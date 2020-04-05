Elo Algo The High Probability Trading System

HP Mechanical Trading System EA V.1 — Complete Guide 

Price Down To $100 The price may get back again to the original price $1200 after a week. take a chance to those who want to try the EA. 

Important notes: before use into real live trading take a back testing first, set your chart to H1 timeframe and for EA inputs settings set the TrendTF to 1 Hour. for the inputs of RishPercent any of from 0.1 to 5 percent of your balance account. also recommend to do it your self to change in settings that during the uptrend (sell - false, buy - true). during downtrend (buy - false, sell - true). during ranging (both buy and sell - true) you can see the trend or ranging in dashboard, also observe the volatility if high or low in the market so that you can make a decision correctly.

What This EA Is A fully automated multi-strategy Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines 4 professional trading systems under one unified trend filter, with built-in grid recovery, risk management, and account security protection.

 Use for Manual Trading: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading.

For manual use only: BUY and SELL - set to False. usegrid - set to false.

 EA Trading: Auto and Manual supported by EA. 

The 4 Trading Systems

1. Trend Following (EMA Crossover) - Uses Fast EMA (50) and Slow EMA (200) crossover - Buys when Fast EMA crosses above Slow EMA - Sells when Fast EMA crosses below Slow EMA - Most reliable in strongly trending markets

2. Mean Reversion (BB + RSI) - Buys when price bounces off lower Bollinger Band + RSI oversold - Sells when price rejects upper Bollinger Band + RSI overbought - Best used in ranging or consolidating markets

3. Breakout System (Volume Confirmed) - Buys when price closes above the highest high of last N bars - Sells when price closes below the lowest low of last N bars - Requires volume confirmation to filter false breakouts - Best used during momentum moves and news events

4. Supply & Demand Zones - Automatically identifies the highest supply zone and lowest demand zone - Buys from demand zone in uptrend - Sells from supply zone in downtrend - Zones are drawn visually on the chart 

Master Trend Filter

This is the most important feature of the EA - All 4 systems are governed by the EMA trend direction. During UPTREND — only BUY signals are allowed from all systems. During DOWNTREND — only SELL signals are allowed from all systems. During RANGING — no trades are taken at all - This single filter dramatically reduces counter-trend losses.

Grid System How it works: - When UseGrid = true , Stop Loss is removed from all orders - First order opens on a valid signal - If price moves against the trade by GridStep points — a new order opens at the better price - This continues up to GridMaxOrders levels - All orders of the same direction share one average TP that updates automatically Two TP Modes: - Fixed Points Mode — used when open orders are below GridMaxOrdersClose - All orders close together when average TP in points is reached - Percent Average Mode — activates when orders reach GridMaxOrdersClose - First (oldest) and last (newest) orders close at PCT-based TP - Middle orders remain open and recalculate their average TP - This progressively reduces exposure as grid fills up

Risk Management - Risk Per Trade — position size is calculated automatically based on % of balance ATR-Based SL — stop loss uses Average True Range so it breathes with market volatility - Risk Reward Ratio — TP is always a multiple of the SL distance - Max Daily Loss — EA stops trading for the day if daily loss % is exceeded - Max Open Trades — caps simultaneous positions when grid is OFF - Trailing Stop — locks in profit as price moves in your favor (grid OFF only).

Security Module - Close All If Profit — closes everything when floating profit reaches target, then resumes trading No Trade Above Equity — halts and closes all if equity rises above ceiling - No Trade Below Equity — halts and closes all if equity drops below floor - EA auto-resumes trading when equity returns to the safe zone.

Trading Controls - Buy Enabled / Sell Enabled — manually control which direction the EA is allowed to trade - Max Spread — blocks new orders when spread is too wide (news protection).

Dashboard (Live On-Chart Panel) Displays in real time: - Current trend direction with arrow - Balance, Equity, Floating P&L, Daily P&L - Open trades, Total Wins, Total Losses - Win Rate and Expectancy - Grid status per direction (order count, avg entry, TP target, float P&L) - TP mode indicator (Fixed or PCT) - Security status (Active or Halted) - Trading controls status - Live spread vs max allowed.

How To Install Step 1: Attach to Chart - Open your preferred chart and timeframe - Drag the EA from Navigator panel onto the chart - Enable AutoTrading button at the top of MT5 - Allow Algo Trading in EA properties under Common tab Step 2: Configure Inputs - Set BuyEnabled and SellEnabled to true to allow trading - Set your RiskPercent (start with 1.0 to 1.5 ) - Choose which systems to enable - Set TrendTF  to match your chart timeframe.

Recommended Settings By Instrument. note: for gold or xauusd i recommend the settings i provide at the Screenshots. but you can do it your self also to make back testing to create your own settings depends on your trading strategy or style. 

EURUSD / GBPUSD / GBPJPY / USDJPY / EURJPY- TrendTF - H1 - ATR_SL_Mult - 1.5 - GridStep - 600 pts. GridTP_Points - 100 pts. SD_Lookback - 100. MaxSpread - 20 pts. RiskPercent - 0.2 to 1.5% UseTrendSystem - set to false.

XAUUSD (Gold) - TrendTF - H1 - ATR_SL_Mult - 2.0 - GridStep - 200 pts - GridTP_Points - 400 pts - MaxSpread - 50 pts - RiskPercent - 0.5 to 1.0% -US30 / NAS100 - TrendTF - H1 - ATR_SL_Mult - 2.5 - GridStep - 500 pts - GridTP_Points - 800 pts - MaxSpread - 100 pts - RiskPercent - 0.5% 

Important Advice Before Going Live - Run Strategy Tester on at least 1 year of data - Use Every Tick mode for most accurate results - Target a backtest win rate above 50% with RR of at least 1:2 - Only go live after at least 2 weeks of demo trading --- Grid System Warning - Grid trading can accumulate large floating losses if price moves far against all levels - Always set GridMaxOrders conservatively — start with 3 to 4 - Use Security_NoTradeBelow as a hard stop to protect your account - Never use grid on highly volatile instruments without testing first.

General Best Practices - Start with only Trend System ON — add other systems one at a time after testing - Use BuyEnabled and SellEnabled to manually bias the EA based on your market view - Check the dashboard spread reading before major news events - Set Security_CloseAllProfit to lock in daily profit targets automatically - Monitor the EA daily — no system is 100% automated without supervision.

Good Luck Guys! Happy Trading...

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ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
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Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
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5 (4)
Эксперты
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4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Chen Jia Qi
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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Elo Volume Cluster Profile
Rubia Angelo Burgos
Индикаторы
==> Key Parameters Explained Candlestick Range  - default 500 ; only bars within this range are processed, older objects are deleted to prevent lag Number of Price Levels  - how many horizontal slices the profile is divided into (default 100 ) Profile Width %  - how wide the profile histogram appears to the right of price (default 30% ) Value Area %  - percentage of total volume that defines the Value Area (default 70% ) POC Line  - yellow line at the highest volume price level VAH / VAL Lines  
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Индикаторы
Important Note: the  Elo Algo HPMTS Ultimate Pro  EA and  Elo ALgo WTI Pro indicator  are not Included, you can buy or rent separate here in MQL5 if you want it. you can see the link at the indicator settings Price Down to $70 may get back again to the Original Price $120 after a week. to those who want to try the Indicator Take a Chance to buy now. How it works Money Flow Profile: builds horizontal histogram on the right side using (close - open) * volume accumulated into price bins over the lo
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