Advanced SMC Indicator

Smart Money Concepts Indicator - Professional ICT/SMC Trading System

🎯 Transform Your Trading with Institutional-Grade Smart Money Analysis

Unlock the power of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodologies with this advanced indicator that identifies high-probability entry zones and intelligently sets Take Profit targets at the next Point of Interest (POI). Stop guessing where to exit your trades - let institutional logic guide you to the next Order Block or key market structure level!

⭐ WHAT MAKES THIS INDICATOR UNIQUE?

🎲 Intelligent POI-Based Take Profit System

Unlike traditional indicators that use fixed Risk/Reward ratios, this indicator dynamically calculates your Take Profit by targeting the next significant Point of Interest:

  • For BUY signals: Automatically targets the next resistance (bearish Order Block, Supply Zone, bearish FVG, or Swing High)
  • For SELL signals: Automatically targets the next support (bullish Order Block, Demand Zone, bullish FVG, or Swing Low)
  • Adaptive: If no POI is found or it's too close, it falls back to optimal default settings
  • Professional: This is how institutional traders think - trading from structure to structure

📊 Complete Smart Money Concepts Suite

All the essential SMC/ICT tools in one powerful indicator:

Break of Structure (BOS) - Identifies market direction changes ✅ Fair Value Gaps (FVG) - Premium entry zones created by imbalances ✅ Order Blocks (OB) - Last institutional candles before strong moves ✅ Supply & Demand Zones - Key liquidity areas ✅ Swing Highs & Lows - Critical pivot points ✅ Visual Zones - All structures drawn on chart in real-time

🎛️ Professional Trading Dashboard

A comprehensive information panel displays:

  • Account Details: Account number and broker name
  • Market Analysis: BOS direction, current spread, active zones count
  • Live Trading Signals: Real-time BUY/SELL alerts with complete trade setup
  • Entry Levels: Exact entry price with reasoning
  • Stop Loss: Precise SL with distance in pips
  • Take Profit: TP level at next POI with distance in pips
  • TP Target: Shows what structure is being targeted ("Next Resistance POI", "Next Support POI")
  • Risk/Reward: Actual RR ratio calculated from real distances
  • News Reminder: Built-in economic news alert system

🚀 KEY FEATURES

Trading Signal System

  • ✅ Clear BUY/SELL signals when price enters valid SMC zones
  • ✅ Only triggers after confirmed Break of Structure
  • ✅ Visual signal arrows on chart
  • ✅ Complete trade setup displayed instantly
  • ✅ Entry reason explained (Bullish FVG, Demand Zone, etc.)

Advanced Zone Detection

  • Fair Value Gaps: Identifies bullish and bearish FVGs automatically
  • Order Blocks: Detects the last opposite candle before strong institutional moves
  • Supply/Demand: Finds consolidation areas before explosive moves
  • All zones drawn on chart with color-coding for easy identification

Smart Risk Management

  • ✅ Stop Loss below/above entry structure
  • ✅ Take Profit at next logical resistance/support
  • ✅ Minimum TP distance protection
  • ✅ Actual Risk/Reward ratio displayed
  • ✅ Customizable SL distance

News Reminder & Spread Monitor

  • ✅ Configure up to 3 daily news events
  • ✅ Countdown timer to next economic release
  • Red alert when news is within warning window
  • ✅ Real-time spread monitoring with color-coding
  • ✅ Avoid trading during high-spread conditions

Visual Excellence

  • FVG Zones: Light Blue (bullish) / Light Coral (bearish)
  • Supply/Demand: Pink (supply) / Green (demand) - solid filled
  • Order Blocks: Dodger Blue (bullish) / Crimson (bearish) - dotted outlines
  • BOS Line: Yellow dashed line showing last structure break
  • Signal Arrows: Green up / Red down arrows at entry points
  • ✅ Clean, professional, non-intrusive design

📈 HOW IT WORKS

Step 1: Market Structure Analysis

The indicator continuously scans for Break of Structure (BOS):

  • Bullish BOS: Price breaks above recent swing high → Looking for BUY setups
  • Bearish BOS: Price breaks below recent swing low → Looking for SELL setups

