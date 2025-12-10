Aurum Sentinel Exit Manager
- ユーティリティ
- Christian Da Costa
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 5
Who is Aurum Sentinel Exit Manager for?
PERFECT FOR:
Manual gold traders who want to automate their exits
Funded traders who need to adhere to drawdown limits
Working professionals who cannot constantly monitor the chart
Anyone who wants to avoid emotional exit decisions
WORKS WITH:
Any manual trading strategy
All XAUUSD lot sizes
Any timeframe (recommended: H1 or higher)
All brokers with MetaTrader 5
UNIQUE ADVANTAGES
Plug & Play - No strategy change
Load the EA onto your XAUUSD chart
Continue trading as usual
The utility works completely in the background
No change to your existing trading strategy
XAUUSD-optimized
Automatic pip value calculation for gold
Gold-specific USD distance adjustment
Tested with XAUUSD volatility profile
Optimized for gold spreads and movements
Full control
R1 factor: When break-even is activated (0.1-1.0)
R1 distance: How much USD distance from entry (1-50 USD)
Daily limit: Your personal daily loss limit
Magic filter: Distinguishes your trades from EA trades
Minimal overhead
<1% CPU usage
No external indicators required
Clean logging only for important events
Stable 24/7 operation on VPS