RSI Multicurrency Scanner Dashboard for MT4/MT5

Complete User Documentation — MT4 & MT5

1. OVERVIEW

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) Multicurrency Scanner is a powerful tool that analyzes multiple currency pairs using the RSI indicator. It helps traders identify potential entry and exit points based on overbought and oversold conditions. This scanner addresses the challenge of monitoring numerous pairs simultaneously, saving time and enhancing trading efficiency.

Who Should Use It: This product is ideal for active forex traders who utilize RSI strategies and seek to optimize their trading decisions across multiple currency pairs.

Main Benefit: Gain a competitive edge by quickly identifying trading opportunities across various currency pairs with this advanced RSI scanner.

2. INPUT PARAMETERS & SETTINGS

This product shares a common set of general input settings with all Multi-Currency Scanner Dashboard products in this series. The following sections are covered in the common guide: General Settings (pairs list, dashboard colors, panel size), Timeframe Signal Settings (individual TF scan per symbol), Timeframe Confluence Settings (multi-TF confluence scan), and Alert Settings (popup, push notification, email). For full details refer to the Common Multi-Currency Scanner Dashboard Settings Guide. The sections below cover only the product-specific inputs unique to this product.

Rsi Settings

This section controls the settings specific to the RSI indicator, including its period, applied price, and entry strategies.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example Rsi Timeframe ENUM PERIOD_CURRENT Specifies the timeframe for RSI calculation, allowing traders to tailor their analysis to different market conditions. 1 Hour (PERIOD_H1) - Use for a broader market perspective. Rsi Period int 14 Defines the number of periods used to calculate the RSI, impacting sensitivity to price changes. 21 - Use for a slower, more stable RSI response. Rsi Applied Price ENUM PRICE_CLOSE Determines which price is used for RSI calculations, allowing for flexibility in analysis. Open - Use when focusing on opening price movements. Calculation Mode (Useful for backtesting) ENUM MANUAL Sets how the RSI levels are calculated, essential for accurate backtesting of strategies. AUTO - Use for dynamic level adjustments during testing. Rsi Upper Level double 60 Defines the upper threshold for overbought conditions, guiding entry and exit points for trades. 70 - Adjust for a more aggressive trading strategy. Rsi Lower Level double 40 Sets the lower threshold for oversold conditions, helping to identify potential buying opportunities. 30 - Use for more conservative entry points. Rsi Entry Strategy ENUM ENTRY_STRATEGY1 Specifies the strategy for entering trades based on RSI signals, allowing for tailored trading approaches. ENTRY_STRATEGY3 - Use for overbought conditions to sell.

Rsi Entry Strategy — Options Explained

This setting allows traders to choose their preferred method for entering trades based on RSI signals. Each option provides unique entry conditions for both buying and selling.

ENTRY_STRATEGY1: Buy when RSI enters oversold territory (below the lower level), and sell when it exits. This strategy is useful for capturing rebounds from extreme conditions.

ENTRY_STRATEGY2: Buy when RSI exits oversold territory, and sell when it enters. This method focuses on confirming trend reversals.

ENTRY_STRATEGY3: Buy when RSI enters overbought territory (above the upper level), and sell when it exits. This is effective for identifying potential price corrections.

ENTRY_STRATEGY4: Buy when RSI is above the upper level, and sell when below. This strategy emphasizes trend continuation.

ENTRY_STRATEGY5: Buy when RSI is below the lower level, and sell when above. This is suitable for capturing price rebounds from extreme oversold conditions.

ENTRY_STRATEGY6: Buy when RSI crosses above the zero line, and sell when it crosses below. This method focuses on momentum shifts.

ENTRY_STRATEGY7: Buy on bullish divergence and sell on bearish divergence. This strategy is ideal for identifying potential reversals based on divergence analysis.