Step 2: Entry Zone Identification

After BOS is confirmed, the indicator monitors price for entry into:

  • Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)
  • Supply/Demand zones
  • Order Blocks

Step 3: Signal Generation

When price enters a valid zone aligned with BOS direction:

  • BUY Signal: Bullish BOS + Price in bullish FVG or Demand zone
  • SELL Signal: Bearish BOS + Price in bearish FVG or Supply zone

Step 4: Intelligent TP Calculation

The indicator searches for the next significant Point of Interest:

  • Scans all Order Blocks in trade direction
  • Checks all Supply/Demand zones
  • Reviews all FVGs
  • Identifies swing highs/lows
  • Selects the closest valid POI as your Take Profit target

Step 5: Trade Execution

You receive:

  • Entry price
  • Stop Loss (below/above structure)
  • Take Profit (at next POI)
  • Risk/Reward ratio
  • Trade reasoning

🎯 TRADING STRATEGY EXAMPLE

BUY TRADE SCENARIO:

1. Market breaks above swing high → Bullish BOS confirmed 2. Price retraces into bullish FVG at 1.1050 3. Signal Generated: "BUY - Bullish FVG" Entry: 1.1050 Stop Loss: 1.1000 (50 pips) - Below FVG zone Take Profit: 1.1180 (130 pips) - Next Bearish Order Block TP Target: "Next Resistance POI" Risk/Reward: 1:2.60 4. Trade hits TP at bearish OB → +130 pips profit

SELL TRADE SCENARIO:

1. Market breaks below swing low → Bearish BOS confirmed
2. Price rallies into supply zone at 1.1200
3. Signal Generated: "SELL - Supply Zone"
   
   Entry: 1.1200
   Stop Loss: 1.1250 (50 pips) - Above supply zone
   Take Profit: 1.1080 (120 pips) - Next Demand Zone
   TP Target: "Next Support POI"
   Risk/Reward: 1:2.40
   
4. Trade hits TP at demand zone → +120 pips profit

⚙️ CUSTOMIZABLE SETTINGS

Structure Settings

  • SwingBars (Default: 5): Bars required for swing high/low identification
  • FVGMinPips (Default: 5): Minimum FVG size to be considered valid
  • MaxBarsBack (Default: 500): Historical bars to analyze
  • OrderBlockBars (Default: 5): Lookback period for Order Block detection

Risk Management

  • StopLossPips (Default: 50): Fixed SL distance in pips
  • UseNextPOI_TP (Default: true): Enable POI-based Take Profit system
  • MinTPDistance (Default: 20): Minimum TP distance if POI is too close

Info Panel

  • PanelColor: Background color
  • TextColor: Text color
  • HeaderColor: Header text color
  • FontSize (Default: 9): Font size
  • PanelX/PanelY: Panel position on chart

News Reminder

  • NewsTime1/2/3: Schedule up to 3 daily news events (HH:MM format, 24-hour)
  • NewsAlertMinutes (Default: 15): Alert before news event (in minutes)

Display Options

  • ShowZones: Toggle FVG & Supply/Demand zones on/off
  • ShowBOSLine: Toggle BOS line display
  • ShowSignalArrows: Toggle signal arrows on chart

💎 BENEFITS

For New Traders

Learn Smart Money Concepts visually on your charts ✅ Clear entry and exit rules - no guessing ✅ Built-in risk management with logical SL/TP placement ✅ News reminder prevents trading during high-impact events ✅ Visual confirmation of all key structures

For Experienced Traders

Automate structure identification - save hours of manual analysis ✅ Backtest-friendly for strategy optimization ✅ Multiple timeframe compatibility - works on all timeframes ✅ Institutional-grade logic based on ICT principles ✅ Customizable to match your trading style ✅ Professional execution with POI-based targets

For All Traders

One indicator does it all - No need for multiple tools ✅ Clean interface - Won't clutter your charts ✅ Real-time updates - Always current with market structure ✅ No repaint - Signals are final once bar closes ✅ Works on all instruments - Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto

📊 RECOMMENDED TIMEFRAMES & SETTINGS

Scalping (M5 - M15)

