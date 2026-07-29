Risk Calculator Drag SL TP

Risk Calculator is a free MetaTrader 5 tool that removes the manual math from position sizing. Drag the Stop Loss line to where your setup actually invalidates, and the dashboard instantly tells you the correct lot size for your risk — no calculator, no spreadsheet, no guesswork.

What it does:
- Draggable SL line — drop it exactly where your stop belongs; the tool reads the distance in real time.
- Draggable TP line — see your Reward:Risk ratio update live as you position your target.
- Automatic lot size calculation — based on your account balance and a risk % (or a fixed $ amount), using the symbol's real tick value, so it's accurate on every instrument — Forex, metals, indices.
- Live dashboard — Direction (auto-detected from where you place the SL), Entry, Stop Loss, SL distance in pips, risk amount, calculated lot size, and R:R, all in one panel.
- Works on any symbol, any timeframe — the math adapts automatically to each instrument's tick value and pip size.

Key Settings Explained:
- Risk % of balance — the percentage of your account balance you're willing to risk per trade (default 1%).
- Fixed $ Risk — switch to a fixed currency amount instead of a percentage, if you prefer constant risk regardless of balance changes.
- Default SL/TP distance — where the lines start when the indicator first loads (drag them from there to your real levels).

Designed for: Any trader who wants fast, accurate position sizing without manual pip/lot math — Forex, metals, indices, any timeframe.

What this is NOT:
- Not a trading robot — it does not place trades. It only calculates the lot size for a position you place yourself.
- Not a signal indicator — it doesn't tell you when or what to trade, only how much.

Want a draggable Entry line and one-click execution?

Check out Risk Calculator PRO — same lot-size math, plus a draggable Entry line (for pending Buy/Sell Limit/Stop planning), one-click BUY/SELL execution with SL/TP already attached, live Margin/Spread on the dashboard, and duplicate-order protection.
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Looking for signal tools to pair with this? Check out my other products on the Market:
Also check out my other products on the Market:
- Order Block & FVG Confluence
- Order Block & FVG Confluence PRO
- Liquidity Sweep + Reclaim
- Supply Demand Zones MTF
- SMC Multi Symbol Scanner
- VP Sweep Signals (free)
- VP Sweep Signals PRO
- Risk Calculator PRO
- Equity Drawdown Guard (free)
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