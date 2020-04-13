轻松快捷开发 MetaTrader 程序的函数库 (第 三十一部分) ：延后交易请求 - 在特定条件下开仓

内容

概念

在开发函数库功能时，我介绍了运用延后请求进行交易的概念。 此概念具有两个操作选项 — 处理交易服务器错误，和在程序设置的条件下正常发送交易订单。从第二十六部分文章开始，我一直在逐步实现运用延后请求来处理交易服务器错误，从而能够在需要解决错误后将订单重新发送至服务器之时，调整参数并等待重发交易订单至服务器。

从本文开始，我们将开发一种功能，允许在特定条件下运用延后请求进行交易。

该函数库功能允许用户以编程方式创建条件，并遵此条件将交易订单发送到服务器。

例如:

如果价格跌到指定值以下（与品种属性值有关的两个条件），则在出现或超过特定时间时买入。

如果超过了指定的利润（与账户资产值有关的一个条件），则部分平仓。 如果持仓因止损而平仓，则逆向开仓（一个与账户事件属性有关的条件）。



这些示例都很简单，允许会有很多条件及其组合。 在此阶段，我们着手开发因帐户属性、品种和当前帐户上发生事件而产生变化的控制。 来自这三个列表中的条件能够以任意组合设置。

我们先从简单的事情入手 — 控制品种和帐户属性值的变化。 随后将控制帐户事件，并对它们作出反应。



为了把延后请求对象融合为交易逻辑的一部分（在一定条件下发送交易订单），我们需要在此对象中实现附加数据，从而存储延后请求激活条件，及其控制和处理方法。 数据存储将以二维数组的形式制定。 第一个维度用于存储条件编号（根据需要存储多个条件），而第二个维度将包含在第一维中指定编号条件的所有数据 — 条件源类型（品种、帐户或事件），条件本身（为每个源创建枚举），比较方法（>，<，==，!=，>=，<=），所跟踪属性的引用值，及其当前值。

在延后请求对象中设置的条件要在管理延后请求的类计时器中加以控制。 满足延后请求对象中设置的所有条件后，在同一个类里立即将激活的延后请求发送到服务器。

在当前文章中，我们着手利用延后请求来创建和检查交易 — 在特定条件下开仓。 我们仅跟踪测试 EA 中的两个条件 — 价格和时间。 条件可以分别设置（按价格或按时间），也可以联合设置（按价格和时间）。







准备数据

与往常一样，我们首先添加新函数库消息的索引，以及相应的文本。

在 Datas.mqh 文件中编写所有必要的消息索引：

MSG_EVN_EVENT, MSG_EVN_TYPE,

...

MSG_ACC_ACCOUNT, MSG_ACC_PROP_LOGIN,

...

MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTIVATED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_DATAS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_CREATED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_DELETED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_GETTING_FAILED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_FAILED_ADD_PARAMS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_PRICE_CREATE,

...

MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ACTUAL_EXPIRATION, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_NO_FREE_IDS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ACTIVATION_TERMS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_CRITERION, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS, };

并添上与新加索引相对应的消息文本：

{ "Событие" , "Event" } , { "Тип события" , "Event's type" },

...

{ "Аккаунт" , "Account" } , { "Номер счёта" , "Account number" },

...

{ "Отложенный запрос #" , "Pending request #" }, { "Активирован отложенный запрос: #" , "Pending request activated: #" } , { "Параметры торгового запроса" , "Trade request parameters" }, { "Параметры отложенного торгового запроса" , "Pending trade request parameters" }, { "Создан отложенный запрос" , "Pending request created" }, { "Удалён в связи с окончанием времени его действия" , "Deleted due to expiration" }, { "Удалён в связи с его исполнением" , "Deleted due completed" }, { "Не удалось получить объект-отложенный запрос из списка" , "Failed to get pending request object from list" } , { "Не удалось добавить параметры активации запроса. Ошибка: " , "Failed to add request activation parameters. Error: " } , { "Цена в момент создания запроса" , "Price at time of request create" },

...

{ "Фактическое время жизни ордера" , "Actual of order lifetime" }, { "Нет свободных идентификаторов для создания отложенного запроса" , "No free IDs to create a pending request" } , { "Условия активации" , "Activation terms" } , { "Критерий" , "Criterion" } , { "Добавлены условия активации отложенного запроса" , "Pending request activation conditions added" } , };

鉴于单个延后请求对象处理的受控条件来源完全不同（在这种情况下，也许是帐户、品种和帐户事件，以后我们可能还会添加其他内容），故此我们需要掌握这些参数的数据源，以便跟踪指定延后请求的激活条件。 当跟踪帐户和品种参数时，它们可已有匹配的属性索引，而属性本身却完全不同。 为避免混淆，我们将指定数据源，并据其跟踪属性值。

在 Defines.mqh 文件中，编写延后请求激活来源的枚举：

enum ENUM_PEND_REQ_TYPE { PEND_REQ_TYPE_ERROR=PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR, PEND_REQ_TYPE_REQUEST=PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_REQ, }; enum ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE { PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_ACCOUNT, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_EVENT, }; enum ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER {

另外，添加激活延后请求的可能准则的枚举。

对于由账户、品种和事件属性激活的准则，则使用单独的枚举：

enum ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_PROP { PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_EMPTY = MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE = MSG_ACC_PROP_LEVERAGE, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS = MSG_ACC_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED = MSG_ACC_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT = MSG_ACC_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_BALANCE = MSG_ACC_PROP_BALANCE, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = MSG_ACC_PROP_CREDIT, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_PROFIT = MSG_ACC_PROP_PROFIT, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_EQUITY = MSG_ACC_PROP_EQUITY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN = MSG_ACC_PROP_MARGIN, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE = MSG_ACC_PROP_MARGIN_FREE, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL = MSG_ACC_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL = MSG_ACC_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE = MSG_ACC_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_ASSETS = MSG_ACC_PROP_ASSETS, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES = MSG_ACC_PROP_LIABILITIES, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED = MSG_ACC_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED }; enum ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_PROP { PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_EMPTY = MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BID = MSG_LIB_PROP_BID, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASK = MSG_LIB_PROP_ASK, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_LAST = MSG_LIB_PROP_LAST, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_DEALS, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME = MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUME, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH = MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW = MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMELOW, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME = MSG_SYM_PROP_TIME, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SPREAD = MSG_SYM_PROP_SPREAD, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_START_TIME = MSG_SYM_PROP_START_TIME, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME = MSG_SYM_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL = MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL = MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BIDHIGH = MSG_SYM_PROP_BIDHIGH, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BIDLOW = MSG_SYM_PROP_BIDLOW, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASKHIGH = MSG_SYM_PROP_ASKHIGH, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASKLOW = MSG_SYM_PROP_ASKLOW, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_LASTHIGH = MSG_SYM_PROP_LASTHIGH, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_LASTLOW = MSG_SYM_PROP_LASTLOW, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_REAL = MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUME_REAL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL = MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW_REAL = MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_STRIKE = MSG_SYM_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST = MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_FACE_VALUE = MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE = MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG = MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_LONG, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT = MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_SHORT, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME= MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_OPEN, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_AW = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_AW, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX, }; enum ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT { PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_EMPTY = MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED = MSG_EVN_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED = MSG_EVN_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED = MSG_EVN_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED = MSG_EVN_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_CREDIT, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE = MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_CHARGE, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION = MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS = MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_BONUS, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION = MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_COMISSION, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY = MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY = MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY = MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY = MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST = MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_INTEREST, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED = MSG_EVN_BUY_CANCELLED, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED = MSG_EVN_SELL_CANCELLED, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_DIVIDENT = MSG_EVN_DIVIDENT, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED = MSG_EVN_DIVIDENT_FRANKED, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_TAX = MSG_EVN_TAX, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL = MSG_EVN_BALANCE_REFILL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL = MSG_EVN_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED = MSG_EVN_ACTIVATED_PENDING, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL = MSG_EVN_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL = MSG_EVN_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIALLY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL = MSG_EVN_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIALLY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS = MSG_EVN_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS = MSG_EVN_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIALLY_BY_POS, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL = MSG_EVN_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP = MSG_EVN_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL = MSG_EVN_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIALLY_BY_SL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP = MSG_EVN_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIALLY_BY_TP, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET = MSG_EVN_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING = MSG_EVN_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL = MSG_EVN_POSITION_REVERSE_PARTIALLY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET = MSG_EVN_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING = MSG_EVN_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE = MSG_EVN_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL = MSG_EVN_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TP = MSG_EVN_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TP, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL_TP = MSG_EVN_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL_TP, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_SL_TP = MSG_EVN_MODIFY_ORDER_SL_TP, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_SL = MSG_EVN_MODIFY_ORDER_SL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TP = MSG_EVN_MODIFY_ORDER_TP, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_SL_TP = MSG_EVN_MODIFY_POSITION_SL_TP, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_SL = MSG_EVN_MODIFY_POSITION_SL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TP = MSG_EVN_MODIFY_POSITION_TP, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_VOL_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL = MSG_EVN_REASON_ADD_PARTIALLY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_VOL_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL = MSG_EVN_REASON_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER = MSG_EVN_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL= MSG_EVN_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY, };