SwingBars: 3-5 StopLossPips: 20-30 FVGMinPips: 3-5 MinTPDistance: 10-15

Best for: Quick intraday trades, high frequency

Day Trading (M15 - H1)

SwingBars: 5
StopLossPips: 40-60
FVGMinPips: 5-8
MinTPDistance: 20-30

Best for: Daily session trades, moderate frequency

Swing Trading (H4 - D1)

SwingBars: 5-7 StopLossPips: 80-150 FVGMinPips: 10-15 MinTPDistance: 40-60

Best for: Multi-day trades, lower frequency

🎓 SMART MONEY CONCEPTS EXPLAINED

What is BOS (Break of Structure)?

A Break of Structure occurs when price breaks a significant swing high (bullish BOS) or swing low (bearish BOS), indicating a potential trend change or continuation. This is your first confirmation that "smart money" (institutions) may be entering the market.

What are Fair Value Gaps (FVG)?

FVGs are three-candle patterns where there's a gap between the first and third candle, indicating rapid institutional movement. These gaps often act as magnets for price, providing excellent entry opportunities when price returns to "fill" them.

What are Order Blocks (OB)?

Order Blocks are the last opposite-colored candle before a strong institutional move. They represent areas where large orders were placed and often act as strong support/resistance when revisited.

What are Supply/Demand Zones?

These are consolidation areas (bases) before explosive moves. Smart money accumulates (demand) or distributes (supply) in these zones before pushing price in their desired direction.

Why POI-Based Take Profit?

Institutional traders don't use arbitrary RR ratios - they trade from one structural level to the next. This indicator mimics that approach by targeting the next logical resistance (for buys) or support (for sells), resulting in more realistic and achievable profit targets.

📱 INFO PANEL BREAKDOWN

Top Section - Account Info

═══ SMART MONEY CONCEPTS ═══
Account: 1234567
Broker: Your Broker Name
════════════════════════

Middle Section - Market Analysis

BOS Status: BULLISH ↑ (Green if bullish, Red if bearish) Spread: 1.2 pips (Green<2.0, Yellow 2-5, Red>5) Active FVGs: 5 (Number of unfilled gaps) Order Blocks: 8 (Number of unmitigated OBs) Supply/Demand: 3 (Number of untouched zones) ════════════════════════

Trading Signal Section

■ TRADING SIGNAL
Signal: BUY 🡅                (Large, bold, green/red)
Reason: Bullish FVG
Entry: 1.10500               (Yellow, exact price)
Stop Loss: 1.10000 (50.0 pips)     (Red)
Take Profit: 1.11800 (130.0 pips)  (Green)
TP Target: Next Resistance POI     (Cyan)
Risk/Reward: 1:2.60          (Gold)
════════════════════════

Bottom Section - News Reminder

■ NEWS REMINDER Next Event: 13:30 (in 2h 45m) OR when news is close: ⚠ NEWS in 12 minutes! (13:30) (RED ALERT)

✅ WHAT YOU GET

  1. SMC_Indicator.mq5 - Complete indicator file
  2. User Guide - Comprehensive documentation
  3. Settings Templates - Recommended configurations for different timeframes
  4. Strategy Examples - Real trade scenarios explained
  5. Lifetime Updates - Free updates and improvements
  6. Customer Support - Assistance with setup and usage

🛠️ INSTALLATION

  1. Purchase and download the indicator
  2. Copy to: MetaTrader 5/MQL5/Indicators/
  3. Restart MT5 or refresh Navigator (Ctrl+N)
  4. Drag indicator onto any chart
  5. Configure your settings (news times, SL distance, etc.)
  6. Start trading with Smart Money Concepts!

📌 IMPORTANT NOTES

This is an INDICATOR, not an EA (Expert Advisor)

  • Provides trading signals and analysis
  • Does NOT automatically execute trades
  • You maintain full control over trade execution
  • Perfect for manual traders who want professional analysis

Best Practices

✅ Always check BOS direction before taking signals ✅ Monitor spread - avoid trading when red (high spread) ✅ Don't trade 15 minutes before/after major news (unless strategy requires it) ✅ Use appropriate lot sizing based on your account size ✅ Combine with higher timeframe analysis for confirmation ✅ Journal your trades to track which POI targets work best

Risk Warning

⚠️ Trading involves substantial risk of loss. This indicator is a tool to assist your trading decisions, not a guarantee of profits. Always use proper risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

🌟 WHY CHOOSE THIS INDICATOR?

