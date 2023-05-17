Finanix Manager MT4

As a trader, it is essential to have access to the right trading tools and resources that can help you navigate the complex and constantly-changing markets.

Get ready to elevate your trading game with Finanix Manager - a one-of-a-kind program that will revolutionize the way you trade. Are you ready to unlock your true potential and experience new levels of success? Try Finanix Manager today!

First 10 customers - $30 Thus far: 0/10 buyers
Once 10 customers have bought the product, the price will increase by $29.

MT5 version of Finanix Manager will be available on (link) soon.

"Invest Smarter with Finanix Manager: Master the Market with Simple Trading Tools!"

This trading manager offers a diverse array of simple tools designed specifically to help traders make informed and accurate trading decisions and to manage their trades systematically and efficiently. It helps you save significantly more time and energy that would otherwise be spent on conducting thorough market research and analysis manually.

In addition to this, it helps you manage multiple trades simultaneously. With this, you can set up automated trade management rules such as stop loss and take profit orders, trailing stop orders, and more. This allows you to manage and monitor several trade at once without having to be glued to the computer screen all day.

Do you struggle to limit your overall risk exposure and protect your account capital? This program also reduces risks and minimizes losses with risk management inputs which can be set quickly. This is especially important in the volatile forex market where the value of currency pairs can change rapidly and dramatically. 

Most importantly, it can help you improve your overall trading performance over time. With access to advanced analytics, versatile tools, and performance metrics, you can track your trading results and identify areas for improvement swiftly.


For the program manual, please visit https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/752787.


Program Features

  • Compatible with any trading instrument
  • Automatic closing of positions when input parameters concord
  • Simple and coherent trading panel
  • Straightforward placing of limit and stop orders
  • Price level analytics and input comments
  • Trading sessions
  • Can remove ask/bid line
  • Close custom number of orders
  • Exact break even
  • Show/Hide UI for unobstructed analysis of the chart
  • Quick moving of stop loss level with SLP button
  • Quick moving of take profit level with TPP button
  • Layer limit and stop orders automatically
  • Protect trade from loss with Automatic Break Even

Free full version will be available on (link) soon.

The free version can be used for an indefinite amount of time as long as the balance would not exceed $500 or 500 of any other currency.


DM me if you need help or have any questions.

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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Finanix Gold EA   is the result of two years of extensive research and backtesting, ensuring that it is built on a solid foundation of   data-driven insights   and   proven trading strategies. This expert advisor is fine-tuned for trading   XAUUSD/Gold . It is also capable of trading any instrument. Introducing the cutting-edge   Finanix Gold EA , powered by advanced mathematical functions and unparalleled computation capabilities. This revolutionary tool is designed to provide traders with a c
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