枚举常量的值等于相应品种、帐户和事件属性的文本消息的常量值。 这令我们在日志中显示消息时，免于附加识别所描述的常量到底属于品种、账户或事件的必要。 取而代之，我们仅需简单地利用常量本身的索引即可显示消息。



利用激活条件的三个不同枚举，我们最终可为编译所需延后请求激活条件设置三个枚举常量的任意组合。

在 DELib.mqh 服务函数文件中，添加返回比较类型描述的函数：

string ComparisonTypeDescription( const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE type) { switch (( int )type) { case EQUAL : return " == " ; case MORE : return " > " ; case LESS : return " < " ; case EQUAL_OR_MORE : return " >= " ; case EQUAL_OR_LESS : return " <= " ; default : return " != " ; } }

在许多函数库文件中，原有的 “STOP_LOSS” 和 “ TAKE_PROFIT” 字符串枚举常量的名称已被修改。 这些字符串的出现已分别替换为 “SL” 和 “TP”。



按需创建延后请求对象



抽象延后请求的基准对象现在均由所有函数库对象的基准对象中继承。

将所有函数库对象的基准对象文件包含到 CPendRequest 类文件中，并令该类继承基准对象：



#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Object.mqh> #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh" class CPendRequest : public CBaseObj {

在该类的私密部分，声明存储跟踪延后请求激活条件数据的数组：

class CPendRequest : public CBaseObj { private : MqlTradeRequest m_request; CPause m_pause; double m_activated_control[][ 5 ]; void CopyRequest( const MqlTradeRequest &request);

在同一私密部分中，添加返回 EA 设置中设定的魔幻数字和 ID 的方法，以及第一组和第二组 ID。

另外，声明返回已成功检查受控属性及其实际值标志的方法，比较两个受控属性值的方法，和返回所跟踪属性小数位数的方法，以便在日志中正确显示数值：



ulong GetMagic( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_MAGIC); } ushort GetMagicID( void ) const { return CBaseObj::GetMagicID(( uint ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_MAGIC)); } uchar GetGroupID1( void ) const { return CBaseObj::GetGroupID1(( uint ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_MAGIC));} uchar GetGroupID2( void ) const { return CBaseObj::GetGroupID2(( uint ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_MAGIC));} bool IsHedge( void ) const { return this .m_is_hedge; } bool IsEqualByMode( const int mode, const double value ) const ; bool IsEqualByMode( const int mode, const long value ) const ; bool IsCompletedVolume( void ) const ; bool IsCompletedPrice( void ) const ; bool IsCompletedStopLimit( void ) const ; bool IsCompletedStopLoss( void ) const ; bool IsCompletedTakeProfit( void ) const ; bool IsCompletedTypeFilling( void ) const ; bool IsCompletedTypeTime( void ) const ; bool IsCompletedExpiration( void ) const ; bool IsComparisonCompleted( const uint index) const ; bool IsCompared( const double actual_value, const double control_value, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE compare) const ; int DigitsControlledValue( const uint index) const ; public :

返回魔幻数字和组 ID 的方法，调用 CBaseObj 父对象的同名方法，我们从中继承了基准抽象延后请求对象。



在类的公开部分简化访问请求对象属性的方法模块中，添加所有必要公开方法的声明，我们将进一步加以研究：

MqlTradeRequest MqlRequest( void ) const { return this .m_request; } ENUM_PEND_REQ_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_PEND_REQ_STATUS) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS); } ENUM_PEND_REQ_TYPE TypeRequest( void ) const { return (ENUM_PEND_REQ_TYPE) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TYPE); } double PriceCreate( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_PRICE_CREATE); } ulong TimeCreate( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE); } ulong TimeActivate( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_ACTIVATE); } ulong WaitingMSC( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING); } uchar CurrentAttempt( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_CURRENT_ATTEMPT); } uchar TotalAttempts( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TOTAL); } uchar ID( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID); } int Retcode( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE); } ulong Order( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ORDER); } ulong Position( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_POSITION); } ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS Action( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ACTION); } double ActualVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_VOLUME); } double ActualPrice( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_PRICE); } double ActualStopLimit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_STOPLIMIT); } double ActualSL( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_SL); } double ActualTP( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TP); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING ActualTypeFilling( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TYPE_FILLING); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME ActualTypeTime( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TYPE_TIME); } datetime ActualExpiration( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_EXPIRATION); } void SetPriceCreate( const double price) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_PRICE_CREATE,price); } void SetTimeCreate( const ulong time) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE,time); this .m_pause.SetTimeBegin(time); } void SetTimeActivate( const ulong time) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_ACTIVATE,time); } void SetWaitingMSC( const ulong miliseconds) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING,miliseconds); this .m_pause.SetWaitingMSC(miliseconds); } void SetCurrentAttempt( const uchar number) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_CURRENT_ATTEMPT,number); } void SetTotalAttempts( const uchar number) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TOTAL,number); } void SetID( const uchar id) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID,id); } void SetOrder( const ulong ticket) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ORDER,ticket); } void SetPosition( const ulong ticket) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_POSITION,ticket); } void SetTypeRequest( const ENUM_PEND_REQ_TYPE type) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TYPE,type); } void SetActualVolume( const double volume) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_VOLUME,volume); } void SetActualPrice( const double price) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_PRICE,price); } void SetActualStopLimit( const double price) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_STOPLIMIT,price); } void SetActualSL( const double price) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_SL,price); } void SetActualTP( const double price) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TP,price); } void SetActualTypeFilling( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TYPE_FILLING,type); } void SetActualTypeTime( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TYPE_TIME,type); } void SetActualExpiration( const datetime expiration) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_EXPIRATION,expiration); } void SetNewActivationProperties( const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property, const double control_value, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type, const double actual_value); bool SetActivationProperty( const uint index, const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property); bool SetActivationComparerType( const uint index, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type); bool SetActivationControlValue( const uint index, const double value); bool SetActivationActualValue( const uint index, const double value); ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE GetActivationSource( const uint index) const ; int GetActivationProperty( const uint index) const ; ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE GetActivationComparerType( const uint index) const ; double GetActivationControlValue( const uint index) const ; double GetActivationActualValue( const uint index) const ; bool IsAllComparisonCompleted( void ) const ;

SetTypeRequest() 方法将传递给方法的类型赋值给“延后请求类型”属性。 “基于错误代码的延后请求”或“依据请求创建的延后请求”均可作为类型。 根据“错误代码”参数，在类构造函数中自动设置对象的延后请求类型。 如果代码等于零，则这是由程序请求创建的延后请求。 因此，该方法现在于任何地方均未用到。 若您突然需要从外部（就个人而言，我还未能提出这一要求）快速更改延后请求类型的情况下，才会创建它。



将返回受控属性描述的方法声明添加到相应的方法模块之中：



string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property); string GetActivationPropertyDescription( const uint index) const ; string GetActivationComparerTypeDescription( const uint index) const ; string GetActivationControlValueDescription( const uint index) const ; string GetActivationActualValueDescription( const uint index) const ; uint GetActivationCriterionTotal( void ) const { return :: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); } string StatusDescription( void ) const ; string TypeRequestDescription( void ) const ; string IDDescription( void ) const ; string RetcodeDescription( void ) const ; string TimeCreateDescription( void ) const ; string TimeActivateDescription( void ) const ; string TimeWaitingDescription( void ) const ; string CurrentAttemptDescription( void ) const ; string TotalAttemptsDescription( void ) const ; string PriceCreateDescription( void ) const ; string TypeFillingActualDescription( void ) const ; string TypeTimeActualDescription( void ) const ; string ExpirationActualDescription( void ) const ; string VolumeActualDescription( void ) const ; string PriceActualDescription( void ) const ; string StopLimitActualDescription( void ) const ; string StopLossActualDescription( void ) const ; string TakeProfitActualDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqActionDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqMagicDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqOrderDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqSymbolDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqVolumeDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqPriceDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqStopLimitDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqStopLossDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqTakeProfitDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqDeviationDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqTypeOrderDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqTypeFillingDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqTypeTimeDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqExpirationDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqCommentDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqPositionDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqPositionByDescription( void ) const ; void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); void PrintActivations( void ); virtual void PrintShort( void ){;} virtual string Header( void ){ return NULL ;} };

