//--- descrizione

#property description "Lo Script crea il bottone sul chart."

//--- mostra la finestra dei parametri di input durante il lancio dello script

#property script_show_inputs

//--- parametri di input dello script

input string InpName="Button"; // Nome bottone

input ENUM_BASE_CORNER InpCorner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER; // Angolo del chart per l'ancoraggio

input string InpFont="Arial"; // Font

input int InpFontSize=14; // Grandezza Font

input color InpColor=clrBlack; // Colore del testo

input color InpBackColor=C'236,233,216'; // Colore sottofondo

input color InpBorderColor=clrNONE; // Colore bordo

input bool InpState=false; // Premuto/Rilasciato

input bool InpBack=false; // Oggetto sottofondo

input bool InpSelection=false; // Evidenzia movimento

input bool InpHidden=true; // Nascosto nella lista oggetti

input long InpZOrder=0; // Priorità per il click del mouse

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Crea il bottone |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ButtonCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // ID del chart

const string name="Button", // nome del bottone

const int sub_window=0, // indice sottofinestra

const int x=0, // coordinate X

const int y=0, // coordinate Y

const int width=50, // spessore bottone

const int height=18, // altezza bottone

const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // angolo del chart per l'ancoraggio

const string text="Button", // testo

const string font="Arial", // font

const int font_size=10, // grandezza font

const color clr=clrBlack, // colore del testo color

const color back_clr=C'236,233,216', // coloredi sottofondo

const color border_clr=clrNONE, // colore del bordo

const bool state=false, // premuto/rilasciato

const bool back=false, // in sottofondo

const bool selection=false, // evidenzia moviemento

const bool hidden=true, // nascosto nella lista oggetti

const long z_order=0) // priorità per il click del mouse

{

//--- resetta il valore dell' errore

ResetLastError();

//--- crea il bottone

if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_BUTTON,sub_window,0,0))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": fallimento nel creare il bottone! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- imposta coordinate bottone

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);

//--- imposta grandezza bottone

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height);

//--- imposta l'angolo del chart, relativo a quali punti coordinate vengono definiti

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);

//--- imposta il testo

ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);

//--- imposta il font

ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font);

//--- imposta grandezza font

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size);

//--- set text color

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);

//--- imposta colore di background

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,back_clr);

//--- imposta colore del bordo

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,border_clr);

//--- mostra in primo piano (false) o sottofondo (true)

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);

//--- set button state

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STATE,state);

//--- abilita (true) o disabilita (false) la modalità di movimento del bottone con il mouse

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);

//--- nascondi (true) o mostra (falso) il nome di oggetto grafico nella lista degli oggetti

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);

//--- imposta la priorità per ricevere l'evento di un clic del mouse nel grafico

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);

//--- esecuzione avvenuta

return(true);

}

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Sposta il bottone |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ButtonMove(const long chart_ID=0, // ID del chart

const string name="Button", // nome del bottone

const int x=0, // coordinate X

const int y=0) // coordinate Y

{

//--- resetta il valore dell' errore

ResetLastError();

//--- sposta il bottone

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": fallimento nello spostamento delle coordinate X del bottone! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": fallimento nello spostamento delle coordinate Y del bottone! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- esecuzione avvenuta

return(true);

}

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Cambia la grandezza del bottone |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ButtonChangeSize(const long chart_ID=0, // ID del chart

const string name="Button", // nome del bottone

const int width=50, // spesso del bottone

const int height=18) // altezza del bottone

{

//--- resetta il valore dell' errore

ResetLastError();

//--- cambia la grandezza del bottone

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": fallimento nel cambiare lo spessore del bottone! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": fallimento nel cambiare l'altezza del bottone! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- esecuzione avvenuta

return(true);

}

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Cambia l'angolo del chart per collegare il bottone |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ButtonChangeCorner(const long chart_ID=0, // ID del chart

const string name="Button", // nome del bottone

const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER) // angolo del chart per l'ancoraggio

{

//--- resetta il valore dell' errore

ResetLastError();

//--- cambia l'angolo di ancoraggio

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": fallimento nel cambiare l'angolo di ancoraggio! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- esecuzione avvenuta

return(true);

}

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Cambia il testo del bottone |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ButtonTextChange(const long chart_ID=0, // ID del chart

const string name="Button", // nome del bottone

const string text="Text") // testo

{

//--- resetta il valore dell' errore

ResetLastError();

//--- cambia il testo dell'oggetto

if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": fallimento nel cambiare il testo! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- esecuzione avvenuta

return(true);

}

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Elimina il bottone |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ButtonDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // ID del chart

const string name="Button") // nome del bottone

{

//--- resetta il valore dell' errore

ResetLastError();

//--- elimina il bottone

if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": fallimento nell'eliminare il bottone! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- esecuzione avvenuta

return(true);

}

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Funzione di avvio del programma Script |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

voidOnStart()

{

//--- grandezza della finestra chart

long x_distance;

long y_distance;

//--- imposta la grandezza della finestra

if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,0,x_distance))

{

Print("Fallimento nell'ottenere la grandezza del chart! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0,y_distance))

{

Print("Fallimento nell'ottenere l'altezza del chart! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- definisce lo step per il cambio della grandezza del bottone

int x_step=(int)x_distance/32;

int y_step=(int)y_distance/32;

//--- imposta le coordinate del bottone e la sua grandezza

int x=(int)x_distance/32;

int y=(int)y_distance/32;

int x_size=(int)x_distance*15/16;

int y_size=(int)y_distance*15/16;

//--- crea il bottone

if(!ButtonCreate(0,InpName,0,x,y,x_size,y_size,InpCorner,"Press",InpFont,InpFontSize,

InpColor,InpBackColor,InpBorderColor,InpState,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))

{

return;

}

//--- redisegna il chart

ChartRedraw();

//--- riduce il bottone nel loop

int i=0;

while(i<13)

{

//--- ritardo di mezzo secondo

Sleep(500);

//--- commuta il bottone allo stato premuto

ObjectSetInteger(0,InpName,OBJPROP_STATE,true);

//--- ridisegna il chart ed aspetta 0.2 secondi

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(200);

//--- ridefinisce le coordinate e la grandezza del bottone

x+=x_step;

y+=y_step;

x_size-=x_step*2;

y_size-=y_step*2;

//--- riduce il bottone

ButtonMove(0,InpName,x,y);

ButtonChangeSize(0,InpName,x_size,y_size);

//--- riporta indietro lo stato del bottone a rilasciato

ObjectSetInteger(0,InpName,OBJPROP_STATE,false);

//--- ridisegna il chart

ChartRedraw();

//--- controlla se l'operazione dello script è stata disabilitata per forza

if(IsStopped())

return;

//--- incrementa il contatore del loop

i++;

}

//--- ritardo di mezzo secondo

Sleep(500);

//--- elimina il bottone

ButtonDelete(0,InpName);

ChartRedraw();

//--- aspetta per 1 secondo

Sleep(1000);

//---

}