文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CTradePositionClosePartial 

PositionClosePartial

“锁仓”账户情况下，部分平仓指定交易品种。

bool  PositionClosePartial(
   const string  symbol,                  // 交易品种
   const double  volume,                  // 交易量
   ulong         deviation=ULONG_MAX      // 偏差
   )

“锁仓”账户情况下，部分平仓指定单号。

bool  PositionClosePartial(
   const ulong   ticket,                  // 持仓单号
   const double  volume,                  // 交易量
   ulong         deviation=ULONG_MAX      // 偏差
   )

参数

交易品种

[in]  部分平仓的交易工具名称。如果一个交易品种（不是单号）被指定部分平仓，那么会选择该交易品种第一个检测到的具有指定幻数(EA交易ID) 的持仓。因此，有时通过指定持仓单号使用PositionClosePartial() 会更好。

交易量

[in]  交易量，应据此减少持仓。如果该值超过部分平仓的交易量，则全部平仓。没有反向持仓。

单号

[in]  平仓单号。

偏差=ULONG_MAX

[in]  当前价格的最大偏差（以点数为单位）。

返回值

如果基本检测架构成功，返回true，否则返回false。

注意

成功完成PositionClosePartial(...)方法并非始终意味着成功执行交易操作。 您应该调用ResultRetcode()方法来检测交易请求的结果（交易服务器返回代码）。

在“单边”系统中 (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTINGACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE)，对于每个交易品种，在任何给定的时刻，只能打开一个成为一笔或多笔交易结果的持仓。 不要混淆也显示在客户端“工具箱”面板“交易”标签上的当前持仓挂单

在持仓表示下(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING)，每个交易品种可能同时打开多个持仓。在这种情况下，PositionClose关闭最小单号持仓。