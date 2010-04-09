ICT Donchian Smart Mony Structure Indicator in MT5

ICT Donchian Smart Money Structure Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The ICT Donchian Smart Money Structure Indicator combines the Donchian Channel, pivot-based market structure, and institutional trading concepts to analyze and visualize price behavior directly on the chart. This indicator dynamically maps market structure, helping traders identify potential trend shifts and continuation points with greater precision.

Red markers highlight Change of Character (CHoCH) events, signaling a possible transition in market direction. These signals are followed by zigzag formations, which define internal price swings and reveal the market’s microstructure. When directional momentum continues, light blue lines appear to confirm a Break of Structure (BOS), validating the new trend bias.

This indicator is designed to assist traders in identifying high-probability entry points by analyzing price reactions around key structural levels.

ICT Donchian Smart Money Structure Indicator Specifications

Category

Details

Classification

Levels & Zones – Smart Money – ICT

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Advanced

Indicator Type

Breakout / Reversal

Timeframe

Multi-Timeframe

Trading Style

Intraday

Market

All Markets

 

Indicator Overview

Using a 20-bar pivot system, the ICT Donchian Smart Money Structure Indicator detects critical structural reversal zones, displayed as horizontal or angled levels. When two to three consecutive pivots are broken, a Break of Structure (BOS) is generated, indicating strong momentum and a breakdown of the previous market structure.

This behavior reflects institutional activity and highlights moments when price is likely transitioning into a new phase.

 

Uptrend Scenario

In the example of XAU/USD on the 5-minute timeframe, the market is initially in a downtrend. A strong bullish candle breaks above the most recent minor high within the lower price range, triggering a CHoCH signal marked by a red line.

As price forms a new higher high without printing a lower low, a light blue BOS marker appears, confirming the start of an uptrend. When price breaks through multiple 20-bar pivot levels, a structural imbalance emerges. The subsequent pullback represents an accumulation phase, where the indicator highlights a discounted buy zone.

 

Downtrend Scenario

This example illustrates the AUD/CAD pair in a bearish market phase. As bullish momentum weakens, the break of a recent minor low triggers a CHoCH signal, suggesting a developing trend reversal.

Once a lower low is established, the BOS marker appears in light blue, confirming bearish market structure. After key support pivots are breached and a structural gap forms, price retraces. The indicator then identifies a sell zone near the previously broken structural levels.

 

Indicator Settings

The indicator includes customizable options for enhanced flexibility:

  • Show DonChain: Enables or disables the Donchian Channel display
  • Show SMC: Toggles Smart Money Structure elements

Tip: Traders who prefer a clean and minimal chart layout can disable the Donchian Channel and focus exclusively on structure-based signals.

 

Conclusion

The ICT Donchian Smart Money Structure Indicator is an advanced market structure analysis tool rooted in ICT and Smart Money Concepts. By integrating CHoCH, BOS, pivot breaks, and structural imbalances, it provides clear insight into trend reversals, momentum shifts, and optimal entry zones.

Through the combined use of fractal market structure and Donchian Channel dynamics, this indicator delivers a comprehensive view of price strength and directional bias across all markets.

필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변