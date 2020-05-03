MetaTrader 5 / 例
MetaTraderプログラムを簡単かつ迅速に開発するためのライブラリ(第28部): 未決取引リクエスト - 特定の条件下でのポジションの決済

MetaTraderプログラムを簡単かつ迅速に開発するためのライブラリ(第28部): 未決取引リクエスト - 特定の条件下でのポジションの決済

内容

保留中リクエストを使用した取引を特徴とするライブラリ機能の開発を継続します。ポジションを開き、未決注文を出すための条件付き取引リクエストの送信をすでに実装しています。次に、指定された条件下でポジションを決済する機能を補足します。完全および部分決済、および反対の注文による決済を実装します。

概念

保留中リクエストを使用して取引するためのライブラリ機能を開発するにつれ、すでに完了している機能のボトルネックとエラーやその他の欠点を徐々に特定し、誤ったメソッドや無効なロジックを修正します。

たとえば、保留中リクエストがすでにアクティブ化されており、削除されていることを確認するために、口座の最後の取引イベントを確認しました。保留中リクエストオブジェクトのデータセットが最後のイベントと一致した場合、リクエストは完了したと見なされ、削除されました。のような論理は常に正しいとは限らないことがわかりました。たとえば、保留中リクエストを使用して部分的にポジションを決済する場合、ポジションの最後の部分を決済するために残る場合(前の決済は0.01ロットでしたが、残りの部分も0.01ロットです)、。そのデータは前の決済と一致したため、取引リクエストの関連性を確認するメソッドがリクエストはすでにアクティブ化されていると見なしました。

この状況をどのように制御するかを考えたところ、イベントの作成時刻、対応する取引リクエストの実行時間、その他のパラメータを追跡するのではなく、発生したアカウント取引イベントがしっかりと確立されている場合にのみ、最後の取引イベントを確認する方が簡単だという結論に達しました。幸いなことに、これはかなり前に実装済みであり、口座に存在する新しいイベントのフラグを返すイベントクラスのメソッドを使用できます。そのような場合、過去のイベントと現在のイベントを混同しないでください。チェックは、新しいイベントの発生が確立されたとき（発生直後）にのみ発生します。

保留中取引リクエストは将来的に取引戦略機能の一部になる可能性があるため、アクティブ化条件を待機している、作成されたすべての保留中リクエストオブジェクトにアクセスできることがお勧めです。必要なオブジェクトの選択と並べ替えをより便利にするために、リクエストリストにある保留中リクエストオブジェクトプロパティで検索と並べ替えを行う機能を追加します。これにより、プログラムで必要なオブジェクトを選択、表示、並べ替え（GUIの使用を含む）および管理できるようになります。つまり、それらを変更、削除、変更することができます。

実装

抽象保留リクエストクラスのPendRequest.mqhファイル、つまりそのコンストラクタで、取引リクエスト構造体の初期化を追加（すべてのフィールドをゼロに設定）します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CPendRequest::CPendRequest(const ENUM_PEND_REQ_STATUS status,
                           const uchar id,
                           const double price,
                           const ulong time,
                           const MqlTradeRequest &request,
                           const int retcode)
  {
   ::ZeroMemory(this.m_request);
   this.CopyRequest(request);
   this.m_is_hedge=#ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool(::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING) #endif;
   this.m_digits=(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SYMBOL),SYMBOL_DIGITS);
   int dg=(int)DigitsLots(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SYMBOL));
   this.m_digits_lot=(dg==0 ? 1 : dg);
   this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS,status);
   this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID,id);
   this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE,retcode);
   this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TYPE,this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE)>0 ? PEND_REQ_TYPE_ERROR : PEND_REQ_TYPE_REQUEST);
   this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE,time);
   this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_PRICE_CREATE,price);
   this.m_pause.SetTimeBegin(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE));
   this.m_pause.SetWaitingMSC(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING));
   ::ArrayResize(this.m_activated_control,0,10);
   this.m_follow=true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

すべての構造体フィールドをゼロに設定しないと無効な保留中リクエストタイプが作成されることがあります。これは、ポジションを決済するためのオブジェクトを作成するときに、取引リクエスト構造体でposition_byフィールドがゼロ以外の場合、反対のポジションでポジションを決済するための保留中リクエストオブジェクトが作成されるためです。フィールドを事前にリセットしないと、単純なポジション決済の代わりに、反対のポジションによるポジション決済のリクエストが作成されることがあります。ただし、初期化なしで変数を単純に宣言すると、予期しない結果が生じる可能性があることを忘れてはならないため、これは正当化されます。この事実は、クラスコンストラクタで取引リクエストの構造を初期化するのを忘れたときにも確認されました。

取引管理クラスのPendReqControl.mqhファイル、つまりそのpublicセクションで、 完全および部分的なポジション決済のための保留中リクエストを作成するメソッド反対のポジションでポジションを決済するメソッドの2つのメソッドを宣言します。

public:
//--- Return itself
   CTradingControl     *GetObject(void)            { return &this;   }
//--- Timer
   virtual void         OnTimer(void);
//--- Constructor
                        CTradingControl();
//--- (1) Create a pending request (1) to open a position, (2) to place a pending order
   template<typename SL,typename TP> 
   int                  CreatePReqPosition(const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type,
                                        const double volume,
                                        const string symbol,
                                        const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                        const SL sl=0,
                                        const TP tp=0,
                                        const uchar group_id1=0,
                                        const uchar group_id2=0,
                                        const string comment=NULL,
                                        const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX,
                                        const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);
   template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP>
   int                  CreatePReqOrder(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,
                                        const double volume,
                                        const string symbol,
                                        const PS price_set,
                                        const PL price_limit=0,
                                        const SL sl=0,
                                        const TP tp=0,
                                        const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                        const uchar group_id1=0,
                                        const uchar group_id2=0,
                                        const string comment=NULL,
                                        const datetime expiration=0,
                                        const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                        const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);
//--- Create a pending request (1) for full and partial position closure, (2) for closing a position by an opposite one
   int                  CreatePReqClose(const ulong ticket,const double volume=WRONG_VALUE,const string comment=NULL,const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX);
   int                  CreatePReqCloseBy(const ulong ticket,const ulong ticket_by);
   
//--- Set pending request activation criteria
   bool                 SetNewActivationProperties(const uchar id,
                                                   const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source,
                                                   const int property,
                                                   const double control_value,
                                                   const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type,
                                                   const double actual_value);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

