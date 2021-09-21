Harmonic Finder

For those who do not know harmonic patterns : it is a method of technical analysis based on Fibonacci ratios in the markets and patterns made of these. Kind of like patterns such as triangles and double tops, but with precise measurements which makes computerized measuring tools especially appealing for trading these patterns.

Some highlights from this Indicator include:

Efforts to reduce the amount of screen clutter through adjustable means of selecting what should be displayed.

Double clicking any part of a pattern will now highlight it along with detailed analytical information like harmonic reversal ratios and temporal aspects.

Multiple zigzag selection has been dropped in favor of a single embedded one. This means that no one should face installation issues as long as all files are placed in the same folder.

Collection of statistical information makes it possible to see how well a pattern has performed in the past.

The ratios for "anti-patterns" should now be correct.