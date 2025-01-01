|
//--- descrizione
#property description "Lo Script crea il bottone sul chart."
//--- mostra la finestra dei parametri di input durante il lancio dello script
#property script_show_inputs
//--- parametri di input dello script
input string InpName="Button"; // Nome bottone
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER InpCorner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER; // Angolo del chart per l'ancoraggio
input string InpFont="Arial"; // Font
input int InpFontSize=14; // Grandezza Font
input color InpColor=clrBlack; // Colore del testo
input color InpBackColor=C'236,233,216'; // Colore sottofondo
input color InpBorderColor=clrNONE; // Colore bordo
input bool InpState=false; // Premuto/Rilasciato
input bool InpBack=false; // Oggetto sottofondo
input bool InpSelection=false; // Evidenzia movimento
input bool InpHidden=true; // Nascosto nella lista oggetti
input long InpZOrder=0; // Priorità per il click del mouse
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Crea il bottone |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ButtonCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // ID del chart
const string name="Button", // nome del bottone
const int sub_window=0, // indice sottofinestra
const int x=0, // coordinate X
const int y=0, // coordinate Y
const int width=50, // spessore bottone
const int height=18, // altezza bottone
const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // angolo del chart per l'ancoraggio
const string text="Button", // testo
const string font="Arial", // font
const int font_size=10, // grandezza font
const color clr=clrBlack, // colore del testo color
const color back_clr=C'236,233,216', // coloredi sottofondo
const color border_clr=clrNONE, // colore del bordo
const bool state=false, // premuto/rilasciato
const bool back=false, // in sottofondo
const bool selection=false, // evidenzia moviemento
const bool hidden=true, // nascosto nella lista oggetti
const long z_order=0) // priorità per il click del mouse
{
//--- resetta il valore dell' errore
ResetLastError();
//--- crea il bottone
if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_BUTTON,sub_window,0,0))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": fallimento nel creare il bottone! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- imposta coordinate bottone
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);
//--- imposta grandezza bottone
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height);
//--- imposta l'angolo del chart, relativo a quali punti coordinate vengono definiti
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);
//--- imposta il testo
ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);
//--- imposta il font
ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font);
//--- imposta grandezza font
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size);
//--- set text color
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- imposta colore di background
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,back_clr);
//--- imposta colore del bordo
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,border_clr);
//--- mostra in primo piano (false) o sottofondo (true)
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- set button state
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STATE,state);
//--- abilita (true) o disabilita (false) la modalità di movimento del bottone con il mouse
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- nascondi (true) o mostra (falso) il nome di oggetto grafico nella lista degli oggetti
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- imposta la priorità per ricevere l'evento di un clic del mouse nel grafico
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- esecuzione avvenuta
return(true);
}
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Sposta il bottone |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ButtonMove(const long chart_ID=0, // ID del chart
const string name="Button", // nome del bottone
const int x=0, // coordinate X
const int y=0) // coordinate Y
{
//--- resetta il valore dell' errore
ResetLastError();
//--- sposta il bottone
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": fallimento nello spostamento delle coordinate X del bottone! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": fallimento nello spostamento delle coordinate Y del bottone! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- esecuzione avvenuta
return(true);
}
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Cambia la grandezza del bottone |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ButtonChangeSize(const long chart_ID=0, // ID del chart
const string name="Button", // nome del bottone
const int width=50, // spesso del bottone
const int height=18) // altezza del bottone
{
//--- resetta il valore dell' errore
ResetLastError();
//--- cambia la grandezza del bottone
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": fallimento nel cambiare lo spessore del bottone! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": fallimento nel cambiare l'altezza del bottone! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- esecuzione avvenuta
return(true);
}
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Cambia l'angolo del chart per collegare il bottone |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ButtonChangeCorner(const long chart_ID=0, // ID del chart
const string name="Button", // nome del bottone
const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER) // angolo del chart per l'ancoraggio
{
//--- resetta il valore dell' errore
ResetLastError();
//--- cambia l'angolo di ancoraggio
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": fallimento nel cambiare l'angolo di ancoraggio! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- esecuzione avvenuta
return(true);
}
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Cambia il testo del bottone |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ButtonTextChange(const long chart_ID=0, // ID del chart
const string name="Button", // nome del bottone
const string text="Text") // testo
{
//--- resetta il valore dell' errore
ResetLastError();
//--- cambia il testo dell'oggetto
if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": fallimento nel cambiare il testo! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- esecuzione avvenuta
return(true);
}
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Elimina il bottone |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ButtonDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // ID del chart
const string name="Button") // nome del bottone
{
//--- resetta il valore dell' errore
ResetLastError();
//--- elimina il bottone
if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": fallimento nell'eliminare il bottone! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- esecuzione avvenuta
return(true);
}
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Funzione di avvio del programma Script |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
voidOnStart()
{
//--- grandezza della finestra chart
long x_distance;
long y_distance;
//--- imposta la grandezza della finestra
if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,0,x_distance))
{
Print("Fallimento nell'ottenere la grandezza del chart! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return;
}
if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0,y_distance))
{
Print("Fallimento nell'ottenere l'altezza del chart! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- definisce lo step per il cambio della grandezza del bottone
int x_step=(int)x_distance/32;
int y_step=(int)y_distance/32;
//--- imposta le coordinate del bottone e la sua grandezza
int x=(int)x_distance/32;
int y=(int)y_distance/32;
int x_size=(int)x_distance*15/16;
int y_size=(int)y_distance*15/16;
//--- crea il bottone
if(!ButtonCreate(0,InpName,0,x,y,x_size,y_size,InpCorner,"Press",InpFont,InpFontSize,
InpColor,InpBackColor,InpBorderColor,InpState,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
{
return;
}
//--- redisegna il chart
ChartRedraw();
//--- riduce il bottone nel loop
int i=0;
while(i<13)
{
//--- ritardo di mezzo secondo
Sleep(500);
//--- commuta il bottone allo stato premuto
ObjectSetInteger(0,InpName,OBJPROP_STATE,true);
//--- ridisegna il chart ed aspetta 0.2 secondi
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(200);
//--- ridefinisce le coordinate e la grandezza del bottone
x+=x_step;
y+=y_step;
x_size-=x_step*2;
y_size-=y_step*2;
//--- riduce il bottone
ButtonMove(0,InpName,x,y);
ButtonChangeSize(0,InpName,x_size,y_size);
//--- riporta indietro lo stato del bottone a rilasciato
ObjectSetInteger(0,InpName,OBJPROP_STATE,false);
//--- ridisegna il chart
ChartRedraw();
//--- controlla se l'operazione dello script è stata disabilitata per forza
if(IsStopped())
return;
//--- incrementa il contatore del loop
i++;
}
//--- ritardo di mezzo secondo
Sleep(500);
//--- elimina il bottone
ButtonDelete(0,InpName);
ChartRedraw();
//--- aspetta per 1 secondo
Sleep(1000);
//---
}