GetActivationCriterionTotal() 方法返回激活条件数据之数组的第一维大小，换句话说，即延后请求对象中的激活条件数量。



在类构造函数中，会将第一维中的激活条件数据之数组的大小置为零：

CPendRequest::CPendRequest( const ENUM_PEND_REQ_STATUS status, const uchar id, const double price, const ulong time, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int retcode) { this .CopyRequest(request); this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SYMBOL), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); int dg=( int )DigitsLots( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SYMBOL)); this .m_digits_lot=(dg== 0 ? 1 : dg); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS,status); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID,id); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE,retcode); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TYPE, this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE)> 0 ? PEND_REQ_TYPE_ERROR : PEND_REQ_TYPE_REQUEST); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE,time); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_PRICE_CREATE,price); this .m_pause.SetTimeBegin( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE)); this .m_pause.SetWaitingMSC( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING)); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_activated_control, 0 , 10 ); }

当逐个添加连续的激活条件时，激活条件数据之数组的大小会自动更改。



于显示延后请求对象数据完整列表的方法中，在显示其所有属性后，添加显示激活条件列表：

void CPendRequest:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false ) { int header_code= ( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS)==PEND_REQ_STATUS_OPEN ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_OPEN : this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS)==PEND_REQ_STATUS_CLOSE ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_CLOSE : this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS)==PEND_REQ_STATUS_SLTP ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_SLTP : this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS)==PEND_REQ_STATUS_PLACE ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_PLACE : this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS)==PEND_REQ_STATUS_REMOVE ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_REMOVE : this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS)==PEND_REQ_STATUS_MODIFY ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_MODIFY : WRONG_VALUE ); :: Print ( "============= \"" ,CMessage::Text(header_code), "\" =============" ); int beg= 0 , end=PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } this .PrintActivations(); :: Print ( "================== " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END), ": \"" ,CMessage::Text(header_code), "\" ==================

" ); }

实现在日志显示里显示延后请求激活条件的方法：

void CPendRequest::PrintActivations( void ) { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (range> 0 ) { :: Print ( "--- " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ACTIVATION_TERMS), " ---" ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<range;i++) { ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source=(ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE) this .m_activated_control[i][ 0 ]; string type= ( source==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_ACCOUNT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ACC_ACCOUNT) : source==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_SYMBOL) : source==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_EVENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_EVN_EVENT) : "" ); :: Print ( " - " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_CRITERION), " #" , string (i+ 1 ), ". " ,type, ": " , this .GetActivationPropertyDescription(i)); } } :: Print ( "" ); }

在激活条件数据数组中创建激活延后请求新条件的方法：

void CPendRequest::SetNewActivationProperties( const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source , const int property , const double control_value , const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type , const double actual_value ) { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_activated_control,range+ 1 , 10 )== WRONG_VALUE ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_FAILED_ADD_PARAMS)); return ; } this .m_activated_control[range][ 0 ]=source; this .m_activated_control[range][ 1 ]=property; this .m_activated_control[range][ 2 ]=comparer_type; this .m_activated_control[range][ 3 ]=control_value; this .m_activated_control[range][ 4 ]=actual_value; }

激活数据源、激活条件、受控和实际激活条件值，以及比较方法均要传递给该方法。

激活条件数据之数组的大小加 1 ，且将方法输入中传递来的数值填充到数组中的所有必需数据。 该方法应仅用于添加新的激活条件。



以下方法调整请求对象中已经存在的激活条件：

bool CPendRequest::SetActivationProperty( const uint index, const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property) { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (( int )index>range- 1 || range== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 4002 )); return false ; } this .m_activated_control[index][ 0 ]=source; this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]=property; return true ; } bool CPendRequest::SetActivationComparerType( const uint index, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type) { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (( int )index>range- 1 || range== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 4002 )); return false ; } this .m_activated_control[index][ 2 ]=comparer_type; return true ; } bool CPendRequest::SetActivationControlValue( const uint index, const double value) { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (( int )index>range- 1 || range== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 4002 )); return false ; } this .m_activated_control[index][ 3 ]=value; return true ; } bool CPendRequest::SetActivationActualValue( const uint index, const double value) { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (( int )index>range- 1 || range== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 4002 )); return false ; } this .m_activated_control[index][ 4 ]=value; return true ; }

为 SetActivationProperty()设置受控属性的方法将接收索引和两个条件参数 — 条件来源（品种、帐户或事件），和激活条件本身（来自上述研究的相应枚举），此举在于条件是由两个参数组成 — 属性变化来源和类型。 设置激活值的其他方法仅接收索引和参数值。



激活条件编号用作索引。 如果只有一个条件，则索引应等于零。 在两种情况下，取决于我们要修改的条件，索引应等于 0 或 1，依此类推。 当传递的索引超出数组的第一维大小时，在日志中会出现无效索引记录，并返回 false。<br4 />

返回激活条件参数的方法：

ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE CPendRequest::GetActivationSource( const uint index) const { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (( int )index>range- 1 || range== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 4002 )); return WRONG_VALUE ; } return (ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE) this .m_activated_control[index][ 0 ]; } int CPendRequest::GetActivationProperty( const uint index) const { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (( int )index>range- 1 || range== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 4002 )); return WRONG_VALUE ; } return ( int ) this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]; } ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE CPendRequest::GetActivationComparerType( const uint index) const { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (( int )index>range- 1 || range== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 4002 )); return WRONG_VALUE ; } return (ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE) this .m_activated_control[index][ 2 ]; } double CPendRequest::GetActivationControlValue( const uint index) const { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (( int )index>range- 1 || range== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 4002 )); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return this .m_activated_control[index][ 3 ]; } double CPendRequest::GetActivationActualValue( const uint index) const { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (( int )index>range- 1 || range== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 4002 )); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return this .m_activated_control[index][ 4 ]; }

在此，所有操作都与设置激活属性类似，而例外则是，所有条件属性会被一次性返回，因此在每个方法中仅传递一个请求的激活条件索引就足够了。 如果传递了无效索引，则在日志中将出现无效索引记录。 对于返回整数值的方法，返回 -1，而对于返回实数值的方法，则返回 EMPTY_VALUE。



按指定的比较类型比较两个数值的方法：

bool CPendRequest::IsCompared( const double actual_value , const double control_value , const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE compare ) const { switch ( ( int )compare ) { case EQUAL : return (actual_value<control_value || actual_value>control_value ? false : true ); case NO_EQUAL : return (actual_value<control_value || actual_value>control_value ? true : false ); case MORE : return (actual_value>control_value ? true : false ); case LESS : return (actual_value<control_value ? true : false ); case EQUAL_OR_MORE : return (actual_value<control_value ? false : true ); case EQUAL_OR_LESS : return (actual_value>control_value ? false : true ); default : break ; } return false ; }

该方法接收欲比较属性的当前值，将与当前值进行比较的参考值，及比较类型。

根据比较类型，将当前属性值与其参考值进行比较，并返回比较结果。



该方法按激活条件数据之数组中的索引比较激活条件，并返回成功标志：

bool CPendRequest::IsComparisonCompleted( const uint index) const { if ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]==MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET) return false ; ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer=(ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE) this .m_activated_control[index][ 2 ]; return this .IsCompared( this .m_activated_control[index][ 4 ], this .m_activated_control[index][ 3 ],comparer); }

该方法返回延后请求激活条件之一的激活标志。 方法在输入里传递激活条件数据之数组的检查条件索引。 利用上述 IsCompared() 方法执行比较，然后返回比较结果。



该方法检查请求对象所创建的所有激活条件，并返回成功标志：

bool CPendRequest::IsAllComparisonCompleted( void ) const { bool res= true ; int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (range== 0 ) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<range;i++) res &= this .IsComparisonCompleted(i); return res; }

这是一种通用方法，允许检查任何延后请求对象的激活时间。

此处，激活条件数据之数组的第一维循环中，IsComparisonCompleted() 方法将检查标志添加到检查结果（ res 变量）之中。 该检查定义了受控属性循环是否与索引匹配。 直至循环完成，将返回所有条件的检查结果。 如果至少一个条件未能满足，或者数据数组在第一维中的大小为零，则结果为 false。



返回小数位数的方法，以便在日志中正确显示激活条件：

int CPendRequest::DigitsControlledValue( const uint index) const { int dg= 0 ; switch (( int ) this .m_activated_control[index][ 0 ]) { case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_ACCOUNT : dg=( this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]<PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_BALANCE ? 0 : this .m_digits_currency); break ; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL : if ( ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]<PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS && this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]>PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_EMPTY) || this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_STRIKE || this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]>PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME || ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]>PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL && this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]<PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_REAL) ) dg= this .m_digits; else if ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]>PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_LASTLOW) { if ( ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]>PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_STRIKE && this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]<PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME) || this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER ) dg= this .m_digits_currency; else dg=( this .m_digits_lot== 0 ? 1 : this .m_digits_lot); } else dg= 0 ; break ; default : break ; } return dg; }

该方法检查激活源，以及取决于来源的激活条件。 根据激活条件，系统将返回一个品种报价中的小数位数，或者返回当前帐户货币的小数位数，或者返回品种手数中的小数位数，或者返回零。



该方法返回受控属性的文本描述：



string CPendRequest::GetActivationPropertyDescription( const uint index) const { ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source=(ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE) this .m_activated_control[index][ 0 ]; string value = ( source==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_EVENT ? "" : ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]==MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET ? "" : this .GetActivationComparerTypeDescription(index)+ this .GetActivationControlValueDescription(index) ) ); return ( source==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_ACCOUNT ? CMessage::Text((ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_PROP) this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ])+ value : source==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text((ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_PROP) this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ])+ value : source==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_EVENT ? CMessage::Text((ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT) this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ])+ value : "" ); }

该方法接收激活条件数据之数组中的条件索引。 按索引获取激活来源，并根据索引获取其余的文本消息。 这些消息将用于安排和返回最终文本。



返回比较类型描述的方法：

string CPendRequest::GetActivationComparerTypeDescription( const uint index) const { return ComparisonTypeDescription((ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE) this .m_activated_control[index][ 2 ]); }

该方法简单地按传递给方法的参数指定的激活条件索引返回数据之数组中设置的比较类型的文本描述。



该方法返回请求对象中受控属性值描述：



string CPendRequest::GetActivationControlValueDescription( const uint index) const { return ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 3 ]!= EMPTY_VALUE ? ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 0 ] == PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL && this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ] == PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME ? :: TimeToString (( ulong ) this .m_activated_control[index][ 3 ]) : :: DoubleToString ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 3 ], this .DigitsControlledValue(index) ) ) : "" ); }

该方法接收条件索引。

按检查过的索引将受控属性值放置到数组。 若其等于指定的索引，且不等于“空值”（EMPTY_VALUE），则条件及其类型检验完毕。 若检查结果为品种时间，则返回时间的文本说明，否则，依据正确的小数位数返回整数型或实数型的文本说明。

该方法在请求对象中返回实际的受控属性值描述：

string CPendRequest::GetActivationActualValueDescription( const uint index) const { return ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 4 ]!= EMPTY_VALUE ? ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 0 ]==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL && this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME ? :: TimeToString (( ulong ) this .m_activated_control[index][ 4 ]) : :: DoubleToString ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 4 ], this .DigitsControlledValue(index)) ) : "" ); }

除了数据是按激活条件数据之数组的第二维中的索引 4 得到的，该方法与上一个方法相同。 这些就是抽象延后请求基准对象的全部修改。

现在我们针对抽象请求基准对象的后代对象类进行一些改进。



由于我们已经实现了两种类型的延后请求 — 按错误代码、和按请求，而第二种对象并不代表存在某些属性 — 诸如服务器返回码（此处始终为零）、请求激活时间 （第二种类型的请求其时间可指定为请求激活条件之一，且其位于延后交易请求的激活条件数据之数组当中）、等待时间（此处根本未使用）、和当前尝试次数（ 在此进行一次尝试，然后发送标准交易订单，并按交易服务器返回码进行处理）。

有关于此，我们补充延后请求基准对象的所有后代对象，即它们的方法要返回该对象是否支持整数型属性，并在每个后代对象的 PrintShort() 方法里添加调用在日志中显示延后请求激活条件列表的方法。

将以下修改

bool CPendReqOpen::SupportProperty(ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property) { if ( ( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TYPE)==PEND_REQ_TYPE_REQUEST && (property==PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE || property==PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_ACTIVATE || property==PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING || property==PEND_REQ_PROP_CURRENT_ATTEMPT ) ) || property==PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ORDER || property==PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_POSITION || property==PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_POSITION_BY || property==PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_EXPIRATION || property==PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE_TIME ) return false ; return true ; }

添加到抽象延后请求基准对象的 PendReqOpen.mqh，PendReqClose.mqh，PendReqSLTP.mqh，PendReqPlace.mqh，PendReqRemove.mqh 和 PendReqModify.mqh 文件中（以 CPendReqOpen 类为例）：

系统确保这个对象是因请求而创建的。 如果是，则上述属性会被排除。

void CPendReqOpen::PrintShort( void ) { string params= this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SYMBOL)+ " " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_VOLUME), this .m_digits_lot)+ " " + OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE)); string price=CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_PRICE)+ " " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_PRICE), this .m_digits); string sl= this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SL)> 0 ? ", " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_SL)+ " " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SL), this .m_digits) : "" ; string tp= this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TP)> 0 ? ", " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TP)+ " " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TP), this .m_digits) : "" ; string time= this .IDDescription()+ ", " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATED)+ " " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE)); string attempts=CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ATTEMPTS)+ " " +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TOTAL); string wait=CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_WAIT)+ " " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING)/ 1000 , TIME_SECONDS ); string end=CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_END)+ " " + TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE)+ this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING)* this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TOTAL)); string message=CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_OPEN)+ ": " + "

- " +params+ ", " +price+sl+tp+ "

- " +time+ ", " +attempts+ ", " +wait+ ", " +end; :: Print (message); this .PrintActivations(); }

在 “+end” 字符串之后，我们删除了加入的文本换行代码（+“

”），并在 ::Print(message); 字符串之后删除调用显示激活条件列表的方法。 如果条件数组的大小为零（对象是按错误代码创建的），则 PrintActivations() 除了文本换行代码（“

”）外不打印任何内容。 否则，该方法将显示写入数据数组的所有条件的完整列表。

一些类里与日志显示有关内容已有了细微变化。 在此啰嗦没有意义。 您可以在附件中发现它们。

现在我们关注交易类。

在 CTrading 基准交易类中，将三个类成员变量和 GetFreeID() 方法从私密部分移至受保护部分：

private : CArrayInt m_list_errors; bool m_is_trade_disable; bool m_use_sound; uchar m_total_try; MqlTradeRequest m_request; ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAGS m_error_reason_flags; ENUM_ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR m_err_handling_behavior;

这些变量和方法在后代类中是必需的。 故此，它们应该位于受保护的区域中，以便衍生类能够访问到它们（不需要将它们放在公开区域 — 禁止外部访问它们）。 在该类的受保护部分中，添加返回带有延后请求 ID 的场内订单/持仓标志的方法。

作为结果，类的受保护部分如下所示：

class CTrading : public CBaseObj { protected : CAccount *m_account; CSymbolsCollection *m_symbols; CMarketCollection *m_market; CHistoryCollection *m_history; CEventsCollection *m_events; CArrayObj m_list_request; uchar m_total_try; MqlTradeRequest m_request; ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAGS m_error_reason_flags; int GetFreeID( void ); bool IsPresentOrderByID( const uchar id); private :

从私密部分移出的变量和方法，以及新定义的方法在此会以彩色突出显示。



在该类的公开部分中，添加方法声明，按其在列表中的 ID 返回指向请求对象的指针，并声明返回品种交易对象记录等级的方法：



bool CreatePendingRequest( const ENUM_PEND_REQ_STATUS status, const uchar id, const uchar attempts, const ulong wait, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int retcode, CSymbol *symbol_obj, COrder *order); CPendRequest *GetPendRequestByID( const uchar id); ENUM_LOG_LEVEL GetTradeObjLogLevel( const string symbol_name); };

我们在类主体之外实现这些方法。

实现返回品种交易对象日志记录等级的方法：

ENUM_LOG_LEVEL CTrading::GetTradeObjLogLevel( const string symbol_name) { CTradeObj *trade_obj= this .GetTradeObjBySymbol(symbol_name,DFUN); return ( trade_obj!= NULL ? trade_obj.GetLogLevel() : LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG ); }

该方法接收品种的名称，该品种交易对象应设置了记录级别。 从品种对象中获取交易对象。 如果收到对象，则返回对象的日志记录级别，否则返回禁用日志记录状态。



实现按列表中的 ID 返回指向请求对象指针的方法：



CPendRequest* CTrading::GetPendRequestByID( const uchar id) { int index= this .GetIndexPendingRequestByID(id); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return NULL ; return this .m_list_request.At(index); }

该方法接收请求 ID，然后按其 ID 从列表中获取延后请求对象索引。 如果列表中没有对象，则返回 NULL。 否则，按其在列表中的索引从列表中返回所获对象。。



实现按延后请求 ID 返回场内订单/持仓标志的方法：

bool CTrading::IsPresentOrderByID( const uchar id) { CArrayObj *list= this .m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID,id,EQUAL); return (list== NULL ? false : list.Total()!= 0 ); }

该方法接收延后请求 ID。 接下来，按延后请求 ID 接收场内订单/持仓列表，及其数值。 如果未得到列表，或该列表为空（期望 ID没有对应的订单/持仓），则返回 false，否则返回 true。