Professional Grade

✓ Based on proven ICT/SMC methodology ✓ Institutional-style trade execution ✓ POI-based targets (structure to structure) ✓ Complete market structure analysis

User Friendly

✓ Clear visual representations ✓ Intuitive information panel ✓ No complex settings required ✓ Works out of the box with optimal defaults

Feature Rich

✓ All SMC tools in one indicator ✓ Built-in news reminder ✓ Spread monitor ✓ Real-time signal generation ✓ Customizable to your style

Great Value

✓ Replaces multiple expensive indicators ✓ Lifetime updates included ✓ Professional support ✓ Works on all instruments ✓ All timeframes supported

🎯 PERFECT FOR

✅ ICT (Inner Circle Trader) students ✅ Smart Money Concepts traders ✅ Price action traders ✅ Forex traders (all pairs) ✅ Index traders (US30, NAS100, SPX500, etc.) ✅ Commodity traders (Gold, Silver, Oil) ✅ Cryptocurrency traders ✅ Anyone wanting to trade like institutions

💬 CUSTOMER SUPPORT

We're committed to your success:

  • Setup assistance
  • Settings optimization for your style
  • Strategy clarification
  • Technical support
  • Regular updates with new features

🔥 START TRADING LIKE THE INSTITUTIONS TODAY!

Stop chasing price and start anticipating institutional moves. Let Smart Money Concepts guide you to high-probability setups with intelligent POI-based profit targets.

Transform your trading with professional-grade analysis at your fingertips!

📸 SCREENSHOTS INCLUDED

  1. Full Chart View - Showing all zones, BOS line, and info panel
  2. BUY Signal Example - Complete trade setup with POI target
  3. SELL Signal Example - Complete trade setup with POI target
  4. Order Blocks - Bullish and bearish OB identification
  5. Fair Value Gaps - FVG zones highlighted
  6. Supply/Demand Zones - Key liquidity areas
  7. Info Panel Close-up - Detailed view of dashboard
  8. News Alert - Red warning demonstration
  9. Settings Window - All customizable parameters
  10. Multiple Timeframes - Same instrument, different TFs

🏆 FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q: Does this work on MT4? A: No, this is exclusively for MetaTrader 5 (MT5).

Q: Will it automatically place trades? A: No, this is an indicator that provides signals. You execute trades manually.

Q: Does it repaint? A: No, signals are final once the bar closes.

Q: Can I use it on any timeframe? A: Yes, works on all timeframes from M1 to MN.

Q: What instruments does it work on? A: All instruments - Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto, Stocks.

Q: Do I need to know ICT/SMC concepts? A: Not required, but recommended. The indicator teaches you as you use it.

Q: Can I customize the colors and panel position? A: Yes, fully customizable colors, sizes, and positions.

Q: How many signals does it generate per day? A: Varies by timeframe and market conditions. Quality over quantity.

Q: What's the difference between this and other SMC indicators? A: The intelligent POI-based TP system that targets actual market structure.

Q: Is backtesting possible? A: Yes, the indicator works in Strategy Tester for backtesting.

📝 FINAL NOTES

This indicator represents months of development, testing, and refinement to bring you a truly professional Smart Money Concepts trading system. The unique POI-based Take Profit feature sets it apart from every other indicator on the market.

By trading from structure to structure (the way institutions do), rather than using arbitrary RR ratios, you'll find your trades flow with market logic instead of fighting against it.

Whether you're new to SMC or an experienced ICT trader, this indicator will elevate your analysis and execution to the next level.

Join the ranks of traders who understand how markets really move!

Note: Make sure to include 10 high-quality screenshots showing all features in action when uploading to MQL5 Market.

