button width! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change the button height! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 改变绑定按钮的图表角落 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ButtonChangeCorner(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID

const string name="Button", // 按钮名称

const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER) // 图表定位角

{

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 改变定位角

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change the anchor corner! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 改变按钮文本 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ButtonTextChange(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID

const string name="Button", // 按钮名称

const string text="Text") // 文本

{

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 改变对象文本

if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change the text! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 删除按钮 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ButtonDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID

const string name="Button") // 按钮名称

{

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//---删除按钮

if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to delete the button! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 脚本程序起始函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 图表窗口大小

long x_distance;

long y_distance;

//--- 设置窗口大小

if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,0,x_distance))

{

Print("Failed to get the chart width! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0,y_distance))

{

Print("Failed to get the chart height! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- 定义改变按钮大小的步骤

int x_step=(int)x_distance/32;

int y_step=(int)y_distance/32;

//--- 设置按钮坐标及其大小

int x=(int)x_distance/32;

int y=(int)y_distance/32;

int x_size=(int)x_distance*15/16;

int y_size=(int)y_distance*15/16;

//--- 创建按钮

if(!ButtonCreate(0,InpName,0,x,y,x_size,y_size,InpCorner,"Press",InpFont,InpFontSize,

InpColor,InpBackColor,InpBorderColor,InpState,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))

{

return;

}

//--- 重画图表

ChartRedraw();

//--- 减少循环中的按钮

int i=0;

while(i<13)

{

//--- 延迟半秒

Sleep(500);

//--- 转换按钮到出版状态

ObjectSetInteger(0,InpName,OBJPROP_STATE,true);

//--- 重绘图表，等候0.2 秒

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(200);

//--- 重新定义坐标和按钮大小

x+=x_step;

y+=y_step;

x_size-=x_step*2;

y_size-=y_step*2;

//--- 减少按钮

ButtonMove(0,InpName,x,y);

ButtonChangeSize(0,InpName,x_size,y_size);

//--- 按钮返回发布状态

ObjectSetInteger(0,InpName,OBJPROP_STATE,false);

//--- 重画图表

ChartRedraw();

//--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用

if(IsStopped())

return;

//--- 增加循环计数器

i++;

}

//--- 半秒延迟

Sleep(500);

//---删除按钮

ButtonDelete(0,InpName);

ChartRedraw();

//--- 等待1秒

Sleep(1000);

//---

}