保留中のリクエストの関連性を確認するメソッドで、ポジションを部分的にまたは反対側で決済するときに保留中リクエストオブジェクトを処理するブロックを改善します。 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Checking the pending request relevance                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTradingControl::CheckPReqRelevance(CPendRequest *req_obj,const MqlTradeRequest &request,const int index)
  {
//--- If this is a position opening or placing a pending order
   if((req_obj.Action()==TRADE_ACTION_DEAL && req_obj.Position()==0) || req_obj.Action()==TRADE_ACTION_PENDING)
     {
      //--- Get the pending request ID
      uchar id=this.GetPendReqID((uint)request.magic);
      //--- Get the list of orders/positions containing the order/position with the pending request ID
      CArrayObj *list=this.m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID,id,EQUAL);
      if(::CheckPointer(list)==POINTER_INVALID)
         return false;
      //--- If the order/position is present, the request is handled: remove it and proceed to the next (leave the method for the external loop)
      if(list.Total()>0)
        {
         if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
            ::Print(req_obj.Header(),": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED));
         this.m_list_request.Delete(index);
         return false;
        }
     }
//--- Otherwise: full and partial position closure, removing an order, modifying order parameters and position stop orders
   else
     {
      CArrayObj *list=NULL;
      //--- if this is a position closure, including a closure by an opposite one
      if((req_obj.Action()==TRADE_ACTION_DEAL && req_obj.Position()>0) || req_obj.Action()==TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY)
        {
         //--- Get a position with the necessary ticket from the list of open positions
         list=this.m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_TICKET,req_obj.Position(),EQUAL);
         if(::CheckPointer(list)==POINTER_INVALID)
            return false;
         //--- If the market has no such position, the request is handled: remove it and proceed to the next (leave the method for the external loop)
         if(list.Total()==0)
           {
            if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
               ::Print(req_obj.Header(),": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED));
            this.m_list_request.Delete(index);
            return false;
           }
         //--- Otherwise, if the position still exists, this is a partial closure
         else
           {
            //--- If there is an event
            if(this.m_events.IsEvent())
              {
               //--- Get the list of all account trading events
               list=this.m_events.GetList();
               if(list==NULL)
                  return false;
               //--- In the loop from the end of the account trading event list
               int events_total=list.Total();
               for(int j=events_total-1; j>WRONG_VALUE; j--)
                 {
                  //--- get the next trading event
                  CEvent *event=list.At(j);
                  if(event==NULL)
                     continue;
                  //--- If this event is a partial closure or there was a partial closure when closing by an opposite one
                  if(event.TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL || event.TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS)
                    {
                     //--- If a position ticket in a trading event coincides with the ticket in a pending trading request
                     if(event.TicketFirstOrderPosition()==req_obj.Position())
                       {
                        //--- Get a position object from the list of market positions
                        CArrayObj *list_orders=this.m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_TICKET,req_obj.Position(),EQUAL);
                        if(list_orders==NULL || list_orders.Total()==0)
                           break;
                        COrder *order=list_orders.At(list_orders.Total()-1);
                        if(order==NULL)
                           break;
                        //--- Set actual position data to the pending request object
                        this.SetOrderActualProperties(req_obj,order);
                        //--- If (executed request volume + unexecuted request volume) is equal to the requested volume in a pending request -
                        //--- the request is handled: remove it and break the loop by the list of account trading events
                        if(req_obj.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_VOLUME)==event.VolumeOrderExecuted()+event.VolumeOrderCurrent())
                          {
                           if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
                              ::Print(req_obj.Header(),": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED));
                           this.m_list_request.Delete(index);
                           break;
                          }
                       }
                    }
                 }
               //--- If a handled pending request object was removed by the trading event list in the loop, move on to the next one (leave the method for the external loop)
               if(::CheckPointer(req_obj)==POINTER_INVALID)
                  return false;
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If this is a modification of position stop orders
      if(req_obj.Action()==TRADE_ACTION_SLTP)
        {
         //--- Get the list of all account trading events
         list=this.m_events.GetList();
         if(list==NULL)
            return false;
         //--- In the loop from the end of the account trading event list
         int events_total=list.Total();
         for(int j=events_total-1; j>WRONG_VALUE; j--)
           {
            //--- get the next trading event
            CEvent *event=list.At(j);
            if(event==NULL)
               continue;
            //--- If this is a change of the position's stop orders
            if(event.TypeEvent()>TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TP)
              {
               //--- If a position ticket in a trading event coincides with the ticket in a pending trading request
               if(event.TicketFirstOrderPosition()==req_obj.Position())
                 {
                  //--- Get a position object from the list of market positions
                  CArrayObj *list_orders=this.m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_TICKET,req_obj.Position(),EQUAL);
                  if(list_orders==NULL || list_orders.Total()==0)
                     break;
                  COrder *order=list_orders.At(list_orders.Total()-1);
                  if(order==NULL)
                     break;
                  //--- Set actual position data to the pending request object
                  this.SetOrderActualProperties(req_obj,order);
                  //--- If all modifications have worked out -
                  //--- the request is handled: remove it and break the loop by the list of account trading events
                  if(req_obj.IsCompleted())
                    {
                     if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
                        ::Print(req_obj.Header(),": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED));
                     this.m_list_request.Delete(index);
                     break;
                    }
                 }
              }
           }
         //--- If a handled pending request object was removed by the trading event list in the loop, move on to the next one (leave the method for the external loop)
         if(::CheckPointer(req_obj)==POINTER_INVALID)
            return false;
        }
      //--- If this is a pending order removal
      if(req_obj.Action()==TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE)
        {
         //--- Get the list of removed pending orders from the historical list
         list=this.m_history.GetList(ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING,EQUAL);
         if(::CheckPointer(list)==POINTER_INVALID)
            return false;
         //--- Leave a single order with the necessary ticket in the list
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,req_obj.Order(),EQUAL);
         //--- If the order is present, the request is handled: remove it and proceed to the next (leave the method for the external loop)
         if(list.Total()>0)
           {
            if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
               ::Print(req_obj.Header(),": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED));
            this.m_list_request.Delete(index);
            return false;
           }
        }
      //--- If this is a pending order modification
      if(req_obj.Action()==TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY)
        {
         //--- Get the list of all account trading events
         list=this.m_events.GetList();
         if(list==NULL)
            return false;
         //--- In the loop from the end of the account trading event list
         int events_total=list.Total();
         for(int j=events_total-1; j>WRONG_VALUE; j--)
           {
            //--- get the next trading event
            CEvent *event=list.At(j);
            if(event==NULL)
               continue;
            //--- If this event involves any change of modified pending order parameters
            if(event.TypeEvent()>TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER && event.TypeEvent()<TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_SL_TP)
              {
               //--- If an order ticket in a trading event coincides with the ticket in a pending trading request
               if(event.TicketOrderEvent()==req_obj.Order())
                 {
                  //--- Get an order object from the list
                  CArrayObj *list_orders=this.m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_TICKET,req_obj.Order(),EQUAL);
                  if(list_orders==NULL || list_orders.Total()==0)
                     break;
                  COrder *order=list_orders.At(0);
                  if(order==NULL)
                     break;
                  //--- Set actual order data to the pending request object
                  this.SetOrderActualProperties(req_obj,order);
                  //--- If all modifications have worked out -
                  //--- the request is handled: remove it and break the loop by the list of account trading events
                  if(req_obj.IsCompleted())
                    {
                     if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
                        ::Print(req_obj.Header(),": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED));
                     this.m_list_request.Delete(index);
                     break;
                    }
                 }
              }
           }
        }
     }
//--- Exit if the pending request object has been removed after checking its operation (leave the method for the external loop)
   return(::CheckPointer(req_obj)==POINTER_INVALID ? false : true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

ここで、発生した口座イベントのフラグが現在設定されているかどうかの確認を追加して、常に最後の取引イベントを処理でき、口座取引イベントのリストにある前のイベントに影響を与えないようにしました。この場合、新しく作成された保留中リクエストオブジェクトはアクティブ化されたと見なされ、すぐに削除されます。これは避けたい結果です。