Version: 1.00
Release Date: 2025
Compatibility: MetaTrader 5 Build 3802+
Instruments: All
Timeframes: All
Language: English
Type: Indicator
Category: Smart Money Concepts, ICT, Price Action

🎁 BONUS RESOURCES INCLUDED

  • PDF User Guide (25+ pages)
  • Quick Start Guide
  • Timeframe-specific settings cheat sheet
  • SMC concepts explanation document
  • Video tutorials (links provided)
  • Trade examples with screenshots
  • Best practices checklist

Get your Smart Money Concepts Indicator today and start trading with institutional logic!


Produtos recomendados
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicadores
Versão MT4  |  FAQ O Indicador Owl Smart Levels é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a estrutura de onda correta do mercado e níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Chat privado d
Mercaria Pattern 1 2 3
Anton Serozhkin
Indicadores
MercariaPattern1-2-3 відстежує рух ціни, знаходить трьоххвильові структури 1-2-3 та підсвічує момент, коли сценарій підтверджується пробоєм ключового рівня. MercariaPattern1-2-3 tracks price movement, detects three-leg 1-2-3 structures and highlights the moment when the scenario is confirmed by a key level breakout. Індикатор збирає локальні свінги в компактну фігуру 0–1–2–3 , чекає підтвердженого пробою та будує стрілку входу з готовими рівнями SL/TP. The indicator combines local swings into a
PipFinite Exit EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.87 (30)
Indicadores
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicadores
O indicador cria cotações atuais, que podem ser comparadas com as históricas e, com base nisso, fazer uma previsão do movimento dos preços. O indicador possui um campo de texto para navegação rápida até a data desejada. Opções: Símbolo - seleção do símbolo que o indicador exibirá; SymbolPeriod - seleção do período do qual o indicador coletará dados; IndicatorColor - cor do indicador; HorisontalShift - deslocamento das cotações desenhadas pelo indicador pelo número especificado de barras; I
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Indicadores
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
PREngulfing
Slobodan Manovski
Experts
PR EA - Engulfing Pattern Trading System Automated Engulfing Pattern Detection with MA Confirmation The PR EA is a Meta Trader 5 expert advisor that identifies and trades bullish/bearish engulfing candlestick patterns when confirmed by a moving average filter. Designed for swing trading on 30-minute charts with compatibility for M15 and H1 time frames. Key Features: Pattern Recognition - Detects valid bullish/bearish engulfing candle formations Trend Confirmation - 238-period SMA filter
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicadores
O nível Premium é um indicador único com mais de 80% de precisão nas previsões corretas! Este indicador foi testado pelos melhores Especialistas em Negociação por mais de dois meses! O indicador do autor você não encontrará em nenhum outro lugar! A partir das imagens você pode ver por si mesmo a precisão desta ferramenta! 1 é ótimo para negociar opções binárias com um tempo de expiração de 1 vela. 2 funciona em todos os pares de moedas, ações, commodities, criptomoedas Instruções: Assim
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
Indicadores
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
Gioteen Volatility Index
Farhad Kia
Indicadores
Gioteen Volatility Index (GVI) - your ultimate solution to overcoming market unpredictability and maximizing trading opportunities. This revolutionary indicator helps you in lowering your losing trades due to choppy market movements. The GVI is designed to measure market volatility, providing you with valuable insights to identify the most favorable trading prospects. Its intuitive interface consists of a dynamic red line representing the volatility index, accompanied by blue line that indicate
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
Experts
Ferramentas para ganhar e pesquisar. O núcleo dos sinais de negociação e estratégia é baseado no algoritmo do autor para a formação de padrões de previsão de preços. Aplicável a qualquer instrumento! Complementado com um sistema de controle baseado no MA "Nine-Tailed Fox" , atualizando e ajustando o sinal com a maior precisão possível para o mercado, instrumento e período de trabalho. Elegíveis: Todos os instrumentos em todos os mercados (há exceções). Para quem é: fundos de hedge, gestores d
Good Time
Sergey Sapozhnikov
Indicadores
