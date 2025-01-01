DocumentationSections
OnDragProcess

The virtual handler of the "DragProcess" (dragging) event.

virtual bool  OnDragProcess(
   const int  x,     // x coordinate
   const int  y      // y coordinate
   )

Parameters

x

[in] Current X coordinate of mouse cursor.

y

[in]  Current Y coordinate of mouse cursor.

Return Value

true - event processed, otherwise - false.

Note

The "DragProcess" event occurs when the control is dragged.