ShowDescriptors

Définit la visibilité des descripteurs (FLAG_SHOW_DESCRIPTORS).                        

 void  ShowDescriptors(
   const bool  flag,    // valeur du flag 
   )

Paramètres

flag

[in] Valeur du flag :

  • true – le descripteur devient visible.
  • false – le descripteur devient invisible.