Indicator for Highlighting Any Time Periods such as Trade Sessions or Week Days We do we need it? Looking through the operation results of my favorite Expert Advisor in the strategy tester I noticed that most deals it opened during the Asian session were unprofitable. It would be a great idea to see it on a graph, I thought. And that was the time I bumped into the first problem - viewing only the Asian session on a chart. And hiding all the others. It is not a problem to find the work schedule o
PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.84 (557)
Indicadores
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Inguz
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicadores
Ing (inguz,ingwar) - the 23rd rune of the elder Futhark ᛝ, Unicode+16DD. Add some runic magic to your trading strategies. The correct marking of the daily chart will indicate to you the successful moments for counter-trend trading. Simple to use, has high efficiency in volatile areas. Be careful in lateral movements. Signals ᛝ are generated when the main lines of construction intersect. Red arrow down - recommended sales Blue up arrow - recommended purchases rare purple arrows indicate exce
Candles Indicator for MT5
Mikhail Gudyrin
Indicadores
A machine translation from the English product description was used. We apologize for possible imprecisions. Foi utilizada uma tradução automática da descrição do produto em inglês. Pedimos desculpas por possíveis imprecisões. Um sistema de visualização para padrões de ação de preço de velas favoritas. Uma vez anexado, o indicador marcará automaticamente os próximos padrões no gráfico: Barra Pinóquio  - uma barra de corpo pequeno com um 'nariz' longo, padrão reverso muito conhecido; Barra intern
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicadores
Este é sem dúvida o indicador de reconhecimento automático de formação de preço harmônico mais completo que você pode encontrar para a MetaTrader Platform. Ele detecta 19 padrões diferentes, leva as projeções de Fibonacci tão a sério quanto você, exibe a Zona de Reversão Potencial (PRZ) e encontra níveis adequados de stop loss e take-profit. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Detecta 19 formações harmônicas de preços diferentes Traça
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
Naturu
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
“Naturu” é um indicador manual que usa a simetria da natureza como seu algoritmo. Domine o mercado com uma estratégia simples e sabedoria oculta! Ao carregar o indicador, você verá duas linhas: Superior (Top) e Inferior (Bottom). Clique uma vez em uma linha para ativá-la. Para movê-la, basta clicar na vela onde deseja posicioná-la. Você define um ponto alto e um ponto baixo, e o indicador calcula automaticamente: Uma zona magenta que mostra onde os interesses de touros e ursos estão mais próximo
FDP Strong Point new
Yauheni Dashevich
Indicadores
Este indicador mostra uma combinação de velas com base em dodge, Dodge e pin bar. A lógica do padrão é ficar do lado da força, depois da incerteza. O indicador é universal e útil para negociação de Opções Binárias, Forex, ETF, criptomoeda, ações. O indicador suporta prazos de M5 a MN, incluindo TF não padrão apresentado em MT5.(M5,M6,M10,M12, M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1, MN). A capacidade de ativar e desativar o TF foi implementada. Alertas sonoros e Push. МТ4 https://www.
AltoX Spirol Indicator
Lesley Mthandazo Khulumo
Indicadores
AltoX Capital Spirol Indicator brings professional‐grade, pattern‐based signals to your MT5 charts in a single, easy-to-use tool. Advantages & Key Benefits •   Clear, Actionable Signals Automatically plots buy/sell arrows when your custom Spirol pattern completes on a closed bar—no guessing whether a signal is valid. •   Built-In Trend Filter •   Automatic Reference Levels Draws Retracement lines  for quick visual pullback targets. •   Real-Time Alerts Popup alerts in MT5 plus mobile push noti
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicadores
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicadores
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
MonteCarlo Simulation
Omega J Msigwa
Indicadores
Sobre o Indicador Este indicador é baseado em simulações de Monte Carlo nos preços de fechamento de um instrumento financeiro. Por definição, Monte Carlo é uma técnica estatística usada para modelar a probabilidade de diferentes resultados em um processo que envolve números aleatórios com base em resultados previamente observados. Como Funciona? Este indicador gera múltiplos cenários de preços para um ativo, modelando variações de preços aleatórias ao longo do tempo com base em dados históricos
SlopeChannelB MT5
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
Indicadores
