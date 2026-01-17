Cisd Cid Bpr combined indicator for MT5

CISD–CSD & BPR Combined Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The CISD–CSD & BPR Combined Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a sophisticated technical analysis tool developed around the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) trading methodology. By combining the concepts of CSD, CISD, and BPR, this indicator highlights key market zones and generates trade signals when specific conditions are met.

CISD Concept Explained

The CISD framework is composed of four primary components:

  • Consolidation
  • Impulse
  • Swing (Fluctuation)
  • Divergence

Price often consolidates within defined zones before exiting with strong momentum. The indicator automatically detects these patterns and plots CISD levels on the chart. When price reacts to a higher CISD level and subsequently breaks a smaller CISD level in the opposite direction, the indicator confirms the setup by displaying an arrow-based trade signal.

CSD and Order Flow Shifts

The CSD (Change in State of Delivery) concept acts as a confirmation layer for CISD. It reflects transitions in order flow and changes in market direction, making it a valuable tool for identifying corrective moves as well as the early stages of new trends.

 

Indicator Specifications

Feature

Description

Category

ICT – Smart Money – Signal & Forecasting

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Advanced

Indicator Type

Trend-Following – Reversal – Range

Timeframe

Multi-Timeframe

Trading Style

Day Trading

Market

All Markets

 

Indicator Overview

BPR (Balanced Price Range) zones represent areas where price moves within a relatively stable range, reflecting equilibrium between buyers and sellers. Breakouts from these zones are often followed by strong directional movements, which is why ICT traders frequently use BPR levels as high-probability trade entry zones.

  • Green zones indicate bullish BPR areas
  • Red zones indicate bearish BPR areas
  • Blue zones represent invalidated ranges

 

Buy Signal Example

On the NZD/USD currency pair using a 4-hour timeframe, price initiates an upward trend after a false breakout of the higher CISD level. Once price breaks above the lower CISD line, the indicator generates a buy signal, indicating a potential long trade opportunity.

 

Sell Signal Example

On the Chainlink (LINK) cryptocurrency chart using a 1-hour timeframe, price begins a bearish move following a false breakout of the larger CISD level. When price breaks below the smaller CISD line, the indicator confirms the setup with a sell signal, suggesting a short position.

 

Indicator Settings

  • Light Theme: Adjusts the chart’s visual appearance
  • Show BPR: Enables or disables BPR zones
  • Show BPR CISD: Shows or hides CISD levels
  • BPR CISD Limit: Defines the ratio of BPR zones to CISD zones (default: 4)

 

Summary

The CISD–CSD & BPR Indicator for MT5 assists traders in identifying high-quality trading opportunities by combining Consolidation, Impulse, Swing, and Divergence with Balanced Price Ranges (BPR).

By providing clear arrow-based buy and sell signals, this indicator supports confident decision-making and integrates seamlessly into advanced ICT and Smart Money trading strategies.

