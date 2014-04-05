SmartTrader Signal

MultiSignal Pro - Trading Indicator

Description:

MultiSignal Pro is a comprehensive trading indicator that combines EMA crossover signals, Pinbar pattern recognition, and Volume Profile analysis to identify trading opportunities.

How to Trade:

Entry Signals:

  • Green Arrows: Buy signals - enter long positions
  • Red Arrows: Sell signals - enter short positions

Volume Analysis:

  • Blue Histogram: Shows trading volume distribution across price levels
  • Yellow Line: Point of Control (POC) - most traded price level, acts as support/resistance

Trading Strategy:

  • Buy: When green arrow appears, enter long position
  • Sell: When red arrow appears, enter short position
  • Stop Loss: Below/above the signal candle
  • Take Profit: Use yellow POC line or set risk-reward ratio

Key Features:

  • ✅ Multiple signal confirmation
  •  Volume-based support/resistance levels
  •  Visual arrow signals for easy trading
  •  Point of Control for exit guidance

Best Timeframes:

  • M15 to H4 for swing trading
  • H1 for day trading

Risk Management:

Always use proper position sizing and stop losses. Combine with market analysis for best results.


