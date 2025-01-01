DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardPannelli e DialoghiCWndOnDragStart 

OnDragStart

L'event handler del controllo "DragStart" .

virtual bool  OnDragStart()

Valore di ritorno

true se l'evento è stato elaborato, altrimenti false.

Nota

L'evento "DragStart" si verifica all'inizio di un'operazione di trascinamento.