SlopeChannelB – uma ferramenta de análise técnica que constrói um canal de movimento de preços inclinado, oferecendo oportunidades únicas para avaliar a situação atual do mercado e encontrar sinais de negociação. Características principais do indicador: Canal de movimento de preços inclinado : O indicador ajuda a visualizar os níveis de suporte e resistência, que podem indicar pontos potenciais de reversão ou continuação da tendência. Várias cores de linhas e destaque de fundo : Os níveis d
QXS Market Scanner
Netlux Digital Kft.
Indicadores
QuantXMarketScanner is a multi assets indicator for MT5 - Mathematical model based on 7 custom moving averages indicators  - Adaptable on Currencies, Stocks and Crypto - Automatic setup, self optimized About QuantXsystem Products: –         Simple installation & integration into MT5   –         Unlimited License after purchase (for one user) –         Automatic pattern recognition to identify the best timing and price levels. –         Trading indicators are displayed directly and automaticall
All in one Chart Patterns Professional Level
Domantas Juodenis
Indicadores
All-in-One Chart Patterns Professional Level: The Ultimate 36-Pattern Trading System All-in-One Chart Patterns Professional Level is a comprehensive 36-pattern indicator well known by retail traders, but significantly enhanced with superior accuracy through integrated news impact analysis and proper market profile positioning. This professional-grade trading tool transforms traditional pattern recognition by combining advanced algorithmic detection with real-time market intelligence.  CORE FEATU
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicadores
O indicador SMC Venom Model BPR é uma ferramenta profissional para os traders que trabalham com o conceito Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente dois padrões principais no gráfico de preços: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) é uma combinação de três velas, em que existe um gap entre a primeira e a terceira velas. Forma uma zona entre níveis onde não há suporte de volume, o que geralmente leva a uma correção de preço. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) é uma combinação de dois padrões FVG que formam uma
AW Candle Patterns
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicadores
O indicador AW Candle Patterns é uma combinação de um indicador de tendência avançado combinado com um poderoso scanner de padrão de vela. É uma ferramenta útil para reconhecer e destacar os trinta padrões de velas mais confiáveis. Além disso, é um analisador de tendências atual baseado em barras coloridas com       plug-in painel de tendência multi-timeframe que pode ser redimensionado e posicionado. Uma capacidade única de ajustar a exibição de padrões dependendo da filtragem de tendências. Va
Candle Pattern Finder MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.2 (5)
Indicadores
This indicator searches for candlestick patterns. Its operation principle is based on Candlestick Charting Explained: Timeless Techniques for Trading Stocks and Futures by Gregory L. Morris. If a pattern is detected, the indicator displays a message at a bar closure. If you trade using the MetaTrader 4 terminal, then you can download the full analogue of the " Candle Pattern Finder for MT4 " indicator It recognizes the following patterns: Bullish/Bearish (possible settings in brackets) : Hammer
Moving Average Surfer
Rowan Stephan Buys
Experts
Moving Average Surfer – Captura Precisa de Tendência para MT5 Surfeie as ondas do mercado com o Moving Average Surfer, criado para traders que exigem precisão, eficiência e gestão de risco automatizada. O EA combina médias móveis rápidas e lentas com filtros avançados para identificar operações de alta probabilidade. Principais recursos: Análise dupla de médias móveis Filtro RSI integrado Gestão dinâmica de risco Controle flexível de direção (compra/venda/ambos) Stops e alvos baseados em ATR Sup
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicadores
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicadores
Desbloqueie o poder da negociação de tendências com o indicador Trend Screener: sua solução definitiva de negociação de tendências, alimentada por lógica difusa e sistema de múltiplas moedas! Eleve sua negociação de tendências com o Trend Screener, o revolucionário indicador de tendências alimentado por lógica difusa. É um poderoso indicador de acompanhamento de tendências que combina mais de 13 ferramentas e recursos premium e 3 estratégias de negociação, tornando-o uma escolha versátil para to
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicadores
O Support And Resistance Screener está em um indicador de nível para MetaTrader que fornece várias ferramentas dentro de um indicador. As ferramentas disponíveis são: 1. Screener de estrutura de mercado. 2. Zona de retração de alta. 3. Zona de retração de baixa. 4. Pontos de Pivô Diários 5. Pontos Pivot semanais 6. Pontos Pivot mensais 7. Forte suporte e resistência com base no padrão harmônico e volume. 8. Zonas de nível de banco. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador de suporte e resistência
