CV Quant Market Screener

CV QuantMarketScreener Pro

CV QuantMarketScreener Pro is a professional multi-asset market screener for MetaTrader 5, developed for institutional-grade market analysis, rapid signal detection, and efficient multi-symbol trading. The screener combines modern market structure analysis, trend filters, volatility evaluation, and advanced visual signal technology in one powerful dashboard system.

The integrated screener allows simultaneous monitoring of multiple markets such as:

  • Forex
  • Indices
  • Metals
  • Cryptocurrencies
  • Stocks & CFDs

User Manual


Features

  • Institutional dashboard design
  • Real-time multi-symbol analysis
  • Trend, momentum & volatility filters
  • AI-assisted market logic
  • Support & resistance zones
  • Volume & market structure analysis
  • Visual symbol icons & market labeling
  • Optimized for scalping, day trading & swing trading
  • Professional trading and risk overview

The screener was specifically developed for MetaTrader 5 Build 5834+ with a strong focus on performance, stability, and professional usability.

Installation of Required Indicators

To ensure the full functionality of CV QuantMarketScreener Pro, the required indicators must be installed separately.

Inside the MetaTrader 5 terminal, create a folder under:

MQL5/Indicators/

with the following name:

CV

Then copy all required CV indicators into this folder, for example:

  • CV ADX
  • CV StochasticRSIDiv
  • CV Fibonacci
  • CV MACD
  • CV Ribbon

Only then will the screener be able to correctly detect, load, display, and process the indicators as shown in the video.

Important Note

The indicators are not included directly in the main product and must be downloaded separately from our download page.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/calogerovella/seller


Installation of Symbol Icons

To ensure that the symbol icons are displayed correctly inside the screener, please contact us via private message to receive the download link for the icon package.

After extracting the ZIP archive, copy the included folder or BMP files into the following MetaTrader 5 directory:

MQL5/Images/

The screener loads the symbol icons directly from this directory. The folder structure must not be modified.

Note

The icons are not part of the main product and must be downloaded separately for the visual appearance shown in the video.

Disclaimer

Trading Forex, CFDs, Futures, cryptocurrencies, and other financial instruments involves substantial risk and may result in the total loss of invested capital.

This screener is intended solely for analysis and trading support purposes and does not constitute financial advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use entirely at your own risk.

The developer assumes no liability whatsoever for financial losses, damages, or trading decisions resulting from the use of this product.

No personal onboarding, coaching, or individual support is provided. Personal experience, market understanding, and continuous learning are essential parts of trading.

We are always open to constructive feedback, improvement suggestions, and feature requests and highly appreciate every positive rating in the MQL5 Market.


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Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Chen Jia Qi
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Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Miguel Angel Vico Alba
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Эксперты
Gold House — Система торговли на пробоях свинг-структуры золота Один советник. Три торговых режима. Выберите тот, который подходит именно вам. Без сетки. Без мартингейла. Цена будет увеличиваться на 50 долларов после каждых 10 покупок. Окончательная запланированная цена: 1 999 долларов. Торговые сигналы в реальном времени: Режим Profit Priority: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 Режим BE Priority:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Адаптивный режим:   https://www.mql5.com/en/sign
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Эксперты
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : нет ничего невозможного, вопрос лишь в том, как это сделать! Шагните в будущее торговли   биткойнами   с   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , последним шедевром от одного из лучших продавцов MQL5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым нужна производительность, точность и стабильность, Quantum Bitcoin переопределяет возможности в изменчивом мире криптовалют. ВАЖНО!   После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке. Цена
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.32 (53)
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Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
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Запустить промо: Ограниченное количество копий по текущей цене Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: получите 1 EA бесплатно!   (за 2 торговых счета) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Добро пожаловать в DayTrade Pro Algo!   После многих лет изучения рынков и программирования различных стратегий я нашел алгоритм, в котором есть все, что нужно хорошей торговой системе: Не зависит от брокера Распрост
Big Forex Players MT5
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4.76 (140)
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We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Эксперты
БОНУС ДЛЯ КАЖДОГО ПОКУПАТЕЛЯ: Покупатель этого бота получает в подарок GRABBER BOT : Акция имеет временные ограничения. Поэтому поспешите! Без шума и без лишнего риска с минимальной торговой просадкой: One Man Army — это подготовленная для личного и ПРОП-фирм трединга мультивалютная торговая система, работающая по стратегии скальпирования краткосрочных и среднесрочных коррекций и разворотов рынка. Торгует отложенными лимитными ордерами. Этот торговый бот не угадывает направление, а входит в рын
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
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ГОТОВО К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ РЕКВИЗИТА! -->   СКАЧАТЬ ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ ДЛЯ СЪЕМОК ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВИНКА (от 399$)   : Выберите 1 советника бесплатно! (ограничено 2 номерами торговых счетов, любые мои советники, кроме UBS) Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Live Signal 2 !! ЗОЛОТОЙ ФАНТОМ УЖЕ ЗДЕСЬ !! После оглушительного
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