クラス本体外で、ポジションの完全決済および部分決済のための保留中リクエストを作成するメソッドおよび反対のポジション決済による決済を実装します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a pending request for closing a position                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CTradingControl::CreatePReqClose(const ulong ticket,const double volume=WRONG_VALUE,const string comment=NULL,const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX)
  {
//--- If the global trading ban flag is set, exit and return WRONG_VALUE
   if(this.IsTradingDisable())
     {
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE));
      return WRONG_VALUE;
     }
//--- Set the error flag as "no errors"
   this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR;
   ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE;
//--- Get an order object by ticket
   COrder *order=this.GetOrderObjByTicket(ticket);
   if(order==NULL)
     {
      this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR;
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_ORD_OBJ));
      return false;
     }
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)order.TypeOrder();
//--- Get a symbol object by a position ticket
   CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.GetSymbolObjByPosition(ticket,DFUN);
   //--- If failed to get the symbol object, display the message and return 'false'
   if(symbol_obj==NULL)
     {
      this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR;
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ));
      return false;
     }
//--- get a trading object from a symbol object
   CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj();
   if(trade_obj==NULL)
     {
      this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR;
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ));
      return false;
     }
//--- Update symbol quotes
   if(!symbol_obj.RefreshRates())
     {
      trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(10021);
      trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()));
      this.AddErrorCodeToList(10021);  // No quotes to handle the request
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(10021));
      return false;
     }
//--- Look for the least of the possible IDs. If failed to find, return WRONG_VALUE
   int id=this.GetFreeID();
   if(id<1)
     {
      //--- No free IDs to create a pending request
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_NO_FREE_IDS));
      return WRONG_VALUE;
     }

//--- Write a volume, deviation and a comment to the request structure
   this.m_request.deviation=(deviation==ULONG_MAX ? trade_obj.GetDeviation() : deviation);
   this.m_request.comment=(comment==NULL ? trade_obj.GetComment() : comment);
   this.m_request.volume=(volume==WRONG_VALUE || volume>order.Volume() ? order.Volume() : symbol_obj.NormalizedLot(volume));
//--- Write a magic number, a symbol name,
//--- a trading operation type, as well as order type and ticket to the request structure
   this.m_request.magic=order.Magic();
   this.m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name();
   this.m_request.action=TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;
   this.m_request.type=order_type;
   this.m_request.position=ticket;
   this.m_request.position_by=0;
//--- As a result of creating a pending trading request, return either its ID or -1 if unsuccessful
   if(this.CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_CLOSE,(uchar)id,1,ulong(END_TIME-(ulong)::TimeCurrent()),this.m_request,0,symbol_obj,order))
      return id;
   return WRONG_VALUE;
  }
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a pending request for closing a position by an opposite one |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CTradingControl::CreatePReqCloseBy(const ulong ticket,const ulong ticket_by)
  {
//--- If the global trading ban flag is set, exit and return WRONG_VALUE
   if(this.IsTradingDisable())
     {
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE));
      return WRONG_VALUE;
     }
//--- Set the error flag as "no errors"
   this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR;
   ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE_BY;
//--- Get an order object by ticket
   COrder *order=this.GetOrderObjByTicket(ticket);
   if(order==NULL)
     {
      this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR;
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_ORD_OBJ));
      return false;
     }
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)order.TypeOrder();
//--- Get a symbol object by a position ticket
   CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.GetSymbolObjByPosition(ticket,DFUN);
   if(symbol_obj==NULL)
     {
      this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR;
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ));
      return false;
     }
//--- trading object of a closed position
   CTradeObj *trade_obj_pos=this.GetTradeObjByPosition(ticket,DFUN);
   if(trade_obj_pos==NULL)
     {
      this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR;
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ));
      return false;
     }
   if(!this.m_account.IsHedge())
     {
      trade_obj_pos.SetResultRetcode(MSG_ACC_UNABLE_CLOSE_BY);
      trade_obj_pos.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj_pos.GetResultRetcode()));
      return false;
     }
//--- check the presence of an opposite position
   if(!this.CheckPositionAvailablity(ticket_by,DFUN))
     {
      trade_obj_pos.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_POSITION_BY_ALREADY_CLOSED);
      trade_obj_pos.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj_pos.GetResultRetcode()));
      return false;
     }
//--- trading object of an opposite position
   CTradeObj *trade_obj_pos_by=this.GetTradeObjByPosition(ticket_by,DFUN);
   if(trade_obj_pos_by==NULL)
     {
      trade_obj_pos.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ);
      trade_obj_pos.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj_pos.GetResultRetcode()));
      this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR;
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ));
      return false;
     }
//--- If a symbol of a closed position is not equal to an opposite position's one, inform of that and exit
   if(symbol_obj.Name()!=trade_obj_pos_by.GetSymbol())
     {
      trade_obj_pos.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_SYMBOLS_UNEQUAL);
      trade_obj_pos.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj_pos.GetResultRetcode()));
      this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR;
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_SYMBOLS_UNEQUAL));
      return false;
     }
//--- Update symbol quotes
   if(!symbol_obj.RefreshRates())
     {
      trade_obj_pos.SetResultRetcode(10021);
      trade_obj_pos.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj_pos.GetResultRetcode()));
      this.AddErrorCodeToList(10021);  // No quotes to handle the request
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(10021));
      return false;
     }
//--- Look for the least of the possible IDs. If failed to find, return WRONG_VALUE
   int id=this.GetFreeID();
   if(id<1)
     {
      //--- No free IDs to create a pending request
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_NO_FREE_IDS));
      return WRONG_VALUE;
     }

//--- Write the trading operation type, symbol, tickets of two positions, type and volume of a closed position to the request structure
   this.m_request.action=TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY;
   this.m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name();
   this.m_request.position=ticket;
   this.m_request.position_by=ticket_by;
   this.m_request.type=order_type;
   this.m_request.volume=order.Volume();
//--- As a result of creating a pending trading request, return either its ID or -1 if unsuccessful
   if(this.CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_CLOSE,(uchar)id,1,ulong(END_TIME-(ulong)::TimeCurrent()),this.m_request,0,symbol_obj,order))
      return id;
   return WRONG_VALUE;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

このメソッドは、ポジションを開くための保留中リクエストを作成し、以前に検討されたすべての指値注文を出すためのメソッドと同じです。これらについては、以前の記事ですでに検討しました。その上、メソッドのコードは十分詳細にコメントされているので、ここでそれを詳しく説明しても意味がありません。

ライブラリの基本取引オブジェクトクラスのTrading.mqhファイルで、メソッドをクラスのprivateセクションからprotectedセクションに移動します。

private:
   CArrayInt            m_list_errors;                   // Error list
   bool                 m_is_trade_disable;              // Flag disabling trading
   bool                 m_use_sound;                     // The flag of using sounds of the object trading events
   ENUM_ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR m_err_handling_behavior; // Behavior when handling error
   
//--- Add the error code to the list
   bool                 AddErrorCodeToList(const int error_code);
//--- Return the symbol object by (1) position, (2) order ticket
   CSymbol             *GetSymbolObjByPosition(const ulong ticket,const string source_method);
   CSymbol             *GetSymbolObjByOrder(const ulong ticket,const string source_method);
//--- Return a symbol trading object by (1) position, (2) order ticket, (3) symbol name
   CTradeObj           *GetTradeObjByPosition(const ulong ticket,const string source_method);
   CTradeObj           *GetTradeObjByOrder(const ulong ticket,const string source_method);
   CTradeObj           *GetTradeObjBySymbol(const string symbol,const string source_method);
//--- Return an order object by ticket
   COrder              *GetOrderObjByTicket(const ulong ticket);