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicadores
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
Indicadores
Meravith Auto é uma versão automatizada do sistema de trading Meravith. O indicador consiste em uma linha de tendência que muda de cor. Quando é altista, é verde, e quando é baixista, é vermelha. Esta é a linha de suporte da tendência. Uma linha de liquidez, onde o volume altista é igual ao volume baixista. Uma linha de desvio altista triplo. Uma linha de desvio baixista triplo. Pontos roxos e azuis que indicam alto volume. O ponto roxo indica um volume superior à média em duas desvios, e o azul
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicadores
O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicadores
Apresentamos-lhe um indicador revolucionário que muda as regras do jogo no mundo da negociação de tendências. O indicador foi projetado para repensar o desempenho e elevar sua experiência de negociação a uma altura sem precedentes. Nosso indicador possui uma combinação única de recursos avançados que o diferenciam da concorrência. A tecnologia de ponta "Real Pricing Factors" oferece estabilidade incomparável, mesmo nas condições de mercado mais desafiadoras e voláteis. Diga adeus a padrões instá
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicadores
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicadores
FX Volume: Vivencie o Verdadeiro Sentimento de Mercado sob a Perspectiva de um Corretor Visão Geral Rápida Quer aprimorar sua abordagem de trading? FX Volume fornece insights em tempo real sobre como traders de varejo e corretores estão posicionados—bem antes de relatórios atrasados como o COT. Seja para buscar ganhos consistentes ou simplesmente ter uma vantagem mais clara no mercado, FX Volume ajuda você a detectar grandes desequilíbrios, confirmar rompimentos e aperfeiçoar sua gestão de ris
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicadores
Este é um indicador para MT5 que fornece sinais precisos para entrar em uma negociação sem redesenhar. Ele pode ser aplicado a qualquer ativo financeiro: forex, criptomoedas, metais, ações, índices. Ele fornecerá estimativas bastante precisas e informará quando é melhor abrir e fechar um negócio. Assista o vídeo (6:22) com um exemplo de processamento de apenas um sinal que compensou o indicador! A maioria dos traders melhora seus resultados de negociação durante a primeira semana de negociação c
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.36 (11)
Indicadores
Este painel mostra os últimos   padrões harmónicos   disponíveis para os símbolos seleccionados, pelo que poupará tempo e será mais eficiente /   versão MT4 . Indicador gratuito:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Colunas do indicador Symbol :   aparecem os símbolos seleccionados Trend :   de alta ou de baixa Pattern :   tipo de padrão (gartley, borboleta, morcego, caranguejo, tubarão, cifra ou ABCD) Entry :   preço de entrada SL:   preço de paragem de perda TP1:   preço do 1º take profit TP2:   preço
Volatility Master MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicadores
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicadores
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Indicadores
O   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   é uma tendência única 10 em 1 seguindo um indicador multi-timeframe   100% sem repintura   que pode ser usado em todos os símbolos/instrumentos:   forex ,   commodities ,   criptomoedas ,   índices ,   ações .  O  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinará a tendência atual em seus estágios iniciais, reunindo informações e dados de até 10 indicadores padrão, que são: Índice de movimento direcional médio (ADX) Índice de canal de commodities (CCI) Velas clássicas de
Mais do autor
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicadores
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Advanced ORBS
Dodong Christian Arnon
Experts
ADVANCED ORB Retest EA v4.2 - Advanced Recovery System LAUNCH PRICE: $499 | Increases 25% Every 5 Sales - Get Yours Now! Smart Trading System with Intelligent Protection Professional H1 Opening Range Breakout strategy equipped with #SmartRecovery and #AutoRecoverySystem that doubles lot size on SL hits until profit is achieved - designed to recover losses intelligently without overtrading. Key Features: Real-Time Market Scanner - Live chart analysis with ATR & ADX volatility filters Hi
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário