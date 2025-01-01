DocumentazioneSezioni
ShowDescriptors

Imposta il valore della flag di visibilità per i descrittori (FLAG_SHOW_DESCRIPTORS).                        

 void  ShowDescriptors(
   const bool  flag,    // valore flag 
   )

Parametri

flag

[in] Valore flag:

  • true — il descrittore diventa visibile.
  • false — il descrittore diventa invisibile.