//--- Return the number of (1) all positions, (2) buy, (3) sell positions
   int                  PositionsTotalAll(void)          const;
   int                  PositionsTotalLong(void)         const;
   int                  PositionsTotalShort(void)        const;
//--- Return the number of (1) all pending orders, (2) buy, (3) sell pending orders
   int                  OrdersTotalAll(void)             const;
   int                  OrdersTotalLong(void)            const;
   int                  OrdersTotalShort(void)           const;
//--- Return the total volume of (1) buy, (2) sell positions
   double               PositionsTotalVolumeLong(void)   const;
   double               PositionsTotalVolumeShort(void)  const;
//--- Return the total volume of (1) buy, (2) sell orders
   double               OrdersTotalVolumeLong(void)      const;
   double               OrdersTotalVolumeShort(void)     const;
//--- Return the order direction by an operation type
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE      DirectionByActionType(const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action)  const;
//--- Check the presence of a (1) position, (2) order by ticket
   bool                 CheckPositionAvailablity(const ulong ticket,const string source_method);
   bool                 CheckOrderAvailablity(const ulong ticket,const string source_method);
//--- Set the desired sound for a trading object

これで、再配置されたメソッドはクラスのprotectedセクションにあります。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Trading class                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CTrading : public CBaseObj
  {
protected:
   CAccount            *m_account;                       // Pointer to the current account object
   CSymbolsCollection  *m_symbols;                       // Pointer to the symbol collection list
   CMarketCollection   *m_market;                        // Pointer to the list of the collection of market orders and positions
   CHistoryCollection  *m_history;                       // Pointer to the list of the collection of historical orders and deals
   CEventsCollection   *m_events;                        // Pointer to the event collection list
   CArrayObj            m_list_request;                  // List of pending requests
   uchar                m_total_try;                     // Number of trading attempts
   MqlTradeRequest      m_request;                       // Trade request structure
   ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAGS m_error_reason_flags;    // Flags of error source in a trading method
   
//--- Add the error code to the list
   bool                 AddErrorCodeToList(const int error_code);
//--- Look for the first free pending request ID
   int                  GetFreeID(void);
//--- Return the flag of a market order/position with a pending request ID
   bool                 IsPresentOrderByID(const uchar id);
//--- Return an order object by ticket
   COrder              *GetOrderObjByTicket(const ulong ticket);
//--- Return the symbol object by (1) position, (2) order ticket
   CSymbol             *GetSymbolObjByPosition(const ulong ticket,const string source_method);
   CSymbol             *GetSymbolObjByOrder(const ulong ticket,const string source_method);
//--- Return a symbol trading object by (1) position, (2) order ticket, (3) symbol name
   CTradeObj           *GetTradeObjByPosition(const ulong ticket,const string source_method);
   CTradeObj           *GetTradeObjByOrder(const ulong ticket,const string source_method);
   CTradeObj           *GetTradeObjBySymbol(const string symbol,const string source_method);
//--- Check the presence of a (1) position, (2) order by ticket
   bool                 CheckPositionAvailablity(const ulong ticket,const string source_method);
   bool                 CheckOrderAvailablity(const ulong ticket,const string source_method);
   
private:

これらのメソッドはCTradingControl子クラスによって使用され、protectedセクションに配置する必要があります。

CEngineライブラリの基本オブジェクトクラス、つまりそのpublicセクションに、保留中のすべてのリクエストの完全なリストを返すメソッドを追加します。

//--- Return (1) the list of references to resources, (2) resource object index by its description
   CArrayObj           *GetListResource(void)                                 { return this.m_resource.GetList();                               }
   int                  GetIndexResObjByDescription(const string file_name)   { return this.m_resource.GetIndexResObjByDescription(file_name);  }

//--- Return the list of pending requests
   CArrayObj           *GetListPendingRequests(void)                          { return this.m_trading.GetListRequests();                        }

//--- Set the following for the trading classes:
//--- (1) correct filling policy, (2) filling policy,
//--- (3) correct order expiration type, (4) order expiration type,
//--- (5) magic number, (6) comment, (7) slippage, (8) volume, (9) order expiration date,
//--- (10) the flag of asynchronous sending of a trading request, (11) logging level, (12) number of trading attempts

このメソッドは、GetListRequests()取引クラスのメソッドを呼び出すことにより、保留中リクエストのリストを返します。

これで、このメソッドにより、既存の保留中リクエストの完全なリストを取得できるようになりました。これらのリクエストは、以下で開発されるメソッドを使用して検索および並び替えできます。

クラスのpublicセクションで、保留のリクエストを作成するための3つのメソッドを宣言します。以下は、ポジションの完全決済部分決済また、反対ポジションによる決済のためです。

//--- Create a pending request (1) to open Buy and (2) Sell positions
   template<typename SL,typename TP> 
   int                  OpenBuyPending(const double volume,
                                       const string symbol,
                                       const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                       const SL sl=0,
                                       const TP tp=0,
                                       const uchar group_id1=0,
                                       const uchar group_id2=0,
                                       const string comment=NULL,
                                       const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX,
                                       const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);
   template<typename SL,typename TP> 
   int                  OpenSellPending(const double volume,
                                       const string symbol,
                                       const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                       const SL sl=0,
                                       const TP tp=0,
                                       const uchar group_id1=0,
                                       const uchar group_id2=0,
                                       const string comment=NULL,
                                       const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX,
                                       const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);
                                       
//--- Create a pending request for closing a position (1) fully, (2) partially, (3) by an opposite one
   int                  ClosePositionPending(const ulong ticket,const string comment=NULL,const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX);
   int                  ClosePositionPartiallyPending(const ulong ticket,const double volume,const string comment=NULL,const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX);
   int                  ClosePositionByPending(const ulong ticket,const ulong ticket_by);
                                    
//--- Create a pending request to place a (1) BuyLimit, (2) BuyStop and (3) BuyStopLimit order

クラス本体以外に実装します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a pending request for closing a position in full          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CEngine::ClosePositionPending(const ulong ticket,const string comment=NULL,const ulong deviation=WRONG_VALUE)
  {
   return this.m_trading.CreatePReqClose(ticket,WRONG_VALUE,comment,deviation);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a pending request for closing a position partially        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CEngine::ClosePositionPartiallyPending(const ulong ticket,const double volume,const string comment=NULL,const ulong deviation=WRONG_VALUE)
  {
   return this.m_trading.CreatePReqClose(ticket,volume,comment,deviation);
  }
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a pending request for closing a position by an opposite one |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CEngine::ClosePositionByPending(const ulong ticket,const ulong ticket_by)
  {
   return this.m_trading.CreatePReqCloseBy(ticket,ticket_by);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

メソッドは、CTradingControlクラスの保留中リクエストを作成する適切なメソッドを呼び出すだけです。
ポジションの完全決済のための保留中リクエストを作成するには、取引管理クラスのCreatePReqClose()メソッドが WRONG_VALUEを決済ボリュームとして受信します。一方で、部分決済ではメソッドに入力として渡された決済ボリュームが使用されます。

次に、保留中リクエストのリストで保留中リクエストオブジェクトを検索および並び替えするためのメソッドを作成しましょう。\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\ Services\Select.mqhファイルは保留中の抽象リクエストオブジェクトクラスを受け取ります保留中リクエストを処理するメソッドを宣言します

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                       Select.mqh |
//|                        Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/ru/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh>
#include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\PendRequest\PendRequest.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Storage list                                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CArrayObj   ListStorage; // Storage object for storing sorted collection lists
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class for sorting objects meeting the criterion                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CSelect
  {
private:
   //--- Method for comparing two values
   template<typename T>
   static bool       CompareValues(T value1,T value2,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode);
public:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods of working with orders                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //--- Return the list of orders with one out of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting a specified criterion
   static CArrayObj *ByOrderProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode);
   static CArrayObj *ByOrderProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode);
   static CArrayObj *ByOrderProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode);
   //--- Return the order index with the maximum value of the order's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   static int        FindOrderMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property);
   static int        FindOrderMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   static int        FindOrderMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property);
   //--- Return the order index with the minimum value of the order's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   static int        FindOrderMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property);
   static int        FindOrderMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   static int        FindOrderMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property);
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods of working with events                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //--- Return the list of events with one out of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting a specified criterion
   static CArrayObj *ByEventProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode);
   static CArrayObj *ByEventProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode);
   static CArrayObj *ByEventProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode);
   //--- Return the event index with the maximum value of the event's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   static int        FindEventMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property);
   static int        FindEventMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   static int        FindEventMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property);
   //--- Return the event index with the minimum value of the event's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   static int        FindEventMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property);
   static int        FindEventMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   static int        FindEventMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property);
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods of working with accounts                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //--- Return the list of accounts with one out of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting a specified criterion
   static CArrayObj *ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode);
   static CArrayObj *ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode);
   static CArrayObj *ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode);
   //--- Return the event index with the maximum value of the event's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   static int        FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property);
   static int        FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   static int        FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property);
   //--- Return the event index with the minimum value of the event's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   static int        FindAccountMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property);
   static int        FindAccountMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   static int        FindAccountMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property);
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods of working with symbols                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //--- Return the list of symbols with one out of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting a specified criterion
   static CArrayObj *BySymbolProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode);
   static CArrayObj *BySymbolProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode);
   static CArrayObj *BySymbolProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode);
   //--- Return the symbol index with the maximum value of the order's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   static int        FindSymbolMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property);
   static int        FindSymbolMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   static int        FindSymbolMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property);
   //--- Return the symbol index with the minimum value of the order's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   static int        FindSymbolMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property);
   static int        FindSymbolMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   static int        FindSymbolMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property);
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods of working with pending requests                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //--- Return the list of pending requests with one out of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting a specified criterion
   static CArrayObj *ByPendReqProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode);
   static CArrayObj *ByPendReqProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode);
   static CArrayObj *ByPendReqProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode);
   //--- Return the pending request index with the maximum value of the order's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   static int        FindPendReqMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property);
   static int        FindPendReqMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   static int        FindPendReqMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property);
   //--- Return the pending request index with the minimum value of the order's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   static int        FindPendReqMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property);
   static int        FindPendReqMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   static int        FindPendReqMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property);
//---
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

クラス本体を超えて保留中リクエストのリストで並び替えおよび検索するメソッドを実装します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods of working with lists of pending trading requests        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the list of requests with one integer                     |
//| property meeting the specified criterion                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CArrayObj *CSelect::ByPendReqProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode)
  {
   if(list_source==NULL) return NULL;
   CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj();
   if(list==NULL) return NULL;
   list.FreeMode(false);
   ListStorage.Add(list);
   int total=list_source.Total();
   for(int i=0; i<total; i++)
     {
      CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i);
      if(!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue;
      long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj);
     }
   return list;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the list of requests with one real                        |
//| property meeting the specified criterion                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CArrayObj *CSelect::ByPendReqProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode)
  {
   if(list_source==NULL) return NULL;
   CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj();
   if(list==NULL) return NULL;
   list.FreeMode(false);
   ListStorage.Add(list);
   for(int i=0; i<list_source.Total(); i++)
     {
      CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i);
      if(!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue;
      double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj);
     }
   return list;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the list of requests with one string                      |
//| property meeting the specified criterion                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CArrayObj *CSelect::ByPendReqProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode)
  {
   if(list_source==NULL) return NULL;
   CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj();
   if(list==NULL) return NULL;
   list.FreeMode(false);
   ListStorage.Add(list);
   for(int i=0; i<list_source.Total(); i++)
     {
      CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i);
      if(!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue;
      string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj);
     }
   return list;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the listed request index                                  |
//| with the maximum integer property value                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSelect::FindPendReqMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   if(list_source==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE;
   int index=0;
   CPendRequest *max_obj=NULL;
   int total=list_source.Total();
   if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE;
   for(int i=1; i<total; i++)
     {
      CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i);
      long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      max_obj=list_source.At(index);
      long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i;
     }
   return index;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the listed request index                                  |
//| with the maximum real property value                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSelect::FindPendReqMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   if(list_source==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE;
   int index=0;
   CPendRequest *max_obj=NULL;
   int total=list_source.Total();
   if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE;
   for(int i=1; i<total; i++)
     {
      CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i);
      double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      max_obj=list_source.At(index);
      double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i;
     }
   return index;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the listed request index                                  |
//| with the maximum string property value                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSelect::FindPendReqMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property)
  {
   if(list_source==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE;
   int index=0;
   CPendRequest *max_obj=NULL;
   int total=list_source.Total();
   if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE;
   for(int i=1; i<total; i++)
     {
      CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i);
      string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      max_obj=list_source.At(index);
      string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i;
     }
   return index;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the listed request index                                  |
//| with the minimum integer property value                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSelect::FindPendReqMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   int index=0;
   CPendRequest *min_obj=NULL;
   int total=list_source.Total();
   if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE;
   for(int i=1; i<total; i++)
     {
      CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i);
      long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      min_obj=list_source.At(index);
      long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i;
     }
   return index;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the listed request index                                  |
//| with the minimum real property value                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSelect::FindPendReqMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   int index=0;
   CPendRequest *min_obj=NULL;
   int total=list_source.Total();
   if(total== 0) return WRONG_VALUE;
   for(int i=1; i<total; i++)
     {
      CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i);
      double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      min_obj=list_source.At(index);
      double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i;
     }
   return index;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the listed request index                                  |
//| with the minimum string property value                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSelect::FindPendReqMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property)
  {
   int index=0;
   CPendRequest *min_obj=NULL;
   int total=list_source.Total();
   if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE;
   for(int i=1; i<total; i++)
     {
      CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i);
      string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      min_obj=list_source.At(index);
      string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i;
     }
   return index;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

これらのメソッドは、ライブラリコレクションによる検索の実装を検討する際、第3部で詳しく説明しました。
現在のメソッドのロジックの唯一の違いは、検索メソッドと並べ替えメソッドが、CPendRequestクラスのオブジェクトと保留中リクエストデータを処理することです。

これらは、保留中取引リクエストを使用して、特定の条件下でポジション決済を配置するためのライブラリクラスのすべての変更です。

テスト

特定の条件下でポジション決済をテストするには、前の記事のEAを使用して \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part33\TestDoEasyPart33.mq5として保存します。

EAグローバル変数のブロックで、保留中リクエストを使用して取引モードをアクティブにするボタンの状態のフラグを格納する変数の名前を変更しました。

//--- global variables
CEngine        engine;
SDataButt      butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT];
string         prefix;
double         lot;
double         withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal<0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal);
ushort         magic_number;
uint           stoploss;
uint           takeprofit;
uint           distance_pending;
uint           distance_stoplimit;
uint           distance_pending_request;
uint           bars_delay_pending_request;
uint           slippage;
bool           trailing_on;
bool           pending_buy;
bool           pending_buy_limit;
bool           pending_buy_stop;
bool           pending_buy_stoplimit;
bool           pending_close_buy;
bool           pending_close_buy2;
bool           pending_close_buy_by_sell;
bool           pending_sell;
bool           pending_sell_limit;
bool           pending_sell_stop;
bool           pending_sell_stoplimit;
bool           pending_close_sell;
bool           pending_close_sell2;
bool           pending_close_sell_by_buy;
double         trailing_stop;
double         trailing_step;
uint           trailing_start;
uint           stoploss_to_modify;
uint           takeprofit_to_modify;
int            used_symbols_mode;
string         used_symbols;
string         array_used_symbols[];
bool           testing;
uchar          group1;
uchar          group2;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

これらの変数にはより読みやすい名前があります。

//--- global variables
CEngine        engine;
SDataButt      butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT];
string         prefix;
double         lot;
double         withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal<0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal);
ushort         magic_number;
uint           stoploss;
uint           takeprofit;
uint           distance_pending;
uint           distance_stoplimit;
uint           distance_pending_request;
uint           bars_delay_pending_request;
uint           slippage;
bool           trailing_on;
bool           pressed_pending_buy;
bool           pressed_pending_buy_limit;
bool           pressed_pending_buy_stop;
bool           pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit;
bool           pressed_pending_close_buy;
bool           pressed_pending_close_buy2;
bool           pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell;
bool           pressed_pending_sell;
bool           pressed_pending_sell_limit;
bool           pressed_pending_sell_stop;
bool           pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit;
bool           pressed_pending_close_sell;
bool           pressed_pending_close_sell2;
bool           pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy;
double         trailing_stop;
double         trailing_step;
uint           trailing_start;
uint           stoploss_to_modify;
uint           takeprofit_to_modify;
int            used_symbols_mode;
string         used_symbols;
string         array_used_symbols[];
bool           testing;
uchar          group1;
uchar          group2;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

EAコード全体でこれらのすべての変数の名前を変更するために、Ctrl + Hを使用してテキスト全体で「pending_」を検索し、「pressed_pending_」に置き換えました。

PressButtonEvents()関数は、EAボタンを押す機能を処理し、保留中取引リクエストの新しく作成されたオブジェクトのアクティブ化条件を設定する類似のコードブロックを特徴とします。

   //--- If the button is pressed
   if(ButtonState(button_name))
     {
      //--- If the BUTT_BUY button is pressed: Open Buy position
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY))
        {
         //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, open Buy 
         if(!pending_buy)
            engine.OpenBuy(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit);   // No comment - the default comment is to be set
         //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for opening a Buy position
         else
           {
            int id=engine.OpenBuyPending(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit);
            if(id>0)
              {
               //--- If the price criterion is selected
               if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_PRICE"))
                 {
                  double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK);
                  double control_value=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_POINT),(int)SymbolInfoInteger(NULL,SYMBOL_DIGITS));
                  engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASK,control_value,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask);
                 }
               //--- If the time criterion is selected
               if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_TIME"))
                 {
                  ulong control_time=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
                  engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE,TimeCurrent());
                 }
               CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID((uchar)id);
               if(req_obj==NULL)
                  return;
               if(engine.TradingGetLogLevel(Symbol())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
                 {
                  ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS)," #",req_obj.ID(),":");
                  req_obj.PrintActivations();
                 }
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_BUY_LIMIT button is pressed: Place BuyLimit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT))
        {

コードの量を減らすには、すべての繰り返しコードブロックを別の関数に入れて、保留中リクエストオブジェクトにアクティブ化条件を設定するために必要なパラメータを受け入れるようにします。

次の関数を実装してみましょう。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set pending request activation conditions                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SetPReqCriterion(const uchar id,const double price_activation,const ulong time_activation,ENUM_BUTTONS button,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comp_type,const double price_curr,const datetime time_curr)
  {
   double point=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_POINT);
   int    digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(NULL,SYMBOL_DIGITS);
//--- If the price criterion is selected
   if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(button)+"_PRICE"))
     {
      //--- set the pending request activation price
      engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BID,price_activation,comp_type,price_curr);
     }
//--- If the time criterion is selected
   if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(button)+"_TIME"))
     {
      //--- set the pending request activation time
      engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,time_activation,EQUAL_OR_MORE,time_curr);
     }
//--- Get a newly created pending request by ID and display the message about adding the conditions to the journal
   CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID((uchar)id);
   if(req_obj==NULL)
      return;
   if(engine.TradingGetLogLevel(Symbol())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
     {
      ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS),", ID #",req_obj.ID(),":");
      req_obj.PrintActivations();
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

この関数は、新しい保留中リクエストオブジェクトのID、リクエストの価格とアクティブ化時間、押されたボタンの名前定数、比較タイプ、現在の価格と時間を受け取ります。
押されたボタンの名前に応じて、リクエストオブジェクトのアクティブ化条件が設定され、保留中リクエストのアクティブ化条件を追加することを通知するメッセージが操作ログに表示されます。

次に、PressButtonEvents()関数で、上記の同じタイプのコードブロックを保留中リクエストのアクティブ化条件を設定する新しい関数の呼び出しに置き換えて、ポジション決済ボタン押下の処理を改善します

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Handle pressing the buttons                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void PressButtonEvents(const string button_name)
  {
   bool comp_magic=true;   // Temporary variable selecting the composite magic number with random group IDs
   string comment="";
   double point=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_POINT);
   int    digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(NULL,SYMBOL_DIGITS);
   //--- Convert button name into its string ID
   string button=StringSubstr(button_name,StringLen(prefix));
   //--- Random group 1 and 2 numbers within the range of 0 - 15
   group1=(uchar)Rand();
   group2=(uchar)Rand();
   uint magic=(comp_magic ? engine.SetCompositeMagicNumber(magic_number,group1,group2) : magic_number);
   //--- If the button is pressed
   if(ButtonState(button_name))
     {
      //--- If the BUTT_BUY button is pressed: Open Buy position
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY))
        {
         //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, open Buy 
         if(!pressed_pending_buy)
            engine.OpenBuy(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit);   // No comment - the default comment is to be set
         //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for opening a Buy position
         else
           {
            int id=engine.OpenBuyPending(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit);
            if(id>0)
              {
               //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as set activation parameters
               double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK);
               double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits);
               ulong  time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
               SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask,TimeCurrent());
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_BUY_LIMIT button is pressed: Place BuyLimit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT))
        {
         //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set BuyLimit
         if(!pressed_pending_buy_limit)
            engine.PlaceBuyLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный BuyLimit","Pending BuyLimit order"));
         //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a BuyLimit order with the placement distance
         //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons
         else
           {
            int id=engine.PlaceBuyLimitPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic);
            if(id>0)
              {
               //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as set activation parameters
               double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK);
               double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits);
               ulong  time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
               SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask,TimeCurrent());
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_BUY_STOP button is pressed: Set BuyStop
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP))
        {
         //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set BuyStop
         if(!pressed_pending_buy_stop)
            engine.PlaceBuyStop(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный BuyStop","Pending BuyStop order"));
         //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a BuyStop order with the placement distance
         //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons
         else
           {
            int id=engine.PlaceBuyStopPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic);
            if(id>0)
              {
               //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as set activation parameters
               double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK);
               double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits);
               ulong  time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
               SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY_STOP,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask,TimeCurrent());
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT button is pressed: Set BuyStopLimit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT))
        {
         //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set BuyStopLimit
         if(!pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit)
            engine.PlaceBuyStopLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный BuyStopLimit","Pending order BuyStopLimit"));
         //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a BuyStopLimit order with the placement distances
         //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons
         else
           {
            int id=engine.PlaceBuyStopLimitPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic);
            if(id>0)
              {
               //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as set activation parameters
               double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK);
               double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits);
               ulong  time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
               SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask,TimeCurrent());
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_SELL button is pressed: Open Sell position
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL))
        {
         //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, open Sell
         if(!pressed_pending_sell)
            engine.OpenSell(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit);  // No comment - the default comment is to be set
         //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for opening a Sell position
         else
           {
            int id=engine.OpenSellPending(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit);
            if(id>0)
              {
               //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as set activation parameters
               double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID);
               double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits);
               ulong  time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
               SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid,TimeCurrent());
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_SELL_LIMIT button is pressed: Set SellLimit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT))
        {
         //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set SellLimit
         if(!pressed_pending_sell_limit)
            engine.PlaceSellLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный SellLimit","Pending SellLimit order"));
         //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a SellLimit order with the placement distance
         //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons
         else
           {
            int id=engine.PlaceSellLimitPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic);
            if(id>0)
              {
               //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as set activation parameters
               double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID);
               double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits);
               ulong  time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
               SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid,TimeCurrent());
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_SELL_STOP button is pressed: Set SellStop
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP))
        {
         //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set SellStop
         if(!pressed_pending_sell_stop)
            engine.PlaceSellStop(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный SellStop","Pending SellStop order"));
         //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a SellStop order with the placement distance
         //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons
         else
           {
            int id=engine.PlaceSellStopPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic);
            if(id>0)
              {
               //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as set activation parameters
               double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID);
               double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits);
               ulong  time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
               SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL_STOP,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid,TimeCurrent());
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT button is pressed: Set SellStopLimit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT))
        {
         //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set SellStopLimit
         if(!pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit)
            engine.PlaceSellStopLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный SellStopLimit","Pending SellStopLimit order"));
         //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a SellStopLimit order with the placement distances
         //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons
         else
           {
            int id=engine.PlaceSellStopLimitPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic);
            if(id>0)
              {
               //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as set activation parameters
               double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID);
               double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits);
               ulong  time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
               SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid,TimeCurrent());
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_BUY button is pressed: Close Buy with the maximum profit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY))
        {
         //--- Get the list of all open positions
         CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
         //--- Select only Buy positions from the list and for the current symbol only
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL);
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL);
         //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
         list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
         //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit
         int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
         if(index>WRONG_VALUE)
           {
            //--- Get the Buy position object and close a position by ticket
            COrder* position=list.At(index);
            if(position!=NULL)
              {
               //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, close a position
               if(!pressed_pending_close_buy)
                  engine.ClosePosition((ulong)position.Ticket());
               //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for closing a position by ticket
               //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons
               else
                 {
                  int id=engine.ClosePositionPending(position.Ticket());
                  if(id>0)
                    {
                     //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as set activation parameters
                     double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID);
                     double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits);
                     ulong  time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
                     SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_BUY,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid,TimeCurrent());
                    }
                 }
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2 button is pressed: Close the half of the Buy with the maximum profit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2))
        {
         //--- Get the list of all open positions
         CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
         //--- Select only Buy positions from the list and for the current symbol only
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL);
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL);
         //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
         list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
         //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit
         int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
         if(index>WRONG_VALUE)
           {
            //--- Get the Buy position object and close a position by ticket
            COrder* position=list.At(index);
            if(position!=NULL)
              {
               //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, close a position by ticket
               if(!pressed_pending_close_buy2)
                  engine.ClosePositionPartially((ulong)position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/2.0);
               //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for closing a position partially by ticket
               //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons
               else
                 {
                  int id=engine.ClosePositionPartiallyPending(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/2.0);
                  if(id>0)
                    {
                     //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as set activation parameters
                     double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID);
                     double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits);
                     ulong  time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
                     SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid,TimeCurrent());
                    }
                 }
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL button is pressed: Close Buy with the maximum profit by the opposite Sell with the maximum profit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL))
        {
         //--- In case of a hedging account
         if(engine.IsHedge())
           {
            CArrayObj *list_buy=NULL, *list_sell=NULL;
            //--- Get the list of all open positions
            CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
            if(list==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Select only current symbol positions from the list
            list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL);
            
            //--- Select only Buy positions from the list
            list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL);
            if(list_buy==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
            list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
            //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit
            int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
            
            //--- Select only Sell positions from the list
            list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL);
            if(list_sell==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
            list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
            //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit
            int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
            if(index_buy>WRONG_VALUE && index_sell>WRONG_VALUE)
              {
               //--- Select the Buy position with the maximum profit
               COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy);
               //--- Select the Sell position with the maximum profit
               COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell);
               if(position_buy!=NULL && position_sell!=NULL)
                 {
                  //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, close positions by ticket
                  if(!pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell)
                     engine.ClosePositionBy((ulong)position_buy.Ticket(),(ulong)position_sell.Ticket());
                  //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for closing a Buy position by an opposite Sell one
                  //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons
                  else
                    {
                     int id=engine.ClosePositionByPending(position_buy.Ticket(),position_sell.Ticket());
                     if(id>0)
                       {
                        //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as set activation parameters
                        double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID);
                        double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits);
                        ulong  time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
                        SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid,TimeCurrent());
                       }
                    }
                 }
              }
           }
        }
        
      //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_SELL button is pressed: Close Sell with the maximum profit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL))
        {
         //--- Get the list of all open positions
         CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
         //--- Select only Sell positions from the list and for the current symbol only
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL);
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL);
         //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
         list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
         //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit
         int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
         if(index>WRONG_VALUE)
           {
            //--- Get the Sell position object and close a position by ticket
            COrder* position=list.At(index);
            if(position!=NULL)
              {
               //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, close a position
               if(!pressed_pending_close_sell)
                  engine.ClosePosition((ulong)position.Ticket());
               //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for closing a position by ticket
               //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons
               else
                 {
                  int id=engine.ClosePositionPending(position.Ticket());
                  if(id>0)
                    {
                     //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as set activation parameters
                     double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK);
                     double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits);
                     ulong  time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
                     SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_SELL,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask,TimeCurrent());
                    }
                 }
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2 button is pressed: Close the half of the Sell with the maximum profit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2))
        {
         //--- Get the list of all open positions
         CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
         //--- Select only Sell positions from the list and for the current symbol only
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL);
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL);
         //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
         list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
         //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit
         int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
         if(index>WRONG_VALUE)
           {
            //--- Get the Sell position object and close a position by ticket
            COrder* position=list.At(index);
            if(position!=NULL)
              {
               //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, close a position by ticket
               if(!pressed_pending_close_sell2)
                  engine.ClosePositionPartially((ulong)position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/2.0);
               //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for closing a position partially by ticket
               //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons
               else
                 {
                  int id=engine.ClosePositionPartiallyPending(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/2.0);
                  if(id>0)
                    {
                     //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as set activation parameters
                     double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK);
                     double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits);
                     ulong  time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
                     SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask,TimeCurrent());
                    }
                 }
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY button is pressed: Close Sell with the maximum profit by the opposite Buy with the maximum profit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY))
        {
         //--- In case of a hedging account
         if(engine.IsHedge())
           {
            CArrayObj *list_buy=NULL, *list_sell=NULL;
            //--- Get the list of all open positions
            CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
            if(list==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Select only current symbol positions from the list
            list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL);
            
            //--- Select only Sell positions from the list
            list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL);
            if(list_sell==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
            list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
            //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit
            int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
            
            //--- Select only Buy positions from the list
            list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL);
            if(list_buy==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
            list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
            //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit
            int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
            if(index_sell>WRONG_VALUE && index_buy>WRONG_VALUE)
              {
               //--- Select the Sell position with the maximum profit
               COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell);
               //--- Select the Buy position with the maximum profit
               COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy);
               if(position_sell!=NULL && position_buy!=NULL)
                 {
                  //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, close positions by ticket
                  if(!pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy)
                     engine.ClosePositionBy((ulong)position_sell.Ticket(),(ulong)position_buy.Ticket());
                  //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for closing a Sell position by an opposite Buy one
                  //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons
                  else
                    {
                     int id=engine.ClosePositionByPending(position_sell.Ticket(),position_buy.Ticket());
                     if(id>0)
                       {
                        //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as set activation parameters
                        double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK);
                        double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits);
                        ulong  time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
                        SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask,TimeCurrent());
                       }
                    }
                 }
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_ALL is pressed: Close all positions starting with the one with the least profit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_ALL))
        {
         //--- Get the list of all open positions
         CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
         //--- Select only current symbol positions from the list
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL);
         if(list!=NULL)
           {
            //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
            list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);

            int total=list.Total();
            //--- In the loop from the position with the least profit
            for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
              {
               COrder* position=list.At(i);
               if(position==NULL)
                  continue;
               //--- close each position by its ticket
               engine.ClosePosition((ulong)position.Ticket());
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_DELETE_PENDING button is pressed: Remove pending orders starting from the oldest one
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_DELETE_PENDING))
        {
         //--- Get the list of all orders
         CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings();
         //--- Select only current symbol orders from the list
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL);
         if(list!=NULL)
           {
            //--- Sort the list by placement time
            list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN);
            int total=list.Total();
            //--- In a loop from an order with the longest time
            for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--)
              {
               COrder* order=list.At(i);
               if(order==NULL)
                  continue;
               //--- delete the order by its ticket
               engine.DeleteOrder((ulong)order.Ticket());
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL button is pressed: Withdraw funds from the account
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL))
        {
         //--- If the program is launched in the tester
         if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER))
           {
            //--- Emulate funds withdrawal
            TesterWithdrawal(withdrawal);
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS button is pressed: Place StopLoss to all orders and positions where it is not present
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS))
        {
         SetStopLoss();
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT button is pressed: Place TakeProfit to all orders and positions where it is not present
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT))
        {
         SetTakeProfit();
        }
      //--- Wait for 1/10 of a second
      Sleep(100);
      //--- "Unpress" the button (if this is neither a trailing button, nor the buttons enabling pending requests)
      if(button!=EnumToString(BUTT_TRAILING_ALL) && StringFind(button,"_PRICE")<0 && StringFind(button,"_TIME")<0)
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
      //--- If the BUTT_TRAILING_ALL button or the buttons enabling pending requests are pressed
      else
        {
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling trailing
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_TRAILING_ALL))
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            trailing_on=true;
           }
         
         //--- Buying
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for opening Buy by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pressed_pending_buy=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyLimit by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pressed_pending_buy_limit=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStop by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pressed_pending_buy_stop=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStopLimit by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pressed_pending_close_buy=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Buy by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pressed_pending_close_buy2=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by an opposite Sell by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell=true;
           }
         
         //--- Selling
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for opening Sell by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pressed_pending_sell=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing SellLimit by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pressed_pending_sell_limit=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStop by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pressed_pending_sell_stop=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStopLimit by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pressed_pending_close_sell=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Sell by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pressed_pending_close_sell2=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by an opposite Buy by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy=true;
           }
        }
      //--- re-draw the chart
      ChartRedraw();
     }
   //--- Return a color for the inactive buttons
   else 
     {
      //--- trailing button
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_TRAILING_ALL))
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         trailing_on=false;
        }
      
      //--- Buying
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for opening Buy by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for opening Buy by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyLimit by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_buy_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyLimit by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_buy_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStop by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_buy_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStop by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_buy_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStopLimit by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStopLimit by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_close_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_close_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Buy by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_close_buy2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Buy by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_close_buy2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by an opposite Sell by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by an opposite Sell by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_PRICE"));
        }

      //--- Selling
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for opening Sell by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for opening Sell by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellLimit by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_sell_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellLimit by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_sell_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStop by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_sell_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStop by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_sell_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStopLimit by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStopLimit by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_close_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_close_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Sell by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_close_sell2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Sell by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_close_sell2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by an opposite Buy by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by an opposite Buy by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      //--- re-draw the chart
      ChartRedraw();
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

すべての置き換えられたコードブロック、および新しく追加されたコードブロックは、詳細にコメントされており、さらに説明する必要はありません。
ご質問がある場合は、コメント欄でお気軽にお問い合わせください。

EAをコンパイルして、さまざまな種類のポジション決済(部分的、完全、反対ポジション)に関連して保留中リクエストをテストしてみましょう。これを行うには、ビジュアルテスターでEAを起動し、次の操作を行います。

  1. 売りポジションを開いて、価格で部分決済するための保留中リクエストを作成します。
  2. 部分決済後、買いポジションを開き、価格で反対のポジション(半分決済されたショートポジション)でそれを決済するための保留中リクエストを作成します。
  3. 反対の売りによってロングポジションが部分的決済された後、リクエストが時間までにアクティブ化されるという条件下で、ロングポジションの完全決済のために新しい保留中リクエストを作成します。


ご覧のように、すべてのリクエストは指定された条件に従って処理され、アクティベート後に削除されます。

次の段階

次の記事では、保留中取引リクエストのコンセプトの開発を継続し、指値注文の削除と特定の条件下での注文とポジションの変更を実装します。

現在のバージョンのライブラリのすべてのファイルは、テスト用EAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されているので、テストするにはダウンロードしてください。
質問、コメント、提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

目次に戻る

