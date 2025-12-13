Xaurix AI Scalping
- Эксперты
- Darwin Alexander Meinherz
- Версия: 1.2
- Обновлено: 21 декабря 2025
- Активации: 12
XAURIX — AI Mean Reversion Engine for XAUUSD (MT5)
Quick Facts
-
Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Timeframe: M5
-
Trade logic: Max 1 open position at a time, max 1 trade every 15 minutes (cooldown after exit)
-
Risk profile: No Grid, No Martingale, no averaging down / no position layering
-
Entries: Only when the internal quality score is sufficiently high (no random trades)
IMPORTANT — Demo version
The Demo runs exclusively in the MT5 Strategy Tester (not on a live chart).
Quickstart (Demo in Strategy Tester)
-
MT5 → View → Strategy Tester
-
Expert: XAURIX
-
Symbol: XAUUSD, TF: M5
-
Test period: 3–6 months minimum (longer recommended)
-
Start
Recommended Environment
-
Account: ECN / RAW / low-spread
-
VPS: recommended (24/5)
-
XAUUSD scalping is sensitive to spread & slippage; filters may reduce trading during high volatility.
Overview
XAURIX is a specialized, fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor built specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). It combines quantitative market models with AI-inspired signal scoring to identify meaningful overextensions and trade controlled mean-reversion moves.
Instead of rigid if-then rules, XAURIX evaluates each setup using multiple internal factors (regime, volatility, structure, and news risk). Only high-quality setups are allowed — weak or random signals are filtered out.
How It Works (High Level)
1) Regime-aware behavior (Trend vs. Range)
-
Defensive / flat during strong trends
-
Active mean-reversion in structured ranges
2) ATR-based volatility control
-
Blocks new entries when conditions are “too hot”
-
Trades normally in calmer, structured regimes
3) News & session protection
-
Uses the MT5 economic calendar + time windows
-
Can suspend trading around major events / critical sessions
4) Risk & trade management
-
Clearly defined SL/TP, with protective management logic
-
Designed to control downside without grid/martingale behavior
5) Cooldown after exit
-
Prevents immediate re-entry after SL/TP
Exact signal logic is intentionally encapsulated in the code.
Key Features
-
Fully automated XAUUSD system for MT5 (M5)
-
Mean-reversion with AI-inspired signal filtering
-
No Grid / No Martingale
-
Max 1 position at a time
-
Multi-layer protection: regime filter, volatility filter, news/session filter, cooldown
Recommended Conditions
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: M5
-
Account type: ECN / RAW / low-spread
-
Minimum deposit: from approx. $500 (higher for conservative risk)
-
VPS: strongly recommended for stable execution
No Trades? (Quick Checklist)
If you see no trades in Tester or live:
-
Testing XAUUSD on M5 with sufficient data (market open)
-
Broker symbol name matches (XAUUSD / GOLD / XAUUSDm)
-
Spread isn’t excessively high
-
Filters may block trading during high volatility / news windows (by design)
Important Notes
XAURIX is a professional automation tool — not a profit guarantee.
Backtests and past results do not guarantee future performance. Test on demo before going live. Risk management remains the user’s responsibility.
____________________
No Trades? — FAQ (Most Common Causes & Fixes)
1) “I don’t see any trades in the Demo.”
Important: The Demo runs only in the MT5 Strategy Tester, not on a live chart. Start it via:
MT5 → View → Strategy Tester → Expert XAURIX → Symbol XAUUSD → TF M5 → Start.
2) “The tester runs, but I still get 0 trades.”
This can be normal because XAURIX trades selectively (quality scoring + filters). Please also check:
-
Test period is at least 3–6 months (6–12 months is better)
-
Sufficient history/ticks are available (MT5 must be able to download data)
-
Market conditions: during strong trends or extreme regimes, XAURIX may intentionally stay flat
3) “I’m testing XAUUSD, but my broker uses a different symbol.”
Many brokers use different symbol names. Common variants:
-
XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD.pro, etc.
Make sure you test the exact tradable symbol your broker provides.
4) “I get trades in the tester, but not live.”
Please check:
-
AutoTrading is enabled in MT5
-
The EA is attached to an XAUUSD M5 chart
-
Market is open and the connection is stable
-
A VPS is recommended to reduce disconnects/requotes/execution issues
5) “My spread is high — will the EA trade less?”
Yes. XAUUSD scalping is highly sensitive to spread and slippage. When spread is elevated (e.g., night hours, news, low liquidity), filters may block entries or setups may not pass the score threshold.
Recommendation: use an ECN/RAW/low-spread account.
6) “Why doesn’t it trade around major news (FOMC/CPI, etc.)?”
XAURIX includes news/session protection (MT5 calendar + time windows). Around critical periods (high-impact events, US cash open, bank holidays), trading can be intentionally suspended to reduce exposure to spikes and erratic behavior.
7) “I expect many trades per day — but it doesn’t happen.”
XAURIX is not designed for high frequency. Additionally:
-
Max 1 open position at a time
-
Max 1 trade every 15 minutes (cooldown after exit)
This is intentional to avoid overtrading and focus on higher-quality setups.
8) “Which tester settings are recommended?”
For realistic testing:
-
Symbol: XAUUSD, TF: M5
-
Period: at least 3–6 months
-
Use realistic spread/commission assumptions (broker dependent)
-
Longer tests are more meaningful than very short “quick runs”
9) “Can I change settings to get more trades?”
You can adjust risk/parameters, but: more trades do not automatically mean better results. XAURIX is intentionally selective. If you test more aggressive settings, do it first in the Strategy Tester, then on demo, before going live.
Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке