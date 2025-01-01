- LogLevel
- SetExpertMagicNumber
- SetDeviationInPoints
- SetTypeFilling
- SetTypeFillingBySymbol
- SetAsyncMode
- SetMarginMode
- OrderOpen
- OrderModify
- OrderDelete
- PositionOpen
- PositionModify
- PositionClose
- PositionClosePartial
- PositionCloseBy
- Buy
- Sell
- BuyLimit
- BuyStop
- SellLimit
- SellStop
- Request
- RequestAction
- RequestActionDescription
- RequestMagic
- RequestOrder
- RequestSymbol
- RequestVolume
- RequestPrice
- RequestStopLimit
- RequestSL
- RequestTP
- RequestDeviation
- RequestType
- RequestTypeDescription
- RequestTypeFilling
- RequestTypeFillingDescription
- RequestTypeTime
- RequestTypeTimeDescription
- RequestExpiration
- RequestComment
- RequestPosition
- RequestPositionBy
- Result
- ResultRetcode
- ResultRetcodeDescription
- ResultDeal
- ResultOrder
- ResultVolume
- ResultPrice
- ResultBid
- ResultAsk
- ResultComment
- CheckResult
- CheckResultRetcode
- CheckResultRetcodeDescription
- CheckResultBalance
- CheckResultEquity
- CheckResultProfit
- CheckResultMargin
- CheckResultMarginFree
- CheckResultMarginLevel
- CheckResultComment
- PrintRequest
- PrintResult
- FormatRequest
- FormatRequestResult
PositionClosePartial
“锁仓”账户情况下，部分平仓指定交易品种。
|
bool PositionClosePartial(
“锁仓”账户情况下，部分平仓指定单号。
|
bool PositionClosePartial(
参数
交易品种
[in] 部分平仓的交易工具名称。如果一个交易品种（不是单号）被指定部分平仓，那么会选择该交易品种第一个检测到的具有指定幻数(EA交易ID) 的持仓。因此，有时通过指定持仓单号使用PositionClosePartial() 会更好。
交易量
[in] 交易量，应据此减少持仓。如果该值超过部分平仓的交易量，则全部平仓。没有反向持仓。
单号
[in] 平仓单号。
偏差=ULONG_MAX
[in] 当前价格的最大偏差（以点数为单位）。
返回值
如果基本检测架构成功，返回true，否则返回false。
注意
成功完成PositionClosePartial(...)方法并非始终意味着成功执行交易操作。 您应该调用ResultRetcode()方法来检测交易请求的结果（交易服务器返回代码）。
在“单边”系统中 (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING 和 ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE)，对于每个交易品种，在任何给定的时刻，只能打开一个成为一笔或多笔交易结果的持仓。 不要混淆也显示在客户端“工具箱”面板“交易”标签上的当前持仓挂单。
在持仓表示下(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING)，每个交易品种可能同时打开多个持仓。在这种情况下，PositionClose关闭最小单号持仓。