Rsi Divergence Settings(only For Strategy 7)

This section includes settings specific to divergence analysis, enhancing the effectiveness of the divergence-based entry strategy.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example Divergence Lookback Bars int 50 Sets the number of bars to look back for divergence analysis, impacting the accuracy of signals. 30 - Use for a shorter analysis period to capture recent trends. Minimum Bars distance between divergence[0: disable] int 20 Defines the minimum distance in bars between divergence points, ensuring significant divergence signals. 15 - Use to tighten divergence criteria for more reliable signals. Maximum Bars distance between divergence[0: disable] int 200 Sets the maximum distance in bars for divergence analysis, impacting the relevance of signals. 150 - Use to limit divergence analysis to recent price action. Min price gap in pips[0: disable] int 15 Defines the minimum price gap in pips for valid divergence signals, ensuring significance in price movement. 10 - Use to capture smaller price movements for divergence. RSI Color color clrBlue Sets the color of the RSI line on the chart, allowing for customization of visual analysis. clrRed - Use for better visibility against a dark background.

3. HOW IT WORKS

Core Calculation & Logic

This scanner calculates the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for multiple currency pairs simultaneously. It helps identify overbought or oversold conditions, guiding traders in their decision-making.

By analyzing the RSI values across various timeframes, traders can assess market momentum and potential reversal points, enhancing their trading strategies.

How Signals Are Generated

A BUY signal is generated when the RSI crosses above the oversold threshold, indicating potential upward momentum. This suggests a favorable entry point for long positions.

A SELL signal occurs when the RSI crosses below the overbought threshold, signaling a possible downward trend. This provides a cue for traders to consider short positions.

The scanner can use either ANY or ALL confluence logic, allowing traders to filter signals based on multiple timeframes or prioritize stronger signals.

The dashboard displays symbols in rows and timeframes in columns, with arrows indicating signals. Arrow colors represent the signal type, and the number in parentheses shows the age of the signal.

Step-by-Step Workflow

Step 1: Configure Settings Adjust the pairs list and timeframe settings to match your trading preferences.

Step 2: Analyze Signals Monitor the dashboard for BUY and SELL signals across selected currency pairs.

Step 3: Validate Signals Use additional indicators or analysis to confirm signals before executing trades.

Step 4: Execute Trades Enter positions based on validated signals, managing risk appropriately.

Step 5: Monitor Performance Keep track of trades and adjust settings as necessary for optimal performance.

4. USAGE TIPS & BEST PRACTICES

Utilize the following tips to maximize the effectiveness of the RSI Multicurrency Scanner.

Feature Description Pairs List Customize the list of currency pairs to focus on those that align with your trading strategy. Timeframe Settings Enable specific timeframes to tailor the scanner's output to your trading style, whether short or long-term. Color Customization Adjust colors for signals and headers to enhance visibility and organization on the dashboard. Panel Size Adjustments Modify panel dimensions to fit your screen setup and improve user experience.

5. IMPORTANT NOTES & WARNINGS

Known Limitations

Issue Explanation Market Conditions The scanner may provide false signals during highly volatile market conditions. Time Lag There may be a slight delay in signal generation due to data processing times. Limited Backtesting The scanner's performance may vary, and backtesting results might not reflect live trading outcomes.

Settings Beginners Should NOT Change

Setting Why to Leave Default PANEL_HEIGHT_PCT Changing this may disrupt the layout and visibility of the dashboard. SCAN_LAST_N_CANDLE Adjusting this could lead to missing critical market signals. ENABLE_IND_1M Disabling this may limit the effectiveness of short-term trading strategies.

Dashboard Usage Tips

Regularly Update Pairs: Ensure the pairs list is current to capture relevant market movements. Monitor Multiple Timeframes: Use the scanner to analyze different timeframes for better signal reliability. Customize Alerts: Set up alerts based on your trading strategy to stay informed of significant changes. Review Historical Performance: Assess past signals to refine your trading approach and settings. Practice Risk Management: Always use stop-loss orders to protect against unexpected market movements.

Quick Start Guide

Follow these steps to get started in under 5 minutes:

Download the Scanner: Obtain the RSI Multicurrency Scanner from the MQL5 marketplace. Install the Scanner: Place the downloaded file in the appropriate folder of your MetaTrader platform. Open the Scanner: Launch the scanner from the Navigator panel in MetaTrader. Configure Settings: Adjust the pairs list and timeframe settings according to your preferences. Enable Signals: Activate the desired timeframes to start receiving signals. Monitor the Dashboard: Keep an eye on the dashboard for real-time trading signals. Execute Trades: Use the signals to inform your trading decisions and manage positions effectively.

You may also be interested in these related products:

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | Indicator Settings / Guide

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