在方法中我们还要加入其它检查，返回未占用 ID：

int CTrading::GetFreeID( void ) { int id= WRONG_VALUE ; CPendRequest *element= new CPendRequest(); if (element== NULL ) return 0 ; for ( int i= 1 ;i< 256 ;i++) { element.SetID(( uchar )i); this .m_list_request.Sort(SORT_BY_PEND_REQ_ID); if ( this .m_list_request.Search(element)== WRONG_VALUE ) { if ( this .IsPresentOrderByID(( uchar )i)) continue ; id=i; break ; } } delete element; return id; }

为什么我们还需要另外检查订单/持仓是否有相应的 ID？ 如果我们有一个已激活的延后请求，并基于该请求开立了一笔持仓，则该请求将从延后请求列表中被删除，且其 ID 可供创建新的延后请求时占用。

在创建新的延后请求时，其 ID 将等于当前开立持仓所用的 ID。 当满足新的延后请求激活条件时，将检查相同 ID 的持仓是否存在（该持仓应已存在，因为它用先前的 ID 开仓），且新的延后请求即会被删除。 由于存在相同 ID 的持仓，因此该请求被视为已执行。 换句话说，请求并非发送订单到服务器，而是被删除了。



有两种解决方案可避免这种情况：引入一个附加的标识来定义其是否为相同 ID 的另一个请求，亦或简单地检查列表中是否存在相同 ID 延后请求产生的持仓。

第二种选择对我来说似乎占用资源较少，尽管它有一个局限性，即在相同 ID 的持仓未平仓之前， 无法使用该空闲 ID。 换句话说，我们严守不同延后请求 ID 只能限定 255 笔持仓。



主要交易类别的改进至此完毕。



现在，我们最后确定 CTradingControl 交易管理类，它是 CTrading 主要交易类的后代。

在上一篇文章中开发延后请求管理类时，我们在类计时器中引入了处理延后请求对象的方法。

由于我们是按服务器返回代码创建单一类型的延后请求，因此将整个处理代码放在类计时器中就足够了。

如今，我们将添加按程序请求创建第二种类型的延后请求。

这意味着我们需要创建两个处理程序 — 第一个处理程序用于按错误代码创建请求，而第二个处理程序用于按请求创建请求。

由此，我们将引入两个延后请求对象的处理程序，将其按所处理请求的类型划分，同时在一个单独的方法中为两个处理程序创建相同的代码。 在这种情况下，我们只需要在计时器中检查请求类型，并调用相应的处理程序即可完成这两种类型的延后请求处理。



我们在类主体中添加所有必要的内容，并分析它们：

class CTradingControl : public CTrading { private : void SetOrderActualProperties(CPendRequest *req_obj, const COrder *order); void OnPReqByErrCodeHandler(CPendRequest *req_obj, const int index); void OnPReqByRequestHandler(CPendRequest *req_obj, const int index); bool CheckPReqRelevance(CPendRequest *req_obj, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int index); void RefreshControlActualDatas(CPendRequest *req_obj, const CSymbol *symbol); double GetActualDataAccount( const int property); double GetActualDataSymbol( const int property, const CSymbol *symbol); double GetActualDataEvent( const int property); public : CTradingControl *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } virtual void OnTimer ( void ); CTradingControl(); template < typename SL, typename TP> int OpenPositionPending( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PS, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> int PlaceOrderPending( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_stop, const PL price_limit= 0 , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); bool SetNewActivationProperties( const uchar id, const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property, const double control_value, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type, const double actual_value); };

从现在开始，我们需要将受控参数上的数据设置到延后请求对象（尽管之前我们还曾根据请求所基于的订单添加了相关数据），为了把相关订单数据设置到请求对象，将 SetActualProperties() 方法重命名为 SetOrderActualProperties()，从而避免混淆。



在本文中，我们仅利用延后请求处理开仓，故此创建延后请求的方法仍然超出本文讨论范围之外。

我们来研讨创建延后请求的开仓方法：

template < typename SL, typename TP> int CTradingControl::OpenPositionPending( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { if ( this .IsTradingDisable()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); return false ; } bool res= true ; this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )type; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=(ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type; CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } if (! this .SetPrices(order_type, 0 ,sl,tp, 0 ,DFUN,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; trade_obj.SetResultRetcode( 10021 ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 10021 )); return false ; } int id= this .GetFreeID(); if (id< 1 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_NO_FREE_IDS)); return false ; } this .m_request.volume=volume; this .m_request.deviation=(deviation== ULONG_MAX ? trade_obj.GetDeviation() : deviation); this .m_request.comment=(comment== NULL ? trade_obj.GetComment() : comment); this .m_request.type_filling=(type_filling> WRONG_VALUE ? type_filling : trade_obj.GetTypeFilling()); uint mn=(magic== ULONG_MAX ? ( uint )trade_obj.GetMagic() : ( uint )magic); this .SetPendReqID(( uchar )id,mn); if (group_id1> 0 ) this .SetGroupID1(group_id1,mn); if (group_id2> 0 ) this .SetGroupID2(group_id2,mn); this .m_request.magic=mn; this .m_request.action= TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; this .m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this .m_request.type=order_type; if ( this .CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_OPEN,( uchar )id, 1 , ulong (END_TIME-( ulong ):: TimeCurrent ()) , this .m_request, 0 ,symbol_obj, NULL )) return id; return WRONG_VALUE ; }

该方法是来自系列文章第二十六部分（及其后续）里开仓方法的简化版本，若交易服务器出错的情况下会创建延后请求。 以前曾对此进行了详细研讨，因此这里不再赘述。

该方法接收所有开仓的必要数据。 填充交易请求结构字段，并将其发送给延后请求的创建方法。

如果成功创建了延后请求，则返回新创建的延后请求 ID，否则返回 -1。

此处采用的最大可能等待时间，计算公式为终端中最大可能时间与当前时间之间的差值，以此作为重复尝试的间隔延迟。 因此，延后请求采用该最大可能生存期（最远至 3000 年 12 月 31 日）。

设置延后请求激活条件的方法：

bool CTradingControl::SetNewActivationProperties( const uchar id, const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property, const double control_value, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type, const double actual_value) { CPendRequest *req_obj= this .GetPendRequestByID(id); if (req_obj== NULL ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_GETTING_FAILED)); return false ; } req_obj.SetNewActivationProperties(source,property,control_value,comparer_type,actual_value); return true ; }

该方法接收一个延后请求 ID，之后会在该请求里添加新的激活条件，它们是激活来源（品种、账户或事件）、激活条件、参考值、比较类型、和激活请求所需的受控属性的实际值。

接下来，按传递给方法的 ID 接收延后请求对象，并采用传递给方法的参数为其创建新的激活条件。



检查延后请求相关性的方法：

bool CTradingControl::CheckPReqRelevance(CPendRequest *req_obj, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int index) { if ((req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_DEAL && req_obj.Position()== 0 ) || req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_PENDING ) { uchar id= this .GetPendReqID(( uint )request.magic); CArrayObj *list= this .m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID,id,EQUAL); if (:: CheckPointer (list)== POINTER_INVALID ) return false ; if (list.Total()> 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); return false ; } } else { CArrayObj *list= NULL ; if ((req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_DEAL && req_obj.Position()> 0 ) || req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY ) { list= this .m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_TICKET,req_obj.Position(),EQUAL); if (:: CheckPointer (list)== POINTER_INVALID ) return false ; if (list.Total()== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); return false ; } else { list= this .m_events.GetList(); if (list== NULL ) return false ; int events_total=list.Total(); for ( int j=events_total- 1 ; j> WRONG_VALUE ; j--) { CEvent *event=list.At(j); if (event== NULL ) continue ; if (event.TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL || event.TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS) { if (event.PositionID()==req_obj.Position()) { CArrayObj *list_orders= this .m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID,req_obj.Position(),EQUAL); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) break ; COrder *order=list_orders.At(list_orders.Total()- 1 ); if (order== NULL ) break ; this .SetOrderActualProperties(req_obj,order); if (req_obj.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_VOLUME)==event.VolumeOrderExecuted()+event.VolumeOrderCurrent()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); break ; } } } } if (:: CheckPointer (req_obj)== POINTER_INVALID ) return false ; } } if (req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_SLTP ) { list= this .m_events.GetList(); if (list== NULL ) return false ; int events_total=list.Total(); for ( int j=events_total- 1 ; j> WRONG_VALUE ; j--) { CEvent *event=list.At(j); if (event== NULL ) continue ; if (event.TypeEvent()>TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TP) { if (event.PositionID()==req_obj.Position()) { CArrayObj *list_orders= this .m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID,req_obj.Position(),EQUAL); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) break ; COrder *order=list_orders.At(list_orders.Total()- 1 ); if (order== NULL ) break ; this .SetOrderActualProperties(req_obj,order); if (req_obj.IsCompleted()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); break ; } } } } if (:: CheckPointer (req_obj)== POINTER_INVALID ) return false ; } if (req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE ) { list= this .m_history.GetList(ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING,EQUAL); if (:: CheckPointer (list)== POINTER_INVALID ) return false ; list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,req_obj.Order(),EQUAL); if (list.Total()> 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); return false ; } } if (req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY ) { list= this .m_events.GetList(); if (list== NULL ) return false ; int events_total=list.Total(); for ( int j=events_total- 1 ; j> WRONG_VALUE ; j--) { CEvent *event=list.At(j); if (event== NULL ) continue ; if (event.TypeEvent()>TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER && event.TypeEvent()<TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_SL_TP) { if (event.TicketOrderEvent()==req_obj.Order()) { CArrayObj *list_orders= this .m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_TICKET,req_obj.Order(),EQUAL); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) break ; COrder *order=list_orders.At( 0 ); if (order== NULL ) break ; this .SetOrderActualProperties(req_obj,order); if (req_obj.IsCompleted()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); break ; } } } } } } return (:: CheckPointer (req_obj)== POINTER_INVALID ? false : true ); }

该方法检查延后请求的执行，并在确认执行完毕后将其删除。 我们已在交易管理类计时器的代码中研究过此代码。 由于我们已按延后请求的类型分为两个处理程序，且两个处理程序的代码相似，故此将其放入单独的方法之中。 在每个处理程序中都会调用它。



按错误代码创建延后请求的处理程序：

void CTradingControl::OnPReqByErrCodeHandler(CPendRequest *req_obj, const int index) { MqlTradeRequest request=req_obj.MqlRequest(); CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(request.symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL || !symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) return ; bool terminal_trade_allowed=:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED ); terminal_trade_allowed &=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TRADE_ALLOWED ); if (req_obj.Retcode()== 10027 && terminal_trade_allowed) { if (req_obj.CurrentAttempt()<req_obj.TotalAttempts()+ 1 ) { req_obj.SetTimeCreate(req_obj.TimeCreate()-req_obj.WaitingMSC()); req_obj.SetCurrentAttempt( uchar (req_obj.CurrentAttempt()> 0 ? req_obj.CurrentAttempt()- 1 : 0 )); } } if (req_obj.CurrentAttempt()>req_obj.TotalAttempts() || req_obj.CurrentAttempt()>= UCHAR_MAX || ( long )symbol_obj.Time()> long (req_obj.TimeCreate()+req_obj.WaitingMSC()*(req_obj.TotalAttempts()+ 1 ))) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_DELETED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); return ; } if (! this .CheckPReqRelevance(req_obj,request,index)) return ; req_obj.SetTimeActivate(req_obj.TimeCreate()+req_obj.WaitingMSC()*(req_obj.CurrentAttempt()+ 1 )); if (( long )symbol_obj.Time()<( long )req_obj.TimeActivate()) return ; req_obj.SetCurrentAttempt( uchar (req_obj.CurrentAttempt()+ 1 )); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_RE_TRY_N)+( string )req_obj.CurrentAttempt()+ ":" ); req_obj.PrintShort(); } switch (request.action) { case TRADE_ACTION_DEAL : if (request.position== 0 ) this .OpenPosition(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE )request.type,request.volume,request.symbol,request.magic,request.sl,request.tp,request.comment,request.deviation,request.type_filling); else this .ClosePosition(request.position,request.volume,request.comment,request.deviation); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_SLTP : this .ModifyPosition(request.position,request.sl,request.tp); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY : this .ClosePositionBy(request.position,request.position_by); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_PENDING : this .PlaceOrder(request.type,request.volume,request.symbol,request.price,request.stoplimit,request.sl,request.tp,request.magic,request.comment,request.expiration,request.type_time,request.type_filling); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY : this .ModifyOrder(request.order,request.price,request.sl,request.tp,request.stoplimit,request.expiration,request.type_time,request.type_filling); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE : this .DeleteOrder(request.order); break ; default : break ; } }

我们也曾在交易管理类计时器中研究过此代码。 唯一的区别是检查请求激活的处理已改为调用相应的方法。



按请求创建的延后请求的处理程序：



void CTradingControl::OnPReqByRequestHandler(CPendRequest *req_obj, const int index) { MqlTradeRequest request=req_obj.MqlRequest(); CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(request.symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL || !symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) return ; if (! this .CheckPReqRelevance(req_obj,request,index)) return ; this .RefreshControlActualDatas(req_obj,symbol_obj); if (req_obj.IsAllComparisonCompleted()) { req_obj.SetCurrentAttempt( uchar (req_obj.CurrentAttempt()+ 1 )); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTIVATED)+( string )req_obj.ID()+ ":" ); req_obj.PrintShort(); } switch (request.action) { case TRADE_ACTION_DEAL : if (request.position== 0 ) this .OpenPosition(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE )request.type,request.volume,request.symbol,request.magic,request.sl,request.tp,request.comment,request.deviation,request.type_filling); else this .ClosePosition(request.position,request.volume,request.comment,request.deviation); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_SLTP : this .ModifyPosition(request.position,request.sl,request.tp); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY : this .ClosePositionBy(request.position,request.position_by); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_PENDING : this .PlaceOrder(request.type,request.volume,request.symbol,request.price,request.stoplimit,request.sl,request.tp,request.magic,request.comment,request.expiration,request.type_time,request.type_filling); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY : this .ModifyOrder(request.order,request.price,request.sl,request.tp,request.stoplimit,request.expiration,request.type_time,request.type_filling); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE : this .DeleteOrder(request.order); break ; default : break ; } } }

该方法比前一种方法稍微简单一些，因为它仅检查激活和发送交易订单的时间（满足延后请求激活条件）。

其中也调用了检查请求激活的方法。 同样，系统跟踪在其参数中设置的延后请求激活条件是否被触发。 如果所有条件都被触发，则将交易订单发送到服务器。



该方法会更新延后请求对象中受控属性的相关值：

void CTradingControl::RefreshControlActualDatas(CPendRequest *req_obj, const CSymbol *symbol) { if (req_obj.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TYPE)==PEND_REQ_TYPE_ERROR) return ; double res= EMPTY_VALUE ; uint total=req_obj.GetActivationCriterionTotal(); for ( uint i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source=req_obj.GetActivationSource(i); double value=req_obj.GetActivationActualValue(i),actual= EMPTY_VALUE ; switch (( int )source) { case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_ACCOUNT : actual= this .GetActualDataAccount( req_obj.GetActivationProperty(i) ); req_obj.SetActivationActualValue(i,(actual!= EMPTY_VALUE ? actual : value)); break ; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL : actual= this .GetActualDataSymbol( req_obj.GetActivationProperty(i) ,symbol); req_obj.SetActivationActualValue(i,(actual!= EMPTY_VALUE ? actual : value)); break ; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_EVENT : actual= this .GetActualDataEvent( req_obj.GetActivationProperty(i) ); req_obj.SetActivationActualValue(i,(actual!= EMPTY_VALUE ? actual : value)); break ; default : break ; } } }

该方法接收激活条件数据的数组大小。 此外，我们会在循环中遍历所有条件。 根据激活条件来源，我们从相应的集合中获取实际（当前）数据，然后将它们写回到延后请求对象激活条件数据的数组当中。

返回相关账户数据的方法：

double CTradingControl::GetActualDataAccount( const int property ) { switch (property) { case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE : return ( double ) this .m_account.Leverage(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS : return ( double ) this .m_account.LimitOrders(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED : return ( double ) this .m_account.TradeAllowed(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT : return ( double ) this .m_account.TradeExpert(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_BALANCE : return this .m_account.Balance(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_CREDIT : return this .m_account.Credit(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_PROFIT : return this .m_account.Profit(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_EQUITY : return this .m_account.Equity(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN : return this .m_account.Margin(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE : return this .m_account.MarginFree(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL : return this .m_account.MarginLevel(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL : return this .m_account.MarginInitial(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE : return this .m_account.MarginMaintenance(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_ASSETS : return this .m_account.Assets(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES : return this .m_account.Liabilities(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED : return this .m_account.ComissionBlocked(); default : return EMPTY_VALUE ; } }

取决于帐户类型，再依据帐户条件类型枚举返回相应的帐户对象属性的值。

返回相关品种数据的方法：

double CTradingControl::GetActualDataSymbol( const int property , const CSymbol *symbol ) { switch (property) { case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BID : return symbol.Bid(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASK : return symbol.Ask(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_LAST : return symbol.Last(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS : return ( double )symbol.SessionDeals(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS : return ( double )symbol.SessionBuyOrders(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS : return ( double )symbol.SessionSellOrders(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME : return ( double )symbol.Volume(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH : return ( double )symbol.VolumeHigh(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW : return ( double )symbol.VolumeLow(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME : return ( double )symbol.Time()/ 1000 ; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SPREAD : return symbol.Spread(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_START_TIME : return ( double )symbol.StartTime(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME : return ( double )symbol.ExpirationTime(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL : return symbol.TradeStopLevel(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL : return symbol.TradeFreezeLevel(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BIDHIGH : return symbol.BidHigh(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BIDLOW : return symbol.BidLow(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASKHIGH : return symbol.AskHigh(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASKLOW : return symbol.AskLow(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_LASTHIGH : return symbol.LastHigh(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_LASTLOW : return symbol.LastLow(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_REAL : return symbol.VolumeReal(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL : return symbol.VolumeHighReal(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW_REAL : return symbol.VolumeLowReal(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_STRIKE : return symbol.OptionStrike(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST : return symbol.TradeAccuredInterest(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_FACE_VALUE : return symbol.TradeFaceValue(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE : return symbol.TradeLiquidityRate(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG : return symbol.SwapLong(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT : return symbol.SwapShort(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME : return symbol.SessionVolume(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER : return symbol.SessionTurnover(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST : return symbol.SessionInterest(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME : return symbol.SessionBuyOrdersVolume(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME : return symbol.SessionSellOrdersVolume(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN : return symbol.SessionOpen(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE : return symbol.SessionClose(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_AW : return symbol.SessionAW(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT : return symbol.SessionPriceSettlement(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN : return symbol.SessionPriceLimitMin(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX : return symbol.SessionPriceLimitMax(); default : return EMPTY_VALUE ; } }

取决于帐户类型，再依据品种条件类型枚举，返回相应的品种对象属性的值，传递给方法的指针为品种对象。

返回相关事件数据的方法：

double CTradingControl::GetActualDataEvent( const int property ) { if ( this .m_events.IsEvent()) { ENUM_TRADE_EVENT event = this .m_events.GetLastTradeEvent(); switch (property) { case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_DIVIDENT : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_TAX : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_TAX; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TP : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TP; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL_TP : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL_TP; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_SL_TP : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_SL_TP; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_SL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_SL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TP : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TP; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_SL_TP : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_SL_TP; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_SL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_SL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TP : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TP; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_VOL_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_VOL_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL; default : return EMPTY_VALUE; } } return EMPTY_VALUE; }

取决于条件类型和帐户中当前存在新事件，获取帐户中的最后一个事件。 根据事件条件类型的枚举，返回 最后一个事件与延后请求对象中受控值是否相等的标志（返回所发生的受控事件的标志）。

类计时器现在变得更加紧凑：

void CTradingControl:: OnTimer ( void ) { int total= this .m_list_request.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CPendRequest *req_obj= this .m_list_request.At(i); if (req_obj== NULL ) continue ; if (req_obj.TypeRequest()==PEND_REQ_TYPE_ERROR) this .OnPReqByErrCodeHandler(req_obj,i); else this .OnPReqByRequestHandler(req_obj,i); } }

现在，在类计时器中，检查从延后请求对象列表中获得的请求对象的类型。 根据其类型，调用我们上面验证过的相应延后请求处理程序。

这些就是目前交易管理类的改进。

您可从附件中找到完整的代码。

我们在 CEngine 函数库基准对象类的公开部分里加以补充。



为了能够接收交易对象的日志记录级别，以便从中检索基于函数库的程序消息，添加了按品种接收交易对象日志记录级别的方法：



void TradingSetTotalTry( const uchar attempts) { this .m_trading.SetTotalTry(attempts); } ENUM_LOG_LEVEL TradingGetLogLevel( const string symbol_name) { return this .m_trading.GetTradeObjLogLevel(symbol_name); }

该方法返回 GetTradeObjLogLevel() 交易管理类方法的操作结果。

声明创建开多头持仓和开空头持仓延后请求的方法，以及为新的延后请求设置激活条件的方法，并 编写按其 ID 返回指向延后请求对象指针的方法：



bool DeleteOrder( const ulong ticket); template < typename SL, typename TP> int OpenBuyPending ( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename SL, typename TP> int OpenSellPending ( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); bool SetNewActivationProperties ( const uchar id, const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property, const double control_value, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type, const double actual_value); CPendRequest *GetPendRequestByID( const uchar id) { return this .m_trading.GetPendRequestByID(id); }

GetPendRequestByID() 方法返回指向延后请求对象的指针，返回同名交易管理类方法操作的结果。



实现创建延后请求开多头持仓的方法：

template < typename SL, typename TP> int CEngine::OpenBuyPending( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.OpenPositionPending( POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,group_id1,group_id2,comment,deviation,type_filling); }

该方法调用创建延后请求，开立交易管理类持仓。 传递 POSITION_TYPE_BUY 常量作为持仓类型（开仓的其他参数一并传递给该方法）。



实现创建延后请求开空头持仓的方法：

template < typename SL, typename TP> int CEngine::OpenSellPending( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.OpenPositionPending( POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,group_id1,group_id2,comment,deviation,type_filling); }

该方法调用创建延后请求，开立交易管理类持仓。 传递 POSITION_TYPE_SELL 常量作为持仓类型（开仓的其他参数一并传递给该方法）。

实现在延后请求对象中设置新激活条件的方法：

bool CEngine::SetNewActivationProperties( const uchar id, const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property, const double control_value, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type, const double actual_value) { return this .m_trading.SetNewActivationProperties(id,source,property,control_value,comparer_type,actual_value); }

该方法调用在交易管理类的延后请求对象里添加新的激活条件的方法。 这些都是目前针对函数库的改进。



测试

为了测试应用延后情趣开立持仓，利用来自上一篇文章中的 EA，并将其保存在新文件夹 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part31\ 之下，命名为 TestDoEasyPart31.mq5。

为了按照条件检查延后请求的操作，我们将在测试 EA 的交易面板中引入其他按钮。 这些按钮分别标记为 P — 价格条件，和 T — 时间条件。 如果已按下 P 或 T（或两个同时按下），那么单击买入或卖出会创建延后请求。 如果两者都按下，则延后请求拥有两个激活条件 — 按价格和时间。

另外，我们添加两个输入来设置与当前价格的距离（用于指定受控价格），并设置在当前时间帧的柱线数量作为请求激活时间。



因此，如果按下买入和 P按钮，则根据设置中指定的点数设置从当前价格开始的距离。 设定的数值将作为触发延后请求的参考值 — 当价格等于或低于计算得出的数值时，会激活延后请求。

如果按下按钮，那么计算时间应是当前时间 + 当前时间帧内指定的柱线数量的时间。 将此时间设置为触发延后请求的参考时间 — 若当前时间等于或超过计算的时间时，则激活延后请求。

如果同时触发了 P 和 T按钮，则同时满足两个条件时才会激活延后请求。



若要开立空头持仓，受控价格将计算为当前价格 + 设置中指定的点数。 为了激活延后请求，当前价格应超过创建延后请求时的当期价格（按下卖出按钮）。



在创建请求时添加请求激活的参考价格与当前价格的缩进距离，并设置 延后请求激活时间的延迟柱线数：



input ushort InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 150 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 150 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpDistancePReq = 50 ; input uint InpBarsDelayPReq = 5 ; input uint InpSlippage = 5 ; input uint InpSpreadMultiplier = 1 ; input uchar InpTotalAttempts = 5 ; sinput double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 0 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; input uint InpTrailingStop = 50 ; input uint InpTrailingStep = 20 ; input uint InpTrailingStart = 0 ; input uint InpStopLossModify = 20 ; input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60 ; sinput ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols = SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; sinput bool InpUseSounds = true ;

在 EA 全局变量模块中添加存储激活价格缩进量，和延迟柱线数的相应变量，从而可设置延后请求激活时间， 以及延后请求按钮状态的标志：

CEngine engine; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ushort magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint distance_pending_request; uint bars_delay_pending_request; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; bool pending_buy; bool pending_buy_limit; bool pending_buy_stop; bool pending_buy_stoplimit; bool pending_close_buy; bool pending_close_buy2; bool pending_close_buy_by_sell; bool pending_sell; bool pending_sell_limit; bool pending_sell_stop; bool pending_sell_stoplimit; bool pending_close_sell; bool pending_close_sell2; bool pending_close_sell_by_buy; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string used_symbols; string array_used_symbols[]; bool testing; uchar group1; uchar group2;

在 EA 的 OnInit() 处理程序中，将正确的输入值分配给变量，并重置延后请求按钮的状态：



int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; testing=engine.IsTester(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; distance_pending_request=(InpDistancePReq< 5 ? 5 : InpDistancePReq); bars_delay_pending_request=(InpBarsDelayPReq< 1 ? 1 : InpBarsDelayPReq); group1= 0 ; group2= 0 ; srand ( GetTickCount ()); OnInitDoEasy(); if (IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); for ( int i= 0 ;i< 14 ;i++) { ButtonState(butt_data[i].name+ "_PRICE" , false ); ButtonState(butt_data[i].name+ "_TIME" , false ); } engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); Sleep ( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 2" , "Falling coin 2" )); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

对于延后请求激活价格的距离，小于五个小数点的距离取舍到五个小数点，而最小延迟应设置为当前时间帧内至少一根柱线。

简单地令启用延后请求的按钮处于未激活状态。 鉴于这只是测试 EA，因此这些按钮仅出于测试原因才需要。 我们无需跟踪它们的状态。

在创建面板按钮的函数中，添加存储新按钮宽度的变量。 此外，也要在另一个循环中创建新的按钮来启用延后请求：

bool CreateButtons( const int shift_x= 20 , const int shift_y= 0 ) { int h= 18 ,w= 82 ,offset= 2 , wpt= 14 ; int cx=offset+shift_x+wpt* 2 + 2 ,cy=offset+shift_y+(h+ 1 )*(TOTAL_BUTT/ 2 )+ 3 *h+ 1 ; int x=cx,y=cy; int shift= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { x=x+(i== 7 ? w+ 2 : 0 ); if (i==TOTAL_BUTT- 6 ) x=cx; y=(cy-(i-(i> 6 ? 7 : 0 ))*(h+ 1 )); if (!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name,x,y,(i<TOTAL_BUTT- 6 ? w : w* 2 + 2 ),h,butt_data[i].text,(i< 4 ? clrGreen : i> 6 && i< 11 ? clrRed : clrBlue ))) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_data[i].text); return false ; } } h= 18 ; offset= 2 ; cx=offset+shift_x; cy=offset+shift_y+(h+ 1 )*(TOTAL_BUTT/ 2 )+ 3 *h+ 1 ; x=cx; y=cy; shift= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 14 ;i++) { y=(cy-(i-(i> 6 ? 7 : 0 ))*(h+ 1 )); if (!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name+ "_PRICE" ,((i> 6 && i< 11 ) || i> 10 ? x+wpt* 2 +w* 2 + 5 : x),y,wpt,h, "P" ,(i< 4 ? clrGreen : i> 6 && i< 11 ? clrChocolate : clrBlue ))) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_data[i].text + " \"P\"" ); return false ; } if (!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name+ "_TIME" ,((i> 6 && i< 11 ) || i> 10 ? x+wpt* 2 +w* 2 + 5 +wpt+ 1 : x+wpt+ 1 ),y,wpt,h, "T" ,(i< 4 ? clrGreen : i> 6 && i< 11 ? clrChocolate : clrBlue ))) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_data[i].text + " \"T\"" ); return false ; } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return true ; }

在设置按钮状态（激活按钮的颜色）的函数中，添加设置激活延后请求进行交易后的按钮颜色：



void ButtonState( const string name, const bool state) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ,state); if (name==butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name) { if (state) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'220,255,240' ); else ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'240,240,240' ); } if ( StringFind (name, "_PRICE" )> 0 || StringFind (name, "_TIME" )> 0 ) { if (state) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'255,220,90' ); else ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'240,240,240' ); } }

在处理按钮按下的函数里加入按下按钮后操控延后请求的代码：

void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { bool comp_magic= true ; string comment= "" ; string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); group1=( uchar )Rand(); group2=( uchar )Rand(); uint magic=(comp_magic ? engine.SetCompositeMagicNumber(magic_number,group1,group2) : magic_number); if (ButtonState(button_name)) { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { if (!pending_buy) engine.OpenBuy(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); else { int id=engine.OpenBuyPending(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); if (id> 0 ) { if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double control_value= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request* SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_POINT ),( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( NULL , SYMBOL_DIGITS )); engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASK,control_value,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask); } if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" )) { ulong control_time= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE, TimeCurrent ()); } } CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID(( uchar )id); if (req_obj== NULL ) return ; if (engine.TradingGetLogLevel( Symbol ())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS), " #" ,req_obj.ID(), ":" ); req_obj.PrintActivations(); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { if (!pending_buy_limit) engine.PlaceBuyLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyLimit" , "Pending BuyLimit order" )); else { } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { if (!pending_buy_stop) engine.PlaceBuyStop(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStop" , "Pending BuyStop order" )); else { } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { if (!pending_buy_stoplimit) engine.PlaceBuyStopLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStopLimit" , "Pending order BuyStopLimit" )); else { } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)) { if (!pending_sell) engine.OpenSell(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); else { int id=engine.OpenSellPending(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); if (id> 0 ) { if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_PRICE" )) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double control_value= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request* SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_POINT ),( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( NULL , SYMBOL_DIGITS )); engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BID,control_value,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid); } if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_TIME" )) { ulong control_time= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE, TimeCurrent ()); } } CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID(( uchar )id); if (req_obj== NULL ) return ; if (engine.TradingGetLogLevel( Symbol ())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS), " #" ,req_obj.ID(), ":" ); req_obj.PrintActivations(); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { if (!pending_sell_limit) engine.PlaceSellLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellLimit" , "Pending SellLimit order" )); else { } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { if (!pending_sell_stop) engine.PlaceSellStop(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStop" , "Pending SellStop order" )); else { } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { if (!pending_sell_stoplimit) engine.PlaceSellStopLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStopLimit" , "Pending SellStopLimit order" )); else { } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) engine.ClosePosition(( ulong )position.Ticket()); } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) engine.ClosePositionPartially(( ulong )position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)) { if (engine.IsHedge()) { CArrayObj *list_buy= NULL , *list_sell= NULL ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if (list== NULL ) return ; list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); if (list_buy== NULL ) return ; list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); if (list_sell== NULL ) return ; list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_buy> WRONG_VALUE && index_sell> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if (position_buy!= NULL && position_sell!= NULL ) engine.ClosePositionBy(( ulong )position_buy.Ticket(),( ulong )position_sell.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) engine.ClosePosition(( ulong )position.Ticket()); } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) engine.ClosePositionPartially(( ulong )position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)) { if (engine.IsHedge()) { CArrayObj *list_buy= NULL , *list_sell= NULL ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if (list== NULL ) return ; list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); if (list_sell== NULL ) return ; list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); if (list_buy== NULL ) return ; list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_sell> WRONG_VALUE && index_buy> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if (position_sell!= NULL && position_buy!= NULL ) engine.ClosePositionBy(( ulong )position_sell.Ticket(),( ulong )position_buy.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; engine.ClosePosition(( ulong )position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; engine.DeleteOrder(( ulong )order.Ticket()); } } } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { TesterWithdrawal (withdrawal); } } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)) { SetStopLoss(); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)) { SetTakeProfit(); } Sleep ( 100 ); if (button!= EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL) && StringFind (button, "_PRICE" )< 0 && StringFind (button, "_TIME" )< 0 ) ButtonState(button_name, false ); else { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); trailing_on= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_buy= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_buy_limit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_buy_stop= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_buy_stoplimit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_close_buy= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_close_buy2= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_close_buy_by_sell= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_sell= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_sell_limit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_sell_stop= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_sell_stoplimit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_close_sell= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_close_sell2= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_close_sell_by_buy= true ; } } ChartRedraw (); } else { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); trailing_on= false ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_buy_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_buy_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_buy_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_buy_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_buy_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_buy_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_buy2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_buy2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_buy_by_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_buy_by_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_sell_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_sell_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_sell_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_sell_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_sell_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_sell_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_sell2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_sell2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_sell_by_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_sell_by_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )); } ChartRedraw (); } }

该函数十分冗长，但代码注释很详细，无需解释。 如果您有任何疑问，请随时在下面的评论中提问。

我们来编译 EA。 默认情况下，延后请求价格的变动等于 50 点，而延迟的柱线数量等于 5 根柱线。 保留这些设置不变，然后在策略测试器中启动 EA。

启用延后请求激活按钮，按价格和时间开立多头持仓。 然后等待激活延后请求。

之后，启用延后请求激活按钮，仅按时间开立空头持仓，并等待延后请求激活：





从日志记录中我们可以看到，生成了延后买入请求，并为其设置了激活条件。 当价格和时间触及指定条件时，两个延后请求均被激活，并由于它们已被激活，从而延后请求对象被删除。

然后，我们创建一个延后的卖出请求，该请求在五根柱线之后被激活。 开仓后，该请求因已执行而被删除。



下一步是什么？

在下一篇文章中，我们将继续开发延后交易请求概念，并按条件实现挂单。



文后附有当前版本函数库的所有文件，以及测试 EA 文件，供您测试和下载。

请在评论中留下您的问题、意见和建议。

